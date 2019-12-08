Sunday Talks: Devin Nunes Discusses Potential Legal Action Against Adam Schiff…

HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ongoing background efforts by Chairman Adam Schiff and his staff to use fraud in an effort to construct an illusion of impropriety against him.
Nunes is on the trail of a network of corrupt DC interests, political operatives and politicians who are fabricating evidence to support a non-existent impeachment narrative. As a consequence Nunes is a target of their efforts.
In the latter part of the interview Nunes discusses the upcoming FISA report from IG Horowitz. A growing concern surrounds the lack of declassification of background documents that have disappeared from the radar. The IG report is one piece of a puzzle, but declassification of hidden documents is more important.
Amid the twists and turns many people have forgotten about the material congress asked President Trump to declassify a year-and-a-half ago. Additionally there has been some material cited that just seemingly slipped away without follow-up. Consider:
- Whatever happened to the forty pages of Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe text messages that Catherine Herridge noted nine months ago? Herridge only published four of the pages in March 2019.
- Why are the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages still redacted two years after their original release (December 1st, 2017)?
- Where’s the release of the Susan Rice inauguration day memo to the file?
- Why didn’t the DOJ/FBI release all of the Bruce Ohr 302’s without redaction? Will those fully unredacted 302’s be part of the IG report release?
- Where’s the unredacted David Archey FBI declarations that were previously ordered to be released by a DC judge?
- The Mueller investigation ended 9 months ago. Why are we still not able to see the unredacted three authorization memos that Rosenstein gave to the special counsel on May 17th, August 2nd and October 20th, 2017?
Those simple questions (and releases) are in addition to the original list that congress provided to President Trump back in the summer of 2018. A declassification list that DAG Rod Rosenstein asked President Trump not to release until after the Mueller investigation. Again, the Mueller investigation ended nine months ago; President Trump authorized AG Bill Barr to declassify the material six months ago on May 23rd.
This was the original list from congress in the summer of 2018:
- All versions of the Carter Page FISA applications (DOJ) (FBI) (ODNI).
- All of the Bruce Ohr 302’s filled out by the FBI. (FBI) (ODNI) [Without redactions]
- All of Bruce Ohr’s emails (FBI) (DOJ) (CIA) (ODNI). All supportive documents and material provided by Bruce Ohr to the FBI. (FBI) [Without redactions]
- All relevant documents pertaining to the supportive material within the FISA application. (FBI) (DOJ-NSD ) (DoS) (CIA) (DNI) (NSA) (ODNI);
- All intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including all intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court. (CIA) (FBI) (DOJ) (ODNI) (DoS) (NSA) Presumably this would include the recently revealed State Dept Kavalac email; and the FBI transcripts from wiretaps of George Papadopoulos (also listed in Carter Page FISA). [AKA ‘Bucket Five’]
- All unredacted text messages and email content between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok on all devices. (FBI) (DOJ) (DOJ-NSD) (ODNI)
- The originating CIA “EC” or two-page electronic communication from former CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey that started Operation Crossfire Hurricane in July 2016. (CIA) (FBI) (ODNI)
Additionally, since the 2018 list was developed, more information surfaced about the underlying material. This added to the possibility of documents for declassification:
♦ The August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to expand the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also the October 20th, 2017, third scope memo that expanded the investigation again, and targeted additional people including Michael Flynn’s family. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
♦ The July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus. The CIA operation created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE] Release and declassify the declarations of FBI Agent David Archey that describe the purpose of the Comey memos:
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Did anyone question former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why did John Carlin quit immediately thereafter?
♦ The Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent, and likely based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE] What version of the FISA application will be released (if at all)?
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is likely why Page and Strzok texts were redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s without redactions. And FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And did anyone get a deposition from this Pientka fella?] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
Yes it is good the FISA investigation report is going to be released on December 9th, but if all of the underlying documents are not declassified there is a risk the information therein is subject to interpretation and/or manipulation.
There is a lot of material the public is aware of; and if the DOJ IG doesn’t release the underlying material then what exactly was the purpose of AG Bill Barr asking President Trump for the declassification authority?….. Accountability requires transparency.
“There is a lot of material the public is aware of”
Somehow I doubt that. However nothing wrong with stimulating consumer demand for transparent and good government through articles like this one.
Why is that? I promise you that millions of President Trump supporters now about this material that is still cancealed by a corrupt DC
Adam Schiff makes a terrible congressman, but he would make an excellent Nazi. He certainly can make one wonder what country this is and what the year is.
Schiff is an excellent B0lshevik…
75 percent will have been wiped away with a cloth.
Especially the text messages. The Government in DC has proved they are not scared of the citizens anymore. We are now serfs.
They are scared. We still have the 2A.
The term “equalizer” is still back of mind.
Who asked who? In other words, did AG Barr REALLY want to ‘release the kraken’ in a truly transparent fashion? Or is he more driven by the ‘save the institutions’ motive.
I pray that our AG has had a genuine redemptive awakening! Don’t betray the trust the President has place in you, Sir. Please give our Republic this one last chance.
“Don’t betray the trust the President has place(d) in you, Sir.” Don’t betray the the trust 80 million people have placed in you, Sir.
The lawfare group is congratulating itself on their efforts to destroy President Trump…we have all bases covered…we are infallible
https://www.lawfareblog.com/how-schiff-report-deals-disinformation
Schiffty doesn’t spend time “debunking conspiracy theories” but Lawfare ‘does’ with conspiracy theories of their own.
Quite the partnership.
“We know what the insurance policy is. Its something very specific.” 8:56
That was a nice surprise,
Yes. Key point. FIrst time I’ve heard that it was a very specific thing. NUnes needs to keep stating this fact.
Speaking of retribution against Schiff, among others, have folks seen what Barr did on Friday? “Bill Barr indicts 8 including Mueller Top Witness for Funneling Millions in Foreign Donations to Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton and Top Senate Democrats” No one is covering it, as far as I can tell, except Thegatewaypundit especially not the mainstream mefia.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Questions for Barr……
1) Why has none of the items Sundance posts above been declassified?
2) Have you or Durham deposed Jullian Assange?
3) What was on the Mifsud phones?
4) Is Mifsud a Russian Agent as the Mueller report indicated?
5) What happened to the Wiener Laptop?
6) Did you trace the PapaD serial numbers from the 10k he was given?
7) Did you depose any of the DNC officials and Crowdstrike about the DNC server and emails?
8) Did you confiscate the Hillary Server from her 3rd party Colorado company? If not why not?
9) What happened to the 47 hard drives from Dennis Montgomery?
10) Have you spoken to the U1 whistleblower and if not why not?
11) Why have you not opened an investigation into possible corruption and money laundering between Ukraine and US government officials especially with the Rudy evidence, the OANN reporting, the Joe Biden’s video and considering we have a treaty to fight corruption with Ukraine?
IMO Barr should be brought before Grassley’s committee and under oath respond to many, many un-answered questions.
After tomorrow IMO there is no reason Barr should not come forward and begin to explain why no declassification to date couple with a host of things listed above.
I trust what Victoria Toensing said that her source told her — “that is going to worse for democrats than you can even imagine,”
Victoria would not be duped by a source.
Victoria would know if a source was impeccable.
Victoria would not exublerantly say this if she didn’t know her source to be EXTREMELY credible
Victoria has never exaggerated anything she has said before to my knowledge
VICTORIA WORKED WITH BILL BARR and both her and Joe know him.
I will be shocked if Victoria’s information wasn’t accurate.
Durham’s cases might need some of the material. That would be a good thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure that’s part of the answer as to why this information hasn’t been released.
Bleach bit stocks surely skyrocketed during Horowitzs tenure.🚽🚿💸💉
For what it’s worth, as I’ve posted before, there’s good reason to infer that Carlin’s a cooperating witness. Indeed, while going to a more lucrative position in private practice is certainly a motivator, it looks entirely possible that he got out when he saw what was going on before it ensnared him too deep.
Our Constitution is, and has been described as the most perfect form of governance conceived;
I would stipulate it was proven to be so because it took into account and acknowledgds the Fallibility of Man by utilizing the knowledge gained from the Bible, the ancients and the philosophers of the Enlightenment.
Much of which the Austrian Economists validated in their writings that investigated Human Activity and, to paraphrase/summarize their writings, Why men act as men act. Cui bono. Occam’s Razor.
The Founders knew that all men are subject to justifying their succumbing to venality, bribery, depravity, sin. And so, the Founders sought to limit the extent to which men would be exposed to situations or events that allowing their inherent weaknesses to be rule their actions.
The creation of government for the administration of a sovereign nation must have a legitimate, legal basis to be accepted by the citizenry. A basis that is visible to the citizenry and that is an integral part of the Civil Society. In short, a regime that maintains the Rule of Law.
When those who govern squander their mandate by embracing their base nature, or allow the unelected bureaucracy to suborn the responsiblity of governance, with NO accountability;
It is naive to pretend that the legitimacy that has been given through electoral processes can transfer to unelected entities who are not held accountable for their actions and who act only in their own personal interests will ‘govern’ by the will of the people.
There are always criminal elements within any enterprise. Discovering them is NOT a surprise.
But if those criminal elements are allowed, as they have been for decades, to create a system where there are different standards of Justice depending upon an individuals status or identity rather than for ALL to be held accountable and judged in the same manner, BY THE RULE OF LAW;
That society is unraveling and the mandate for being governed is fraying to the point of being severed.
The widespread corruption of our government is breathtaking. It is not limited to a ‘few’ individuals that are gaming the system.
IF the delays that we have witnessed are the result of the protected classes PROTECTING THEMSELVES FROM JUSTICE and not because the public disclosure of information will WEAKEN lawful prosecutions of the guilty;
I weep for America. I weep for the world. Without an America that is the shining light to world, BECAUSE THE RULE OF LAW IS SANCROSANCT,
There can be NO peaceful solution.
