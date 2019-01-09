Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein Will Exit DOJ After Mueller Submits Report, Likely Mid-to-late February…

Reports from inside the DOJ to allied resistance media announce that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will leave the DOJ once special counsel Robert Mueller (the team, not the person) submits their investigative report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Generally speaking, media reporting can be taken with a grain of proverbial salt; however, with these events it’s likely allied resistance media have embeds within the special counsel and DOJ coordinating leaks on their behalf. Additionally, this latest report aligns almost identically with the CTH prediction for legislative action. In short, it just makes sense.
WASHINGTON — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who had been overseeing the special counsel investigation, plans to step down after Robert Mueller submits his report, according to administration officials familiar with his thinking.
A source close to Rosenstein said he intends to stay on until Mueller submits a report to the Justice Department on the Russian meddling investigation. The source said that would mean Rosenstein would remain until early March.
Several legal sources have said they expect the Mueller team to submit its report by mid-to-late February, although they said that timeline could change based on unforeseen investigative developments. (read more)
This report aligns with the predictable sequencing of events we previously outlined from reviewing Democrat plans and Pelosi’s legislative rules requests and schedules.
A mid-to-late February report drop would put the Mueller team activity right in the bulls-eye for predictable hearings and legislative usefulness by Chairman of the Oversight Committee, Elijah Cummings.
Remember, Speaker Pelosi has modified Cummings committee responsibility to only look at White House targeted oversight.
Notice Speaker Pelosi requested the schedule for oversight hearings to be announced by April 15th, 2019. Additionally, by prior DOJ agreement, Michael Cohen was deferred from prison until March 6th, 2019. So it looks like the timeline is solidifying:
February/March: (event 1) Michael Cohen deposition (then straight to prison); Feb/March (event 2) the Mueller report; then in April Cummings announces oversight hearings using 1 & 2. [The sequencing for event 1 and 2 remains malleable] One aspect is very certain: all of this has been worked out well in advance.
As noted in December: The baseline is that Democrat leadership are cunning political strategists; and have likely already drawn out the big picture road-map with details to be filled in as they proceed.
- The first event is the congressional use of Michael Cohen for a series of public committee hearings. [Oversight (Elijah Cummings) and possibly -though less likely- Judiciary (Nadler) and HPSCI (Schiff)] This likely has to happen before March 6th, 2019, when Cohen is scheduled to enter federal prison. It’s almost certain Cohen’s incarceration deferment contains the unwritten agreement to appear. [Democrat leadership almost certainly coordinated this plan with team Mueller and the SDNY some time ago.]
- The second event is the release of the Team Mueller political report which, despite its inability to find criminal wrongdoing, will most certainly be written with highly charged innuendo as damaging to President Trump as possible. The release of this report will absolutely fuel several public committee hearings [Oversight/Reform (Cummings), HPSCI (Schiff) and Judiciary (Nadler)] without any doubt.
- The third event is the release of the OIG Horowitz report on possible FISA abuse. Due to the nature of Mueller’s proprietary investigative blackout (Horowitz not allowed to see investigative material or witnesses with Mueller probe ongoing), the Horowitz report will likely come out *after* Mueller.
That’s the three key events the Democrats and media will be most likely to exploit for maximum political benefit in the first quarter of 2019. The sequence between Mueller and Horowitz might reverse (though unlikely). Other investigative resistance paths will spur from these three primary Q1 events.
Again, there is very little doubt the approach has already been mapped out in post-election meetings between: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, the Democrat committee heads, allies in the lawfare community, political allies inside the executive branch (IC, DOJ, FBI etc.), along with feedback from political networks, DNC (Perez) and major resistance donors.
The real trick to discovering the plan (as early as possible) is to spot the signals that will tell us where they are going before they shift in their planned direction. Example: We already know Michael Cohen is a key starting point (aforementioned reasons). We then add the Pelosi rules and instructions, and now begin overlaying the reports of Rosenstein and Mueller.
So if we take the first quarter resistance events/narratives (¹Cohen appearance, ²Mueller Report and ³Horowitz report); and we overlay what has already surfaced; we can then begin to get a picture of how things will reasonably be expected to play out.
SC Robert Mueller (the team, not the person) and DAG Rod Rosenstein have already explained to POTUS Trump that if he attempts any declassification of documents currently part of Mueller’s investigative purview (that’s literally everything and or anything they lay claim to), the Special Counsel investigative unit will consider that interference with their investigation of him (President Trump); and subsequent “obstruction” claims will immediately follow. That threat, and the advice of White House lawyers (prior counsel no longer present), led to Trump backing down in September, 2018:
[Obviously “speed” is a relative term, it’ has been 4 months]
So it stands to reason if they (Rosenstein, Mueller, etc.) are telling the president he can’t take any action,…. common sense says the same general ‘hands-off‘ principle has applied to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz; who is ultimately under much more of the institutional DOJ control system than President Trump.
The suspicion of how the corrupt system was going to control any damaging information was verified when FBI Deputy Director David Bowditch told congress recently they were not allowed to release any of the transcripts from all of the 2018 witness testimony.
FBI Deputy Director David Bowditch (example above), the ODNI (Coats), AG (Whitaker/Barr), DAG (Rosenstein), FBI Director (Wray) and Deputy FBI Director (Bowditch), along with Robert Mueller and/or any leadership member of his team (Weissmann), can block or deny any declassification request -or visibility of any evidence- that would be adverse to their interests. As we can see above, that is exactly what they are doing.
This ongoing process of control permits the House Democrats to begin framing the investigative narrative that will allow them to eliminate the DC threat created by President Donald Trump.
Again, overlay the CTH December prediction with today’s announcement from inside the DOJ about Rosenstein’s likely timing for departure:
…If we extend the sequencing with all the above in mind it looks like the House Oversight Committee (Cummings) and House Judiciary Committee (Nadler) will likely kick the resistance operation into action (after Superbowl) with Michael Cohen’s scheduled appearances broadcast on television for the better part of two weeks use.
That first phase event will likely be followed by a late Feb/early March dropping of the Mueller report. There will be a grand lead-in, roll-out and press spectacle designed for maximum exposure. The tail end of that phase will lead to more hearings throughout March perhaps into early April with subpoenas based on the report framework. (more)
Today the allied resistance media report:
(VIA NBC) […] A source close to Rosenstein said he intends to stay on until Mueller submits a report to the Justice Department on the Russian meddling investigation. The source said that would mean Rosenstein would remain until early March.
Several legal sources have said they expect the Mueller team to submit its report by mid-to-late February, although they said that timeline could change based on unforeseen investigative developments. (more)
If we simply accept things as they are; and we accept the level of corruption, if exposed, within the institutions represents a real threat to current and former officials and politicians; and we accept that Washington DC (writ large), the DOJ/FBI and the Mueller team is currently in alignment with the urgent needs of those corrupt officials; well, then the sequence of events -and the behavior of the officials- becomes entirely predictable.
Hmm. Why wait? Get out now POS.
Because Mueller will sing his praises, and he’ll leave with a halo over his head! This whole thing is disgusting, but more disgusting, is the Americans still refuse act!
Besides voting for Trump , what is it that you want Americans to do? You first.
I don’t get why this even matters as Supposedly Mueller reports to Whitaker…
Is RR waiting around just so he can be privy to what is contained in the report?
IF waiting for report is RR just playing a role?
OR
IS RR going to then leave and use the information for personal profit?
Gotta wait for the Democrats to take control of the House and bring impeachment charges.
He will get out after the report is handed down, at which time RR will be free to do all the CNN, MSNBC etc rounds bashing POTUS and waxing lyrical about honesty and integrity yada yada.
Then he’ll start writing a book about it all (and be guaranteed a 7 figure sum) detailing how they knew for sure that Trump colluded with Russia but couldn’t quite get hold of enough evidence for charges but they know, just know there was collusion.
The MSM will lap it up and harp on about it until the 2020 elections.
Trump should fire whoever suggested/approved Bob Barr (after firing whoever did the same for Rosenstein).
*Bill Barr
The swamp is deep: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/mueller-and-bill-barr-best-friends-for-20-years-wives-share-a-bible-study-mueller-attended-the-weddings-of-barrs-daughters/
I’m beginning to think that the Swamp includes about half our country. We the People is We the Swamp.
Yes, it does incl650% of the country and 50% of the electorit.
Sessions brought Rosenstein into his circle…
Maybe President Trump thinks Washington is a cannot win and is putting all his eggs in the Sun Dance Main Street basket. Gain a standoff with your enemies and broaden your base with an end around on the economy. How can people not vote for him when their paychecks are bigger while personal debt shrinks? None of the Rinos are ever going to be of any value and he needs his base to send him better representatives, the right people in the Congress.
Look waaaaay down the road. PDJT and his family will face their greatest peril AFTER he is out of office – regardless of when he leaves and regardless of the circumstances. The SDNY and every Democrat AG throughout the country will be gunning for him, his family and his businesses. Remember that little Democrat puke that said PDJT must be destroyed. The President may see Mueller, Weismann and the other members of the SC as a civilian in a court. It may not be pretty.
Yes H&Hc
PT can never go back to his previous life. He put it all on the line.
All the more reason President Trump needs to win in 2020!
So I guess Rosenstein is a white hat… Again. 2 years of going around in circles. Nuke D.C. And get them all, let God sort them out.
If Rosenstein is a white hat, then so is Satan.
I can’t wait till the little bitch is gone! I had prayed it would be in handcuffs, but looks like the Deep State is the is too deep to drain!
I don’t think I realized that draining the Swamp was as important to me as any promise the greatest President of my lifetime made!
LOL!
I’m at a loss as to figuring out why any of this matters. In law school, we learned about the “fruit from the poisonous tree” which is a way of saying that if you violate the law, any evidence you have against someone is inadmissible, as is any evidence you gain as a result of that chain of evidence.
The simple fact that Mueller has been able to get ONE indictment or plea deal is enough for me to say, “screw this, the traitors need to hang”.
Trump is one man, and he’s doing all that he can, surrounded by liars, cheats, backstabbers, traitors, and criminals. And that’s just describing the Republican Party actors, much less the Communist Party (formerly the DNC).
Rosenstein should be eight months into his prison sentence by now, making love to Ronnie “Footlong” Jackson.
Jackson be da pitcha and Rosey be da catcha…….game on!
Am I impatient for not understanding why a globo-thermonuclear bomb hasn’t been dropped on these folks (not literally of course) fiat justitia caelum ruat style.
It only matters if the people in charge say it matters.
The Constitution is only a piece of paper with ink on it a provides no more protection from our government than a restraining order stops a man from killing another.
Only when a government and society agrees to live by the concepts communicated on that paper with ink and uphold those agreements does the constitution offer any protection.
Most of those in government with the power have chosen to no longer uphold their part of the agreement.
Agreed. It’s going to take a war.
So I assume he still has oversight and is still running interference with anyone of thing that threatens the Muller inquisition. Whitacker should just seal this guy off now. Sit him in a corner and tell him to do nothing more till he leaves in a few weeks!
People plan and god laughs… Ruth Bader will probably die or some other geopolitical event will disrupt the timing overshadowing the whole show.
More likely they want ammunition going into the Democratic debates before the primaries. They need to give them something to talk about.
LikeLike
Great thread, just putting RR’s pending alleged departure in context.
My first thoughts;
This ‘lays out’ the plans of PDJT’s enemies, but no battle plan survives first contact with the enemy.
AND, this battle plan was concieved and will be executed by the same geniuses that came up with;
The shitehole comment Debacle
The Kavanaugh Debacle
The Caravan Debacle.
And is currently mired in the Wall shutdown Debacle, one from which they see no way out.
I wonder on the release of the Mueller report; It doesn’t HAVE to be ‘made public’, and so suspect Dems would prefer to keep it under wraps, and selectively leak, out of context, the parts most damaging to PDJT.
WHAT is to keep PDJT from releasing “the documents”, once Mueller releases his report?
Once Mueller and Rosie are no longer ‘riding herd’ on, and effectively blocking I.G.Horowitz, whats to keep him from honestly disclosing the FISA and unmasking, in his report, and releasing a report that he has,reviewed the information, and sees no legitimate reason NOT to release?
I DON’T see any of the Dems plan that leads to them winning. Whats described as the Dem plan doesn’t justify impeachment.
As for politically ‘damaging’ POTUS, I think like their previous ‘plans’, this all has the potential to backfire on the Uniparty, hugely.
So, I am not concerned, and I think we all just need to continue to support PDJT in his current battle over the Wall shutdown, and in any future battles he engages them with.
All PDJT needs to do, is tweet; if he,WANTS a visible support from us, with rallys he knows we’re their!
And, after his performance during the midterms, his enemies know it, too.
All he has asked us to do, is put the heat on Congress, to fund the WALL.
So, thats what we do. I just don’t see Dems as having a winning strategy here.
Lets face it, in a battle of wits, between DJT vs. Pelosi and Scumer, the Dems ammunition is woefully inadequate!
It doesn’t justify impeachment to the readers here but if congress ignores the will of the people when making laws, what’s to stop them from ignoring the will of the people and impeaching?
LikeLiked by 1 person
When do we actually fight back and stop just counting coup?
When PDJT says too. He currently asked us to contact Congress demanding a wall. When he asks for more involvement then we act.
And don’t forget the incoming AG is best friends with Mueller.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/mueller-and-bill-barr-best-friends-for-20-years-wives-share-a-bible-study-mueller-attended-the-weddings-of-barrs-daughters/
Rosenstein is only leaving now because he knows that the jig is up with Whitaker and the new AG not being reclused! His rein of crime and corruption are over! Frankly, he should have been canned two years ago along with Sessions the day after Sessions reclused himself. President Trump could have appointed and acting replacement recommended by Rudy Guiliani.
So Rod resigns… and then is free to be called in front of Cummings committee hearings, as the former AAG, but free to tell what he wants to. It’s Watergate 2.0. The only fly in the ointment is the current Government shutdown fight. This fight and resolution or lack thereof will REALLY upset the Donks scheme. They have their plans, but they didn’t plan on a multi-week or month shutdown. Nope.
Trump is a very intelligent man, and I’m
Not going to fret anymore. He knows the truth and he knows that Barr is swamp, he knows it and yet he goes along with it. I’m no one to tell him what to do. Obviously there is a huge amount we are totally ignorant of. That is all that makes sense. I feel abused and used by my government and the crimes , even treasonous crimes, are swept under the rug. They have put us through hell . Can you imagine watching imbecile Cummings grill witnesses like slimy Cohen for months? I will pull all of my hair out. I cannot express how cheated I feel and how much I hate the DOJ in this country. If they wanted to preserve their false face of integrity, they have grossly failed. I mean my gosh, Ohr and RR are still there!
I remember the day after special counsel was announced how pleased SD was about it.
Weird how things turn out
Thank you Sundance!
A couple of questions:
1. Since Mueller team also has boot on throat of Horowitz, is he (Horowitz) also considered complicit or could his report be damaging to the swampsters particularly as related to FISA abuse?
2. POTUS’ legal team is still planning to respond to Mueller report when it drops, correct? So is that also another opportunity to derail the Dems strategy against this President?
All perspectives would be appreciated! Thanks!
The only decent move I can think of is to declassify and present the evidence as defense to the senate after impeachment. This gives him plausible deniability to say “I didn’t want to release the info but have to present all the facts to defend myself”
However, from what has been suggested, the corruption is so deep, the release will bring about the apocalypse (that’s hyperbole)
What about the Grand jury being extended six months?
LikeLike
What about the Grand jury being extended six months?
How would PT be guilty of obstruction if he exposes by declassifying key documents that prove actual crimes and a conspiracy by others?
Because we are living in Orwell’s 1984.
Tucker should be Attorney General.
Great segment right now
… and then he invites JD Vance, whose victim-blaming “Hillbilly Elegy” made him popular among aristocrats looking to clear their conscience and justify the mass death in the working class they are responsible for.
IIRC, the Special Counsel was authorized annd assigned by then-AAG (DAG) Rosenstein. Has not AAG Whitaker supplanted Rosenstein as SC overseer? If so, I would think the SC report goes to Whitaker for review before any distribution…and not publicly released directly. (Although I think tactical “leakage” is likely.) While a longshot, what’s to keep Whitaker from holding the SC report until after Barr’s confirmation?
Nothing.
Graham said Bill Barr has a high opinion of outgoing DAG Rod Rosenstein and King Robert Mueller, both criminals who have been trying to remove President Trump from office.
Graham said. Why did he say that? Have we heard from Barr?
maybe it’s just wishful thinking but I’m hoping temporary AAG Whittaker will fire Mueller the week before Barr is seated. What are they going to do, fire him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
