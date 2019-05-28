The “Secret Research Project” – an IRS List, an NSA Database, and Resulting “Files” on Americans…

A carefully redacted footnote within a report by FISA Court Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer has always appeared to be a clue to a domestic surveillance program. Now details behind the redactions tell a concerning story.
A brief refresher is needed for those new to the story. In April 2017 Judge Collyer wrote a highly critical FISA Court opinion following discoveries by Director Admiral Rogers of government contractors accessing the NSA database, and extracting illegal search results from the electronic records of every American.
The scale of abuse was incredible [SEE HERE] and the surveillance issues had been covered up for years. Collyer cited the Obama administration as having “an institutional lack of candor” in their responses to her and the FISA court. The judge focused her criticism after a review of the period 2012 through April 2016.
Using the non-compliant admissions by NSA Director Mike Rogers and the results of the compliance audit, Judge Collyer used the period of November 2015 through April 2016 to gauge the scale of abuse at 85 percent. Eighty-five percent of all database search queries were unlawful, and she extended her analysis to say:
“while the government reports it is unable to provide a reliable estimate of [these non lawful searches] since 2012, there is no apparent reason to believe the November 2015 [to] April 2016 period coincided with an unusually high error rate”.
Also this very important:
“many of these non-compliant queries involved the use of the same identifiers over different date ranges.”
Eight-five percent of all use/extraction of the NSA database was unlawful; and they were searching many of the same Americans (“identifier”), repeatedly, over different dates. This means specific Americans were being targeted, tracked and monitored… unlawfully.
Within the 99-page opinion from Judge Rosemary Collyer she noted none of this FISA-702 database abuse was accidental. In a key footnote on page 87: Collyer outlined the years of unlawful violations was the result of “deliberate decisionmaking“:
This specific footnote, is key to peeling back the onion.
Note the phrase: “([redacted] access to FBI systems was the subject of an interagency memorandum of understanding entered into [redacted])”. This sentence exposes an internal decision; withheld from congress and the FISA court by the Obama administration; and outlines a process for access and distribution of surveillance data. Note: “no notice of this practice was given to the FISC until 2016“.
We feel confident we’ve now found the source of the “memorandum of understanding” that lies at the heart of the issue [Raw Doc Guidelines].
In March 2012 the Obama administration through Attorney General Eric Holder made changes to the exploitation of intelligence databases as noted in this Wall Street Journal article later in the year:
(December 2012 – WSJ) Top U.S. intelligence officials gathered in the White House Situation Room in March to debate a controversial proposal. Counterterrorism officials wanted to create a government dragnet, sweeping up millions of records about U.S. citizens—even people suspected of no crime.
Not everyone was on board. “This is a sea change in the way that the government interacts with the general public,” Mary Ellen Callahan, chief privacy officer of the Department of Homeland Security, argued in the meeting, according to people familiar with the discussions.
A week later, the attorney general signed the changes into effect.
The rules now allow the little-known National Counterterrorism Center to examine the government files of U.S. citizens for possible criminal behavior, even if there is no reason to suspect them. That is a departure from past practice, which barred the agency from storing information about ordinary Americans unless a person was a terror suspect or related to an investigation.
Now, NCTC can copy entire government databases—flight records, casino-employee lists, the names of Americans hosting foreign-exchange students and many others. The agency has new authority to keep data about innocent U.S. citizens for up to five years, and to analyze it for suspicious patterns of behavior. Previously, both were prohibited. Data about Americans “reasonably believed to constitute terrorism information” may be permanently retained.
The changes also allow databases of U.S. civilian information to be given to foreign governments for analysis of their own. In effect, U.S. and foreign governments would be using the information to look for clues that people might commit future crimes. (more)
The 2012 changes, instituted by Eric Holder, permitted files of specific Americans to be generated under the auspices of potential terror threats. The NSA databases could be exploited by the National Counterterrorism Center to extract content that would be contained within these files on targeted Americans.
Keep in mind this is early 2012, John Brennan is Deputy National Security Advisor and Asst. to President Obama for Homeland Security.
When Attorney General Eric Holder empowered the National Counterterrorism Center with this new authority, the office assigned to the data-collection was the Terrorist Threat Integration Center (TTIC). The founder of the TTIC was John Brennan:
On 1 May 2003, the Terrorist Threat Integration Center (TTIC) opened its doors. Led by its first Director, John Brennan, TTIC filled its ranks with approximately three dozen detailees from across the US Government (USG) and was mandated to integrate CT capabilities and missions across the government. (link)
Also note the date of this DOJ Memorandum is March 2012:
Under the new rules issued in March, the National Counterterrorism Center, known as NCTC, can obtain almost any database the government collects that it says is “reasonably believed” to contain “terrorism information.” (link)
The March 2012 date is right before the IRS scandal hit the headlines.
The IRS targeting scandal is where the term “Secret Research Project” originated as a description from the Obama team. It involved the U.S. Department of Justice under Eric Holder and the FBI under Robert Mueller. It never made sense why Eric Holder requested over 1 million tax records via CD ROM, until overlaying the timeline of the FISA abuse:
The IRS sent the FBI “21 disks constituting a 1.1 million page database of information from 501(c)(4) tax exempt organizations, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” The transaction occurred in October 2010 (link)
Why disks? Why send a stack of DISKS to the DOJ and FBI when there’s a pre-existing financial crimes unit within the IRS. All of the evidence within this sketchy operation came directly to the surface in spring 2012.
Here’s how it looks:
♦ In 2010 Eric Holder asked the IRS to send him the records of 501(c) non profit groups and individuals representing conservative voters. [LINK] Lois Lerner sent the DOJ 1.1 million pages of 501(c)(4) tax filing data. Including a very specific set of “33 Schedule B attachment files”. The Schedule B’s were specific to Large Conservative 501(c)(4) groups operating and organized to oppose the agenda of President Obama. The Schedule B’s include the donor lists of specific people and sub-groups attached to the 501(c)(4).
The IRS sent the FBI “21 disks constituting a 1.1 million page database of information from 501(c)(4) tax exempt organizations, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” The transaction occurred in October 2010 (link)
♦ In 2012 Eric Holder authorizes the use of government databases to search records of Americans and assemble “files” on potential targets. [Link] “The agency has new authority to keep data about innocent U.S. citizens for up to five years, and to analyze it for suspicious patterns of behavior.”
♦ In the period of 2012 through April 2016, According to FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer, there were tens of thousands of illegal (“non-compliant”) search queries of the NSA database targeting Americans. The search results were unlawfully “extracted” to unknown entities. Eighty-five out of every hundred searches were illegal (85% non-compliant rate).
Consider purposeful actions, as a political targeting operation, by weaponizing the systems of government. Steps:
- First, identify the targets (IRS Database).
- Second, research the targets (NSA Database).
- Third assemble files on the targets (DOJ Authorization).
- Fourth use the files to leverage/destroy your opposition.
We now have evidence of the first three steps; and my hunch is if we apply hindsight a lot of unusual activity will now make sense. We have been living inside the fourth step for a few years. We noticed the consequences… but we only had suspicions, until now.
Fusion GPS was not hired to research Trump, the intelligence community was already doing surveillance and spy operations. The intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to give them a plausible justification for already existing surveillance and spy operations.
Fusion-GPS gave the Obama administration the justification they needed for a FISA warrant with the Steele Dossier. Ultimately that’s why the Steele Dossier is so important; without it, the DOJ and FBI are naked with their surveillance and database abuse.
At 12:15pm on January 20th, 2017, Obama’s outgoing National Security Advisor Susan Rice wrote a memo-to-self. Many people have called this her “CYA” memo, from the position that Susan Rice was protecting herself from consequences if the scheme against President Trump was discovered. Here’s the email:
On January 5, following a briefing by IC leadership on Russian hacking during the 2016 Presidential election, President Obama had a brief follow-on conversation with FBI Director Jim Comey and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in the Oval Office. Vice President Biden and I were also present.
President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities “by the book“.
The President stressed that he is not asking about, initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would by the book.
From a national security perspective, however, President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.
[Redacted Classified Section of Unknown length]
The President asked Comey to inform him if anything changes in the next few weeks that should affect how we share classified information with the incoming team. Comey said he would.
Susan Rice ~ (pdf link)
An interesting aspect of this operation is that Bush 43 administration established the Blue Print with their sanctioning of Islamic Charities, funneling money to Middle Eastern Terrorists. The media and democrats went nuts over that operation, which they greatly curtailed and scuttled.
LikeLike
From the recent diGenova post: “Judge Collyer outlines how the DOJ, which includes the FBI, had an “institutional lack of candor”…
When I searched that phrase, I found a lot of reporting on it as Judge Collyer rebuking the NSA, not the DOJ. ???
LikeLike
That would be a fine example of disinformation.
Alinksy, Stalin, Satan, you know the drill.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is anyone else sick of these mushy euphemisms being used, like “lack of candor”? They LIED – by either commission or omission. Either way, the correct word for their actions is “lie”.
LikeLike
There we have it. Election tampering. Right there. The FISA court should also have its backside whipped all the way down the plug hole in my view for its own pathetic out of control involvement. I smell the scent of some awful times in history that had very similar processes. And to think … we constantly chastise the most repressive regimes in the world for treating its citizens like prisoners. Brennan once again – the little commie dictator who pledges his allegiance to Islam. Why would have have Americans interest in his heart. As for Holder – now that is a criminal who should be put back on the table for another look, this time without all his buddies in high places protecting his dark deeds.
LikeLiked by 13 people
and, it started in 2012…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
when Obama’s second term began and he had more “flexibility”…
LikeLike
2010 – IRS collecting information on Tea Party groups, individuals, donors.
Did Trump donate to the Tea Party in 2010? His file could be on one of the disks Lerner sent to Holder.
LikeLike
It started way before 2012 … When Trump won, they needed something, anything to cover their decades of illegally politicizing gov’t agencies.
LikeLike
Holder is pure scum. The question I have now is how many politicians and powerful people were targeted, blackmailed, bribed, improperly influenced by this information. What major events were influenced and outcomes controlled with the power this information provided. If Trump wasn’t elected, no one would ever have done anything with this report. Something must be done to these people. I know it won’t happen, but I for one won’t be fully satisfied with any consequences less than the death penalty.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I predict not a single person will serve even a single day in jail.
Think about this: they had this awesome power, which they thoroughly abused, AND THEY STILL LOST. Criminally incompetent.
LikeLike
Wasn’t this the timeframe (2009-2012) when there were public statements by government officials that military veterans were threats to national security. Read here – https://fas.org/irp/eprint/rightwing.pdf
If memory serves me there were other groups identified for governmental concern, and as the Sundance article above makes clear the government increasingly justified greater monitoring and even punitive action – and we don’t yet know the half of it!
Where are the Republicans on this issue?!?!?!? Where are the adult Democrats on this issue?!?!?!?
LikeLiked by 5 people
If I had a dollar for everyone that accused me of being a “tin foil hat conspiracy nut” when that “wonderful” document came out, I would not have to putting up with “snowflakes with academic pedigrees placed in ‘senior’ management positions (Value Stream Leaders)”.
As Alice’s Restaurant (and massacre with 3 part harmony) reminds us; somewhere in Washington DC there are studies in black and white on quite a few of us. Or, can’t tell the players apart without a scorecard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Adult Democrats? That is surely an oxymoron!
LikeLike
JF – On the Blackmail List.
LikeLike
JF – On the Blackmail List.
LikeLike
The Road to Reckoning is not paved with good intentions
“Patsy” Christopher Steele won’t come clean. “Protecting” the Ohrs as the Russian “experts” has him very scared.
He likely knows he can be exterminated at any moment.
#Arkancide
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-steele/british-ex-spy-will-not-talk-to-u-s-prosecutor-examining-trump-probe-origins-source-idUSKCN1SY20K
LikeLiked by 1 person
Steele is not protecting the Ohrs. The Ohrs are small potatoes. He is protecting Obama et al as well as the British mandarins/ruling class who conspired to deprive American citizens of their constitutional rights. Can’t have “the rabble” getting above their station. Next thing you know we will be demanding to have our votes counted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he doesn’t talk, they will kill him. His only chance is going public.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“If he doesn’t talk, they will kill him. His only chance is going public.”
Agreed, Robert. Ironic that he no doubt thinks that they’ll kill him if he does talk!
I can’t imagine that any of these sanctimonious swamp scum really see their cause so noble that they would die for it, or that they would have the courage to do so if they did!
LikeLike
Obama and Holder never would have accomplished this without GWB and 9/11.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Right on/W Bush and Poppy Bush
paved the way and the Obama Regime
hit the accelerator to destroy America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Clinton was right there with them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes,Bill and Hill/
“The Grifters”….
Show us the MONEY!
LikeLike
AG Janet Reno and her deputy Eric Holder. FBI Director Louis Freeh? On Freeh’s watch, Craig Livingstone delivered FBI files to H. Clinton.
LikeLike
“Clinton’s were right there with them.” FIFY.
LikeLike
https://www.cato.org/blog/what-comeys-surveillance-hospital-showdown-was-all-about
All started with the patriot act, and then Comey and Mueller revised the rules.
LikeLike
See my earlier post about Bush 43 using a very similar operation to pre-empt Islamic Charities operating in the US to gather cash for Islamic terrorists in the ME and also note the 2003 date in SD’s article for rules changes used to execute the operation predates Obama’s administration.
LikeLike
With their 900 page Patriot Act already written.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍 maquis
LikeLike
I’ve always wondered if General Patreus was caught by the Obama admin spying on him. Now I’m pretty sure of it. I’ve also questioned why Justice Roberts decided to call the ACA a tax, thinking maybe the Obama admin had dirt on him. I believe that now more than ever.
Speaking of the NCTC using these databases to spy on “suspected terrorists”, when did the DHS put out the memo that veterans and people with Don’t Tread On Me stickers were potential domestic terrorists?
LikeLiked by 8 people
The dirt on Roberts is he adopted 2 kids in So America when they were actually Irish kids. Ireland has the strictest adoption laws on the planet. You must be Irish living in Ireland to adopt. The kids must remain in Ireland. People get around this by smuggling the kids to So America and other countries. Roberts and his family bragged about adopting Irish kids but had to change their story to say they were So American when nominated to SC.
That is the dirt and the control the swamp has over John Roberts. The Dems let him have the chief justice seat when this info came to light during his confirmation hearings. However, nobody talked publicly about this info. We really saw how conflicted Roberts is during the ACA decision. I’ll never forget how pissed off Mark Levin was for weeks afterwards, reading the majority and the dissenting opinions which were apparently both written by Roberts and wondering what the heck happened.
LikeLike
Will the list of American citizens illegal spied on be published?
And do those people have a claim to sue for violation of their civil rights?
If it was me I’d want to know who, what, where and why.
LikeLiked by 4 people
America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves (or let the FBI, NSA and/or CIA abominations do it).
– Abraham Lincoln
LikeLiked by 2 people
So when I hear people talk about “sources and methods”, it has always made me nervous. Especially, the part about methods. So the FBI/CIA does not want to reveal that they were using illegal methods to gather intelligence. Protecting the use of illegal methods should not be allowed. We need full transparency on illegal methods of surveillance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am right there with you. I can see not exposing some technical aspects of methods. But we should have a basic description of the tools of the trade.
I would protect individuals who are engaged in overseas operations that do not target U.S. persons. Identities of agents who have targeted U.S. persons should be made public, especially when there is no criminal case against the U.S. persons. Where U.S. persons have been targeted, we need to know the reason for such targeting. And the only way to know why those individuals were targeted is to put those people who engaged in the investigation on record in public.
LikeLike
Collect and retain data of innocent U.S. citizens to “analyze it for suspicious patterns of behavior,” and keep permanently anything “reasonably” believed to be “terrorism information.” Meaning they keep anything they damn well please, and are free to tag anything distasteful to them “terrorism information” with the power to destroy innocent lives with this facile decree.
THIS RIGHT HERE is the police state. This is it. This is what the books have been warning about. Really, it doesn’t get worse, does it? An omniscient police power, refusing accountability to any elected political authority, holds secret access to anything about all of us, and can ruin our lives by a few simple keystroke searches, and then checking a few boxes on our “risk” profile simply according to what they deem “reasonable” — a judgment reviewed by no one. This is what an entire Western counter-culture (the U.S. and Europe) feared would rise up through the mechanistic, bureaucratic, commodified nature of industrialized modernity.
And where are these humanities-educated, Foucault-reading, self-appointed curators of culture who used to warn about this — at least before they became more worried about binary-gendered bathrooms? They’re wearing pink kitty-cat ears through the streets of our cities, melting down on a daily basis and screaming for the impeachment the only person — the *only* person — elected to high office trying to fight this travesty and all it portends. Because he offends their fragile sensibilities. History is full of poetic ironies.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thus the unbridled arrogance and malice of the postmodern prosecutor. The behavior that’s been on display speaks volumes.
Neo-Stalinism, American style. A coven of predators.
Psychopathy gone wild.
LikeLike
Joe D again interviewed by Howie Carr just now. Howie again cited Sundance and they discussed the whole sleazy effort going back to 2012 and the IRS corruption. Joe was very familiar with it and this gives me hope that Barr and Durham are looking that far back. Kind of hard to ignore Judge Collyer’s decision. Interview available on Howie’s website.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Listened-awesome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
These last paragraphs could be read in an entirely different way. But agree that she knew this message was subject to FOI, and would be seen.
“From a national security perspective, however, President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.”
If one applies what we know now (the truth about ‘Russia’), you could also say, that what she is saying is – ‘be mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share info fully as it relates to Russia’ (code and heads up for ‘our fraud’ – RUSSIA RUSSIA).
Deliberately duplicitous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
American Stasi, basically.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With more tools than they ever hoped to have. The STASI had to make people spy on each other. Technology makes that mostly unnecessary with documented proof to f your target.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And 24/7 cable and internet to disseminate disinformation, psyops etc ..
LikeLike
Might be OT, but I just though of something as the timeline starts to shift into years prior to 2016. Did Clinton have knowledge of this program (the agreement)? Did she leverage it to get herself out of hot water? She knew she was going to be investigated for her server, and she knew she was potentially facing criminal charges. She insulated herself against charges once she sealed (stole, rigged) the nomination. Clinton basically forced her own nomination. Once there, they couldn’t charge Clinton, which would have sealed the victory for Trump, without eventual exposure. Even though James Baker said in testimony that he thought charges applied to Clinton for her server. They had to clear Clinton, there was no other way. A very, very corrupt and ruthless person (Clinton) pushed herself into the growing authoritarian apparatus of Obama’s deep state basically through extortion.
I guess I am trying to figure out if the Obama adm. got played a bit by Clinton and Co.
LikeLike
She didn’t have to leverage anything. The Obama Administration never intended to prosecute her for her crimes. The Administration was well aware of her behavior AND was fully on board with it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Weren’t people talking about FBI files that the clintons had long before 2012, and back into the days when BillyJeff was Governor? All that needs to be analyzed. And what was in the FBI files in Oklahoma that were conveniently destroyed by the bombing?
LikeLike
The ‘people ‘ have known about the corruption for a long time. We watched as the leaders of the world stood on a stage adjacent to Obama, as it was revealed that he and his administration spied on all of them. We know they knew long before that. We knew GWB was corrupt, when we were told to go shopping. And we viewed as suspect his endorsement of Obama. We knew you intentionally tanked the economy. We KNOW.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone needs to remember Eric Holder is a radical with a vendetta. His wife is Dr. Sharon Malone Holder. Google her and her practice in Atlanta, GA. She is the sister of Vivian Malone, one of the the three black girls in the door way of The University Of Alabama and that pathetic showdown with Democratic Gov Wallace. Holder hates this country but we are suppose to pretend he did not and was a stellar Attorney General.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes his radicalism goes back to his college days at Columbia in 1968. He was one of the “black militants” who took over the administration building. A would be Eldridge Cleaver.
LikeLiked by 2 people
liberal “watchdogs” no where to be found…all TDS…
Biggest Scandal in American History perpetuated by 44! SICK BAD!!
LikeLike
What if what we call scandal is merely a means to an end.
What is the intent was to use control of the White House to deploy the DOJ/FBI/CIA across a broad front of disruptive sabotage/seditions in order to implement a nationwide Cloward-Piven strategy and subsequently provoked crises that would be used to fundamentally change the American nation into a de facto police state controlled by a single political party permanently operating a perpetual one party rule?
Can you hear the sizzle? That’s the tin foil hat starting to burn my scalp!
All this corruption had an end game. It was about more than doing it “just because we can.” The explosion of corruption was being done toward a particular purpose, in pursuit of a particular end.
To what purpose? To what end?
What was the end game of all this promiscuous, devious, predatory corruption?
To what ultimate purpose this insatiable, serial perfidy?
What was their end game?
What just happened?
LikeLike
Remember why we are getting a really good look at this systematic domestic spying program, Operation Crossfire Hurricane. That CoI operation, and its IC set-up, is the reason why we are delving into this whole mess. The Get Trump insurance policy actually highlighted the existence of the illegal surveillance operation. Now, if the Deep State was really concerned about the previous surveillance operation, all they had to do was to stonewall. Its existence was not widely known, even among Trump supporters. And, Trump did not appear to have any desire to investigate such a program. So, why mount a half-a**ed IC-CoI operation to attack Trump, if you are trying to cover-up a long term surveillance? Why run the risk that you will anger the President of the United States to the point where he actually investigates the slap-dash operation to protect himself?
Those of you who caught some of my recent posts know my opinion of the genesis of the Crossfire Hurricane CoI op. IMHO, Servergate was the overriding reason for the whole “Get Trump” effort. All of the other fallout is just much needed gravy.
LikeLike
Anyone know how I can look at Mac’s old posts to see what he is referring to?
LikeLike
Sundance, Great work keeping us informed of the range and depth of this corruption.
I would like to know what is in the redacted part of Rice’s email, which comes right after the comment about how much info about the Russians to share with the incoming administration.
It appears to be what not to share was specified.
Would AG Barr have access to that email?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many people have wondered, why would Susan Rice send this email when she did, knowing that the Trump administration would eventually uncover it after he was sworn in? I think I have a viable theory. I believe it was to show Obama did not want the Trump witch-hunt to proceed. Susan Rice and Obama did NOT TRUST the intelligence community or Comey. Yes, Obama illegally spied, but so had EVERY President before him, don’t be naive. The Bush administration was just devious enough to delete all their files that confirmed it. This theory actually makes sense when you look back at the timeline. Obama was the one who called Hillary Clinton to concede on election night. It was Obama who tried to kill the “Trump-Russia” collusion theory in November of 2016 after the election, when he said “it’s impossible to hack the U.S. election, because it’s so decentralized”. The IC didn’t get the hint. They still attacked Trump with a vengeance. Trump even praised Obama during the transition, thanking him for his help. Even more evidence are recent articles where the Intelligence Community has blamed Obama for not doing more about “Russia hacking” when he was in office. Finally, Obama has been virtually silent about everything regarding Trump and Russia, he gives no credence to the theory, ever. You know who does still push the Russia/Trump conspiracy? Hillary, the Intelligence Community, and the complicit Media. And finally, Obama hates Hillary, and vice versa. This whole Trump-attack was a Clinton operation with the help from the IC, top to bottom. If I’m right, Susan Rice will flip. Just a theory.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gee, I wonder what they wanted to discuss with Paul Ryan in 2013. This seemed to be the inflection point where he switched from conservative to RINO. https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/298689-report-white-house-chief-of-staff-grabs-beer-with-paul-ryan
LikeLike
War is Peace.
Freedom is Slavery.
Ignorance is Strength.
The “Patriot Act” is Patriotic.
99% of FBI Agents are Great Americansl.
Invaders are Migrants.
Occasional Cortex is a Great Scientist.
If the USA has not become an Insane nation, I don’t know what more it would take.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bring back the guillotine!
LikeLike
Thank you, Sundance! diGenova yesterday in Fox interview you posted mentioned you. That interview and yours here are of a piece. Good. Thank you!
Can the “contractors” who were cut outs for Obama spying via NSA db be traced to Edward Snowden, Bradley Manning, Reality Winner, and no doubt others? Were they contracted to work for Obama minions and then sickened of it, turned, became in effect good guys, patriots, for exposing the illegal spying? The agents they allegedly — no doubt with some accuracy — got killed were helping Obama, not USA?
I do not know, would not dare to guess. But I think the identity of the contractors, their employers, their writ/mission, and their actual reasons for allegedly mishandling classified info are worthy of inquiry by someone with resources for conducting the same. Did I have the same I would do it.
Usually, tyrants are set on the freeway to being undone by someone(s) inside their clack and not infrequently they themselves.
LikeLike
And so it came to pass that Barack Obama fundamentally transformed America by waving his magic wand and turning the FBI/DOJ into the Gestapo, the CIA into the KGB, the NSA into an ever spying Peeping Tom out of the novel “1984”r and the FISA Court into a Dark Ages level Star Chamber. If history is accurately written, this will be the criminal sociopath retrograde throwback Barack Obama’s legacy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Preach it, brother!
LikeLike
Seems to me their plan began right after Obama was elected. They captured the IRS data knowing they would begin a policy change permitting collection of ‘domestic terrorist’ info. But it was always about opposition research and crippling them. Then, with so much success, they began spying on media. Maybe the principle owners. Soon they had the media the the bag. We know the rest. I’ll be surprised if this doesn’t prove out. Remember Maxine Waters ( I know, dumb shit but) telling the world Obama was building the most incredible database. This is what it was leading up to. This is why they were caught off guard by the 2016 loss and then the fear of discovery. It’s not that they don’t accept the election. It’s that they screwed over so many that now it would come to light. Media included.
LikeLike
sundance wrote;–“A brief refresher is needed for those new to the story.” Hopefully, after Joe “Bogey” diGenova admirably referred to sundance and CTH on the radio yesterday, there are more “new” people to the site today. (Other intrepid and distinguished CTH followers are Lou Dobbs and Sidney Powell)
I always believed no other website is as detailed, accurate and informative as CTH in its articles/essays. After reading this article and all of its links to actual legal documents etc and not just bombastic MSM innuendo, I envisioned what it would be like if a regular MSNBC or CNN viewer suddenly read one of CTH’s articles.
They’d likely be overwhelmed with the plethora of facts, details and linked corroborations. After having their base emotions fired up daily for 2 long repetitive years with unproven nonsense about Russian Collusion and countless other false claims, the sudden shock of experiencing reality for the 1st time might cause a permanent awakening which would be a serious threat to Dem–MSM inculcation, lies and madness.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t forget the great work done by journalists Sara Carter and Catherine Herridge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely Mikey as well as Solomon, Strassel…
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are many good journalists, and many good citizen investigators. In many ways we are back to the pre Declaration days.
LikeLike
When I first got here 2.5 years ago, my head hurt. I read for something like 3-4 hours straight before I came up for a breath. Nothing has been the same since then.
LikeLike
Man o sakes alive if I weren’t livid BEFORE……it all adds up. I knew it!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is there, anywhere in USG, guidance for USG minions to discriminate between legitimate and illegitimate classification of comms of any kind.
LikeLike
Please God, the vengeance is yours, we just want to watch. Obama supporters are going to look so naive and stupid. Go get the truth President TRUMP. WE are behind you. Remember, Obama is doing this while the Bin laden raid is supposedly underway…Who knows what the truth is? We do know this: Obama lies very comfortably. Extortion 17 happened 4 months later. Benghazi happens two Septembers later. And that sanctimonious POS has the gall to say his administration was without scandal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This video makes President Trump’s run for the President took like a personal vendetta instead of a principled campaign to take the country back to its Constitutional roots.
LikeLike
Every single Democrat Congressperson who slows down this investigation process in any manner, whether it be holding partisan hearings, falsely accusing Barr of wrongdoing, or urging Executive Branch departments to resist the investigation should be charged with obstruction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget, Eric Holder now calls himself the leader of the resistance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Holy smoke, Sundance! It appears you’ve found it, the 2012 interagency agreement that abolished the Fourth Amendment.
“use the files to leverage/destroy your opposition.” Leverage, such a polite word for “blackmail.”
“without it [the Steele Dossier], the DOJ and FBI are naked with their surveillance and database abuse.” And there you have it. The Steele Dossier did double duty, as the basis for the FISA and as a firewall to prevent looking back all the way to 2012.
Well done. You’ve cracked this wide open. Information is out there. You just have to let it in.
Declassify and make public the entire un-redacted FISC opinion with all footnotes and exhibits.
LikeLike
And here I thought all Obama did was play golf.
While all these “rank-and-file” government agents were busy tracking anyone who donated to a conservative, real terrorists were planning bombings and school shootings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were
to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would
be necessary.” James Madison
What recourse is there when government becomes a den of demons? That, of course, is why the framers of the Constitution divided power. What happens when the divided powers unite and become the enemy of the people and a free nation?
The people must rise up and take back their nation. Our Forefathers not only gave us a Constitutional Republic, they modeled what men must do when government becomes tyrannical – their words echo across the centuries – Rebellion to Tyrants is Obedience to God.
LikeLike
Tom H (5:57 pm) above noted that Joe diGenova was on Howie Carr and Howie mentioned CTH etc.
Here’s the live link to their discussion: (Don’t know how long it’s available on You Tube)
Cursor to -1:01:02. That’s negative 1:01
LikeLike
-1:07:00 ?
LikeLike
This red faced dumbo just realized that the start point changes as live on air time moves on.
LikeLike
Looks like we had some pretty serious Kenyan interference in our election. Imagine if all of the Tea Party groups’ applications had been processed properly and in a timely manner.
LikeLike
Ever wonder why the Tea Party just seemed to disappear?
LikeLike
“I am not here as a Serf or a Vassal. I am not begging my Lords for mercy.. I am a born free American woman, wife, mother & citizen, and i’m telling my government that
‘You’ve forgotten your place. It’s NOT your responsibility to look after my well-being & to monitor my speech. It’s NOT your right to assert an agenda. The post that YOU occupy exists to preserve American Liberty. You have sworn to perform that duty, and you have faltered… I want to preserve the America I grew up in AND I AM TERRIFIED IT IS SLIPPING AWAY.’ “
LikeLike
Those Patriots paid the price for all of us. But most of us were sleeping.
LikeLike
When obama stated he had to “wait until after the 2012 election” (a message for Putin),
it now appears that Vladimir Putin was asking when obama would have the KGB police
state system in place in America’s federal government.
The obama administration put in place an UNCONSTITUTIONAL hit squad targeting
the enemies of the marxist democrat party.
So now I see TWO crimes of sedition and treason:
1. an attempted coup d’etat against a sitting President
2. a federal DOJ/FBI/CIA/NSA hit squad to take out political enemies.
Why do I feel there is even more to this than these two?
I have the unshakable feeling there will be even more crimes being uncovered.
For the sake of America, the guilty had better go to prison.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The blind eyes of justice have been gouged out and been hidden by the evil. George Orwell has been proven to be an uncanny profit of the evils of greed and corruption mankind can be reduced to. With all Trumps faults and past sins he may very well be the chosen one. I am not a very religious man but for some reason I am not scared or worried. I believe in and have faith. President trump has dealt with the surly underbelly of corrupt politicians such as fat Jerry, mob run unions and cut throat business people. He knows how the game is played. The president of the has not only survived but has prospered dealing with scumbags all his life. Justice will come the president has been feeling his way in to the job. Made a lot of moves and is finally has a team of honest survents with the courage to define and not fear the warmth of evil.
God bless America
LikeLike
Two thoughts:
First, this sounds a lot like what Maxine Waters was talking about in 2014 when she said Obama has put together a “the kind of database that no one has ever seen in life,” with “everything on everyone . . . . it’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place.” https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/flashback-maxine-waters-obama-has-put-in-place-secret-database-with-everything-on-everyone-video/
Second, I continue to feel strongly that access to the NSA databases is of highest and fastest monetary value to hedge fund traders seeking insider information to help them predict movements in the valuation of publicly traded securities. With the strong crossovers on funding and policy among the Democratic leadership and various hedge fund billionaires, especially George Soros, the notion that they’d set up a secret way to access and store the data, and then use it only for political purposes, but not for insider trading purposes, is hard to believe.
The globalists may have been milking NSA for insider trading clues, using that to milk global markets for high returns on their hedge funds, providing funding to fund campaigns, think-tanks, and a global network of operatives to help influence policy, culture and politics wherever they need it.
Which makes me think about the C_A. And which makes me wonder if the Deep State, the globalists, and the intelligence community aren’t just three sides of a mystic triangle, separating the masses from our money, and from control over the governments that rule us (and serve them).
LikeLike
President Donald J Trump, a truly great American. He has been slammed every which way and has had so few around him to trust. He puts himself out there for us because he truly loves America and the American people. Hoping all of Americans eyes will be wide open soon to the intentional damage that has been done to our country by Democrats and those who hate America but crave power over her people to enrich themselves. May the plotters and those who went along rot in hell.
TRUMP2020
LikeLike
Patriot Act Loophole. The NCTC combs the records of an American Citizen (The Target) , then they share this info say with Britian, then the British write up a little dossier on (The Target) and pass it back to the CIA which in turn gives it to the FBI and they take it to the FISA Court. The Complicit DOJ attorney slime balls explain to the FISA court we must have a FISA warrant because the (The TARGET) is a threat to our national security. In comes the FBI and DOJ goons to shake the (The Target) down for votes, money, inside info, and so on.
The Government Mafia in Operation
This is how they these Criminals have become filthy rich and basically have already pulled the coup on America. President Trump was just a cover story.
Are you people ready? They have overthrown our Country.
Military Tribunals Now.
LikeLike
Zero indictments, but plenty of hope porn, speculations, and kabuki theater.
LikeLike