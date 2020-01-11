Has President Trump Forgotten The Declassification Material He Delayed then Deferred?…

President Trump asks: “Are these “dirty cops” going to pay a big price for the fraud they committed?”
However, the only person who can honestly answer that question is the person in the mirror when President Trump brushes his teeth. Perhaps forgotten…
In the spring of 2018 a group of congressional reps led by Devin Nunes, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Lee Zeldin and Bob Goodlatte, asked President Trump to declassify a series of documents so the public could see how former officials in the DOJ & FBI abused their offices and conducted political surveillance.
In September of 2018, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein asked President Trump not to declassify those same documents until after the Mueller probe was complete. Rosenstein informed the President (confirmed in later POTUS interviews) that declassifying the material could be interpreted as impeding the Mueller investigation.
Two months later, in November 2018, the mid-term election took place. Republicans lost the House and their committee chairs. Many people suspected (I concur) the mid-term election was the real motive for the Sept. 2018 request from Rosenstein. Four months after the mid-term, March 2019, the Mueller investigation of President Trump ended.
Two months after the Mueller probe ended U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, a profoundly supportive voice for DAG Rosenstein, asked President Trump to grant him unilateral declassification authority to assist the purposes and intents of his DOJ effort. President Trump granted U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr with the authority to declassify on May 23rd, 2019; granting access to the same documents requested by congress a year earlier.
May 23, 2019:
Each time President Trump has come close to declassifying the material someone from the DOJ intercepts the anticipated action and blocks the release. In 2018 it was DAG Rod Rosenstein. In 2019 it was AG Bill Barr…. Both motives identical.
Amid the twists and turns many people have forgotten about the material congress asked President Trump to declassify two-years-ago. Additionally there has been some material cited that just seemingly slipped away without follow-up. Consider:
- Whatever happened to the forty pages of Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe text messages that Catherine Herridge noted nine months ago? Herridge only published four of the pages in March 2019.
- Why are the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages still redacted two years after their original release (December 1st, 2017)?
- Where’s the release of the Susan Rice inauguration day memo to the file?
- Why didn’t the DOJ/FBI release all of the Bruce Ohr 302’s without redaction? Will those fully unredacted 302’s be part of the IG report release?
- Where’s the unredacted David Archey FBI declarations that were previously ordered to be released by a DC judge?
- The Mueller investigation ended 9 months ago. Why are we still not able to see the unredacted three authorization memos that Rosenstein gave to the special counsel on May 17th, August 2nd and October 20th, 2017?
Those simple questions (and releases) are in addition to the original list that congress provided to President Trump back in the spring of 2018. A declassification list that DAG Rod Rosenstein asked President Trump not to release until after the Mueller investigation.
- All versions of the Carter Page FISA applications.
- All of the Bruce Ohr 302’s filled out by the FBI. [Without redactions]
- All of Bruce Ohr’s emails. All supportive documents and material provided by Bruce Ohr to the FBI. [Without redactions]
- All relevant documents pertaining to the supportive material within the FISA application.
- All intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including all intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court. Presumably this would include the revealed State Dept Kavalac email; and the FBI transcripts from wiretaps of George Papadopoulos (also listed in Carter Page FISA). [AKA ‘Bucket Five’]
- All unredacted text messages and email content between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok on all devices.
- The originating CIA “EC” or two-page electronic communication from former CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey that started Operation Crossfire Hurricane in July 2016.
Additionally, since the 2018 list was developed, more information surfaced about the underlying material. This created the tell-tale sign of a document trail that is easily followed:
♦ The August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to expand the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also the October 20th, 2017, third scope memo that expanded the investigation again, and targeted additional people including Michael Flynn’s family. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
♦ The July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus. The CIA operation created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE] Release and declassify the declarations of FBI Agent David Archey that describe the purpose of the Comey memos:
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Did anyone question former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why did John Carlin quit immediately thereafter?
♦ The Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent, and likely based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE] What version of the FISA application will be released (if at all)?
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is likely why Page and Strzok texts were redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s without redactions. And FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And did anyone get a deposition from this Pientka fella?] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
If President Trump genuinely wants to deal with the FBI issue… All he has to do is remind himself what congressional allies wanted almost two years ago; and release the requested documentation… everything after that becomes much easier.
He could be waiting for the right time to do it? Or it could be a coded message to Bill Barr along the lines of “What the hell have you been DOING all this time? Are you going to do your job or just try to polish off this ***tpile?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, et al, do you honestly think he’s forgotten this material? Do you think Eric or Don Jr have forgotten about it? Or Ivanka, or Rudy?
No. Nothing has been forgotten. They know more than we do. There is strategy here. You keep talking about Lawfare’s strategy, then you pose this kind of question (was it rhetorical?) as if PDJT and his team are a bunch of rubes who know nothing about strategy themselves.
I understand keeping the pressure on, but not from a negative, pessimistic point of view. You derisively dismiss people who “hope” or “wish” that there is a plan at work. PDJT had been operating off of a plan this whole time. That’s why he’s still in office. Someone without a plan would have messed up by now, and given them (Republicans in the Senate) a reason to support impeachment.
He’s given then nothing to use against him. And he’s WINNING. The Democrats look like a bunch of very bad people, and the American public is seeing that, which makes his plan all the easier to carry out.
Enjoy what we’re watching. We’ll never see anything like this again in our lifetime. He will win. We will win. The United States will win. And therefore the world will win.
Have faith. Love your enemies as you would your friends, and know that a plan larger than us is unfolding.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Note that his Dec tweet refers to Wray as the “current FBI Director”. Hmmmm….
LikeLiked by 2 people
That gave me a smile, too.
LikeLike
….TO GET ATTENTION OF WRAY ????Please…. he is same ignorant as demoncrats……he may is on same mission(passive ) as pe lousy….
LikeLike
Time will tell.
LikeLike
It sure will.
LikeLike
Thank you!
LikeLike
If the President is insisting on accountability from the FBI, then he should insist Director Wray, lead the way. If he won’t or can’t enforce accountability then Wray needs to go, in the name of accountability.
LikeLiked by 1 person
mess in IRAN…will be good time to fire WRAY …Mr.President !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Keep trusting that plan!
LikeLike
I dont think that he’s forgotten I think it’s a huge weapon hes going to launch nearer to the election.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have been all over the place when now info comes in how to think this may come out. However the vision is becoming clearer in looking at Barr, sadly I no longer think he is going to do anything but help cover it all up. Just look at all the players, they don’t seem worried at all. FBI so far all failure to prosecute and it just goes on and on. Even Sidney must be beside herself to see how far justice has fallen. Sadly I am losing all hope.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I sadly agree with you Dee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I too think that’s what it boils down to. So many people PDJT turned to throughout these 3 years have revealed themselves to be duds in one way or another. Early in 2017 I think it was the attorney who represented Vindman who said (paraphrasing) when one falls, two will replace the person. I honestly think the top 5-7 levels in each division of the DoJ/FBI would need to be fired to even have a chance of revamping the department. Even then there is no guarantee. I have very little hope.
LikeLike
Barr will do nothing and I am sorry to say,this will be the same with Durham.
LikeLike
If turtle doesnt be a brutus and let senate convict him on the ukraine bs. I do not trust that slimy snake mcconnel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah. Suddenly Nancy decides to hand it over to them.
LikeLike
Agree, I think he is just reminding the Obama loyalists and the media of what he holds. Supposedly, according to AG Barr, Durham will be done with his investigation in the spring. Right after that report would be a perfect time for a document dump. You have to really wonder if Barr/Durham are actually going to prosecute any of this deep state corruption.
LikeLike
Nope. POTUS is a victim of one big cover-up operation.
More will be coming out very soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed, Had high hopes for Barr, but no more. Talk is cheap and worthless with no real actions of any type. I fear all the talk will continue with no action. Delay until PDT is gone.
LikeLike
You may be right, Sundance.
I just hate to think that.
LikeLike
Well, this is certainly discouraging coming from you, Sundance. Sounds like you know something bad that we don’t.
Just curious, why even write the article if it doesn’t matter anyway? No snark…..just curious. Trying to come to terms with three years worth of hope getting smashed on the rocks.
LikeLike
Share this with him, with a flooding of the Oval Office. When it’s time for it, I do still believe he will release the hounds of justice on him. Probly gonna need some fresh hounds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
People do what they want and apparently PT does not want these documents released. It’s as simple as that. Can’t blame them all on ongoing investigations. Interesting that while calling out Wray, PT still has not called out Barr.
And now Lisa Page is mocking us.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/lisa-page-spouts-off-after-hubers-fake-investigation-into-hillary-clinton-ends-with-no-criminal-charges/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lisa Page is pretending to be a victim. She makes me very angry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then President Trump being a victim is good optics too.
LikeLike
So lets say Page wanted to flip or come clean or any FBI agent, would you? The FBI gets away with everything so if you do stand up you will get destroyed by the very people you tell on.
Its not going to ever get fixed until people go to jail for these crimes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…Time is NOT on PDJT side…He holds EXECUTIVE POWER…under the current Impeachment crap he could be ambushed and removed from office in a matter of hours….IMO, strike now and strike HARD…
Put your pins down boys, and let’s go with what you got…we can alwayd dig deeper as this develops…
LikeLike
Hope that this article is brought to the attetion of POTUS. Hat tip, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My view is that POTUS is forcing Wray to resign. Wray cannot control the damage and coverup the crimes by himself. POTUS is sending the message that he will not look the other way, and he will make sure many people are watching. If Wray stays and keeps covering for his pals, he risks legal entanglements. If he starts firing or making referrals for prosecution, he risks exposure for his own misdeeds. There is no upside for him.
LikeLike
You have Pompeo, Barr telling Trump that now is not the right time their former and current agencies all have mud on their faces. This is probably why. But Trump should just declassify and let the chips fall where they may. Nothing will happen anyway as the MSM spins it all away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“However, the only person who can honestly answer that question is the person in the mirror when President Trump brushes his teeth. Perhaps forgotten…”
This, 100%.
The ONLY thing that’s going to get his attention, and light a fire under his ass (and by extension, the collective asses of the people working for him) is if we remind him that WE voted for him to drain the swamp. We didn’t vote for him just because he’s Trump. We voted for him to save the Republic.
He has a mission, we need to hold him accountable for what he swore to accomplish.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah okay We here are so much wiser then the guy we hired……
Think about how stupid that sounds.
His authorization to Barr was to deal with in house foot draggers… Has it worked won’t know for a while it’s not how prosecutions work….. If Barr cant get these resisters to pony up what’s requested in a timely fashion do you think POTUS could get it done any faster?
I am tired of hope porn and I am tired no hope porn.
I know there are no quick fixes for this Nero was in the white house for the last 24 years, I don’t.expect Trump to do much more then give the deep state a few cuts and shine a light on it that all can see.
My son’s son will be fighting this corruption and God willing his son’s son. It will never stop. This is not a movie it will never end victory will be measured in small.increments and we need to savor each.
When they are exposed they lose their power and have to rise again somewhere else. This is how corruption has always been.
Are you tired?? Defeated?? Then stop fighting it join in the corruption like ever other failed society before us. American exceptionalism can only exist if we never stop being exceptional.
American exceptionalism can win the day these puppets and their string pullers are no more exceptional then a shortchanging carnie. Exact same morality
LikeLiked by 1 person
Attention!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Two months after the Mueller probe ended U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, a profoundly supportive voice for DAG Rosenstein, asked President Trump to grant him unilateral declassification authority to assist the purposes and intents of his DOJ effort.”
Our President does not forget…be careful of what you wish for.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its about the timing.
Or Trump has made a deal.
@Sundance……….You have many times quipped that China specifically and Trade were his sole focus. The rest be damned…………………..
LikeLike
Another perspective I would entertain is….
Don’t fight a battle on two fronts. Something I suspect Trump may be doing in terms of longterm strategy is trying to basically marginalize the Uniparty one branch at a time. We both know that the Democrats and GOPe are really just two sides of the same tarnished coin…but they play at being separate entities to keep control over the electorate and keeping them focused on attacking each other while they rob us blind.
Trump has completely changed that dynamic. Now he’s managed to unite people increasingly under patriotism while simultaneously the Democrat wing of the Uniparty’s use of identity politics is backfiring badly on them in multiple ways. The crazier elements of the Democrats are also warring with the neoliberals. They’ve tried to adopt the splitter strategy to give the illusion of choice for their primaries, but all of their candidates suck or are too far left. They are fragmenting.
If Trump can overwhelmingly crush and marginalize the Democrat wing of the Uniparty, he can then more easily focus on isolating and attacking the Republican wing of the Uniparty. It becomes easier to primary and replace deadbeat politicians that don’t keep their word when you don’t have to worry about the Democrats stealing the seat due splintered voting groups.
That’s just my thoughts. I think he hates the GOPe more than the Democrats. He’s even made veiled comments about this (the Democrats always stick together, the GOP always stabs you in the back). It sucks, but going on the attack now would definitely mean hitting several GOP senators/congressman and I don’t think he wants to risk that until AFTER the election, but again…that’s just my thoughts….
I wasn’t really ever on the Qanon train, and I sure as ***t ain’t now.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is SO IMPORTANT.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen, only time will tell. Keep your chin up Ms Powell.
LikeLike
Dear Ms. Powell, I highly respect your opinion. A quick question.
A respected member here, Ristvan – a retired attorney who has excellent insight and acumen – argues that releasing information could taint a jury pool. And that the best defense attorney’s in the world will use that to nullify or halt potential indictments.
Is that a concern for some or all of this information?
Thank you.
LikeLike
SP, made my evening.
LikeLike
“Mr. President and Gentlemen of the Convention.
If we could first know where we are, and whither we are tending, we could better judge what to do, and how to do it. We are now far into the fifth year, since a policy was initiated, with the avowed object, and confident promise, of putting an end to slavery agitation. Under the operation of that policy, that agitation has not only, not ceased, but has constantly augmented. In my opinion, it will not cease, until a crisis shall have been reached, and passed.
“A house divided against itself cannot stand.” I believe this government cannot endure, permanently half slave and half free. I do not expect the Union to be dissolved – I do not expect the house to fall – but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing, or all the other.”–Abraham Lincoln, the speech that made him president.
When you call up the Justice Department, you never know who will answer the phone. Will you get law enforcement–or will you get a law-breaker? Will you get Dick Tracy–or Dirty Cop Bob Mueller? Is your FISA warrant meant to spy on rogues–or is it signed by a rogue spy?
A house divided against itself cannot stand. That’s the word of God. Neither can a Justice Department that provides justice–and prevents justice. That serves the law–and subverts the law. I too expect it will become all one thing or all the other.
Because this cannot stand.
LikeLike
It seems pretty simple. The corruption of Republicans like Lindsey Graham and Richard Burr is well-known to Democrats and the Comey/Brennan gang. If they get busted, they take the other side with them. Separation of powers and checks and balances mean POTUS can’t isolate himself and hope to govern.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve always thought they are in CYA mode.
LikeLike
“Are these “dirty cops” going to pay a big price for the fraud they committed?”
Clearly not with the present DoJ leadership elite.
Sir, you can sack Wray and tell the nation why or the Bureaucratic State laughs because it knows it DoJ never prosecute its own.
Simple.
LikeLiked by 2 people
1000 likes…..MNBV!!!
LikeLike
Sundance makes a great point. Why ask for declass authority and NEVER use it??
Now if someone will reach out to Assange and see if anyone from the DOJ has spoken with him in the past 10 months and if it comes back with a big NO then……
i think that would tell us all we need to know and Americans need to march on the DOJ.
If Iranians can stand up to their corrupt government then surely Americans can as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My guess is that we would be punished more severely. Maybe not bullets, but they have six ways from Sunday to get the people that cross them.
LikeLike
I suspect the authority was given to Barr so it could be used by Durham to get access to anything he needed for his investigation.
There would have been several who would have told Durham to take a hike, like some at the CIA, when he asked for Brennan’s emails.
Durham’s response to any classification roadblock would have been to hand his cell phone to whoever was feeding him that line with Barr on the other end.
All of this is not to say it would ever be used for prosecution.
LikeLike
Sundance keep shinning the light.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance has been exposing what he could for the last 3 years. It’s way past time those documents Sundance has listed are declassified.
Why are the indefensible acts of treason by so many being protected?
Let the SUNSHINE disinfect the sludge that has corrupted our government!!
LikeLike
Ristvan argues that releasing information could taint a jury pool.
But who knows … for all we know, respectfully, couldn’t anyone here be a plant?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL…a jury pool in DC tainted….
John McEnroe….”you can’t be serious”
LikeLike
Good question.
LikeLike
CTH attorney in residence Ristvan argues that releasing information could taint a jury pool.
Are there a subset that could be released, that are safe?
Aside: have any if you heard of the Justice Integrity Project out of DC? It claims to be bipartisan … run by Andrew Kreig (@AndrewKreig) … claims to investigate public corruption.
LikeLike
I read somewhere (here perhaps?) that the president made a remark at the Ohio rally last week that he is going to reveal everything to the American people two months before the next election (September 2020) which would be well after the Democratic convention and too late for them to get another candidate. Can anyone confirm that he said this?
LikeLike
Taint the jury pool? Considering that it is in DC any kind of tainting might be of help. Shake things up.
LikeLike
Justice is required, it’s also PAST-due. And it needs to happen from the TOP, down to make a necessary impact.
We are owed some semblance of Law & Order. So far, we’ve seen NONE.
It’s especially important for people like this kid (17)… who paid a price for making a brave & noble stand by refusing to condemn PDJT.
That’s despite knowing there’d be blowback from the VIOLENT Leftist Mobs for doing so.
We’ve seen these type stories way TOO MANY times. And at some point we have to ask: Who has our back, really?
Watch video of what happened. Also read his gracious letter on reflection, to the “artist” that singled him out (on stage).
| Austin Joyner (@AustinJoyner20) Tweeted:
I was the 17 year old @YG kicked off stage for not saying “F*** Trump”
Many platforms depicted this story inaccurately
Here is the truth and I wrote a letter to YG.
Please help me get my message out! |
https://t.co/NTFVzikzpH
(This young man has more guts & integrity than a lot of “grown-ups” I’ve had the misfortune of crossing paths with.)
LikeLike
…Time is NOT on PDJT side…He holds EXECUTIVE POWER…under the current Impeachment crap he could be ambushed and removed from office in a matter of hours….IMO, strike now and strike HARD…
Put your pins down boys, and let’s go with what you got…we can alwayd dig deeper as this develops…
LikeLike
A good plan executed violently now is better than a perfect plan executed next week.
– George S. Patton
LikeLike
“However, the only person who can honestly answer that question is the person in the mirror when President Trump brushes his teeth. Perhaps forgotten…”
The only thing that makes sense to me is that there is some negative to doing it that is hanging over his head that outweighs the positive of declassification. I doubt it is simply “leverage” at this point.
LikeLike
I’ve been thinking about this dynamic a lot and have concluded that Trump is fighting multiple hidden wars within our government. Obama corrupted the government and Hillary’s assignment was to finish the globalist agenda, only she failed. There are numerous shadow networks throughout the government that are waiting to strike at the President. The DOJ/SC team was one and they failed to get him removed from office. The NSC/State network compromised themselves in the Ukraine nonsense. I firmly believe that the Middle East incursions and now Iran conflict is the culmination of a war between the DIA and CIA. Did you notice that Trump shut down communications to ISIS, then a Democrat delegation goes to Turkey, and then we got al-Baghdadi’s location? Now we took out Soleimani – another foe almost certainly operating with the full knowledge and backing of the corrupt CIA. So I don’t sweat some of this stuff because there’s a lot happening behind the scenes that we’ll probably never know about. I think the declassification order was intended to toss a bomb and see who communicates with whom, and Trump always punches back 10x as hard – not for the person who wronged him, but for the person watching.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the uniparty will circle the wagons, deceive the public and bury Lady Justice once and for all. this country is sunk unless Trump uses the Senate trial to open this wide up like a corpse on the autopsy table.
LikeLike
The senate will never permit this.
On a side note, I see the Left is revving up the Russian narrative again for 2020, i.e., as another “insurance policy.” Why wouldn’t they? No consequences at all for doing it in 2016. Maybe they can get Barr to re–appoint Mueller after the election?
LikeLike
The #1 thing we need to do is get President Trump a landslide win: For him, and a significant Republican majority in both House and Senate.
Trump is the master of getting things done. With so many Dems and Rinos, he can’t appoint a AG or FBI boss that will clean house. He tried it with the DNI and they shot him down.
If we do our job, Trump can drain the swamp.
LikeLike
I may be naive, or just a dreamer, but I partially suspect he’s asking this almost tongue in cheek, to, at some point soon, be followed up by a response tweet from him to this one saying “A resounding YES. YES they will pay. Let the games begin…” And then the order to declass is given.
OR…
we wait some more and get a big fat d0nut in the end.
I hope it’s the former. I’m tired of waiting.
LikeLike
“taint a jury pool” , my ass. Spread the papers and facts on the damned table and COME DOWN ON SOME OF THESE SOBs OR LOSE ME….LOSE US ALL.
LikeLike
Ronald Reagan: “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down that wall!”
Sundance: “Mr Wray, tear down that coverup!”
LikeLike
I am hopeful once The Donald is safely out of Impeachment I that he will fire Wray’s azz just for the giggles. Don’t even nominate anybody since nobody worth a sh*t would be approved. Just keep firing those next inline until there is nobody left but the night janitor. The FBI is corrupt beyond repair and has been for 20 years.
LikeLike
I think PDJT is just waiting for all enemies/traitors to show their hands. High stake poker.
LikeLike
Perhaps…
It’s the 1st step to FIRE FBI Chris Wray
LikeLike
LikeLike
So when you get done asking yourself, why has Barr not declassified, without redactions a single document then ask yourself……
What happened to the Weiner Laptop and what was on it?
What happened to the HRC Server and her 33k emails that the NSA captured?
We’re any Obama communications knowingly received or sent to HRC unsecured server?
What happened to the U1 WB Cain’s testimony?
What happened to the 47 Hard Drives from Montgomery that the FBI has had since 2015?
What was on Mifsud’s phones and how long has Barr and Durham known Mifsud was ALWAYS a wester Agent?
What happened to Assange’s testimony? Has Durham even attempted to collect it?
What happened to the testimony from Tori the DNC employee where it was reported she provided an entire mirror image of the DNC hard drive to Sessions and Whitaker?
Why with an audit where 85% of FISA searches are non compliant has the DOJ not gone back and conducted a much deeper dive audit going back as far as 2012?
Where is the testimony from the WB, Dennis Montgomery on the Hammer Program that was launched in Feb 2009 and led by Clapper?
Did Barr and Durham trace the money given to PapaD? If not why not?
Why has Barr not opened an investigation into Ukraine and US money laundering?
Why would Barr allow his DOJ to now go back and recommend jail time for Flynn after recommending probation initially and after Sidney IMO has clearly shown they held back exculpatory evidence?
My point is the ground IMO is littered with tons of evidence and a ton of documents that could be declassified and with all of this we are no closer to truth, transparency and justice for all than we were almost 4 years ago.
When is someone going to demand answers from Barr?
This whole thing IMO smells to high heaven.
LikeLike