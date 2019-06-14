23 House Republicans Suspect DOJ Cover-up in Progress? – Request “Prompt” Declassification from President Trump…

Twenty-three House republicans request declassification of documents directly from President Trump as soon as possible. Despite the executive office directive to AG Bill Barr, the republican group seemingly do not trust the DOJ and FBI institutional interests.
It’s a smart move to keep the pressure on.
Two weeks ago Judiciary Committee member John Ratcliffe outlined his view of U.S. Attorney John Durham as a benefactor of the declassification insofar as Durham could gain information for his “review”.
Rep. Ratcliffe noted Durham was essentially a ‘special counsel’ and could use access to documents as a tool toward a grand jury review [ergo DOJ declassification would be needed]. However, along with noting a possibility of John Durham’s intent, Ratcliffe was direct in tempering expectations of any upcoming public declassification.
The possibility of Durham exploiting/using documents declassified by his boss, AG Bill Barr, could suggest some of the material may not be made public; indeed that’s the inference from Ratcliffe two weeks ago as he outlined to Maria Bartiromo.
If accurate, it is worthwhile considering what *could be* publicly declassified by AG Barr, and yet not run afoul of any investigative value for Durham. Example: the declassification of the Rosenstein scope memos to Robert Mueller (no longer a reason to be hidden) would not seem to materially affect the investigative intents of Durham.
So considering investigative value, what documents could be purposefully made public that would not impede Durham?
Here’s the list of material possible for declassification. This was the original list as outlined in 2018:
- All versions of the Carter Page FISA applications (DOJ) (FBI) (ODNI).
- All of the Bruce Ohr 302’s filled out by the FBI. (FBI) (ODNI)
- All of Bruce Ohr’s emails (FBI) (DOJ) (CIA) (ODNI). All supportive documents and material provided by Bruce Ohr to the FBI. (FBI)
- All relevant documents pertaining to the supportive material within the FISA application. (FBI) (DOJ-NSD ) (DoS) (CIA) (DNI) (NSA) (ODNI);
- All intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including all intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court. (CIA) (FBI) (DOJ) (ODNI) (DoS) (NSA) Presumably this would include the recently revealed State Dept Kavalac email; and the FBI transcripts from wiretaps of George Papadopoulos (also listed in Carter Page FISA). [AKA ‘Bucket Five’]
- All unredacted text messages and email content between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok on all devices. (FBI) (DOJ) (DOJ-NSD) (ODNI)
- The originating CIA “EC” or two-page electronic communication from former CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey that started Operation Crossfire Hurricane in July 2016. (CIA) (FBI) (ODNI)
Additionally, since the 2018 list was developed, more information has surfaced about underlying material. This added to the possibility of documents for declassification:
♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE]
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, second scope memo recently discovered. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
It would appear the Rosenstein scope memos, Kavalec memo about contact with Chris Steele, original FISA application of Carter Page and transcript of Papadopoulos conversation with Halper etc, could be released without impeding a grand jury review.
The Inspector General report on FISA abuse has been delayed due to the new angle of interviewing Christopher Steele. Given the nature of this new aspect; and considering the process for a report assembly after investigation all the way to release (a minimum of a month); it is highly unlikely we will see the IG report until the end of July or August 2019… which triggers suspicions of the proverbial DC can-kicking process.
It is interesting how Special Counsel Robert Mueller could efficiently move from investigations to indictments, to court cases and pleadings, through to jury trials and convictions within a year…. Yet the full weight of the DOJ can’t complete an investigation of corrupt internal behavior in multiple years.
Perhaps the inefficiency is an institutional feature, not a flaw.
I like the countdown pics even though it makes me angrier all the time. I am tired of being patient I want results now because if they keep waiting well it may just affect (sp?) the election and we can’t put any damaging info out until after the 2020 election blah blah blah
LikeLiked by 5 people
Those are not count downs. Those are failures.
LikeLike
Zero indictments from all……. maybe they trying to pitch a No Hitter?
LikeLiked by 5 people
lolol…crying hysterically.
LikeLike
Go block traffic, boy.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
Benjamin Wittes TO James Baker): ” … the president says it was a coup. It was an attempted coup. If there was an attempted coup, you’re counselor to the coup; right. You’re the sort of legal counsel to the coup plotters.”
…..
James Baker: Nobody’s gonna miss a page long footnote in regular-type. Okay.
(Laughter)
Wittes: Not even busy federal Judges?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. Ask the crooked judges.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Release ASAP!
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is getting on the last nerve I have. Move Forward. Declassify!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agree, but it’s all about
TIMING + 2020/retention
span of the average person
is a nanosecond. PATIENCE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Patience may be a virtue, but I am out of it. MY last nerve just died.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It takes time to establish a narrative. For three years we’ve heard Trump is a Russian spy and seen many indictments. 2020 is around the corner with zero Democrat or government indictments despite OIG recommendations. All these bombshells were duds.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 21 people
Lindsey, get er done–no fancy a** speeches of outrage, just DO THE WORK
LikeLike
Does Graham even know what to do? And if Barr’s not willing to bust some balls, what can Graham do?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Call Mueller before his committee. Not doing that proves what side he’s on. We all know Mueller would get creamed.
LikeLike
Graham is lost without his buddy McCain leading the way. If anyone trust him they are living in a fools paradise. Between the charade on illegal immigration , the Steponapolis fiasco and foot dragging on this ,If Trump doesn’t take action and Bring things to a better conclusion he will go down next election.
LikeLike
This is the same old lindsey. Nothing surprising! Ughh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“You knew I was a snake when you took me in….”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump takes in lots of establishment snakes and casts aside many conservative supporters. First I exuded it because he was new to politics but now It makes me wonder.
LikeLike
Grassley was serious?
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s a McCain clone. Professional politicians are NOT to be trusted and if anyone fits that description as well as Graham lets hear it. Just kidding….Lots more #neverTrumper RINO’s out there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every day there is no declassification is another day relinquished to the Deep State and Media to control the narrative, set the spin and keep PDJT on the defensive. SAD
LikeLiked by 3 people
House republicans are upset, yeah right, total bs…everyone has a part in this play.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Baby I agree only 23 out of 198 of the House Republicans are upset! The swamp is wide and deep!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is so frustrating. When are they going to go from “the american people have a right to know IF there were any improper actions taken by federal agents at the expense of law abiding citizens” to
‘the american people have a right to know THAT THERE WAS improper actions taken by federal agents at the expense of law abiding citizens’?!?!!!! Quit pussy-footing around and get on with indictments!!!!!
I am tired of putting in an honest day’s work when these bastards never did and they get away with it!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am with you, slowcobra! Hard to have enthusiasm to DO an honest day’s work when your country is crumbling around you.
I know timing is everything, but the media is over the edge of Alinskyizing us right now.
LikeLike
Maybe DJT should listen to these two fellows.
A good plan executed today is better than a perfect plan executed next week.
– Patton
When its time to shoot, don’t talk, shoot!
– Tuco
LikeLiked by 7 people
There are two types of people in the world my friend, those who come in through the door (sign of the cross) and those that come in through the window.
LikeLike
*Tuco Benedicto Pacifico Juan Maria Ramirez.
LikeLike
“It’s a smart move to keep the pressure on.”
1000% AGREE
LikeLiked by 7 people
I guess at some point this morphs into “Re-elect us so we can declassify and indict.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
Absolutely correct, and the ever low information voting American People fall for it again and again and again…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOW info? The Dims are ZERO info. They’re actually worse than that, they’re fed FAKE info. It’s disgusting. The Left has destroyed this Country.
LikeLike
F U C K THAT.
LikeLike
Please – We can do this without this profanity thank you
LikeLike
I think that was sarcasm.
LikeLike
No method of procedure has ever been devised by which liberty could be divorced from local self-government. No plan of centralization has ever been adopted which did not result in bureaucracy, tyranny, inflexibility, reaction, and decline. Of all forms of government, those administered by bureaus are about the least satisfactory to an enlightened and progressive people. Being irresponsible they become autocratic, and being autocratic they resist all development. Unless
bureaucracy is constantly resisted it breaks down representative government and overwhelms democracy. It is the one element in our institutions that sets up the pretense of having authority over
everybody and being responsible to nobody.
– Calvin Coolidge
LikeLiked by 6 people
Calvin was correct. And he did us a great favor by cutting our Federal government by 50% at the time.
The reason why we had the roaring twenties, until everyone and her brothers were buying stocks on margin.
LikeLike
Lindsay full of it and he is actually dangerous constantly trying push the President into war’s Syria, Venezuela, Iran. He was that traitors McCain’s friend for a reason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Graham is McCain’s “Insurance Policy” ? His “Dead Man’s Switch” ?
LikeLike
Comment deleted by Admin…
LikeLiked by 1 person
A nation ending, massive conspiracy of high treason and not a GD person has been brought to justice. In fact, it looks like most of the executive branch is following orders from the O’muslim/Soros/Jarrett shadow govt.
In case you people have missed it, we’re going to war.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…pretty durn cynical bill….but sometimes I go there…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those are the facts on the ground and none of them are good. The left are determined to rule in Amerika and they’re on the march.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pushing us….goading us – into finally striking back with Civil War. We need justice in our country now. We are no longer under “rule of law”. It is broken. Things fall apart.
LikeLike
Watch “The Art of the Deal” be that Iran can keep their shithole country — if they clean out Brennan, ValJar, Obozo, and all the other Iranian agents in our country.
A guy can dream, can’t he?
LikeLike
The most interesting thing is now we know how many potential Trump supporters there are in the house. 23/198 = or 11.6% of the GOP
No wonder his domestic agenda got squashed by the UniParty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
read the signatures – most are new to the fray, though I think that is orchestrated
LikeLike
There is no valid reason to trust the DOJ, FBI, obviously the CIA, and, in turn, the United States government even under Trump.
While Trump has shown, clearly and earnestly, that he is trying to work in the interests of the United States, the United Stated government taken as a whole, currently and over almost half a century, has demonstrated it is not.
I fear, truly believe, that others are just waiting till after Trump, be it shortly or after anorher term, to sell out the people within America for money and power.
While appearing fatalistic, I am not, just realistic.
Is this the last stand against a dystopian future lorded over by a Chinese, totalitarian, Communist future or a dystopian future in which we devolve into a banana republic in which each successive government enriches itself? Both are here, now.
This is not partisan because both parties want it.
Trump is our last stand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCabe still out there squirreling around on CNN talking about impeaching Trump.
LikeLike
McCabe might very well be the first to learn that Durham’s “review” included his referral by the OIG, which Jessica Liu let gather dust.
LikeLiked by 1 person
23 Republicans Suspect a Cover-Up? Only 23? And not a single Dem suspects a cover-up?
After listening to a Diana West talk today (The Red Thread, highly recommend), seeing the Solomon video in which he lists DOJ employees getting by with known crimes (and not just the seditious coup-attempt), and the video someone else posted of a 2012-13 Auditor who was shut down handily, it IS getting hard to hope for Justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI, DOJ and CIA are far more deadly to the American Republic than the Dominican Republic is to American tourists.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Barr is Deep State controlled. And they will never let Trump win in 2020. I’m afraid were all going to have to bring guns to a knife fight or kiss America adios. I used to think the worst thing in America was the NEA. It is the DOJ, CIA, FBI and chamber of commerce. These organizations are anti American. as Red Skelton used to say “May God Bless”.
LikeLike
Gaetz, Yoho and Dunn are my Florida guys!! Dunn is my representative and Yoho is the county next to us. Thanks guys!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps we now know why the Shorty wise guy interview took place, VSGPOTUS understands that the DC two step is playing their tune. Now Trump says, ok, if these are the new rules, I will play by them….unless these are not the new rules….your choice Swamp!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sen Graham can’t live off the Kavanaugh hearing forever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
What took them so long? This has been know for at least a year!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It took a bunch of angry phone calls, I imagine.
LikeLike
Wray, is, crudely, an eff face.
Worse, Trump had no choice but to put him in there.
LikeLike
What’s stopping him from replacing him now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good question. I guess the President is busy campaigning. It won’t help him if he doesn’t get serious. It pains me to say this but I am realist.
LikeLike
Congress, as before. Party makes no differnce.
LikeLike
Joe diGenova should be running the FBI now.
LikeLike
‘PDJT had no choice but to put him in there’….That’s the horrifying reality. That would explain a whole lot of what we’re seeing right now.
LikeLike
Sundance laying it all out for them. Now we want some action!!! Sundance, love the scorecards. We should all tweet them everyday and copy @realdonaldtrump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think so much it’s deep state controlling Bill Barr… but rather… the DOJ & FBI will do whatever is necessary to keep their precious FISA court.
I’ve come to the opinion after all this travesty of Justice… that the FISA court should simply be abolished. It is too easy to be corrupted by that kind of power… no matter who is in control of the WH, DOJ, or FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And if we don’t abolish it, then we should at the least… restrict it… put it on a leash… with some harsh penalties for abusing it.
LikeLike
I’ve always felt that a “secret court system” has no place in a free country. It’s a bad cliche, like something from a cheap ’60’s spy thriller. (heavy Slavic accent) “Your paperss…are not in order.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
These criminals have been in power for many decades, it’s foolish to think they are about to give it all up.
They are all involved, and hiding mass abuse of power and corruption
LikeLiked by 1 person
Honestly indictments are useless. Anyone can be indicted. Look at what happened to Ken Paxton.
Until people are charged AND serve LONG jail sentences it is all just a freak show.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, if anyone is charged, convicted then we shall see what kind of sentence they serve.
A month of Community Service?
One week in jail?
We have a long way ahead before we can celebrate victory. So far…. zero!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL – I’d pick 1 week in Rikers gen pop for a $1000 Alex (ummm… Kleen) if those are the only options.
LikeLike
community service – rotflmao
LikeLike
Just based on what’s already out to us the public is enough to send people to jail.
Yet, no one is even worried!
That should be a huge clue.
LikeLike
So the House GOP suspect a cover-up?
That goes quite nicely with Solomon’s latest piece. I don’t mean to be an eyeore but after reading this, I just don’t have any faith that justice will be served.
https://thehill.com/opinion/criminal-justice/448383-feds-gone-wild-dojs-stunning-inability-to-prosecute-its-own-bad
Read the above article. These cases were dismissed under AG Barr’s watch. If any one of us shoplifted, our mugshots would be posted by the local police department. Our names would appear in the local newspaper with a description of our offenses. Yet Horowitz doesn’t even mention the DOJ/FBI offenders by name in his little “reports.” Worst of all, they got away with their crimes-except for some community service. It makes me sick.
Hopefully Solomon’s article will put some pressure on Barr along with the letter from the GOP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN has come out with a huge “spin” article on the Russian investigation
“With his Russia probe review, Barr looks for answers that are already available”
“… there is scant evidence to support President Donald Trump’s allegations that hostile and partisan forces inside the Obama-era Justice Department abused their powers to stymie his campaign.”
“The special counsel investigation and the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee inquiry both determined that the Russia probe was started because of Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, contradicting Trump’s unverified claims about the origins of the probe”
“The Mueller report explicitly states that this information ( via Papadopoulos ) prompted the FBI on July 31, 2016, to open its investigation into whether the campaign was coordinating with Russia.”
“Both James Comey, who was FBI director at the time, and James Baker, who was the FBI’s top lawyer, testified to Congress that the Russia probe was triggered by the Papadopoulos tip.”
“Barr is also poised to pick up where Rep. Devin Nunes left off when it comes to probing alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which gives federal law enforcement powers to wiretap US citizens and monitor their communications with court approval.
But much of Nunes’ work has already been reviewed — and rejected.”
“Last year, Nunes made waves when he released a memo that he said exposed how the FBI abused FISA laws to snoop on the Trump campaign. Trump embraced Nunes’ findings. But when 412 pages of partially unredacted files about the FISA warrants were released, it became clear that Nunes’ most nefarious allegations were nothing more than conspiracy fodder.”
“Three top FBI lawyers involved in the FISA applications for Carter Page told lawmakers that proper procedures were followed. Baker, the FBI’s former general counsel, said he personally checked to make sure that it would “adhere to the law and stand up over time.” His deputy Trisha Anderson testified that they did not mislead the FISA court. FBI lawyer Sally Moyer said the team didn’t even see it as a “close call.”
https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/14/politics/barr-review-russia-probe-answers-available/index.html
The same reporter tweeted:
LikeLike
Typical CNN… whose ratings keep dropping like a rock
LikeLike
Joseph Goebbels was an honest man compared to CNN.
LikeLike
The primary goal is the re-election of PoTUS Trump. If that doesn’t happen nothing else really matters and we are all toast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sorry to disagree. While yes… I will vote for Trump again, and hope & expect him to win… that is not my primary goal or hope. My primary goal is that these criminals are brought to justice, made into an example, and steps taken that this can never happen again.
Probably never happen… I know… but I can sure hope.
LikeLike
After all the years of promises, promises by Republican lawmakers it becomes very hard to believe declassification will happen. You want to be optimistic but… You know, believe us, elect us, we will repeal and replace Obamacare is fresh in our memories. Voters are tired. And need clear success.
LikeLike
Republicans, in general, are traitors.
However, they still have redeeming virtues that make them head and shoulders above Denocrats.
LikeLike
Criminals, criminals everywhere, an ocean of criminals, and not an indictment to drink.
LikeLike
The optimist in me hopes that no happenings was all about selling rope.
LikeLike
The whole video is interesting and relevant to the topic of this thread, but especially Rudy at 10:00:
“I gotta tell you, as a former attorney who ran the criminal side of the Justice Department, I would not stand down for an Inspector General’s report over a criminal investigation.”
LikeLike
The Inspector General is “internal affairs”, essentially an HR function where employee conduct is reviewed and possible disciplinary action taken. As we’ve seen, the most significant disciplinary action is dismissal. Dismissals which have been few and slow to execute.
The IG enables the organization to keep their misdeeds hidden. The IG enables endless foot-dragging – as we have seen. We should not – must not – wait on completion of any IG report when a US Attorney can move expeditiously to investigate and prosecute crime. Crimes that are well known to the general public. We are well aware of the criminal activity within the DOJ. There is no reason to delay prosecution of these crimes.
I fully support these twenty-three Representatives in their effort to spur Barr to action. Their letter does not go far enough however. It stops at declassification. No mention is made of the dozens of referrals Congress has made and which DOJ has ignored. No mention is made of holding anyone to account. Yes we need to know what happened, but more importantly we need to know that criminals will be prosecuted.
LikeLike
I believe that Barr is serious about making sure that this “never happens again.” But I also believe that Barr’s true love is the DOJ and FBI. Can I see Barr squaring the circle by investigating, discovering the comprehensive misconduct that took place, and then not bringing public criminal indictments over it (and instead seeking to create administrative “safeguards” to “keep it from happening again”)? Absolutely. I think that’s probably the most likely scenario.
The Deep State is untouchable because they govern themselves. Its the only part of the US government that has no checks and balances whatsoever. The AG / Director of the FBI are responsible to virtually no-one. Especially since the political costs of firing them are so high. They want to govern themselves, and not open their “institutions” to public scrutiny.
LikeLike
Sara Carter and Victoria Toesing said Christopher Wray was clogging up the process.
Paul Sperry recently saud the SES on the DOJ were log jamming the process.
FYI.
Are SES emoyees untouchable? Unaccountable?
LikeLike
Why the delay in the C Wray OIG investigation?
Why the delay in the FBI investigation into 50-100 employees Leaking and taking Bribes?
LikeLike
People, you have one Hope, and he’s not blond. You can wait for your 81,000 SecretIndictments till the cows come home. You might even get a couple convictions if someone did get charged. However, we have a mission here and it’s a spiritual one primarily. After that’s covered we take on these dragons.
LikeLike
SD – that graphic of Sessions, Whitaker, and Barr is perfect. It says it all.
LikeLike