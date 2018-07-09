“President Trump Begins Removing Chinese Panda Mask…”

President Donald Trump used twitter today to begin a process. [BACKSTORY HERE] This is another example of using brutal honesty in digestible doses to change the reference points of most international observers. Few have any real understanding of the dynamic between the U.S. and North Korea vis-a-vis China.
This tweet is serious business. It is fired directly into the heart of Beijing. It is the mother of all truth bombs, and it takes away the ability of Chairman Xi to act in sunlight.
“Subtle” like a brick through a window. [Backstory available here.] President Trump is removing the Panda mask to reveal the authentic nature of Chairman Xi Jinping. Simultaneously Trump is trying to rescue Kim Jong-un from the clutches of the Red dragon behind the mask.
Watch Steven Mnuchin to see if enhanced treasury sanctions resurface now.
Kim Jung Un may find himself a deposed leader but not by US but China! Sec. Pompeo gave him Elton John’s “Rocketman” and we all know China’s nightmare is a unified Korea, Ally Japan and friend Russia!
Q: What does China think about a split Korea w NK only opening up a bit like Viet Nam? China and VN are economic competitors but could there be economic synergies to capitalize on w a somewhat westernized economy next door similar to VN’s system?
https://learningenglish.voanews.com/a/vietnam-china-economy/4418254.html
I think China could do much worse. I don’t think T showed him the Beast for nothing.
There have been multiple denials of the ‘Rocket Man’ story. It’s ‘fake news’, which would be obvious if given a moment’s thought. There would be no reason to insult Kim.
The CD story is Fake News. Heather Nauert, State Department spokeswoman, denied this story. I’m more inclined to believe her.
very true…NK has itunes so it would be like giving the Queen a flash drive of your greatest speeches!
Ouch.
It’s just absurd on its face.
It’s just another way to suggest VSGPDJT doesn’t know what he is doing.
Genuine Grade A 100% fake news.
Quick: Get Sir Elton AND James Taylor on a plane to Pyongyang, to serenade Chairman Kim with a mashup of “Rocketman” and “You’ve Got A Friend.”
Yeah. Rocketman, you’ve got a friend. VSGPDJT…
“James Taylor to sing ‘You’ve Got A Friend’. Wow, what a scene that would be. I can’t imagine how tactless and dumb an American Diplomat would be to think that one up. //s//
China is not our friend, regrettably. China must take steps to appease the world, not just the USA. China has been having their way for 50 years.
China will never “appease” the world:
• China could never afford it.
• Chinese Cheating and Theft of IP are now rampant.
• Developed Countries are now utterly dependent on “Cheap Chinese Imports”
• Underdeveloped Countries are now utterly controlled by “Chinese Dictator Buy-outs”
• The World lacks Leaders with Integrity who know how to create Leverage.
… UNLESS they join forces with President Trump.
CHINA CHEATING is near-irreversible because it’s become culturally endemic:
• As a form of dependency to “CREATE FACE” … and
• As a form of desperation to “AVOID LOSING FACE”.
Wait for a Trump Tweet:
“If Chairman Xi leads China to “Go Straight” would he “Lose Face”?
• Trump taught America we’ve got “FAKE NEWS”
• Trump teaches China they’ve got “FAKE FACE”
Great branding, BKR.
#FakeFace indeed !!
#FakeFACE – killing it.
#Fake Face
What you are saying is it is like a Muslim stating that unless they get their way 100% then Mohammad is a false prophet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“What you are saying is it is like a Muslim stating that unless they get their way 100% then Mohammad is a false prophet.”
____________________
It just so happens that Mohamad was and is a false prophet.
And a raper, and a slaver, and a mass-murderer, that’s who created the religion of atrocities and crimes against humanity called islam, but I digress.
Hmmm….Lose Face or have Face Ripped Off… decisions, decisions.
#FakeFace!…….Damn bro, that has triple meaning!
nicely done
You’ve WAY outdone me.
Great wording indeed! Ha Ha! Throw in Chinese accent; “we got fake news they got fake face”! Almost sounds like Chinese idiom!
From a recent thread on the Korean “situation”. -China IS the problem-
“Of course China controls North Korea.
China IS the problem and it always has been in the Korean peninsula. North Korean communists invaded the south with a sneak attack in June of 1950 pushing free forces down into a tiny corner at the bottom of the country. In September the American regional commander located in Japan, Douglas Macarthur, lead a bold counter attack at Inchon and retook the southern capital of Seoul. He chased the North Koreans back up over the 38th parallel toward the Yalu River border with China, Manchuria.
The great General Macarthur issued an ultimatum to Mao in Peking to stay out of it or risk tactical atomic retaliation against Chinese Red Army locations along the border in Manchuria. The US president at the time, Harry Truman, was furious and like all democrats was only interested in appeasing communists around the world. He released a statement saying that the general did not have the authority to make that ultimatum. A month later, In November, 100s of 1,000s of Chinese troops stormed across the border southward into Korea in yet another communist sneak attack.
Outnumbered, unprepared, and surprised the UN forces helping the South Koreans went into retreat. Over the following months many, many American and international troops died at the hands of the Red Chinese. General Macarthur still wanted to hit the communist supply hubs along the Yalu River with tactical nukes and kept making public statements about politicians not allowing him to win the war there in Korea.
For that he was unceremoniously fired by the president on April 11, 1951. Just 10 months into a war where fighting lasted over 3 years the famed American general in charge was taken off the chess board by his own commander in chief. So, a war that could have been won in 6 months turned into the mess we face today because democrat politicians refused to let the warriors control the battlefield.”
That is a Truth bomb! The best we can say is that the Democrats were helping the Communists worldwide in their goal of world domination. Their only other excuse is that they are just plain stupid. Nobody is that stupid.
FDR’s administration was providing material aid to the Soviet Union long after the war for ‘humanitarian’ reasons.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should be 60m33s. Sorry.
Truth is communism is just a dogma to control people. The true left are trying to take control the safest way they know of and that is to divide, confuse and misinform enough people that they can. The top leaders of the Left are Capitalists who are tired of competing. As we used to say many decades ago, they are control freaks. There is a reason Stalin used to call party members “Useful Idiots”.
The simple and disgusting rest of that truth is two fold. One, is UniParty. The other is that China has long been THE model nation for the globalist psychopaths seeking one world totalitarian feudalism. Where better to assist it and cultivate it in draconian fashion than a “communist” (BS phrase meaning fascist control!) nation with a couple billion people (or so now, they say) to accommodate the “experiment” for the “new world order”?
So missed by nearly everyone in 1971 was Nixon in China at the Great Wall mentioning the phrase “new world order” with great pleasure…
It’s still out there on the net if anyone were curious enough to want to see it.
“Chinese cheating and theft” are not just rampant: they are essential parts of their culture now. Their entire economy depends on theft of intellectual property, theft of designs, blueprints, etc. etc. etc. and the violation of all trading deals and international laws.
That’s part of their 2025 plan… There’s a PDF of it online, as well as our answer to it…
There was an article about it here, too…
the truth is if we were in the War to win, we would’ve won! There is no substitute for victory! Republicans won in 1952 because Americans love to win!
Thank you DV for the above enlightenment, there was so much I never understood about the Korean war, coming as soon as it did on the heels of WW2.
“So, a war that could have been won in 6 months turned into the mess we face today because democrat politicians refused to let the warriors control the battlefield.”
The situation in Vietnam was micromanaged by Washington, too. One example was sending our B-52 bombers on missions flying single file, the same altitude and course day after day to make them easy fodder for the Soviet SAM-2 AA missiles.
Anyone with any common sense would vary the route daily, as well as the altitudes and flight paths of each plane. No further comment on those responsible for that (RSMcN, etc.).
Amen! Truman’s fear of “atomic war” was completely phony: how would Mao have delivered an atomic bomb, even with Soviet Russian help: the biggest bomber the Russians had was a reverse-engineered B-29 imitation called the Tu-4, which had a range of 3,300 miles at 9,000 feet?!
Anyone who thinks that “Russian quality” in manufacturing is NOT an oxymoron knows nothing about the Soviet Union’s factories and scientists at that time! Our Air Force would have blasted any bombers out of the sky. Their best missiles – courtesy of captured Nazi German rocket scientists – had a range of 300 miles with a payload of 1,000 pounds or so.
Firing General Douglas Macarthur was a huge blunder, and it is understandable why the Leftists think Truman was just wonderful! Communism was allowed to percolate and survive!
https://theswamp.media/truman-s-blunder-and-the-world-today
“why the Leftists think Truman was just wonderful! ”
He also gave us the CIA
Good answer…good answer…. I like the way you think!
Sundance I questioned your post on this topic last week… I have been proven wrong. Great reporting as always. Thank you
Running, don’t know how long you’ve been hanging here but believe me when I say SD sees around corners.
Last year I discovered CTH was my go to website for everything concerning the attempted coup. Along the way I ignored the articles concerning financial matters. Until one day I read Sundances article describing the dynamics of the CofC undercutting the country for the last 40+ years. What an education it’s been since then. Where before, my eyes glazed over anything financial, now they are seeing the picture a lot clearer. Thanks to Sundance and the many Treepers that help this old guy out. I really do appreciate you guys and gals a lot!
Justbill, the coup and financial matters are intertwined. As SD has stressed on many occasions, there are TRILLIONS at stake.
I am in awe of President Trump’s ability to see the big picture long before anyone else does. He never ceases to amaze me. He presents his position with indisputable facts and fairness. He is setting the bar for leaders around the world.
Yippee, patterns (political and economic, etc.,) repeat themselves. He had been an observer of these for at least 40-50 years.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
China was always the face behind the NK mask, but only Trump had the courage to speak out in the open, dispensing with that imposter Political Correctness.
30 years of picking over the bones of America has led China to think they are stronger than they really are. And the dirty money slid into corrupt hands in the USA will come back to haunt them. Trudeau can give Trump the list of “donors” in the anonymous Canadian conduit of Chinese bribe money, sooner or later, but he will give it up.
Time Now to BOYCOTT CHINA MADE GOODS, lets give our president a trump card. BOYCOTT CHINA MADE GOODS
In other words we’re watching you China
And for ALL the world to see what is really happening here.
(Inserting one of our favorite pictures of the President: “Complicated Business, folks. Complicated business”)
#ILOVEOURPRESIDENT.
yep,
how refreshing.
as ugly as the process can be,
it is indeed refreshing to be able to watch the sausage being made.
look away if one must, but appreciate the transparency when our Pres lets us in on the process.
after 2024, this may not happen again, ever.
If Trump succeeds, it may never need to occur again.
KAGA!
imagine Kim Jung Un announcing end to Korean War at UN and signing peace agreement in NYC at Trump Tower!
Publius, there isn’t enough Duct Tape to take care of that event.
Now if we could pull the mask off Mueller and the DNC, we’d have 24 hour entertainment on two continents.
sorry…they dont wear masks…they actually look like they do…ghastly!
LikeLiked by 13 people
This is absolutely more brilliant than both Nixon and Kissinger combined on their good days.
America – and the world – is damn lucky to have Trump in the saddle.
So true, Francisco!
Was just thinking that too, Franco! The President accomplishes diplomacy in one twitter swoop!
Believe it or not, THEY know it!
The really big ‘Nixonian’ moment may come out of the Trump/Putin meeting.
The Chinese have been screwing around in Russia’s Eastern border for some time now, but NATO/CIA’s dicking around on the periphery of the Russian sphere of influence has limited their ability to redeploy resources to the East to counter.
If Trump can work out an arrangement with Putin, NATO is toast and good riddance and Russia can begin harassing the Chinese.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is just so refreshing! Monday Morning Winnimins!! Thanks Sundance and Especially Thank you President Trump! Now if we can get that kind of honesty about our Own politicians, (Dems n RINOS) maybe we can start Really cleaning house. If PDJT has to Expose you, the pain will be Unimaginable!
#WalkAway
MAGA KAG America First Always!
Diplomacy by Twitter. Donald Trump is the only man who could make it work.
“Simultaneously Trump is trying to rescue Kim Jong-un from the clutches of the Red dragon behind the mask.”
The Chinese government is solely to blame for this mess, because for decades they used NK as a proxy against the USA. Our VSGPDJT just exposed what was there all along, because the self-serving politicians that were sent to Washington failed to do so.
Before the Internet/Social Media era, anyone challenging the establishment status quo was labeled a conspiracy wacko-nut case and not given any media coverage.
“The Chinese government is solely to blame for this mess, because for decades they used NK as a proxy against the USA.”
Not true.
Not to be pickyoon, but our feckless Leaders (so-called) and Congress allowed it to happen by not doing decades ago what PDJT is now doing.
China sets the table but worthless American leaders have aided the Chicoms big time!
This is a first mover advantage. Game theory!
I have to admit I like coming here because of Sundance’s coverage on China. You would be hard pressed to find anything painting China in a negative light in traditional media.
That is because China OWNS our media… why do you think it is the way it is? brings up an interesting thought if Trump is attacking the media as un-American propaganda AND now calling out China will he publicly connect the two dots?
He is NEVER going to back down. This is monumental. Once NOKO reunites with SOKO, China loses their pitbull and has to go back to their bull shi-tzu while the USA exponentially becomes a force to reckon with again.
I heart me some MAGA. 😁
You can pretty much size up a man by his enemies.
President Trump has all the right enemies.
Trump lines up some new enemies every single day. What a guy!
I’m not in favor of NK/SK ‘unification’.
NK is too infiltrated by PRC and too poor a nation to fully absorb the costs of full integration and unification. Look at what happened to Germany’s economy when the unified with East Germany. Rapid ‘unification’ (and I’m talking 10 years would be too fast) would really hurt the SK economy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Try to imagine, if you will, a North Korea that takes a few suggestions from PDJT and opens up NK to outside investment. It is literally an undeveloped country, ripe for massive development projects where almost every DPRK citizen and the government would benefit from full employment and living wages. It will eliminate the existing pressure to join the military just to feed one’s self and family.
Concurrently, to supply the immediate and rising demand for basic subsistence materials – food, clothing, housing – the lifting of sanctions will bring all of those items (as imports) to the country to enable their people to build up an economic supply system of their own.
This will, of course, happen over time, not overnight. But as NK builds up economically, the differences between NK and SK become smaller. Staying on that trajectory, at some point in the future, reunification becomes quite feasible .
I agree. I think some folks are thinking that the current diplomatic trajectory will lead to rapid unification.
It’s going to take a *long* time to pull all of the PRC tendrils out of NK, and for that reason, I think the border needs to be kept relatively secure and the US needs to keep a watchful eye on who comes and goes.
There is little doubt in my mind that Chinese agents have infiltrated SK via NK and likely have used their status as ‘citizens’ of the SK to gain access to the US.
I mean union by cordial and binding agreements until many years in the future. Proving the dedication and bringing the people into the 21st century. The basic education alone will be a massive undertaking.
I wouldn’t understand any of this or who the players, like Mnuchin, are without your ongoing reports & analysis, Sundance. It is to your credit that I knew immediately, when I saw this POTUS tweet earlier, he was launching a truth bomb directly at Xi.
Without a serving of Panda cake!
In the broader sense, I see this Korea/China connection and the question about why every President before Trump allowed this connection to remain “un-sunlighted” (resulting in 7 decades of $$$$ wilfull conflict) as one of the easiest parts of the Trump Doctrine to explain to my ignorant lib-infested relatives.
Once they start questioning WHY the Western coalition allowed NK to be a threat, and how OUR derelict leaders benefitted, they might be willing to look at other pieces of the Trump doctrine.
The bottom line vis-a-vis ALL our prior Presidents is “those emporers had no clothes”.
Excellent!
All you said, squared 👍
Yes! As soon as I saw the tweet, I thought, “Ooo! Sundance is going to LOVE that one!”
Also want to say THANK YOU, Sundance for the education. Like Alison and so many others, I am now able to counter the lib-leaners in the family. (or the uninformed R’s!) I remember one of them telling me last year that PDJT was going to get us in a war w/N. Korea. I said, “No he’s not. He has zero interest in doing that. This is about China and reigning them in ecnomically so they will get NK to give up their nukes.” He said(as he looked away), “Well I don’t know anything about that…” 😄👍🏻🇺🇸 I should have told him that a mind is a terrible thing to waste. 🤣😂
The Liberals and RIOS are STILL chanting that Trump is going to get us into a War and Trump is too ignorant to know how important NATO is. Congress is floating a bill to require Trump to ask the Congress’ permission to make any trade deal with any country. As if some in their crooked cabal understand how to make better trade deals.
The COC is ready, willing and able to feather their nest and screw our Republic over endless trade deals, if we let them.. They have proven themselves to be a true enemy of America!
Welcome butterfly.
Notice that Xi is not mentioned. This is important.
VSGPDJT will continue to act as if Xi had no hand in these games.
The whole idea is to allow Xi an ‘out’ to save face.
Xi and VSGPDJT both know that ‘China’ has been waging economic war on the US (and many other nations as well).
The goal is to give Xi and the Party a chance to come up with an acceptable Plan B before thing really become catastrophic for China and China feels it has only ‘extreme’ options left.
Make not mistake about it, moving NK out of the sphere of influence of the Chinese is a very risky move. It’s the best move, but it is also risky.
However, VSGPDJT is engaging the Chinese in multiple different ways simultaneously and this is forcing them to pick and choose which crisis is more important.
The elements of this brilliant strategy are:
(1) Normalization of relations with — and denuclearization of — North Korea.
(2) Tariffs and CFIUS actions.
(3) Normalization of relations with Russia.
(4) Increased presence in the South China Sea.
(5) Possible return of US troops from various ‘stable’ regions.
(6) NAFTA.
My guess is that there are more ‘actions’ that are just not receiving any attention.
Well said Alison!
I keep telling myself that I couldn’t love and respect our President any more and then I wake up the next day and he just keeps winning!!
⭐️⭐️⭐️
🇺🇸🦁❤️🦁🇺🇸
SOLUTION to END China’s Theft of Intellectual Property and Trade Cheating:
Require Corporations to carry OUTSIDE INSURANCE on operations in Communist Countries and State Sponsors of Terrorism to cover losses (PRIOR to any actions seeking recovery) that include:
• Theft of Intellectual Property
• Sale and Use of Technology
• Replication of Products and Services
• Price Controls that Cut Profits
• Tax Increases that Cut Profits
• State-Subsidized Competition that Displaces Market Share
• Confiscation of Shares of Ownership to meet Minimum Domestic Thresholds
• Regulation that Forecloses Future Operations or Reduces Market Share
• Prohibitions against Assets Transfers to Other Countries
• Nationalization of Assets, etc.
Hold Corporate Boards of Directors PERSONALLY LIABLE under both Criminal and Civil penalties for failure to
(1) insure against the above losses and
(2) report through K-1 Disclosures, by country, both the share and value of assets at risk and annual profits at risk.
BKR, as these Globalists have continued playing what they know is a rigged game, they clearly have an interest in participating in such a scheme. So how would we recognize what losses were sustained due to Chinese perfidy, as the corporations are unlikely to report losses?
We’d need a serious watchdog agency and massive penalties for non-compliance and malfeasance to overcome that hurdle.
Then we have to see the creation of a new class of insurance, n’est-ce pas? Maybe IP theft and Parasitic ChiCom Cheatalism are hazards not far removed from some current form of business insurance I am not aware of as a mere economic schlub…
In any case, those moving away from a MAGA business model to a Feed The Dragon model are subverting the interests of shareholders and Citizens alike. They should be required to be prepared to make their duped victims whole.
As it seems that such insurance, if obtainable, would be quite expensive, and as those corporations should also rightly bear the regulatory costs, doing business with Cheatalists would be much less attractive, if not cost prohibitive.
I like it.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
Ah, yes. Big changes but we put it in the hands of EXPERTS.
1. Insurers OWN the consequences: BIG premiums for Commie RISK.
2. Regulators DECIDE the violations: INSTANT prosecutions.
3. Courts ADJUDICATE the consequences: If you FAIL, go to JAIL.
4. Boards & CEOs own their decisions: FORFEIT Comp, Stock & Retirement.
5. Trial Lawyers MULTIPLY Class Actions: Perps LITIGATE for LIFE.
6. Business ESCAPES from China: #RunLikeHELL.
Can’t think of a SIMPLER SOLUTION.
• Insurers and Litigators will donate BIG LEAGUE to make it happen.
• So little MJSS … so much FUSS. 😎
it has been a concern of mine for a long time now that some of our tech companies have given control of data and infrastructure to Chinese entities, reasoning that it is better for their bottom-line regardless of any potential impact on our economy or our country. not good, just hope it’s not too late to unwind those actions….
Never too late for PT and his Wolverines.
Electing Donald Trump as our president did we with our eyes wide open?
I’ve been so grateful for the CTH. Sometimes I feel like we are visiting a political salon hosted by an insider. 😊
The cards are on the table and it is NOKO and China’s turn……..
he is an amazing man…pray for his safety and strength every day!!
“Handshakes” are key for President Trump. Another way President Trump is changing the world culture: people keeping their word.
They’ve hidden their true self for decades with the help of our complicit political leadership and their media protectors. However, times have changed. They are now dealing with the People’s President, and, despite Beijing’s best efforts to conceal Red Dragon, the Panda Mask is coming off.
Hold onto your MAGA hats because things are about to get real interesting! #MoreWinning 😀
That image is visceral, IllinoisWarrior. Make me appreciate @POTUS even more.
#FakeFace
Is this photo shopped?
Nope, that’s a real dragon.
My bet is on the Lion.
Haha, yes it is! A fake photo of a real event! 😉
The world is waking up. Just as the DNC, GOPe, liberals, obama and Clinton have been exposed to be against all folks. It is now also exposed how much effort China has exerted on Kim to keep the boot on the people of NK living in a life of oppression and poverty for once again the self proclaimed elite.
What a very sick bunch of people filled with hate and a megaphone carried by puppets, keeping the puppets in line. On the plantation!
Words used re Nork: confidence, honor, handshake. Good dog.
Words used re China: negative, pressure, hope not. Bad dog.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
“President Trump Begins Removing Chinese Panda Mask…”
__________________
Rip it off!
Rip it, rip it, rip it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“President Trump is removing the Panda mask to reveal the authentic nature of Chairman Xi Jinping.”
____________________
Finally!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Simultaneously Trump is trying to rescue Kim Jong-un from the clutches of the Red dragon behind the mask.”
__________________
Very much so. DJT is driving a rescue-wedge between the slave owner (Xi Jin-evil) and the slave (KJU).
He is throwing Kim a life-line by focusing world attention on the contract and the handshake to achieve denuclearization, which the whole world (except China, the Deep State and the anti-human Globalists) supports.
When slaver Xi commands his slave KJU to break the deal, now KJU can say “How can I? I signed a contract and we shook hands in front of the whole world, and he’s not going to let anyone IN the whole world forget”.
That puts Kim in the middle, and he can’t survive there for long, so he will extricate himself by saying “look, I’m just a little fish, I don’t have the power or ability stand up to China OR America, so YOU GUYS settle this and leave me out of it”.
And THAT will fully expose the dragon, as the mask shatters on the ground.
Personally, I don’t have much confidence in the whole Asian ‘face’ concept, because from all outward appearances, it looks like a basic social control mechanism for the little people but which is laughed at by the people in power.
Xi doesn’t care about ‘face’, he cares about power. He would rip the faces off his own children and grandchildren to stay in power.
As every dictator would. It’s the nature of the beast.
That’s why they’re dictators.
It takes a very special kind of psychopath to become a dictator.
And a dictator for life?
Well now, that’s a whole other category.
I mean, they ALL intend to be dictators for life, but very few are so arrogant and brazen as to make it official.
SD if there ever were a tweet or message from our President that says you are 100 percent right, we all saw it today. I absolutely love the fact that the Dragon has been exposed for the world to see. If 89 percent of Americans said they were OK with paying more so that our Manufacturing capacity can come back, after that tweet by the President today, that percentage easily is over 90 percent.
Chairman Xi better be careful because our President has announced that we have nothing to lose at this point.
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT!!!! America First is the creed our President and us live by!
Great insight by Sundance in earlier posts, now confirmed by President Trump in a tweet! And only yesterday, Maureen Dowd (who?) was dismissing Trump as an adolescent social media addict.
I’m reminded of Sun Tzu:
“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Soybean future contracts are down sharply. Cattle and hogs also down, though not as much percentagewise. Is Big Ag reacting to that TrumpTweet about China by implying tariffs on farm products to China are coming?
Suspicious cat is suspicious.
