MAGAnomics – BEA: Upward Revisions – Blue Collar Wage Growth 5.5% in June, Inflation Remains 1.4%

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released significant wage and salary data yesterday which held stunning upward revisions for 2018 and 2019. Wage growth of 5.5% combined with low inflation remaining at 1.4 percent; the disposable income of U.S. workers jumped to a stunning 4.1%. [Data Tables]
Within the revised BEA data, we find employee compensation rose 4.5% in 2017 and 5% in 2018. Importantly the growth trend continued into 2019, with compensation increasing 3.4 percent in the first six months alone. Year-over-year wages and salaries were revised upward to 5.3% for May, and 5.5% in June. These are stunning increases in worker pay.
There are various economic indicators we have shared through the years, but wage growth is one of the more critical. First, wage growth lags behind business activity – workers don’t get pay raises until after business volume demands/provides it. Second, wage growth is generally uni-directional – once businesses hike pay, the increases cement.
As the Wall Street Journal put it:
(VIA WSJ) […] Recall how liberals blamed “secular stagnation” as the reason worker incomes weren’t growing faster during the latter years of Barack Obama’s Presidency. Yet employee compensation has increased by $150 billion more in the first six months of 2019 than all of 2016.
Compensation increased 42% more during the first two years of the Trump Presidency than in 2015 and 2016. This refutes the claim by liberals that the economy has merely continued on the same trajectory since 2017 as it was before.
The economy barely skirted recession in the final Obama years, and economic policy changed in 2017. Deregulation has unleashed repressed animal spirits, especially in energy. Tax reform has also spurred business investment in new facilities and equipment, which over time should translate into higher worker productivity and wages.
Those reforms are continuing to pay economic dividends despite the damage from Mr. Trump’s trade policies. While Democrats and even some conservatives complain that workers haven’t benefited from tax reform, the evidence suggests otherwise. (read more)
SUMMARY: The U.S. consumer is driving the economy. The jobs and labor market remains strong. Wage growth is rising in proportion to the diminished availability of the labor pool. Price inflation is low because manufacturing economies (EU and China) are devaluing their currency, and subsidizing their industries (China), in an effort to avoid Trump’s trade policies (tariffs). Their efforts increase the value of the dollar and we are importing deflation.
Simultaneously, global manufacturers -multinationals- need access to the U.S. consumer market. As President Trump applies a series of strategic global trade moves, intended to draw manufacturing back to the U.S., those multinationals are in somewhat of a holding pattern for further investment. Simply, the multinationals are trying to figure out where to put their investment capital for the highest return.
Example: The U.S. economy is strong, unemployment is low and wage rates up; so if China is a non-option, the profit determination shifts. Where to manufacture? It might be more profitable for a multinational in either Southeast Asia or North America. The key is which country has a long-term agreement with the U.S. That’s why the USMCA is critical.
CTH still predicts POTUS Trump will eliminate the uncertainty as soon as the USMCA is ratified. I suspect President Trump will drop massive tariffs on all Chinese goods.
Think of China like a big lake filled with U.S. economic value. Through his Asian discussions with Vietnam, S Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Japan, et al, President Trump has stealthily built a thin levy, an ASEAN dam of sorts, that will direct the China lake of economic value into Southeast Asia.
Once the USMCA is signed, Trump will blow the dam by triggering the tariffs. This will move all of the multinationals who are in a ‘holding pattern’, and capital investment will flow fast. The China exodus will benefit North America (USMCA) and those ASEAN nations who have partnered with Trump and made proactive trade agreements.
I saw on insta that the fed just cut the rate .25! Is it true?!! I will wait for a report from SD 🤞🏼
Yes.25,than why is the market off.The games they play?
“The Fed’s rate cut and plans to end quantitative tightening follows months of pressure from President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly rebuked his pick to lead the central bank for not doing enough to boost the US economy. On Monday, Trump criticized the Fed in a series of tweets for making “all the wrong moves,” adding “a small rate cut is not enough.”
Policy makers in their statement said they would “continue to monitor” incoming data and would act as needed to support the economy. Investors interpreted that as a signal that the central bank may be prepared to cut further, if needed, should uncertainties persist. Stocks were little changed immediately following the Fed’s announcement, because the market had already priced in a quarter-point rate cut.”
Someone below suggested the Fed members drove it down temporary for their own Insider Trading!
I believe it.
They did. Then Fed Chair Powell made some dumb remark which drove the DJIA down almost 500 points. Powell is a prissy little geek who needs to find another line of work. I hope President Trump fires him today.
Traitor Powell needs to get his crap handed to him on his silver-plated behind!
Buy the rumor. Sell the news.
Let’s remember to thank the democrats for all those forced minimum wage hikes that helped Donald J. Trump look good today!
I just heard Powell say it.
What that he did not mean what he said first,after all his buddies make a killing buying in on the down side.
Insider Trading?????????????
You Betcha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
snark maybe
The economy is booming while the media-rats, pundits and D-Rats tell us how awful things are in the USA. They continue to pee down our backs and tell us it’s raining. I think most people are now recognizing the stench of LIES about everything. The media-rats power has been chipped away slowly and FAKE news is failing to convince anyone except for those tiny audiences that still view CNN and MSNBC. JMHO
OK. Then stop handing them the Race Card to play. Cummings is big in DC, but a non ayer nationally … same for low-ratings Lemon.
They will play the race card regardless of what PDJT does or says.
Any disagreement with any DemoncRAT person of color or with a policy that includes or affects people of color is immediately equated to RACISM.
In other words, the epithet is now meaningless. So PDJT should continue to call them like he sees them.
FANTASTIC!!! Now …
1. Broadcast these impressive results!
2. Ink USMCA.
3. Ink UK / Japan?
4. Then tariff Vietnam, India, and the EU?
You did not read what Sundance just wrote,
” Then tariff Vietnam, India, and the EU?”
Fine by me.
And, assuming Brexit occurs, PDJT can ‘share the wealth’ with GB, with a nice trade deal, while initiating tariffs on the EU.
Effect is,,the EU is broken up, as countries staying in the EU see their economies collapse.
Bye bye CCP control over China, bye bye EU (CONmunism lite) control of Europe.
Nationalsm is the default state for Europe, has been throughout their history.
EU is a false construct, forced on a population inherently hostile to it. Like attempting to impose democracy on the middle east, attempting to impose abandonment of Nat’l soveriegnity, and national identity, in favor of collectivism was a rediculous notion to begin with, and has experiened push back from the population all along.
Thats why it HAD,to be imposed, and misrepresented with lies, in order to establish.
Its Conmunism, just with a boil the frog slowly roll out.
AMEN to all that!
The Globalist Plans are to replace all natural citizens of Europe and the U.S. with inbred, ignorant 5th world illegal aliens. (It started with George Bush the First.)
UK don’t need on stinkin’ EU.
But but but tariffs, inflation. But but Trump taking credit for 0bama’s work. But but Putin’s puppet.
LikeLike
Yes unfortunately there are huge economic interests that do not want POTUS to succeed with unlimited lobbying power.
@Dutchman,
I so do agree with you regarding the EU. Have you read the book “The Great Deception: The Secret History of the European Union” by Christopher Booker and Richard North? It is a must read for anyone interested in present day history. Here is a short review from Amazon:
This book tells for the first time the inside story of the most audacious political project of modern times: the plan to unite Europe under a single ‘supranational’ government. From the 1920s, when the blueprint for the European Union was first conceived by a British civil servant, this meticulously documented account takes the story right up to current moves to give Europe a political constitution, already planned 60 years ago to be the ‘crowning dream’ of the whole project. The book shows how the gradual assembling of a European government has amounted to a ‘slow motion coup d’etat’, based on a strategy of deliberate deception, into which Britain’s leaders, Macmillan and Heath, were consciously drawn. Drawing on a wealth of new evidence, scarcely an episode of the story does not emerge in startling new light, from the real reasons why de Gaulle kept Britain out in the 1960s to the fall of Mrs Thatcher. The book chillingly shows how Britain’s politicians, not least Tony Blair, have consistently been outplayed in a game the rules of which they never understood. But it ends by asking whether, from the euro to enlargement, the ‘project’ has now overreached itself, as a gamble doomed to fail. Since their collaboration began in 1992, Christopher Booker, a Sunday Telegraph columnist, and Richard North, who worked for four years in Brussels and Strasbourg as a senior researcher, have won a unique reputation for their expertise on Britain’s relationship to the European Union. Their previous publications included The Mad Officials (1994), The Castle of Lies (1996) and a best-selling report on Britain’s 2001 foot-and-mouth epidemic. But they regard The Great Deception as the book they have been waiting to write for ten years. Published to coincide with the launch of Giscard D’Estaing’s new European Constitution in November, this work suggests that the United States of Europe has been based on a colossal confidence trick.
MAGA energy policy/strategy is rarely mentioned…. much less explained. It underpins the entire plan.
