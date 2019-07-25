Aftermath of Mueller….

What happened yesterday with Robert Mueller’s testimony was a public fiasco. However, for those who have followed the construct of the scheme team assembly from the outset, it was not surprising.
After watching how the special counsel couldn’t respond to appropriate questioning, I sat down to summarize three years of review against the backdrop of Mueller’s appearance and realized everything I was writing was previously written. Almost word for word.
Then I became angry. Not angry in the outrage sense of the word, but angry at the obvious construct to the fraud. A frustrating sense of anger; because if we could see all of this back in early 2018 it must be obvious to those much closer to the epicenter in DC, and yet this fraud just continues.
Responding to reader questions in March 2018 I wrote an article specifically about Robert Mueller and why he was essentially irrelevant in the larger picture. I don’t often request a review of prior research, but this time it’s important. Please read what was written on March 31st, 2018, [SEE HERE]
If we could see the issues, including the cognitive incapacity with Robert Mueller, a full year-and-a-half ago, well, the leadership in around the institutions of government (specifically the DOJ and FBI) would obviously be able to see it; yet nothing was done.
In March 2018 Jeff Sessions was U.S. Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein was Deputy Attorney General, Chris Wray was FBI Director and David Bowditch was Deputy FBI Director.
March 2018 was also eight months before the mid-term election.
That March 2018 article about Robert Mueller was written before the first IG report on Andrew McCabe was released (April ’18). That March 2018 article was written before the IG report on DOJ/FBI bias in the Clinton investigation was released (June ’18); and that article about Robert Mueller’s purpose was written two months before the IG investigation of FISA abuse even began (May ’18).
CTH is not gifted with any foresight or special insight, so if we could see Robert Mueller and his purpose within the “small group” obviously those closest to the issues at hand would know even more and yet…
Hence the frustrated anger.
Here we sit…. in the same place we were in March 2018… waiting, once again for another DOJ Inspector General Report… sometime in the “near” future.
Meanwhile, all of the people in/around the current investigative review of the Inspector General are exactly the same people in/around the prior two investigative reviews of the Inspector General. In essence, the IG investigation that began on January 17th, 2017, is one long continuum of the same IG review still ongoing thirty-one months later.
The only difference in IG report #3 is the subject matter, this time FISA abuse. All of the central characters are exactly the same. All of the institutions being reviewed are exactly the same. It’s one long IG review into exactly the same suspects, and..
…Every minute spent outraged at what Muller did yesterday, is one minute less that Bill Barr has to be worried about being held accountable for what he is not doing today…
♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE]
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, second scope memo recently discovered. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
Please.
This garbage took a decade or more to create, I did not think it would take 2 years to unravel it.
Thanks for the perspective, Lemontree!
I looked up the online contact for Attorney General Barr online and sent the following:
We the American People are tired of sitting on the sidelines waiting for the Agency Bureaucrat Coup Members to be exposed. The coup sought to not only overturn a legitimate Presidential Election but have also interfered with the business of governing. Many citizens have been aware of their plot and moves for more than a year and a half. We are waiting for some movement from you that resembles justice. Watching Mueller in the hearings yesterday it became evident that what we read online on well researched sites like the one below, was true. The first article referenced below is from as far back as March 2018. Mueller was nothing more than a figurehead selected by the coup to add gravitas to the reputation of the COUP SELECTED DEMOCRATIC attorneys. Read through this article paying close attention to the list of steps at the end of the second article as to what WE the American People are waiting for YOU to do so Justice can be served and the nation can know the TRUTH of one of the GREATEST CRIMES against our country ever committed!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/31/common-question-how-do-you-square-mueller-in-all-this/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/25/aftermath-of-mueller/
I’ll do the same.
Kudos!
https://www.justice.gov/doj/webform/your-message-department-justice
In the general topic drop-down, select “messages to the AG”.
I Ask EVERYONE Reading this to cut and paste the email that subro52 sent to AG Barr and send the exact same to him. We need to flood the zone.
Barack Hussein Obama cannot escape punishment for this anti-American election interference.
Imagine how similar the responses would have been had Obama been the interrogated instead of Mueller.
Probably almost identical, with a dash of self-righteous narcissism.
Are teleprompters allowed in hearing rooms? 🤣
The first black president could commit murder on television on Fifth Avenue at the noon lunch hour and nothing would happen to him. He will NOT be held accountable for anything he did, if anything. He is truly above the law. As are Hillary and Bill…as they have proven countless times. We might delude ourselves into thinking nobody is above the law but there are certain offices that are and president and first lady are two of them. This can only go as high as Clapper and Brennan if that high. It cannot touch Obama. It is being buried as we watch — foot dragging — IG report now delayed YET AGAIN. Soon we’ll be into 2020, an election year, and the Democrats can credibly claim that you can’t start indicting former administration officials of crimes (never mind THEY indicted Caspar Weinberger when Bush I was running for reelection — just as some are above the law, there IS a gross double standard in our politics. Democrats don’t have to play by the same rules as Republicans just as the Bolsheviks didn’t have to play by the same rules as their opposition)
You can not reform from within! That’s why we liked Reagan, Perot, the TEA Party, and Trump. Everyone else is the swamp and that includes Jordan and the Freedumb Caucus.
Once you review the text of Muellers testimony, you realize the effort was to state over and over again, Russian massive intrusion. Schiff too, spent his time in this effort. And Barr too, has publicly stated this effort.
And yet the public sees no impact? No warnings, no new process? Tell us what the Russian Government did!
Curiously Rosenstein told us not a vote had changed and Obama told us it would be an impossible task in a decentralized voting process to effect our elections.
The Deep State needs the Russia conversation to validate the foreign interference they invited into our election. So far, no Russian Government evidence into our election has been presented. In the Russian trolling farm case, the Judge has stated there was no evidence of a connection to the government..
I noticed the lying Shiff tried to change the subject a bit yesterday. He was switching between criminal activity and ethical activity. Trumps ethical activity is not what we have been talking about. There is a big difference between the crime of treason punishable by death and an ethical violation punishable by a reprimand and slap on the wrist. Yet he tried to conflate the two as his criminal charge was completely demolished by Mueller.
Schiff might be able to spell e-t-h-i-c-a-l, but there is zero evidence that he knows what the word means.
The irony is they’re accusing Trump of something he didn’t do, that they themselves did, know they did it, know everyone else knows they did it, and still have the audacity to carry on the charade. Only a politician.
Joe diGenova claims that people previously interviewed by the IG are returning to add interview modifications or new recollections … once they learned attorney Durham was dialed in. (Lou Dobbs interview yesterday.)
(Or Joe is covering for being wrong on the dates of 3 OIG reports being made public. Take your pick.)
Don’t legal beagles like Ristivan say much or all of this is better kept close to the vest to protect any grand juries?
Where is the Comey OIG report?
So here’s an off the wall question for our legal scholars……
Let’s assume Barr agrees that the evidence they uncover is enough to charge various people with a coup to take down a duly elected President, i.e Sedition.
Because the alleged crime is against a “duly elected President” can Barr argue that this crime was in essence against America and the American voters who elected President Trump and thus he can convene a grand jury and trial in any location within the US where Americans voted for PT?
LikeLike
I think there’s good reason to be optimistic this time around. President Trump has shown that he wants transparency and will continue to push for full declassification. The only things standing in the way of declassification are the IG and Durham investigations. Even if the people involved in those investigations are inclined to protect the bad actors, they have to know that the subsequent declassification could put their bacon in the fryer. Let’s hope it keeps them honest and we get some accountability this time.
AP, The Democrats as a party will NEVER be honest – they will lose everything, their power, their prestige, and really, the whole democrat party would be abolished if the public knew the full depth of their treachery. We cannot let up now, not 1 inch!
Keep up the pressure, and thank you, Sundance for everything you are doing to educate/inform us so that we can be spread the word and try to save America.
I understand the frustration. But the most important guy in this, President Trump is calm.
He’s previewing what’s about to happen since day 1.
He could’ve de-classified 2 years ago but didn’t cause he’s betting on 2020.
D’s would’ve regrouped by now.. Instead he probably planned to destroy their primaries with this.
Sam I agree! If AG Barr falters or stumbles on declassifying all the documents that Sundance has listed above I believe President Trump will intervene. There is no one who under performs and remains in his good graces including AG Barr. So it will all come out either via AG Barr or by the President himself! Godspeed President Trump!
My opinion is that it’s not good to release that stuff too early. The goal should be winning in 2020. Time the release accordingly.
My hope right now is not on Barr or Horowitz or Durham and whatever.
Some “Snowden”, someone willing to release classified info that should have been declassified by now, the ones on Sundance’s list, to save this country… something, but our Gov agencies are too corrupt to expose itself.
Somebody inside the agencies is our only hope. We need a hero at this point.
It’s hard to believe all crooks wouldn’t want a plea deal in exchange for exposing the hoax. Unless no one is being investigated much less offered any deals because there’s is no investigation going on.
In that case, we will need a Snowden to expose the crimes they are hiding.
Mike Rogers?
Who released yesterday the Clapper/Lynch vetted classified Executive Order re distribution of raw signals intelligence? That EO was supposed to be released at the end of 2041. Yet 22 years ahead of schedule, here it is.
What Sundance has listed as needing to be unredacted and released is essential. Will President Trump push for it to be done? We should. Peeling back the onion and reading the earlier article it was James Baker who assembled the special counsel team and Mueller the figurehead who if he wasn’t so corrupt should have stepped away. Then you peel back the layer to the ideologically-minded career officials as Sundance states, who wanted to work together in this coup – not elected or appointed. It is infuriating that this scheme team was trying to take away the election of President Trump. There needs to ba an accounting for this and the FBI and other agencies should not be running the country against the will of the people. Abuse of power is too mild a term.
…Every minute spent outraged at what Muller did yesterday, is one minute less that Bill Barr has to be worried about being held accountable for what he is not doing today…
At the end (4:30 mark) of Rep Jordan’s statement yesterday, he strongly statement that AG Barr and Durham were getting to the bottom of the issue – the predicate. I struck me that he was putting the fear in Mueller et al, but also publicly putting AG Barr in the hot seat or the entire world to hear and it will be AG Barr’s choice in front of the whole world to do his job or not. Barr would have been watching, listening.
Rep. Jordan repeated this message at least once since.
There isn’t much left to be said that all of us have already known and said for 1-2 years.
I don’t trust anyone in DoJ, FBI. Not one.
The best part of the Jim Jordan segment is at the very end when Jordan hammers him, and the look on Mueller’s face staring blankly into his future is priceless. It’s coming.
Awesome Sundance!
You are/were correct in my humble opinion..
Did you catch what Lindsey Graham and Sean Hannity said last night? Graham and Hannity, and but especially Graham, alluded to the fact that they had been hearing that Mueller was not up to the task of appearing in front of congress. And, I suspect from their tone, that this is not a new thing. Think of how (and you know this) many politicians like Graham, Rubio, and so many other republican and democrat politicians paid homage to Mueller since his appointment as SC. How many still suggest that he is and has been a patriot, especially in his work identifying the “Russian threat” (WHAT BS) to our country? The Russian “threat” as well as the threat from other countries has always been apparent and always will be a threat. 2016 was NO DIFFERENT than any other year except that the media and the “powers that be” have never made it an issue.
Have we had a “25th Amendment” Special Counsel from the start? Was that why Mueller was chosen. Was he a mark or was Mueller complicit? Was he chosen BECAUSE of the loss of his faculties? Imagine the irony (or utter contempt) of McCabe?Rosenstein and company discussing removing POTUS on 25th amendment grounds while SELECTING a special counsel who was mentally incapacitated/ill? Talk about “cold anger.”
There is a strong likelihood that we are experiencing the largest and most sophisticated coup ever attempted in the best and most advanced and civilized country in the history of the world. The coup likely consists of politicians of both parties, business interests and THE MAJOR media, including FOX! This all occurred at a point in time in our history when the country had, in the last 8 years especially, changed to the extent that there became an infection point where it could never return. It occurred at a point where every institution and bureaucracy was infiltrated by people who weaponized it against the people of our nation in ways that we have never seen before. The next four years were going to represent the ultimate surrender of our nation to global rule that would strip our citizenry of every aspect of our society that made us unique.
During this destructive process, WE THE PEOPLE, recognized one person, one son-of-a-bitch, who if he could gain control of our government and rid our institutions and bureaucracies of the utter traitors to our way of life, could halt the demise of our country. We chose President Donald J. Trump. Yesterday, we saw firsthand just how low the enemies of our nation would go to achieve their goals. In a few hours, we saw a demagogue chosen by the enemies of the people collapse so spectacularly that I just hope more people were watching and will eventually hear about it.
Mueller was so disconnected from everything that we have been told (although some of us knew) that even the media and the most ardent enemies of PDJT and the people had to admit so much. They did this not as an apology, but as a way of preserving some remnant of their reputation so they could still work to fool us again. It was an AMAZING fail! It was so much a fail that Devin Nunes (and I read your tweet to him last night) took pity on him and stopped asking him futile questions. Nunes was, I think, utterly shocked or he used the technique of stopping the questioning as a device to emphasize or further highlight Mueller’s lack of response. I tend to think he was taken back by Muller’s condition and found himself like the Navy brass in the fictional movie scene in the Caine Mutiny when Humphrey Bogart reached into his pocket for his steel balls during his break from reality (I noted Mueller’s fidgety hands). Did you see when Mueller walked into the first hearing? He looked like he was lost and was standing waiting to be sworn in immediately only to sit down for a moment ripper tot the start of the hearing. He looked like SO MANY OF OUR PARENTS or grandparents who we have watched deteriorate and age in the later stages of their lives. I sensed that “look” about Mueller IMMEDIATELY based on seeing family members age!
What did the people around Mueller know, and when did they know it? Looking back at some of AG Barr’s public comments about Mueller, I suspect he knew something was wrong. I remember Barr suggesting that Mueller could have called him prior to writing that letter about his summary of the Mueller report to the DOJ. I recall Barr suggesting that Mueller it would be OK for Mueller to not want to testify prior to the canceling of the original July 17th testimony. Was he sending a signal? I would guess that Mueller Ok’d the appearance of of his “Deputy SC.” Why? What did he know? Who has been briefing Rosenstein, Whitaker, and then Barr on the status of the special counsel investigation during the course of it? That needs to be asked because if it was Mueller, someone had to know he was not up to speed or potentially incompetent. You, Sundance, mentioned that you felt the delay from July 17th to July 24th was for extra prep time for Mueller. We know why now. It was not enough to conceal what has been happening. Rosenstein needs to be asked these questions. This is another investigative track.
He did not know about the dossier! He genuinely looked surprised. This is not comprehensible! One other thing that struck me was that his deputy was never on camera with Mueller during the hearings, though he was right beside him. I would have liked to see that interaction. It might have been telling. I wonder if his deputy was “signaling” him during important times.
There are so many NEW questions that arise just from this issue. All of the theatre aside, the case is so damn dumb, and it has been from the start. Our worst fears were confirmed.
You were SO CORRECT about the small group of beach friends who have been running the show and our government for that matter. There is a lot of cleaning up needed. Maybe the whole government entities/organizations (FBI, et.al.) need to be scrapped and reinvented.
WOW!
The only difference between Mueller and Vincent Gigante is a pair of pajamas.
Questions about Mueller’s mental capacities seem to come up again and again. This after what we know were weeks of rehearsals during mock hearings. I’m gonna trade on the suspicious cat copyright here. Hmm…
Every time I hear that the Dems “will not let this go” it reminds me of the following story that, besides giving me a good laugh, also has a lesson to be learned. They won’t let go because they are too stupid to understand that holding on is futile to their future & gets them nothing in return….Enjoy.
How to catch a Baboon.
A Bushman knows. If he is still living in the bush.
You may wonder why anyone wants to catch a baboon. They don’t make good eating so the best thing you can do with it is let it go again….unless you’re thirsty in the desert and don’t know where the water is. Baboons have been living in the area all their life and know very well where the water is.
To get the baboon to lead you to water you need some is some salt, some seeds and a termite hill.
First you need to make a hole in the termite nest, narrow at the top and widening inside. The hole should be just large enough to get your hand inside. Make sure the baboon is watching you, which is not difficult as baboons are more curious than is good for them. Next we make the hole even more intriguing for him by putting some seeds in it, or even a small fruit…..Then we go away. Being too stupid and terrified to just release whatever he is holding, which would allow him to free his hand, he becomes our captive.
Salt is most animals favorite treat. So give him plenty of it and wait.
Release the good and thirsty baboon, & at that point he will lead you straight to the water, if you can keep up with a running baboon that is!
They’re going to run out the clock.
They already have for Clinton’s crimes, and they are doing the same for DOJ corruption. Not a single person has been charged, referrals have languished for more than a year. DOJ is an open sewer pit.
What isn’t getting any attention and I am curious about – Why does P Trump say his meeting w Mueller was an “interview” and Mueller said it was a “consultation”?
Supposedly, Pence backs up interview story
Did Rosenstein lie to both of them about why they were meeting?
Is Mueller too proud to admit he was rejected?
Were they hoping Trump would tell Mueller his next FBI Dir would have to drop the collusion investigation?
BTW, it is possible Mueller was still functioning good enough 2 yrs ago. With some elderly, when they start declining it is steep and quick. Whatever, Rosenstein has some splainin’ to do
To borrow from Sundances article premise;
If Sundance could see, way back the truth of Mueller as an incompetent figurehead, wouldn’t people in D.C., “Dialed in” and holding the levers of power, HAD to have known?
Specifically the,Gang of 8, and especially the,REPUBLICAN leadership in Senate and House!
“Robert Mueller is an HONORABLE man, and should be allowed to continue his investigation!”
HOW did their toungues not cleve to the roof of their mouth, as “RepubliCON leadership clustered around the microphones, EAGER to join the chorus, and demonstrate they had drunk the kool aid?
Screw the Dems, and the DOJ, how did Republicon leadership not call out this obvious bullshirt, that they HAD to know was obvious bullshirt, a year and a half ago?
With what we know now, is McConnell REALLY going to try the “Justification”?
“Well, gee! Candidate and President DJT COULD have been a Russian agent, compromised by Russuian kompracht of him being peed on by Russia hookers! I HAD to allow this farce to go on, you know ‘by the book’!”
And, as I have saud before; the coupists are,ALL swamp creatures, who are focused on their own survival in that very treachorous environment.
There is NO way, it is INCONCIEVABLE that they would have attempted this, unless they had iron clad assurances that the,Republicon leadership was fully on board, and would stall/derail/impede any investigations.
Which they did. Ryan didn’t bring any lawsuits, didn’t push for subpoenas, and initiated bogus ethics investigation against Nunes.
Focus your outrage where it REALLY belongs, IMHO. At the current and former GOPe leadership; McConnell, Ryan, McCarthy, Grassley, Graham, Burr.
They HAD,to know, and approve this whole fiasco, from the outset.
They were NOT “Stupid”, they were and are COMPLICIT.
You speak of Decepticons.
Very well done.
If AG Barr has not taken serious action by end of October IMHO PDT should demand eveything be declassified and released to the public. At that point he has nothing to lose and eveything to gain. I don’t think a single person is going to ever be indicted. I am personally close to the point in losing faith in our government.
I think October is a reasonable deadline. In order to prevent the ongoing fraud from affecting the 2020 election (e.g., Democrat voters still thinking Trump is guilty of something) there must be some progress prior to the end of the year, because when we reach the end of the year the primaries are just around the corner.
there is some difference in performance of mueller, between yesterday and may 29. yesterday he looked like he hadn’t slept well. fear can affect you.
So it’s not even 24 hrs since the smashing victory from the shxt show yesterday and our Senate which is under Republican control puts out this…..
https://www.businessinsider.com/senate-intel-committee-volume-1-final-russia-election-interference-report-2019-7
Proving almost total collaboration to the Dems never ending argument that the Russians did everything in 2016.
I wonder if they will write the same 2 vol books when it comes out it wasn’t the Russians it was the DS?
These guys are literally a total joke who do not hesitate to stab PT in the back politically whenever he gets a win IMO.
SD,
You are correct in every way…except one: you saw it even long before March 2018. The only reason the others didn’t see it was because they weren’t smart enough or informed enough, but rather because they didn’t want to see or acknowledge it either would reveal their own lack of integrity or lack of courage.
You are also correct in your final banner: Truth is our objective. Unfortunately that often requires courage—something sorely lacking in DC.
“We make men without chests and expect from them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honor and are shocked to find traitors in our midst.”
― C.S. Lewis, The Abolition of Man
I believe with the core of my being that the USA has been taken over and is still under bureaucratic control. In every aspect of a citizen’s life, when it comes to interracting with any government office or entity, the citizen is treated as if they are intruders and bothersome. They are serfs—not to be taken seriously. And if by some miracle a citizen is allowed to bring an issue before a court of law to redress grievances, it may take a fortune and many years to produce any outcome. That is thanks to the corrupt legal system which protects the state and profits the attorneys. Hells Bells all you have to look at, as example,s is the imposition of Affordable Care Act insurance, or Social Security, or who stands in line and who doesn’t, to get anything related to a government “permission”. We need another civil war with a lot of dead bodies—including those non-elected persons who are in power, and those who defend them.
I think Barr will bring some charges – maybe not as many as he should but I think there will be some. I doubt he would have been willing to say all that to Congress and the press if he wasn’t serious about exposing what happened. It seemed pretty clear before he was appointed that he was reading write ups at places like this.
Heck there is even an e-mail from him to the NY Times where he tells them as a response when he wasn’t being considered for AG yet that there is a lot more reason to look into the Clinton Foundation than the Trump stuff.
LikeLike
Regrettably they showed much less concern for many of the bad things that happened under his watch.
Perhaps truth began to become apparent yesterday. A weak man behind the curtain, just as Dorothy said. Or Ted Baxter with a badge and a grudge. Maybe now we can look back with an honest measure of the man.
So…as Mr. Nunes said – there is too much information out there to whitewash this. Yet the delays in the IG report are troubling. it tells me that the whitewash is complicated because of all the information out there – it is delayed to strategize a whitewash approach. The friggin declass should have happened….something is going wrong and it ain’t good.
It was all an act. Mueller knew full well what was going on with his report. When Jim Jordan ended his questioning with the statement that Bill Barr was going to get to the bottom of who Mifsud really was, the camera on FNC panned over to Mueller and his head bowed down like he’d just been convicted of treason.
