Sunday Talks: John Ratcliffe Discusses Current Barr Review…

June 2, 2019

Representative John Ratcliffe is one of the few (only 3 or 4) who has seen all of the known classified documents surrounding the corrupt DOJ and FBI effort.  In this interview Mr. Ratcliffe discusses the ongoing issues within the review of the corrupt DOJ/FBI activity.

Interestingly Ratcliffe uses specific wording in his notation of the appointment of John H Durham; akin to Attorney General Bill Barr appointing a “special counsel”.

5 Responses to Sunday Talks: John Ratcliffe Discusses Current Barr Review…

  1. StanH says:
    June 2, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    When you look at the family tree above, there are thousands of programmed bureaucrats ready to pick up the fight against the USA, right where these crooks left off.

  2. Angel at Watchyourlifeinpictures says:
    June 2, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    I don’t understand how these people escape justice.

    In other news, Knifeman Mayor of London has attacked President Trump.

  3. Sidney Powell says:
    June 2, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    Ratcliffe is terrific.

