Rosenstein, Wray, NYT and WaPo Remind Everyone Devastating Impact of 2016 Russian Interference…

The 2016 anti-Trump effort and 2017 soft-coup was not just an assembly created by Obama officials; there was/are a significant number of mutually aligned republican politicians willfully blind to the effort.
As a consequence, we see the administrative state now holding a vested interest in retaining the originating Russia premise.
With President Trump openly stating “coup” and “overthrow“, those who participated in the coup and overthrow effort now need to protect their involvement by substantiating the background lie they used to carry out the cover-up operation. Keep in mind the familiar outlets for distribution of the narrative as delivered by those who operate within the intelligence apparatus (“IC”). Cue the predictable:
New York Times – The F.B.I. director warned anew on Friday about Russia’s continued meddling in American elections, calling it a “significant counterintelligence threat.”
[…] “We recognize that our adversaries are going to keep adapting and upping their game,” Christopher A. Wray, the F.B.I. director, said Friday in a speech in Washington, citing the presence of Russian intelligence officers in the United States and the Kremlin’s record of malign influence operations.
“So we are very much viewing 2018 as just kind of a dress rehearsal for the big show in 2020,” he said. (link)
The first way the corrupt officials/politicians need to defend their participatory behavior is to reinforce the underlying premise, Russia was interfering in the election. Once you accept that fraudulent premise, then it becomes more difficult to fight through the downstream consequences and get to the fraudulent predicate underlying the foundation of the corrupt CIA and FBI investigation.
President Trump seems to be positioning himself for confrontation in combination with the IG report from Michael Horowitz. So now the participants need to reinforce their cover story. That is: the false position of “why” they participated:
(WaPo) Speaking at the Public Servants Dinner of the Armenian Bar Association, Rosenstein unleashed his sharpest critique yet of those who have attacked his handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative report into Russian election interference and President Donald Trump’s conduct.
[…] “The bottom line is, there was overwhelming evidence that Russian operatives hacked American computers and defrauded American citizens, and that is only the tip of the iceberg of a comprehensive Russian strategy to influence elections, promote social discord, and undermine America, just like they do in many other countries,” Rosenstein said.
Rosenstein appointed Mueller as special counsel in May 2017, and has overseen the investigation since. (read more)
These approaches are so predictable it becomes almost funny to watch. The DC-based participants have no choice except to align together in common cause. Various sects and jackals align for the principle purpose of self defense.
WASHINGTON DC – John Brennan said Friday he is “absolutely” willing to testify to Congress to rebut President Donald Trump’s claims that the former CIA director took part in a “coup” to undermine his presidency.
Brennan said in an interview on MSNBC, where he is a contributor, that he would “welcome any type of continued investigation of what we did that period of time that we were in government.” (read more)
Within this Potomac alignment we note: President Obama, Susan Rice, Denis McDonough, Ben Rhodes, John Brennan, Ash Carter, James Clapper, James Comey, Sally Yates, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Rod Rosenstein, Christopher Wray, David Bowditch, Dana Boente, James Baker, John Carlin, Paul Ryan, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Michael Kortan, Bill Priestap, Andrew Weissmann, Robert Mueller; the 40+ FBI agents; the 19+ Mueller team lawyers; the Clinton campaign officials and lawyers (Perkins Coie); the DNC; Fusion-GPS; U.S. State Department personnel; most of the DC political leadership and committee chairs; the former and current Gang of Eight (sans Nunes); the majority of the DOJ-National Security Division; elements of the U.K, AU and Italian government; approximately 15 to 20 GOP members of the U.S. Senate; and almost all of the DC media apparatus, are aligned in common cause.
This group represents just the tippy-top of the system now at risk from President Trump saying “overthrow” and “coup attempt”.
The wild card is U.S. Attorney General William Barr. AG Barr had to outline the Russia interference because he was merely summarizing the Mueller report in his prior addresses; he was not generally making that claim himself. I guarantee you he is now under unrelenting pressure to do so.
That said, we see a mini-test now for Barr; laid down by that stupid Johnson and Grassley letter. If Barr ignores the senators, that’s a good sign. If he responds and tells them ‘no comment’ (or similar) that’s an even better sign. However, if he cedes to their request and begins justifying the 2016 and 2017 behavior of the DOJ and FBI from the position those officials had no choice, well, then it becomes likely the Attorney General is trying to move beyond the crisis without actually dealing with the underlying corruption.
♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE]
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] The was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter. Squeeze this bastard’s nuts in the proverbial legal vice.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, second scope memo recently discovered. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
If the documents within these specific eight bullet-points were released -in full and unredacted form- the Administrative State/Deep State network would be laid bare.
It is unfathomable, genuinely outside of comprehension, how this level of sunlight could forever change and completely reset the structures of U.S. federal government.
The wild card is Attorney General William Barr.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Would love to be that fly on the wall…crazy, I know, but could that possibly be Strzok?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope Adm Rogers is one of them, so he can hear the ‘Straight Story!’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Strzok would save his own
azz in a New York minute/
you may be correct.
Or, what about Clapper.
He’s another one I could
see easily cracking.
” I was involved, but not wittingly.” Clapper
Hey, it worked before…lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Admiral Rogers?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or one of these two?
Avril Haines
David Cohen
Would be ironic if taken down by Cohen. LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is good news Sperry seems to be reliably sourced.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if any lawyers are going to fail their Barr exam?
LikeLiked by 1 person
In Barr’s famous “spying did occur” answer, he specifically (and seemingly quite deliberately) pointed beyond the FBI, at the broader intelligence community. I took it as a good sign. He did also seem to try to make the “FBI rank and file are good people” point — but there are two ways to do it, either perpetuate the “Russia interference” predicate, or blow the false predicate, which puts things squarely on just a few actors within the FBI, and more directly on CIA and its 5 eyes friends. The fact that Barr immediately expanded the lens to broader IC seems hopeful.
LikeLike
Where does Gina Haspel fit into all of this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe badly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s time to build the gallows in preparation of POTUSDJT’s crescendo. Of OUR crescendo. People like these need to be destroyed, publicly humiliated, tried then jailed, for just a short period of time, before they’re hanged.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rosenstein on down need to “save face”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Henry chance, I listened to Rod at the Armenian gathering and regarding his stance behind AG Barr he says that was his role (strange role with gulping and frozen view and a very weak smile) and in his speech he stated all the “good” things he was doing over his many years in his different roles and himself out to be a good and faithful employee for some 30 yrs. Sounded good but some how did not resonate with me as anything but BS. He gave no real mandate to his friend Mueller, allowing the hunt to hurt others, to hire so many democrat attorneys, and also allowing the continuation thru so much time to come up with the nothing there was nothing there. I personally hope he is fired and hence no pension as he appears to me still to be part of the problem and nothing of the solution. His reactions standing behind AG Barr was enough as far as I can see to send him to the gallows for his part in this whole mess. Maybe I am wrong, but don’t think I am. The many names mentioned above does not include all the rest but we will get them all one way or another and not too far into the future.
LikeLike
So…do the Institutions win….or does the Constitution win?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let us hope we can show the French, and the brainwashed in our own country, how Constitutional justice is supposed to work. We forgot for over 40 years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wouldn’t give odds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Constitution should be the foundation of our institutions. What does it matter having a shaky institution survive on a destroyed foundation?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Christopher Wray hasn’t been this angry since furloughed FBI employees had to wait until the partial government shutdown was over to receive their back pay.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s hope the former intel official is Mike Rogers!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh that would be GLORIOUS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if the NSA analyst will assist?
LikeLike
What if some number of the Spygate conspirators against President Trump end up being indicted. This may be a lot to hope for, but stranger things have happened.
Rather than accepting a plea deal, would most of these people be better off taking their chances in a criminal trial in the expectation that no jury drawn from the Washington DC area would ever convict them?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe we should be screaming that the American people cannot get a fair trial by the cases being tried IN DC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grand juries can be held in different locations and so don’t dwell on DC. Personally knowing they are traitors to the nth degree, without the grand jury, court, judge, attorney, etc., and just use a long time end to the story by hanging each and everyone for treason and/or sedition whether in Congress, the Mueller group, FBI, CIA, NSA, or even locals involved with money, etc. Time to show our country and the world that traitors of any kind will pay the maximum death payment. This will also allow others outside our country to be aware that we are aware and they are goners for any connections to bring down any part of our Republic. We are wide awake now and We the People are the Government and Power and time to exercise that power to save ourselves and our country. Playtime over!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed, Carrie.
LikeLike
Why did President Trump hire Wray? He’s not just an idiot…he’s a stooge for the Democrats!
LikeLike
Not sure about this account, but these seem to be Christie’s own quotes.
“Bridgegate, of course, refers to the political scandal in which Christie’s aides and political appointees colluded to create traffic jams on the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, New Jersey, in September 2013 as retribution against Fort Lee’s Democratic Mayor Mark Sokolich, who did not endorse the governor’s re-election. NJ.com reported last year that the missing cell phone that Christie used during the lane closures and that he was believed to have lost was found in Wray’s possession. Christie’s aides’ defense attorneys had tried to access the phone, but a judge denied their request.
While two of Christie’s allies involved in the scandal were sentenced to prison time, Christie has not faced any charges related to it. But Wray continues to directly represent Christie, according to the Asbury Park Press, which reports that Wray’s law firm has collected $2.1 million from the governor since 2014.
Christie immediately praised Wray’s selection after Trump announced it.
“Christopher Wray is the gold standard, and the president deserves extraordinary credit of going through a deliberative process and picking not a politician but a law enforcement professional,” Christie said, according to NJ.com. “When I had to retain legal counsel during a very, very troubling, confusing, difficult time for me, I made one phone call, and that was to Chris Wray. I can’t give a better recommendation than that.”
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/7/13/1680327/-Did-Chris-Christie-Recommend-Christopher-Wray-To-His-Good-Buddy-Trump
LikeLiked by 2 people
All these people are interconnected and vouch for each other, ie former FBI Dir Freeh praising Holder when nominated for AG. Christie resides in NJ but he is still swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is a very small club when you step back from it.
LikeLike
VSGPDJT continues to give the nod to AG Barr, every single time he is talking publicly AND he is using very strong words with very strong meanings since the Mueller Report’s release.
For anyone who has followed this man for many, many years, your common sense will tell you : “This time it will be different.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
“However, if he cedes to their request and begins justifying the 2016 and 2017 behavior of the DOJ and FBI from the position those officials had no choice, well, then it becomes likely the Attorney General is trying to move beyond the crisis without actually dealing with the underlying corruption.”
Regardless of anyone falling into the “by the book” trap, I can’t see how they can claim this entire fiasco was a valid operation just based on that email. If POTUS declassifies as much as possible on this, and it shows there was no valid predicate for the start of this scheme, how would the Rice email excuse that?
The only way I can see this working is if many go down the “by the book” rabbit hole, and convince POTUS to NOT declassify.
How can they claim an investigation that started many months before that email was written was done “by the book”?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even George P seems to know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it’s an important point that Barr (someone well versed in the ways of Washington) actually said, before Congress, that spying did occur – and that he was investigating the “predicate”. If he had wanted to, he could have easily said nothing at all. But by using the word “spying” before Congress, he committed himself – knowingly – from something that he cannot easily walk back from.
An important name left out of the above list of names is John McCain. Over the last few days I’ve listened to two very informative on-line interviews given by George Papadopoulos (and I also just received his book tonight from Amazon that I plan start to reading). Papadop was apparently well connected with Neocons (such as Scooter Libby) thru time spent at the Hudson Institute. That is where he did his paper on the development of the offshore natural gas field in Israel and how a pipeline could be built to supply Europe. This was in direct opposition to the Obama/Hillary/McCain/Turkey/Saudi/Qatar attempt to overthrow Assad in Syria and build a pipeline to do the same. Something that Putin would not want to see since he wanted to supply Europe with natural gas.
It might very well be possible that the Neocons (who objected to GP’s going to work on the Trump campaign) were the ones that, in collusion with Brennan, started to run Harper and Muffsad against Papadopoulos. I bring this up because we might see, as a defense strategy, Brennan and Comey take the position that they were not the ones who started the confidential informants against the Trump campaign – it was the Republicans.
LikeLike
Brennan is starting to sweat.
He’s hoping to get in front of a congressional committee (and friendly Democrats) before the IG FISA abuse report drops or a Grand Jury can be impaneled.
I’m thrilled PDJT is using the words ‘coup attempt’ and ‘overthrow’ as well as when AG Barr used the word ‘spying.’ I see both statements as table setting instances to prepare low information citizens of upcoming revelations.
Lastly, it’s been a long time coming but I firmly believe our patience will finally be rewarded.
🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Russia Russia Russia…do they want to take us back to the Cold War or what?
LikeLike
The Russians made us do it! – this is where their eye-of-sauren is turning. Easy to see. Instead of guilty conspirators they’re all just dupes – that’s the defense they’re landing on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But seriously, everyone knows there was no Russian interference! That’s been proven time and time again, just some lousy ads on Facebook and a fake hack on Podesta’s computer based on zero evidence. It’s hard to believe people are still buying into this. Surely this lame story is getting harder to sell?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Time to increase our prayers for BARR and President Trump! Wisdom in abundance, Lord.🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Last year, at the Texas Republican Convention, I was standing with a few people talking to Louie Gohmert. When someone said they would pray for him to be bold, he said, “What I need is wisdom…that’s what I need.”
What a time in history to be alive.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wray deflecting talking point also picked up by Daily Mail (they do this regularly now for the DNC, so they obviously still have fabulous leaks int he FBI too) it’s the copy and paste crew!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6964605/Russia-expected-target-US-2020-vote-sow-discord-FBI-director.html?login#readerCommentsCommand-message-field
LikeLike
Sorry, this is a better link:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6964605/Russia-expected-target-US-2020-vote-sow-discord-FBI-director.html
LikeLike
The way Rosenstein, Wray, the NYT and the WaPo claim “Devastating Impact of 2016 Russian Interference…”, OMG!!!, one would think they were Hitler himself and his Nazis bleating on about Jews and the “Devastating Impact of Jewish Interference….” in Germany.
This is a Goebbels Level Big Lie on crack.
So what the hell country am I in and what the hell year is it !!! ???
It is the same G_D dam show just with a somewhat different cast of characters.
Did the Russians change even a Baker’s Dozen votes in the 2016 election, and if they did, how many were for Trump, 1 or 2?
LikeLike