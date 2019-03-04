Judiciary Chairman Nadler Delivers Impeachment Groundwork Witness List – President Trump Knows The Plan…

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler has produced his committee witness list to initiate the predictable groundwork for his ‘impeachment’ process. Pelosi’s trio of organized co-horts Schiff, Cummings and Nadler each have a role in the process.
Chairman Nadler provides some specifics within his planned approach, announcing three investigative prongs: ¹Obstruction of Justice; ²Public Corruption and ³Abuses of power.
It seems Nadler will tackle the “obstruction” aspect; Cummings will specialize on the “public corruption” angle and Schiff will likely tackle the “abuse of power” approach.
Washington, D.C. – Today, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) unveiled an investigation by the House Judiciary Committee into the alleged obstruction of justice, public corruption, and other abuses of power by President Trump, his associates, and members of his Administration. As a first step, the Committee has served document requests to 81 agencies, entities, and individuals believed to have information relevant to the investigation.
“Over the last several years, President Trump has evaded accountability for his near-daily attacks on our basic legal, ethical, and constitutional rules and norms,” said Chairman Jerrold Nadler. “Investigating these threats to the rule of law is an obligation of Congress and a core function of the House Judiciary Committee.
We have seen the damage done to our democratic institutions in the two years that the Congress refused to conduct responsible oversight. Congress must provide a check on abuses of power. Equally, we must protect and respect the work of Special Counsel Mueller, but we cannot rely on others to do the investigative work for us. Our work is even more urgent after senior Justice Department officials have suggested that they may conceal the work of the Special Counsel’s investigation from the public.
“We have sent these document requests in order to begin building the public record. The Special Counsel’s office and the Southern District of New York are aware that we are taking these steps. We will act quickly to gather this information, assess the evidence, and follow the facts where they lead with full transparency with the American people. This is a critical time for our nation, and we have a responsibility to investigate these matters and hold hearings for the public to have all the facts. That is exactly what we intend to do.”
The Committee’s investigation will cover three main areas:
- Obstruction of Justice, including the possibility of interference by the President and others in a number of criminal investigations and other official proceedings, as well as the alleged cover-up of violations of the law;
- Public Corruption, including potential violations of the emoluments clauses of the U.S. Constitution, conspiracy to violate federal campaign and financial reporting laws, and other criminal misuses of official positions for personal gain; and
- Abuses of Power, including attacks on the press, the judiciary, and law enforcement agencies; misuse of the pardon power and other presidential authorities; and attempts to misuse the power of the Office of the Presidency. (link)
Nadler provides his Witness List:
(Link to specifics of listed names)
Byron York finally catches on to the impeachment roadmap {article}, declaring: “Impeachment is On“. For everyone else… this has been entirely predictable since immediately after the November 2018 when Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer began holding organizational meetings with all interested stakeholders.
Chairman Cummings and Chairman Schiff have another month before their formal hearing schedules are due for review and approval:
All of this is carefully designed. None of this is organic. All of the participants have networked contacts acting as intermediaries (like Lawfare) to provide arms-length plausible deniability to the larger political scheme.
These plans and schemes are all professional Democrats spend time thinking and talking about. This is what they do. This is all they do. This is their purpose in life; nothing else matters.
The structural impeachment schedule will ultimately lead to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler. Professional political Democrats would not be using “impeachment” in the constitutional sense of the process (high crimes and misdemeanors); but rather weaponizing the process –as a tool itself– to: •target the executive office; •diminish the presidency (“isolate”/”marginalize”, Alinsky rules); •and position themselves for 2020.
Chairman Nadler will begin specifically focused hearings sometime in late April or May 2019. If they stay committed to the timeline, and so far they are right on cue, the House impeachment vote will be scheduled for sometime in the early/mid fall of this year.
Following their plan, this gives Democrats and the media around six months +/- to build an overwhelming political argument against President Trump; and, with the help of media, create such political controversy that Senate Republicans (Decepticon Caucus) will be showcasing pearl-clutching anxiety into the senate impeachment trial.
Fortunately there are signals beginning to surface that indicate at least some members of congress are aware of the insufferable scheme and beginning to get out in front of it.
The best defense is a good offense.
The republicans might be in the minority position but they have a distinct advantage. We have the opposition’s playbook in front of us…. we know what they are going to do; we know what the sequence of plays is; and we know generally the timeline they will be using…
That’s valuable information.
So, join with President Trump and use it !
Trump Knows Their Plan
Reference Information:
- Predicting the severity of the Democrat House ‘resistance‘ (Nov ’18)
- Sequencing the Resistance Approach. (December ’18 Predictions)
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi New Rules.
- Outline of how Horowitz is handicapped.
- FBI refuses to allow Witness Trascript Releases.
- Mueller Grand Jury term extended.
- Jordan, Collins and Meadows try to expose the scheme.
- Deputy AG Rosenstein outlines Mueller Report Timing.
- Lisa Page Leaked Transcripts outline former FBI plans
- Michael Cohen scheduled as expected.
- Why Pelosi/Schumer don’t want William Barr report.
- Chairman Nadler sends demand letter to AAG Matt Whitaker
- Schiff and Cummings organize/coordinate witness lists.
# 24 on the List…
CONGRESS PUBLISHED: 2:00 PM 4 MAR 2019 UPDATED: 7:59 PM 4 MAR 2019
Dems Next Russian Witness Is Clinton ‘Mafia’ Pal Who Stole $40 Million
Felix Sater, a Russian friend of Hillary Clinton, was allowed to keep $40 Million in stolen money by Loretta Lynch and now he is the next witness being used to lay the impeachment framework in Congress because of a brief, one-time association with Donald Trump.
Georgette by Georgette
https://bit.ly/2IQSB5S
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have these Dem clowns actually gamed this process out? I mean, do they really think that impeaching a president who is more popular than Obama was at this time in his Presidency, and in the midst of an economic boom, is going to sit well with their constituents?
I guess they’re more stupid than I thought.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think they think that if they call their witnesses and spin their yarns that a bunch of Trump supporters will switch over to the “orange man bad” side. Like it’s 1974 when most people believed the news.
LikeLike
I wonder what would happen if millions of Trumpsters demanded that they get subpoena as well. Overwhelm them with requests to appear as witnesses. Wouldn’t that be a sight.
LikeLike
Under these circumstances I will never again accept A Democrat as my President or accept the Democrats as a legitimate party .
LikeLiked by 7 people
Didn’t Eric Holder ignore a subpoena? And not only were there zero consequences, but he actually contemplated running for prez.
Can’t these people on the list ALL ignore any congressional subpoenas as well?
EN MASSE! What will Nadler do then? Put out arrest warrants?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosenstein ignored his subpoena, and wouldn’t give them documents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly!
And also with no consequences.
LikeLike
A not too well known “secret”: The House of Representatives can issue subpoenas, but it does not have the authority to enforce them. Thst is why Holder and Rosenstein could ignore them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am sure a few of them are part of swamp and will be talking.
The swamp placed them in that list for a reason.
More Michael Cohens are ready to compose.
LikeLike
It is amazing that the greatest effect of this Russia probe will be to have half the population second guess the 45 year old narrative of what really happened in watergate.
For example. Every time Carl Bernstein appears on cnn and spouts more nonsense he destroys another bit of the watergate story credibility
LikeLike
They are at risk of much more than their jobs. The consequences of treason is what drives them.
LikeLike
The same constituents that have either taken to twitter to demand impeachment (like Hollywood), or the constituents that have sat on their hands for 2 years because they believe Meuller is honorable and should be allowed to finish? Democrats like Lloyd Bentsen and Sam Nunn and the people that elected them are long gone from the party. The current group will be on board with impeachment.
LikeLike
They aren’t stupid, they are evil. They proved they can steal many seats and what do we hear from the pubs……..crickets. The uniparty will do everything it can to see the next Dem president is a socialist. I hope not but the blueprint they are laying out no one on the Pub side has come out in support of our President other than the Freedom caucus.
LikeLike
Brit Hume, Swamp Guardian (alternate)…..
Now that there is no collusion, they’re going to have to keep searching for something else.
That’s right, you imbeciles….keep digging!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hume got redpilled quite some time ago
LikeLiked by 3 people
FITTON: HUGE Rule of law crisis: “There’s a national emergency on the border and there’s a national emergency up here in Washington. Which is this outrageous effort to overthrow President Trup.
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/fitton-huge-rule-of-law-crisis-theres-a-national-emergency-on-the-border-and-theres-a-national-emergency-up-here-in-washington-which-is-this-outrageous-effort-to-overthrow-presi/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alex- really EXCELLENT. Thanks for posting.
LikeLike
I have my orange vest ready!
LikeLike
Darn. wasn’t thinking when I bought my 2 dozen yellow vests — should have bought orange. Orange Man GOOD!
LikeLike
Kevlar vest is best. 😉
LikeLike
Well I wasn’t thinking along those thoughts, merely because I am a hunter, so Orange vest for Americans seems appropriate!
LikeLike
Commies,Criminals and Cowards !
LikeLike
I heard a guest on one of the weekend shows say the same thing. Congress has zero investigative power over what POTUS did as a private citizen. This guest said to look for the executive to basically refuse to appear or produce documents.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If POTUS was my client I would refuse to honor any subpoenas and force the Dems into court to enforce. While, certainly, they would rush to the 9th Circuit (starting in the District Courts, of course), nonetheless it would give broad discovery powers to the administration to force a showing by these committees of reasonable suspicion of specific crimes based upon certain facts that they claim to know. Abuse of power sounds great, but so far as I am aware is not a criminal act (high crimes and misdemeanor crimes). It would also force the disclosure of witness names and documents that they claim exist. It would be a method of limiting and/or managing the attack and, of course, would slow down the entire process. Now, there would be political fallout, but that can be managed (at least in part) by counter-indictment for certain well placed individuals who leaked confidential information, violated national security protocols, etc. I have a few in mind that likely would be “concerned” once indictments began to drop. Just saying . . .
LikeLike
The abuse of power statue is probably 18 USC section 242 — Deprivation of rights under color of law.
LikeLike
Or elect to go full scorched Earth, like declassifying documents as a start!
LikeLike
Trump shouldn’t give them any information before he was President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Melanie, saw that as well. The context was that Congress could not investigate anything prior to his election not applying to his position as POTUS- tax returns, business dealings for example. So WH should refuse to comply and there is nothing legally they can do to force it.
LikeLike
If you read the requests, each request has specific names of contacts that I have never seen mentioned. Most are Russian sounding names. Someone who has time on their hands could compile a list of those names and figure out how they fit into the puzzle. I’m too tired to do it.
LikeLike
Can you imagine the taxpayer dollars that have been spent (WASTED) on the research and assembly of these subpoena lists not to mention the lists of questions (and allegeldy the corresponding “well-researched” answers) with which each witness will be interrogated by the committees?
How many aids and subcontractors have the Dems hired to do this work? You can bet your bippy that the Dem Congressmen/women aren’t doing the legwork and research.
This is a huge and fraudulent waste of taxpayer dollars.
LikeLike
Also, if all 81 of these people actually testify, Nadler will have to hold 24/7 hearings to get everyone in.
LikeLike
Pelosi & Mob intends to carry this out to the 2020 election and beyond if PDJT wins and they’re still in power.
LikeLike
TWO YEARS AGO – Schiff on Trump/Russia collusion: “There is more than circumstantial evidence” “There is evidence that is not circumstantial and is very much worthy of investigation so that is what we ought to do” – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fABhgq1tdQk
It’s been 2 years Schiff and you haven’t found anything. You’ve made outrageous accusations and despite two years of searching for evidence you have nothing. Now you and your allies are subpoenaing 81 people. You’re a liar and are abusing your office.
LikeLike
This will backfire in a big way for the Dimms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just like the Clinton impeachment backfired on the Republicans.
LikeLike
It takes one person on that list to falsely acuse someone of whatever to trigger more investigations and keep this party going.
That one person is on that list and we will soon know who that person is.
That person knows what he/she needs to say.
LikeLike
Too many R’s are running for re-election in 2020 to vote for impeachment. Ernst, Gardner, Graham, McConnell, McSally and Tillis wouldn’t dare vote for it. Pat Roberts is not running for re-election – but should vote No. Not sure about Alexander – but he would have to leave the State of TN forever if he did. Only see Burr, Rubio, Romney, Johnson, Tim Scott, Lankford, Murkowski, Collins, and maybe Barrasso voting with the Dems. Manchin would be the only Dem to vote NO.
If the named want to commit suicide – let them.
LikeLike
I’m seriously considering moving to Kentucky for the sole reason of voting against McConnell – no matter if it’s the primary or the general!!!
LikeLike
Alexander is quitting.
LikeLike
I say, add RAND PAUL to the list who would vote Yea on impeachment—he’ll cite some BS about “principle”.
LikeLike
They will never get 67 votes in the Senate.
LikeLike
Jeff Sessionns is on the list! Likely traitor.
LikeLike
Well that should be interesting. Since they had an investigation into him, unless it’s closed then he can’t even testify due to an “ongoing investigation”.
LikeLike
Nadler et al believe their acts of deceit/treachery are impervious to God’s intervention and plan/purpose. Did anyone see the sad news that Luke Perry passed away today? Age 52 and a massive stroke. It was shocking. One never knows what a day brings…heart attack, stroke, brain tumor…
LikeLiked by 2 people
You have nailed it, CNY3. God sees all. Wisdom begins with the fear of the Lord. Nadler is a fool.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m looking forward to these hearings and some of the witnesses. If theRepublicans ask the right questions, and the President unloads with both barrels, the Demonrats are going to look like fools when this is all done. Even their allies in the MSM , try as they might, won’t be able to cover for them.
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller investigation is wrapping up, and looks like no collusion. What will CNN and MSNBC talk about? It is 5 years since missing Malaysian flight 307. CNN could cover that again for months.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course POTUS knows the plan…and he’s fighting the battle on his own. He has no help from his own side — just look what the feckless Senate majority leader is doing with the national emergency on the border. Does anyone really believe the Rs will defend this good man. Hell, they want him gone as much as the left.
WE — the deplorables who voted for this man and continue to support him — are the only help he’s got. Maybe if they vote to impeach, that just might be the second ‘shot heard ’round the world’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MM (McTurtle) is not responsible for feckless Collins, Murkowski, Paul, and Tillis. His only useful job is to keep PDJT appointments rolling through the Senate.
Our job is to MSGA primary those four fe kless senators (plus any Repub Reps that joined the Dems).
Remember, the national emergency was always just a PDJT headfake gambit to expose swamp critter RINOs and open border Dems. The needed wall gets done anyway. Math explained now a few times on previous threads.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is wrong with Rand Paul?
LikeLike
Simple. Decided to vote against PDJT on southern border emergency.
His announced ‘constitutional’ reasoning is completely faulty, because PDJT is using an authority granted him by NEA1976 persuant to A1§8.14.
LikeLike
Where is my subpoena? They are going after anyone who works for, supports, or is family around Trump. So where is mine?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Schiff – Most likely to get stuffed in a locker in Junior High because he annoyed everyone around him. Like a rabid dog with a bone, these unethical and immoral tyrannical morons just won’t give it up. All their nefarious attempts have gone nowhere…even holding the Cohan circus on the day POTUS was overseas trying to avert nuclear war. That backfired. What “insurance” plan letter are they up to now? Hey Schiff, you scumbag, let’s look into your bank account for large deposits…somebody is paying you to keep up the charade because normal thinking people wouldn’t try selling this snake-oil for this long without wondering why no one is buying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Enough is enough! We have know about their impeachment game plan all along. Who will put an end to all of these unlawful Witchhunts! Who??
LikeLike
Won’t be over for 5+ more years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They aren’t calling Christopher Steele OR Santa Claus? Both surely know the whole story and whether Trump was naughty or nice.
LikeLike
Putin’s name, curiously, is not on the list.
LikeLike
Dems will never see him.
LikeLike
Talk about obstruction, public corruption and abuses of power, Democrats are showing themselves here as the gold standard!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I haven’t heard the first voice expressing outrage about this from the republicans, so I consider them to be at the least the silver standard. They are allowing the Democrats to do their dirty work for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Most of the Senate – probably are so corrupt they won’t speak out against Pelosi’s plan.
I am personally unsure of how many House Repubs are anti-Trump enough to support Pelosi’s Investi-Gate scandal.
LikeLike
Exactly.
LikeLike
Trump’s base will handle burning DC to the ground.
LikeLike
This ass Nadler has everybody and their brother on it, except the Pope!!!
This really is quite stunning…even for the Dems!!! In office less than 2 months and they are going for broke!!!
I pray President Trump hits them with everything he has…just like he promised!
“If they go down the presidential harassment track, if they want go and harass the president and the administration, I think that would be the best thing that would happen to me,” he told the New York Post.
“I’m a counterpuncher and I will hit them so hard they’d never been hit like that,” he explained.
LikeLike
All of this craziness just shows how completely and utterly USELESS Paul Ryan was a Speaker of the House. He couldn’t organize a push like this if his life depended on it! (Don’t get me started on McConnell).
LikeLike
Instead, Jerry Nadless should focus his efforts on suing Mt. Sinai Medical Center.
Surely the stomach reduction surgery was botched. He’s still a morbidly obese gas bag.
LikeLike
I respect SD research but I can’t see the House waiting on an impeachment vote of mid-Fall. That would place it right before Thanksgivings. That means a trail in the Senate will begin in January. That is when all these Democrats candidates will be on the campaign trail and many of them will be senators. How can they be campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire and still not be attracted for not being at the Senate trail. Also if they want at least some Republican support they will allow the Republicans to put up an alternative candidate to Trump. If they wait til January the party will rally behind the President. I see the latest of an impeachment vote in the House in July and a trail after the August break. The Democrats and the media are not going to be able to drive Trump numbers down across the nation, they don’t care. They just want to use the pressure in Washington DC on the Senator. This July time for the impeachment will help Trump with the July 4th fireworks show. I hope abbreviation who can will go to support the President.
Remember it is too late for the media to change people’s minds. The Democrats are just impeaching out of spite and TDS.
LikeLike
Some tidbits about Nadler.
Tenure
Despite earlier efforts to bring impeachment charges against George W. Bush, and more recent requests from fellow representatives, he did not schedule hearings on impeachments for Bush or Dick Cheney, saying in 2007 that doing so would be pointless and would distract from the presidential election. In an interview in Washington Journal on July 15, 2008, Nadler reiterated the timing defense while stating that Bush had committed impeachable offenses, but that nothing could be done because the system is “overly political”.
In January 2011, Nadler called the new GOP majority’s plan to read the Constitution on the House floor “ritualistic” and complained that it treated the Constitution like “a sacred text” for “propaganda” purposes.
Surveillance **
Nadler was unhappy with the passage of the surveillance-reform compromise bill, the FISA Amendments Act of 2008, saying it “abandons the Constitution’s protections and insulates lawless behavior from legal scrutiny”.
Occupy Wall Street
Nadler sent a letter to Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. requesting that Holder investigate whether the police monitoring the Occupy protests had deprived the protestors’ Constitutional rights. It was reported that Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg of New York City had “ridiculed” Nadler’s call for an investigation into police conduct. Bloomberg suggested he would be able to make the streets safer by getting money for homeland security instead.
Voting record
Nadler has a liberal voting record in the House. He gained national prominence during the impeachment of Bill Clinton when he described the process as a “partisan railroad job.
We’re going to have some fun with this guy!!
LikeLike
Give Jerrold a top hat, a cigarette in a holder, and a pair of spats and this gnome is a dead ringer for The Penguin in the old TV series of “Batman.” (Appologies to Burgess Meredith for his excellent work in the role.)
To keep things about Mr. Nadler in perspective, bear in mind that he is so short, when he farts he blows sand in his shoes.” AOC would be well served to leave the cows alone and cite Nadler for his contribution of noxious methane to ‘climate change’.
LikeLike
Give Jerrold a top hat, a cigarette in a holder, and a pair of spats and this gnome is a dead ringer for The Penguin in the old TV series of “Batman.” (Appologies to Burgess Meredith for his excellent work in the role.)
To keep things about Mr. Nadler in perspective, bear in mind that he is so short, when he farts he blows sand in his shoes.” AOC would be well served to leave the cows alone and cite Nadler for his contribution of noxious methane to ‘climate change’.
LikeLike
On a positive note:
President Trump’s approval rating is up 3 points over the past month and hovers between 46-50%
even with Gallup and Rasmussen.
That’s higher than Barry’s approval at the same point in his presidency.
And POTUS Trump achieves his approval WITHOUT:
1 – A fawning 100% Demonrat Ene-Media
2 – A supportive Speaker of the House (Boehner bent over for Barry for 4 years as did Ryan) and prior to them there was Botox-face.
3 – An extremist ideological Senate Majority Leader in Harry Reid who pushed and prodded Barry’s initiatives non-stop
4 – A 100% united House and Senate from his party
5 – 24/7 sniping by the Washington Swamp
LikeLiked by 2 people
This beats any movie I’ve ever seen in my life!
Folks go to a movie and if they don’t know in the beginning who the villians are, at some point in movie it becomes obvious who the bad players are.
I got a feeling that more and more ‘movie goers’ are eventually going to be able to identify them!
LikeLike
Paunchy Pilate aka Jerry “No Nads” Nadler.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Yeah, like the swamp doesn’t know that.
They do!
They know it. What WE don’t know is that some of those people are part of the game.
There are a few Cohens in there and they know their part. They know what they are supposed to say and do. They are ready!
And that is THE reason for this show.
LikeLike
There is no obstruction of justice.
There is, however, obstruction of a functioning government by the dems.
LikeLike
Well Sidney Powell is saying that those people don’t have to answer or show up to testify blah blah blah.
Our side is waaaaay to inocent!
Really? That easy huh?
If there’s a way out the swamp already knows that. It’s baked in the cake.
I am a infinite % sure some of those names are part of the coup. They will be glad to answer question and trigger more investigations, right Sessions?
In fact, in my opinion that is the plan. A few of them are in it and know their part.
LikeLike
I just don’t see the Main Stream Fake media having any effect on changing people’s minds. Who on CNN could do this? Brain Stelter? These people don’t have the authority of the media that took down Nixon in 1974. Washington DC TDS will be the only effect on those voting in the Senate trail.
LikeLike
I ain’t going to lie, this has me worried… I don’t trust the Republicans in DC at all.
LikeLike