Sperry Outlines the Post-Election Effort of Dan Jones To Continue The “Vast Russian Narrative”…

It was previously noted how Senator Dianne Feinstein abdicated her position as Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, a Gang-of-Eight member, following the 2016 election. Senator Feinstein’s top aide was Daniel Jones; who, following the election, continued funding Christopher Steele and the Russia Conspiracy narrative.
Paul Sperry has done some great follow-up research into Jones’ group, The Democracy Integrity Project; and how the team continued to collaborate with journalists, pushing the Russia Conspiracy, from January 2017 through to today.
(RCP Investigations) […] The operation’s nerve center is a Washington-based nonprofit called The Democracy Integrity Project, or TDIP. Among other activities, it pumps out daily “research” briefings to prominent Washington journalists, as well as congressional staffers, to keep the Russia “collusion” narrative alive.
TDIP is led by Daniel J. Jones, a former FBI investigator, Clinton administration volunteer and top staffer to California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. It employs the key opposition-research figures behind the salacious and unverified dossier: Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson and ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele. Its financial backers include the actor/director Rob Reiner and billionaire activist George Soros.
The project’s work has been largely shrouded in mystery. But a months-long examination by RealClearInvestigations, drawn from documents and more than a dozen interviews, found that the organization is running an elaborate media-influence operation that includes driving and shaping daily coverage of the Russia collusion theory, as well as pushing stories about Trump in the national media that attempt to tie the president or his associates to the Kremlin. (Keep Reading)
CONNECTIONS – When Dianne Feinstein stepped down as Vice-Chair from the Senate Intel Committee after the 2016 election, it was Senator Mark Warner who took her place. This puts Warner on the Gang-of-Eight in 2017. Coincidentally, the Gang-of-Eight conduct all oversight over DOJ and FBI covert and counterintelligence operations…. including those covert actions that took place in 2016.
(Text Messages Between Feinstein’s replacement, Mark Warner, and Chris Steele’s lawyer/lobbyist, Adam Waldman, noting the importance of Dan Jones)
.
.
Senator Mark Warner was also the guy caught text messaging with DC Lawyer Adam Waldman in the spring of 2017 (his first assignment). Waldman was the lawyer for the interests of Christopher Steele – the claimed “author” of the dossier.
While he was working as an intermediary putting Senator Warner and Christopher Steele in contact with each-other. Simultaneously Adam Waldman was also representing the interests of… wait for it,…. Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska.
Derispaska was the Russian person approached by Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok and asked to assist in creating dirt on the Trump campaign, via Paul Manafort.
You see, Senator Mark Warner has a vested interest in making sure that no-one ever gets to the bottom of the 2016 political weaponization, spying and surveillance operation.
Senator Mark Warner was a participant in the execution of the “insurance policy” trying to remove President Trump via the Russian Collusion narrative.
Senator Feinstein’s 2016 senior staffer (with Gang-of-Eight security clearance) was Dan Jones. It was revealed that Dan Jones contracted with Christopher Steele to continue work on the Russia conspiracy narrative after the 2016 election, and raised over $50 million toward the ideological goals of removing President Trump. {See Here}
Staffer Dan Jones surfaces in the text messages from Feinstein’s replacement on the Gang-of-Eight, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman, Mark Warner {See Here}
Senator Warner was texting with Adam Waldman about setting up a meeting with Chris Steele. Waldman is a lobbyist/lawyer with a $40,000 monthly retainer to represent the U.S. interests of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska.
Senator Mark Warner was trying to set up a covert meeting. In the text messages Adam Waldman is telling Senator Warner that Chris Steele will not meet with him without a written letter (request) from the Senate Intelligence Committee. Senator Warner didn’t want the Republican members to know about the meeting. Chris Steele knew this was a partisan political set-up and was refusing to meet unilaterally with Senator Warner. His lawyer Adam Waldman was playing the go-between:
That “Dan Jones”, mentioned above, talking with Chris Steele and told to go to see Senator Warner, is the former senate staffer Dan Jones, who was previously attached to Dianne Feinstein.
Simultaneously, while working to connect Senator Warner to Christopher Steele, Adam Waldman is representing Oleg Deripaska:
Oleg Deripaska was a source of intelligence information within the John Brennan intelligence community efforts throughout 2016. This is the same intersection of characters that circle around CIA/FBI intelligence asset Stefan Halper.
John Solomon – […] Deripaska also appears to be one of the first Russians the FBI asked for help when it began investigating the now-infamous Fusion GPS “Steele Dossier.” Waldman, his American lawyer until the sanctions hit, gave me a detailed account, some of which U.S. officials confirmseparately.
Two months before Trump was elected president, Deripaska was in New York as part of Russia’s United Nations delegation when three FBI agents awakened him in his home; at least one agent had worked with Deripaska on the aborted effort to rescue Levinson.
During an hour-long visit, the agents posited a theory that Trump’s campaign was secretly colluding with Russia to hijack the U.S. election. (more)
Sittin’ on the dock of the bay
Waitin’ for The Big Ugly
thank you
I hope you brought your fishing rod and a good book… this could take a while…
Watching’ the time roll away…
Tell you what. You want some company?
It’s a big dock, sure
Sorry its taking a while folks…Complicated business!
And I thought Russian literature was all fiction with a lot of nicknames!
Notes from Underground
Rob Reiner….hmmmm…..Actually sounds like his involvement was his specialty.
Creating a movie……This time a real life movie to destroy a President.
Archie nailed him……”Meathead”
LOL!
I want Warner, Feinstein, Brennan, Comey, McCabe’s scalps. Let’s start there.
Add Dan Jones to that list. After readng the entire RCPI article, he’s quite the character assassin and fabricated smear artist. Filthy dirty and corrupt all the way.
Yes, read it too. What a waste of time.
In one word, garbage.
[Thankfully, HATE only hurts those who hate. The Democracy Integrity Project, TDIP, what an oxymoron.]
My list would include all the above plus Strzok, Lynch, Simpson, Podesta. There are others as well as the semi-big fish–Clinton and Obama. Who would be GREAT to nail would be Soros.
Hoping that all of what is coming out will help curtail the spider web of NGOs/tax-exempt orgs that act as political propaganda and activist machines.
Ditto.
Creepy Feinstein image!
Chi Spy Di…
Egads, Virginia politicians are a dumpster fire.
We jess wanna arress!
Hard to believe McAuliffe didn’t clean Virginia up — also hard to believe the Terry’s Charlottesville info op for the DNC…
Virginia is part of the swamp. I live here in Northern Va and we tried to get rid of Kaine, no thanks to RNC who worked against us. Warner is 2020. Hopefully…….
McAuliffe deepened the swamp.
Assuming your comment on McAuliffe is sarcastic…he is notorious bag man for Clintons, many corrupt “gov’t sponsored” businesses which he helped start. He is a total creep. Once George Allen was defeated VA was done at state-wide/national level. No decent politician since; and many at best mediocre R’s (like Gilmore) “complimented” by highly progressive/corrupt dems like Warner and Kaine.
Warner was, believe it or not, not a terrible governor but he went downhill quickly once he got to Washington. Kaine was always very left wing but used to have some principles; likewise he was thoroughly corrupted by Washington.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So…Mr. Reiner has put his money where his mouth is. Bet he recruited Mr. Soros…
Rob “Meathead” Reiner is the poster boy for TDS.
grlangworth,
“Bet he recruited Mr. Soros…” — methinks it might be other way around.
Perp walks plz
It feels like spring more and more every day, doesn’t it?
Is any of this stuff moving the needle for anyone at this point? Minds are pretty much made up.
This just seems like inside-the-Beltway intrigue that most of the country has tuned out except the political junkies.
For now, that may be true…
Eric,
I don’t think that most of the country is even aware of this. I have not heard anything about this on MSM – sometimes I am forced to watch CNN, NBC, etc. while in gym and there is nothing but garbage and hate spewing against our President every time on these networks. What a waste of precious bandwidth.
From the SD link regarding Deripaska’s past quid pro quo financing of the FBI attempt to free Bob Levinson…until SoS Clinton got cold feet:
“George Washington University constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley agreed: “If the operation with Deripaska contravened federal law, this figure could be viewed as a potential embarrassment for Mueller. The question is whether he could implicate Mueller in an impropriety.”
Now that sources have unmasked the Deripaska story, time will tell whether the courts, Justice, Congress or a defendant formally questions if Mueller is conflicted.”
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/387625-mueller-may-have-a-conflict-and-it-leads-directly-to-a-russian-oligarch
It suddenly occurs to me that poor Bob Levinson must have known something that Hillary did not want to surface. I wonder if she put him there?
“It suddenly occurs to me that poor Bob Levinson must have known something that Hillary did not want to surface. I wonder if she put him there?”
That is an excellent point WSB. I have been wondering why “Andy” the “rock star” went to all that trouble, only to have the State Department pull the plug.
It’s moronic if you ask me..
Unless this was just a way to separate Deripaska from his money. Was any of it repaid, I wonder? In the adticle, the point is made that the US Government cannot accept volunteer help.
And Bob cooked this whole thing up. Only to have Hillary nix it. Hmmm.
What a bunch of dirt bags. Other than the President and a few select others, here is not one adult in our government doing anything good for the US? Just a bunch of toddlers nailing $193,000 per year to play ‘I Spy”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tablet tar…article.
So McCabe tries to get Deripaska to save an American. It looks like it could happen, then the State Dept nixes it. Why?
If some Russian is willing to drop a few million trying, why not try it?
Then McCabe’s wife gets $750k from a Clinton Crime family bag man, followed by McCabe taking over the HRC email “matter,” which is the most corrupt “investigation” I am aware of, followed by McCabe getting $500k in a three day go-bribe-me.
I smell a rat. Actually a LOT of rats.
Yet McCabe, the low hanging fruit, remains un-indicted.
A never-ending carousel of cash, right?
Levinson had the lamest cover story Ihave ever heard of. Something like investigating cigarette smuggling on behalf of Iran.
SoS Clinton dismisses SOSes.
Mueller’s obligation as a high ranking member of the Big Ugly was to get Manafort for crossing Deripaska. Simple as that.
Mulehead is always careful to obey his reptilian overlords
Solomon’s piece in thehill today suggests that the “get” of Manafort was part of payback for Russian period of hegemony in Ukraine. Leveraged the Ukrainian ‘anti-corruption” bureau set up by IMF/World Bank (with FBI having special “document sharing” arrangement) to feed the “Black docs” to USA. I posted a number of links in POTUS thread today on this:
https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/435029-as-russia-collusion-fades-ukrainian-plot-to-help-clinton-emerges
$50 million to GET TRUMP.
https://dailycaller.com/2018/04/27/donors-50-million-steele-fusion-gps/
There are $Trillions at stake.
$50M is a mere drop in the bucket, as disgusting as it is to understand and state that sad fact.
The corruption and criminality in and around the federal government seems like a bottomless pit.
The bottomless swamp
DC needs to be leveled/new
location should be FARGO,ND.
Carson,
“The corruption and criminality in and around the federal government seems like a bottomless pit.”
Before I came to this country, I thought I have seen the worst of corruption. Today, I realize how mistaken I was. The facts that are kept hidden from public my MSMs but known to few of us thanks to Sundance’s and others tireless work and effort has lead me to conclude now, after 20 years, that I was living among “saints”.
Very disappointing to see that in last 30 or more years, the erosion of values and principles have been so staggering. Funny thing is, I only started actively following politics because of 0bama and MSM giving him passes. At the time the only radio host that was raising questions that I myself was asking was Mark Levin. It was sad to see him lose his marbles during 2016 election and him getting infected with mild form of TDS / Never-Trump bug.
When do we get the Steele testimony?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They stab it with their Steeley knives
But they just can’t kill the beast
LikeLiked by 4 people
Steele can’t comment during an ongoing coup.
“Integrity?”…..that’s a good one!
Do we know who “BB” is? Referenced in the text exchange with Warner ?
Gotta be Adam Waldman’s wife –
bbsturm’s profile picture
bbsturm
Verified
Follow
1,754 posts
26.3k followers
1,885 following
Barbara Sturm
Mom, wife, friend, scientist, Founder and CEO of @DrBarbaraSturm 💫
https://www.instagram.com/bbsturm/?hl=en
I know it’s been said before many times, but can you imagine if they did this to any Republican president but Donald J. Trump? They’d fold like wet cardboard. Every bleepin’ one of them. Even the good guys. Nobody would be able to stand up to it. Thank You, God, for President Trump!!!
I know this is an ultra small point in the article, but why would an organization like The Democracy Integrity Project be non-profit? If True The Vote is required to submit literature, be subjected to interviews, entertain audits from multiple agencies, and a host of other negative effects to obtain non-profit status, surely TDIP should endure the same invasive probing.
FEC Proctology Unit
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because under that classification, they do not have to file notice of or reveal the identities of their donors.
From the RealClearInvestigations article:
“Jones incorporated TDIP just 11 days after Trump took office in January 2017, and registered it as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit several months later. It enjoys that tax-exempt status because the group claimed in its mission statement to the IRS to be “non-partisan” and concerned only with protecting the integrity of elections from interference from foreign adversaries like Russia.
By filing under that tax-exempt status, the organization does not have to publicly disclose its donors. Its latest IRS filing shows reported income of more than $9 million and assets of more than $1.6 million.” [bold emphasis mine]
GBB,
Isn’t it outrageous! Especially as we remember how shabbily Tea Party groups were treated by Lois Lerner and her buds in the IRS. Kosinken never fixed it either, to my knowledge.
It would be great to have a shark lawyer go after David Brock, Jones and the other rats that have received fraudulent tax-exempt statuses for their propaganda machines. I think a Bush era lawyer had filed some type of legal protest, but not sure that will make any difference.
This is REAL journalism! I feel privileged.
LikeLiked by 7 people
In reading Sperry’s report, these morons are taking taxpayer-sponsered salaries and laundering money to write fiction and ruin other people’s lives!
“In a series of recently leaked March 2017 texts to a lawyer communicating with Warner, Jones boasted that he had planted several anti-Trump news articles, including a Reuters story about Russians allegedly investing more than $100 million in Trump properties in Florida. He took credit for another article published by McClatchy alleging that the FBI was investigating whether Russians had used social media bots to spread stories by Breitbart News and other conservative outlets.
Our team helped with this,” Jones wrote in one text that linked to the Reuters piece. He also texted a link to the McClatchy article. Other text messages revealed that Jones was in close contact with Sen. Warner himself and acted as the point of contact for Steele with Warner and his staff.
Jones has been chumming out his own share of garbage stories,” a senior Republican legislative assistant said.
Ex-Trump campaign official Michael Caputo, left, blames Jones’ “smear campaign” for $125,000 in legal bills.
A former Trump campaign adviser blames Jones’ “smear campaign” for his being targeted for investigation by congressional committees and racking up some $125,000 in lawyer’s bills.”
[snip]
“Jones incorporated TDIP just 11 days after Trump took office in January 2017, and registered it as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit several months later. It enjoys that tax-exempt status because the group claimed in its mission statement to the IRS to be “non-partisan” and concerned only with protecting the integrity of elections from interference from foreign adversaries like Russia.
By filing under that tax-exempt status, the organization does not have to publicly disclose its donors. Its latest IRS filing shows reported income of more than $9 million and assets of more than $1.6 million.”
We dont have government by election anymore. We are governed by unelected administrators who administrate the Democrat abenda. We had the equivalent of the Bolshevik Revolution in slo mo over 38 yrs. Trump wasnt supposed to happen and the administrative Democrat state is working overtime to undo his election.
Take a look on Brian Cates twitter today!
Good tip.
Dana Loesch is tweeting in Cate’s thread about how the Texas GOP is ignoring the Dems’ “quietly” taking over Texas city councils. If this isn’t stopped in its tracks now the GOP will lose Texas in 2020 and with it any chance then or in the future at the White House.
Sounds serious.
Hey guys, will you post some of that detail here? I am going to a TX wide dinner next week and would like to be well armed for it.
se·di·tion
/səˈdiSH(ə)n/Submit
noun
conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.
synonyms: incitement (to riot/rebellion), agitation, rabble-rousing, fomentation (of discontent), troublemaking, provocation, inflaming;
