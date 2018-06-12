Act II – The Dance of The Dragon Continues….

China controls the DPRK, that’s the baseline reality. The question debated over the past several years, has been to what extent? Having witnessed the Singapore Summit, perhaps we now have additional understanding of the scale and scope.
Kim Jong-un “is” the Panda Mask.
If you accept the cunning nature of the Beijing Dragon, and the false geopolitical face of the Panda mask as historically presented by the control elements now represented by Chairman Xi Jinping, a striking probability looms. Not only does China influence North Korea, but China actually controls every element of the North Korean government that surrounds Chairman Kim Jong-un.
The problem for Chairman Xi is what happens when all of the political forces align to place Chairman Kim Jong-un in a position of opening the door for the U.S. and President Trump and the West (writ large) to enter North Korea under the auspices of a CVID nuclear agreement.
In essence, President Trump may now enter into a land where the officials report exclusively to Chairman Xi, and no-one knew. This presents a possibility the larger global community might soon discover the true nature of the Beijing/Pyongyang connection.
Consider that Chairman Kim was/is likely put into power not as a linear out-coming of his familial relationship, but more as a strategy of ongoing Chinese duplicity. Kim Jong-un was seen as easier to control. Consider the possibility that all of the DPRK officials who carry out the objectives of the ruling North Korean government are factually operating according to the dictates of the hidden Chinese authority.
Within this dynamic Chairman Kim received the scorn of the international community; but was -in reality- merely a figurehead, a false panda face – hiding the true authority behind all of the DPRK policy, and a designed strategy constructed by China.
Consider that by confronting the economic interests of China, President Trump fractured the decades-long ruse, and is now positioned to expose the nature of the Chinese ruling authority within North Korea. This becomes a stunning paradigm shift; a reality that few could possibly fathom, unless you consider the cunning of Beijing.
Under this scenario, it is adverse to the interest of China for a united, open and democratic Korean peninsula where the North and South are together again. It would be particularly adverse to Xi’s interests if the U.S., Japan and a united Korea formed any substantive international alliance.
The best play for China would be to control the outcomes of any unification and position China as the control agent for any united Korea. This would be critically important if, as I am now increasingly confident, North Korea was/is actually a proxy province of China and has been for decades under the complete -albeit hidden- rule of the Chinese authority.
Under this scenario, Chairman Xi has to play a very careful game of geopolitical cunning; and if at any moment he sees Chairman Kim accepting the rescue of President Trump, Xi will likely move to eliminate Kim and defend his interests quickly.
Imagine the internal stress upon the young Kim Jong-un who has been forced to ride this dragon for almost a decade, and knows his government is not actually his government but rather a governing body with all officials reporting to Beijing.
Imagine you are the next-door-neighbor to an abused child who lives inside the palace of the abuser. The abuse has been psychological and manipulative upon this child for decades. How do you rescue him? Additionally, how do you rescue him when the ultimate abuser is the king of all communities, governments, political and legal systems in/around the palace?… and only you know the nature of the dynamic….
What if….
Kim has not been victimized by the Panda mask, but rather Kim IS THE Panda mask.
Start there, and proceed with the geopolitical rescue efforts accordingly.
This presented scenario, while challenging the customary perspective, reconciles all of the conflicting aspects to the North Korean regime with the latest known empirical evidence.
Consider:
Now, WATCH AGAIN, without the volume:
.
PS. Notice how normally POTUS Trump has been effusive of praise upon Xi Jinping. However, after the one-on-one with Chairman Kim, that praise was considerably less….
🤔 | … Since then, Pyongyang has become increasingly dependent on China for concessional trade, food, aid, & fuel. A telling measure of China’s growing influence is that in the months prior to Kim Jong Eun’s official emergence in 2010 as the chosen successor to Kim Jong II, the ailing elder Kim traveled to Beijing, where diplomats say he asked for China to bless his succession plan. |
Excerpt:
ESCAPE FROM CAMP 14
By Blaine Harden
(“One man’s remarkable Odyssey from NK to Freedom in the West”)
This would also help explain one of the photos you posted, Sundance —
the one from Feb. 2013, labeled kimfail …
Is this Kim’s family, relatives? The two women in front look flat-out terrified. *Terrified!*
Even his sister (I think that’s his sister, right? to his left, wearing white) looks quite unhappy.
The guy-in-uniform must be a Controller/Handler.
I would love to know the story behind this photo..
Why would they release this photo?
Believe it or not, this “casual” family photo was meant to soften his image at home. We can’t imagine just how horrific and soul crushing life in NK is, but it is painted all over the faces of the Dear Leaders family.
I think Kim Jung Un actually does love his wife and kids, and wants a better future for them.
It’s not his family. News caption with photo:
On August 19, 2012, Kim Jong-un visited Changtai Island and took photos with the members of the garrison’s military family.
This is his wife:
Source: http://news.ifeng.com/photo/special/beautiful_or_not_pc/kimjongun_pc.shtml
Interesting pictures. Such as:
Caption: In December 2011, Kim Jong-un visited Pyongyang’s first hypermarket with his father. This was Kim Jong Il’s last public event.
Worth recalling the history of North Korea.
It was under Soviet, not PRC, control that the DPRK formed. The Soviets withdrew their ground forces in 1948 but Kim ll-sung answered to Stalin. Prior to the beginning of the Korean Civil War, there was tension between Stalin and Kim about starting the conflict, though Stalin ultimately gave his approval with the understanding no Soviet ground troops would become involved and Mao would send PRC troops in if necessary under the cover of Soviet air support.
Chinese troops entered North Korean territory on October 19, 1950 and began attacking UN forces on the 25th. On December 17, 1950 the PRC denied Kim ll-sung authority to command the Korean People’s Army.
Thus we see a shift of North Korea from the Soviet bloc to direct PRC military control by 1951. It is logical to assume Mao never gave up that control and that the Kim dynasty has served at Beijing’s indulgence ever since.
Furthermore, it is notable that North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs began in the mid-1990s, a time when the PRC began the process of reclaiming historically Chinese territory (Macau, Hong Kong) and renewed making noise about Taiwan. Considered in this context, one could interpret the North Korean arms programs as an extension of the PRC’s strategic planning in the Western Pacific
Yes and this was the Chinese response to the sale of 120 US made F16’s to Taiwan by whom?
China gives away nothing. THey took NK after the Korean war.
China has done its best to offend every neighbor. It is claiming small islands to offend Japan, Korea, the Philippines and Viet Nam. Tibet? The Uighurs? Distrust the Han. Russia smiles in photo ops, but they have disliked and distrusted China forever. Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, all are welcoming to the United States who they see as a counter to their oversized aggressive neighbor.
I am not sure that NK has becoming an adversary to China, but now NK can join the rest of Asia.
Okay Sundance, we’re game. We’re following along.
PDJT uses 9 levels of hell (Mnuchin/Ross/USS Carter parked off the beach/UN Sanctions/59 missiles into Syria over chocolate cake) to put pressure on China (from Pakistan to Venezuela) and PDJT claims he will stop American trade war if PDJT gets help from Xi on DPRK.
Xi says okay, fine.
Big state visit in China.
Xi and PDJT dance for months. Xi needs help on XTE, and PDJT wants hostages.
Xi agrees to Singapore but can’t resist double dealing, last minute Kim visit to China, and violations of UN sanctions off-loading fuel to DPRK.
We assume Xi knew about Pompeo visit to Kim in April – maybe from the 3 Generals who are no more
PDJT is mad because of language – cancels Summit.
Kim and General dispatched to mend fences, Summit is back on again.
Kim fires generals. .
Meanwhile, Pompeo and PDJT are talking to Kim and #2 General Chol (?spelling).
At what Xi thinks is the end, DPRK giving up nuclear weapons, just at the moment Xi believes he has ensured continuation of liberal trade policy with the USA….
….PDJT surprises, wants more.
And now….
PDJT is flipping Chairman Kim.
Freeing Kim and opening North Korea to a bunch of capitalists.
And trade with USA is still not settled.
Xi must be terrified. He’s been snookered.
PDJT is the American Lion who never relents.
And that Lion is coming back to Xi, knocking on Beijing’s door, today, tomorrow, next week, wanting more concessions on trade. We will get many more concessions too, because 70 billion “it’s not enough”.
The country of DPRK just became a bargaining chip, moved from “firmly” Chinese to
“leaning” USA. PDJT was playing a game of Go Fish with Xi and just took his cards.
It is glorious to watch.
President Trump is teaching us all how to be winners again.
But if one of the prizes for winning is North Korea, maybe it would be better to pass on winning.
The Trump administration does not see North Korea as a prize.
The Trump administration sees North Korea as geo-political leverage for the PRC.
Winning does not require obtaining North Korea. Winning requires neutralizing North Korea’s value to the PRC: at minimum by removing the immediate threat of its weapons programs and ideally by forcing the PRC to take public ownership of its relationship with North Korea.
A neutralized North Korea weapons program can always be reactivated should another Clinton-Bush-Obama type be inflicted upon the United States. However, should the PRC be forced to admit it controls North Korea, the window of what it can force North Korea to do to intimidate the West becomes narrowed.
Precisely. President Trump has offered to help defend North Korea as part of a denuclearization agreement. Defend against whom exactly? Japan and South Korea are already part of the alliance. If North Korea throws in with us and officially ends open hostilities with SoKo, who’s the most threatening Big Bad in the region?
The “prize” is breaking the sabre that China always rattles when things aren’t going their way. President Trump is going to walk into Xi’s house, give his prized attack dog a biscuit, put a leash on him, and walk him right out the door while Xi stands there with his mouth agape.
Later, the President will return to have a nice long chat with Xi about those unfair trade practices.
President Trump is going to walk into Xi’s house, give his prized attack dog a biscuit, put a leash on him, and walk him right out the door while Xi stands there with his mouth agape.
Lovely
Ah, but if you think like a Real Estate Tycoon — North Korea is a prize called “blank slate.” It has no hotels, resorts, malls, luxury homes, infrastructure, few cities, etc. and it has Koreans by the millions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The opportunity t develop a country from scratch is too good to pass up.
PLUS, PDJT still gets the trade concessions.
To have capitalists on their border is NOT what the PRC wanted….
at all.
Just when China was expanding, into the China Sea and Belt-Road, here’s the Americans, moving in next door!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
There goes the neighborhood. Darn Deplorables.
Yes, this, exactly.
“if at any moment he sees Chairman Kim accepting the rescue of President Trump, Xi will likely move to eliminate Kim and defend his interests quickly.”
That’s likely what we saw flash across Kim’s face.
When our POTUS showed Beast to Kim, I think he must have promised him that he will get a limo or a diff version of Beast without any SS security features plus the Blackwater security guys.
Kim’s insecurity in that video cannot be denied. The question when there is no democratic structure in place, is who controls the military. Because that is what the coercive power devolves to. If China can pull strings with the top brass, then Kim is caught in a massive squeeze play, and has every right to feel insecure. It’s ironic how, when you achieve your position by unrighteous means, the higher you go the LESS secure you become.
Kim has a massive balancing act to perform now. I would say that his best bet is to go all-in and take cover under the patronage of the U.S. But even that won’t help him once civil reforms start to take place in NK. Once the people are unleashed, Kim’s crimes against humanity start to come out into the open, and his reign is over. It’s hard to see a way forward for Kim, although he might be able to drag things out for a decade or two.
Are they Kim’s crimes though? Under the Panda Mask construct he may have had zero choice? Hmmm.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sundance suggested to watch the video with the audio off. It becomes very revealing.
I was a bit skeptical of Sundance’ earlier speculation of how tightly Beijing held the reins on Pyonyang and Kim. The latest posting, a bit “riingy” , is nonetheless seductive.
Its not maximum pressure, its a rescue mission. Nuke inspectors will enter NK – several thousand of them – fully armed – with Bradleys – posted within a few miles of the China border? The mission: to wrest from Beijing the prison colony of North Korea for the West.
OK, pretty thin.
Butt if it turns out to be true or even nearly true, and PT pulls it off….I’ll dye my hair yellow.
How about orange, it’s the new black!
Great leaders bring the best out of those they lead. Great job, Mr Secretary!
I Love Mike Pompeo!
Little Kim looks terrified, absolutely terrified. Like a fish out of water.
Kim Jong-un is a Big Kid that never wanted any of this!
Our President is protecting Kim! This is his way of telling China 🇨🇳 I know everything.
Fle, even to the point that a democrat as well as a republican in Congress actually had to laud Trump accomplishing what other previous presidents did not. Our President treated Kim as a man, a leader, and someone who wants to be respected and run a great country. Yet, Kim knows if he does not move to do what needs to be done, then all Hell will break loose. I do appreciate that Trump allowed no reporters except Korean reporters but the fake news people just keep talking like they knew what was discussed, etc. They will never grow up and be real America’s 4th Estate.
MSM is too busy being a fifth column to be 4th Estate.
And what if the CIA has been Kim Jong Un’s handlers?
Qanon has been dropping some pretty amazing information. Unique photos impossible to reconstruct telling a tale of a military intelligence operation plying NK away from our own deep state.
Whatever drama you see unfolding publicly is a movie, providing necessary optics for NK to finally be freed of its chains.
All the ‘aghast legitimization mongers’ who think the propaganda from Kim state media is meaningful to Trump are not paying attention.
China also seems to be interested in helping Iran to avoid the consequences of sanctions, as Iran said they might be able to utilize another currency to continue trading.
That reminds me, I heard someone on Fox Business this morning say that Iran isn’t happy with this new relationship between North Korea and the US.
The Chinese were always the Middlemen between Iran’s missile research and development program and NK’s bomb program.
Neither country’s program would have gone forward without the Chinese, Period.
President Trump was like a father to Kim Jong-un.
I totally thought about it that way too.
I find Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, ‘interesting’ I wonder if she is his ‘minder’ from China.
An old tradition was to take a child from the lord of a vassal state as hostage and raise him as a page in your castle. Perhaps Kim’s sister was raised in China and that is where her loyalty lies.
She must have had a talk with VP Pence during the Olympic games. This has been at work for awhile now. We will know in due time.
While we are speculating on China’s control over Kim’s NK, I think it would be interesting to discuss whether there could possibly be an actual rift between the power brokers within China itself ie: do alternating and separate Panda/Dragon forces actually exist and are they currently fighting each other for control?
Perhaps there is no longer a unified China totalitarian regime using two masks…Perhaps there is a widening internal divide between the China Pandas vs. the China Dragons.
I’m probably way off on this speculation but it could possibly explain a lot of the “why did China allow XYZ to happen” questions.
[Complicated business, folks…complicated business]
If NoKo has been and still is controlled by China, then everything NoKo has done has either been on China’s orders or with their approval – including development of nuclear weapons. The fact that China already has the nuclear weapons capabilities means if they wanted NoKo to have nukes they could have just given them some. This whole threat of NoKo gaining nukes has been kabuki theater. China has used the fake threat as a wild card to further their geopolitical aspirations. KJU is a mere pawn in the game between China and the U.S. Ultimately this brings in a few more issues than only the disposition of NoKo. There is also Taiwan and the South China Sea that will probably play a role in the battle between China and the U.S. And the linchpin in it all is the trade issue.
A very complicated business.
I hope Trump is having some fun dealing with these world issues.
Does give China a chance to advance THEIR nuke, rocket and satelite technology, and testing, under the guise that its nork.
And, keeping the fall out in nork, at least till ‘accident’.
Did we ‘help’ Kim, by collapsing that mountain? Was he complicit?
Yes, complicated business,…
It’s my theory that KJU has been a slave of sorts to the military leaders who worked for his father and continued on after the father’s death. And KJU was too afraid to stop them because they could have easily killed him. China wouldn’t have offered much protection, and South Korea couldn’t. But we can. Is KJU coming to DC? Maybe he’s defecting. Maybe he just wants to lead a normal life instead of being everyone’s pawn.
So, DR knew, 5 years ago, that Kim was hostage,…and, long acquaintance with DJT. WHEN did dr tell DJT? During campaign? Before?
Would be interesting to know DR’s trips to visit Kim, who handlers probably got used to seeing, maybe complacent.
Maybe DR should get the medal, from Clandestine Services. The one they give to civilians. Coarse, nobody would know,…
IMHO America has to re-evaluate all of its alliances. You want a “pivot to Asia”, this is a pivot to Asia. I think China is also re-evaluating and is not necessarily going to become a great adversary. There is still business to be done and money to be made for China.
I hope that part of the new Trump doctrine will be that allies have to earn their friendship with the U.S. I am from a 5-eyes country. I have seen the anti-American propaganda first hand for 50 years. The lack of gratitude really galls me. We take on board gladly: every new invention; every new SJW idea; every new piece of pop-culture palp that you make; we take it all.
Then our media make us complain about you.
On behalf of normal Americans, I apologize for all of the SJW ideas and most of the pop-culture pop.
All Asians have a different way of thinking from the rest of us. Difficult to read their minds or desires. In some ways Kim was dropped into this position after brainwashing by father and grandfather, who were super cruel stupids. What he has done is what he was taught and perhaps now he can see how he can be the leader and a decent one in spite of China. Trump obviously in their closed door talks gave Kim ways and means to make his country great and a part of the world and not a killing/starving country. Kim is still young and getting good and direct information from a much revered and older leader may make him think and rethink what he and his country could be on their own and not owned or pushed. In other words, he may want to learn to be wanted and seen in the world but also seeing his country rising above rapes, murders, dislikes, hatefulness, and slowly but surely awakening to a real future that is of benefit to NK as well as to the rest of the world when he is accepted. According what we have been hearing from Trump, complete removal of nuclear concerns/missiles and using the land and the people realistically could be the game changer for NK. Trump has said if no cooperation and oversight from us, then back to Square l!
I bet Lim wishes he could get out of that Mao outfit and into a nice suit.
Just sayin……Probably tired as having the same style as the Hag.
Interesting perspective Sundance, and other treepers.
Either way, one thing I know now is President Trump is a LOT SMARTER than a lot of people gave/give him credit for, including me.
God bless and guide you President Trump!
Very interesting theories, Sundance! The last couple of days have left me feeling giddy. The anticipation, the concern, the hope, watching the whole thing unfold, the possibilities for the future …
And now, we must face the dreaded monster: Reality.
Trying to keep pace with world events is a challenge. Just attempting to keep up with our Boss who moves at Trump-speed is nigh unto impossible. Therefore, I had to force myself to slow down and digest what your are suggesting here.
All things are possible.
Two thoughts kept creeping into the rusty cogs of my brain and refused to be resolved into the various narratives I tried to conjure.
1. Kim Jong-un has been on a trajectory for at least a dozen years (if not his entire life) to be the ruler of North Korea. From his personal experience, advice from those around him and directions from China, he governs as those before him have done. His motivation is likely high. (Do or die?)
2. China plans far into the future. They consider all known variables. Is it likely they had considered the dissolution of their proxy state at some distant point in the past? My personal opinion is, I don’t think so. Who could have predicted a Trump?? Perhaps they are scrambling a bit trying to figure out how to handle this little wrinkle in the Plan.
My giddiness is still affecting my logic so I like the idea of parent-Trump “rescuing” child-Kim and his entire “family” of North Koreans from the clutches of the evil Red Dragon.
For now, sleep, perchance to dream.
In the morning, lots of strong coffee and eagerness to devour the Treehouse News Of The Day!
Interesting times, these.
Sleep? Wow you have discipline. I really need to be elsewhere right now but I cannot tear myself away from this thread. Amazing times we live in.
Dennis Rodman said that Kim gave him a message to take to Obama. Rodman said that Obama “wouldn’t give him the time of day.”
What if…. Kim sent an SOS through Rodman to Obama…. and when Obama ignored him, Rodman told Trump?
Jat; YES, reevaluate ALL our alliances, and our relationships with them: trade, defence, geopolitics, everything.
Interesting Putin is saying he wants a sit down with DJT.
Probably first words “Well played, with China!” As posted above, China and Russia compete as much as they co-operate. I’m sure one alpha dog (Putin) recognises another alpha dog (DJT).
USUALLY, 2 alphas DON’T fight, too much mutual respect. “Your one, I’m one, and we’re surrounded by all these betas!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The China/North Korea relationship is complicated. It goes back to the Chinese civil war when Mao took power. The North Koreans which were already communists and under the Soviet umbrella right after WWII (exactly like Berlin the Korean peninsula was split down the middle) helped Mao win the civil war with supplies and manpower.
By that time both China and North Korea were having a falling out of sorts with The Soviet Union.
When the U.S./ Korean war came to be the Chinese responded in kind…
“With the end of the war with Japan, the Chinese Civil War resumed in earnest between the Communists and Nationalists. While the Communists were struggling for supremacy in Manchuria, they were supported by the North Korean government with matériel and manpower.[88] According to Chinese sources, the North Koreans donated 2,000 railway cars worth of supplies while thousands of Koreans served in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) during the war.[89] North Korea also provided the Chinese Communists in Manchuria with a safe refuge for non-combatants and communications with the rest of China.[88]
The North Korean contributions to the Chinese Communist victory were not forgotten after the creation of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. As a token of gratitude, between 50,000 and 70,000 Korean veterans that served in the PLA were sent back along with their weapons, and they later played a significant role in the initial invasion of South Korea.[88] China promised to support the North Koreans in the event of a war against South Korea.[9”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Korean_War#Chinese_Civil_War_(1945%E2%80%931949)
Thank you for the consolidated history lesson. A bit complicated, but I see no white hats here.
Another Huge Win.
This is quite mind-blowing. I sometimes wonder if we should be discussing such things amongst ourselves openly – but if there is truth this theory, China already knows the jig is up. That’s the scary part.
Hopefully KJU will not take an extended vacation…
I think this goes right along with what SD is positing here: http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/21/expert-china-navy-double-us-2030/
(excerpt)
China’s navy is on track to be double the size of the United States’ by 2030, which puts U.S. interests at risk in the Asia Pacific and around the world, a U.S. military expert testified at a recent congressional hearing.
“The future size of the [People’s Liberation Army] Navy will be about 550 warships and submarines by 2030. That is twice the size of today’s U.S. Navy,” said Retired U.S. Navy Capt. James Fanell at a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Thursday.
“As such, it’s clear the U.S. Navy is at great risk. We simply are not adequately sized or outfitted to meet our national security commitments in the Indo-Asia Pacific, let alone around the globe,” said Fanell, former director of intelligence and information operations for the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet.
They still can’t figure out the catapults. All their carriers are ski jumps. Which means less fuel and payload on their fighters.
and their carriers are thus more vulnerable to going boom.
I love posting this when someone mentions aircraft catapult:
https://archive.org/…/PopularMechanics1964/Popular%20mechanics-06-1964_djvu.tx…
The catapult weighs only 850 pounds. …… catapult has enough power to throw a 1964 Cadillac more than 3000 feet in the air — straight up.
Not sure if water-born naval entities will be the top fighting force in 2030.
I agree that Nork has never been anything other than a puppet with China’s hand up its backside operating it. And the charade worked for decades. But China is now faced with a US president who isn’t having it anymore, a president who told the puppet that if it threatened the US again he would incinerate it, and (wink) by the way, the hand inside along with it. So now what? If we incinerate Nork there will be millions of Nork refugees pouring across the border to China. Yikes!
When China, which is now a developed country, takes a hard look at Nork it sees what it has created: a wasteland of ignorant, starving, disease- and parasite-ridden people whom China views as racially inferior in a puppet country that has suddenly outlived its usefulness. China could pull a Britain and admit a bunch of third worlders as Chinese citizens, but they saw how THAT turned out for the Brits. Again, millions of Norks pouring across the border to China. Double Yikes!
The only other alternative is to just walk away, let them starve to death, a Korean Holodomor. That’s probably China’s preference, given the Chicom history of eliminating unwanted populations tens of millions at a time. But the world is watching now. They could never get away with it now.
So. Brilliant. Some unnamed Very Stable Genius approaches Xi with a deal that DOES let them walk away. For free. And it’s this: China lets the West develop North Korea, at the West’s expense, in the process the West takes care of the humanitarian problem China created, again at the West’s expense, and China gets to just walk away. The Chinese don’t like the Koreans anyway. For China it’s “good riddance,” problem solved. China’s starving red-headed bastard is successfully placed for adoption. And everyone involved, literally EVERYONE involved, walks away a hero.
Buy the way, look at that picture of Kim and Xi. They hate each other. And the video with Trump, with the sound off Kim looks terrified.
OMG! Sorry to be half off topic but James Woolsey was just on with Laura Ingraham.
Speaking about President Trump, Jim admits that his wife’s prognostication was that Trump (1) would win and (2) act as President he is…and Jim just gave her the accolades!!!!!!
Hilarious, and accurate!!!!!
Fascinating implications!
In a related development, last nite Tucker said something to the effect that the elites who were recently happy to pile onto the progressives’ “RussiaRussiaRussia” chorus were also busy making money from China. He didn’t get into it, but he obviously was implying these were deep pockets players who’ve been doing the “internationalist” dance for decades, and are only too happy to have Russia in the public’s beebonnet, rather than China.
(Meanwhile China is busily buying up power companies on every continent.) Trump’s bold move yesterday was a vital and necessary long term countermove forward for the US. It moves us OUT of the sinking trade trap. He is taking the bull by the horns while Congress is still trying to lock in some remaining benefits from the old arrangements.
Trump is indeed our modern day Cyrus. The hand of the Almighty is on him. Let all of us be thankful.
complicated business, folks…. 🙂
If NORK loosens its orbit around its Chinese Communist sun, it means the Chinese will have lost control of one of their thumbs they’ve tried to periodically put in America’s eye. That’s going to happen in particular if subsequent developments result in the possibility of Kim making a lot of money from graft flowing from industrial and tourist spending in North Korea, with open borders and a revitalized economy driven by market forces rather than state planning. A dose of Vietnamese communism/capitalism mix would do his country very well – and line his pockets nicely. Losing Kim as a front to set against the Americans means the Chinese will increasingly have to perform those functions themselves. Which, in turn, may lead to more unmasking of who’s doing what behind those enigmatic smiles they show the world so frequently.
“China actually controls every element of the North Korean government that surrounds Chairman Kim Jong-un”
I’ve been going with this forever. How could it be otherwise?
What does Xi need Kim for now? Does he get offed by one of his generals? Does Xi remove him in a China-backed coup? Does Kim DEFECT?!
Kim may want something very personal from Trump. A trip to America, and major medical care, with an American surgeon holding the knife, instead of a Chinese!
Here’s something I’ve been thinking about China and how Trump is strategically positioning ‘things’ to contain them.
Reference Sundance’s previous piece,
‘White House Created Production Video to Assist Singapore Summit Talks With North Korea….’. featuring this video:
Now consider this. Trump has developed close personal ties to Asian powers like Shinzo Abe of Japan. President Moon of South Korea, and now possibly Kim Jung Un of North Korea. Add to these the 1 billion plus people of India represented by Prime Minister Modi of India.
Just this past weekend, Trump publicly stated at the G7 conference that Putin’s Russia should be added to their ‘Club’.
During Putin and Trump’s upcoming meeting, I can envision Trump playing a similar video for Putin as shown to KJU.
They share some popcorn and coke together as they are watching the video.
Trump talks about what a fantastic future of peace and prosperity for Putin and his people too if he will join together to form an unbeatable alliance to keep the Chinese Dragon in check with the U.S., Russia, South Korea, Japan, India, and possibly North Korea all coordinating together economically, diplomatically and militarily to keep the peace in that part of the world.
In effect, China would be completely surrounded.
They assuredly recognize this and will do what is necessary to prevent it.
However, President Trump may be able to do it and then say “Checkmate” whenever Xi displays the Red Dragon.
Yeah, I know it’s laughable. But, how many other things has Trump done already that hasn’t been done before?
After all, he DOES have a ‘Magic Wand’, right Hussein?
