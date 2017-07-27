More Intel Leaks: Nunes Letter To FBI Outlines “Hundreds of Unmasking Requests”…

According to a report from The Hill, structured around the leaking of a letter sent by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes to the FBI, “The letter was provided to The Hill from a source in the intelligence community“, outlines a massive amount of unmasking done by Obama officials in 2016.

(Via The Hill) […] “We have found evidence that current and former government officials had easy access to U.S. person information and that it is possible that they used this information to achieve partisan political purposes, including the selective, anonymous leaking of such information,” Nunes wrote in the letter to Coats.

[…]  In Thursday’s letter, Nunes said the total requests for Americans’ names by Obama political aides numbered in the hundreds during Obama’s last year in office and often lacked a specific intelligence community justification. He called the lack of proper justifications a “serious deficiency.”

His letter noted requests from senior government officials, unlike career intelligence analysts, “made remarkably few individualized justifications for access” to the U.S. names.

“The committee has learned that one official, whose position had no apparent intelligence related function, made hundreds of unmasking requests during the final year of the Obama administration,” Nunes wrote. “Of those requests, only one offered a justification that was not boilerplate.”

Sources familiar with the Nunes letter identified the official as then-U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power.

Power did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nunes also wrote that “Obama-era officials sought the identities of Trump transition officials within intelligence reports.”  (read more)

68 Responses to More Intel Leaks: Nunes Letter To FBI Outlines “Hundreds of Unmasking Requests”…

  1. tearjr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    The water’s starting to boil!

  2. ok4ayl says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    This is another reason why Trump and Sessions are playing a game of cat and mouse. No one with any sense of Trump believes he is truly disappointed with Sessions, this is all a distraction to let the enemy out themselves. Long ball as they say…..It takes a long time to ferret out the rats, and if you;re gonna prosecute the highest offenders you need them to feel comfortable and et their guard down, hence the distraction and public flogging of Sessions. I bet they have a back channel and are laughing their arses off as I type this…..Onward and upward Treepers!

  3. mightyconservative says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    The Obama administration was so dirty filthy, it STILL has the capacity to take my breath away. Horrid, horrid people.

  4. PDQ says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    and…?
    will anyone be held accountable?
    weird times we live in when crimes are uncovered and the guilty walk away…

  5. Jlwary says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Bring them all down.

  6. Natasha says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Nunes and Grassley, the only two trying to get answers while the others smear POTUS. smh

  7. TwoLaine says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    DUH! And this is news?

  8. Minnie says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    While interesting, I can’t help but state the obvious – unmasking of the unmasking was accomplished through a “leak” from within the intelligence community.

    😐

  9. Oldskool says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Nothing happened there we all haven’t suspected all along. The shame is that nothing will ever be done about it, and there is nothing the citizenry can do about it.

  10. JAS says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Queue in the Doink Doink from Law & Order 🙂

  11. SonFlower says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    What makes me sick is that most everyone in Washington knows exactly what’s going on and who is involved, including the gang of eight and every other slime bag in the swamp, and yet nothing is ever done. Talk, talk, talk. This is more Kabuki theatre and I pray every day for the Lord to let us SEE justice!!

  12. Peter says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Speaker Ryan – this is what leadership actually looks like.

    Thank you Nunes! And grassley!!!

  13. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Okay. Great that the House Intel is investigating. But I want real action. That means the FBI and the DOJ. I guess realistically we’ll get nothing out of the FBI as long as McCabe is there. Maybe after Wray gets there they will investigate?

    Is Sessions recused from this, too, because it involved transition activities? That shouldn’t be considered campaign, should it because it is post election.

  14. Paco Loco says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    The press will treat this with a Big Snooze. Until arrests are made and prosecutions begin, the MSM will not cover this in any detail. It’s time for the Senate and House Intelligence Committees to call for the DoJ/FBI to initiate investigations in the illegal wire taping and unmasking of innocent US citizens who have a constitutional right to privacy.

  15. SR says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Is it a good leak in favor of PTrump? Sorry I did not fully understand.

  16. The Boss says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Is this a good leak, or a bad leak?

  17. Stringy theory says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Some heavy stuff is about to go down. Sewer rats beware.

  18. The Boss says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    SR – I was having a Wizard of Oz moment at the same time you posted your comment.

  19. redredrice says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    There should be indictments for this. Not holding my breath with the geldings in the GOP.

  20. takeadeepbreath says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    ………..and nothing will be done.

    Nothing.

    I don’t think they care that we know that they are all crooks. They know they are all protected. We can find whatever we want. Nothing will be done.

    We have essentially become a second class population, to be governed over by chosen overlords, where the rules that we live under are not the same as the rules the chosen elites live under.

    I am more concerned about these crimes than I am about drug and crime gangs. It is a fire in the kitchen, and must surely take precedence. It’s a shame Sessions doesn’t see it as I do.

    So, basically, Obama was allowing the Clinton campaign to directly spy on the Trump campaign during the election, using government facilities to do this, whilst overlooking the crimes of the Clinton camp. This is about as close to maximum government corruption as you can get.

  21. Minnie says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Let’s not forget folks, before these leaks are leaked by the leakers at this level for general consumption, OUR President has been aware of everything that occurred in the past – it’s all merely being tricked out now for the rest of the misinformed schlubs.

    OUR President has this well in hand 🦁

    🙏 Faith and Trust 🇺🇸

    • vicschick says:
      July 27, 2017 at 8:05 pm

      Thank you Minnie. I believe that justice is going to be served. I believe that God wants it all exposed. We cannot, as a country, change for the better unless the criminals are held responsible.

      • Minnie says:
        July 27, 2017 at 8:13 pm

        Exactly.

        God didn’t bring Mr. Trump this far to see the attempted destruction of our Blessed America succeed.

        Divine Intervention.

  22. SandraOpines says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    The wheels move soooooooooooooooooooooooooooo slowwwwwwwwwwwwwwww in DC

    Drip, Drip, Drip……………..

  23. Lburg says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    So Gowdy knew back in May when Brennan testified….
    from http://www.cnn.com/TRANSCRIPTS/1705/23/ath.02.html (Yes, I know.)

    “GOWDY: Have you also either approved or denied requests of others that a U.S. person’s name be unmasked?

    BRENNAN: I don’t recall in my tenure at CIA any decision on unmasking for someone else coming up to my level. It would have been — that decision would have been made at a lower level within the agency.

    GOWDY: Are you aware of any request within the community that were denied?

    BRENNAN: I — I do not — I didn’t have visibility into requests that were being made across the government so I don’t — I don’t recall one that I was denied.

    GOWDY: Do you recall any U.S. ambassadors asking that names be unmasked?

    BRENNAN: I don’t — I don’t know. Maybe it’s ringing a vague bell but I’m not — I could not answer with any confidence.”

  24. ECM says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    The White Hats Strike Back?

  25. Joan says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    When did Nunes write the letter – and what is he going to do about the contents.

  26. John says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Cold Anger turning HOTTER and HOTTER!

  27. wheatietoo says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Is this part of The Big Ugly?

    I just wish they’d call it was it was…spying.

    Obama was using the power & resources of the Fed Intel Agencies to spy on people for political purposes.
    Period.

  28. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Nice job American sheeple, we’ve managed to turn our government into a corrupt & vile nobility class who operate their criminal organization with absolute impunity, and in turn, turn we the people into serfs

    But that’s not the worst of it, no, the worst of it is when we, the deplorables, finally try to do something about it, the “still sheeple”, the never Trumpers & the democrats, mock us & fight us tooth & nail

    Those people deserve to be serfs & live on their knees. We on the other hand don’t

  29. Truthfilter says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Who is the observant man sitting so conspicuously in the last photo? I’ve seen this photo on CTH before.

  30. Abster says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Obama and gang need to be held accountable…soon.

  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Has Sessions made his decision? Is he on the team now?
    ——-

    AG Sessions on Trump tweets: ‘It’s kind of hurtful’
    https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2017/07/27/politics/sessions-trump-tweets-hurtful/index.html#ampshare=http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/27/politics/sessions-trump-tweets-hurtful/index.html

    Excerpt:

    (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions says that President Donald Trump’s critical tweets about him were “kind of hurtful.”

    Speaking to Fox News Thursday, Sessions said that the flurry of tweets Trump has sent off criticizing him were not the easiest to swallow, but he still defended his boss’s leadership style.

    “Well it’s kind of hurtful, but the President of the United States is a strong leader,” Sessions said, adding that he believes Trump remains committed to making the country “great again.”

    “He is determined to move this country in the direction he believes it needs to go to make us great again, and he has had a lot of criticisms — and he is steadfastly determined to get his job done and he wants all of us to do our jobs and that’s what I intend to do,”

  32. ditzee58 says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Drain it, baby!

