Senator Kennedy asks President Trump to Declassify FISA Application…

The original requests to declassify the Carter Page FISA application came in January 2018 as a result of the Nunes memo. A classified and heavily redacted version of the application was released July 21st, 2018. A month later, in August 2018, Congress again requested the Trump administration to declassify the document(s).
In September 2018 DAG Rod Rosenstein told the President if he followed through with the request Special Counsel Mueller would consider that an obstruction of his investigation:
As a consequence of the Rosenstein threat President Trump reversed course (tweets above) and announced after Horowitz completed his investigation the FISA would be declassified and released.
The mid-term elections were held in November 2018; democrats took over the House.
In March 2019, after the Special Counsel finished his investigation, a now minority in congress again formally asked President Trump (3rd time) to declassify the FISA application.
On May 23rd, 2019, President Trump announced he was giving Attorney General Bill Barr the authority to declassify the FISA application, timed to support the IG investigation:
The DOJ has argued in court that President Trump has delegated his declassification authority to the U.S. Attorney General, and the AG is under no requirement to make any information public.
On December 9th, 2019, IG Horowitz published his 500 page report on the details of the FISA application; but did not include the application itself. It was not declassified.
Today, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA), again asks President Trump to declassify the FISA application. This is the fifth request from congress:
WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) is calling on President Trump to declassify the record of the FBI’s use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to surveil former campaign adviser Carter Page after the Justice Department’s inspector general found errors in the applications.
“The Inspector General report showed the FBI was willing to do anything in order to spy on Carter Page, including making 17 significant inaccuracies and omissions. The American public deserves to know everything the FBI did,” Kennedy said in a statement Friday.
“I’m asking President Trump to declassify the entire record so that Attorney General Barr and FBI Director Wray can release it to the American people. If the FBI wants to continue the employment of rogue, politically-motivated agents, then let the public read the entire record.” (read more)
.
This is only one document; however, the intransigence of the DOJ and FBI to release the declassified material to the public is based on one objective: protect the institutions and the officials within those institutions from exposure of their corrupt activity.
There is no investigative value in hiding the FISA application from public review. This willful effort to conceal damaging material to the DOJ and FBI is similar to the reason why the DOJ refuses to provide the origination material, scope memos, for the special counsel.
It has been 200 days since President Trump empowered AG Bill Barr to release the original authorizing framework of the Mueller investigation which began on May 17, 2017.
The Mueller investigation concluded nine months ago, and yet we are not allowed to know what the authorizing 2017 framework was?…. Nor the 2nd DOJ scope memo of August 2nd, 2017?… Nor the 3rd DOJ scope memo of October 20th, 2017?….
Amid the twists and turns many people have forgotten about the material congress asked President Trump to declassify two years ago. Additionally there has been some material cited that just seemingly slipped away without follow-up. Consider:
- Whatever happened to the forty pages of Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe text messages that Catherine Herridge noted nine months ago? Herridge only published four of the pages in March 2019.
- Why are the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages still redacted two years after their original release (December 1st, 2017)?
- Where’s the release of the Susan Rice inauguration day memo to the file?
- Why didn’t the DOJ/FBI release all of the Bruce Ohr 302’s without redaction? Will those fully unredacted 302’s be part of the IG report release?
- Where’s the unredacted David Archey FBI declarations that were previously ordered to be released by a DC judge?
- The Mueller investigation ended 9 months ago. Why are we still not able to see the unredacted three authorization memos that Rosenstein gave to the special counsel on May 17th, August 2nd and October 20th, 2017?
Those simple questions (and releases) are in addition to the original list that congress provided to President Trump back in the summer of 2018. A declassification list that DAG Rod Rosenstein asked President Trump not to release until after the Mueller investigation. Again, the Mueller investigation ended nine months ago; President Trump authorized AG Bill Barr to declassify the material six months ago on May 23rd.
This was the second list from congress in the summer of 2018:
- All versions of the Carter Page FISA applications (DOJ) (FBI) (ODNI).
- All of the Bruce Ohr 302’s filled out by the FBI. (FBI) (ODNI) [Without redactions]
- All of Bruce Ohr’s emails (FBI) (DOJ) (CIA) (ODNI). All supportive documents and material provided by Bruce Ohr to the FBI. (FBI) [Without redactions]
- All relevant documents pertaining to the supportive material within the FISA application. (FBI) (DOJ-NSD ) (DoS) (CIA) (DNI) (NSA) (ODNI);
- All intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including all intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court. (CIA) (FBI) (DOJ) (ODNI) (DoS) (NSA) Presumably this would include the recently revealed State Dept Kavalac email; and the FBI transcripts from wiretaps of George Papadopoulos (also listed in Carter Page FISA). [AKA ‘Bucket Five’]
- All unredacted text messages and email content between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok on all devices. (FBI) (DOJ) (DOJ-NSD) (ODNI)
- The originating CIA “EC” or two-page electronic communication from former CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey that started Operation Crossfire Hurricane in July 2016. (CIA) (FBI) (ODNI)
Additionally, since the 2018 list was developed, more information surfaced about the underlying material. This added to the possibility of documents for declassification:
♦ The August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to expand the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also the October 20th, 2017, third scope memo that expanded the investigation again, and targeted additional people including Michael Flynn’s family. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
♦ The July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus. The CIA operation created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE] Release and declassify the declarations of FBI Agent David Archey that describe the purpose of the Comey memos:
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Did anyone question former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why did John Carlin quit immediately thereafter?
♦ The Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent, and likely based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE] What version of the FISA application will be released (if at all)?
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is likely why Page and Strzok texts were redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s without redactions. And FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And did anyone get a deposition from this Pientka fella?] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
Yes it is good the FISA investigation report was released December 9th, but if all of the underlying documents are not declassified there is a risk the information therein is subject to interpretation and/or manipulation.
There is a lot of material the public is aware of; and if the DOJ IG doesn’t release the underlying material then what exactly was the purpose of AG Bill Barr asking President Trump for the declassification authority?
Declassification authority is not internal. The purpose of declassifying documents is to allow a public release… Accountability requires transparency.
If you wonder why FBI Director Christopher Wray is still employed… that lack of transparency is exactly why there’s a lack of accountability.
Wait for President Trump to be impeached, and then release documents?
Great plan!
I want Declassification for Christmas!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suspect the only way we’re EVER going to get ANY significant declassifications is for the POTUS to send these guys heavily armed and with no-knock warrants to the DO’J and FBI HQs:
District of Columbia National Guard
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/District_of_Columbia_National_Guard
“The president of the United States is the commander-in-chief of the District of Columbia National Guard.”
LikeLike
“Wait for President Trump to be impeached, and then release documents?
Great plan!”
it may actually be a great plan. if trump gets a reasonably fair trial rather than just a quick vote not to convict.
LikeLike
Excellent column:
What’s Wrong With FISA?
13 Dec 2019
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/whats-wrong-fisa
“My intelligence and law enforcement colleagues tell me that two generations of FBI agents have come of age believing that if they have a weak case, if they lack enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant, they can always get one from FISC.”
LikeLike
What was going on at the FBI seems as bad as the stuff at the CIA that became the subject of the Church Committee. I mean I guess it’s different in that there were no LSD experiments or brainwashing experiments (that we know of)…. I don’t think protecting the integrity of the FBI is ipso facto an impure motive but that’s a can of worms & there’s something more immediate\ on my mind
Nobody really seems to “LIKE” FBI Dir Wray or think he’s doing a great job.
AG Barr only says “full faith & confidence” which I read as pretty banal, certainly not a compliment. Almost sounds like “I haven’t cut you loose (yet)” From Joe DiGenova we know Barr wasn’t happy w/ Wray’s response to being challenged on the word “spying”. Joe DiG also spilled more tea on Wray just being someone Gov Christie knew from his past brushes w/ the law. At the time of DiG’s comments both AG Barr & POTUS were unhappy w/ him
Obviously, POTUS is unhappy w/ him now. So my Q is: the FBI Dir position is difficult to fill. Difficult to find a nominee for. But not impossible. According to Axios Trump considers Barr ‘inner circle.’ I’m sure they’re able to talk about replacing Wray. So why haven’t we heard of any such thing yet?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“So my Q is: the FBI Dir position is difficult to fill. Difficult to find a nominee for. But not impossible.”
I’d LOVE to volunteer. I’ll work for NOTHING.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nobody got fired for ignoring the Parkland shooter- tips, either.
Hell, they didn’t even miss lunch.
Wray has got to go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FISA 101, from our host:
“The FBI didn’t need the FISA warrant for additional investigation. The FBI needed a Russia narrative and to protect themselves from Trump. The FBI needed the Steele Dossier to justify their pre-existing investigation and mount a defense in the event of a Trump victory. …The FBI didn’t use the Steele Dossier as a way to exploit Carter Page for a FISA warrant against the Trump campaign. The FBI used Carter Page as a way to inject the Steele Dossier into a pre-existing investigation of the Trump campaign.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lets not forget…April 7, 2019 Nunes sends 8 criminal referrals to Barr. I know I know….we are just waiting for Durham to call a grand jury and charges will be filed.
………House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes exclusively told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that he is preparing to send eight criminal referrals to the Department of Justice this week concerning alleged misconduct from “Watergate wannabes” during the Trump-Russia investigation, including the leaks of “highly classified material” and conspiracies to lie to Congress and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court.
The dramatic step comes as Republicans have pushed for the release of key documents to uncover the origins of the now-discredited narrative that the Trump campaign colluded improperly with the Russian government. President Trump recently told Fox News he would release the entirety of the FISA applications used to surveil one of his top aides, and other related documents.
Nunes said he has been working on the referrals for more than two years, and wanted to wait until the confirmation of Attorney General Bill Barr.
“We’re prepared this week to notify the attorney general that we’re prepared to send those referrals over,” Nunes said. “First of all, all of these are classified or sensitive. … Five of them are what I would call straight up referrals — so just referrals that name someone and name the specific crimes,” Nunes told Maria Bartiromo. “Those crimes are lying to Congress, misleading Congress, leaking classified information. So five of them are those types.”
LikeLike
Question, the DNC paid GPS to get dirt on Trump and that was ok, but Trump having his personal attorney to do research is not? Something is wrong with that picture.
Second thing, by un-classifying during the impeach trial, does it not protect Trump from an appearance of obstruction. I suspect that it does not make it out of the house to go to the senate.
One in the Senate, there is going to be a lot of damage. I think both from Dems and GOPs. Romney might even go down in the process. Lets hope. Who can Gary Herbert replace him with. Same with the douche bag in Georgia. Wonder if Sessions will be able to tell where all the dead bodies are too. Christmas is coming.
LikeLike
The left is used to Rs taking a dive or having their arms and hands held back while the left delivers repeat gut-punches. Any other way, in their minds, is unfair.
LikeLike
Reposting here from another thread — more on-topic here.
Maybe off topic for this thread, but on topic for the general coup efforts:
So it turns out — doesn’t it? — that the Horowitz “FISA” review only ended up looking into a small fraction of the illegal and improperly predicated spying on the Trump campaign because the only FISA warrant was for Carter Page.
But we know there was surveillance of Papadopoulos, Flynn and Manafort that was likely just as intrusive, that probably was done with “National Security Letters” and other methods, which were falsely predicated as well. It appears Horowitz didn’t get anywhere near this other surveillance, and the press/democrats (I repeat myself) are pretending this illegal spying on those people did not even occur. I am sure the FBI committed just as many or more improprieties in that spying.
Lastly, no one has disclosed the full range of information that was obtained through the Page warrant, which would really illuminate the extent of illegal FBI activity. And no one has disclosed the full range of information scooped up in the Flynn, Manafort, Papadopoulos spying,
So the Horowitz review probably disclosed a fraction of the illegal spying done by the FBI/DOJ on the quad of Page, Flynn, Manafort, Papadopoulos (and those people in the orbit of the quad). We still no nothing of the extent of this terrible abuse in the DOJ/FBI alone.
And that still excludes everything outside of the DOJ/FBI, including the NSA, CIA, Britain, Italy, Australia, etc.
Nor did Horowitz even review the illegal NSA database searches. Certainly Nellie and/or other Fusion people got access.
There is still a gross covering of illegal government activity.
LikeLike
Id like to know how the information obtained from the warrants was shared with Hillary’s campaign.
LikeLike
And how about the IGs report stating that the Crossfire Hurricane investigation was started by the FBI solely as a result of Downer telling them that Papadopolous told him he knew about the Russians having Crooked Hillary’s emails.
The problem with that is that PapaD has consistently denied ever discussing anything about Russians or Crooked’s emails in that one and only meeting he had with Downer.
So how did the IG just accept that fairytale as fact from the FBI? The BS never ends….
LikeLike
We found out the answer during Schiff’s hearings. The bureaucracy is the true government. They get to decide what we know. Elections are for show. Most of these documents will never be released.
Royalty locks their idiot relatives up in the tower. They don’t present them at court to foreign ambassadors. And bureaucrats make their mistakes disappear in the bureaucratic style, into the shredder, or at least behind the filing cabinet.
LikeLike
Every senate repub should be standing behind Sen. Kennedy on this. Otherwise their silence is extremely deafening.
LikeLike
Wray recommended Sally Yates for DoJ. Both practiced at King & Spalding.
Wray won’t produced many of the unredacted documents. He is covering-up the illegal actions of many.
Why is Barr complicit is this cover-up? Who is he covering for? During Barr’s first AG tenure, were any of the other King & Spalding attorney’s at DoJ also, ie Larry Thompson, Wray’s first stint there, Gary Grindler, Griffen Bell?
Is Barr complicit in this cover-up of not releasing these redacted dcouments due to a conflict of interest concerning some of these K&S attorneys who he might have served with during his first AG timeframe, including Wray?
I smell a real conflict of interest, somewhere, somehow. Why else would Barr allow an innocent president to be impeached?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sent this article to AG Barr. Perhaps if we flood him with requests to declassify, he will consider it.
LikeLike
I really like your gumption! What email did you use?
LikeLike
As I read through the FISA application again I’m reminded, at the very end, that it was Sally Yates who signed off, not Loretta Lynch. Lynch has reportedly claimed she doesn’t remember anything about the FISA warrant. How convenient. If you were the DAG, and the target of the FISA warrant was someone working for the GOP nominee for President, and you knew that nominee would be caught up in the surveillance, wouldn’t you at least tell your boss??? To say “Hey, I’m not sure we should be doing this”???
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a snowball of crap that would melt from the heat put on pencilneck Yates.
LikeLike
I am meeting with Representative Clay Higgins Tomorrow!
***********Join me for a town hall meeting to discuss impeachment.
My congressional office will host a town hall meeting on Saturday, December 14 in Lake Charles at the SEED Center to answer questions and discuss my objective opinions of efforts to impeach President Trump.
As a member of the Oversight Committee, I’ve participated in the secret SCIF depositions. I’ve attended or lead many, many meetings and briefings, and I have collected a massive compilation of research, data, and notes. As a Constitutionalist with a background in law enforcement, I have carefully studied and reviewed this impeachment effort as it has developed. Now, Democrats have introduced actual Articles of Impeachment. I’ve been inside the belly of the beast. You have questions about impeachment. I have answers. I encourage you to join us at this town hall. We’ve moved quickly to arrange this gathering because I serve We, the People.
The full event details and a link to RSVP are listed below. It’s an honor to serve you, and I hope that you can join us on Saturday.
************************
SD and Others:
can you please post a list of questions (prioritized) that would be helpful for me (and others) to raise to other representatives ?
Here is the THREE questions I am proposing:
1. Should the President of the United States declassify and release the entire fisa application and associated memos and filings right now ? If so, why? If not, why?
2. What is your position in the Patriot Act/Freedom Act in its current practice? Do you believe that the FBI and other IC’s have expanded an authority, beyond the powers that congress gave it, to spy and monitor US citizens violates a basic limit under the constitution?
3. What are your priorities to reform the patriot act to prevent any future abuses of spying on US citizens?
I really want to laser focus my questions and make sure my representative can respond to the surveillance state authorities and loopholes that enabled this russia-gate to happen in the first place.
So I ask for your input in refining a series of questions that will best represent the concern and at the same time give Mr. Higgins the opportunity to go back to D.C. with a clear set priorities from one of his constituents.
the format of this meeting is an open public town hall. It is unlikely this local (Lake Charles, Louisiana) townhall type of engagement will be recorded or replayed by national MSM. My team will be there to videotape the entire meeting, openly with audio. There will be an expected 500-2,000 people in attendance.
I will not be the only person asking questions. I may not get the opportunity to be called to ask questions.
Tonight I plan to send Mr. Higgin’s directly a set of questions that he can be prepared to address.
thank you for any help in getting to the fundamental set of issues that he can be motivated to examine and actually work with other members to correct.
R,
Tim
LikeLiked by 1 person
i’d love to state for the record in the here and the now….
I’m not happy about another spending bill agreed upon by both sides, while they force feed this impeachment sham down our throats. This is all the more reason the R’s shouldn’t have been giving the D’s the legitimacy by sitting in any of these hearings.
I find it interesting SD hasn’t brought this out yet….
LikeLike
Hubby and I saw “Richard Jewell” today. It is a fantastic film, fantasic acting esp by Kathy Bates as Jewell’s mother. I recomned everyone see it no matter what you think of Hollyweird. Had I seen this film 10 years ago, even tho it is based on reality, I could not have believed the FBI would behave as it behaved toward this American citizen. I knew the media were vultures but Eastwood stripped them nude in Bates’s speech about two of the most powerful entities in America (FBI and media) focused on destroying her son (an innocent American citizen). Everything they did to Jewell, an average American, they did and are doing to Donald Trump, (a billionaire) and now President Donald Trump. Jewell had a great lawyer but what happened go him makes me wonder how many innocent people were destroyed by these two out of control entities (press and FBI) now conjoined twins. Dont miss this movie.
LikeLike
Steven Hatfill
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steven_Hatfill
Hatfill became “the subject of a flood of news media coverage beginning in mid-2002, after television cameras showed Federal Bureau of Investigation agents in biohazard suits searching his apartment” and then Attorney General John Ashcroft named him “person of interest” in the investigation on national television.[1] Hatfill’s home was repeatedly raided by the FBI, his phone was tapped, and he was extensively surveilled for more than two years; he was also fired from his job at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC).[2] “At a news conference in August 2002, Hatfill tearfully denied that he had anything to do with the anthrax letters and said irresponsible news media coverage based on government leaks had destroyed his reputation”.[1] Hatfill filed a lawsuit in 2003, accusing the FBI agents and Justice Department officials who led the criminal investigation of leaking information about him to the press in violation of the federal Privacy Act.[1]
In 2008, the government settled Hatfill’s lawsuit with a $4.6 million annuity totaling $5.8 million in payment. The government officially exonerated Hatfill of any involvement in the anthrax attacks…
LikeLike
After they failed to.get.Hatfill they turned their attention on Dr Bruce Ivins, subjecting him to the same trestment. Icons couldn’t take it and liked himself after which they pronounced case closed…but some wonder if Ivins really did it. This is an out of control agency.
LikeLike
Damon spell check. Icons should be Ivins and liked himself should be killed himself
LikeLike
Thanks for the recommendation. I was falsely charged with a felony, in Ms., and it was scary. 3 days in nonviolent offenders pod, had to hire a lawyer to fight off false felony charges (lawyer charges higher fee for felony over misdemeanor, even when the charge is false. He was able to finally get the substance tested (they laughed at me when I begged them to test it, said they were “fresh out of testing kits). Once it was tested, they couldn’t release me fast enough. What they thought was an illicit substance ended up being crushed cashews I had in my jacket pocket. I was probably looking at 5 years. My view of government and law enforcement was changed forever from that experience. The “matrix” was unveiled. I am the last person a prosecutor wants sitting in that jury box. Better have video or DNA buddy. I don’t think it is possible to understand how wicked these people can be (all levels) until it happens to you.
LikeLike
If no indictments come about and/or the public never gets to see any declassified documents then……..
This would be Obstruction of Justice on the American people IMO.
LikeLike
go boondock saints on the whole lot of them
LikeLike
Those documents can be used in the Senate trial and the entire country can see direct evidence of the coup in real-time. The greatest courtroom drama in our Reality TV Republic’s history!
LikeLike
They can be used in a senate trial even if they’re released now/soon.
LikeLike
If they are released now, then apart from a few fringe sites like this, most people will hear If they are released now, then apart from a few fringe sites like this, most people will hear of them through the distorted spinning lenses of the media. A trial is a focused, one-off national drama.
Also, until they are releases, they are leverage. Trump is pretty good with leverage.
Until he absolutely has to, I don’t think he wants to release them, as happy as that would make many of his supporters calling for the jailing and execution of some of the coup perpetrators.
Also, until they are releases, they are leverage. Trump is pretty good with leverage.
Until he absolutely has to, I don’t think he wants to release them, as happy as that would make many of his supporters calling for the jailing and execution of some of the coup perpetrators.
LikeLike
I don’t think we will see this “stuff” till John Durham is done indicting people. He doesn’t want his targets knowing more than he has to let out. Bill Barr didn’t come out of a comfortable retirement to cover up this “steaming pile” of stuff. He came out because he wants to see real Justice done. Patience friends, “Mr. Durham has a monstrous job ahead of him, and I’ll put my money on him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From this article, Sundance:
“There is no investigative value in hiding the FISA application from public review…”
LikeLike
The Durham investigation extends (at least) into 2017. TBH honest, I don’t think we know what he may or may not require as evidence for a Grand Jury, etc. I could imagine the Carter Page FISA Warrant being Exhibit A, B, or C as key evidence of a criminal conspiracy involving many players. Who within the DOJ/FBI promoted the fraudulent evidence in direct support of the Carter Page FISA Warrrant … and why? Who signed and re-signed the Warrant (we already know this, of course)… and why (for this, we don’t “know” the true motivations)? What role did the FISA Warrant play in the Mueller investigation? Was it the entire episode just abject idiocy… or a carefully crafted conspiracy to bring down The President Of The United States with just some useful idiots on the periphery (Rosenstein, likely Mueller, and some others)?
We already know about doctored evidence. Pretty big freaking deal, IMO. And that’s just the proverbial tip of the proverbial iceberg that we’ve been allowed to see so far.
LikeLike
Hold up…
Consider the sheer numbers of those involved, the countless crimes committed – the ones we already KNOW about. ALL of it is connected, & part of “The Resistance”.
Do you honestly believe ONE man who was doing a “REVIEW” of the “MATTERS”– or until just recently– really has a handle on much of this? Does he remotely grasp the monstrosity of what’s been done here? It ain’t going back in the bottle.
Consider HORowitz had something like 300-400 staff, & 2 YEARS– & look what he produced… squat! He couldn’t even find ANY BIAS, despite the most OBVIOUS of motives, & a ROADMAP!
And if Durham were truly a career-long badass people feared… then how the he11 did ALL the agencies get so thoroughly CORRUPTED– from TOP to BOTTOM??
LikeLike
Skilled sailors know that jibing and tacking are required when moving thru treacherous waters. And even though it’s not clear to those watching, the journey is unfolding as it must.
LikeLike
And if there was any further doubt about how NOTHING has CHANGED at the D0J…
Their latest cover-up effort:
LikeLike
That’s why the guy was given a slap on the wrist and set free to return to Pakistan….because the investigation was so important? So critical to national security? LOL
LikeLike
GREAT interview with the author of an entire book all about the Awan scandal: “Obstruction of Justice: How the Deep State Risked National Security to Protect the Democrats – January 29, 2019”:
LikeLike
Not going to win Jessie Liu any new fans, she’s the one who wrote the DOJ response. https://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/JW-v-DOJ-Awan-Status-Report-02563.pdf She says there is a “related sealed criminal matter the Government is prohibited from disclosing certain information pursuant to formal and informal information request in this matter.”
LikeLike
AG Barr stated in the NBC interview that the FBI Russian collusion investigation COLLAPSED in January 2017 so why did Jeff Sessions have to recluse himself months later when everyone including James Comey at the FBI and Rod Rosenstein at the DOJ knew there was no there…there! It seems that high level officials at DOJ used bad faith to convince Jeff Sessions that he had to recluse himself because of the Russian collusion hoax when the FBI knew and Rosenstein knew that the Steele Dossier was complete bullshit after interviews with the subsource. The subsource was interviewed by the FBI four times. He said the salacious dossier was bar talk in jest and certainly not true. Jeff Sessions reclused himself for nothing! Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller for nothing! Mueller investigated the President of the United States for two years…for nothing!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“recluse himself”
Unfortunate typo.
LikeLike
The only conclusion one can draw is that the GOP is full of traitors who were involved in some way in the coup attempt on President Trump. Therefore AG Barr wants to keep their participation from being made public. It’s very likely that McConnell, Paul Ryan, Senator Burr at the least were all involved in the coup attempt. That would explain why Barr after 9 months still refuses to declassify the incriminating documents. I doubt there will ever be justice for the coup conspirators or an airing of the documents that would completely exonerate Trump. That enables all these parties to benefit by keeping a perpetual cloud over Trump so they can have some degree of control over him.
LikeLike
Therefore AG Barr wants to keep their participation from being made public.
You have to wait and see what Barr does. If he fails to produce any good results, then roast him. But declaring him corrupt now is premature.
LikeLike
i wish they would have waited this long before they threw me in prison.
LikeLike
I’m sticking with my original theory. This shit is so bad releasing it all at once would cause civil unrest. Also there are a lot of Congress that is guilty of the same shit. They don’t want it all out.
LikeLike
Dead skunk in the middle of the road
Stinkin’ to high heaven
*not that it all shouldn’t be released but I get your point.
LikeLike
This begs the question why has PDJT not declassified?
Is he waiting for Godot?
LikeLike
So what I want to know is this: When did Mueller know the investigation had imploded?
Horowitz indicated and Barr stated implicitly that as of January 2017, the case against Carter Page [Donald Trump] had collapsed. The FBI interviewed Steele’s source who debunked the whole thing. Is there any possible way Mueller did not know this the moment he was appointed? (Rosenstein had to know it too.)
But let’s assume Mueller didn’t know until he dug into the existing investigation and supporting documents. He had to know within weeks, right? Yet he kept the investigation going until after the midterms. AND allowed Weissmann to write a path to impeachment as Vol II.
If the line agents working on the investigation withheld or hid that information from Mueller throughout the entire length of the investigation, he certainly knows it now. And if that’s the case, he has to be outraged that he was duped. Bad enough his reputation is trashed over the results of a 22 month witch hunt, but if that’s because he was duped by his own team then he should be speaking out about it.
Were I Graham, I’d be calling for Mueller to testify about the actions of his team, and himself, and see if he wants to defend them in wake of Horowitz’s report. By keeping the investigation going and the cloud hanging over Trump’s head, he provided TWO avenues for impeachment- Vol II and flipping the House. He can claim only one of two reasons: he’s a doddering old fool who was not actually running his investigation, or he was part of the coup attempt.
LikeLike
Are you kidding? Mueller and his whole gang knew the whole thing was bogus from Day 1… but that didn’t matter to them. It was all about taking down Trump by whatever means necessary… legal or illegal – it didn’t matter to them.
LikeLike
Since the President isn’t allowed to defend himself, and the left is never going to stop attacking, declassifying would be obstruction or a national security risk because of revealing sources and methods. There will never be a time the President can be free to bring forth the truth.
LikeLike
This is why we have to rip the House majority away from the Dems. Take the power away from them.
LikeLike
IMHO, it’s why the entire uniparty needs to be eliminated. My husband has told me how that can be accomplished, but it’s illegal.
LikeLike
Well the way we can do it, and it will take many years … weed out the RINOs during the primaries but in the general elections vote straight GOP. The majorities are way too imporant. I always say, if the Dems had the Senate majority as well as the House majority, Trump would have been removed from office already.
LikeLike
Thank you, Sundance, for documenting all of this.
I predict that your efforts will result in justice being applied for crimes that might have been missed had you not done such wonderful, comprehensive research.
You deserve the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a journalist.
Thanks, once again.
LikeLike
If Carter Page does indeed sue all the people involved in spying on him, I imagine this FISA information will have to be revealed during the trial. May as well release it now. 😎
LikeLike