Common Question: “How do you square Mueller in all this?”…

This is a common question I receive: “How do you square Mueller in all this?”
Well, there’s a good reason why I don’t discuss him. The bigger picture is not about Mueller, he’s irrelevant. Yeah, I know, my perspective runs 180° counter to the common refrain within exhaustive discussions expending energy upon myriad of articles about the ridiculous “Trump Russia Collusion” stories. Funnily enough, that’s why.
CTH doesn’t log research to convince anyone of anything. Why expend energy on a task that’s exhaustive? Robert Mueller is not the issue; he never has been. He’s no more relevant to the actions within the Special Counsel team than anyone else. Mueller is a DC figurehead, intended to give a name and possible face to an organization that selected him.
That’s the key point everyone misses. Robert Mueller didn’t appoint or select a team of lawyers and investigators…. the previously assembled team of lawyers and investigators selected him. Within that PROFOUND difference is the reason I ignore him.
The corrupt second tier DOJ/FBI officials, the lesser known names behind Loretta Lynch, James Comey, Sally Yates and Andrew McCabe, are the actual DOJ and FBI officials who carried out ‘Operation Trump’. The “small group of co-conspirators” (as I prefer to call them for accuracy), are not political appointees; this specific crew was about 25 to 30 ideologically-minded career officials behind the prior political appointees.
If you want to understand the “small group” or Scheme Team, don’t look at the person at the top of this dynamic (Mueller), look at who assembled the Special Counsel team. That would be former FBI Chief-Legal-Counsel James Baker, not Robert Mueller.
After prosecutor John Huber began his criminal investigation James Baker was removed from responsibility inside the FBI, but still exists within the organization without a specific role or position. Likely because he’s cooperating with the Federal Prosecutor and Inspector General, he’s still showing up to the office doing something irrelevant while investigative officials monitor his contact network.
As a person familiar with such specific investigative measures shared:
“They are sat down, told to not do anything, say anything or discuss anything UNTIL they get an attorney. At which time, the attorney is handed a letter from the investigating unit. That letter says in essence, this is how screwed you are. If you want to be less screwed you will sign this letter of cooperation and assist us. When we don’t need you, you sit there. When we do we will call you and you will provide what we need. Any deviation from this agreement lands you in jail for the full term.”
Remember, the “small group” career officials needed to continue their group effort after the election. Therefore they needed to stay assembled as a group. They needed to stay on task, to facilitate the original intent of their association. The Special Counsel was merely a way for this team to continue their efforts after the election, nothing more – nothing less.
That’s why the same people behind Phase 1 (Clinton Exoneration ’15, ’16), and Phase 2 (opposition research, counterintelligence and surveillance against Trump ’15, ’16, ’17), became the same people in Phase 3, the post-election vast Russian-Trump Collusion Conspiracy; also known as “The Insurance Policy”.
With the political appointees changing out (Lynch, Yates and later Comey) the small group needed a cover story to retain their professional association and carry out phase 3. The Special Counsel became that cover story. That’s why so much political, intelligence community and media capital was expended December ’16 through May ’17 to generate the demand from both Republicans and Democrats.
The team already existed. The objectives already existed. The only thing they needed was a willfully-blind leader and an excuse. Robert Mueller became that willfully-blind leader because the small group already knew him and knew they could manipulate/use him.
I doubt Mueller has much of an idea what his team even does. They bring him things; he signs them; and they go about their tasks regardless of his appearance.
Now, having said that, this in no way excuses Robert Mueller or lets him off the hook for being an active participant in the ongoing fiasco. After all, he’s presumably not a stupid man, and if he can’t see the ridiculous nature of the Russian-Conspiracy-Collusion-Narrative, well, he’d have to be an actual idiot instead of a rhetorical one.
Absent the existence of early onset dementia (ie. Alzheimers’) Robert Mueller is willingly going along with a clearly visible fraud. So he’s also transparently corrupt, complicit, terrible, unlawful, etc. and all other appropriate descriptions. However, Mueller has no more control over the “small group” investigation than the owner of McDonalds has over your cold french fries.
The entire Special Counsel scheme is a political justice department fraud of historic scale and consequence. They might as well be trying to prove the existence of the Yeti. And if the CIA, ODNI, DoS, FBI and DOJ-NSD had laid down the foundation for a Yeti discovery, they could probably just as easily pull it off.
The remaining political officials inside the “small group” know they don’t have any actionable value within the available facts and investigation, that’s why they -and their media enablers- dispatch the use of facts in favor of fighting a propaganda war.
Robert Mueller could shut down the official Special Counsel tomorrow and nothing would change much. The ‘small group’ shifts back out of government work and reconnects with Fusion GPS (or similar). Although they may have to inform their media allies to change the official name of their tasks from ‘investigation’ back to ‘opposition research’. Sans Mueller all tasks remain consistent, and three days from now it’s just another Tuesday.
An excellent analysis!
LikeLiked by 15 people
“Hi Bob”
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was, but I was shocked to hear that Sundance doesn’t know that the Yeti is real…
Wow.
😀
LikeLiked by 5 people
😂😆🤣
LikeLike
We won’t know if the Yeti is real until the DNC Prevarication Scientists make their determination…
LikeLike
Rosencrantz and Gildenstern are dead.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Marmalard, dead! Niedermeyer… Dead!
Sorry, I couldn’t resist! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great analysis! Much appreciated
LikeLiked by 10 people
I called my brother and said please read this article because what causes me to hang up on him or yell at him is every time he brings up Mueller or what Muller is doing and how they are going to get our President.
I told him the other day to never mention Mueller’s name again because he is a nobody who is completely irrelevant! Our damn President is on the cusp of ending the damn Korean War. Robert Mueller will be an asterisk in the history of our country.
This is what I can’t wait 😊 for!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Flep, it’s not our ‘damn’ President, it’s our ‘great’ President!! 😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
No, it’s our damn great President.
L:-DL
LikeLiked by 5 people
Damn!
L😀L
Must get new keyboard. ha… that’s the ticket.
Or maybe just slow down. lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m available for proofreading services…for a small fee…😁😘
LikeLike
Your absolutely right Fe! I cleaned it up when I posted my comment on Twitter. I realized the way I said it might come off wrong! The GREATEST President since GW when it is all said and done!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tears from laughing!!
LikeLike
In a good way…that was perfection.
LikeLike
I buy that Mueller as Special Counsel was predetermined. That leads to two questions in my mind:
1. When was the plan to appoint Mueller as SC hatched? I’m guessing before DJT’s inauguration. After all, the post-election “insurance policy” was already in operation prior to the inauguration.
2. Why did Rosenstein appoint Mueller? Mueller’s appointment suggests that Rosenstein was in on the mechanics of the “insurance policy”. Maybe that’s another post for you, Sundance. “How do you square Rosenstein in all of this?”
LikeLiked by 18 people
Thank you for asking that – I would also like to see a follow up on “squaring Rosenstein.”
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes, indeed. Where does Rosenstein fit in? Why did he then go along with the small group’s machinations — per Sundance’s argument here — to get Mueller named as SC? And of course, why did he sign off on the fourth FISA court warrant?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sorry to reply to myself… just had another question pop up: What’s the rationale behind the Rosenstein-Mueller visit to Trump the day before RR names RM as SC?
LikeLiked by 9 people
The plot thickens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My guess…
The conspirators saw two options…
1. Mueller as the new FBI Director to replace Comey
OR
2. Mueller as Special Counsel.
Trump interviewed Mueller but gave him a fast thumbs down.
Conspirators went with option 2
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought Mueller could not be FBI Director because he was Director previously and had served the full length of his term.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How do you know Trump gave Mueller the thumbs down? If Trump knew the plot was afoot, maybe he made Mueller an offer he couldn’t refuse. Rosenstein too.
The old give em enough rope strategy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If that is true then Mueller will play a real Severous Snape, appearing to be a very black hat, but always firing blanks while others reveal themselves.
( low low chance in my WAG)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I could be wrong, but didn’ SD suggest that Rosy may have signed off on the FISA warrent as to not tip off the black hats.
LikeLike
The answer to that is included in the post above. Look for the part that says Mueller is just a figurehead.
LikeLike
Not sure how the characterization of Mueller as a figurehead (FWIW, I believe Mueller is a figurehead) helps me understand the answers to the questions. There was a lot of chaotic activity going on during the transition. The IC and Obama Admin wanted to gather as much info as possible in a short period of time. Mistakes were undoubtedly made during this period. They were all caught flatfooted by DJT’s election. During this period, the “insurance policy” morphed into a plot to name a Special Counsel on Trump. The black hats needed a figurehead who would let them run the investigation as they saw fit. Was Mueller intended to be the figurehead Special Counsel at that early date? Was Mueller in on the “insurance policy” prior to the inauguration? The fact that Mueller is a figurehead doesn’t help me answer that.
Rosenstein appointed the Special Counsel. How did Rosenstein know to select Mueller? Did Rosenstein know of the plan for a figurehead Special Counsel? Why would Rosenstein go along with it? Knowing that Mueller is a figurehead doesn’t help me answer those questions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“How did Rosenstein know to select Mueller? ”
His CIA connected wife. (“Q” -follow the wives)
“the CIA, ODNI, DoS, FBI and DOJ-NSD” – are ALL implicated and involved
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have been asing myself this same question. Can’t quite figure out if Rosenstein is a white hat, black hat, gray hat, hatless. Samething with Wray.
LikeLiked by 4 people
1. My guess the day PDJT interviewed Mueller for FBI Director.
2. Interesting that Rosenstein appoints Mueller the day after PDJT interviews Mueller for FBI Dir. Could Rosenstein have told Mueller you are the face of the Special WitchHunt, now go save yourself?
In keeping with SD’s post, it is the team under Mueller that are behind the investigation and they will be taken down. Also in keeping with another of SD’s posts:
“Deal or No Deal – There’s a Transparency Within Two Factions of DOJ and FBI Political “Small Group”…”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/30/deal-or-no-deal-theres-a-transparency-within-two-factions-of-doj-and-fbi-political-small-group/
Rosenstein is almost certainly to be a white hat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mueller had already served 12 years as FBI director, only supposed to be able to do 10 years. He had to get Congressional approval for the extra 2 yrs. So I don’t think he was eligible for FBI director! So what was the meeting about?
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT, “Mueller, we got you by the cojones so be a quiet useful idiot, stay out of the way and you will save your a$$ (mostly).”
LikeLike
If Rosie is a white hat why did he sign the affidavit for the 4th FISA warrant, knowing it was a pack of lies?
LikeLike
That’s when you get into the 4D Chess stuff, of Team Trump not wanting to tip his hand. You know what they know, but you don’t want them to know that you know what they know. You know?
LikeLiked by 2 people
So not to tip off the black hats on what he was really doing.
LikeLike
Where is the evidence that he did not assemble the SC team together but that they were already appointed?
LikeLike
Tuesday afternoon, December 19th, 2017, when FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe traveled to Capitol Hill for his 10-hour closed door testimony and questioning he was accompanied by “small group” defense shield, FBI legal counsel, James Baker. In front of the House Intelligence Committee, Andy McCabe suddenly couldn’t remember his relationship with the Steele Dossier. As a result of Attorney Baker’s appearance and specific engagement within the hearing investigators announced yesterday to Baker would be summoned for questioning:
…”While HPSCI staff would not confirm who will be summoned for testimony, all indications point to demoted DOJ official Bruce G. Ohr and FBI General Counsel James A. Baker, who accompanied McCabe, along with other lawyers, to Tuesday’s HPSCI session.”…
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/20/mccabe-draws-blank-on-democrats-funding-trump-dossier-new-subpoenas-planned.html
Thursday afternoon, December 21st, 2017, FBI Director Christopher Wray relieved FBI legal counsel James Baker from his responsibilities within the department.
…”The FBI’s top lawyer, James Baker, is being reassigned — one of the first moves by new director Christopher A. Wray to assemble his own team of senior advisers as he tries to fend off accusations of politicization within the bureau.”…
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/fbis-top-lawyer-said-to-be-reassigned/2017/12/21/2ac76640-e6b5-11e7-833f-155031558ff4_story.html?tid=ss_tw-amp&utm_term=.1f80ca2eb9fb
Two pages of newly released text messages between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page show that Strzok considered joining the special counsel due to “unfinished business.”
“For me, and this case, I personally have a sense of unfinished business,” he texted Page on May 19, 2017, two days after the special counsel convened. “Unleashed it with MYE. Now i need to fix it and finish it.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/23/fbi-official-peter-strzok-discussed-joining-special-counsel-over-unfinished-business/
LikeLiked by 12 people
I always wondered if Baker was removed at that point because as FBI counsel, he suborned perjury or was obviously part of the conspiracy to evade during that Congressional hearing.
LikeLike
“Robert Mueller became that willfully-blind leader becauwse the small group already knew him and knew they could manipulate/use him.”
I just cant beleive that the guy who oversaw 13 years of corruption under both bush and obama admins is someone who could be manipulated by a bunch of kids. My gut says that of the visible group Mueller is the one sent in to cover things up and clean up the mess. I beleive the comey firing and leaking were provoked intentionally with rosenstein already set up to appoint Mueller. Mueller Rosenstein and mccabe were all together in leading the FBI rosatom racketeering investigation and hiding it from congress and cifius. They were all team players back then. I feel that the orchestration, planning etc was done outside of these players connected to hillary, obama… possibly Soros because he was behind lynch and others. I think this scheme is too big and too connected with many others.. favors called in like with contreras, etc., that it required someone or a group higher than or on a par with Mueller… perhaps even bush related. I cant buy that bunch of kids orchestrating the older players. The older players likely orchestrated them… with them possibly as patsies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Raggedy Andy suddenly could not remember, his relationship to the Steele Dossier?
Oh please.
LikeLike
And yet, here so many go again with what I have only thought to myself as “mueller intrigue”… lol
LikeLike
MYE? is who……or what?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Mueller is a no hat.
I knew he wasn’t a black hat. He is just there, playing it up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On our dime, dammit it!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hear! Hear! Bud is on the ball!
I don’t have the links in front of me, and stuff seems to “disappear” from the Internet lately, But:
Mueller got to be a Partner in a Big Law Firm when he retired.
He and 2 other, (possibly 3) attorneys, and “how many?’ paralegals and researchers hired by “his Investigation” are from that Firm. His Firm.
They are billing the Govt by the hour for all that work? Or how are they paid? Millions.
I think Mueller is The Milkman for his Firm. Milking that Govt Cow, as well as covering-up & feeding the Media – “We’re gonna prove Trump/Russia Collusion… next week.” Forever.
Follow the money.
Mueller is just “shucking a major buck”. it’s a political scam. And a huge pay-off for Mueller and others.
LikeLike
Mueller is most definitely a black hat, his history of associations offer proof of that.
But in this particular madcap caper, he appears to be merely collecting a paycheck.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t know what he is, but he may be a black hat, turned gray. I just have this feeling, he is the key to bringing down deep state. I guess we will eventually find out.
LikeLike
It keeps coming out, his history of being almost a “Do-boy” for the Clintons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller and Rosenstein – if you look at their history – are black hats. For the story to reach the quickest resolution is that Sessions is a white hat or a no hat – because if he isn’t his firing will be another door that has to be opened in order for indictments and the truth to come out.
And the truth doesn’t have to come out, it can be buried in the pages of deception and war. If steps aren’t taken by mid-terms, the truth will be hidden, forever.
LikeLike
No paycheck needed, Mueller is filthy rich! Thieves stick together “comrade” of sorts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d call his complicity with the fraud pretty black-hat-ish. It’s just that he’s not the LEAD black hat.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He is just a sheep black hat. Just following along, with no opinion of his own.
He was a Marine though. Most Marines aren’t sheep.
LikeLike
You become a sheep fast if you did wrong, got caught and now have to save yourself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point there. I have never been a sheep. Even on here I don’t always follow the crowd
LikeLiked by 1 person
In another time and place, organizations like the NYTimes and the WaPo would kill for this sort of analysis. Instead, they try to bury it. Thanks for all you do, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Flyover: These two “newspapers,” along with others, such as the laughable LA Times, are the modern-media equivalent of wallpaper.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not suitable to line my parrots cage with. He likes clean packing paper. He is very smart, and pickey.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Equivalent of Pravda. Funny how in last 50 years the only bad stuff that comes out is on true conservatives – Nixon – but all the globalist shill and liberal criminals get away with things. Time to change that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nixon first announced the “new world order” in china in 1971.
True conservative?
Nah. Politician. One that made enemies easily and influenced action.
LikeLike
“Equivalent of Pravda.”
We probably get more truth out of RT nowadays than NYT and WaPo combined.
LikeLike
I don’t know which time or place. Watergate was only investigated with such passion to take down a Republican president Democrats loathed.
Now, if this were all directed against OBAMA they’d kill for the story… or really any other Democrat they liked… but while they’ll report stories about Democrats if it won’t affect an election anytime soon, they won’t dig deep. At all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, phase 3 has failed, yet Mueller persists…. I was so sure our VSG Potus was playing him. Not for nothing, he is a very expensive irrelevant figurehead, very expensive…. hmmmmm
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry, I forgot Ty….
LikeLike
Phase 3 hasn’t failed. At worst, the goal is to keep phase 3 going until next presidential elections, generate all sorts of ‘indictments’, leaks, fake stories to tarnish Trump as much as possible.
Think political outcomes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mighty glad to see this post on Mueller. What you laid out was the details of the vague, out-of-order, barely understood outline in my mind. Now it comes all crahsing down in tiem-line fashion that satifies the mind that it all makes sense now.
Thanks for taking time for TCTH reaers today.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think Rosenstein might actually be on board now just to further his own career. Him signing off on that warrant application doesnt mean much because at that level it is assumed the FBI actually verified the stuff. He wouldnt be expected to verify the accusations himself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, useful but not complicit. Sloppy.
LikeLike
Yes. Path of least resistance bureau-weasel. Like the Rosatom Cover-up. Whatever out-come his Bosses want, he will try to create.
Is that what we want as a Senior FBI leader?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very enlightening article with a touch of humor too! Thank you Sundance!
Here are my favorite exclamations of the article – (in no particular order)
“The entire Special Counsel scheme is a political justice department fraud of historic scale and consequence. ”
“The only thing they needed was a willfully-blind leader and an excuse.”
“After all, he’s presumably not a stupid man, and if he can’t see the ridiculous nature of the Russian-Conspiracy-Collusion-Narrative, well, he’d have to be an actual idiot instead of a rhetorical one.”
“However, Mueller has no more control over the “small group” investigation than the owner of McDonalds has over your cold french fries.”
“They might as well be trying to prove the existence of the Yeti. “
LikeLiked by 7 people
Finally captured on film John Kerry as Big Foot….the yeti.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bigfoot is real. Seriously. Do some research. There is more evidence of Bigfoot than UFOs. Plus Bigfoot sightings always go parallel with UFO sitings.
The Phoenix Lights. 1997
LikeLike
This one walks and looks like a man in a gorilla suit. Does not move like a secretive “apex” predator animal. More like some Hollyweird Metrosexual trying to look tough.
Just doesn’t fit. The situational awareness- see, hear, smell – isn’t there. A real “outdoorsman/hunter would move better.
LikeLike
On further investigation we discover that it’s Jim Comey all 8’ of him in the Yeti suit.
LikeLike
That was fantastic. Thank you…
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be fascinating to know the discussion between Trump and Mueller the day before he was appointed Special Counsel by Rosenstein which was a mere 6 days after Comey had been fired.
It still shows all the signs of being a black hat distraction operation to me, why appoint a whole team of black hats? To get them out of the way and on a wild goose chase where they’ll end up achieving nothing. (a Strzok text message to Page even worried this would be the case as they knew there was no collusion when he was asked to join the team) We have not heard a single word from Mueller, just thousands of “anonymous” leaks from black hats that have rarely ended up being real. Whilst this distraction operation has kept the attention of the black hats and their allies the Fake News “media” Sessions and his white hats have been working silently slicing away at the weeds in the DC swamp building REAL criminal cases against REAL criminals.
I personally feel Mueller and Rosenstein have played their parts as planned – Flynn’s charge was nothing more than to continue to keep the black hats motivated and distracted (and will be dropped when the time is right) whilst the tax related charges against Manafort and co are nothingburgers designed to do similar.
There was only going to be one winner the second the black hats were all hauled away to Mueller’s team and isolated from what was REALLY going on – I don’t see how it wasn’t the plan all along.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump always says, Mueller will be fair. Could Mueller be secretly on our side, finding evidence against Hillary, Obama, FBI ect?
I still would not rule it out.
LikeLike
Not hard to find the evidence when they ALL thought she would win. They became sloppy, ever so sure of themselves, and now they are all going down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you are right! They were way overconfident. And they had gotten away with so much, for so long, it got too “easy”. And they quit being real covert. Like the Emails, how stupid can you get, if you are doing a covert, even criminal operation.
LikeLike
I wish! But why load his team with Rabid Hillaryites? Does not compute.
LikeLike
If Mueller were a straight shooter, why not focus his team? OK, Manafort maybe did something wrong, get him, but don’t go down 3 rabbit holes with nothing there. Mueller could keep them on task. Give me something concrete, track down 5, 6, 7 leads, they go nowhere, cease that avenue.
But that still leaves Crooked Weismann, and Mueller’s past is no picnic. My wild guesd is they’ll try to tie him yo something financially, in Russia, or trott out the NY mob card.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schneiderman (sp-?) wants a piece of the Trump family so I venture Mueller’s crew will try to get something chargeable in New York State……Russia involved or not.
LikeLike
Trump interviewed Mueller allegedly for FBI job day before he was tapped for special counsel. numerous news outlets reported it.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/13/white-house-official-confirms-trump-interviewed-mueller-for-fbi-director-job/
LikeLike
Mueller is the only FBI director in history to serve a full 10 years, and actually had to get congressional approval for 2 extra years. So I do not believe it was and interview for a position he would have had to get special congressional approval for.
LikeLike
Clock, great questions and comments. Flynn’s charge was as you say a distraction, but it was also used to open the door to the FISA fraud case.
LikeLike
I believe that to be the case, the “small group” needed to be allowed to move forward in order to open all doors. Without Flynn being indicted, you have a circumstantial case of what if; however, since they brought charges it is reality and potentially criminal on their part.
Rosey and Mueller probably told Trump he’d be in for hell, and Trump said no worries there’s nothing there and the truth will come out in the end. All this would never happen if Trump spent everyday worrying about what is said about him, yes he fights back but he also goes about his business regardless of what is reported.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. President Trump always gives the people he is going to take down lots of distractions and they just eat it up. In the meantime, the Grand Juries are convened, the evidence is gathered and kept in a safe place and indictments are in process.
What they were tasked with goes all the way back to Uranium 1 and as high as Obama.
The IG was tasked by Congress to investigate corruption all the way back to Uranium 1. Sundance published the detailed instructions a long time ago and put them in one of his articles.
I think President Trump told Mueller and Rosenstein they could do Kabuki theater while he pursued the real investigation or they could go the way of Comey. Things Mueller has brought into the investigation have made clear links to Hillary, Obama, Russia and Uranium 1, which brings them back in the timeline and can be investigated as fraud. That way the Statute of Limitations doesn’t run out as I understand it.
Congress wants a 2nd Special Counsel because no one is leaking about the real investigation, not even members of the Grand Juries. They must be going crazy trying to figure out if there is an indictment with their name on it. I bet they check their bank accounts every day to see if they still have assets. It must be awful for them. They are used to just investigating things to find out who has evidence that might harm them and then get it covered up.
Once in a while, I feel a little sorry for the perpetrators and then I remember that they have been willingly selling out our country and destroying our lives and our livelihoods and not one of them seems to feel the slightest remorse. They just don’t want to get caught.
By now, when they go down, I think I will just rejoice that we have our country back and can rebuild. We really are having to take it down to the foundation to get things straightened out again.
Happy Easter
God Bless President Trump
God Bless America
MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Easter to you, too! And I really hope you are right. But it doesn’t pass the “smell test”. But… then again, if done right… it wouldn’t.
LikeLike
Liz, dots well connected. Good possibility on that Special Counsel. I always thought Special Witchhunt #2 was not needed. SWH #2 would be a continuation of #1. Out of control continuing forever etc. Rosey is definitely in on the kabuki theater; however, I am not so sure Mueller is in on it. Mueller may just be a usefull idiot trying to save his behind.
Happy Easter to all!
LikeLike
I hope Flynn is compensated for his legal fees which have cost him his home sofar (A donation from McCabe’s crowdfunding?) . Also, there has been a suggestion that this has been a sting all along, with Mueller given an incentive regarding his activities as FBI director. Fasten seat belts, it’s going to be a wild ride.
LikeLike
I love that Yoda picture, come out it will. I sent it off to all my liberal friends; not that I have very many anymore.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here’s Mueller’s FBI. This is his legacy.
“@SharylAttkisson
4 hours ago
When I asked DOJIG to help w/my govt. computer intrusion investigation, they wrote one report, it was intercepted by DOJIG General Counsel, and even now they won’t release it. Instead, they pushed out wiped “summary” that doesn’t reflect what their investigators had told me.”
I get the distinct impression that Sharyl Attkisson thinks that some of the crimes that were committed re: Trump are going to be whitewashed. It’s the same DOJ lol. Sessions can’t remake it in one year.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But can they erase everything in 2018?
I wonder how Page and Strzok sleep at night.
LikeLike
“that some of the crimes that were committed re: Trump are going to be whitewashed.”
That is how you catch them
LikeLike
That is what I fear too. I cant help but wonder if no SC appointed because there is too much dirt on Congress critters that would be uncovered. Timing to me is less important than results. I’d wait years to see HRC, Lynch, Holder, Brennan & BO go down hard rather than take some silly firings and slaps on the hands of the underlings. Just my opinion.
LikeLike
I want to extend my most heartfelt thank you to Sundance, for his/her well-researched, in-depth and truly logical analysis of the facts, then presented in the most concise and easily digestable form for average people to comprehend. I consider myself fairly re-read and intelligent, but could NEVER decipher the evidence and then present it as eloquently as Sundance. CTH should be required reading in every high school and college across this great nation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And I still strongly believe POTUS should never participate in an interview by the Mueller team.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Special Counsel took out the Best RNC Finance Chair, Steve Wynn! The power of the subpoena is SICK! They would’ve destroyed Don Jr if not for the transparency…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that you mention Don Jr. They sure picked a good time to say they were getting divorced. MSM has forgotten all about it. I forgot all about it.
LikeLike
Grrrr. “WELL-read”. Not “rr-read”.
LikeLike
I have often wondered this: If Comey knew the dossier was unverified, i.e. there was no real evidence of Trump improprieties with Russia, then why did he want a Special Counsel to be appointed? Remember that he arranged for his own notes to be leaked in hopes they would trigger a SC. Why? If this article is true and Mueller was simply an excuse to keep the “gang” together in their efforts to undermine Trump, then was Comey directly in on that plan? And with no direct evidence of Trump wrongdoing, then WHY?
LikeLike
It makes more sense to think they are white hats stringing the liberals along.
LikeLike
Is the Mueller team assembled and chasing tails to contaminate them from representing the swamp critters once the bid ugly explodes?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are doing an amazing job on this story Sundance.
I tend to think that Mueller is a bad actor who is getting himself deeper and deeper in this scandal. If he is smart, he will find a way to extricate himself.
It will be very telling to me to see if he has done something really stupid like granting Comey immunity for testimony against PDJT for obstruction. If he has, it is the ultimate tell.
Of course, Comey and his circle of conspirators testimony will be worth dog due when the truth comes out. Most likely, one of Comey’s confidants (people who he says he shared contemporaneous knowledge of talks with after speaking to PDJT) is “Andy.” And Andy’s testimony is going to be worth crap in any legal proceeding.
Comey’s name and sworn statement will be useless shortly too. It is going to be something the next month or two with the Comey CNN road show coming up. I hope the grand jury proceedings against Comey and team are underway at the same time Comey is making public statements on his book tour. Wow!
LikeLike
My guess was the 13 Russian trolls they indicted was the beginning of the off ramp they are beginning to build.
LikeLike
Nice, SD! Very nice indeed.
This stage play parallels the reign of Louis XIV where complex court protocols were designed to distract the nobles from the world at large. While I would much love to blame it all on the Zero, the script was written long ago. The Untouchables, a bureaucracy permeating every level of the government, slowly strengthened under the Senior Executive Service to the extent that few know the level of criminality PDJT faces.
Trillions are at risk. Don’t think those seeing their power up for grabs aren’t going to use every dirty trick in their repetoire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m getting the feeling that the Small Group has no viable plan, they’re just making it up as they go along, taking advantage of opportunities as they found them.
That would explain why it’s all turned out so disastrously sloppy and half-baked.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obviously, none of this would have come to light is Clinton had won. But her opponent was supposed to be Jeb, which STILL would have guaranteed life going on as usual for these people… right in to retirement.
65 million Deplorables ready did gum up the works for these folks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Life comes at you fast. 😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Always, I am very proud of all the Delorables to have “gummed up the works” we did a damn fine job.
LikeLike
Doncha’ll worry ’bout that Yeti.
Friends shot ‘im June 2015.
No wonder that Small Group failed. Mueller done been wastin’ his time.
MAN SHOOTS BIGFOOT (STARK COUNTY) OHIO
http://genoskwaproject.com/tgp-blog/man-shoots-bigfoot-stark-county-ohio
Thanks for the most excellent write-up. Will help tomorrow at dinner. Much obliged.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flipping it around and arguing that Mueller does not control the hit squad but that the hit squad controls Mueller is pointless verbal gymnastics. It changes nothing.
The fact remains that a hit squad is attacking the President and his family. The fact remains that Rod Rosenstein enabled it. And the fact remains that Jeff Sessions remains impotent in the face of it.
You can look ugly in the mirror and argue that left is right and right is left. It remains ugly.
Let’s not forget that Noor Salman was not guilty. How hard would it be to buy “not guilty” for McCabe with millions of dollars.
Salivating over “yeah we got McCabe, maybe” is no consolation for exposing the President to danger. Sessions is a loser if he can’t protect the President. Hannity, Goodlatte, Grassley, Gaetz, Meadows, Jordan, Jarrett, Carter, Solomon, Dobbs, Jeanine etc all get that. How many of those great people do you have to call an idiot before you question your own premise?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, I don’t know, regarding your last question, last sentence. You make a good point; so does Sundance. i had not gotten as far as Sundance, as far as seeing Mueller has just being a face man. But, you are right in so far as asking, what does it matter. Thanks for posting this….but what is the solution? Is there a way to combat the hit squad? Very interested in your thoughts.
LikeLike
Many of us from the Trump campaign squad in Western PA have been bombarding the Justice Department with demands for Sessions to un-recuse and fire Rosenstein and shut down Mueller.
Some people from CTH and other online forums (including our own WrightorwrongAL, she shared a DOJ page for comments) have joined in this effort.
We started this when Flynn was charged and we have kept it up.
I believe there has to be tremendous heat put on Sessions and DOJ to do the needful.
I believe President Trump explicitly asked for our help with his Anti-Sessions Tweets.
President Trump knows Sessions is a good man who needs the fire lit.
I take the President at his word. Donald J. Trump isn’t manipulative. He doesn’t play chess.
LikeLike
I’m scratching my head at your belief that Sessions’ job is to protect the president.
Jeff Sessions has a duty to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution.
His only job is to run the Justice Department in service of that oath he took.
I don’t think Sessions is the problem, it’s the corruptocrats in DC that have all the honest men & women surrounded that’s the problem.
Attorney General Sessions would be no better than his enemies are if he plays the game in the same corrupt, criminal, way that they do.
When there are no honest men left anywhere, we’re all the real losers.
LikeLike
I don’t disagree with you.
But have you found any cause to think that protecting President would require Sessions to act unconstitutionally?
I can think of a 100 ways in which the orchestrated coup against President Trump IS unconstitutional.
LikeLike
Well stated Prem
LikeLike
Don’t you find the audience at Breitbart a little more tolerant of your constant pot-stirring?
LikeLike
I quit Breitbart in September of 2015 and moved here when I discovered CTH because of a link posted at Breitbart by Bluto.
I found many people here who were willing to take up the fight during the campaign. We were activists, not just wordsmiths. At Breitbart I only found arguments and insults.
LikeLike
Way to come to the blog and slam the host.
Where do you think all those so called great people get their info? Here. Except they are typically weeks behind because it takes them that long to comprehend what they read.
LikeLike
No intent to slam anyone, least of all the host. He does too much good work to deserve any kind of slamming.
But, I am hopeful that Sundance will drop a MOAB of oppo research on Rosenstein and Mueller when the time comes. I believe they have to be taken to the woodshed.
LikeLike
No one, not any one of us, knows the facts. We can piece together information and make logical assumptions. When it comes to Rosenstein and Mueller, there is no logical answer. They are both wrong doers, black hats. Their actions prove that. I too think it is time for them to go, and either Sessions or Wray needs to do it. The Dems threaten a constitutional crisis. They cannot impeach without the Repubs, period. If we need to go to war, lets do it. But I do not want to feel all giddy and happy only to find out later that the filthy swamp had a better and bigger plan and it did not include exposing the swamp.
LikeLike
Despite my brilliance (sarc) I could not pin down mueller. I did feel certain what the yellow stream media said about him was wrong. Trump could fire Mueller through Rosenstien, but hasn’t. I was conceived that Team Trump had total control over mueller and that mueller was playing that role of SC to reduce an upcoming sentence of his Uranium One malfeasance and draw interference for the white hats and fool the yellow stream media. Sundance’s analysis above rings truer than anything else I have read and the article changed my perspective about Mueller.
One thing that boosts Sundance’s analysis of mueller is mueller’s prior history. mueller had been a gross incompetent most of his career yet the yellow stream media portray mueller as a sainted Eliot Ness. People have been falsely imprisoned by mueller and one person falsely accused by mueller committed suicide because of mueller’s incompetence. mueller turned a blind eye to whitey bulger’s crimes and murders while bulger was an informant for the FBI. When bulger escaped, Mueller did nothing evident to hunt for him. Neighbors of fugitive bulger turned bulger in after seeing him on America’s Most Wanted after sixteen years on the run. There are so many instances of mueller’s gross incompetence that are too numerous to mention here. Mueller was a perfect tool for the “small team.”
One question I would like to know the answer to: did Trump know about Mueller’s criminal involvement in Uranium One when he met mueller day before mueller was appointed SC and did Trump throw it in mueller’s face?
Session’s self recusal from the Trump Russian collusion scandal in relation to mueller makes perfect sense and appears to be a master stroke for which Sessions is daily pilloried by some so-called Trumpers..
LikeLiked by 5 people
to explain Muellers “achievements” I would use the word corruption rather than “gross incompetence”
LikeLike
From Above ; “One question I would like to know the answer to: Did Trump know about Mueller’s criminal involvement in Uranium One when he met mueller day before mueller was appointed SC and did Trump throw it in mueller’s face? ” – YES PDJT knew and someone I believe would have spoken with Mueller.
Mueller was appointed to add “credibility” to small corrupt team, as bi-partisan support was overwhelming. Horowitz had been investigating approx 3-4 months before Mueller was appoint, so evidence was already being examined. Did Comey speak to Mueller before suggesting he be appointed SC, as Comey needed CYA. I’d bet, yes. Did white hats know this and what small team had been up to – yep. Mueller had to understand the white hat side also had leverage, so someone spoke to him and presented the facts….would make sense.
I know a lot dismiss Q but here is a short bit from one of the earlier post from 10/31/2017 – you can look up the rest of post.
What authority does POTUS have specifically over the Marines?
Why is this important?
What is Mueller’s Background?
Not sure I remember Mueller being brought up again in Q posts?? It’s a long political leverage game, but a law and order President and AG know that’s the way to get justice and convictions. (Just hard for the rest of us to have to wait it out, especially when we see Gen Flynn get such unjust treatment….he’ll come through it though, True Hero)
Boomerang, arang, arang….
LikeLike
Hell, Sessions could be part of the insurance policy for all I know, complete with the plan to recuse himself.
LikeLike
“Robert Mueller didn’t appoint or select a team of lawyers and investigators…. the previously assembled team of lawyers and investigators selected him.”
This totally blew my mind..I never thought about it this way…but, it makes perfect sense. Jeezum..Mueller is just collecting a paycheck. He’s not making any of the decisions. Talk about an empty suit…a face man…wow…I just never saw it this way, but it makes perfect sense.
LikeLike
I think the Billion dollar question that has not been answered is, why did rosenstein appoint Mueller, and Is rosenstein part of the small group of traitors. If he is, why has he been left in such a important position with most departments investigating, reporting to him.
LikeLike
Then who is the leader of the hit team if Mueller is only a front man ?
The team are all democrats connected to Clinton. Are they Hilary’s hit team or Obama’s or the deep states ?
LikeLike
Never mind I read Sundance excellent article. I had scimmed over the main concept.
LikeLike
I think the “small group” thought they were doing the right thing. They are creatures of the Acela corridor who knew, just like everyone else with whom they associated, that Trump was a Russian stooge. In their minds, proving that candidate Trump was tied to Putin was just a matter of investigation, not speculation. Sure, they might have cut a few corners and bent a few rules, but they were convinced they would be proven right in the end. They may have been sloppy about covering their tracks, but Hillary was going to win, and the Clintons are famous for taking care of their friends (and their enemies too, in a different way). When Hillary lost, the motivation to find that Russian collusion became more urgent, and the stakes got higher – they had to prove it before their domestic surveillance operation was revealed. That’s where continuing under the auspices of the Special Counsel became essential. I do not believe it ever occurred to they them that the Russian collusion campaign narrative was false, and I think they still believe to this day that they will find the evidence.
LikeLike
I think it’s more likely the small group were serving a greater power. Say, the banking cartel.
Trump is not the enemy because he is friendly to Russia. Trump is the enemy because he is going to dismantle the financial global financial Oligarchy’s plan for global empire, with the US being a mere province of said empire.
LikeLike
“Trump is the enemy because he is going to dismantle the financial global financial Oligarchy’s plan for global empire, with the US being a mere province of said empire.”
Pass “GO” and collect $200 . By MAGA, PDJT MUST disrupt Oligarchy’s plan for global empire.
LikeLike
“…Robert Mueller didn’t appoint or select a team of lawyers and investigators…. the previously assembled team of lawyers and investigators selected him.”
That is so profound – !! Absolutely the most brilliant point ever put forth by anyone in this entire sordid matter! Major kudos, Sundance!!! Superb insight!!
LikeLike
I could be considered ignorant on the subtleties of law.
But, what I last saw of Mueller was the investigation in to the Ray Rice situation in the NFL.
After all the media attention, all we got out of Mueller was that the NFL never had communications about the report.
Mueller was hired by the NFL as the most competent and neutral investigator for this incident.
What I thought about this investigation was that Mueller was trying to cover his butt.
If he found evidence that the NFL had prior knowledge of Ray Rices’ previous actions, that the NFL, who was paying him, would be found culpable. He found, after several months, that this was not the case.
But, if you look in to what he looked in to, it was minimal. He didn’t expand investigation in to any significant area, simply saying most evidence was not credible.
What I saw in the Mueller was a person who is going to do whatever it takes to make sure that his reputation as a neutral observer to future clients is the most important thing.
I believe that Mueller is continuing and expanding this investigation because he feels that the current media and the democrats who have hired him are siding toward collusion, no matter if no evidence shows up, he needs to keep up his image as a “diligent, neutral observer”
His monetary value increases as he keeps up this image.
Once, evidence shows up that the investigation is corrupt, he will just weasel out, saying the there was no evidence of corruption, or that the scope to the investigation has widen too much, even though he knew this at least a year ago.
I bet that he has 2 sets of reports, one that says Trump is guilty of collusion and more investigation is required; and one that says that there has been no evidence of collusion and the DOJ had no reason to put him in this position.
Though Mueller may not be the most dangerous politically, he is the most dangerous type of person in society.
LikeLike
Can I post now with out a moderator having to read it ??
LikeLike
Muller helped keep 4 innocent men in jail for years.
Two of them died in prison. You tell me what kind of person he is.
LikeLike
I am haunted by the FBI anon thread that appeared on 4chan last year.
A person claiming to be an FBI insider said that Mueller was on board with team Trump. Rosenstein too.
This is a real possibility because Trump is playing this so well, it’s almost like he is from the future.
Think about it, Mueller takes the conspirators on a snipe hunt to distract from the real investigation. By the time the real investigation becomes apparent, there is no escape.
Also remember, when it comes to ratting out accomplices, white collar criminals are shameless. They will do anything to save themselves.
LikeLike
According to you Trump mueller and Rosenstein work with Trump then explain to me why Flynn is near broke and is loosing his home?
The President himself and all others on team Trump have suffered finacially.
Sorry I cannot go with that because it seems heartless to go after Flynn that way.
LikeLike
Another excellent job by Sundance: ““…Robert Mueller didn’t appoint or select a team of lawyers and investigators…. the previously assembled team of lawyers and investigators selected him.”
Okay, I’ll buy into that. Sundance’s analysis seems to my simple mind (and my wife can verify that…) to dismiss the Mueller investigation as being irrelevant. Regardless of who is in control, if they can indict and charge anyone – including the President – then they are certainly relevant and dangerous. Or, do you think Sundance knows their operation will be shut-down post haste? I’m confused.
LikeLike
Completely agree with you.
What happened to Flynn was nasty and expensive.
There was no plan,
LikeLike
Mueller and his crew are still dangerous and Rosenstein is the one who brought Mueller in.
LikeLike
Mueller is where he is right now because of the mistaken belief and oft repeated phrase/mantra of the DOJ/FBI:
“The FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and accountability,” Sessions said in a Friday night statement.
The DOJ/FBI has been decimated by an epidemic of “lowered expectations” for decades.
This whole thing is straight outta “Gone with the Wind”. Lordy–Fidelity, Bravery and Integrity. What eva shall we do now Miz Scarlett?
I say go Shawshank Redemption on the Swamp and the DNC Cabal…. “His judgment cometh, and that right soon,”
This article says it well:
“Trump’s tweet said Sessions should have asked Justice Department lawyers to investigate a claim that the FBI and DOJ did not supply sufficient information to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in an application for the surveillance of Carter Page.
http://www.abajournal.com/news/article/sessions_says_he_will_do_his_job_with_integrity_and_honor_after_trump_tweet
LikeLike
“The DOJ/FBI has been decimated by an epidemic of “lowered expectations” for decades.”
The FBI/DOJ have been “re-purposed”. Which is why veterans, NRA members, survivalists, etc. have all been put on suspected terrorist lists while Mueller destroyed the database with something like 50,000-100,000 names of Muslims in the USA that needed “watching”. He removed all references to Islam & “profiling” from all FBI training materials used by law enforcement agencies all over the country.
When FBI agents make visits to local and state police training academies across the nation, they hand out their business cards. The new recruits are told to telephone in license plate numbers of vehicles displaying certain bumper stickers, i.e. Oathkeepers, 3% , etc.
LikeLike
“After all, he’s presumably not a stupid man, and if he can’t see the ridiculous nature of the Russian-Conspiracy-Collusion-Narrative, well, he’d have to be an actual idiot instead of a rhetorical one.”
Oh Sundance!!! You slay me every time. Your say such charming things about the swamp….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not buying it, what good is an air tight case against small group criminals when the “figureheads” get the apologists treatment and a pass while we the people are wore down to apathetic paralysis. I had a discussion with several michael brown (ferguson) leo who were gloating they “lefally” vindicated the cop who shot him and reminded them of their collosal loss of the public’s hearts and minds. Yeah, but “air-tight” case y’all!!! BLM loves you and now so does all the deep state black/white/grey/rainbow madhatters Lock her up, remember that one? Haha
LikeLike
Sundance is truly a gift form GOD..as is our President. I “get” what SD is saying about Mueller being chosen by the small group–can someone tie in the meeting with POTUS the day before he was appointed as SC? Was VSGPDJT getting a measure of the man? He was NOT interviewing him for FBI head as was speculated…What was that meeting about?
LikeLike
Robert Mueller could shut down the official Special Counsel tomorrow and nothing would change much. The ‘small group’ shifts back out of government work and reconnects with Fusion GPS (or similar). Although they may have to inform their media allies to change the official name of their tasks from ‘investigation’ back to ‘opposition research’. Sans Mueller all tasks remain consistent, and three days from now it’s just another Tuesday
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be nice, though, if Mueller were to admit that the whole Russia-Trump-Collusion story was a big Hoax.
A big hoax…designed to frame Pres Trump for something that he didn’t do.
The collateral damage from this hoax continues to this day.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
In my mind, President Trump played Mueller–like a stradivarius (sp)–That’s why he is unconcerned about an interview with him!!! WINNING!!! WOOHOO!
LikeLike
The investigation of the DNC Cartel spying on an American President is slow as molasses. Unless Mueller is investigating the FBI/DOJ there is no reason to slow-walk the investigation into the FISA violations.
This is law-breaking and conspiracy of political appointees (signed off 4 times) in the FISA process complete with 4th Amendment violations. It is documented behavior by the FISC Supervising Judge in her memorandum. Prosecution should be a no-brainer.
Russia is not part of the FISA process and the laws of FISC. Those are set-up to protect American citizens and the 4th Amendment. There should be no delay.
Mueller is a tool….Mudding the waters, using diversionary tactics. Uranium One chaff. A good lawyer can cut thru Mueller on FISC, no conflicts.
LikeLike
Strzok text to Page a case of counting chickens before they hatch.
Too bad. Both need other plans:
“Regardless of the outcome,” he added, “I think there’s a certain savvy business decision for you to do it. 600k/year + doing white hat corporate investigations isn’t a bad exit strategy.”
[ Breitbart link above]
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance! Have a BLESSED EASTER! HE IS RISEN INDEED!
LikeLike
how about this……………..Is it possible that Baker spilled the whole can of beans to Wray (complete with the scheme to get Mueller via Comey & Rosenstein), to insure PDJT’s impeachment. Now Sessions and Wray are aware of the plot and allow it to unfold complete with Rosenstein. As an officer of the court, Rosenstein would not sign a bad FISA, even knowingly and for good reason. That is cause for disbarment. Rosenstein cannot be a white hat. Mueller never was one……Comey had set up the whole drama with Mueller at the head of the class. Mueller is lazy, not stupid. Now he is trapped and is starting to see that. Part of the drama includes Schiff and his band of Merry men who really want Trump to fire Mueller so he looks guilty.
LikeLike
I like to think of Mueller in another way. It doesn’t matter that others put him in the place he is in: he is the literal linchpin that is keeping that wheel of evil and corruption together. When it is removed, the wheel will no longer be able to function. He wasn’t designed to be able to do this; as with all of Hillary’s other “good” ideas, failure was never a consideration.
And yet, and this is where the irony comes in (I find there is always irony in Hillary’s plans), his existence has been what has drawn the attention of the public to these issues. All of them. Uranium. FBI. DOJ. Obama. He is connected to all. Up to his elbows in all the plans To Get Trump.
And he’s a bit like Pearl Harbor: he is a walking disaster (I’m Going To Get You, Trump, If It’s The Last Thing I Do!) that explains to us exactly what is wrong with “the other side.” And how far they will go to avoid prosecution.
LikeLike
Good one Valueofsparrows!
LikeLike