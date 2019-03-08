Tripwire: Adam Schiff Staff Coached Michael Cohen Four Times, Over Ten Hours, Prior to Testimony….

As CTH has outlined since last year, the use of Michael Cohen as the cornerstone of  heavily scripted and pre-planned testimony -toward their organized impeachment efforts- is part of a staged and coordinated strategy.  Nothing is organic; everything is planned; this is simply what the Democrats do every single time.  They use the same playbook.

Adding further evidence toward this insufferable scheme, reports are now surfacing that HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff dispatched his staff members to coach Michael Cohen on his testimony on four occasions (in New York), prior to his congressional appearance, totaling more than 10 hours.  Again, everything is rehearsed and scripted.

These latest developments explain why the Cohen testimony was delayed.  Political democrat operatives, working with Cohen’s handler Lanny Davis, worked through a training and coaching process for maximum effect.  This coordinated process is also why Cohen was given a deferment to the beginning of his prison sentence.  None of this should be a surprise to anyone who has followed the predictable ‘Tripwires‘ as outlined.

WASHINGTON DC – President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen told House investigators this week that staff for Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., traveled to New York at least four times to meet with him for over 10 hours immediately before last month’s high-profile public testimony, according to two sources familiar with the matter — as Republicans question whether the meetings amounted to coaching a witness.

[…]  Republicans have raised concerns with the sessions, with Ohio Rep. Mike Turner sending a letter to Cohen’s team on Wednesday demanding answers.

Turner specifically asked for confirmation of Cohen’s contacts, if any, “with Democratic Members or Democratic staff of SSCI [Senate Select Committee on Intelligence], COR [House Committee on Oversight and Reform], or HPSCI [House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence] prior to his appearances before House and Senate committees last week” — as well as the lengths of such contacts, their locations and who exactly was involved.

“These questions are important for the public to understand whether or not they were watching witness testimony, a public hearing, or well-rehearsed theater,” he wrote.

During last month’s seven-hour public hearing before the House Oversight Committee, Cohen hesitantly acknowledged, under questioning from Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, that he had spoken with Schiff “about topics that were going to be raised at the upcoming hearing.”  (read more)

.

All of this is carefully designed. None of this is organic. All of the participants have networked contacts, and media, acting as intermediaries (like Lawfare) to provide arms-length plausible deniability to the larger political scheme.

These plans and schemes are all professional Democrats spend time thinking and talking about. This is what they do. This is all they do. This is their purpose in life; nothing else matters.

The structural impeachment schedule will ultimately lead to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler.  Professional political Democrats would not be using “impeachment” in the constitutional sense of the process (high crimes and misdemeanors); but rather weaponizing the process –as a tool itself– to: •target the executive office; •diminish the presidency (“isolate”/”marginalize”, Alinsky rules); •and position themselves for 2020.

It is good to see Jim Jordan and Mike Turner beginning to put the sunlight on the corrupt Democrat operation.  This is how the Democrats can be nullified; expose the scheme.

The best defense is a good offense.

The republicans might be in the minority position but they have a distinct advantage.  We have the opposition’s playbook in front of us…. we know what they are going to do; we know what the sequence of plays is; and we know generally the timeline they will be using…

That’s valuable information.

Team MAGA can easily crush this.  Just use their same playbook against them:

Tripwire Reference Information:

 

  1. Sporty says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    How is this not a crime of coaching/witness tampering?

    • Caius Lowell says:
      March 8, 2019 at 5:07 pm

      Or, dare we say, obstruction of justice — perhaps, “furthering of social justice”…

    • franz dorn says:
      March 8, 2019 at 5:15 pm

      It is a question of degree. An attorney can ethically interview a witness. It is unethical to coach a witness. It is illegal to threaten committ fraud or convince a witness to lie. It is a continuom. The Dems probably did all three. Politically, repubs had right to participate. in interviews.

    • Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
      March 8, 2019 at 5:16 pm

      Oh, it is a crime. But We, The People are waiting for a certain AG to actually start doing something. I have a strong feeling that what we are going to actually see is something like a body repair man use “bondo” instead of metal to “repair” a rusted and broken system

    • littleanniefannie says:
      March 8, 2019 at 5:29 pm

      In the world of the O’Failure DOJ, it is “questioning in advance” not coaching. This gives handler Lanny Davis ample time to run some answers by and have them accepted. Plausible deniability—they weren’t coaching Cohen, they were coaching Davis. If Davis then taught Cohen the answers to the test questions according to the Schiffty test maker, we’ll shucks, you guys should just sit back and take it up the wahzoo. Collusion? Corruption, corruption, corruption!!

    • bertdilbert says:
      March 8, 2019 at 5:33 pm

      A congressional hearing is not a court of law. No rules apply for congressional theater.

    • Albertus Magnus says:
      March 8, 2019 at 5:54 pm

      Is coaching/witness tampering for people testifying before Congress subject to the law in the same sense that coaching/witness tampering with witnesses in a criminal case is? Don’t think it is. Lots of people refuse to testify before Congress, few ignore a subpoena in a criminal case. And exactly what crime has anyone been charged with by Congress that Cohen’s testimony would rise to being subject to such a law? I thought he was being called in as a so-called expert rather than a witness to a charged crime.

    • Another Scott says:
      March 8, 2019 at 6:23 pm

      It’s just a congressional hearing not a trial.

    • thedoc00 says:
      March 8, 2019 at 7:32 pm

      Reminder, this is not a court of law. The rules are allot different and there are no rules of evidence or objections to be made as in a court of law. So, what exactly did they do that is illegal?? Anything other than suborning perjury is not illegal for a politically based congressional hearing.

      If the Republicans really want to play dirty, offer immunity to Cohen for testifying he was “coached” to lie by Schiff and his team. That would get allot of hearts beating cross ways.

  2. SharkDiver says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    Nadler providing an example for Weebles everywhere.

  3. JL says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Are there any indications that Nunes was made aware of these coaching sessions prior to them happening?

  4. Chip Doctor says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Because it was the Democrats that did it.

  5. jesusbiggerthanthebeatles says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Michael Caputo has the right idea, and the Demonic Rats have established the precedent of thumbing their nose at the law: Just tell these swine to go to hell.

  6. Tony D. says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    I though for sure it read adam-schiff-staff CHOKED-michael-cohen-four-times-over-ten-hours-prior-to-testimony. The first time I read it.

    • Tony D. says:
      March 8, 2019 at 5:43 pm

      And it’s obvious the Russian influenced schiff then influenced the witness. We need a Muelner type special counsel to go after shifty.

  7. InkanPatriot says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    Civil War. It’s time. I’m your a coward cuckservative it’s time you STFU and step aside. You no longer have ANY worth to the cause. Your the loyalist cowards in 1776. The time for civil discourse IS OVER!!! Those of you who refuse to do what’s hard deserve NO LIBERTY. How more BS will you cowards take?!?

  8. TwoLaine says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    Of course they did. It all goes back to “Speaker Nancy Pelosi New Rules”. They gave themselves permission in writing to do what they did.

    Where were the Rs when this was passed? It’s like they don’t even know that DIMs can do whatever they want according to the Nancy’s new rules.

    • mr.piddles says:
      March 8, 2019 at 5:18 pm

      And after aaalllllllll that… Cohen stil perjured himself. Dumpster. Fire.

    • Nowut Ameen says:
      March 8, 2019 at 5:29 pm

      Pelosi doesn’t need input to create rules. She just rules. The GOP lost the elections and gave up its ability to rein in the Dems.

      • madeline says:
        March 8, 2019 at 5:46 pm

        The republicans need to partner with the moderate dems that are from districts PDT won and challenge Nancy. Or should I say AOC.

      • necsumadeoinformis says:
        March 8, 2019 at 5:47 pm

        She’s having some trouble just ruling her own caucus these days. Awwww, poor thing… I thought she was a ninja-like exacter of vengeance. I’m gonna stop believing that old narrative if AOC doesn’t wake up with a horse’s head in her bed soon.

    • Blind no longer says:
      March 8, 2019 at 5:36 pm

      Yes and the cowards in the GOP worry about a precedent being set with the National Emergency…makes me laugh out loud!!!

      These Dems will pull out every trick in the Saul Alinsky playbook anytime they want to, to stop President Trump, or any other Republican who comes along later! Just ask Harry Reid.

      I don’t remember who said it but no more truthful statement has ever been spoken….The Repubicans take office when elected, the Dems take POWER!!!

  9. decisiontime16 says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Lying and lawlessness have become the Democrat norm across the board.

  10. cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Is this enough to get President Trump to do something?
    Not yet?
    Oh okay.

    • Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
      March 8, 2019 at 5:21 pm

      AG Barr isn’t back from the donut shop yet. Cut him some slack, will ya? / sarc

      • JL says:
        March 8, 2019 at 5:28 pm

        Barr has only been AG for what, like 3 weeks?

        I’m not giong to pretend like he some some sort of savior destined to make indictments fly. I hope he is, for sure.

        But I don’t think 3 weeks is long enough to draw a conclusion. If anything is going to happen, it will happen after the Mueller protection racket is finished.

        • Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
          March 8, 2019 at 5:37 pm

          There’s a good possibility that Mueller will drag this out for longer than expected. Even Devin Nunes has made the comment that he doesn’t believe Mueller is near the completion.

          • JL says:
            March 8, 2019 at 5:57 pm

            I kind of agree with that. Although I can’t really find anyone else he can indict with trumped up charges.

            He could suddenly decide he wants to make a name for himself and start taking down the DOJ/FBI/Obama admin, but I give that about a 1/1000 chance of happening. It would be pretty damn easy though. Bruce Ohr and McCabe are the weak points and could easily be flipped. Or possibly Joe Pientka.

        • madeline says:
          March 8, 2019 at 5:47 pm

          We can all agree Barr needs to lay off the donuts.

        • Jederman says:
          March 8, 2019 at 6:46 pm

          “…it will happen after the Mueller protection racket is finished.”

          But until then Barr has the authority to have mueller in his office any time he wants him there to provide him updates etc etc. He is perfectly entitled to micro mange the h!ll out of mueller.

        • David Vicknair says:
          March 8, 2019 at 7:00 pm

          My guess is that after seeing the extent of corruption before him AG Barr has been sitting on the floor in the middle of his office weeping, eating donuts and washing them down with shots. After Graham’s letter he is probably just doing shots.

    • Nowut Ameen says:
      March 8, 2019 at 5:26 pm

      Any day now. Just wait. You’ll see. 5D chess.

    • necsumadeoinformis says:
      March 8, 2019 at 5:38 pm

      “64 level chess” haha. We heard that so often in 2017-18.

      aka, in reality: the Dems gumming up Trump while running out the clock and hoping for a 2020 election sweep.

  11. Dav says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    Sundance’s analysis here seems to hold water… but if all this is true, then it sure seems like they went through a lot of effort for what appeared to be an awfully unproductive set of hearings from evidentiary and credibility perspectives (at least of what has been made public)

    • webgirlpdx says:
      March 8, 2019 at 5:27 pm

      Dav: Obviously not the best and brightest ‘coaching’ Cohen. Good grief…..we have to pay these staff people. What a bunch of incompetents on all levels.

    • emeraldcoaster says:
      March 8, 2019 at 5:31 pm

      Unproductive? Only if the House patriots (Jordan, Nunez, Meadows et al) make an unending effort to expose the Democrat shennanigans at every opportunity. The righteous effort requires all hands on deck to stand in the gap, and there are too many Sunshine Patriots right now.

    • keeler says:
      March 8, 2019 at 5:37 pm

      Cohen performed poorly, but the Democrats’ objective was to begin pivoting public perception away from Russia and towards the “financial crimes” of the “gangster” Trump Organization.

      Evidence and credibility are less important than restructuring the narrative for repetition over mass media at brainwashing levels.

      • Redzone says:
        March 8, 2019 at 6:37 pm

        You hit the nail on the head. This was simply the next step in the plan. A poll came out a few days ago that said 64% of Americans think Trump committed crimes before joining the White House. Perfect timing after the Cohen testimony. This is all just part of the Democrats master plan with the MSM sales team.

    • justlizzyp says:
      March 8, 2019 at 5:52 pm

      If the goal were to actually successfully impeach then you’re correct, they didn’t get much out of Cohen. If you consider that the goal is keep the idea of impeachment at the forefront of national discussion, and ANYTHING that is said or released that makes Trump look bad works toward that, then he did okay.

  12. jsouthcott says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    sundance’s photos are often priceless additions to his articles/reports/analyses. ie. Slovenly Adler.

    How the “heck” is this “coaching” not witness tampering or another form of indictable political corruption?

    Oh well. Bill Barr recently met John Huber.

  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:29 pm

  14. SmurfetteX says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    Omigosh, hilarious thread. Laughing already!

  15. Everything Means Something says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    pretty much everything in the news is a performance…

  16. Lefty says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    And Hannity is back to his old ‘tic tock’ spiel again today.

  17. livefreeordieguy says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    I believe Congressmen Meadows and Jordan have already sent a letter to AG Barr claiming Michael Cohen willfully and intentionally lied while testifying in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. They asked Barr to open a perjury probe into Cohen’s testimony. It seems like they need to amend the letter and allege that Schiff and his hacks are guilty of the subornation of that perjury… Seeing that unctuous, smarmy toad Schiff on the courthouse steps with a raincoat over his head dodging reporters after being found guilty of suborning perjury and obstruction of justice would be a most wonderful sight…

  18. Sean Supsky says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    Lieyers get paid to lie.

    Lenny Davis is not pro-bono.

    Watch, in another couple of months, it will be discovered that he was in fact paid by way of contracts and kickbacks.

  19. CNY3 says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    Um, doesn’t this cause the entire testimony to blow up in their faces????

    • necsumadeoinformis says:
      March 8, 2019 at 5:59 pm

      Not a problem for them, they think. The only real Dem goals in the House for the next 20 months are 1. try to make Trump ‘look’ bad to improve Dem election odds in 2020, and 2. distract and gum things up so (they hope) he gets less done between now and the election.

    • Jederman says:
      March 8, 2019 at 6:52 pm

      Not while they enjoy the services of a corrupt and obedient “news” media. Anything goes. Until this country has ethical journalism the Dems/socialists have free rein.

  20. ristvan says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    The Dem scheme is already failing early and often. Pure irrational TDS.

    Despite Schiff staff ‘grooming’ (perhaps a more apropos description than coaching), Cohen provably perjured himself at least 6 times AND got refuted by his own attorney Lanny Davis (trying to split July 2 2018 hairs—Giuliani: never means never ever, not ‘never since Jluy 2’) AND got referred to DoJ for perjury. A ‘Schiff for brains’ train wreck.

    Nadler’s House Judiciary has neither the House rules jurisdiction nor (by his own last weekend televised (and stupid) admission) probable cause. All 81 persons/organizations should refuse his doc requests—especially on matters beyond the Presidency, and then move to quash his attempted improper ensuing subpoenas. A judge can only approve a subpoena request when both jurisdiction and probable cause are evident. If a biased judge does anyway, appeal.

    Deplorables and PDJT need to play hardball now. The Dem impeachment effort (e.g. Tlaib obscenity makes a good 2020 30 second Parscale video) will backfire bigly. They are too blinded by TDS to recognize it. Much Sun Tzu wisdom in play now.

  21. Doug says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    Lord forgive me, but Nadler is a mess!

  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    Monday…
    Intercom: Paging Mr. Barr, Mr. Barr, you’re wanted in your office

    Tuesday…
    Intercom: Paging Mr. Barr, Mr. Barr, you’re wanted in your office

    Wednesday…
    Intercom: Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mr. Barr, please call the White House

    Thursday…
    Intercom: Come on, someone must know where Mr. Barr is. Help us out here

    Friday…
    Intercom: Paging Mr. Barr. Mr. Barr, your underlings are completely out of control. They’re committing crimes that border on treason. Paging Mr. Barr. MR. BARR, GET YOUR ASS IN YOUR OFFICE AND DO SOMETHING!!!!!

    I’m so sick of this. Where in hell is Barr and the oversight of all this? This absolute clown show just goes on and on with impunity

    • GSparrow says:
      March 8, 2019 at 6:19 pm

      all…
      A/G Barr might still be meeting with John Huber. See link
      The coup attempt and related matters did not appear to be on their agenda when the picture was taken.

      Meanwhile Rod Rosenstein opened his last keynote address on FCPA Enforcement with this sentence, ” It is fitting that one of my final speeches in this job is about promoting compliance and preventing corruption.”

      https://twitter.com/usattyhuber?lang=en

      • alliwantissometruth says:
        March 8, 2019 at 6:46 pm

        I hope so GS, and maybe he’s allowing certain things to keep going so he can collect added proof. Who knows?

        I don’t like getting frustrated with these matters, and realize they take a lot of time and involve covert operations to get at the truth, but it all seems so one sided, all while our President is slandered unmercifully by these miscreants

        As usual, we’ll have to wait and see

  23. VegasGuy says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    I am not a Lawyer….BUT…..would not having Cohen give rehearsed & coached answers amount to violation of the oath to …”Tell the truth, the whole truth, & nothing but the truth etc….?? Not to mention that, IMO, it amounts to witness tampering and leading a witness in order to compel said witness, while not outfight lying, to potentially mislead Congress by his anawers.

    I am somewhat amazed that Cohen stated 3 facts in support of POTUS….That Trump did not instruct Cohen to lie, that Cohen does not believe any collusion existed between the Trump campaign & Russia, & that Cohen stated he was never in Prague.

    I do find it interesting that Schiftt & Co. got Cohen to imply that Trump “spoke in code” to him…LOL
    That’s something I would heave believed more from Warren….al la “WWII Code Talkers”….

    The Dems have created a monster & now they have to scream to the world ….”It’s Alive”.

    Will they never learn? IMO, Guessing not.

  24. GSparrow says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    When interviewing Shifty Schiff, an interviewer can not leave any opportunity for him to divert, deceive or downplay an answer like he did on “Face the Nation.” He’s a master of deception but the MSM hosts will coddle and protect him and he refuses to go on FNC. He is living in a protective media bubble.

  25. Papoose says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    “He’s racist, a conman and a cheat.”

    The very words that gave him away when he said them. Sure did sound like someone demanded, “you will make this declaration in public, or else.”

    Dead giveaway.

  26. Carson Napier says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    Is there a more corrupt man on the planet than Herr Gestapo Bob Mueller ????

  27. fanbeav says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    Where’s the Mueller report? This is getting ridiculous! Barr better shut this “chit show” down so President Trump can really go on offense!

  28. 2packs4sure says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    INTERESTING,,,,,, Adam Schiff Staff Coached Michael Cohen Four Times, Over Ten Hours, Prior to Testimony AND Cohen comes off as a lying scumbag.
    They must have really pour their heart and soul into it,,, they created an Adam Schiff CLONE !!

  29. Chieftain says:
    March 8, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    That photo of Fat Jerry reminds me of a song from Little Abner. Here the Democrat voters explaining things.

  30. xcontra says:
    March 8, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    Meanwhile no Mueller report — not publicly. Once again, Brennan was wrong; his big mouth spouts more noxious gas.

  31. jeans2nd says:
    March 8, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    And just what, exactly, has our talented and dedicated gubmint servant FBI Chief Christopher Steele been up to lately?
    Check out the latest Lawfare podcast. The latest is an interview with Christopher Wray.
    DOJ was not enough. FBI must be recruited into the scheme as well.
    Only the best recruited for our opposition, fellow Deplorables, only the best.

  32. Doug Amos says:
    March 8, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    Nadler would roll all the way to the Potomac if he ever tripped and fell. We’re the deplorables?

  33. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 8, 2019 at 7:39 pm

  34. 6x47 says:
    March 8, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    Cheeze n Rice! The Cohen s**tshow was what Adam Schiff WANTED?! He coached that dumpster fire?!

    Daaaang.

