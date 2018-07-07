Red Dragon Counters Secretary Pompeo Visit To North Korea…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited North Korea amid the backdrop of the U.S. -vs- China trade confrontation. The geopolitical economic issues form the structural disconnect between the ongoing U.S. negotiations and the responses from China through their proxy province in North Korea.
Secretary Pompeo debriefs the media shortly before departing the DPRK; and expresses a generally positive disposition about the ongoing talks:
.
However, unnamed officials, likely elements within the central North Korean government who are control agents for Beijing, send a more confrontational message at the conclusion of the meetings:
(AP) North Korea says high-level talks with a U.S. delegation led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were “regrettable” and has accused Washington of trying to unilaterally pressure the country into abandoning its nukes.
The statement by an unnamed North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman on Saturday came hours after Pompeo concluded two days of talks with North Korean officials led by Kim Yong Chol.
The statement says that the United States betrayed the spirit of last month’s summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by making unilateral demands on “CVID,” or the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea.
It says the outcome of the follow-up talks was “very concerning” because it has led to a “dangerous phase that might rattle our willingness for denuclearization that had been firm.” (AP Link 9:55pm)
How do these different takeaways reconcile?
Keep in mind that Secretary Pompeo was not permitted to meet with Kim Jong-un. If our ongoing thesis is accurate it is likely Red Dragon (Chairman Xi) is positioning the DPRK for maximum trade and economic leverage. It would be against Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping’s interests for Pompeo and Kim Jong-un to have a public display of agreement.
Until there is an empirical or factual reason to counter what seems like an obvious geopolitical strategy, we should consider all events through the prism that the primary leadership within the DPRK, the officials controlling Kim, are under the control of China.
The trade confrontation is China’s biggest geopolitical risk. The primary weapon China holds toward demanding terms from the U.S. would be their ability to change the dynamic in North Korea at any given moment. From this frame-of-reference things begin to make more sense.
On the surface it appears the U.S. is negotiating terms for a denuclearized North Korea; however, under the surface the bigger issue is the ongoing economic confrontation between the U.S. and China. The DPRK is Red Dragon leverage.
As we previously shared:
[…] Consider that Chairman Kim was/is likely put into power not as a linear out-cropping of his familial relationship, but more as a strategy of ongoing Chinese duplicity. Kim Jong-un was seen as easier to control. Consider the possibility that all of the DPRK officials who carry out the objectives of the ruling North Korean government are factually operating according to the dictates of the hidden Chinese authority.
Within this dynamic Chairman Kim received the scorn of the international community; but was -in reality- merely a figurehead, a false panda face – hiding the true authority behind all of the DPRK policy, and a designed strategy constructed by China.
Consider that by confronting the economic interests of China, President Trump fractured the decades-long ruse, and is now positioned to expose the nature of the Chinese ruling authority within North Korea. This becomes a stunning paradigm shift; a reality that few could possibly fathom, unless you consider the cunning of Beijing.
Under this scenario, it is adverse to the interest of China for a united, open and democratic Korean peninsula where the North and South are together again. It would be particularly adverse to Xi’s interests if the U.S., Japan and a united Korea formed any substantive international alliance.
The best play for China would be to control the outcomes of any unification and position China as the control agent for any united Korea. This would be critically important if, as I am now increasingly confident, North Korea was/is actually a proxy province of China and has been for decades under the complete -albeit hidden- rule of the Chinese authority.
Under this scenario, Chairman Xi has to play a very careful game of geopolitical cunning; and if at any moment he sees Chairman Kim accepting the rescue of President Trump, Xi will likely move to eliminate Kim and defend his interests quickly.
Imagine the internal stress upon the young Kim Jong-un who has been forced to ride this dragon for almost a decade, and knows his government is not actually his government but rather a governing body with all officials reporting to Beijing.
Imagine you are the next-door-neighbor to an abused child who lives inside the palace of the abuser. The abuse has been psychological and manipulative upon this child for decades. How do you rescue him? Additionally, how do you rescue him when the ultimate abuser is the king of all communities, governments, political and legal systems in/around the palace?… and only you know the nature of the dynamic…. (link)
If our overall operating thesis is correct, these are very dangerous times. Communist China will not give up on a decades-long grand design for economic conquest. President Trump is confronting that Chinese strategy head-on.
The DPRK officials under the influence of Beijing will use their North Korean position to assist the ruling members of Chairman Xi Jinping.
These are tenuous times, and unfortunately the vast majority of the U.S. media are cheering for President Trump to fail.
Thomas Wictor puts the YSM hand-wringing over NK to bed: LIGHTS-OUT.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1015692548998815744.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent, BKR, thank you for posting.
Always appreciate TW’s POV and oftentimes find myself in agreement.
Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Notice the VSG’s silence. Far more telling than the “un-named” news source in NK, or the whizzes at FOX.
Silence speaks volumes. I expect yet another purge of NK’s top military brass.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DPRK, like the US, has its own Deep State issues.
What is not being reported about the rather lengthy statement is this sentence: “We still cherish our good faith in President Trump.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have finished my coffee and contemplating breakfast, so a few of my observations.
There is nothing surprising about the outcome of this meeting for a variety of reasons, and also no significance to the fact that his Porcine Majesty did not meet with Sec Pompeo. In fact it was not on the original schedule. What is important, and also not surprising is the continued willingness to talk. It may be just dithering for time as per NK’s usual negotiation style. Talks, mean no war (for now).
The official statement put out by the DPRK after the meeting will be interpreted in various ways, from the Left as a ‘failure’ by the President and administration, and by the Right as there are ultra secret stuff going on. Both miss the mark in my opinion. If you read the official statement, it highlights the fact that what was agreed to at the Singapore Summit is understood differently by NK as opposed to the US.
If you read the Summit statement that Kim3 signed and the ordering of the points of the agreement that are (1) commit to new relations for peace and prosperity (2) build peace regime (3) reaffirm Panmunjom Declaration and NK commits to complete denuke of KP, it is important to note that NK understands this to mean points 1 and 2 are solved before point 3. In other words, denuclearisation comes last. This is reflected in the official statement put out that many people here think that the AP made up.
Sec Pompeo, and the administration understand the statement in the reverse order, hence the outburst after the meeting.
Statement here:
https://kcnawatch.co/newstream/1531000080-429116112/fm-spokesman-on-dprk-u-s-high-level-talks/
Keep the sanctions up and the US already has a raft of new ones at hand. It is important because NK keeps changing proxies. Kim 3’s personal money conduit should also be stopped.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting and thank you A2
LikeLike
The whole statement makes that pretty clear. Too much speculation around fragments of translated quotes.
I put as much stock in them as in “comparative analysis” of Kim-3 – is he smiling or scowling?
LikeLike
Pompeo is a good choice for this. As a CIA guy, he would know the Chinese pull the strings there. Now he has a chance to punch them in the mouth with Trump’s blessing (Figuratively speaking)
LikeLike
We should have waited until there was irreversible de-nuclearization before we imposed the tariffs on China. But they will have to work it out.
LikeLike
Not sure about that, melissa.
Maybe Singapore makes it clear to China that DJT KNOWS that Nork is just a proxie for China, and that if China ‘takes out’ DJT’s ‘good friend’, kim, DJT will expose China as puppetmaster.
That ‘protects’ Kim, AND eliminates Chinas ability to USE Nork as a proxie.
Now, can put tarrif on China, without China able to have Nork engage in provocations, so China can get DJT to let off on China, in exchange for them ‘intervening’ with crazy Nork?
LikeLike
Brilliant analysis as usual. Whenever I see seemingly negative headlines from the MSM I read Sundance and my optimism is again invigorated. Many thanks.
LikeLike
China thinks it can continue to use NK, Iran, Taiwan, the EU and (insert) to rape our economy.
LikeLike