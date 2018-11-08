What We Can Expect With a Democrat-Marxist Controlled House of Representatives….

CTH has received multiple requests for a review of predictable consequences as a result of the midterm election. Thankfully, and perhaps unfortunately, we have solid references to base these predictions on – because there’s a solid frame of reference from the 2006 midterm and the subsequent consequences we saw in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010.
If we take the empirical 2006 example as the starting point and overlay the 2018 landscape to modernize the predictive model, what results is a most likely scenario.
First, any intellectually honest review must overlay the current political environment. In 2018 the scale of unchecked lawless behavior is a significant influence toward the differences we can expect from the last time Democrat/Marxists held congressional power. The term “Democrat-socialism”, in essence a Marxist approach, is now the dominant fuel within the professional DNC political operations.
When the Democrats last held power in 2006, their actionable objective was toward a far-left, Saul Alinsky-type aggressive tone and influence; however, there was a need to couch that intention as they positioned Senator Barack Obama for the 2008 presidential election.
In 2006 the radicals, needed to downplay their radicalism. In 2018 the severity and aggression of the left, as assisted by the dropping of all media pretense, no longer needs to hide the intention. When Democrat-Marxists take control in January of 2019 they no longer need to couch the extremism, the American electorate have been prepped.
Secondly, it cannot be overstated how violent and confrontational the House of Representatives will be as soon as they are sworn in. They will work with an immediate purposeful intention. All political violence will be approved to attain their objectives. The recent behavior of Jim Acosta (CNN media), and ANTIFA toward Tucker Carlson, is now, and will be going forward, the new normal.
There will be extreme political violence.
In 2006 it was the SEIU and AFSCME union foot-soldiers who smashed windows, advanced upon polling places and engaged in the most severe examples of voter fraud and intimidation. In 2018, with the help of uber-Alinsky DNC Chairman Tom Perez, that corrupt sentiment is now institutionalized within democrat-socialist political apparatus. ANTIFA is now the DNC grassroots activist approach.
Failing to accept the severity of this shift in the past decade is intellectually dishonest. As Nancy Pelosi said of the Occupy Wall Street violent anarchists: “God bless these people.” Indeed the OWS precursor to ANTIFA were laying the groundwork for the new severity of power in Democrat leadership. Nothing is out-of-bounds; no level of corrupt behavior will be avoided; everything will happen openly and without any backlash from a compliant media apparatus; the social fabric will be shredded.
The Democrat mantra: “never let a crisis go to waste” is the modern version of the Fabian-Socialist: “remould it closer to the heart’s desire“. Both approaches rely upon the destruction of acceptable norms in order to advance the political objective.
♦Specifics: When Democrats last took power in January 2007, Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer took control in the final two years of George Bush second term. Immediately they set about a process laying the groundwork for the 2008 presidential election of Barack Obama. This was a priority objective.
One of the techniques was the removal of the budget process. By eliminating the federal budget process in 2007 (fiscal year ’08) the Democrats paved the way for the next democrat president to demand massive open-ended spending.
By the time the year of the general election came around (2008), the lengthy budget process was replaced with Omnibus spending bills (fiscal year 2009). Obviously when Obama was successfully installed in November of 2008, the useful crisis was financial. The subsequent TARP bailout, auto bailout, ARRA ($1 trillion stimulus) and QE1 were all accomplished with massive omnibus spending packages.
[NOTE: These are important references because from that moment forward, despite the GOP taking back control in January 2011, the constraining budgetary process was forever destroyed. There was never regular-order budgetary spending again.]
It is also critical to emphasize the difference between Democrats taking control in the last two years of Bush’s second term, and Democrats taking control in the last two years of Trump’s first term. Within this difference you will predictably see a shift in strategic operations from the Marxists.
George W Bush was exiting, and unlimited spending was used to empower the entry of Obama; however, now the Marxists need to knee-cap President Trump by weaponizing the power of the purse – the biggest weapon of the House of Representatives.
After a ten year UniParty hiatus the Marxists will now go back to using budgets in the structural defunding and dismantling of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), the Southern Border Wall, and any program, initiative, policy or institution the Marxists want to see removed. This is a strategy of the Democrat crisis-makers; and they are exceptionally better at achieving their desired results than Republicans.
When it comes to political weaponization and political power constructs the Marxists have exceptional work ethics; they will outwork anyone on the other side who opposes them. They are far, far, better at political strategy and scheme than conservative politicians. Part of the reason for their success is that crooks, cons and swindlers are far more cunning than honorable, virtuous and moral people. It is unfortunate, but true; and the same truth applies beyond politics.
♦ Two other thoughts on this issue. First, you might remember when this massive spending, and the government takeover of healthcare, led to the Marxists losing the 2010 midterm election in a massive defeat. But do you remember what the democrats did in the lame-duck congress between November 2010 and January 2011?
Does the term “Porkulous” ring a bell?
While 63 democrat seats were lost in the November 2010 election (and six democrat senate seats), those exiting Marxists, despite just having suffered the worst defeat in almost 100 years, audaciously –and apologetically– voted in the December 2010 lame-duck session, to fully fund President Obama’s next two years in office. This was done by Speaker Nancy Pelosi specifically to block the incoming GOP wave from upending the priorities of the Obama administration in 2011. That was called the “Porkulous” spending bill; and the democrat-marxists didn’t give a snit about how it looked.
Now, do you think Speaker Paul Ryan will do anything as bold to fund and secure the budgetary priorities of President Donald Trump in this lame-duck?
Secondly, about the overall unilateral commitment and cunning historically displayed by the Marxists. They are so committed to the long-term view they are willing to sacrifice anything for the biggest, most consequential, advances toward their objectives. In 2010 the democrats killed their own “blue-dog” coalition to advance their ideological goals.
Within the 63 House seats the Marxists lost in that 2010 midterm election; they killed off the entire 40 member Bart Stupak coalition; the blue-dog caucus. Totally willing to sacrifice 40 seats to attain a generational ideological objective (ObamaCare); and they are about to step back into power a mere eight years later. Stunning when you think about it.
In my opinion few reading this have any idea just how bad these next two years are going to be. It’s not your fault. We are the normal people who don’t spend every moment of our day scheming, conniving, and developing plans to dismantle the lives of your freedom loving community and rebuild it as a collective society. For these Marxists who are about to take power that’s all they do. Every moment of their existence they spend thinking about how to gain power and dominate, 24/7/365 that’s all they do.
Lastly, future predictions: Michael Bloomberg will be the Democrat/Marxist nominee for 2020. There will be a field of candidates; but the professional Democrat machine will run the splitter strategy, and the back-room crowd who really control the elements of power have already pre-selected their nominee, Michael Bloomberg. Marxists always have the plan mapped out well in advance. (A woman will be the VP nominee)
If you start now looking at what actions the Marxists are taking, through the prism of their goal being President Michael Bloomberg, lots of things will make a lot more sense.
Bloomberg does want it badly. I just don’t think that his nasally tone droning on and on can carry him to the WH
Long on what’s wrong and short on what to do about it , I hear a lot about that lately but I don’t subscribe to that defeatist out come ,frankly I have more faith in our President then a bunch of low IQs dems who are thugs and work real real hard at undermining America phhhft this bunch ? ,,lol ,remind me to be afraid of the big bad low IQ Marxist machines, I’m already shaking in my blue suede shoes ,And omg more of Acosta, and April Ryan, help I need a SSRI drug , Someone might need a brave pill or another Trump rally because this Trump supporter is not frightened of a bunch of Booker s and idiots ,even if they do work real real hard
POTUS is the big difference between then and now.
“You can’t always get what you want
But if you try sometime you find
You get what you need.”
Every great journey begins with a single step – or something like that. I hate to beat this horse again because it’s been talked to death here at CTH but a worthy first step imo would be called PUNISHMENT.
Sundance referenced the lawlessness so prevalent among the Democrat party in the lead-in to this thread. For two long years not one lawbreaker in this illegal, traitorous cabal has faced REAL punishment. The leftists have enjoyed TOTAL protection from the Pop-Culture and the Media. Sessions (perhaps reluctantly) made sure that no harm would come to them also. It’s time to pick some of these traitors from the pack and fry their ass! The other criminals have to see REAL harm come to one of their own!
I trust President Trump to do what needs to be done. I have to ask myself tho, if he has the ammunition necessary to take these traitors down. I don’t know. He needs to put employees in place at DOJ / FBI that will DO THEIR JOB. I do know that much.
Start small with people like McCabe, Comey, Strzok & Brennan. Non-politicians. Make them bleed. Ruin them. The public will start to take notice quickly I think. Everyone knows what REAL punishment is. They do know it’s not getting fired so you can write a book bitching about how unfair it is that you got caught trying to destroy your country & it’s citizens.
I’m not going to try & tell our President how to go from there, but punishment, REAL punishment is something people understand. It works too. PDT recently referenced the death penalty after the mass murders in Pennsylvania.
That’s because VSGPDJT knows what works & I hope he can start soon. He needs some scalps.
REAL punishment. If you have the power… use it!
Because just threatening these lousy f**ks simply will not work.
Yelp. Totally take back the narrative…every day.
President Trump was masterful taking down the Rinos during the Primaries. Look what he did to Lindsay, Walker, Little Marco, JEB, Cruz, et al.. After he was elected he had to get along with them and some supported him like Ben Carson and Rick Perry and were rewarded with Cabinet Posts. Now he can go all out to expose the House Commies like he couldn’t with Rat Ryan and the other lightweights. This is going to be so much fun.
I could’ve used a little more blissful ignorance. 😣
But we best be prepared and put the armour back on and go forward with resolve.
Thank you for keeping it real, Sundance.
The Republican Party is a failure. If they can’t field candidates in 45 races and let the Democrats run un apposed, it’s a failed political party. The GOP is a dead duck.
OK U run, asshole
No excuse for this.
Goodbye.
Literally .. POTUS is just now warming up. 😉
Who are these people who feel they have the right to abolish the last free nation on earth, which is already losing its freedoms? Did they believe they could do it? How selfish ! It cannot and will not happen! These are the most self centered egotistical people alive!
Once again I would like to thank those University-Educated-WHITE women aka. Soccer Moms because they are the ones who Voted for the Democrats in Droves.
~Public Schools and Universities are run by Democrats and they teach SOCIALISM.~
I am a university educated white mom of two. I voted straight Rrpublican.
Also my children now attend public school, because she have a son with dyslexia, and private schools don’t have to accommodate his differences the way public schools do.
Many of his teachers are conservative and Christian. But then again, I live in Texas.
True. My dad used to quote an old uncle of his who said the country went to heck when they gave women the vote.
This naturally infuriated me. However. As with many things my parents used to say as I have grown older I have discovered my point view has altered and I can see wisdom in things that used to seem insane to me, LOL.
Now, I’m not saying women shouldn’t vote. I’m a woman. I have always taken my voting rights seriously and done my best to make responsible decisions.
But a couple things. One, I’ve noticed in general women tend to make decisions emotionally rather than logically. That doesn’t always work well when it comes to making voting decisions. Second, more women than men now go to college and are thus exposed to what is an incredibly toxic anti American ideology.
Many women will continue to vote based on emotions. Nothing we can do about that except maybe try to message with more emotional appeals. Probably the GOP could hire some marketing geniuses to help with that.
But the educational system. That is a disgrace, and it is treachery and villany that it is allowed to continue to brainwash our kids. That has to be fixed if we are to have any hope of changing the trajectory of our society.
Thanks for your analysis. I don’t have much to add, really, just emotions. I thought people would see how well PT had turned the economy around, and would want a return to normalcy. Actually, I thought that would happen after the ’16 election when he won, and we all saw how little people Hillary drew. I did not expect the Antifa mobs and the craziness that has ensued since.
I don’t know any way out of this because I think the culprit is our educational systems. They are breeding the Marxists that have permeated all areas of society, including the churches. And now I hear DeVos has appointed a Democrat who favors Common Core to head up an area in the Dept of Education.
I can’t believe how bad it’s gotten in this country. The Dem voters have a completely different mindset from us and I don’t think they will wake up from the brainwashing. All one has to do is look back at old videos of the Dem politicians and see how far they have moved left.
I don’t know if the midterm results are the result of the Dem’s redistricting or voter fraud or both. But it’s hard to believe any worker would be gullible enough to vote for the Dem.
The other thing is, when I was “red-pilled” in summer of ’16, I really thought we were heading to the end times, especially if Hillary won. I keep thinking we really are headed there with how the Dems are and the influx of Islam in all of Western Society. I feel like Pres Trump is the boy with his finger in the dike. It’s only a matter of time. That and the immorality that just keeps getting worse. Everything is so much worse. Like abortion, it used to be a delicate topic of politicians, wanting it to be very rare, now its practically bragged about. They really have done a number on people. And then the transgender business, wanting to start in kindergarten. All of this seems part of the globalist plot, as all the same Leftie issues are being pushed hard in all of Western Society.
I am really worried about China taking control, and our globalist leaders and businessmen working against us and plotting with them, too. Russia seems to align with all the bad actors, so forget them. I still remember how this board thought highly of Putin for some reason, of course, I was hoping the U.S. would have an ally to defeat the globalists as the EU seems lost, and the “one ping” business. At least some of Eastern Europe seems more like-minded, that’s probably the best America friendly we have going.
I just don’t know what God’s plan is for us. If this really is the End Times.
Kaco: Every day we are closer to the end times. I have no doubt that the absolute evil that is the modern left is controlled by Satan.
As it says in Ephesians:
“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.
Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.” (Ephesians 6:12-13)
As I’m sure you know, scripture also makes clear who will be victorious. Fret not, and trust in the Lord.
There’s at least 10 seats that were lost that could have been saved, at least 10, with a little more effort from those state and local GOP parties and the candidates themselves. They could have prevented the s**t show that will now transpire.
Expect an escalation in violence and a TRASHING of our government by the media. If you think the cop killing was bad before….
The playbook is ONE HUNDRED YEARS OLD and has been sucessful time after time.
Kent Clizbe, former CIA and a Red Diaper baby who woke up wrote the book: Willing Accomplices: How KGB Covert Influence Agents Created Political Correctness and Destroyed America
“…William R. Russell… was in Russia soon after the Bolsheviks seized power and spent considerable time there, working on Creel propaganda against the Germans, for the Bolsheviks, and later against the Bolsheviks. Russell described how he saw the communist tradecraft: >i?
Never forget that the European bankers that saddled Americans with the Federal Reserve then took that money gave it to Trotsky. The purpose was to instigated the Revolution that overthrew the new government that was patterning itself after the US government. Now they are targeting the USA because WE with our Constitution and RIGHTS are a ‘shining light’ that mucks up their plans for a one world government. As long as we exist we serve as an example and there is hope for a better life. Without the USA no one would be aware that SLAVERY is not the natural condition of most humans.
And one last quote:
The target of Karl Marx is not the Aristocracy or the extremely wealthy — It is the UPSTART MIDDLE CLASS!
Sundance said: “In my opinion few reading this have any idea just how bad these next two years are going to be.”
It’s fortunate we have a President who’s not afraid to call out these low-down GutterSnipes for what will attempt, and is willing to put on Leather Gloves, dip them in Wax and Crushed Glass and start landing haymakers into the Mugs of these LowLife Corruptocrats…
Indeed. All I know is, PDJT is no GW Bush. And thank goodness.
Trump said he can play this game better. I know it’s going to be ugly, though.
No reason to dispute what PT said, but it seems awfully strange that by all appearances the Republicans cave in over and over to Democrats. When we see Rs stand up for themselves more consistently perhaps we’ll believe they really mean business. The first months of 2019 should tell the tale one way or the other.
Well, there’s pessimism and optimism. Like this commentary
https://www.galganov.com/current-editorial/#.W-TC6ex6o0M
And there’s realism.
Somehow I think that reality won’t be at either extreme by 2020. There are just too many unknowns yet to appear. And always, unexpected factors that have major impact both ways.
The pessimistic view assumes all negative trends will get worse. On paper, it seems undeniable. But whoever expected Trump and Maga to emerge out of thin air in 2015? Any prognostication before then would have been rendered irrelevant.
The Marxists becoming bolder and coming more into the open does not necessarily translate into massive electoral success in the future. It may, because this is a real civil war that they are insanely engaged in. But it could backlash, and cross one or more red lines that lead to infighting and paranoia.
The heart of the Marxist movement is the globalist ideology, but it requires a worldwide giant machine to implement and brainwash. And that requires billions of dollars and an activist propaganda media arm.
Money and media are the lifeblood of their movement. Disrupt both and they shrivel into packs of radical idiots, howling at the moon.
Ironic because the old stereotype of powerful monied interests controlling Republicans has morphed into a completely new dynamic. Most big money from Republican sources has gone to Rino’s and Never Trumpers, a parallel stream of the even more massive influx of money for the unified Democrats.
And even more hypocritical is the braying about ‘Trump’s taxes’ when almost every Democratic big doner and politician has a far more dubious and suspect track record.
But for whatever reason, conservatives won’t unify, mobilize, stay on point and go on the offensive. No fighting spirit. And whenever there is the slightest pushback, the other side go hysterical, unused to being on the receiving end.
All I hope for is daily aggression from the President and his loyalists. All legal of course, but deadly and aiming for the heart of the enemy. Politeness left politics decades ago, so let another generation bring it back after this war is over.
The problem is these people don’t even know what they want.
There is room for hope. The cabinet secretaries have to quit horsing around and radically reform the operating rules for the govt. Mulvaney needs to get his rear end back to OMB because OMB writes the operating rules for every govt employee and agency. The dummy over in DOI is letting the employees reform the department. What?
The House is largely irrelevant if the govt starts operating on continuing resolutions again. Most legislation is just an umbrella document with the agencies filling in the rules. Every rule can be changed. e.g. Make every administrative decision by the EPA appealable and that stops them dead in their tracks.
A positive outlook to lift our spirits:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/wayne-allyn-root-the-biggest-election-winner-trump/
Thank you Sundance for the common sense treatment of the subject. Every patriot should prepare themselves if they can.
we are in the end of this age,,,,things are going to get much much worse,,,the conservatives of any color, Christians, jews,hetero married, working, will be rounded up, and sent to re education camps, and if they don’t buy in they will be killed, this is the final bit of Rules for Radicals
Honestly, the next 6 months will tell whether Trump has the balls required to do what must be done.
He has the executive power and the legal and appropriations backing necessary to use the Army Corps of Engineers to build the wall under the pretext of national emergency.
He has control over the DOJ, DHS, and National Guard and every pretext he needs to shut down the Democrat Party’s political violence, possibly taking down prominent membership in the process.
Regardless of the flagrant theft of elections in these outstanding states, he has enough buffer in the Senate to prevent removal from office no matter what the house does.
He has a 5/4 supreme court which has now been whittled by act of God to 5/3, and constitutional scholars urging him to issue executive order on the outstanding Anchor Baby issue.
It’s time for him to move on these 3 things.
The next 6 months will show whether he’s savvy, or whether he’s either incompetent or in on the kabuki act.
I remember reading a Time magazine article pitting Obama versus McCain for the presidency. But it was way before the GOP primaries. I though how crazy to highlight these 2 for office. There were many running in the GOP, why these 2. Sure enough it ended up being them. Ever since I have had a dread of the inner Presidium selecting what they want. Then Trump won and threw the plans into turmoil. Make no mistake it is a war.
We have a government that takes care of every condition for many many people. The communities and churches have lost their relevancy in their own communities. It is increasing difficult for neighbors taking care of neighbors. The government does it all. Until the government decreases and loses it’s all-encompassing power,the populous have no need to rely on each other (the We The People). The powers of the government need to defi ed and limited like it was originally intended.
I know I am just rehashing what many of you think and I will stop, but it gets SOOO frustrating to know how many people actually believe the opposite and with a vengeance.
Can anyone identify the guy beside Pelosi with gray hair and blue tie?
I disagree that they are Marxists. I firmly believe that if you analyze what the elites really wants is a return to feudalism. Think about it. In feudalism, private business is allowed as long as you play ball with the power structure, the elites are the benefactors of most of the wealth creation and are insulated from economic and social troubles. The peasantry is “taken care” of by the wealthy barons as long as they hoe the fields – however a peasant will quickly be dispatched if they make trouble. The architects of which globalism started over 100 years ago were almost all aristocrats or European Royalty. Read up on Marxism…this isn’t what these self proclaimed “Socialists” want (government owned means of production etc) – they want to be a part of a global aristocracy.
