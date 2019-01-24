Pantomime Continues – Senate Intelligence Committee Subpoenas Michael Cohen…

Yes, the most corrupt Senate committee; at the epicenter of the legislative corruption within the ‘spygate’ fiasco; joins the resistance effort, and files a subpoena to compel testimony from Michael Cohen.

It must be remembered that SSCI Chairman Richard Burr and SSCI Vice-Chair Mark Warner, have previously admitted they are closely coordinating their efforts with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

(CNN) President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen was subpoenaed Thursday to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in mid-February, a source close to Cohen told CNN. It is not clear how Cohen will respond. The source said that Cohen has the same concerns regarding the safety of his family that led him to postpone his scheduled public appearance before the House Oversight Committee next month. Senate Intelligence traditionally does their interviews behind closed doors, not publicly.

Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, declined to comment on the subpoena. A spokeswoman for the committee also declined to comment. (read more)

Apparently CNN received the information from Cohen’s handler, Lanny Davis. Cohen is currently scheduled to deliver public testimony on February 7th, to the House Oversight Committee (Elijah Cummings); and, according to their released statements, Cohen will also give closed-door testimony to the House Intelligence Committee (Adam Schiff).

Lanny Davis proclaimed (without evidence) yesterday that Cohen was being threatened by President Trump. This framework is likely part of a publicity narrative to further the larger ‘obstruction‘ premise that underlines the impeachment need (Nadler).

As the narrative is being sold Cohen does not want to testify. However, adding weight to the likelihood Cohen’s prison deferment is part of an agreement to testify, Chairman Schiff and Chairman Cummings said “not appearing is not an option“. According to Cummings there was prior agreement between himself, Schiff and Cohen:

[…] when our Committees began discussions with Mr. Cohen’s attorney, not appearing before Congress was never an option. We will not let the President’s tactics prevent Congress from fulfilling our constitutionally mandated oversight responsibilities. (link)

Again, there is very little doubt the approach has already been mapped out in post-election meetings between: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, the Democrat committee heads, allies in the lawfare community, political allies inside the executive branch (IC, DOJ, FBI etc.), along with feedback from political networks, DNC (Perez) and major resistance donors. All the evidence to support this strategy was outlined in Speaker Pelosi’s Rules.

This was worked out months ago. Michael Cohen’s deferred prison sentence is part of this planning and coordination. Yes, the current DOJ helped coordinate and plan. It is virtually guaranteed the DOJ (SDNY) and Robert Mueller team members met with select emissaries of congressional democrats, Lawfare and media. Together they had this outline drawn up immediately following the mid-term election.

It should be noted Mr. Cohen is being represented at committee hearings by DNC operative Lanny Davis. However, Mr. Lanny Davis is not being paid by Mr. Cohen; he is being paid by democrat groups supporting the ‘resistance’ strategy.

“If they go down the presidential harassment track, if they want go and harass the president and the administration, I think that would be the best thing that would happen to me. I’m a counter-puncher and I will hit them so hard they’d never been hit like that,” he said during a 36-minute Oval Office sitdown. The commander-in-chief said he could declassify FISA warrant applications and other documents from Robert Mueller’s probe — and predicted the disclosure would expose the FBI, the Justice Department and the Clinton campaign as being in cahoots to set him up. “I think that would help my campaign. If they want to play tough, I will do it. They will see how devastating those pages are.” But Trump told The Post he wanted to save the documents until they were needed. “It’s much more powerful if I do it then,” Trump said, “because if we had done it already, it would already be yesterday’s news.” Trump revealed his playbook just as Democrats are set to take over House committees in January where they are poised to investigate his potential business conflicts of interests, tax returns, Russia dealings and more. (read more)

