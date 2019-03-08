Tripwire: Adam Schiff Staff Coached Michael Cohen Four Times, Over Ten Hours, Prior to Testimony….

As CTH has outlined since last year, the use of Michael Cohen as the cornerstone of heavily scripted and pre-planned testimony -toward their organized impeachment efforts- is part of a staged and coordinated strategy. Nothing is organic; everything is planned; this is simply what the Democrats do every single time. They use the same playbook.

Adding further evidence toward this insufferable scheme, reports are now surfacing that HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff dispatched his staff members to coach Michael Cohen on his testimony on four occasions (in New York), prior to his congressional appearance, totaling more than 10 hours. Again, everything is rehearsed and scripted.

These latest developments explain why the Cohen testimony was delayed. Political democrat operatives, working with Cohen’s handler Lanny Davis, worked through a training and coaching process for maximum effect. This coordinated process is also why Cohen was given a deferment to the beginning of his prison sentence. None of this should be a surprise to anyone who has followed the predictable ‘Tripwires‘ as outlined.

WASHINGTON DC – President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen told House investigators this week that staff for Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., traveled to New York at least four times to meet with him for over 10 hours immediately before last month’s high-profile public testimony, according to two sources familiar with the matter — as Republicans question whether the meetings amounted to coaching a witness. […] Republicans have raised concerns with the sessions, with Ohio Rep. Mike Turner sending a letter to Cohen’s team on Wednesday demanding answers. Turner specifically asked for confirmation of Cohen’s contacts, if any, “with Democratic Members or Democratic staff of SSCI [Senate Select Committee on Intelligence], COR [House Committee on Oversight and Reform], or HPSCI [House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence] prior to his appearances before House and Senate committees last week” — as well as the lengths of such contacts, their locations and who exactly was involved. “These questions are important for the public to understand whether or not they were watching witness testimony, a public hearing, or well-rehearsed theater,” he wrote. During last month’s seven-hour public hearing before the House Oversight Committee, Cohen hesitantly acknowledged, under questioning from Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, that he had spoken with Schiff “about topics that were going to be raised at the upcoming hearing.” (read more)

All of this is carefully designed. None of this is organic. All of the participants have networked contacts, and media, acting as intermediaries (like Lawfare) to provide arms-length plausible deniability to the larger political scheme.

These plans and schemes are all professional Democrats spend time thinking and talking about. This is what they do. This is all they do. This is their purpose in life; nothing else matters.

The structural impeachment schedule will ultimately lead to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler. Professional political Democrats would not be using “impeachment” in the constitutional sense of the process (high crimes and misdemeanors); but rather weaponizing the process –as a tool itself– to: •target the executive office; •diminish the presidency (“isolate”/”marginalize”, Alinsky rules); •and position themselves for 2020.

It is good to see Jim Jordan and Mike Turner beginning to put the sunlight on the corrupt Democrat operation. This is how the Democrats can be nullified; expose the scheme.

The best defense is a good offense.

The republicans might be in the minority position but they have a distinct advantage. We have the opposition’s playbook in front of us…. we know what they are going to do; we know what the sequence of plays is; and we know generally the timeline they will be using…

That’s valuable information.

Team MAGA can easily crush this. Just use their same playbook against them:

Tripwire Reference Information:

