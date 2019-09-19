President Trump Responds to “Deep State” Intelligence Leak – Another Pre-Planned Legislative/Lawfare Effort…

It was not immediately clear which foreign leader Trump was speaking with or what he pledged to deliver, but his direct involvement in the matter has not been previously disclosed. It raises new questions about the president’s handling of sensitive information and may further strain his relationship with U.S. spy agencies. One former official said the communication was a phone call. (more)

On an optimistic note…. Inasmuch as there are ongoing corrupt Machiavellian efforts, there are also elements within the intelligence apparatus trying to excise the corruption. Remember, there has been an ongoing series of controlled “black hat hunting” efforts that have led to many discoveries of the embedded IC usurpers.

Also remember, some element within the IC carried out the operation that changed the dates on the FISA application given to the SSCI as part of the hunting effort. That operation ultimately captured James Wolfe. Despite the internal corruption within the DOJ that allowed Wolfe to exit without accountability for the classified document leaks, at least we know there is some internal entity, somewhere, working on finding them.

This latest -seemingly desperate- effort by some “anonymous former official” [[cough, Sue Gordan, cough]] making claims and requesting whistle-blower protection will likely backfire for all the same reasons prior efforts have failed. President Trump is the most transparent politician in history.

Don’t look for too much more than political manipulation of this story. Keeping with all prior explosive claims that turn out to be nothingburgers, the “whistleblower” is likely making nothing more than a strategic political decision. The President has unlimited ability to conduct U.S. foreign policy, including who he talks to and what agreements are made therein. If people don’t like the outcomes, well, that’s what elections are for.

The possible declassification of intelligence material, now under the control of AG Bill Barr; that could outline so much prior corruption and simultaneously expose this alignment between UniParty politicians and the corrupt intelligence community; likely has the entire network very, very, nervous…. Just think about the downstream consequences from declassifying the Rosemary Collyer report? That declassification alone could mean generational damage to the domestic U.S. intelligence apparatus, DOJ-NSD and FBI.

If I had to hazard a guess based on timing, prior events, prior political advocacy, prior political demands and protestations, and prior alignment by the democrats toward an intelligence official; the connections would indicate Lawfare alignment with former ODNI Principal Deputy Director Sue Gordon. However, that’s just a supposition – and if we wait a while (usually six days) we’ll see if that suspicion is accurate.

Former ODNI Dan Coats and Principal Deputy Director Sue Gordon. Remember all of the vociferous praise and accolades from the democrat politicians demanding her appointment to the position of DNI? Well…. The Legislative impeachment (coup) effort continues… All planned — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) September 19, 2019

It has been 120 days since President Trump empowered AG Bill Barr to release the original authorizing scope of the Mueller investigation which began on May 17, 2017. A Mueller investigation that concluded five months ago, and yet we are not allowed to know what the authorizing scope was?…. Nor the 2nd DOJ scope memo of August 2nd, 2017?… Nor the 3rd DOJ scope memo of October 20th, 2017?….

All versions of the Carter Page FISA applications (DOJ) (FBI) (ODNI).

All of the Bruce Ohr 302’s filled out by the FBI. (FBI) (ODNI)

All of Bruce Ohr’s emails (FBI) (DOJ) (CIA) (ODNI). All supportive documents and material provided by Bruce Ohr to the FBI. (FBI)

All relevant documents pertaining to the supportive material within the FISA application. (FBI) (DOJ-NSD ) (DoS) (CIA) (DNI) (NSA) (ODNI);

All intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including all intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court. (CIA) (FBI) (DOJ) (ODNI) (DoS) (NSA) Presumably this would include the recently revealed State Dept Kavalac email; and the FBI transcripts from wiretaps of George Papadopoulos (also listed in Carter Page FISA). [AKA ‘Bucket Five’]

All unredacted text messages and email content between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok on all devices. (FBI) (DOJ) (DOJ-NSD) (ODNI)

The originating CIA “EC” or two-page electronic communication from former CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey that started Operation Crossfire Hurricane in July 2016. (CIA) (FBI) (ODNI)

Additionally, since the 2018 list was developed, more information has surfaced about underlying material. This added to the possibility of documents for declassification:

♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to expand the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, third scope memo that expanded the investigation again, and targeted additional people including Michael Flynn’s family. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]

♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]

♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE] Release and declassify the declarations of FBI Agent David Archey that describe the purpose of the Comey memos:

♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]

♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter.

♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]

♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. Why are Page and Strzok texts still redacted!