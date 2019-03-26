Drip, Drip – Catherine Herridge Drops Two More Pages of Andrew McCabe and Lisa Page Text Messages…

Not A Tick-Tock
Last week Fox News journalist Catherine Herridge announced she had received 40 pages of text messages between former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and his FBI Lawyer Lisa Page. [See Here] These text communications have not been seen by congress, and were not released during prior requests for documents. Herridge, released and wrote about two of the pages. [See Here]
Today, Herridge releases two more pages…. She’s awesome, and likely slow in the overall release to absorb the import; and for good reason. Herridge’s release today highlights an important meeting as discussed within the texts:
In a Dec. 12, 2016, text reviewed by Fox News, Page wrote to McCabe: “Btw, [Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper told Pete that he was meeting with [CIA Director John] Brennan and Cohen for dinner tonight. Just FYSA [for your situational awareness].”
Herridge’s angle is questioning why Peter “Pete” Strzok would be told about a meeting between CIA Director John Brennan, ODNI James Clapper and Deputy CIA Director David Cohen. Current officials cannot explain the context of this December 12th, 2016 meeting and why “Pete” would know about it.
However, there’s an aspect to the background of this time-frame that Catherine Herridge is overlooking…. bear with me.
This meeting takes place on December 12th, 2016. This is in the epicenter of the time when the Obama intelligence officials, specifically Clapper and Brennan – along with DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson, were hastily putting together something called the JAR “Joint Analysis Report”, on Russian activity in the 2016 election.
The Joint Analysis Report: aka “GRIZZLY STEPPE – Russian Malicious Cyber Activity” was released on December 29th, 2016, to coincide with President Obama kicking out Russian diplomats as punishment for the content therein which outlined malicious Russian activity in the 2016 election.
[Sidenote: CTH has had to fight to keep our copy of that report accessible – long story]
We’ve been talking about the JAR from the day it was initially released. This specific report is total garbage. [Read it Here] The “Russian Malicious Cyber Activity – Joint Analysis Report” is pure nonsense. This is the report that generated the “17 intelligence agencies” narrative and talking points. The JAR outlines nothing more than vague and disingenuous typical hacking activity that is no more substantive than any other hacking report on any other foreign actor. But the “17 Intel Agencies” narrative stuck like glue.
What the report does well is using technical terminology to describe common cyber activity. Example: “ATPT29” sounds looming, but really is Olaf, the imaginary round faced chubby guy probably working from his kitchen table; and “ATPT28” is his unemployed socially isolated buddy living in Mom’s basement down the street. But when put into technical terms they sound more alarming…. more colluding or something.
All that JAR nonsense is saying is a general explanation for how hacking, any hacking, is generally carried out. This entire report is nothing more than a generalized, albeit techno-worded, explanation for how Nigerians, Indians, or in this case Russians, attempt to gain your email passwords etc., nothing more.
However, even more alarming was how far the various radical political ideologues, and the media, were willing to go to create a straw-man crisis for political benefit. Secondly, how terribly diminished the integrity of the executive office of the U.S. presidency became amid this level of ridiculous manufactured propaganda.
There’s no doubt the intended outcome was to create confusion and begin selling a narrative to undermine the incoming President-elect Trump administration. No-one expected him to win; Trump’s victory sent a shock-wave through the DC system the professional political class were reacting to it. The emotional crisis inside DC made manipulating them, and much of the the electorate, that much easier.
Understanding the JAR was used to validate the Russian sanctions and expulsion of the 35 Russian diplomats; and understanding that some coordination and planning was needed for the report therein; and understanding that Brennan and Clapper would need someone to author the material; that’s where Peter “Pete” Strzok comes in.
Remember, CIA Director John Brennan enlisted FBI Agent Peter Strzok to write much of the follow-up within the ICA report, another sketchy construct. Paul Sperry wrote a great article about it (emphasis mine):
[…] In another departure from custom, the report is missing any dissenting views or an annex with evaluations of the conclusions from outside reviewers. “Traditionally, controversial intelligence community assessments like this include dissenting views and the views of an outside review group,” said Fred Fleitz, who worked as a CIA analyst for 19 years and helped draft national intelligence estimates at Langley. “It also should have been thoroughly vetted with all relevant IC agencies,” he added. “Why were DHS and DIA excluded?”
Fleitz suggests that the Obama administration limited the number of players involved in the analysis to skew the results. He believes the process was “manipulated” to reach a “predetermined political conclusion” that the incoming Republican president was compromised by the Russians.
“I’ve never viewed the ICA as credible,” the CIA veteran added.
A source close to the House investigation said Brennan himself selected the CIA and FBI analysts who worked on the ICA, and that they included former FBI counterespionage chief Peter Strzok.
“Strzok was the intermediary between Brennan and [former FBI Director James] Comey, and he was one of the authors of the ICA,” according to the source. (read more)
Now does the picture from within Catherine Herridge’s story make more sense?
Peter “Pete” Strzok knew about the December 12th meeting between Brennan, Clapper and Cohen, because Clapper told Strzok of the meeting. Likely this discussion surrounded the need for Pete’s help in constructing the JAR; which would be the underlying evidence President Obama would use to expel the Russians…. Which is to say, give increased validity to the manufactured premise there was Russian interference. There wasn’t.
Fucking Brennan!
The scale of the scam they pulled off is remarkable. Of course none of it would have been possible without a compliant media. If anyone in the media had been asking direct questions in December of 2016 this entire house-of-cards would have collapsed.
The outgoing administration needed to create something, some narrative, to block Trump from upending their entire political system and protect their own asses from all of the spying and surveillance operations they deployed throughout 2015 and 2016.
They sold this ridiculous Russian Narrative to a gullible U.S. left-wing electorate, because the Obama administration -writ large- knew media would help them, and millions of already shocked people would buy into these fabrications.
Consider the December 2016 example from a Yahoo News article:
[…] The US intelligence community has concluded that a hack-and-release of Democratic Party and Clinton staff emails was designed to put Trump — a political neophyte who has praised Putin — into the Oval Office. (link)
There was, and still is, absolutely no evidence the DNC was “hacked” (WikiLeaks claims the information was an inside job of “leaking”), and even John Podesta admitted himself he was a victim of an ordinary “phishing” password change scam.
The Russian Interference narrative was constructed ex post-facto to cover for a political surveillance operation that was targeting candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election. The Carter Page FISA warrant (an insurance policy) was needed as cover for the investigative data trail and time spent by FBI officials enlisted in the surveillance operation.
You can watch the Herridge report inside this video at 00:39 [Prompted]
The claim that ‘the Russians’ hacked the DNC computers was started by the anti-Russian Ukrainian firm CrowdStrike, and that was seized on by Brennan and the other conspirators to create the myth of Russian Collusion. There were not ’17 intelligence agencies’ agreeing on Russia, as Hillary Clinton claimed in the last debate, just three (as Fred Fleitz wrote in The Federalist, here: https://thefederalist.com/2017/04/06/obamas-white-house-politicizing-intelligence-influence-2016-elections/ ). I described all this almost two years ago, here: https://walkingcreekworld.wordpress.com/2017/04/19/the-easter-bunny-cover-up/
To be fair, 17 & 3 ARE both prime numbers, so ….
President of Crowdstrike, Shawn Henry, is former FBI Exec. Assit. Dir. of investigative ops, including cyber investigation. DNC denied FBI request to look at their computers. The FBI just took Henry’s word that the Russians hacked the DNC.
However, several cyber slueths such as The Forensicater and Adam Carter have found that the documents were altered to look like they were from Russia but in fact were altered on a computer in the US.
Some believe Crowdstrike, a cyber security firm, is behind the deception.
Bingo! This article is right on the mark. I’ve been saying this for over two years. That ICA report is ridiculous. Anyone with a passing familiarity with technology and who grasps some of the fundamentals of hacking could see right through it: A total sham.
Once you see that, you have to ask what would motivate these agencies to issue such subterfuge. The only logical answer is to cover for all of their own skullduggery. I’ve been saying that for over two years, too.
Finally, the scary part is this: These shameful, pathetic former public officials ruined many people’s lives to cover their arses, but more importantly they jeopardized everyone by nudging Russia and the USA closer to war, and they kept fanning those flames (and still keep fanning those flames). It’s friggin’ disgusting. Who can forget Brennan accusing Trump of “treason” for meeting with Putin?!?! A compliant media ran with this story and over half the nation were stupid enough to believe it — all because corrupt Obama-era officials were traitors and didn’t want to be caught.
The hacking is just more smoke and mirrors, the Russians have been trying to hack US military sites for 20 or more years, they developed college courses in the early 90s to train professional hackers – long before we had an organized force to fight it. In the pre-911 days our agency took more than 1400 hits one weekend from various sources. The Bureau can use ‘Russian malicious activity’ as a generic term for everything the Russians have been doing since post-USSR days, the Rats in Congress is using this paper tiger as a BS excuse to keep up the drumbeat.
Caesar was stabbed in the back by Senators, here the Hose is trying to replicate the crime.
One of those typos that still fits, you could call the House a Hose
Hers’s a map of cyber threats in REAL TIME-
NEARLY 60,000 SO FAR AND THE DAY IS LESS THAN 2 HOURS OLD.
https://www.fireeye.com/cyber-map/threat-map.html
I’ve been out of the business for 10 years now and it’s inevitable that it’s gone up exponentially. It’s a growth industry and I can recall prophetic articles written in military journals back in the 80s that predicted it. Problem is that the decision makers in the US government in the 80s and 90s mostly still had analog minds, the Russians and Chinese were waaaaay ahead of us and now a dozen other countries are in the fast lane too…not to mention the kids in their parents’ basements.
All roads will be found to lead back the Bath House Barry HUSSEIN Soetero Obama mark my words
Beautiful. This is ANDREW BREITBART style……..drip, drip baby……..
Actually Andrew Breitbart AND James O’Keefe style…. man I miss Breitbart……
