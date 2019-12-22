Sunday Talks: Chairman Lindsey Graham -vs- Maria Bartiromo – Impeachment, Spygate and Lessons in Can-Kicking…

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham appears on SMF with Maria Bartiromo to discuss House Speaker Nancy Pelosi withholding articles of impeachment from the Senate.
Senator Graham does a good job explaining the fraudulent visible reasons, purposes and strategy for establishing the House obstruction article; however, Graham completely overlooks the hidden motive for withholding it/them.
Moving to “spygate” Bartiromo points out Special Counsel Mueller never investigated the “dossier”; however, Bartiromo misses that Rosensteins’ second scope memo in August 2017 specifically empowered the research of (ie. use of) the dossier for his probe.
*POINT: In my opinion, this is the reason why the DOJ (AG Bill Barr) will not release the scope memos…. Barr is protecting DAG Rosenstein and his good friend Robert Mueller.
.
Lindsey Graham goes on to discuss the background surveillance on the Trump campaign; and outlines questions he has and potential witnesses before his committee. Pause for a moment in this part of Graham’s interview, and notice how the answer to every question is within the declassification documents we have discussed. We know where the answers are.
Amid the twists and turns many people have forgotten about the material congress asked President Trump to declassify a year-and-a-half ago. Additionally there has been some material cited that just seemingly slipped away without follow-up. Consider:
- Whatever happened to the forty pages of Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe text messages that Catherine Herridge noted nine months ago? Herridge only published four of the pages in March 2019.
- Why are the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages still redacted two years after their original release (December 1st, 2017)?
- Where’s the release of the Susan Rice inauguration day memo to the file?
- Why didn’t the DOJ/FBI release all of the Bruce Ohr 302’s without redaction? Will those fully unredacted 302’s be part of the IG report release?
- Where’s the unredacted David Archey FBI declarations that were previously ordered to be released by a DC judge?
- The Mueller investigation ended 9 months ago. Why are we still not able to see the unredacted three authorization memos that Rosenstein gave to the special counsel on May 17th, August 2nd and October 20th, 2017?
Those simple questions (and releases) are in addition to the original list that congress provided to President Trump back in the summer of 2018. A declassification list that DAG Rod Rosenstein asked President Trump not to release until after the Mueller investigation. Again, the Mueller investigation ended nine months ago; President Trump authorized AG Bill Barr to declassify the material six months ago on May 23rd.
This was the original list from congress in the summer of 2018:
- All versions of the Carter Page FISA applications (DOJ) (FBI) (ODNI).
- All of the Bruce Ohr 302’s filled out by the FBI. (FBI) (ODNI) [Without redactions]
- All of Bruce Ohr’s emails (FBI) (DOJ) (CIA) (ODNI). All supportive documents and material provided by Bruce Ohr to the FBI. (FBI) [Without redactions]
- All relevant documents pertaining to the supportive material within the FISA application. (FBI) (DOJ-NSD ) (DoS) (CIA) (DNI) (NSA) (ODNI);
- All intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including all intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court. (CIA) (FBI) (DOJ) (ODNI) (DoS) (NSA) Presumably this would include the recently revealed State Dept Kavalac email; and the FBI transcripts from wiretaps of George Papadopoulos (also listed in Carter Page FISA). [AKA ‘Bucket Five’]
- All unredacted text messages and email content between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok on all devices. (FBI) (DOJ) (DOJ-NSD) (ODNI)
- The originating CIA “EC” or two-page electronic communication from former CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey that started Operation Crossfire Hurricane in July 2016. (CIA) (FBI) (ODNI)
Additionally, since the 2018 list was developed, more information surfaced about the underlying material. This added to the possibility of documents for declassification:
♦ The August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to expand the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also the October 20th, 2017, third scope memo that expanded the investigation again, and targeted additional people including Michael Flynn’s family. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
♦ The July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus. The CIA operation created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE] Release and declassify the declarations of FBI Agent David Archey that describe the purpose of the Comey memos:
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Did anyone question former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why did John Carlin quit immediately thereafter?
♦ The Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent, and likely based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE] What version of the FISA application will be released (if at all)?
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is likely why Page and Strzok texts were redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s without redactions. And FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And did anyone get a deposition from this Pientka fella?] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
Yes it is good the FISA investigation report was released on December 9th. However, if all the underlying documents are not declassified; exactly as CTH has warned for over a year; the information therein is now subject to interpretation and/or manipulation.
There is a lot of material the public is aware of; and if the DOJ IG doesn’t release the underlying material then what exactly was the purpose of AG Bill Barr asking President Trump for the declassification authority?…..
Accountability requires transparency.
Frustrating as HECK !!
Yeah right Lindsey, and the check is in the mail!
I expect absolutely nothing from Graham.
My but this guy LOVES to hear himself talk on the Tee-Vee!
“Barr is protecting DAG Rosenstein and his good friend Robert Mueller.”
With friends like that, who needs enemies? Or are they “frenemies?”
Both of whom tried for two years to frame the President of the United States for a crime that never even happened!
We haven’t even touched the surface of what has to be disclosed to the taxpayers of this nation. We deserve and demand to know!!!
Food for thought. Is it possible, that Barr is using his good friend Mueller to get to the bottom of who really was in charge of the “Special Counsel” inquiry, since it appeared that the good friend was clueless about the whole investigation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not IMO. Mueller wasn’t actively supervising, but he knew his team was railroading PDJT.
They told Barr what they have on him and all the big talk is over.
Ain’t gonna happen. Protecting the Congressional Cabal at all cost.
Lindsay Graham no longer sounds like a weasel.
He now sounds like a frightened weasel.
His empty tub-thumping is just making a nervous rattling now, due to his shaking hands. His words ring hollow. He doesn’t want to “get to the bottom” of anything, especially not “Ukrainian Laundromat” issues.
Friendships do not dictate reputation,
Why would Barr stake his reputation and legacy on a couple of “friends”.
This does not make sense.
Are the friends giving Barr $$?or sexual favors or drugs?
All those trump all else.
To subscribe malice with no proof is wrong.
I still have trouble seeing Barr’s motive for orchestrating an elaborate charade to protect his “good friend” Robert Mueller, after rubbishing his report, then launching Durham on a path to rubbish the predicate of Mueller’s investigation (already accomplished at this point). That’s some extreme wingman status if all this is just Barr’s 14 Dimensional chess to (somehow) “save Mueller”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Mr. Barr may have discovered too late what a creep his old friend is. That said, I think it’s decent that he may be trying to save the reputation (?) of a feeble old man and still preserve the rule of law; which I believe is front and center to him. Call me a starry eyed dreamer!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does not make sense. Why protect someone like that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr could have protected Mueller by accepting Mueller’s report in full, and never saying anything to Congress to contradict it. Instead, he put his head on the block saying, during Congressional testimony, he believes the president was spied on, then he launched Durham to go prove it.
At that point, he could have limited Durham to writing another white-wash review/report, essentially finding that Mueller was correct. Instead, Barr expanded the scope of Durham’s investigation to go beyond the DoJ, and subpoena Brennan’s emails, notes, etc. He’s been around the world looking for Mifsud, and given interviews to underline the fact that Carter Page and Papadopoulos were falsely monitored and accused.
Barr stopped short of implying that Flynn was a victim of the same, and though we hear endlessly about how he doesn’t drop everything to save Flynn, it’s possible that doing so would impede the Durham investigation… which brings us all the way back full circle to the original question: exactly how is protecting Durham meant to “save Mueller”, exactly?
At what point does “Mueller’s good buddy” turn around and reveal his grand checkmate, that he had to drag Mueller through the mud first to accomplish?
Suspicion of Barr was justified at first, but as time goes on, that suspicion becomes harder and harder to defend. But I understand some people being so shell-shocked by past betrayals, they ignore any indication of anything else taking place. It’s dangerous though, because it means we’ll be psychologically defeated when we actually start gaining traction on these issues.
The Left wants people to get frustrated and tune out. I don’t see hating on Barr right now as doing anything but amplifying that. Not sure why we feel the need to help a self-fulfilling prophecy take hold.
PS – at every point along the way, Barr chooses to fill in the gaps Mueller’s investigation went to great lengths to ignore, distract from, or cover up. Each time Barr does this, he invalidates his “buddy” Mueller even further.
At what point do we admit that (positive) pattern is manifest before us?
Trying to save Mueller’s reputation would be an exercise in futility.
Mueller was FBI director in 2012, when the interagency agreement kept secret from the FISC was established. The very agreement that allowed the contractor abuse of the NSA database.
As FBI director, Mueller was the one tasked with introducing Wood’s procedures to prevent FISA abuse. The original warrant his Special Counsel investigation used was obtained by multiple egregious violations of Wood’s procedures.
As Special Counsel, Mueller selected Weissman as his second in command. That stain wilt not out.
Admiral Mike Rogers offered to testify to Mueller under oath. Mueller did not accept the offer.
Mueller trashed his own reputation.
One is forced to conclude that Lindsey Graham is not the sharped tool in the garden shed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Graham is dull because it suits his purposes to be so.
No, he’s not the sharpest, but he may be the slipperiest!
Attorney General Bill Barr Name Drops George Soros in Interview
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/attorney-general-bill-barr-name-drops-george-soros-in-interview/
THIS IS OVERDUE-3 YRS…JUST ASK RUSSIANS,HUNGARIANS EVEN BRITS….
Why are we still not able to see the unredacted three authorization memos that Rosenstein gave to the special counsel on May 17th, August 2nd and October 20th, 2017??? AG Barr answered that question when he publicly said that the FBI’s Russian collusion investigation COLLAPSED in January 2017!
I’m gonna give MS. Lindsey the benefit of the doubt… For now
Based on what? Why does he deserve such a reservation? The man has done NOTHING but talk.
I am just going to go out on a limb and say that we will not be able to see any of this because of the “pending investigation,”
Barr said 3-6 months.
If July hits and we don’t have this, July 4 should be the “take back our Justice Department day.”
Would rather the Marines did it than the largely untrained and relatively lightly armed populace
hi john
There will be no declass or indictments/ I am stunned at the number of people who STILL believe that anyone will be held accountable.
We may need to bring some elderly kremlinologists out of retirement (no, not Evelyn Farkas), to analyze the few tidbits of info we’ve been allowed to have. If 4 out of 40 pages of McCabe/Page texts have been permitted to us, what’s in there they want us to know? Are they intended as breadcrumbs leading us off into the forest? The eternal question: Cui bono?
I saw on the weekend, Bongino and Nunes are suddenly elevating FBI agent Joe Pientka into an important figure in this scandal. At times in the past silent Joe was speculated to be a white hat. After all this time, it’s amazing how little we know, and we still don’t have our Joe Valachi.
SD – “Barr is protecting DAG Rosenstein and his good friend Robert Mueller”
PDJT ~ “They get elected and go to D.C. then something happens…”
AKA, they bite the bad fig.
If you think the FISC scandal is too much, wait for the SEC Insider Trading Scandal.
Drippy Lip Rosentomstein’s wifey might be in the lemon light soon.
OBTW, you IRS scums sent our full tax returns across country in an UNSEALED
dirty envelope. Sorry APOS you.
Oh, MERRY CHRISTMAS good peeps !!
What does the media (particularly the people, Maria?, on Fox) see in Linda Graham? A complete zero. The quintessential example of a “big hat, no cattle” politician. The people/audience see this, why doesn’t the MSM? “He/she/they” is a complete waste of time having on a show. You never learn anything interesting except Linda will bring this guy and that evidence before his committee someday. Yeah, right.
Lindsey either didn’t read the Horowitz Report or Lindsey is lying.
The FBI absolutely confirmed by Jan. 2017 that the Dossier was complete BS (of course they knew before then, but pretended they didn’t). Which means Mueller and company knew by May. Yet in Aug. 2017 Rosey updated the Scope Memo to allow investigation of the Dossier. Presumably because Mueller/ Wiessman asked for it. Obvious proof of conspiracy which includes Rosey.
This…..
POINT: In my opinion, this is the reason why the DOJ (AG Bill Barr) will not release the scope memos…. Barr is protecting DAG Rosenstein and his good friend Robert Mueller.
Walk up President Trump
You are being snookered. If you want proof order Barr to declass the scope memos and my bet is they fight you. Test em.
Why is it Mr President that people protect the FIB but no one cares if you keep taking the hits?
The public needs this information in order to make informed voting decisions. But Barr is withholding it.
If that’s not meddling in elections, I don’t know what is. And it’s a hell of a lot more consequential than Russian troll farms.
