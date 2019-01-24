Pantomime Continues – Senate Intelligence Committee Subpoenas Michael Cohen…

Yes, the most corrupt Senate committee; at the epicenter of the legislative corruption within the ‘spygate’ fiasco; joins the resistance effort, and files a subpoena to compel testimony from Michael Cohen.
It must be remembered that SSCI Chairman Richard Burr and SSCI Vice-Chair Mark Warner, have previously admitted they are closely coordinating their efforts with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
(CNN) President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen was subpoenaed Thursday to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in mid-February, a source close to Cohen told CNN.
It is not clear how Cohen will respond. The source said that Cohen has the same concerns regarding the safety of his family that led him to postpone his scheduled public appearance before the House Oversight Committee next month. Senate Intelligence traditionally does their interviews behind closed doors, not publicly.
Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, declined to comment on the subpoena. A spokeswoman for the committee also declined to comment. (read more)
Apparently CNN received the information from Cohen’s handler, Lanny Davis. Cohen is currently scheduled to deliver public testimony on February 7th, to the House Oversight Committee (Elijah Cummings); and, according to their released statements, Cohen will also give closed-door testimony to the House Intelligence Committee (Adam Schiff).
Lanny Davis proclaimed (without evidence) yesterday that Cohen was being threatened by President Trump. This framework is likely part of a publicity narrative to further the larger ‘obstruction‘ premise that underlines the impeachment need (Nadler).
As the narrative is being sold Cohen does not want to testify. However, adding weight to the likelihood Cohen’s prison deferment is part of an agreement to testify, Chairman Schiff and Chairman Cummings said “not appearing is not an option“. According to Cummings there was prior agreement between himself, Schiff and Cohen:
[…] when our Committees began discussions with Mr. Cohen’s attorney, not appearing before Congress was never an option. We will not let the President’s tactics prevent Congress from fulfilling our constitutionally mandated oversight responsibilities. (link)
Again, there is very little doubt the approach has already been mapped out in post-election meetings between: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, the Democrat committee heads, allies in the lawfare community, political allies inside the executive branch (IC, DOJ, FBI etc.), along with feedback from political networks, DNC (Perez) and major resistance donors. All the evidence to support this strategy was outlined in Speaker Pelosi’s Rules.
This was worked out months ago. Michael Cohen’s deferred prison sentence is part of this planning and coordination. Yes, the current DOJ helped coordinate and plan. It is virtually guaranteed the DOJ (SDNY) and Robert Mueller team members met with select emissaries of congressional democrats, Lawfare and media. Together they had this outline drawn up immediately following the mid-term election.
It should be noted Mr. Cohen is being represented at committee hearings by DNC operative Lanny Davis. However, Mr. Lanny Davis is not being paid by Mr. Cohen; he is being paid by democrat groups supporting the ‘resistance’ strategy.
“If they go down the presidential harassment track, if they want go and harass the president and the administration, I think that would be the best thing that would happen to me. I’m a counter-puncher and I will hit them so hard they’d never been hit like that,” he said during a 36-minute Oval Office sitdown.
The commander-in-chief said he could declassify FISA warrant applications and other documents from Robert Mueller’s probe — and predicted the disclosure would expose the FBI, the Justice Department and the Clinton campaign as being in cahoots to set him up.
“I think that would help my campaign. If they want to play tough, I will do it. They will see how devastating those pages are.”
But Trump told The Post he wanted to save the documents until they were needed.
“It’s much more powerful if I do it then,” Trump said, “because if we had done it already, it would already be yesterday’s news.”
Trump revealed his playbook just as Democrats are set to take over House committees in January where they are poised to investigate his potential business conflicts of interests, tax returns, Russia dealings and more. (read more)
President Trump’s threat to declassify does not seem to stop these traitors?
Nothing will stop them until he pulls the trigger. They have no idea the full ammunition he will discharge until he discharges it.
He k now’s they can’t help themselves.
Fan: They want him to declassify so they can impeach him!
Warner…Grrrr.
Burr… also Grrrr.
Amazing that even committees we control are working against PDJT. The dems would never, ever go against their own.
go against their own??????? They are not Republicans!!!!
Sad, but true!
Beloved Trump?
Cool as a cucumber.
He’s like an eagle soaring along into the headwinds…absolutely beautiful.
CTH. Does DJT really have all the documents of the scandle? Do we know that? My concern is he is bluffing because we already know most of the documents have been destroyed. I hope I am wrong on this. Are you comfortable he can bury them if needed? Please elaborate if you can. Thx
I wonder about that myself
Haven’t you been watching? Our President doesn’t bluff. He holds the cards.
And he does broadcast his next move, period
IMO PDJT has only the documents deep state wants him to have
I have a hard time believing they would give him evidence of their crimes.
They do not have to give him the evidence.
He has already been given it…..and continues to get it….from the deal he made with the Saudi’s……….
Do you think the Israeli’s would give him intelligence if he guarantees to protect them?
Gen Flynn……Admiral Rogers…….Now think about Barr….How much “he” actually got from them and from what Barr actually knows.
Do you think the President would actually recommend Barr without some kind of assurance for him to divulge his knowledge……he would not make that mistake again….Barr is a setup…
For whatever reason, the President is holding back……but each day, more and more traitors are exposed…….
I have said many times……..They will “Never” approve the wall.
Finishing the Wall would be the End for the Globalist plan to take over this country.
They will not even trade the DACA deal for it, because the DACA is still a “Limitation” on illegals being here.
They need the country to be over run with illegals and the swamp is deep.
I believe he is playing “Poker” and just “checking” to expose more swamp people.
Pelosi is the “bluffer” just tiring to extend the game until 2020 when they will, lie, cheat, and steal, to get elected…….
He can finish the Wall anytime using the military……now he is just exposing as many as possible……
Waiting for the “All In” move.
Just saying…
POTUS doesn’t bluff. He didn’t bluff his way to the top of the heap in NYC & DC. Don’t you remember candidate Trump saying he’d never lie to us? Buck up Bandit.
LikeLike
Trump needs to act not talk.same with the wall just do it don’t tweet it.
LikeLike
The great ‘counter-punchers” never telegraph their punch. Short jabs, then POW!!
Having boxed a little in college I don’t recall being coached to take as many punches as I can.
On the contrary, counter punching was immediate. Then attack, every time until you gain the initiative. It’s a fact of life, the more punishment you absorb the less staying power you have. It’s supposed to end as quickly as possible – with victory. (Am now anticipating the Sun Szu stuff)
Knockouts are where it’s at. A TKO works in a pinch (but not with an insanely hostile “press”), and as we all know by now a split decision will go to the Marxists.
We ALL want to have faith, and we have no other options but for PT to crush the DS/marxists. I’m not second guessing but the enemy isn’t stupid, they have a force multiplier in the “press” so rules that apply to us don’t apply to them.
We’re polarized, the center is about 0%. No Lefty will defect, but the scheisse head RINOs will. They need to see some destruction on the Lefty side.
“the Greatest” took a pounding until you thought he would fall…and then BAM, he ended the fight. It was called “rope-a-dope”
Good points. I’m of the Dave “the hammer” Schultz school of fighting: if you’re throwing rapid fire punches, the other guy isn’t. 😉
Rope-A-Dope!
It’s mind over matter, if you don’t mind, it want matter.
Won’t 🙄
I wonder what, if any, proof Admiral Rogers may have given POTUS
when he visited him and we suspect he told POTUS of the spying.
Read my post above…….he has the info…..just posted….😎
THE HILL
How the Clinton machine flooded the FBI with Trump-Russia dirt … until agents bit
BY JOHN SOLOMON, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR — 01/22/19 04:30 PM EST
FTA:
When at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. That’s what Hillary Clinton’s machine did in 2016, eventually getting the FBI to bite on an uncorroborated narrative that Donald Trump and Russia were trying to hijack the presidential election.
Between July and October 2016, Clinton-connected lawyers, emissaries and apologists made more than a half-dozen overtures to U.S. officials, each tapping a political connection to get suspect evidence into FBI counterintelligence agents’ hands, according to internal documents and testimonies I reviewed and interviews I conducted.
In each situation, the overture was uninvited. And as the election drew closer, the point of contact moved higher up the FBI chain.
It was, as one of my own FBI sources called it, a “classic case of information saturation” designed to inject political opposition research into a counterintelligence machinery that should have suspected a political dirty trick was underway….FULL TEXT:
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/426464-how-the-clinton-machine-flooded-the-fbi-with-trump-russia-dirt-until
The only problem with his story is he is forgetting everybody was working for Clinton anyway.
The FBI knew it was Clinton the whole time- now pretending to be duped. The FBI didn’t follow the woods procedure and covering up. If the FBI were duped they would be mad at the Clintons- not still in cahoots with their protector Mueller.
Lots of great folks have done a LOT of work keeping up with the Democrat crimes.
So now you have 99% of Congress who likely knows the truth, and won’t say a damned thing to defend the rule of law.
You have John Roberts on the SC who is corrupt or MUST know he was duped and has done nothing about it (ergo he’s corrupt).
You still have an FBI and DOJ that so far haven’t done quite enough to blow this conspiracy to Hell.
The swamp is deep. May be time to declassify soon.
Well, you gotta wonder why the Feds want to get their hands on Assange. If he has the goods on Clinton et al. why don’t they let him have immunity?
Because the Feds are in on it. They want him locked away or dead, unable to tell any tales.
Senate Intelligence Committee ‘gots to’ squeeze the info from Cohen before Cohen disappears in the latrine at his upcoming prison detention.
Is he planning to release 1-2 months before the election?
I din’t think he’ll be able to wait that long. The longer the dems and the press control the narrative the worst things can get. I think we are getting close for moves to be made. Trump has to keep his base and he knows negative all the time won’t work.
I think he’ll go because as you said, SD, it has all been planned out already by the rascals. Cohen being one of them. He plans on lying about POTUS. I hope POTUS does hit them hard, like a MOAB.
Oh. So Cohen blows off the House to testify so the most corrupt Senate Committee is there for backup. Yes….seeing how this works.
And the Senate hearings are behind closed doors so we tax payers don’t get to see how these “investigations” work!
Maybe there is something to the classified documents that PDJT is threatening to release, but doesn’t seem like the opposition cares. This leads me to think there isn’t anything to these documents. Whatever is there is known and has been factored in/countered. I do hope I am wrong though.
I am predicting Cohen’s death. Here is why.
1. Russia is a dead end with no proof anywhere. New crime must be created.
2. Cohen is a proven liar, will not stand as a live witness. (convicted of lying)
3. New crime, threatened by Trump.
4. Cohen dies, threat fulfilled, Cohen no longer needs to testify.
5. Russia narrative no longer needed. New narrative, Trump had Cohen killed.
6. New narrative, built off the old narrative, with the problematic witness eliminated.
7. Now it is obstruction of justice with a body to prove it.
Well, people involved with the Clintons are very accident prone.
However, they seem to have two options here to claim grounds for impeachment.
1) Cohen lies to Congress and they impeach, though it would have to be the House, not the Senate.
2) Mueller finds nothing but writes the report full of innuendo and rumor, and that gets used as grounds for impeachment.
It must be a recent plan or Muller would not have had him plead guilty to lying. That is the huge problem going forward with Cohen is that he is a convicted liar.
Credibility doesn’t matter here. It’s getting Cohen to testify before SOMEBODY that Trump did something bad. They don’t give a rat’s behind whether Cohen is trustworthy or whether he’s lied about everything in the past, including his taxes.
They just want him on the record saying Orange Man Bad.
So the “press” and twitter can run with it. That’s how they keep their peeps on the rez.
3. Declare everyone dupes and blame the Russians.
Interesting theory Bert! There will be one tremendous amount of collateral damage from this and we (America) just might be shaken to the core about it. I don’t think out POTUS is playing this game without a plan A,B, and C in place. This may be the intended consequence from the beginning!
Like they did with Seth Rich? And others, apparently?
Yes. Makes perfect sense to me. Excellent cognitive dissonance. Especially with Cohen’s father-in-law, DNC/Russia and Ukrainian organized crime questions implicit therein? Who were the Podesta’s involved with? Don’t those trails converge? And what of the other overlaps in domestic elected office in Congress and elsewhere?
MOAB = U1?
I think so, but U1 is probably just the beginning of uncovering the bigger crimes; the real collusions.
PDJT, like an “… eagle soaring into the wind …” someone wrote above.
So far. So good. Yet still the lies cometh like a depravity that never ends.
Would they kill Cohen and blame Trump?
I fear they relish the thought of doing so.
I’d wager Cohen has much to be afraid of.
PDJT is the least of Cohen’s problems.
yup…nice bunch those Ukranian taxi people…real high class I am sure…prolly just like the ruthless Russian mafia that’s taken over North East Philly. Cohen does have something to worry about….I could just see another 2 yr investigation into Trump if Cohen gets snuffed.
Lord help them if they impeach Trump over any of this. I hope they’ve thought this evil through to the logical outcomes.
And who have thought that our traitor RINO’s would meet at Sea Island and try to prevent him from becoming President!
One not listed in Sundances post, that NEEDS to be; McConnell.
NOTHING happens in the Senate, withou his say so. Hence he is fully onboard and in bed with the Senate Intel Committee.
Remember how Ryan got Nunes to step aside for a year, over bogus ethics complaints? And how,he,wouldn’t entertain lawsuits to compel DOJ?
Similarly, if he,were so inclined, Mitch COULD throtgle this ‘investigation’; he hasn’t. He is a coupist, in on it all along!
IF they are gonna hang, McConnell needs to be fitted with a hemp necktie, right along with Hillary and Obummer.
Given the current Republican Party, which is no longer consistently united by any form of ideals, nothing they do surprises me. I’d be more surprised if they did something good for this country at this point. The tax cuts were great, but it is something their individual donors liked, too.
The day Senate Majority Leader McConnell pulls the plug on the chairmanship of Sen. (I’m related to Aaron) Burr will be the day I might be convinced that McConnell has the best interests of this fair nation, and a second term for Pres. Trump, in mind. But not until.
Agreed! McConnell needs to throw out Burr and replace him with a real Republican!
Too many Eeoyres to day. Sad.
Lanny Davis is going to use Cohen to smear Trump as much as he can. It’s so obvious that a blind person sealed in a coffin laying at the bottom of the ocean can see it.
Cohen can plead the 5th if he wants and cannot be forced to testify before either chamber.
Might be hard due to his cooperating with the FBI. This all looks like cover for Cohen to testify- more believable and doesn’t look like retaliation if forced to testify.
I remain a believer that Bill Barr is somehow involved with the immediate process and the call he made to Mueller. Mueller gave partial cover to Trump in debunking the BuzzFeed fiasco and defused some of the ammunition that Cummings’ committee could exert in obstruction pregnant questions.
IMO, Barr may continue to have Herr Mule Face step back from Cohen. The result would be no fantasy contrivances of Trump obstruction to send up the impeachment escalator. The club Barr would hold would be to support and prosecute the crimes after the FISA applications et. al. are released.
All I can say is a government like this, so thoroughly corrupt and criminal, could only survive in a nation full abject fools, brainwashed, weak willed and feeble minded nitwits and stupid, apathetic losers. A nation of subjects, not citizens
It’s just as disgusting as it is sad that we have to sit back and watch these grotesque displays of “governance”
We get the government we deserve. Too bad we did nothing while our country was stolen from us so many years ago
Trump. One last chance America. If he fails it’s over
So much truth in what you say, alliwantissometruth. Those that did try to do something years ago were marginalized and labeled conspiracy theorists.
The country was stolen through the public school education that the American children were subject to. Conservative parents sent their children to public school and didn’t instruct them in their own worldview so ended up with someone else teaching American children their woldview. So I ask you who exactly stole America or did Americans give it away by not protecting their children from a socialist/communist worldview? What is tolerated today will be imbraced tomorrow.
Today’s vote should show everyone that the coup leaders are not worried one bit.
I’ll bet the NSA has EVERYTHING. Not only that, PDJT knows who the pedophiles are in D.C. and their handlers.They all think that they are above being caught because they are protected by Satan.We shall see.
I thought cohen has prison time no matter what.
The three “C” congress,Criminals,Commies and Cowards !
Cohen maybe figured out prison is full of MAGA Trump supporters. Could result in a rough few years in lockup
If prisons were full of MAGA Trump supporters then the Demosocials wouldn’t be pushing for them to vote.
But if they want Cohen to lie and admit POTUS told him to lie
then why did Mueller come out and debunk Buzzfeed why not just
keep quite. Doesn;t that kinda make it hard now for Cohen to tell
his POTUS made me lie…lie… and are they gonna say the POTUS
tweeting look at Cohen FIL is a threat? Cuz we know how that worked
for Stormy and she at least came up with a sketch.. Can;t Mueller
pull the plug on this does he override the Senate Intelligence Commmittee.
After reading your comment, I had the thought that perhaps Cohen was the source for buzzkills story. Mueller also knows Cohen is the source, and knows that he’s full of bs, and contradicts it. Why is question.
Why can’t they shut this part of the government down? I mean, TSA is a pain but at least they make you feel safer. These “Get Trump” committees are disgusting.
When IT goes down, Warnor will be one of the first to be visited by a flock of sheep no more!
Trump knows about the hoax and he has a good idea of what’s in the “documents”. He doesn’t have possession of unredacted documents. That will be up to Barr. If Barr doesn’t come through we lose our president and nation. Even that might not be enough.
So what happens if Cohen rides this out until it’s time to report to prison? Will they drag him out of his cell to testify to before these committees? He’l look good in his orange outfit. 😉
Lanny just wants Cohen to talk about all the bad things Cohen saw Trump do over the years on national television. That’s all this is about. We are supposed to stop voting for President Trump and just let him be impeached for no good reason other than he supposedly is a bad man, because Michael Cohen says so. For some convoluted reason, apparently, Michael Cohen is a victim of President Trump.
When is Barr getting voted on? He might at least make the DOJ stop most of their nonsense.
