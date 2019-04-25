“Attempted Coup” – President Trump Gives Extensive Interview to Sean Hannity…

President Trump gave an extensive interview to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday evening. The President made several stunning comments about the Mueller investigation, previous wiretaps, the upcoming inspector general report, the deep state, and his firm plans to declassify a significant amount of background documents.
For the first time President Trump used the terms “attempted coup” and “overthrow” to discuss the coordinated effort against his administration by the previous administration including James Clapper (ODNI), John Brennan (CIA), James Comey (FBI), and lower level officials within the intelligence apparatus.
Background Reports referenced by Hannity:
- Ukraine Report from John Solomon
- Catherine Herridge Story – Grassley/Johnson Letter
- Sara Carter Column. Pence Chief-of-staff/Strzok Staffer
Oh my.
OH MY, …..
Quote Trump, ‘What difference does it make’..
The Big Ugly begins..
Looks very much like it.
When you strike at a king, you must kill him. Oops.
I would take a righteous king over the deep state any day, any week, any year.
Especially when righteous kings are hard to come by.
I am trying to think of a righteous King. I can’t, but if there was one and a tyrant followed…
It was The Great Failed Chicken Coup of 2017-2019.
They pulled every chickenshit trick in the book, had the IC (idiot children) and the media on their side and they still failed.
There are prison cells waiting for all of them.
And gallows, just like 1865.
Yeah, baby! Party like it’s 1865!!!!!!!!
…from your lips to Gods ears, JohnFul .
I think all of us who love our Country and our Constitution would LOVE to Hillary! join another (in)famous ´Woman In History¨.
That woman would be Mary Surratt.
That part of history would be the gallows pose at the Washington Navy Yard, July 7th 1865
JDubb – I would come watch…
olderwiser21:
Maybe they would let us pull the floor-drop handle!
That would be be even better than watching AND we would be doing our civic duty .
Indeed….
If they don’t see prison cells then the people responsible for prosecuting them can go straight to prison too as far as I’m concerned.
First they lost a rigged election, then they lost a rigged investigation. Oh oh.
And in between, they rigged a midterm
chicken coup leads to chicken coop, methinks
“They” did not “fail” all that badly.
Maybe they did not achieve their #1 objective but…..
“They” had the 95% of the MSM megaphone rooting for their side, as they always do.
Look at the chaos, obstruction, and distraction they were able to cause since before PDJT was inaugurated. And the chaos and obstruction of MAGA still continues because of the Mueller Report.
“They” gave the RINOs perfect cover to withhold support for PDJT, under the mostly unspoken but implied excuse of not being sure of his innocence.
The Dems have been able to avoid almost all of the major issues facing this country while all they do is repeat the false Muh Russia allegations that were given 2 years extra life because of the Special Counsel investigation.
PDJT’s approval numbers would be at least 10 points higher and the Repubs would have held the House in 2018 midterms. 2020 would not have been in any doubt whatsoever, whereas now we know the public isn’t aware of many of the facts and is going to require a lot of persuading.
Maybe these past 2+ years were an investment in preparation for Swamp draining. There has been very little draining thus far so there’s always hope for the future.
They would have won if we didn’t have DJT as President/ Mr Clean,
LikeLiked by 1 person
We shall see what we shall see!
45 knows 2020 is everything! Success is doing it again!! Draining the Swamp requires sunlight and timing…Americans know cheating and hate INVASION OF PRIVACY!
Yep. When you shoot at the kinv, you had better hit him
The stench of the “Banquet of Sedition” carries far and wide. Those that inhale the dream of power usurped become themselves most foul and corrupt. The cure for the body politic is painful, but necessary, to prevent a reoccurrence that could destroy the Republic!
President Trump had literally no reaction to Sean Hannity asking him about the Ukraine-Clinton collusion evidence.
He already knows everything.
Like how PDJT played it cool over the Putin-Kim summit, deep in that interview.
We can predict that the Dem-Resistance-Media response will be to resurrect the 25th Amendment talk. They might see this as an opportunity to beat that dead horse yet once again.
In the meantime, we better start hearing Republicans in the Senate and House use the same frank language that the President used tonight. No more hiding in the bushes like frightened little chickens.
Mika shows up tomorrow am on set wearing a football helmet.
If Trump is crazy, then we have a case of mass hysteria here since millions of people on both sides of the political spectrum believe the same thing he does.
If the other side wants to deeply implicate themselves in the coup attempt. If the TDS-afflicted want to get caught up in it… hey there’s collateral damage in every battle…
The Congressional Democrats … and possibly Complicit RINOs … are creating the case for their own OBSTRUCTION of JUSTICE CONVICTIONS … which will implicate them in SEDITION.
Yeah, just apply the same metric they applied in the whole Mueller SC sham.
Robert, please excuse my ignorance, but you used a term that I’ve seen a couple of times here on the site and have no idea what it means. What is TDS?
Trump Derangement Syndrome. I guess it might mean different things to different people but if it benefits Trump I hate it If it hurts Trump I like it. It’s a more virulent form of Bush Derangement Syndrome liberals developed during his administration.
They’re not hiding because they’re frightened chickens, they’re hiding because they’re on the same team as the democrats
We’ve got to stop believing the Republicans are on our side. As a whole they’re not, they’re Swamp, no difference between them and the democrats
There’s maybe five or six real Republicans out of the entire bunch
They’re hiding their real agenda
I get really burned out by the repukes pretending to be on Trump’s side. there may be a handful out of all, such as Nunes, Meadows, and Jordan, that are MAGA. The rest are bought by special interest, and cartels….or maybe Epstein’s island playhouse.
Republicans? They did nothing to support President Trump’s agenda. And they were more than happy to give over the house to Dem control. Why? – because all of the beltway inhabitants, regardless of party (with the exception of very few) want business as usual. None of them really care about the country or it’s people. What people? There’s only power and sitting pretty. That is ALL they ALL care about – regardless of party. And Trump is rocking their boat – big time. And none of them like it – NONE of them.
Our President needs to start talking about term limits again.
Term limits is something to take up after all is said and done
Right now, he needs to be talking about much longer terms. Prison terms that is
Term limits do nothing but entrench the power of the permanent bureaucracy. Go look at California. There’s already a term limit for people in Congress and that’s voting them out.
It’s called the UniParty and Sundance writes about it all the time. It’s more than just being happy sitting pretty (which is what Rush Limbaugh says), it’s being under the control of their corporate donors which are globalists. They do not support the president’s plans and so it was far better to have many of them retire from the House so that they didn’t have a majority. That way they can vote with the president, which will make their constituents happy, but they know it won’t matter because they don’t have enough votes to win so the president’s plan won’t be successful and their globalist masters/corporate donors will be happy.
The way I see it is they can speak out or consign themselves to irrelevance.
Could Mad Maxine’s revelation have anything to do with Rhino behavior?
Maxine Waters revealed that Barack Obama possessed a “kind of database that no-one has ever seen before,” with “information about everything, on every individual.”
Won’t happen. Other than the un-owned Republicans Congressman who have been out front all along. The rest of them are actually Democrats or virulent irrational Trump haters– they’re content to see the country destroyed just to get Trump– like killing a fly in your house with a hand grenade! Stupid evil people.
It absolutely was an attempted coup, and now the plotters need to face the 1865 solution to coup attempts.
Mr. R.
Rod, you need to explain a lot more than that.
Robert, what a little weasel Rosy is!
As if we don’t actively seek to undermine every other country in existence. How many bases do we have spread across the globe?
CURRENTLY 800+.…..
That kind of attitude is what gets all your battleships sunk in their “safe” harbor.
Yeah, we’re propping up most of those small countries with our military forces. I think it’s time to scale back some of them, but many need to remain.
SMH.
Our President is not the least bit reluctant to call it as he sees it – and he sees it quite clearly. And I’m no longer amazed by his outstanding insight and iron-clad balls. This is the man we needed to lead the country. Long live President Trump!
Absolutely and Amen!
4/25/19. The proverbial shot heard ’round the world. Ladies and Gentlemen, Welcome to The Big Ugly.
Narrated by Sundance and his Merry Band of Researchers.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just WOW! Remember this:
At the time Senator Schumer said this …. we now know the Intelligence Community ALREADY had President Trump under surveillance and had been spying on him for the entire campaign, even before he had the nomination won. And they also had been spying on the GOP for YEARS!
Schumer thought the IC was going to “get” President Trump, thought he was stupid. Uh huh! Who’s stupid now, Senator?
What was the date of that interview?
Perhaps Trump already knew the Idiot Children were trying to screw him, so he was trolling them to get them angry enough to make critical mistakes.
I think it was January 3, 2017
Chuck already knew. He is a member of the Gang of Eight.
Would they have briefed the Gang of 8 on their illegal surveillance?
On FISA’s…legal or illegal…oxymoronic if you ask me. Yes.
Brennen said he briefed rhe Gang of Eight, individually with one staffer each, if I am not mistaken.
But individually, not as a group. Why do I get the suspicion that the briefings were ‘tailored’ to the Senator receiving them?
FISA warrants for surveillance would have been required to be shared with Gang of Eight, hence the importance and interest in any misleading information in them.
Look at the tell, aka the smarmy smirk on Chuckie’s face when he says it.
Oh, yeah – mad cow Rachel and hawk man up-Chuck “together”! – Twiddle Dee and Twiddle Dum – mostly dum(b) .
The FBI, DOJ and CIA must be stripped of most of their power, if not eliminated entirely, or they will just do it again. They are Public Enemy # 1 no matter how much they try to frame and blame the Russians …. or President Trump.
No, we need those agencies. They just need to be purged of loony liberals and reorganized.
I don’t think anything is irreplaceable. I do think if you don’t make them suffer grievous hurt, they will come back and try again. For revenge and just because it’s what they do.
PT already has a parallel construction, from what I can gather.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would really be something if the FBI made the top of their own most wanted list.
Waltherppk needs to grace us with a meme! Would be a riot!
I wonder if there has been one of those “mystery monster orders” placed by DHS??? You know, guns and ammo?…
But, this time….they only need “single shot pistols” and enough ammo to load them only once…. So much cleaner and easier for all parties… no knotted ropes to untie… no spectacle for film at 11 o’clock… no rich lawyers…
Kick in the door, serve the warrant, hand him/her/it the pistol and tell them “you have 5 min to say your words to God” … IF we haven’t heard this go off by then, we’ll be dragging you out of here by your heels in front of about 20 cameras….and, then, Bubba gets you!.
This sounds great…I really, REALLY, like that part about document disclosure….
Isn’t it about time to start yanking some passports and slapping some GPS trackers on these perp’s….eh?…. Most of their bank accounts need to be frozen as well – along with deposit boxes, etc…
Check-6
Rommelapooza!!!
I know which picture to use for former director Christopher Wray.
I agree. Far past time to “clean house”. Take them out!
I think calling for the elimination of the FBI, DOJ and CIA is on par with the Dems calling for the elimination of ICE.
LikeLike
Great interview and Sean was appropriately deferential – and silent. POTUS comes across as relaxed, gracious, and firmly in control. What he didn’t say speaks volumes. It will all come out in exactly the correct way at the right time, he left no doubt. It’s a beautiful thing.
Unlike Peter Jennings
President Trump is warning the Democrats in the House that every escalation will be met with retaliation.
Damaging news stories coming in bunches.
A Democrat judge indicted by a US Attorney and a Democrat mayor raided by the FBI on the same day.
Is this what The Big Ugly looks like?
LikeLiked by 8 people
How many other Democrats and Idiot Children cashed in on book deals? We know the books were crap, so were those deals crooked, too?
I still see all of these books as attorney’s fees.
You might be right though.
For all we know Soros & Co. is buying 75% of these books.
Money laundering. Third oldest profession.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I bet there will be some senators involved too. Like Burr, Warner and the TURDle.
Maybe Cummings. Looked up all the pictures of him
and the Mayor of Baltimore. A treeper posted on the
Baltimore thread that they were linked at the hip.
She wasn’t far off at all. Hoping for some spill over.
I’ve utterly loathed Cummings since at least 2009.
The FBI raided SEVEN homes in the Baltimore take-down … TODAY.
I understand only TWO were the Mayor’s. 😉
Look up the stories related to Maryland Center for Adult
training. Had three people that the acting mayor fired on
the board. Had Mayor McCrack on the board. The director
was a gal that stole $825,000 from the prominent dentist
that she worked for. Saddest part? They suddenly shut
down the CNA program without any notice.
Before it was Maryland Center for Adult training it was
called the Maryland Center for Arts and Technology. I
smell Elijah Cummings in the mix on this somewhere,
but I couldn’t access any mention of him tying him to
either entity. Maybe Katica or another exemplary digger
can find something. Anyone up for some quality digging
regarding Cummings in this? Put an hour into it, and
I’m turning in.
That’s pretty close to D.C., huh? Maybe there will be some squealing.
“…..and much more.”
Stay tuned.
After listening to this interview there’s no doubt in my mind—
IT’S HAPPENING!!!!!!
Not fast enough for me.
Wheels of true justice always turns slow..
[ found scratched on the top of a worker’s locker, Brinkerhoff Rig #36, North Slope of AK, circa 1969 — it used: “Burnie’s crew” in place of the following — ].
Oh, the wind blew
And, the shi* flew
And, in came The Donald’s crew…
My popcorn ETF is up 4.4% in overnight trading…. maybe I should get some butter too?
Check-6
PS… Being on here, tonight, is like being in the middle of the street with all my fan buddies after the LA Kings cleaned house on the Detroit Red Wings, 3-zip!… circa 1978
wow you are spoiled Joe. In country I was born we had to wait over 40 years to get any justice. 2 or 3 years is nothing lol.
Just read the Solomon article. Funny how they knew Manafort was going to join the Trump campaign in January when he didn’t join the campaign for nearly three months.
The article intimated that it was because Manafort and Roger Stone are connected, and Trump was connected to Stone.
I seem to also remember that Manafort owned a condo in Trump Tower.
Maybe they had Stone under surveillance and got him early on recommending Manafort for a position with the Trump campaign?
Don Jr, please tell your dad to be more clear about how he feels about the bastards that tried and are still trying to take him down. Also, tell him we’ve got his back. Bigly.
IMO, he was pretty clear tonight.
Patriots, True or False? We need to know.
https://www.pscp.tv/JackPosobiec/1yNGavDlaXbJj
LORD, PLEASE HEAR OUR PRAYERS…
Let the Big, BIG, stuff
Let the BIG UGLY
BEGIN,,,
The story is finally coming out even among the left.
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/russiagate-fiasco-taibbi-news-media-826246/
I’m listening..
Our President mentioned the Wiener Laptop!
Ooops! That ought to tighten a few sphincters.
😂
Any chance there will be a transcript? It’s five till midnight here and my tiny human needs to sleep… the apartment is only two rooms so no real way for me to listen without waking him up.
Agreed, Hopefully Sundances team will have the Transcript soon..
Got any headphones?
Not anymore.
Turn on the closed captioning on the video. It works pretty well.
Turn on the captions and turn off the sound.
OMG this is PURE GOLD!
It was a overthrow of our government!
Was it VP Pence’s former Chief of Staff’s wife that was to be the ‘coup informant’ or ?
… as Strozk’s #1 assistant.
Oh, the mighty webs we weave…
Looks that way to me.
Wikipedia says he was replaced by Nick Ayers in June 29 2017.
He married one Katherine A Seaman in 2007. She was a special investigator for the Office of Personnel and Management when she married him.
It seems plausible that she was the targeted mole for Stozk and Page and possibly why he was let go by Pence after being with him since Pence’s Congress days.
here is a pick of their wedding (page 44-45 enlarge to view)
If it isn’t clear by now, this is why these scum keep their pre-marriage names.
did anyone else see this ad on Insannity Hannity tonight?
QUOTE: DONALD J, TRUMP
IT WAS A COUP
It was attempted Coup
Let us hope…a FAILED coup.
Time for the “Erdogan Coup Solution”.
Speaking of the coup, Strzok/ Page texts discussing briefing PENCE?!?!
Wait , what ? Pence briefed on what ?
Probably on the General Flynn fiasco!
Briefed Pence might refer to when they put the screws to him to get Trump to fire Flynn. I recall that they went over a second time to show Flynn’s 302’s to Pence himself.
General Kelly. McCabe went to see the V.P., gave him a bunch of fake info that Pence thought was shocking. He then took it to President Trump according to the vid of the podcast by Posobiec: https://www.pscp.tv/w/1yNGavDlaXbJj?t=1m6s
Wow. If you click on the tweet, down lower they also talk about Mike Rogers going to Trump Tower and Sessions being chosen for AG.
And they talk about someone’s husband (I guess the Mike Pence assistant whose wife worked for Strzok) being there to help them develop relationships.
Sounds like they had more than one mole on the inside.
Yah I saw that too and this text is dated the 16th of Nov . Rogers went to Ny on the 22nd I think 🤔
God is with Trump, or he might not still be with us.
What struck me was the President’s use of the word “I want to be very temperate” as descriptive of his response to the coup attempt. “Temperate” is a word not commonly used today. It is a word a Catholic or Protestant theologian might use.
In the Christian faith, there are four virtues that, in days of old, were called the “cardinal” virtues. These are the virtues upon which all other virtues depend. They are Justice, Prudence, Temperance and Fortitude. For example, to succeed at the virtue of patience, one must understand justice requires that the other person be heard, that it is prudent to allow the other person to make his case, that one must refrain from being intemperate in response and one needs courage (fortitude) to wait for the proper time to respond. The four “cardinal” virtues make the virtue of patience possible.
That the President would use the word “temperate” is very telling. He or those around him have a firm foundation and a desire to seek virtue in the face of vicious conduct of the opposition. The President or somebody close to him has a solid Christian education.
Please note that the rout of the word vicious is “vice” with is the opposite of the “virtue.”
Catholics who were catechized pre-Vatican II know what I mean, as well as Protestants who have received a classic Christian education.
The President’s pastor when he was young was Norman Vincent Peale…just sayin’
Yep temperate was often used to describe a modest ringer of alcohol.
Of PDJT knows al about being clear headed and booze free.
A truly special genius.
Just what do the Sunday propaganda shows drone on about now. They will have to mention the word “ coup” man he is brilliant.
God bless PDJT
Sorry about the spelling errors. I am typing in the near dark. The first mistake of course should be drinker of alcohol.
God bless PDJT
It is OK to have a drink or two, but the virtue of temperance has to do with much more than just strong drink. Temperance involves avoiding strong emotions in many other respects. Consider the Generals who advised President Kennedy to invade Cuba during the missile crisis. Had he done so, nuclear war may have resulted. Robert Kennedy gave more sober advise, a blockade, that gave the leaders time to consider the consequences of their actions.
Temperance in alcohol is a great virtue of President Trump. Temperance in other areas is perhaps not practiced as much one would hope. When the President is punched, he tends to punch back harder. But with respect to the coup attempt, he refrained from punching back as hard as he might have been tempted.
I firmly believe that Mueller’s tactics with respect to General Flynn’s takedown, Manafort’s arrest, seizure of evidence and solitary confinement, the arrest of Cohen, and the Soviet style take down of Roger Stone were intended to goad President Trump to act imprudently and intemperately. Doing so might have made Mueller’s case for obstruction. President Trump, to his great credit, kept his cool. Now is the time for the leaders of the coup to feel the heat.
Oops, meant “root” not “rout.” Too much wine tonight. Rather intemperate of me. Lord have mercy.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump said in response to a Hannity question:
“It will all be declassified..”
I assume he will declassify enough to get the job done. If Trump needs more, he’ll keep declassifying.
Yes! And in no uncertain language.
You tug on a bulls tail, you’re going to get the horns.
Yep, As Jim Croce said say.You don’t tug on Superman’s cape, you don’t spit in the wind!!!
And some we don’t even know about that will be declassified, at least that’s how I interpreted what POTUS said 😎🇺🇸
Our President is an amazing human being. His life has been remarkable…. he rose to the top of the heap. And then gave it all up to save our country. The indignities this wonderful man has endured are incalculable. I wish I could tell the President how grateful I am that he chose to run for President and won. I can’t imagine how bad off we’d all be today if anyone else had won.
I am so sorry that the President has been so badly violated. I am sure he did not anticipate that his own government would attempt to do this to him. Justice must be done. Those who attempted to bring down this President must face the consequences of their actions.
Trump, America, deserves these years back.
Fairest, thanks for the perfect appraisal, and the reminder of what would be lost if DJT if he had not become President.
Trump confirmed he’s spoken to Fisher, the construction company, about the wall. But said he’s surprised they haven’t met the bids. But work goes on.
Oh, how I wish Sundance could speak directly to PT for just an hour.
Looking at events in light of SD’s alarm over the “justification trap.”
Trump opening the floodgates would seem to make a small/narrow look at the “predicate” impossible. The democrat/media “Russia interference” lie has always been thin to the point of ridiculous; once all of the illegal activity pre-dating 2016 gets looked at, I’m not sure it can take the weight.
The Ukraine scoop Solomon is covering may be a big help in working against the trap. To the extent the Obama administration was pushing Ukraine to stir up a Russia angle, it puts a lot of pressure on the idea of Putin the evil genius orchestrating it all. The more all threads are shown to trace back to the last administration, maintaining the origin myth will become harder.
Players with high profiles and big platforms (left and right) will try, but I don’t think it will work.
Agree. He just did what no politician would ever do. He went there… and it’s clear, he’s been playing them. He admitted he told his folks to let the Mueller thing to play out and hold fire. Hhahahaa. And, he let DC know.. that he knows… and he has special skills. They messed with the wrong guy. The predicate trap is kinda ruined now.
Dem Rep Cicilline is now threatening to imprison WH staff who do not respond to subpoenas.
I imagine when he issues that order to the appropriate person, they will answer:
“Hey, Bob – who is this guy?”
Does an extended middle digit qualify?
30% of Trump’s base wants Assange released. He is a political,prisoner.
No discussion at all tonight.
Trump will last se a second term, if he loses assange supporters.
If he releases him, he will gain a bigger base.
Have you read the indictment? Cards on the table: I read it twice & the image it evoked in my mind was “a gunshot to both knees”
It was a great phone interview with President Trump tonight. I especially liked the last couple of minutes where he described in his own words the leading Demonrat candidates. He said he prefers to use the term Sleepy Joe Biden as opposed to “a word that rhymes with Sleepy”. He said he didn’t want to be too rough on Biden.
Wait until the election really heats up and we’ll see if he calls him Creepy Joe as we already do.
🙂
