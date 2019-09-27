DOJ Clarifies Their Position on Declassification – “Delegated Authority”…

Today in a court filing, surrounding a FOIA case seeking access to the fully unredacted Carter Page FISA application, the DOJ clarified the position of the DOJ as it pertains to President Trump’s May 2019 declassification authority. (pdf available here)
The DOJ highlights that President Trump did not order AG William Barr to declassify anything. Instead, according to the official position of the DOJ, President Trump “delegated authority” to the Attorney General to determine *if* anything should be declassified:
Whether AG Bill Barr does actually declassify anything is open to debate. The current odds remain slightly less than 50/50; however, those odds could diminish significantly if the impeachment effort is successful.
The current priority for the Dept. of Justice does not appear to be highlighting internal corruption that targeted President Trump. The current institutional priority appears to be protecting Rod Rosenstein. However, we should have a better idea exactly where this will all end when we see the IG Report on potential FISA abuses against Carter Page.
Notice how in the recently released McCabe memo (FOIA release) the DOJ is redacting the aspects of the appointment of a special counsel. The redaction justification: b(5) “inter-agency or intra-agency memorandums or letters which would not be available by law to a party other than an agency in litigation with the agency.” Or put another way: stuff we just don’t want to share: “personal privacy” etc.
(Source: Judicial Watch – FOIA Release of McCabe Memo)
When combined with the testimony by Mueller in response to the questioning by Rep. Andy Biggs, the redacted information looks like current DOJ officials hiding the timing of the decision-making to appoint Mueller thereby protecting Rod Rosenstein.
More motive for this showed up during a statement last week Matt Whitaker who appeared on Tucker Carlson television show. Whitaker outlined why Rosenstein could never admit to having said he would wear a wire at the time the story broke.
When the “wear-a-wire” story first surfaced was when DAG Rosenstein was trying to convince President Trump not to declassify any information until after the Mueller special counsel was concluded. Rosenstein’s justification for his instructions surrounded President Trump possibly obstructing justice during Mueller’s investigation.
Remember, Rosenstein expanded the scope of Mueller’s investigation twice, the second time targeting Michael Flynn Jr. Also, Rosenstein participated in the indictment of fictitious Russia trolls and a Russian catering company. Yes, all indications are that Rod Rosenstein was a willing participant in the overall McCabe/Mueller effort.
Ultimately all of the DOJ obfuscation, delay and hidden information under AG Bill Barr has an identical motive: help protect Rod Rosenstein. That effort continues with ongoing internal DOJ redactions…
….The problem for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of…. (link)
Within the DOJ review of the Trump-Russia investigation, anything that spotlights Rosenstein’s involvement/duplicity is being buried. Perhaps this was part of the agreement where Rosenstein agreed to “stay on” and support Barr so long as Barr later protected his interests….. this scenario, against known activity, seems rather likely.
Lastly, because institutional intents generally follow patterns, is worth noting the parallels… In the new Trump-Ukraine investigation/exploitation toward impeachment, it appears current ICIG Michael Atkinson is following a similar path previously walked by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein. That is…
…willful compliance with a dose of plausible deniability.
Quite simply all of the current political operatives working against President Trump would not be able to advance so successfully if AG Bill Barr was highly engaged and watching for corruption in the way the intelligence apparatus was operating.
Swamp.
Now it makes more sense why Rudy has been doing the investigating!
Keeps the political pressure off of Barr.
Here’s the AG and his job is to investigate crimes and corruption.
Plus we have a treaty with Ukraine to JOINTLY work together to fight crime and corruption involving our two countries.
So IMO Barr should have been very involved from day one in getting to the truth about possible quid pro quo corruption involving Americans and Ukrainians.
RR may be dirty as sin, but there is a distinct possibility he was turned. I remain open to this.
Meanwhile, his role is not in the critical path of John Durham in preventing him from doing his work.
If he’s been turned then he is probably under obligation to testify when needed. Which, if true, could be problematic for his long term health.
The question is who’s work is John Durham doing?
Not sure..but I read earlier he’s doing a whole lotta “probing” and “exploring”
Barr is not stupid Durham and Barr the two headed monster. Barr keeps dems dancing while Durham is working the midnite oil. Rudy’s roll is the bagman. Barr and rudy are the shiny objects while Durham is the forgotten soldier. I’m a hopeful soul but I beleave good is stonger than evil. Time will tell.
Agree – just posted on this scenario below!
I think Rosenstein needed Barr far more than Barr needed him. Rosenstein is a weasly weathervane who goes where the wind blows. When the bit about wearing a wire came out, he started making excuses because he knew he’d gone too far and been caught.
Once Barr came in, Rosenstein knew he could get pulled into the investigation of Mueller and FISA abuse. So he decided to stay on, sign the summary of the Mueller investigation and sing like a canary. He changed his loyalties, such as they are, to save his own skin.
He signed some of the FISA applications, and could be liable for perjury (a crime) and perpetrating a fraud on a court (a basis for disbarment). He needed to cooperate with Barr as much as possible.
Stressful and tiresome reading all the “news” these days…never ending gloom and doom from the msm and plenty of uncertainty about where things are going even among the brightness and straightest of shooters on our side. Our new normal since the 2016 election! Surprise surprise the swamp doesn’t want to be drained and is in full self protect mode. Personally I’m still confident that the Senate will not convict.
The USA is currently under attack.
From internal parasites.
It’s called cancer and let’s hope it’s not of the pancreatic type.
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”
― Taylor Caldwell, A Pillar of Iron
Trump, Barr and Pompeo are the new axis of evil. Just listen to the MSM
I think we have a new leader in the all time greatest con jobs every pulled.
One thought, if PDJT was not satisfied with where Barr is at or what he is doing in his handling of this we would be hearing about it. He had no problem blasting Sessions for not getting things done to the press and on twitter.
You are correct Sessions got heat once the recusal came about.I think Trump and Co. are playing the players like a fiddle this whole thing with the WB once opened it seemed PDJT already had a game plan?
Poor Joe diGenova. This is gonna break his heart.
But I unfortunately agree with Sundance. What informs me most is not the noise out of DC, but the silence out of Connecticut. We should have heard something by now by way of leakage, and preemptive media activity if there was any threat developing there. There is always some leakage with high profile GJ matters like this. Not even a whiff of a subpoena in the thicket or a rumor of an interview. And you can be sure the MSM has informants all over the place up there.
Barr is a Poppy Bush-era guy. Barr, while born in NYC to elites, is a creation of the Swamp, he grew up professionally in the Swamp, and he (and perhaps his kids) are indebted to the Swamp.
It’s hard to bite the Swamp that feeds you.
So we soldier through to 2020, when PDJT can replace Barr. Hopefully this time with someone from outside the Beltway. At least Barr is not as totally feckless as Jeff Sessions was.
The good news is, I think PDJT is now so politically strong, and has accrued so much political capital, that they cannot take him down with these stunts, and the DNC has all but conceded the GE. Believe it or not, Biden was their best chance, and he has imploded. DNC big money will not finance a socialist, and the socialists will not tolerate another Clinton nomination. They are in a complete jam.
I understand the Nixon example. But PDJT is not Richard Nixon. He is tougher and smarter than Nixon.
PDJT is in great shape heading into 2020. Really strong. To coin a phrase, after the election, he will have more flexibility in these matters.
The odd thing is, all of POTUS’ political capital appears to be in other countries. Poland likes him, Hungary, Ukraine, India all like him. Yet NO Republican, but a few, have really come out to defend him.
reading this makes me happy, we need reassurance as there is so much lying and corruption out there. I’m a Canadian, in the end I can do nothing but watch, but its good to see the good people win sometimes. I just want to see those swamp monsters taken down. One at a time, so we can see them paraded out like the creatures they are. I like President Trump, he talks like a real person. We have such a fool right now, our election is in a couple of weeks and you wouldn’t know it. everyone is watching what happens to Trump, it’s sad. Trudeau likes it though, takes the heat off of him. This is the only place I can go to get the real goods.
I disagree. Go to Netflix – watch a few “Cold case” episodes. Barr pulls an indictment too early and loses, right before November next year – dead meat.
As is, we are getting so late, no judge is going to rule before 2020z
This game is pushed out until trumps 2nd term.
What I mean is trial cases are rough, evidence has to be airtight in political take downs, else comes back on you (trump)
As they say on Twitter, I’m just here for the ratio since y’all are all so negative. I remember when Trump deferred to Barr on declassification. Remember how Trump plays. He gives everyone enough rope to hang themselves while publicly beating on them when they fail, followed by the evidence that they failed. He’s given Barr that rope. I pray Barr does not fail. My first impressions of him speaking publicly was that he was also interested in rooting out corruption and restoring our vital institutions. We shall see, shant we? My other thought was, if you declassify EVERYTHING NOW! how does that affect ongoing investigations? I’ve noticed a steady drip of documents that wreck the corruptocrats, one by one. Why Trump chose to take Biden down now, is interesting. I used to be angry and annoyed. But, now I’m trying to get in the groove of how Trump works. The swamp is deep and wide and tangled with so many lies, blackmail, and cover ups, they aren’t going to be able to keep things straight. I think Trump is being strategic and tactical. How do you defuse a bomb? Carefully, one wire at a time. How do you defuse a series of bombs when you haven’t figured out yet where the beginning and end is? Just sayin. There’s not been a time in my lifetime that most of the sheeple were discussing government corruption at the dinner table. Sheep no more. Mission almost accomplished. Keep the faith Treepers.
Well put, SG. My money is still on POTUS.
Good point, but time is short. Time to get off the pot or crap!
Trump wasn’t attempting to take Biden out because of the election IMO. I truly think he is trying to figure out the coupe plot from the start and he knows that’s part of it. If he was trying to take Biden out he would have instructed the UKRAINIAN President to make shit up and make it public. Remember, the only reason we know that Biden was being looked at because the fake WB. There is NOTHING that suggests any of this would have come to fruition before the election. Furthermore Trump didn’t ask the pres to make anything up about Biden or his son. He asked for the Truth. For all he knew it could have been a clean procedure by Biden and Trump would have said. Ok cool. That’s one thing left out of all of this, even if you think that was quid pro quo, all he asked for was honest investigation. Whereas Steele was tasked with making shit up and framing Trump.
Sorry, I just wanted to point this out. Nobody seems to acknowledge this fact. If Bidens innocent then who cares if Trump ask them to clarify that.
Seems like President Trump’s primary agenda was getting to the heart-and-start of
• 2016 Election Interference (Hillary-DNC funded Dossier)
• 2016 DNC Corruption (DNC Server)
• 2016 Coup Conspirators (Hillary Emails & CrowdStrike)
His mention of the Bidens appeared to be in passing.
Delegating authority does not mean one has relinquished the authority to act. So I agree with you, Gramma, on nearly every point you make. I do think there is a possibility that it is the Dims who are wanting to be relieved of the embarrassment (and now the exposed potential danger) of Joe Biden. They do have a history of eating their own. But I am going to take your level-headed, wise words to heart because you speak of faith, hope, & winning. That’s the team I am on too. Thank you. 💖🇺🇸
I think I am starting to see how he plays the game myself and he to this point has always been one or two steps ahead of his adversary if not so he would of hung himself with his own rope.I just now wondered does the man have a big board somewhere with pics and names all over it with string to who what when and where?It really would be the only way to keep all the players in view and who should fall next.
Unless he’s a Genius.
This just can’t be… I’m shocked I tell you, just shocked. Where is Mother Justice, dead?
TRUMP should be immediately *retracting* that delegation of authority.
So 62 million Americans have thought declass orders were given back in May by the President only to find out on the day after the whistleblower fraud comes out, no such orders were ever given.
Somebody has some explaining to do and fast IMO……………
Again nobody read or listened to what happened. It was clearly a delegation then as it now. It was a test for AG Barr, in my book.
Folks, especially those on this website, have had delegation of authority explained to the nth degree. We even debated the meaning on these very pages.
There is no explaining to do, except AG Barr explaining why he not using his authority.
That picture of Barr and the goofy Ferret Face is irritating.
Back when this was first announced, I warned everyone of the nuanced language. Unfortunately, I was right again.
I’ve been saying for almost a year now, no one will be arrested unless Trump orders the arrests himself.
All he needs is one honest prosecutor.
Barr ain’t the guy.
If Barr was a rat why would Pelosi and company be running an operation to try to get Barr to recuse?
I think Barr knows the “justice” department is full of lawfare operators. Barr has to be extremely careful or they will try to get Barr like they have tried to get Trump, and Kavanaugh.
I hope that Barr is being careful and letting Duhram build a solid case in secret.
Seeing how the democrats and their media will OUTRIGHT LIE, Barr needs to build a case that will convince most of the American People of the truth.
Look at how John Solomon’s block buster story on Biden from yesterday has been ignored. Meanwhile how many MSNM rats have said in the the last 48 hours how “Biden was investigated and nothing was there.”
I will trust Barr until I see there is a reason not to. I haven’t seen it yet.
That’s the clever part. If Barr is on it then he WILL recuse. Once again leaving the President in the lurch at the will of an SC. If he recuses we know he played Trump. If he refuses to recuse then we may just have an honest man on the job.
I think he wants a tie and let voters decide in 2020 while keeping the Institutions in tact but unfortunately the Dems want PT delivered on a platter and my guess is Barr doesn’t want it to go that far kind of like the SC investigation.
Thus no declass, no indictments but also no new SC and no recuse.
Unfortunately I must agree. If Barr was aggressively pursuing any of this he would have indictments already on Comey et al for FISA violations. There is no need to have the whole investigation and all of it’s strands completed before bringing charges.
The USA certainly can ill afford a Sessions 2.0. All law abiding citizens of the USA should be demanding a restoration of justice and strict enforcement of the laws of the land – no two tier system of justice.
Personally I think Barr is likely corrupt, It looks like the Senate won’t confirm someone who is not,
like
Pretty sure that’s the correct answer for a lot of difficult questions we’re asking
I hope its not too late.
I can think of only ONE legitimate reason to “protect Rosenstein”:
He’s FLIPPED to take out ALL the Deep Staters
… or at least the “Key-Node” RINGLEADERS
… making them PARIAHS for others to interact with in any way
… because ALL AFFILIATIONS would instantly come under Continuous Surveillance
… which would FORECLOSE opportunities for continued Co-Conspiracy
… including Continued Congressional COUPs
… and Coordinated Defenses
… particularly if they first nail LAWFARE RINGLEADERS and ACCOMPLICES.
If he flipped my guess is we would have heard rumblings of it plus the Dems would be screaming for his head.
I think the chances are much greater this is all a protect the institutions mission.
Some may consider this splitting hairs, but Barr’s #1 priority is protecting the DOJ. Protecting Rosenstein is derivative. I doubt the circumstances can be created, but I am sure that Barr would throw Rosenstein under the bus if that would help protect the DOJ.
Barr has laid out his priorities in public testimony. He thinks the DOJ has unjustly suffered too much. He thinks it is time for the IC to share responsibility. And instructed people how to make spying on the President or a presidential candidate perfectly fine. You just need proper predication.
Barr is not there for the good of the American people. He is not there for the good of the President. He is not there for the good of Congress. And he is sick enough to think that hiding evidence of DOJ corruption is for the good of the country and the Constitution. He is wrong.
“Complicated Business” and all that.
Trump is a winner. He knows the stakes. He just outlined them at the UN with his incredible speech.
He has power. He has ammo. He has the will to win. He IS WINNING!
What we are witnessing are the death throes of desperate junkies hopelessly addicted to unearned power and wealth being confronted and exposed. They are desperate and will do anything to assuage their addiction.
These God-less, drug-addled, boozing, botox zombies are no match.
Do any of you (non-shills) actually believe he’s going to just roll over and let them destroy his presidency, his family, the country without pulling out the big guns?
He’s polling higher than ever before. He’s breaking fundraising records. And he knows that if need be, he could put out an SOS and millions of patriots will show up in DC as a show of strength. “Go ahead and try to remove me from office. You are not removing me, you are removing the people. These people.” As he points to the millions outside on the mall.
He is toying with these swamp creatures for maximum benefit and leverage. Either he is the man who gave that speech at the UN or not. I say he is. He will not succumb to these evil traitors.
1,000,000 LIKES, 33. “Do any of you (non-shills) actually believe he’s going to just roll over and let them destroy his presidency, his family, the country without pulling out the big guns?” Not to put too fine a point on it but…..Nitro Foxtrot Whiskey. In his 2019 New Year’s message, POTUS told us to “calm down and enjoy the ride.” He knows all about this E-ticket extravaganza.
I know this is probably overly optimistic, but I can’t help it. I can’t get past the fact that if Burr simply wanted to protect The Swamp he probably wouldn’t have said the things he said in interviews and in his testimony. He didn’t have to – he could have just ignored it, or when specifically asked said that he’d looked at it and didn’t see any there there. But he didn’t, He said things like ‘every thing I look at leads to more questions’ and ‘not very satisfied with the answers I’m getting’ and then appointed Durham. So it’s hard for me to believe that he’s doing nothing but protecting The Swamp. If you’re driving with a body in your trunk you don’t draw attention to yourself. He was speeding, flashing his brights and running stop signs.
However, he’s savvy enough to know that one of the worst things for this country, particularly in the BLM era, is to make very public just corrupt the Justice system has become. If the public at large were to lose confidence in the entire justice/ legal system they start ignoring LEO’s (or worse, as we’re already seeing) So he has to thread a very fine needle of clearing the rot while preserving at least some of the facade.
This seems like a very, very delicate operation. Timing will be crucial. We are seeing that there are significant numbers of citizens who REFUSE to believe in a Deep State, in Spygate or even that anyone did anything wrong besides Trump. So to convince them, it will take a MASSIVE amount of information. The 24 hour news cycle and complicit MSM guarantee that anything inconvenient that might dribble out can be contained or just ignored. There is an OIG report coming that specifically looks into many of the issues – perhaps the plan is to start declassifying and releasing info at the same time in order to support that report? A couple of these FOIA cases have been pending and some were just sort of stalled, and I can’t help but wonder if there has some sort of conducting going on to keep from releasing something prematurely (Archey Declarations come to mine) and once the OIG report drops it will open the dam.
I could be wrong but I hope not. Barr’s Dilemma seems to me to be that he has to decide whether it is more important to save the system or set an example.
No amount of hiding the system’s crimes will ever save the system.
If they can’t save it they have to have a replacement set up. Otherwise we are SCREWED.
That’s right, it was explicitly said at the time of the delegation, that Barr *could* declassify, not that he *should*, so no surprise. Yes, Rosenstein is being protected, that was the price of the immediate wind-up of the Mueller report once Barr took office — and a good deal it was. I think Rosenstein regrets his involvement today, but he got his immunity so OK for him. Now onwards, to the “Schiff Dossier” — how can those people be clobbered as they so richly deserve.
I thought Barr’s performances at his confirmation and in the Weismann report bearing was quite good (and in the CBS(?) interview). Then read about him spending quite a few thousand dollars on a private party in one of PDJT’s hotels. That did not fit together in my mind – probably the most scrutinized govt employee in the country & he did not think of the optics? I know I am becoming more and more impatient but Barr has to know what PDJT is having to put up with – what good is an ally who never joins the fight?
POTUS’s words: “complicated business, folks, complicated business”
Remember: He’s a “counter-puncher” “I’ll release when the time is right.”
They’ve punched! Now, comes the counter-punch! Can’t wait!!!
He NEVER gives up!!! He’s a winner!!!
Spend this time praying for him! or sending a check to him! or making positive/supportive comments. He’s working too hard! He deserves better than this laptop quarterbacking!!!
When will DOJ declassify the docs Billy Boy, Billy Boy?
When will DOJ declassify the docs AG Billy?
When will you ever prosecute?
Or are you just a Deep State prostitute?
I suspect you[‘re blowing more than just your bagpipes!!
It seems to me, gang that our side needs to take SOME kind our counter-action now so that the damn Dems can be on the defensive.
Barr’s silence/inaction is maddening to me almost as much as the damned Senate Republicans who are all cowering in corner choosing to be “led” by the fearless, feckless Mitt (rhymes with s–t) Romney, et al.
Time to prosecute or get off of the pot AG FuBar(r).
If Trump is removed from office; The stock market will go below 10,000, many peoples retirement will be wiped-out., Real Estate values will plunge, interest rates will rise because of the Fed. Retail sales will come to a halt, municipalities will bankrupt, China will once again rape the American worker, a communist-style globalist government will control our America, There are many more negatives I could list. However in the end, it will all be Trumps fault.
