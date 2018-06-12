Act II – The Dance of The Dragon Continues….

China controls the DPRK, that’s the baseline reality. The question debated over the past several years, has been to what extent? Having witnessed the Singapore Summit, perhaps we now have additional understanding of the scale and scope.

Kim Jong-un “is” the Panda Mask.

If you accept the cunning nature of the Beijing Dragon, and the false geopolitical face of the Panda mask as historically presented by the control elements now represented by Chairman Xi Jinping, a striking probability looms. Not only does China influence North Korea, but China actually controls every element of the North Korean government that surrounds Chairman Kim Jong-un.

The problem for Chairman Xi is what happens when all of the political forces align to place Chairman Kim Jong-un in a position of opening the door for the U.S. and President Trump and the West (writ large) to enter North Korea under the auspices of a CVID nuclear agreement.

In essence, President Trump may now enter into a land where the officials report exclusively to Chairman Xi, and no-one knew. This presents a possibility the larger global community might soon discover the true nature of the Beijing/Pyongyang connection.

Consider that Chairman Kim was/is likely put into power not as a linear out-coming of his familial relationship, but more as a strategy of ongoing Chinese duplicity. Kim Jong-un was seen as easier to control. Consider the possibility that all of the DPRK officials who carry out the objectives of the ruling North Korean government are factually operating according to the dictates of the hidden Chinese authority.

Within this dynamic Chairman Kim received the scorn of the international community; but was -in reality- merely a figurehead, a false panda face – hiding the true authority behind all of the DPRK policy, and a designed strategy constructed by China.

Consider that by confronting the economic interests of China, President Trump fractured the decades-long ruse, and is now positioned to expose the nature of the Chinese ruling authority within North Korea. This becomes a stunning paradigm shift; a reality that few could possibly fathom, unless you consider the cunning of Beijing.

Under this scenario, it is adverse to the interest of China for a united, open and democratic Korean peninsula where the North and South are together again. It would be particularly adverse to Xi’s interests if the U.S., Japan and a united Korea formed any substantive international alliance.

The best play for China would be to control the outcomes of any unification and position China as the control agent for any united Korea. This would be critically important if, as I am now increasingly confident, North Korea was/is actually a proxy province of China and has been for decades under the complete -albeit hidden- rule of the Chinese authority.

Under this scenario, Chairman Xi has to play a very careful game of geopolitical cunning; and if at any moment he sees Chairman Kim accepting the rescue of President Trump, Xi will likely move to eliminate Kim and defend his interests quickly.

Imagine the internal stress upon the young Kim Jong-un who has been forced to ride this dragon for almost a decade, and knows his government is not actually his government but rather a governing body with all officials reporting to Beijing.

Imagine you are the next-door-neighbor to an abused child who lives inside the palace of the abuser. The abuse has been psychological and manipulative upon this child for decades. How do you rescue him? Additionally, how do you rescue him when the ultimate abuser is the king of all communities, governments, political and legal systems in/around the palace?… and only you know the nature of the dynamic….

What if….

Kim has not been victimized by the Panda mask, but rather Kim IS THE Panda mask.

Start there, and proceed with the geopolitical rescue efforts accordingly.

This presented scenario, while challenging the customary perspective, reconciles all of the conflicting aspects to the North Korean regime with the latest known empirical evidence.

Consider:

Now, WATCH AGAIN, without the volume:

…Got along great with Kim Jong-un who wants to see wonderful things for his country. As I said earlier today: Anyone can make war, but only the most courageous can make peace! #SingaporeSummit — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

There is no limit to what NoKo can achieve when it gives up its nuclear weapons and embraces commerce & engagement w/ the world. Chairman Kim has before him the opportunity to be remembered as the leader who ushered in a glorious new era of security & prosperity for his citizens! pic.twitter.com/Xbup4Zyz33 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

I want to thank Chairman Kim for taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people. Our unprecedented meeting – the first between an American President and a leader of North Korea – proves that real change is possible! pic.twitter.com/yF3iwD23YQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

PS. Notice how normally POTUS Trump has been effusive of praise upon Xi Jinping. However, after the one-on-one with Chairman Kim, that praise was considerably less….

