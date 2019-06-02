Sunday Talks: John Ratcliffe Discusses Current Barr Review…

Representative John Ratcliffe is one of the few (only 3 or 4) who has seen all of the known classified documents surrounding the corrupt DOJ and FBI effort. In this interview Mr. Ratcliffe discusses the ongoing issues within the review of the corrupt DOJ/FBI activity.
Interestingly Ratcliffe uses specific wording in his notation of the appointment of John H Durham; akin to Attorney General Bill Barr appointing a “special counsel”.
When you look at the family tree above, there are thousands of programmed bureaucrats ready to pick up the fight against the USA, right where these crooks left off.
Stan, this includes the uniparty Congress (only a handful of true Conservatives which we know and respect exist).
I don’t understand how these people escape justice.
In other news, Knifeman Mayor of London has attacked President Trump.
Ratcliffe is terrific.
