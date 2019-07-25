Aftermath of Mueller….

What happened yesterday with Robert Mueller’s testimony was a public fiasco. However, for those who have followed the construct of the scheme team assembly from the outset, it was not surprising.

After watching how the special counsel couldn’t respond to appropriate questioning, I sat down to summarize three years of review against the backdrop of Mueller’s appearance and realized everything I was writing was previously written. Almost word for word.

Then I became angry. Not angry in the outrage sense of the word, but angry at the obvious construct to the fraud. A frustrating sense of anger; because if we could see all of this back in early 2018 it must be obvious to those much closer to the epicenter in DC, and yet this fraud just continues.

Responding to reader questions in March 2018 I wrote an article specifically about Robert Mueller and why he was essentially irrelevant in the larger picture. I don’t often request a review of prior research, but this time it’s important. Please read what was written on March 31st, 2018, [SEE HERE]

If we could see the issues, including the cognitive incapacity with Robert Mueller, a full year-and-a-half ago, well, the leadership in around the institutions of government (specifically the DOJ and FBI) would obviously be able to see it; yet nothing was done.

In March 2018 Jeff Sessions was U.S. Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein was Deputy Attorney General, Chris Wray was FBI Director and David Bowditch was Deputy FBI Director.

March 2018 was also eight months before the mid-term election.

That March 2018 article about Robert Mueller was written before the first IG report on Andrew McCabe was released (April ’18). That March 2018 article was written before the IG report on DOJ/FBI bias in the Clinton investigation was released (June ’18); and that article about Robert Mueller’s purpose was written two months before the IG investigation of FISA abuse even began (May ’18).

CTH is not gifted with any foresight or special insight, so if we could see Robert Mueller and his purpose within the “small group” obviously those closest to the issues at hand would know even more and yet…

Hence the frustrated anger.

Here we sit…. in the same place we were in March 2018… waiting, once again for another DOJ Inspector General Report… sometime in the “near” future.

Meanwhile, all of the people in/around the current investigative review of the Inspector General are exactly the same people in/around the prior two investigative reviews of the Inspector General. In essence, the IG investigation that began on January 17th, 2017, is one long continuum of the same IG review still ongoing thirty-one months later.

The only difference in IG report #3 is the subject matter, this time FISA abuse. All of the central characters are exactly the same. All of the institutions being reviewed are exactly the same. It’s one long IG review into exactly the same suspects, and..

…Every minute spent outraged at what Muller did yesterday, is one minute less that Bill Barr has to be worried about being held accountable for what he is not doing today…

♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]

♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE]

♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]

♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter.

♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]

♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!

♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.

♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, second scope memo recently discovered. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]

Please.

