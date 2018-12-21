FBI Refuses To Comply With House Declassification Review of Witness Transcripts – Defers To Robert Mueller…

The FBI has responded to a request for declassification review of witness transcripts from the Joint House Committee headed by Chairman Bob Goodlatte. The FBI is refusing to comply with the declassification review; and, entirely as expected, outlines the decision-maker for releasing any testimony is ultimately Robert Mueller.
…proving, yet again, the purpose of the special counsel probe is to control and mitigate the risks from any investigative inquiry. This is how Robert Mueller protects the corrupt officials and corrupt institutions within government.
Despite their claims, don’t be tricked into thinking it’s about timing, and/or a workload, and/or the holidays. How do we know this? Well, remember, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Chaired by Devin Nunes, made a similar request for release of their transcripts on September 26th, 2018. The ODNI, DOJ, FBI and Special Counsel have refused to comply for three months.
Mueller’s investigation always held an ulterior purpose:
♦(1) Create an investigation – Just by creating the investigation it is then used as a shield by any corrupt FBI/DOJ official who would find himself/herself under downstream congressional investigation. Former officials being deposed/questioned by IG Horowitz or Congress could then say they are unable to answer those questions due to the ongoing special counsel investigation. In this way Mueller provides cover for ideologically aligned deep state officials.
♦(2) Use the investigation to keep any and all inquiry focused away from the corrupt DOJ and FBI activity that took place in 2015, 2016, 2017. Keep the media narrative looking somewhere, anywhere, other than directly at the epicenter of the issues. In this way, Mueller provides distraction and talking points against the Trump administration.
♦(3) Use the investigation to suck-up, absorb, any damaging investigative material that might surface as a result of tangentially related inquiry. Example: control the exposure of evidence against classified leak participants like SSCI Director of Security, James Wolfe; and/or block IG Horowitz from seeing material related to the FISA abuse scandal and “spygate”. In this way Mueller provides cover for the institutions and the administrative state.
In all of these objectives the Mueller special counsel has been stunningly effective.
The efforts of Rosenstein, Wray, Bowditch, Boente et al, to cover-up the institutional corruption extends far beyond their blocking activity of the declassification requests; and shows up in the lack of substance behind the Wolfe plea agreement when compared to the devastating evidence within the original indictment.
There is a clear pattern. In addition to the disparity of outcome within the Wolfe indictment/plea deal we exhibit: ♦redactions in material evidence provided to congress; ♦refusal to release material to congress; ♦fighting declassification of documents that would be damaging to the previous officials; ♦refusal to discuss events with congress by officials who hide behind the shield of the Mueller investigation; the list is long.
Additionally, the Mueller control agenda also extends into the two previous IG reports submitted by DOJ Inspector Michael Horowitz.
With Robert Mueller in charge of an ongoing investigation, the two previous IG reports (1. Investigation of McCabe and 2. Clinton email/FBI bias) could not outline anything tangentially connected to the Mueller investigation without first passing through his teams approval and review.
That level of Mueller influence kept the most severe elements of investigative sunlight away from public review.
These officials defending the administrative state are still in place. We know they are in place because their influential conduct is visible. Three of them are inarguable:
(1) By redacting innocuous, albeit highly damaging information, within the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages and emails. Officials within the agencies are hiding information and even eliminating the most damaging material.
(2) By controlling what records IG Horowitz has access to; in addition to who he is interviewing. The IG is only as effective as the material he has to review.
(3) By shaping the executive summaries of the two previous IG reports to ensure the specific material within the report is diluted as much as possible in the summary and conclusions.
In essence, and against the understanding of how these officials manipulated the recusal of AG Jeff Sessions; DAG Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Deputy FBI Director David Bowditch, FBI Chief Legal Counsel Dana Boente, Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the affiliated network of political operatives within the DOJ/FBI; this crew has held free reign to shape everything in the past two years.
That is why there has been ZERO progress.
It’s been a complete con-job by the current officials within the DOJ and FBI.
FUBAR
Whittaker’s first test in my opinion.
Are you going to grade him on a curve by chance?
I thought the vsg had all this leverage over RR??? Why did he hire all of these disloyal jabronis??? POTUS got rid of Comey and company and replaced them with an equally corrupt but smarter crew. Yucky!
If I’m not mistaken, RR wasn’t hired by the President. He was appointed by Sessions. As far as Wray goes….bad recommendation.
Just remember: “Genius” and “perfect’ are not synonymous.
Depends on how disappointed you want to be.
Sadly, you are correct.
I would rather know now what Whitacker will do. I think we already know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
totally agree but I think we both know the answer to that and probably knew it sooner.
I have faith that when the New Year has been rung in, Trump will let slip the hounds of hell!
It’s time….if something doesn’t happen soon, the American People have had enough.
Hounds???? More like poodles!!! My kitty Kat could take care of these wimps.
The New Year is rapidly approaching . . . beginning Jan. 3 (when the new Congress kicks off), things are going to get lively.
Can’t Whitaker order Mueller to release it!???? What in the hell does it take to get the truth out???
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’d get his ass handed to him, but Whitaker should fire Mueller.
Gofundme can take care of his legal fees and retirement.
It does make one wonder what the fuss is all about. It’s not like the media will actually report on anything detrimental towards their comrades and other apparatchiks.
According to Fox News:
Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker will not recuse himself from overseeing the Russia probe, despite mounting pressure from Democrats who cite his “hostility” toward Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation.
A source familiar with the matter told Fox News on Thursday that Whitaker met with Justice Department ethics officials this week, who told him he was not precluded from overseeing Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates during the 2016 presidential election.
“A source familiar with the matter”….is FAKE NEWS.
“…Justice Department ethics officials…”
Now, there’s an optimistic phrase, however fraught with contradiction. One wonders what on earth the qualifications to that job description, in this holdover-infested DOJ, could possibly be…
Clinton Crime Syndicate is dangerous as hell. Much, if not all, of the swamp must surely be under threat of serious harm to their families as well as seriously bribed. Stick & carrot. MAGA/KAG !
My belief, too, and maybe not just from the CCS. Too many accidental deaths and suicides and who knows how many threats. It is very dangerous out there.
Whitaker has an historic challenge.
His one task, above all else, is to break the back of our American Gestapo by either imprisoning or killing the criminals within our DOJ and FBI..
That one thing.
All else follows (or doesn’t)
Same ol’ song and dance.
In Trump We Trust.
Once upon a time the FBI fought Organized Crime.
Then the FBI became Organized Crime.
Send Federal Marshalls to the FBI building and arrest Director Wray. Or do it at his home at 3am.
DRAG his stupid ass out of the bed like they did Manafort.
What is needed is for a few Rods from God to hit the FBI building, especially the 7th floor.
The 6th floor (and lower levels) doesn’t have enough support to withstand the impact 🙂
RFG care not a wit about floors targeted, more in blocks.
We need to shut down the funding for the DOJ and FBI. Let them wander aimlessly into the a desert. They are driving the dirty dozen plus gang’s getaway cars.
Trump could fire him in a 3AM tweet. Just make it to where he can not return to his office.
The republicans on the committee should just release the entire thing.
Yes! Exactly in the manner in which the POS Feinstein released confidential documents pertaining to GPS Fusion without authorization!!
Naturally, all one needs to do is take some NyQuil, release the docs and then claim an ‘honest’ mental lapse due to the effects of the drug and not feeling good.
Step back and watch the hilarity ensue!!
Mueller will grant Feinstein immunity then modify your 302s, accuse you of lying and recommend 316 years in prison.
Maybe someone should get a cold and release the classified info , well you know because they got a cold.
It can’t go on forever.
No? Look what Flake and Corker just did, and now we have a McSally to go with a Romney!
I don’t understand! Trump appointed Wray!
This makes me most unhappy. I don’t know what the solution is, but our CIC needs to find one. That Wray character has been a dismal smurf.
The President should ask Wray what he intends to do about this situation. If Wrays’s reply is not to PDT’s liking he should have Whitaker fire Wray. If Whitaker refuses then PDT should fire them both and do a press conference to explain his reasons to the nation.
Is the Senate & Muellers team going to go nuclear on PDT for this action? Will they arrest Don Jr or Ivanka?
The DOJ & FBI can now literally do anything they want… to anybody they want to destroy.
Can it get any worse?
If it gets much worse at all, we may all want to move to Russia. And I’m not just trying to be flippant.
Yes, I am actually starting to wonder whether Russia may be the high road by comparison. Russian threat may be the only reason we still have a semblance of the USA. How sad!
Maybe Russia kept our neocon
warmongers somewhat in check all these years. Why are they so afraid of Russia and POTUS getting it together?
And why did Snowden end up in Russia? It’s probably the only place in the world he is safe from Deep State. Russia does not ascribe to the New World Order like our own government does! They insist on national sovereignty!
It’s GONNA get worse. We can only trust that Trump will fight for us Deplorables.
We need to get some more wins, for sure.
Here’s my wins, in chr on order:
Beat Hillary
Taxes
Senate +
MENA
(impending) Wall
All sugar coating, hopeful happy-talk and wishful-thinking aside?
No. It can’t get much worse.
That is, until they begin coming for patriots at 0300 to put them on the bus for Camp Re-Education.
What if he was hired in order to put him back into the mix and then watch him play cover up…
But we already know the truth, so there is nothing left to protect!
Which, assuming they are capable of reason, logically implies that they are betting they can hold off their comeuppance until we who DO already know the truth have passed on from the compounding ills of old age. They want to get past the Baby Boomer generation, and work to lock in acceptance of their overlordship by the later generations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s the likely scenario. This all ends when we are no longer a force on numbers. Won’t take long now.
Some of us who are discerning enough know the truth. There are lots of sheeple who vote who either aren’t paying attention, get their news from the misleadia or are willfully blind. Those are the ones who need declassification dropped on their heads.
You can drop Hellary’s server on their heads and it still wouldn’t matter unless the Enemedia agrees that it matters. Their reality is shaped only by what the Enemedia allows them to think.
Declassification is what they all howled for
so it can’t be good, in fact it was an obstruction trap for POTUS. And POTUS did not bite for a good reason.
It’s a nice thought, sheeple becoming “woke” when declassification material is dropped on their heads.
But willful ignorance is a condition stemming from _need_. Sheeple _need_ to believe as they do (don’t ask me why). And they become quite irritated when someone insists on placing anything but that they wish to hear or see on the plate right in front of them.
I hope the “leverage” is worth it.
The “leverage” seems to be vaporware.
There is no rule of law, as the Supreme Court showed today, and the FBI/DOJ have shown for decades. There is no political representation as the GOP has shown since 1989 and has shown in opposing Trump (that includes the Freedumb Caucus).
However, this has been true for about 250 years so no biggie.
Robert Mueller is running the FBI, the DOJ as well parts of the intelligence agency and the House Judiciary Committee. CRAZY.
Apparently Robert Mueller is running the country and the world…I’ve never seen one man with so much damn power…and I’m sick and fed up with it!!
The rule of law is dead and my vote no longer matters. Precisely why the founding fathers gave us the Second Amendment.
This isn’t Venezuela or Paris. When it breaks bad we won’t be throwing rocks and bottles. We’ll be throwing 5.56 and 7.62.
We didn’t ask for this. I don’t want this. But I’ll be damned if I let this Country descend into a Marxist slave-state. I’ll not condemn my children to that fate.
The FBI should be declared Public Enemy Number One.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes!!! Wray, Mueller, Rosenstein, along with Comey’s picture should be posted on the most wanted list of enemies to the American taxpayer and Truth.
So, Sundance. Let’s pose a hypothetical. It’s all Jenga. Removal of which block collapses the tower?
Paging Matthew Whitaker …
This is just what the slowest of slow walks looks like,
We know all about this strategy. This is just another tactical manifestation of the walk.
The Cynicist Club is meeting here and we are not impressed.
If you want to live in a free Country where Justice is equal for everyone your going to have to take up arms. Trump can’t fix this.
Not all alone.
However only one man, President had the ability and courage to get us here.
Oh how I would love to see millions of Trumps peacefully rise up and confront the corrupt, daily. Can someone find a path? I am sure there are solutions. Peaceful solutions.
*Like*
Time
Is that it? Is it all over? Is there nothing that can be done about this?
Our masters have spoken.
Let’s all just jump down into the ditch so they can shoot us in the head.
*Like*
“We respectfully request the Committee maintain the confidentiality of the un-redacted interviews..”
Goodlatte’s response letter should be simple.
Dear Mr. Bowdich
Request denied.
Merry Christmas and enjoy your extra days off!
Signed.
Bob “Had it up to Here” Goodlatte
Goodlatte is retiring next week anyway… what’s he got to lose at this point?
What an exit move that would be…
Come on President Trump give us some meat for Christmas . it has been a long dry spell since the Kavanaugh win
I ask time and time where is Justice for those who proclaim to be our betters.
The only way “our betters” will get Justice is if we get our hands dirty, otherwise they will just keep screwing us to death.
And just think Americans get to pay for these lying government criminals and their cover-up too. If there was true investigation and justice most all of them would be run out of town on a smokin’ hot rail never to be seen or heard again..
Leverage!
they are pushing all of us to the brink of a revolution
That is what they want. Don’t be fooled.
They want us to be afraid, afraid of them.
They should be careful what they wish for.
Whitaker has been approved as Muellers boss. Let’s see if he has cojones. The fact he hasn’t given the order already is unfortunate
Well if you know government, they have been doing 3 weeks of Christmas parties at work with alcohol and bands. Give me a break. They need to be busted for dragging this out.
I think what Sundance is saying is Mueller was put in place by people in Congress to insure nothing happens. Trump nor anyone else can fire Mueller because he is being protected by Congress. It is a Mexican standoff that only Congress can fix. Congress has no intentions of fixing this situation. It will go on until a Democratic is elected President. When Mueller wants to retire he will be replaced by another SC.
It won’t take a Democrat as president. It will only take a UniParty president. Of all the candidates that ran for the Republican nomination in 2016 I can count the total number of conservatives on one hand with fingers left over.
Ken: Yes, it is possible that you are right. It would depend upon who comes after Trump as the Republican Presidental candidate; a Trump MAGA, or a Rino.
If Comey and Company could review all those Weiner e-mails almost overnight, them FBI can meet the House’s deadline too. If they choose not to meet the deadline, their “concerns” are not such that they really care. So disregard and publish!
What ever happened to the extra staff Wray was assigning, and the guy that was brought in to oversee the process to speed it up?
Just: Wray is all hat and no cattle!
All one big lie and another pocket to line with taxpayer money. The Deep State/Uniparty keep selling us another bill of goods with more staff to speed up the process…the only thing that is speeding up is the balance in their banks accounts.
My take maybe only worth a half a penny.
Trumps going to fire Rod Rosenstein after first of year some time in January. There is no leverage obviously.
Our President is in a situation where if he does what he wants which is declassify. Then it becomes an obstruction charge. I think this is what Muller wants. If he don’t most Americans are going to be upset. Right fully so. I know it’s double edged.
I also believe this is why Flynn’s sentencing has been delayed for so long. Keeps everything about that under wraps. No questions can be asked.
So there you have it. Our President pulls the trigger he better be able to go nuclear. With the MSM and the Dems coming in. He’s going to have to do something. People want justice. People want to see a fight equal to what’s been happening. I know this is the Treehouse. Yet the average folk don’t get it.
Let’s hope for a special council to be started under Whitaker’s last few days there. Then let the new attorney general take over.
Reguardless ithese next two years cannot counting to be the same as the last two years as far as the DOJ and FBI bull crap goes. The truth needs to be let out. It can not continue to be our President getting mulled everyday. Now is the time to get grittier,fight fire with fire!Kick it down in 4 low and go.
The economy is great. Yet if the truth doesn’t come to light. Ugggghh I hate the position our President is in. Yet I truly feel if the truth isn’t revealed. 2020 isn’t looking good. Due to the uninformed Trump voters.
Jimmney: Two things. Trump needs to pick the right time to pick a fight with Congress because he will be impeached. You never want to see a SC appointed because the SC has to report everything to Congress which defeats ones purpose before one has even started! You only want a DoJ prosecutor!
Bought . IN (cAse udN!n0)
It may be that Mueller wants to use declassification as part of an obstruction charge, but that would be tough to show in court. The President has the authority to do it, what he’d be classifying is honest-to-goodness documents, not fakes, and it’s difficult to see how the release of FBI work product obstructs anything–Mueller would have to argue that telling the truth was obstruction….
Molly: No if Trump declassifies he is then giving Congress an excuse to impeach him! Trump will then be tried by Congress not in court! You do not need to commit a crime to be impeached by Congress! Trump will never make it to court!
The fact remains, the leadership of the FBI is being insubordinate. Everywhere else in the corp world and on down, that is reason #1 for immediate removal.
Jack: Yes but the FBI are subordinate to Congress!
Such horrid corruption. Public servants who hold such high official standing, and yet use those offices to run roughshod over the American people, deserve to have their whole families strung up before their own eyes.
congress oversight non-existant, bureaucracy complicit & trump raises more than a tweet & he’s obstructing justice, aka no sunlight passes these leftist clouds
mass demonstrations would be the left’s response, conservative’s need to clear their throat’s & get off back side, – Alternative, bye bye republic…
If Trump truly does his job, you will see the day when FBI headquarters is raided by DOJ investigators; computers seized, files and recordings taken. Shortly thereafter, corrupt FBI agents will be hauled off in handcuffs.
The combination of POTUS’s leverage and Firing Sessions neutered Rosenstein. We had to have Whitaker to fill the void, but I never expected him to act. Anything he tries to do against Mueller requires too much of a political battle, why waste the time?
I’m waiting for Barr. We’ll see what happens then. His memo was encouraging. I also expect Barr to get rid of RR.
Also, It would be cool if Barr selects Whitaker for DAG.
Nice summary, Sundance, all the info for all those willing to gather it. Clear. Front and Center. Our President has been on a roll this last week. It does feel like the roller coaster. I keep hoping that soon….
Here is what I’m struggling with on this entire Mueller topic: From all of the data points that have been brought to our attention about the ubiquitous criminality taken place thanks to the SD as well as other sources is beyond belief. Mueller is clearly guilty of selective prosecution for crimes he should of prosecuted when he was head of the FBI. Manafort and all of these other lobbyists are new to the neighborhood? Give me a break. These crimes have been going on for years, so now the hero saves the country from all of these bad guys, right, give me another break.
Mueller is jumping over treason and national security violations to prosecute lying. This has to be a crime? I want my tax money back. When a person is even loosely associated with POTUS and in the crosshairs, they are accused of lying. When an FBI executive is caught lying and fired for doing so he is, get ready for this, “lacking candor”. What? 1984, double-speak? Eveything is 180 degrees out of phase and we are living in an alternate universe.
As far as the Russian Collusion is concerned, lying to the FBI is the best they’ve got? The FBI lies to the FBI for Heavan’s sake. I want to know when Mueller and any of the people involved here have been caught telling the truth?
Finally, with the Mount Everest of criminality taken place here, there is not one tool in the tool box or one person with enough guts, outrage, anger, imagination, etc. for the sake of the country to take this thing on and crack it wide open? This is all we’ve got, out like whimper and not out with a Moab? Where the Hell is this country at, and even more importantly, where is it heading? There has to be someone smarter than these people who is motivated and willing to get this done. Over & out…
In about 3 weeks this all goes away. “It is but a whiff of cloud”.
FFS Just have Whitaker declassify the stuff, fire RR and demand final report from Mueller in ten days. Once received, exit stage left.
