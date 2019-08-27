DOJ Stall Succeeds – Comey Memo/Archey Declaration Update – Expect Nothing Until After October 11th…

Federal Judge James Boasberg has ruled the U.S. Dept of Justice has until October 11th, 2019, to produce the DOJ FOIA documents subject his August 12th court order; or file an appeal by that same deadline. Hat Tip Techno-Fog:
~ FULL BACKSTORY HERE ~
The court has ordered the US DOJ “need not release the subject material until it makes a determination on appeal.” Meaning the DOJ has until 10/11/19 (60 days from 8/12 order) to: A) Produce the documents; or B) Appeal his earlier ruling.
Frustrating.
There is a possibility the content of the Comey Memos and/or Archey Declarations may be part of the upcoming IG report on James Comey, and/or the documents may be part of the pending IG report on DOJ/FBI FISA abuse. Key words: “may be“.
If you subscribe to the optimistic perspective the DOJ delay could be related to an intention to release the documents with the IG report(s). However, if you are more cynical, then the DOJ and FBI could be attempting to hide the institutional corruption visible inside the documents. Two possibilities.
On May 23rd, 2019, President Donald Trump gave U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr full authority to review and release all of the classified material hidden by the DOJ, FBI, State Department, CIA, FISA Court, and aggregate intelligence apparatus.
This Friday, August 30th, will mark 100 days since President Trump granted Bill Barr with the authority to declassify these documents. Nothing has been declassified by the Department of Justice.
Unrelated to any known ongoing investigation, President Trump empowered AG Bill Barr to release the original authorizing scope of the Mueller investigation which began on May 17, 2017. A Mueller investigation that concluded five months ago, and yet we are not allowed to know what the authorizing scope was?…. Nor the 2nd DOJ scope memo of August 2nd, 2017?… Nor the 3rd DOJ scope memo of October 20th, 2017?…. This specific non production is very annoying as it does not relate to any current investigation.
Here’s the original material requested by Congress and approved by President Trump:
- All versions of the Carter Page FISA applications (DOJ) (FBI) (ODNI).
All of the Bruce Ohr 302’s filled out by the FBI. (FBI) (ODNI)
- All of Bruce Ohr’s emails (FBI) (DOJ) (CIA) (ODNI). All supportive documents and material provided by Bruce Ohr to the FBI. (FBI)
- All relevant documents pertaining to the supportive material within the FISA application. (FBI) (DOJ-NSD ) (DoS) (CIA) (DNI) (NSA) (ODNI);
- All intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including all intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court. (CIA) (FBI) (DOJ) (ODNI) (DoS) (NSA) Presumably this would include the recently revealed State Dept Kavalac email; and the FBI transcripts from wiretaps of George Papadopoulos (also listed in Carter Page FISA). [AKA ‘Bucket Five’]
- All unredacted text messages and email content between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok on all devices. (FBI) (DOJ) (DOJ-NSD) (ODNI)
- The originating CIA “EC” or two-page electronic communication from former CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey that started Operation Crossfire Hurricane in July 2016. (CIA) (FBI) (ODNI)
Additionally, since the 2018 list was developed, more information has surfaced about underlying material. This added to the possibility of documents for declassification:
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to expand the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, third scope memo that expanded the investigation again, and targeted additional people including Michael Flynn’s family. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE] Release and declassify the declarations of FBI Agent David Archey that describe the purpose of the Comey memos:
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!
√♦
Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
UPDATE August 9th: Never-mind the Bruce Ohr 302’s, Judicial Watch sued to clear the chamber of this request…. Thanks.
Justice delayed is…Oh never mind.
barr is dirty.
Time to starve the beast. I am sick and tired of being a tax donkey.
The question is how many of us have the courage of the citizens of Hong Kong? Because that’s at least what it would take since voting doesn’t seem to work when the choice is offered from only two corrupt parties and the bureaucrats don’t have to worry about elections.
What I don’t understand is everyone’s lack of Faith in PDJT and the reveal of what happened. Do you guys trust his plan on International Trade? Even if we don’t know the details, we’ve seen what’s happening, right? And we all agree that THAT is going to take time, but we know there’s a plan.
Why would you trust that every detail of that plan, which is hugely complicated, would be known by PDJT forwards and backwards, yet somehow that same CEO doesn’t know what’s going on at DOJ/FBI? I don’t think so. And the reveal MUST cause maximum damage, be irrefutable, and include the MSM. Otherwise, who cares.
There’s a plan in play. We don’t know the plan, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t in motion. If you have Faith in PDJT about the economy, then I suggest you have Faith in the reveal. Go back and read his chapter on revenge. Do you honestly believe a man who wrote that chapter is going to go lightly on the people who tried to destroy him and every member of his nuclear family? Please. You know what I think? I think the attack on his youngest is the motivating factor for him. He’s used to the crap he’s taking, now…it’s just a matter of scale, but his son? What they said about him? As a father, that would be the fuel burning in my belly until I made them pay…just sayin.
I’m willing to wait until the IG report is released…but if there aren’t arrests shortly thereafter….there probably never will be!
IG report will contain criminal referrals. Those will have to be taken by prosecutors to a federal grand jury (5A clause 1). How fast that goes will depend on the strengthnof Horowitz evidence. That we will be able to judge unless there are heavy redactions to protect the criminal process from potential declass jury bias.
So ‘shortly’ is in the eye of the beholder. I counsel patience. Besides, Indictments closer to the 2020 election have more impact on it. Biden running on Obama legacy would severely negatively impacted.
I suppose timing is everything in this business…the corrupt business in those agencies. If anyone can shred these criminals it is only our great President. He is doing all he can.
Is this a plan to push all this stuff to Military Tribunals? Barr says he can’t get thru the swamp and punts to the Mil? I believe he was granted authority to say which matters went to Tribunals…
Can you say, “Charade”??? – What a friggin’ joke!!! – – The band plays on while nothing happens at all…
5A guarantees your military tribunals are NOT in play for Spygate. Period. Ever.
I would have liked the 14 day stay better. This way they will wait until October before FILING their appeal. Then there will be months of appeal possibly putting this release past the 2020 election. The coup plotters will be successful again at illegally influencing our elections.
And weren’t the released Ohr 302’s heavily redacted? Don’t we want the unredacted ones?
That IS the plan. No doubt about it.
Did you ever just want to throw your hands up in the air; scream “screw it” and say call me when its all over. Patience grasshopper – my rectum. I’m heading for the saloon. MAGA anyhow in case I get hit by a car on the way back.
I literally just yelled “FFS!” with my hands up in the air. I can’t take it. I’ve been verrrrrrry patient these past 2+ years, but for my own mental state, I need to try accepting that nothing and no one is going to be held responsible for a coups attempt. A flippin’ coups attempt!! At this point what would someone have to do to get prosecuted? What crime(s) would be necessary to require justice? I’m just gobsmacked. And so now, I am 99% Eyore with about 1% waiting to be pleasantly surprised. Ugh this makes me so #Q*@$ Mad!!!!!
Recognizing reality and accepting the facts is not the same as being an Eeyore. Not at all.
It’s my opinion that those who are quick to label someone an Eeyore are sometimes struggling, unsuccessfully, with recognizing reality and accepting the facts.
Trump better be careful on this. People may just start saying why even bother to vote if the corrupt agencies AKA The Deep Sate are going to continue to run things as they seem fit. Trump has had 2 AG’s who haven’t done DICK. The Republicans in congress are useless as TITS on a bull. Epstein could have outed a lot of DEMORATS, but our Deep State AG let him get murdered. So tell me again why I should vote. The DEMORATS are running everything anyway.
I agree Frankie Zee, Trump can be very effective as an executive and businessman, but so far, managing his bureaucracy, especially the FBI and DOJ, he has been completely ineffective, and, to his shame, outperformed and outmaneuvered by government lawyers like Rod Rosenstein, James Comey, Bob Mueller, David Horowitz, and even Andrew Weissman and Jim Sessions. Where’s the enthusiasm for re-election supposed to come from out of that mess.
You’re right. We just need to get Joe Biden in there to straighten things out. /s
That’s the plan Doppler.
They want to demoralize the Trump voters in hopes of them giving up.
I’m discouraged too but nothing will stop me from voting for PDJT.
It’s all good, just wear your reflective vest.
On second thought… maybe not. Calling a friend or Uber might be a safer option? 🍻
I am with you and the first round is on me!
This little caveat in their rules is beyond frustrating. They get 60 days to “decide” if they will appeal. And you damn well know that at day 60 they WILL appeal. Which at minimum I’m guessing gives them 60 more days, probably more. They are clearly delaying to hope to get passed the election. It’s not speculation, that IS IN FACT what they are doing. Does anyone know how many appeals and 60 day “time to think about appealing” attempts they get? I’m willing to bet it’s enough to get them into the 60 day or whatever window for “not making any political decisions due to the election” window.
Same story for years, new date and details.
I think mimeograph machines were still in use when this trend began.
Why do you want everything yesterday?
If Trump wanted he could’ve released it all in 2017. He didn’t .. for good reason.
Right into the Democrat primary is perfect.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I’m very cynical about this whole thing and whether justice will truly be handed down by Barr’s DOJ, or not. However, I would take notice of what President Trump isn’t saying. President Trump has yet to get on Barr’s case on Twitter or in the press about the delaying documents and prolonging this investigation. He was all over Sessions when he was the AG. President Trump has been very coy about the whole thing.
I remember President Trump getting after FBI Wray a few months back, but that was a one-time thing. President Trump is saying much about McCabe, Comey, etc… and that makes me suspicious.
Just food for thought.
“Peter the Great did not lop off enough heads.” – J. Stalin
“Stalin” is Russian for “Man of Steel. His real name was Dlugashvili. A hard, unpleasant man, whose murderous nature brought no consequences: he went to the grave with a smile. For believers, we hope for some sort of Divine Justice in his case.
We also await the lopping of the first head in this case…a metaphorical lopping, to be sure, but at least it would mean a lopping of power and prestige.
I suspect we will wait in vain for any consequences, metaphorical or otherwise. As with Stalin, we might need to hope for a higher justice to kick in!
Sessions 2.0 doesnt even need to recuse himself to get nothing accomplished.
Correction of column title: “Expect Nothing”
I’d feel better if Sundance would stop using that picture of Barr!
It’s just an illustration of something Mr. Barr is good at.
He could substitute an image of Droopy Dog for Barr.
“If you subscribe to the optimistic perspective the DOJ delay could be related to an intention to release the documents with the IG report(s). However, if you are more cynical, then the DOJ and FBI could be attempting to hide the institutional corruption visible inside the documents. Two possibilities.”
I’ll go with #2, I’m cynical.
“I’m cynical.”
More like a REALIST based upon past experience. Just one example: Barr’s participation in the Iran-Contra coverup. I agree with the GOALS of that activity (killing commies) which was just as illegal if not even more illegal than the SpyGate one, it’s just the coverup I don’t agree with. You do the crime, you do the time. NOT in the case of our higher ups, however.
Right now I’m the more cynical type. I wonder why no one has asked President Trump about the 100 day marker? Is Sundance the only blogger questioning this non release period we’re stuck in? Obviously no one in the msm cares if any documents are ever released unless it’s Mueller’s grand jury testimony!
Bubby,
• Perhaps WE should all CALL the WH and leave a message for VSGPOTUS, inquiring about the 100 day marker to ask specially whether AG Barr will apply the rule of Law equally and when?
• WH Switchboard: 202-456-1414
LikeLiked by 1 person
Big Ugly ain’t ever gonna happen. Move on folks.
It’s been flipped on its side and being spun. When it stops spinning, hopefully, it’ll point to parties in need of sunlight. I’m checking Magic 8 ball now for clues.
Move on to totalitarian Demosocialismm?
Tickity-Tock Tick-Ticky-Tock…
http://www.wbdaily.com/big-government/22994/
Barr looks like a “fixer”.
The Barr honeymoon period is OVER.
This is HIS DOJ problem now.
And by extension, Trump’s
Anything else is just wishful thinking. There is no solid reason to have confidence that any Justice is forthcoming from the Dept of Justice.
Could President Trump have made the deal with Barr – shut down Mueller and nothing but slow leaks via John Solomon or Sara Carter of what really happened. No indictments to save face for the corrupt DOJ and FBI? Maybe some sort of back deal with Pelosi too? Only talks of impeachment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some deal, POTUS gets persecuted and harassed 24/7 in return for bad guys pursuing false narratives less vigorously?
Not to mention, that it would be a corrupt agreement. I don’t think PDJT makes corrupt political agreements.
Extremely disappointing…It’s getting harder to be optimistic
An appeal will be filed Oct 11 4:59 PM. I guarantee it.
Yes it will
OMB Barr with the bagpipes – hilarious! And tragic,
of course “OMB” = “OMG”
Enough of this! Doug Collins needs to read this on the House floor!
October 11, 20never?
As always, Depp State only has terror…with back to school country wide, we will have someone who is under direct surveillance commit more false flags once the report drops! very sad situation but the American People can only “see and hear” one major story at a time…remember how El Paso happened once it was confirmed that three of the five eyes, Italy, Australia and UK were in cahoots!
History is being rewritten by digital companies as the most recent FAKE Ruth Bader Ginsburg sighting and the revealing of COVFEFE
Release the Kraken.
I’m not optimistic about this case and I expect more delays.
From what I’ve read judge Boasberg is an obama appointee that was recommended to him by Eleanor Holmes Norton. Boasberg was confirmed with a vote of 96 ayes to 0 nays.
“On April 26th 2012 Boasberg ruled that the public had no right to view government photos of a deceased Osama Bin Laden”.
Why demand the memos? Is Comey known to tell the truth?
A daily diary type chronicle of events will permit a ton of grist for the mill. That is, as Comey’s self serving tale is contradicted by untold number of other criminal players, the questions can create a prosecutorial narrative.
BUT that assumes some one is interested in a prosecutorial approach.
Who thinks Sundance is a woman ….
Definitely smart enough to be a Woman… LOL…
Clearly a strategy born of the current urban food growing industry.
Mushroom cultivation: keep them in the dark and plenty of manure art the roots.
You need to add a skeleton pic to the collage of Mr Bean.
D’oh!
I may be an optimist, but I think that it is highly possible that comey’s memos would be used in any criminal action against him. That being the case, they cannot be made public at this point. That would destroy that evidence and would make it unusable in a court of law. JMHO
I don’t know why that would prevent them from being made public. Videos that are going to be used in criminal action are made public every day. Why would documents be different?
A few comments here:
(1) These documents are James Comey’s own words, and no one else’s. And, at this point, James Comey is (presumably) soon to be “a criminal defendant.“ He is not an innocent bystander; he is not “a witness.”
(2) James Comey has every reason in the world to want to put “his version of the so-called truth” in front of the public, and to do so before any criminal charges against him might be filed. If this happens, and especially if it is then spread far-and-wide by CNN, by a “New York Times® Best-Seller” and so forth, he can use this as a lever against any Jury or Grand Jury.
(3) The use of “Archer” is merely a foil. While Comey’s own words could be refuted as possibly containing secret materials, the single very-simple layer of indirection provided by Archer serves as whitewash.
These are, one and all, thoroughly evil men who are very knowledgeable about how to “game” the United States legal system.
I do wonder why we should believe Comeys own “Dear diary” papers?
Mike, I really appreciate your insights. I’m frustrated like everyone else, but I do trust our president. So I’m going to stay optimistic, knowing that he is cunning and will do what he can when the time is right. We have no idea what’s going on behind the scenes.
I keep looking at the plaintiff (CNN) that is pushing for the release of the memos. CNN would NEVER take on this task for the betterment of the general public. I believe the Lawfare Group (or some other conniving POS group is behind the push to actually help Comey get this information out to the public because he knows they’re coming to get him; and now, he has his partner-in-crime (McCabe) working at CNN to help deliver the phony meaning on the memos. My guess (and hope) is that the DOJ doesn’t want the memos released now prior to any expected indictment against Comey (and McCabe) that may be now in the works, and having the memos out in full view to everyone would not be helpful to a prosecutor…trying to remain optimistic here…
Likely purely an effort to keep the memos out of the IG report.
If Barr has good intentions, then he’ll declassify the memos alongside the IG report release.
I suspect this is why Trump gave Barr the authority – so that no person or organization can impede the IG report.
Lurking Lawyer here.
There are two separate issues, only one worth getting upset about.
1. Why is DoJ balking. Leads one to suspect something potentially bad is in those materials, and that is potentially upsetting. But we won’t know until they are released.
2. Judge Boasberg’s Minute order today. That’s bog standard procedural law. Simple logic. DoJ claimed potential ‘harm’ in resisting the CNN FOIA request. It lost the resist attempt because FOIA is clear and ‘harm’ is not an FOIA transparency consideration at all. Now, if released and ‘harmed’, is irremediable IF the ruling was in error. So, if DoJ appeals claiming Judge Boasberg ruled wrongly after release, the asserted harm would be irremediable. So DOJ either has to appeal by Oct 11 (but on what possible grounds, one wonders, given the clear sunlight disinfectant intent of FOIA), or the materials will he released on Oct 11. This stuff is beneath Barr’s level of attention UNLESS the appeal grounds is hokum. Then he will have to step in to avoid DoJ embarrassment.
The time to mid October will be interesting. Horowitz and this all in 6 weeks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have no faith that Horowitz will release any time this year.
Barr said to Congress late May June. But then the State Kavalec memos appeared that Horowotz had not been given by FBI. Several months delay would be standard under circumstances. And no point in August doldrums release. I predict Sept, or if declass is involved, early Oct. Its coming shortly after Labor Day weekend.
Would releasing the Comey Memos and/or Archey Declarations modify the upcoming IG report on James Comey? I don’t see how.
Would releasing the Comey Memos and/or Archey Declarations modify the upcoming IG report on DOJ/FBI FISA abuse? I don’t see how.
It’s another gratuitous delay, another truckload of DOJ BS.
Expect nothing period.
AG Barr could override anyone in the DOJ/FBI and order the data to be released.
If Barr is declining to override, there must be a reason. If the reason is justice-related, then it may be a good thing. If the reason is institutional protection/corruption-related, then that would be a bad thing.
But President Trump — who now is no longer hindered by an ongoing Special Counsel investigation — could order the DOJ/FBI to release the memos. I have to assume that the president is fully aware of what is in the memos and has his own mind as to whether or not they should be released right now. It’s hard to believe he is uninformed on this matter.
See what a little training can do, no more leaks ,,,have faith 🙂
This is utter B.S. History will not be kind.
