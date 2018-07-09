“President Trump Begins Removing Chinese Panda Mask…”

President Donald Trump used twitter today to begin a process. [BACKSTORY HERE] This is another example of using brutal honesty in digestible doses to change the reference points of most international observers. Few have any real understanding of the dynamic between the U.S. and North Korea vis-a-vis China.

This tweet is serious business. It is fired directly into the heart of Beijing. It is the mother of all truth bombs, and it takes away the ability of Chairman Xi to act in sunlight.

“Subtle” like a brick through a window. [Backstory available here.] President Trump is removing the Panda mask to reveal the authentic nature of Chairman Xi Jinping. Simultaneously Trump is trying to rescue Kim Jong-un from the clutches of the Red dragon behind the mask.

Watch Steven Mnuchin to see if enhanced treasury sanctions resurface now.

