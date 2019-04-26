Rosenstein, Wray, NYT and WaPo Remind Everyone Devastating Impact of 2016 Russian Interference…

The 2016 anti-Trump effort and 2017 soft-coup was not just an assembly created by Obama officials; there was/are a significant number of mutually aligned republican politicians willfully blind to the effort.

As a consequence, we see the administrative state now holding a vested interest in retaining the originating Russia premise.

With President Trump openly stating “coup” and “overthrow“, those who participated in the coup and overthrow effort now need to protect their involvement by substantiating the background lie they used to carry out the cover-up operation. Keep in mind the familiar outlets for distribution of the narrative as delivered by those who operate within the intelligence apparatus (“IC”). Cue the predictable:

New York Times – The F.B.I. director warned anew on Friday about Russia’s continued meddling in American elections, calling it a “significant counterintelligence threat.” […] “We recognize that our adversaries are going to keep adapting and upping their game,” Christopher A. Wray, the F.B.I. director, said Friday in a speech in Washington, citing the presence of Russian intelligence officers in the United States and the Kremlin’s record of malign influence operations.

“So we are very much viewing 2018 as just kind of a dress rehearsal for the big show in 2020,” he said. (link)

The first way the corrupt officials/politicians need to defend their participatory behavior is to reinforce the underlying premise, Russia was interfering in the election. Once you accept that fraudulent premise, then it becomes more difficult to fight through the downstream consequences and get to the fraudulent predicate underlying the foundation of the corrupt CIA and FBI investigation.

President Trump seems to be positioning himself for confrontation in combination with the IG report from Michael Horowitz. So now the participants need to reinforce their cover story. That is: the false position of “why” they participated:

(WaPo) Speaking at the Public Servants Dinner of the Armenian Bar Association, Rosenstein unleashed his sharpest critique yet of those who have attacked his handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative report into Russian election interference and President Donald Trump’s conduct. […] “The bottom line is, there was overwhelming evidence that Russian operatives hacked American computers and defrauded American citizens, and that is only the tip of the iceberg of a comprehensive Russian strategy to influence elections, promote social discord, and undermine America, just like they do in many other countries,” Rosenstein said. Rosenstein appointed Mueller as special counsel in May 2017, and has overseen the investigation since. (read more)

These approaches are so predictable it becomes almost funny to watch. The DC-based participants have no choice except to align together in common cause. Various sects and jackals align for the principle purpose of self defense.

WASHINGTON DC – John Brennan said Friday he is “absolutely” willing to testify to Congress to rebut President Donald Trump’s claims that the former CIA director took part in a “coup” to undermine his presidency. Brennan said in an interview on MSNBC, where he is a contributor, that he would “welcome any type of continued investigation of what we did that period of time that we were in government.” (read more)

Within this Potomac alignment we note: President Obama, Susan Rice, Denis McDonough, Ben Rhodes, John Brennan, Ash Carter, James Clapper, James Comey, Sally Yates, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Rod Rosenstein, Christopher Wray, David Bowditch, Dana Boente, James Baker, John Carlin, Paul Ryan, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Michael Kortan, Bill Priestap, Andrew Weissmann, Robert Mueller; the 40+ FBI agents; the 19+ Mueller team lawyers; the Clinton campaign officials and lawyers (Perkins Coie); the DNC; Fusion-GPS; U.S. State Department personnel; most of the DC political leadership and committee chairs; the former and current Gang of Eight (sans Nunes); the majority of the DOJ-National Security Division; elements of the U.K, AU and Italian government; approximately 15 to 20 GOP members of the U.S. Senate; and almost all of the DC media apparatus, are aligned in common cause.

This group represents just the tippy-top of the system now at risk from President Trump saying “overthrow” and “coup attempt”.

The wild card is U.S. Attorney General William Barr. AG Barr had to outline the Russia interference because he was merely summarizing the Mueller report in his prior addresses; he was not generally making that claim himself. I guarantee you he is now under unrelenting pressure to do so.

That said, we see a mini-test now for Barr; laid down by that stupid Johnson and Grassley letter. If Barr ignores the senators, that’s a good sign. If he responds and tells them ‘no comment’ (or similar) that’s an even better sign. However, if he cedes to their request and begins justifying the 2016 and 2017 behavior of the DOJ and FBI from the position those officials had no choice, well, then it becomes likely the Attorney General is trying to move beyond the crisis without actually dealing with the underlying corruption.

♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]

♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE]

♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] The was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]

♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter. Squeeze this bastard’s nuts in the proverbial legal vice.

♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]

♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!

♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.

♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, second scope memo recently discovered. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]

If the documents within these specific eight bullet-points were released -in full and unredacted form- the Administrative State/Deep State network would be laid bare.

It is unfathomable, genuinely outside of comprehension, how this level of sunlight could forever change and completely reset the structures of U.S. federal government.

The wild card is Attorney General William Barr.

