“Attempted Coup” – President Trump Gives Extensive Interview to Sean Hannity…

Posted on April 25, 2019 by

President Trump gave an extensive interview to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday evening.  The President made several stunning comments about the Mueller investigation, previous wiretaps, the upcoming inspector general report, the deep state, and his firm plans to declassify a significant amount of background documents.

For the first time President Trump used the terms “attempted coup” and “overthrow” to discuss the coordinated effort against his administration by the previous administration including James Clapper (ODNI), John Brennan (CIA), James Comey (FBI), and lower level officials within the intelligence apparatus.

Background Reports referenced by Hannity:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, CIA, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2016, Election 2020, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, NSA, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, propaganda, Russia, Spygate, Spying, Susan Rice, THE BIG UGLY, TowerGate, Typical Prog Behavior, Ukraine, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

157 Responses to “Attempted Coup” – President Trump Gives Extensive Interview to Sean Hannity…

  1. anthohmy says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    Oh my.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. rf121 says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    When you strike at a king, you must kill him. Oops.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. joeknuckles says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:22 pm

    It was The Great Failed Chicken Coup of 2017-2019.

    They pulled every chickenshit trick in the book, had the IC (idiot children) and the media on their side and they still failed.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
    • The Hun Driver Widow says:
      April 25, 2019 at 11:26 pm

      There are prison cells waiting for all of them.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Dee Paul Deje says:
      April 26, 2019 at 12:24 am

      First they lost a rigged election, then they lost a rigged investigation. Oh oh.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • CorwinAmber says:
      April 26, 2019 at 12:28 am

      chicken coup leads to chicken coop, methinks

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      April 26, 2019 at 12:41 am

      “They” did not “fail” all that badly.

      Maybe they did not achieve their #1 objective but…..

      “They” had the 95% of the MSM megaphone rooting for their side, as they always do.

      Look at the chaos, obstruction, and distraction they were able to cause since before PDJT was inaugurated. And the chaos and obstruction of MAGA still continues because of the Mueller Report.

      “They” gave the RINOs perfect cover to withhold support for PDJT, under the mostly unspoken but implied excuse of not being sure of his innocence.

      The Dems have been able to avoid almost all of the major issues facing this country while all they do is repeat the false Muh Russia allegations that were given 2 years extra life because of the Special Counsel investigation.

      PDJT’s approval numbers would be at least 10 points higher and the Repubs would have held the House in 2018 midterms. 2020 would not have been in any doubt whatsoever, whereas now we know the public isn’t aware of many of the facts and is going to require a lot of persuading.

      Maybe these past 2+ years were an investment in preparation for Swamp draining. There has been very little draining thus far so there’s always hope for the future.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. Prairie Dog says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:23 pm

    We shall see what we shall see!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Publius2016 says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:23 pm

    45 knows 2020 is everything! Success is doing it again!! Draining the Swamp requires sunlight and timing…Americans know cheating and hate INVASION OF PRIVACY!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  6. Yy4u says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:23 pm

    Yep. When you shoot at the kinv, you had better hit him

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. Beigun says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    The stench of the “Banquet of Sedition” carries far and wide. Those that inhale the dream of power usurped become themselves most foul and corrupt. The cure for the body politic is painful, but necessary, to prevent a reoccurrence that could destroy the Republic!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. chojun says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:29 pm

    President Trump had literally no reaction to Sean Hannity asking him about the Ukraine-Clinton collusion evidence.

    He already knows everything.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  9. myrightpenguin says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    Like how PDJT played it cool over the Putin-Kim summit, deep in that interview.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. Niagara Frontier says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    We can predict that the Dem-Resistance-Media response will be to resurrect the 25th Amendment talk. They might see this as an opportunity to beat that dead horse yet once again.

    In the meantime, we better start hearing Republicans in the Senate and House use the same frank language that the President used tonight. No more hiding in the bushes like frightened little chickens.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • beachbum31 says:
      April 25, 2019 at 11:42 pm

      Mika shows up tomorrow am on set wearing a football helmet.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      April 25, 2019 at 11:45 pm

      If Trump is crazy, then we have a case of mass hysteria here since millions of people on both sides of the political spectrum believe the same thing he does.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      April 25, 2019 at 11:49 pm

      If the other side wants to deeply implicate themselves in the coup attempt. If the TDS-afflicted want to get caught up in it… hey there’s collateral damage in every battle…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • BlackKnightRides says:
        April 26, 2019 at 12:09 am

        The Congressional Democrats … and possibly Complicit RINOs … are creating the case for their own OBSTRUCTION of JUSTICE CONVICTIONS … which will implicate them in SEDITION.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Dave Radetsky says:
        April 26, 2019 at 12:57 am

        Robert, please excuse my ignorance, but you used a term that I’ve seen a couple of times here on the site and have no idea what it means. What is TDS?

        Like

        Reply
        • Robert Smith says:
          April 26, 2019 at 12:59 am

          Trump Derangement Syndrome. I guess it might mean different things to different people but if it benefits Trump I hate it If it hurts Trump I like it. It’s a more virulent form of Bush Derangement Syndrome liberals developed during his administration.

          Like

          Reply
    • alliwantissometruth says:
      April 25, 2019 at 11:52 pm

      They’re not hiding because they’re frightened chickens, they’re hiding because they’re on the same team as the democrats

      We’ve got to stop believing the Republicans are on our side. As a whole they’re not, they’re Swamp, no difference between them and the democrats

      There’s maybe five or six real Republicans out of the entire bunch

      They’re hiding their real agenda

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • davidb says:
        April 26, 2019 at 12:03 am

        I get really burned out by the repukes pretending to be on Trump’s side. there may be a handful out of all, such as Nunes, Meadows, and Jordan, that are MAGA. The rest are bought by special interest, and cartels….or maybe Epstein’s island playhouse.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
    • whodoneit says:
      April 25, 2019 at 11:56 pm

      Republicans? They did nothing to support President Trump’s agenda. And they were more than happy to give over the house to Dem control. Why? – because all of the beltway inhabitants, regardless of party (with the exception of very few) want business as usual. None of them really care about the country or it’s people. What people? There’s only power and sitting pretty. That is ALL they ALL care about – regardless of party. And Trump is rocking their boat – big time. And none of them like it – NONE of them.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Ginabelle says:
        April 26, 2019 at 12:15 am

        Our President needs to start talking about term limits again.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • alliwantissometruth says:
          April 26, 2019 at 12:26 am

          Term limits is something to take up after all is said and done

          Right now, he needs to be talking about much longer terms. Prison terms that is

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
        • Masterman says:
          April 26, 2019 at 12:36 am

          Term limits do nothing but entrench the power of the permanent bureaucracy. Go look at California. There’s already a term limit for people in Congress and that’s voting them out.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Dave Radetsky says:
        April 26, 2019 at 1:00 am

        It’s called the UniParty and Sundance writes about it all the time. It’s more than just being happy sitting pretty (which is what Rush Limbaugh says), it’s being under the control of their corporate donors which are globalists. They do not support the president’s plans and so it was far better to have many of them retire from the House so that they didn’t have a majority. That way they can vote with the president, which will make their constituents happy, but they know it won’t matter because they don’t have enough votes to win so the president’s plan won’t be successful and their globalist masters/corporate donors will be happy.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Mark McQueen says:
      April 25, 2019 at 11:59 pm

      The way I see it is they can speak out or consign themselves to irrelevance.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • MightyMustardSeed says:
        April 26, 2019 at 2:01 am

        Could Mad Maxine’s revelation have anything to do with Rhino behavior?

        Maxine Waters revealed that Barack Obama possessed a “kind of database that no-one has ever seen before,” with “information about everything, on every individual.”

        Like

        Reply
    • convert says:
      April 26, 2019 at 12:50 am

      Won’t happen. Other than the un-owned Republicans Congressman who have been out front all along. The rest of them are actually Democrats or virulent irrational Trump haters– they’re content to see the country destroyed just to get Trump– like killing a fly in your house with a hand grenade! Stupid evil people.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  11. JohnFul says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    It absolutely was an attempted coup, and now the plotters need to face the 1865 solution to coup attempts.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. marinovibe says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    Mr. R.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. whodoneit says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    Our President is not the least bit reluctant to call it as he sees it – and he sees it quite clearly. And I’m no longer amazed by his outstanding insight and iron-clad balls. This is the man we needed to lead the country. Long live President Trump!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  14. Alleycats says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    4/25/19. The proverbial shot heard ’round the world. Ladies and Gentlemen, Welcome to The Big Ugly.

    Narrated by Sundance and his Merry Band of Researchers.

    I’m so grateful to be a living witness to history in the making.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  15. FairestWitness says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    Just WOW! Remember this:

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  16. Carson Napier says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    The FBI, DOJ and CIA must be stripped of most of their power, if not eliminated entirely, or they will just do it again. They are Public Enemy # 1 no matter how much they try to frame and blame the Russians …. or President Trump.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • andyocoregon says:
      April 25, 2019 at 11:49 pm

      No, we need those agencies. They just need to be purged of loony liberals and reorganized.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      April 25, 2019 at 11:51 pm

      That would really be something if the FBI made the top of their own most wanted list.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        April 26, 2019 at 12:03 am

        Waltherppk needs to grace us with a meme! Would be a riot!

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • montanamel says:
          April 26, 2019 at 12:30 am

          I wonder if there has been one of those “mystery monster orders” placed by DHS??? You know, guns and ammo?…
          But, this time….they only need “single shot pistols” and enough ammo to load them only once…. So much cleaner and easier for all parties… no knotted ropes to untie… no spectacle for film at 11 o’clock… no rich lawyers…
          Kick in the door, serve the warrant, hand him/her/it the pistol and tell them “you have 5 min to say your words to God” … IF we haven’t heard this go off by then, we’ll be dragging you out of here by your heels in front of about 20 cameras….and, then, Bubba gets you!.

          This sounds great…I really, REALLY, like that part about document disclosure….

          Isn’t it about time to start yanking some passports and slapping some GPS trackers on these perp’s….eh?…. Most of their bank accounts need to be frozen as well – along with deposit boxes, etc…

          Check-6

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Robert Smith says:
        April 26, 2019 at 12:25 am

        I know which picture to use for former director Christopher Wray.

        Like

        Reply
    • whodoneit says:
      April 26, 2019 at 12:19 am

      I agree. Far past time to “clean house”. Take them out!

      Like

      Reply
    • andyocoregon says:
      April 26, 2019 at 2:27 am

      I think calling for the elimination of the FBI, DOJ and CIA is on par with the Dems calling for the elimination of ICE.
      It just ain’t gonna happen.

      Like

      Reply
  17. delighteddeplorable says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    Great interview and Sean was appropriately deferential – and silent. POTUS comes across as relaxed, gracious, and firmly in control. What he didn’t say speaks volumes. It will all come out in exactly the correct way at the right time, he left no doubt. It’s a beautiful thing.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  18. graphiclucidity says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    President Trump is warning the Democrats in the House that every escalation will be met with retaliation.

    Damaging news stories coming in bunches.
    A Democrat judge indicted by a US Attorney and a Democrat mayor raided by the FBI on the same day.

    Can all this possibly be coincidence?

    Is this what The Big Ugly looks like?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  19. davidb says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    I bet there will be some senators involved too. Like Burr, Warner and the TURDle.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Your Tour Guide says:
      April 25, 2019 at 11:55 pm

      Maybe Cummings. Looked up all the pictures of him
      and the Mayor of Baltimore. A treeper posted on the
      Baltimore thread that they were linked at the hip.

      She wasn’t far off at all. Hoping for some spill over.
      I’ve utterly loathed Cummings since at least 2009.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • BlackKnightRides says:
        April 26, 2019 at 12:16 am

        The FBI raided SEVEN homes in the Baltimore take-down … TODAY.
        I understand only TWO were the Mayor’s. 😉

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • Your Tour Guide says:
          April 26, 2019 at 1:03 am

          Look up the stories related to Maryland Center for Adult
          training. Had three people that the acting mayor fired on
          the board. Had Mayor McCrack on the board. The director
          was a gal that stole $825,000 from the prominent dentist
          that she worked for. Saddest part? They suddenly shut
          down the CNA program without any notice.

          Before it was Maryland Center for Adult training it was
          called the Maryland Center for Arts and Technology. I
          smell Elijah Cummings in the mix on this somewhere,
          but I couldn’t access any mention of him tying him to
          either entity. Maybe Katica or another exemplary digger
          can find something. Anyone up for some quality digging
          regarding Cummings in this? Put an hour into it, and
          I’m turning in.

          Like

          Reply
        • joeknuckles says:
          April 26, 2019 at 1:16 am

          That’s pretty close to D.C., huh? Maybe there will be some squealing.

          Like

          Reply
  20. JoD says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    “…..and much more.”

    Stay tuned.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  21. tuskyou says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    After listening to this interview there’s no doubt in my mind—
    IT’S HAPPENING!!!!!!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      April 25, 2019 at 11:55 pm

      Not fast enough for me.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • crossthread42 says:
        April 26, 2019 at 12:16 am

        Wheels of true justice always turns slow..

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • montanamel says:
          April 26, 2019 at 12:42 am

          [ found scratched on the top of a worker’s locker, Brinkerhoff Rig #36, North Slope of AK, circa 1969 — it used: “Burnie’s crew” in place of the following — ].

          Oh, the wind blew
          And, the shi* flew
          And, in came The Donald’s crew…

          My popcorn ETF is up 4.4% in overnight trading…. maybe I should get some butter too?

          Check-6

          PS… Being on here, tonight, is like being in the middle of the street with all my fan buddies after the LA Kings cleaned house on the Detroit Red Wings, 3-zip!… circa 1978

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
      • czecharthur says:
        April 26, 2019 at 1:55 am

        wow you are spoiled Joe. In country I was born we had to wait over 40 years to get any justice. 2 or 3 years is nothing lol.

        Like

        Reply
  22. doofusdawg says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    Just read the Solomon article. Funny how they knew Manafort was going to join the Trump campaign in January when he didn’t join the campaign for nearly three months.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • graphiclucidity says:
      April 26, 2019 at 12:07 am

      The article intimated that it was because Manafort and Roger Stone are connected, and Trump was connected to Stone.

      I seem to also remember that Manafort owned a condo in Trump Tower.

      Maybe they had Stone under surveillance and got him early on recommending Manafort for a position with the Trump campaign?

      Like

      Reply
  23. Chip Doctor says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:47 pm

    Don Jr, please tell your dad to be more clear about how he feels about the bastards that tried and are still trying to take him down. Also, tell him we’ve got his back. Bigly.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  24. Papoose says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:47 pm

    Patriots, True or False? We need to know.

    https://www.pscp.tv/JackPosobiec/1yNGavDlaXbJj

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. crossthread42 says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:49 pm

    LORD, PLEASE HEAR OUR PRAYERS…
    Let the Big, BIG, stuff
    Let the BIG UGLY

    BEGIN,,,

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  27. crossthread42 says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    I’m listening..

    Our President mentioned the Wiener Laptop!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  28. TreeClimber says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    Any chance there will be a transcript? It’s five till midnight here and my tiny human needs to sleep… the apartment is only two rooms so no real way for me to listen without waking him up.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  29. crossthread42 says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    OMG this is PURE GOLD!
    It was a overthrow of our government!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  30. mj_inOC says:
    April 25, 2019 at 11:59 pm

    Was it VP Pence’s former Chief of Staff’s wife that was to be the ‘coup informant’ or ?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • mj_inOC says:
      April 26, 2019 at 12:14 am

      … as Strozk’s #1 assistant.

      Oh, the mighty webs we weave…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Arrest Soros says:
      April 26, 2019 at 12:27 am

      Looks that way to me.
      Wikipedia says he was replaced by Nick Ayers in June 29 2017.
      He married one Katherine A Seaman in 2007. She was a special investigator for the Office of Personnel and Management when she married him.
      It seems plausible that she was the targeted mole for Stozk and Page and possibly why he was let go by Pence after being with him since Pence’s Congress days.

      here is a pick of their wedding (page 44-45 enlarge to view)

      Like

      Reply
  31. hard masada says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:00 am


    did anyone else see this ad on Insannity Hannity tonight?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. crossthread42 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:05 am

    QUOTE: DONALD J, TRUMP
    IT WAS A COUP
    It was attempted Coup

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  33. dave casper says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:07 am

    God is with Trump, or he might not still be with us.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  34. Deplore Able says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:08 am

    What struck me was the President’s use of the word “I want to be very temperate” as descriptive of his response to the coup attempt. “Temperate” is a word not commonly used today. It is a word a Catholic or Protestant theologian might use.

    In the Christian faith, there are four virtues that, in days of old, were called the “cardinal” virtues. These are the virtues upon which all other virtues depend. They are Justice, Prudence, Temperance and Fortitude. For example, to succeed at the virtue of patience, one must understand justice requires that the other person be heard, that it is prudent to allow the other person to make his case, that one must refrain from being intemperate in response and one needs courage (fortitude) to wait for the proper time to respond. The four “cardinal” virtues make the virtue of patience possible.

    That the President would use the word “temperate” is very telling. He or those around him have a firm foundation and a desire to seek virtue in the face of vicious conduct of the opposition. The President or somebody close to him has a solid Christian education.

    Please note that the rout of the word vicious is “vice” with is the opposite of the “virtue.”

    Catholics who were catechized pre-Vatican II know what I mean, as well as Protestants who have received a classic Christian education.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • safvetblog says:
      April 26, 2019 at 12:16 am

      The President’s pastor when he was young was Norman Vincent Peale…just sayin’

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Dekester says:
      April 26, 2019 at 12:17 am

      Yep temperate was often used to describe a modest ringer of alcohol.

      Of PDJT knows al about being clear headed and booze free.

      A truly special genius.

      Just what do the Sunday propaganda shows drone on about now. They will have to mention the word “ coup” man he is brilliant.

      God bless PDJT

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Dekester says:
        April 26, 2019 at 12:20 am

        Sorry about the spelling errors. I am typing in the near dark. The first mistake of course should be drinker of alcohol.

        God bless PDJT

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Deplore Able says:
          April 26, 2019 at 1:01 am

          It is OK to have a drink or two, but the virtue of temperance has to do with much more than just strong drink. Temperance involves avoiding strong emotions in many other respects. Consider the Generals who advised President Kennedy to invade Cuba during the missile crisis. Had he done so, nuclear war may have resulted. Robert Kennedy gave more sober advise, a blockade, that gave the leaders time to consider the consequences of their actions.

          Temperance in alcohol is a great virtue of President Trump. Temperance in other areas is perhaps not practiced as much one would hope. When the President is punched, he tends to punch back harder. But with respect to the coup attempt, he refrained from punching back as hard as he might have been tempted.

          I firmly believe that Mueller’s tactics with respect to General Flynn’s takedown, Manafort’s arrest, seizure of evidence and solitary confinement, the arrest of Cohen, and the Soviet style take down of Roger Stone were intended to goad President Trump to act imprudently and intemperately. Doing so might have made Mueller’s case for obstruction. President Trump, to his great credit, kept his cool. Now is the time for the leaders of the coup to feel the heat.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
    • Deplore Able says:
      April 26, 2019 at 1:14 am

      Oops, meant “root” not “rout.” Too much wine tonight. Rather intemperate of me. Lord have mercy.

      Like

      Reply
  35. joeknuckles says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:17 am

    The bastards were probably recruiting for the purpose of spying on the administration for purposes that had nothing to do with the Russia investigation.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. Robert Smith says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:21 am

    @23:00

    Trump said in response to a Hannity question:
    “It will all be declassified..”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. FairestWitness says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Our President is an amazing human being. His life has been remarkable…. he rose to the top of the heap. And then gave it all up to save our country. The indignities this wonderful man has endured are incalculable. I wish I could tell the President how grateful I am that he chose to run for President and won. I can’t imagine how bad off we’d all be today if anyone else had won.

    I am so sorry that the President has been so badly violated. I am sure he did not anticipate that his own government would attempt to do this to him. Justice must be done. Those who attempted to bring down this President must face the consequences of their actions.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  38. Robert Smith says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Trump confirmed he’s spoken to Fisher, the construction company, about the wall. But said he’s surprised they haven’t met the bids. But work goes on.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Bogeyfree says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Oh, how I wish Sundance could speak directly to PT for just an hour.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. Newhere says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Looking at events in light of SD’s alarm over the “justification trap.”

    Trump opening the floodgates would seem to make a small/narrow look at the “predicate” impossible. The democrat/media “Russia interference” lie has always been thin to the point of ridiculous; once all of the illegal activity pre-dating 2016 gets looked at, I’m not sure it can take the weight.

    The Ukraine scoop Solomon is covering may be a big help in working against the trap. To the extent the Obama administration was pushing Ukraine to stir up a Russia angle, it puts a lot of pressure on the idea of Putin the evil genius orchestrating it all. The more all threads are shown to trace back to the last administration, maintaining the origin myth will become harder.

    Players with high profiles and big platforms (left and right) will try, but I don’t think it will work.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Uncle Max says:
      April 26, 2019 at 2:15 am

      Agree. He just did what no politician would ever do. He went there… and it’s clear, he’s been playing them. He admitted he told his folks to let the Mueller thing to play out and hold fire. Hhahahaa. And, he let DC know.. that he knows… and he has special skills. They messed with the wrong guy. The predicate trap is kinda ruined now.

      Like

      Reply
  41. cheryl says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:48 am

    Dem Rep Cicilline is now threatening to imprison WH staff who do not respond to subpoenas.

    Like

    Reply
  42. boomerbeth says:
    April 26, 2019 at 1:04 am

    30% of Trump’s base wants Assange released. He is a political,prisoner.
    No discussion at all tonight.

    Trump will last se a second term, if he loses assange supporters.
    If he releases him, he will gain a bigger base.

    Like

    Reply
  43. andyocoregon says:
    April 26, 2019 at 2:18 am

    It was a great phone interview with President Trump tonight. I especially liked the last couple of minutes where he described in his own words the leading Demonrat candidates. He said he prefers to use the term Sleepy Joe Biden as opposed to “a word that rhymes with Sleepy”. He said he didn’t want to be too rough on Biden.
    Wait until the election really heats up and we’ll see if he calls him Creepy Joe as we already do.

    🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s