Here We Go – Impeachment Chairman Jerry Nadler Sends Demand Letter to AAG Matt Whitaker…

The House Judiciary Committee is the lead committee on the constitutional process to evoke articles of impeachment. Jerry Nadler is the committee Chairman. Speaker Pelosi previously created specific rules for the House in a well planned construct to empower three committee heads (Cummings, Schiff and Nadler) toward a narrow path.
Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings is leading off on Thursday February 7th, 2019, with testimony from Trump’s former legal counsel Michael Cohen. It should be noted Mr. Cohen is being represented at the committee hearing by DNC operative Lanny Davis. However, Mr. Lanny Davis is not being paid by Mr. Cohen; he is being paid by democrat groups supporting the ‘resistance’ strategy.
The very next day, Friday February 8th, Nadler has scheduled the DOJ to appear for his first round approach in the legislative trident. This is all being done by a well-crafted design. Toward that end, today Chairman Jerry Nadler sends an anticipatory demand letter (full pdf below) to Acting AG Matthew Whitaker telling him the committee will not respect any claims of executive privilege between the DOJ and the White House.
Washington, D.C. –Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) sent a letter to Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker outlining a list of prepared questions concerning communications between the Mr. Whitaker and President Trump in advance of the February 8th House Judiciary Committee hearing.
In the letter, Chairman Nadler makes clear that the Committee expects direct answers to their questions, and “will not accept your declining to answer any question on the theory that the President may want to invoke his privileges in the future.” The prepared questions cover issues related to Mr. Whitaker’s appointment by President Trump to replace Jeff Sessions following his firing, Mr. Whitaker’s decision not to recuse himself from the Special Counsel investigation, and his oversight over the Special Counsel investigation, and the nature of his relationship with the President. (press release)
The attack angle the three-headed Cerberus (Cummings, Schiff and Nadler) will take becomes more clear as we review the demand questions from Nadler:
- President Trump fired former Attorney General Jeff Sessions November 7, 2018. On or before that date, did you have any communication with any White House official, including but not limited to President Trump, about the possibility of your appointment as Acting Attorney General? If so, when and with whom? Did any of those communications discuss the possibility of your recusal from oversight of the Special Counsel’s investigation?
- You announced your decision not to recuse yourself from the Special Counsel’s investigation on December 19, 2018. Did you consult with the White House about that decision, before or after it was announced? If so, with whom?
- My understanding is that you consulted with a four-person team of advisors for guidance on the question of your recusal. Who are these four individuals? Did any of them consult with the White House about your decision not recuse yourself from the Special Counsel’s investigation?
- Have you ever received a briefing on the status of the Special Counsel’s investigation? If so, have you communicated any information you learned in that briefing to any White House official, including but not limited to President Trump, or any member of President Trump’s private legal team?
- It has been reported that President Trump “lashed out” at you on at least two occasions: after Michael Cohen pleaded guilty on November 29, 2018, and after federal prosecutors identified President Trump as “Individual 1” in a court filing on December 8, 2018.[1]
- Did President Trump contact you after Michael Cohen pleaded guilty? What did he say? Did you take any action as a result of that conversation?
- Did President Trump contact you after he was identified as “Individual 1” in documents related to the criminal sentencing of Michael Cohen? What did he say? Did you take any action as a result of that conversation?
- In any of these conversations, did President Trump express concern, anger, or similar frustration with the actions of the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York?
- In any of these conversations, did President Trump discuss the possibility of firing or reassigning certain personnel who work for the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York?
- In any of these conversations, did the President discuss the recusal of Geoffrey Berman, the current U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, from the Michael Cohen case and other matters related to the work of the Special Counsel?
- Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions tasked John Huber, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah, with reviewing a wide range of issues related to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Have you ever received a briefing on the status of Mr. Huber’s work? If so, have you communicated any information you learned in such a briefing to any White House official, including but not limited to President Trump, or any member of President Trump’s private legal team?
- On January 17, 2018, BuzzFeed News reported that federal prosecutors have evidence, in the form of witness interviews and internal communications, suggesting that President Trump had directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress. On January 18, the Special Counsel issued a rare statement describing some aspects of the BuzzFeed story as inaccurate. Did you have any communication with the White House about the BuzzFeed report or the decision of the Special Counsel’s office to issue its subsequent statement? If so, with whom? What was discussed?
Here’s the full pdf:
.
It is clear Pelosi’s three-headed beast is planning to use the manufactured media reports to achieve their sequential objective.
Sundance is preparing us for the onslaught, the duell has been called, are you ready?
Ephesians 6:11-18 King James Version (KJV)
11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.
12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;
15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;
16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.
17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:
18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints.
Psalm 144 King James Version (KJV)
1 Blessed be the Lord my strength which teacheth my hands to war, and my fingers to fight:
We know impeachment is Political and has nothing to do with actual crimes…let’s get this over with. Maybe they can poke POTUS enough to make him DECLASS a bunch of crap. Hopefully, he has FISA Warrants on all his foes right now and watches their every move like they did to him. This could be fun 🙂
Well, in Clinton’s case it was criminal.
In Andrew Johnson’s case it was political.
Nixon, who resigned, was a mixture of both.
So what is the defensive plan? Isn’t one? When do we burn it all down?
Given this entire charade is predictable, I think we can rest assured there is a plan. (Napalm may very well be part of the plan).
Whittaker, time to show whose side you’re on. While Nadler and his ilk grapple with your claims of Executive Privilege, Barr will slip into the AG seat and change tactics. If not, things are completely FUBAR.
One thing we’ve all learned–demand letters meaning nothing.
Dear Congresman Nadler,
GFY
Sincerely,
Matthew Whitaker
With Hillaries walking stick
How many times did the Republican House vote to impeach Obama? Sundance just showing his colors again. Stop misleading and start covering… all of this is just for show.
Thank You alliwantissometruth for your post. I am so appalled and ANGERED by the stunning adolescent activities of the “New leaders of the House.” I do have a mean streak. I admit I do. But if Pelosi and Schiff and the rest of these numbnuts like Nadler continue carrying on with the flucking “impeach the President,” I say bring it on.
Lets get out Nancy’s control file;
QUESTIONS:
1.) Did the taxpayer’s pay for that wall around your house and what exactly happened to the “illegal immigrants” who protested at you enclave? and just WHAT are you trying to “DEEP OUT” with that wall?
2.) and, Shiff, EFF YOU TOO. How much MAKEUP and POWDER do you put on your face that
all of your FLOP SWEAT isn’t showing on your face? You are full SO FULL OF NOXIOUS GAS. Be CAREFUL AROUND OPEN FLAMES.
3.) And Nadler – you better get a pair of them YOU POMPOUS POS. Sorry, I haven’t met you sir, but I DON”T THINK I WANT TO HEAR ANOTHER WORD THAT COMES OUT OF YOUR MOUTH.
THANK YOU.
Let the demanding little bitch stew.
” Acknowledge receipt of your letter which will receive attention in due course. Unfortunately due to the pressure of work bla bla ……………..bla.
If you have not received a reply within one calendar month please re-apply. “
Apologize for the typos
~Starting February 7, 2019 the…..PERSECUTION-OF-PRES.TRUMP-GAMES…Will Begin….Be There, Be There.~
[Watch the DECEITFUL-DEMOCRATS Weave their WEB-OF-LIES to the Public.]
(Character-List) : Elijah ‘Secret Co-Conspirator of IRS Lois Lerner’ Cummings (D-MD), Jerry ‘the Short-Fat-Little-Man-Syndrome’ Nadler (D-NY) & Adam ‘I’ll LIE about anything for Campaign Money’ Schiff (D-CA).
*Ain’t that right ‘Mine-Fuhrer’ Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).*
If Ginsberg dies, expect impeachment hearings and a vote ASAP in order to delay SCOTUS nominee and get it to a trial in the Senate. The Dems/media will say that an impeached President with a trial underway does not have the moral authority to replace a Supreme Court justice until a verdict is reach by the Senate. They will try to delay Ginsberg replacement until 2020 election.
Back to the “Control File” topic for a moment please. Imagine that what we are experiencing re President Trump is a SLO-MO exposure of his control file? Imagine persons such as HRC, Pelosi, Schiff going through that same slo-mo exposure>
I imagine Nancy might go crazy if the media (Fairness Doctrine now defunct) went into her “life” and all of her business transactions for all of HER life? Who all of her sexual partners were and what kind of sex they had together? Hey Nancy. You ready for that kind of scutiny?
Russia, that will take a major BACK PAGE if the press hits on you just like they have on our President. NATIONAL ENQUIRER ARE YOU READING THIS? (Sorry Men in Black was once a fave).
Wondering if she could hold it together ( as Pres. Trump has done) with her public persona for more than a couple of weeks. I for one have “refreshed” my supply of POPCORN and always serve it up with a LARGE AMOUNT of SEA SALT and CULTURED BUTTER.
Lawmakers Demand Documents: Reveal Lanny Davis Pushed Cohen To Testify
By Sara Carter – January 22, 2019
Cohen Will Share “anecdotes” about Trump but Nothing on Investigation
Cohen will share information and “anecdotes” about his time working for President Trump when he appears before the House Oversight Committee, Davis told lawmakers. Davis also informed Jordan and Meadows that he will not allow Cohen to speak about the ongoing investigations.
Dems Elevate Ocasio-Cortez To 2nd House Committee Alongside Trump-Hater Tlaib
The Oversight Committee is the main investigative committee in the House and is expected to open investigations into Trump and his administration during the new Congress.
The socialist justice warriorette – and latest poster-person (we are trying to be PC) for the ‘center’ of the Democratic party (which is just to the right of Marx) – will join fellow freshmen Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), according to Politico.
And, as The Hill notes, each of the lawmakers has been particularly critical of President Trump. Perhaps most infamously, Tlaib embarrassed herself just hours after invocation earlier this month for saying House Democrats would “impeach the motherf**ker,” in reference to Trump.
Pelosi is a mockery to all women who CAN AND DO accept the AGING PROCESS.
Just ignore any and all requests and subpoenas from Congress. That’s what Holder did. F*** ’em.
Correction: mockery to all HUMANS. I imagine Pelosi as the new “Barbie Doll.” And her new partner will be Shiff as Ken. Helps me to thing of them as PLASTIC TOYS. Most likely that does not err far from the truth.
Yawn. Just ignore the subpoenas. Nothing ever happens to people that ignore congressional requests anyway. I say stonewall them entirely. If they’re going to impeach the President anyway, what’s the point of helping them?
Response. Dear Mr. Democrat Commie A hole. I got your letter ! I will need 28 months to respond due to the Pelosi shut down . You get it , right !?
And I will visit your sorry ass in GITMO .
Have fun . POTUS and. CIC Trump.
