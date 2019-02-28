Predictable – Adam Schiff and Elijah Cummings Announce Next Set of Witnesses…

Following the transparently predictable, pre-planned and organized schedule toward Pelosi’s insufferable impeachment scheme, Chairmen Adam Schiff (HPSCI) and Elijah Cummings (WH Oversight) announce they will be calling additional Trump officials and family members for testimony.
Remember, the testimony of Michael Cohen is the cornerstone of the effort. Cohen’s testimony was organized immediately following the 2018 mid-term election. This nonsense is all sequenced by design:
(The Hill) The House Intelligence Committee plans to question Felix Sater, the longtime business associate of President Trump involved in efforts to build a Trump property in Moscow, in a public hearing in March, committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told reporters Thursday.
Schiff said the open hearing with Sater is scheduled for March 14 and would focus on the Trump Moscow discussions. (read more)
Additionally:
(VIA CNN) House Oversight Chair Elijah Cummings on Thursday outlined plans for his committee to seek interviews with close Trump associates and family members following a blockbuster public hearing featuring President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen.
Cummings told CNN that five or six House committees will investigate all the allegations that emerged from Cohen’s testimony.
Asked if his committee would focus on Trump’s role in the hush-money scandal, the Maryland Democrat said: “Probably.”
Cummings told reporters that his committee will reach out to individuals named repeatedly during Wednesday’s hearing for interviews, saying his panel will comb through the transcript of the hours-long hearing to “figure out who we want to talk to and we’ll bring them in.” (read more)
Remember also that Pelosi changed the rules and responsibilities of House committees specifically to target the White House. The former “House Government Oversight and Reform Committee” was even structurally changed to narrow oversight. Now it ONLY looks at the White House; the rest of government oversight has been entirely abandoned.
Obviously this approach is unprecedented. However, as with everything that has happened thus far, this level of resistance continues to raise political confrontation into uncharted territory.
(pdf source – Speaker Pelosi Rules)
Yes, you read that correctly… Chairman Elijah Cummings is now in charge of ‘White House Oversight Committee’ with responsibility for: “Oversight Over the Executive Office of the President”. This sets up the system for Cummings to target President Trump, his family, and all members of the executive branch as they relate to specific White House functions.
These people are bananas.
They are predictable, but they’re still bananas.
The way to defeat the Pelosi/Schumer impeachment scheme is to expose the cornerstone of the political fraud the scheme relies upon.
All of this is carefully designed. None of this is organic. All of the participants have networked contacts acting as intermediaries (like Lawfare) to provide arms-length plausible deniability to the larger political scheme. These plans and schemes are all professional Democrats spend time thinking and talking about. This is what they do. This is all they do. This is their purpose in life; nothing else matters.
Additionally within the new House Rules Pelosi unveiled last December, HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff has until April 15th, 2019, to organize his summer hearing schedule for attacks against the White House. Speaker Pelosi hasn’t tried to hide the plan; heck, she’s published it for all to see.
The structural impeachment schedule will ultimately lead to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler. Professional political Democrats would not be using “impeachment” in the constitutional sense of the process (high crimes and misdemeanors); but rather weaponizing the process –as a tool itself– to: •target the executive office; •diminish the presidency (“isolate”/”marginalize”, Alinsky rules); •and position themselves for 2020.
Chairman Nadler will begin specifically focused hearings sometime in late April or May 2019. If they stay committed to the timeline, and so far they are right on cue, the House impeachment vote will be scheduled for sometime in the early/mid fall of this year.
Following their plan, this gives Democrats and the media around six months +/- to build an overwhelming political argument against President Trump; and, with the help of media, create such political controversy that Senate Republicans (Decepticon Caucus) will be showcasing pearl-clutching anxiety into the senate impeachment trial.
Fortunately there are signals beginning to surface that indicate at least some members of congress are aware of the insufferable scheme and beginning to get out in front of it. Representative Jim Jordan leads the charge:
The best defense is a good offense.
The republicans might be in the minority position but they have a distinct advantage. We have the opposition’s playbook in front of us…. we know what they are going to do; we know what the sequence of plays is; and we know generally the timeline they will be using… That’s valuable information. So use it !
PTrump and his team know what is coming and predictable. He can not do anything until Mueller close his shop. I hope Barr take control of this fake Russia crap. Dims can not be stopped only by some fbi/DOJ, fake msm and previous administration indictments along with unclassified fisa.
Can you say “Executive Privilege”?
If I were ever subpoenaed, I would take the ‘Lois Lerner’. It seems to work.
Nah. That would require you to show up to court. Why hassle with that?
Just do an Eric Holder and give them the middle finger and go about your own business because YOU are above the law according to precedence set by Holder. / sarc
That’s the spirit, Mark. Yep, sleep in and have a cup of coffee, watch it all on TeeVee.
I don’t own a television, but I’ll check in with the Treehouse to see what the REAL story/news is 🙂
Oh, and send a napkin sketch of the Holder Precedent the morning of. Just to grind it in.
🖋
LIKE
Whatever do you mean, WSB? Are you saying that you call escaping the consequences of your crimes, having the President of the United States cover for you on national TV, securing your full retirement and using your taxpayer-funded savings to purchase a multi-million dollar home on Nantucket Island to soften your post-government landing, constitutes “working”? Oh, yeah, good point.
OMG, yes!
Yeah, but without the opening statement (just for safety).
Yes, that was a bit of a slip on her part. Too much SJW on her brain. Angry woman.
If subpoenaed, show up, and use the Hillary and Comey testimony handbook:
“I don’t recall”
“I don’t remember”
“No idea”
Don’t forget, “At this point what difference does it make?”!
I’m so damned tired of this crap.
Elijah Cummings investigating a President. Think about that for a moment.
I wouldn’t let that idiot investigate my trash can.
We also know they will lose. MAGA/KAG!!!
So more stale nothingburgers from the Dems. Those Cohen ones were so filling.
I just heard on local NYC news that Cohen will be testifying again next week.
I guess he is shooting for Life in Prison.
😁
WSB 😂😂😂
LOL!
Wouldn’t it be fun if a couple Cohen mistresses surfaced right about now?
I just do not know what this guy is THINKING?!!!!
It could be that PT hired Michael because he actually IS slow and he felt sorry for him.
But knowing that you are now being referred to the DOJ for further crimes, when do you stop lobbing your head against the brick wall?!
I think Cohen fits right into the thuggish New York City real estate business. That’s why Trump hired him.
Cohen looks so tired and confused that I don’t think he’d have stamina for mistresses. Still I can understand your glee.
These IMBECILES should be stopped from wasting the people’s time and money. They will lose Congress in 2020 and the Presidency.
Then don’t stop them! Actually we should be encouraging them!
Unfortunately it’s not that simple. Only people with a brain see what Democrats are doing.
Yes indeed and forgive me for saying this, but the reality is that it is only about 10% of us voters. I used to believe it was a third but I have to revise that.
I pray you’re right. This 24/7 bs news media have some believing their lies.
What makes me sick is that NOTHING was done to Obama when it was proven that his birth certificate and selective service card were false. Two of the world’s top document specialists said that the documents were 100% false and they even showed how they had been made. The question is, why was nothing done to impeach Obama yet Trump has been targeted since day one?
According to Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo, your question is very racist. In fact, they just mentioned this again tonight.
Obviously, they think Kenya is a city in Hawaii.
I think the real impetus for the ‘birther’ story is that Obama’s publicist, in a promo sheet for his first book, SAID he was born in Kenya — never dreaming he’d run for President.
I’m not a ‘birther’ or a conspiracy theorist but this has always bugged me. Even the lefty site Snopes says it is true: https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/promotional-booklet/
Who the hell knows?
I’d like to know why not a single solitary soul on this earth remembers him at Columbia.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Have these people ever heard of “discovery”?
Let’s hope a lot of the dems will be too busy working on THEIR DEFENSES that they won’t be available to participate in the Witch Trials – they’ve already had the hunt!! All of this should prove to the American people that the dems are not interested in doing anything POSITIVE or HELPFUL for US CITIZENS – they only exist to destroy and “resist”!
I am beyond angry over the waste of money these clowns are ok with. They have no real reason to do this other than trying to win the next election and get rid of PT. Mueller should have been the end and these additional investigations are absolutely frivolous and unnecessary. I wish I could sue these Congress people and get some of my wasted tax dollars back.
Hmmm . . . wonder if the American people could file a class action lawsuit against the Democrat-Communist party for fiduciary malfeasance of our money???
Absolute, Undeniable CORRUPT CONGRESS Investigating PHANTOM CORRUPTION
Welcome To The Twilight Zone!
Sundance continues to guide the incompetent and the hesitant Republicans on how to proceed. We’ll see if the corrupt will manage to stifle any real defense
Otherwise, I can see it now…
9 months from now:
democrat: Miss Smith, you’re the granddaughter of Presidents Trumps kindergarten teacher. Do you have any recollection of your grandmother speaking about Donald Trump as a racist? Or did she mention that Donald cheated on his finger painting or ever stole another students milk?
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Blah blah blah… I’m a dirty little whore.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Delusional Dick.
They all are!
Can those little turds Schiff and Swalwell be any more punchable than they are?… Not that I would ever even think of punching them… or anybody for that matter… But if I were the kind of guy who would think — or dream — about punching somebody, Schiff and Swalwell would be 1(a) and 1(b)… Not that I ever would… But if I ever would, then, well…
Isn’t the President of the United States also allowed the rights guaranteed under our Constitution as a citizen? Free speech, Religion, privacy rights unless a warrant is granted by a judge? Doesn’t he have rights, too? Doesn’t his wife, family members, friends and associates have rights under our laws? Can Congress stalk him, demand his personal info and business/financial data with no cause?! What is going on here?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance, when you wrote. “The way to defeat the Pelosi/Schumer impeachment scheme is to expose the cornerstone of the political fraud the scheme relies upon.”
A cornerstone is a foundational object. I can think of so many frauds in the Democrats/Uniparty’s ongoing effort to smear and remove the President, but which particular foundational political fraud are you suggesting needs to be exposed – that has not yet been?
Personally, I would love for anyone…Rogers, or one of his analysts…to come forward with a connection to the Michael Cohen searches. The real Michael Cohen who was in Prague, the art dealer. Or whoever he is.
Let’s get to the bottom of that. Was it Nellie? Was it someone else? That blows the entire story right there.
And the bank records. If we have the Fusion GPS bank records exposed, everyone is DONE.
You are not powerless in this situation. Start with those in your district/state. Call them out on their role in their opposition efforts.
I for one have started to regularly email one of the Senate’s pearl clutchers- NC’s Tom Tillis, currently one of the four Repubs opposing the emerg declaration and went very public with it in an op ed. He’s up for reelection in 2020. NC’s Burr is retiring so Tillis needs to be the focus here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dossier? Unvalidated FISA app?
Jordan’s last-second query about Cohen’s discussions with Schiff-for-brains highlights two aspects in this battle: the Dems are vulnerable to counterattacks, and the Republicans must—MUST—coordinate their efforts. The next Republican to follow Jordan should have opened with a follow-up question for Cohen that probed the collusion between the “witness” and the Schiff. Jordan, and to a lesser degree Meadows, showed that going on the offense is the only way to win. And win they must!
Cummings is a HRC ally….and a Lanny Davis book party alum. Oversight loves Lanny.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?311374-1/book-party-lanny-davis
LikeLiked by 2 people
And look at the company on the right. The Club.
Is that Jared on the far right of the picture??
POTUS should throw this boomerang right back after the Mueller report comes out .
Order his own ICA.
Like Obama’s but with a longer deadline.
1) To protect upcoming election….order IC to conduct a thorough investigation into the hack of the DNC server as no official Federal Law Enforcement agency has done this to date. The information of the political parties MUST be protected from the Russians!
2) To protect future elections…..order IC to do an official investigation into the origination/sourcing/creation of the Steele Dossier. The good men and women of the FBI must not be “duped” again!
and
3) Declass
“The good men and women of the FBI must not be “duped” again!”
Even Diogenes, with a Lantern the size of Jupiter, couldn’t find one good person there.
What authority does Congress have to hold quasi criminal proceedings except for impeachment proceedings? This appears to be usurpation of executive branch authority.
Well, as SD points out, there SHOULD be a problem with the new White House Oversight Committee. That is laughable if it were not so easily implemented. The White House may need to sue.
Equal branches? Maybe the White House should employ a Special Counsel to investigate Congress.
And as my pea brain expands a bit, isn’t Congress supposed to make laws? Why are they holding investigations?
Poor Liddle Schiftty is all tuckered out. Cohen wore Liddle Shiftty down. Whatta man.
not
Schiftty’s presser – Cohen will be returning for more 6 March 2019. 4:07
Too bad Andy Kaufman is dead, he could do the PERFECT Adam Shift-for brains send-up!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sheesh.
Oversight Republicans have got the communications system going. Good for them. Good job Jim Jordan!
https://twitter.com/GOPoversight?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Rather shocking this extreme behavior of Congress is not illegal on so many levels…so many levels of a “Rule of Law” society! This crap-show is out-of-control! It’s not only ridiculous but destructive to the Nation (the People).
With that in mind… Now that the deep state (and their congressional crew), have demanded (and Normalized), this level of “background checking”….
I want the 100% background of EVERY member of congress…every member. I want each under public hearings and everything exposed for the past 20-30-40 years of their lives. ALL OF IT!
I just want to know who had their sexual harassment victims paid off by the taxpayers. Congress has a special fund for it. It must be a common thing.
The 5th follwed by F*** you!
When asked to show up, say yes, and agree to a date a ways out. You are very busy. Day of hearing, nope, not coming, I’m busy.
If a subpoena shows up later, fine. Got to the hearing when the new date date is. Just because you go, does t mean you have to say anything.
When asked a question, pull a Marshawn Lynch Super Bowl Q and A. Every questioned gets answered with, “I’m only here because I have to be.”
There’s no one to stop them. So they won’t
We can complain all we want, but this is reality
This is approaching the Inquisitions of the Dark Ages with Donald Trump and his associates being to Pope Nancy and her rabid clerics the ultimate heretics. And these people call themselves “progressives”. They are regressive throwbacks to way before the Enlightenment.
In modern times, it wasn’t until the 21st century that official Congressional Inquisitions were organized and sanctioned by the Democrat Party to officially deal with the rise of an organized heretical group and its leader within America.
Democrats would NEVER allow anyone to treat any of their own the same way.
Watkins vs The United States – Supreme Court Ruling 1957
Ruled: Congress is not unlimited in conducting investigations!
I was not aware that they even had this responsibility? Oversight does not mean investigation. And to what percentage of their pay?
This is Political Harassment……. so disgusting.
They have no dignity or heart.
They are soulless animals, looking for something to destroy so they can glee about it. sick sick sick.
May the Lord destroy them on their earthly journey soon.
Ephesians 6:10-18 becomes more clearer and clearer, day by day.
Permit me to take exception, animals are not soulless and they only destroy what they need to eat!
Given that the oversight committee jurisdiction (even ver. 2) applies just to White House actions during PDJT’s Presidency, how is it that Cummings, et. al., have legal authority to subpoena people who never have worked in the Trump administration (Executive Branch), or documents related to private companies from times before PDJT’s Presidency? There should be no legal basis for holding any of these people accountable for testifying or providing docs. Extra-legal coercion is another story but that brings different legal angles to bear.
I would like to see how Amy Berman Jackson goes after anyone charged for contempt of Congress in these situations, after letting Holder go “scot-free” for his not providing docs related to govt actions taken when he was AG.
I just think it wont be long until God shows us his humor again and Ruthie takes he last one.
Bingo, and Amy is a plant,
If they were after me, I would get out of the country and come back only when these terrorists are no longer in charge. I would not give these bastards the privilege of illegally trageting me for political spectacle.
This is persecution, violation of civil rights
Just look at what happened yesterday, Attorney client privilege out the window and made a televised circus out of it. For show!
Democrats would never allow themselves to be in that situation.
See Hillary , Holder, Lerner …
I am not sure where you would go, though.
When the Repubs sound the drumbeat that this is all a dem effort to impeach the President….they need to also drill it in that their unfounded attempts of impeachment are to “thwart the will of the people and overturn an election” they didn’t like the results of.
They need to tie those two acts together over and over again.
We all need to coordinate our media (Rush,Hannity, Breitbart, Youtuber’s etc.) to demand Lindsey Graham quickly call / subpoena McCabe and Rosenstein immediately regarding the 25th amendment situation. We must start showing the rat’s that there will be consequences for their actions.
If the House waits till this Fall to impeach the President, then the trial in the Senate will not happen till January. To hold the trail while 5 or 6 Democrat Senators will be actively campaigning for President rather than at the trail means the Democrats don’t take seriously the President being removed from office. I still feel the the House will impeach in May and the trail will be this Summer. If not then it won’t happen. Remember they only get one chance at this. If Pelosi wanted to impeach the President tomorrow, she could. If she needed a charge all she needs to do is have Comey come before a House committee and ask him if he felt the President obstructed his investigation by firing him. Then it would be up to the turtle if the President is removed from office.
