Predictable – Adam Schiff and Elijah Cummings Announce Next Set of Witnesses…

Following the transparently predictable, pre-planned and organized schedule toward Pelosi’s insufferable impeachment scheme, Chairmen Adam Schiff (HPSCI) and Elijah Cummings (WH Oversight) announce they will be calling additional Trump officials and family members for testimony.

Remember, the testimony of Michael Cohen is the cornerstone of the effort. Cohen’s testimony was organized immediately following the 2018 mid-term election. This nonsense is all sequenced by design:

(The Hill) The House Intelligence Committee plans to question Felix Sater, the longtime business associate of President Trump involved in efforts to build a Trump property in Moscow, in a public hearing in March, committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told reporters Thursday. Schiff said the open hearing with Sater is scheduled for March 14 and would focus on the Trump Moscow discussions. (read more)

Additionally:

(Pelosi Rules)

(VIA CNN) House Oversight Chair Elijah Cummings on Thursday outlined plans for his committee to seek interviews with close Trump associates and family members following a blockbuster public hearing featuring President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen. Cummings told CNN that five or six House committees will investigate all the allegations that emerged from Cohen’s testimony. Asked if his committee would focus on Trump’s role in the hush-money scandal, the Maryland Democrat said: “Probably.” Cummings told reporters that his committee will reach out to individuals named repeatedly during Wednesday’s hearing for interviews, saying his panel will comb through the transcript of the hours-long hearing to “figure out who we want to talk to and we’ll bring them in.” (read more)

Remember also that Pelosi changed the rules and responsibilities of House committees specifically to target the White House. The former “House Government Oversight and Reform Committee” was even structurally changed to narrow oversight. Now it ONLY looks at the White House; the rest of government oversight has been entirely abandoned.

Obviously this approach is unprecedented. However, as with everything that has happened thus far, this level of resistance continues to raise political confrontation into uncharted territory.

(pdf source – Speaker Pelosi Rules)

Yes, you read that correctly… Chairman Elijah Cummings is now in charge of ‘White House Oversight Committee’ with responsibility for: “Oversight Over the Executive Office of the President”. This sets up the system for Cummings to target President Trump, his family, and all members of the executive branch as they relate to specific White House functions.

These people are bananas.

They are predictable, but they’re still bananas.

The way to defeat the Pelosi/Schumer impeachment scheme is to expose the cornerstone of the political fraud the scheme relies upon.

All of this is carefully designed. None of this is organic. All of the participants have networked contacts acting as intermediaries (like Lawfare) to provide arms-length plausible deniability to the larger political scheme. These plans and schemes are all professional Democrats spend time thinking and talking about. This is what they do. This is all they do. This is their purpose in life; nothing else matters.

Additionally within the new House Rules Pelosi unveiled last December, HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff has until April 15th, 2019, to organize his summer hearing schedule for attacks against the White House. Speaker Pelosi hasn’t tried to hide the plan; heck, she’s published it for all to see.

The structural impeachment schedule will ultimately lead to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler. Professional political Democrats would not be using “impeachment” in the constitutional sense of the process (high crimes and misdemeanors); but rather weaponizing the process –as a tool itself– to: •target the executive office; •diminish the presidency (“isolate”/”marginalize”, Alinsky rules); •and position themselves for 2020.

Chairman Nadler will begin specifically focused hearings sometime in late April or May 2019. If they stay committed to the timeline, and so far they are right on cue, the House impeachment vote will be scheduled for sometime in the early/mid fall of this year.

Following their plan, this gives Democrats and the media around six months +/- to build an overwhelming political argument against President Trump; and, with the help of media, create such political controversy that Senate Republicans (Decepticon Caucus) will be showcasing pearl-clutching anxiety into the senate impeachment trial.

Fortunately there are signals beginning to surface that indicate at least some members of congress are aware of the insufferable scheme and beginning to get out in front of it. Representative Jim Jordan leads the charge:

"What did you talk to Mr. Schiff about?" Cohen: "I spoke to Mr. Schiff about topics that were going to be raised at the upcoming hearing." "Woah. Not just what time to show up? Actually what you're going to talk about?" pic.twitter.com/c07dRqbQ8A — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 27, 2019

The best defense is a good offense.

The republicans might be in the minority position but they have a distinct advantage. We have the opposition’s playbook in front of us…. we know what they are going to do; we know what the sequence of plays is; and we know generally the timeline they will be using… That’s valuable information. So use it !

Reference Information:

