Common Question: “How do you square Mueller in all this?”…

This is a common question I receive: “How do you square Mueller in all this?”

Well, there’s a good reason why I don’t discuss him. The bigger picture is not about Mueller, he’s irrelevant. Yeah, I know, my perspective runs 180° counter to the common refrain within exhaustive discussions expending energy upon myriad of articles about the ridiculous “Trump Russia Collusion” stories. Funnily enough, that’s why.

CTH doesn’t log research to convince anyone of anything. Why expend energy on a task that’s exhaustive? Robert Mueller is not the issue; he never has been. He’s no more relevant to the actions within the Special Counsel team than anyone else. Mueller is a DC figurehead, intended to give a name and possible face to an organization that selected him.

That’s the key point everyone misses. Robert Mueller didn’t appoint or select a team of lawyers and investigators…. the previously assembled team of lawyers and investigators selected him. Within that PROFOUND difference is the reason I ignore him.

The corrupt second tier DOJ/FBI officials, the lesser known names behind Loretta Lynch, James Comey, Sally Yates and Andrew McCabe, are the actual DOJ and FBI officials who carried out ‘Operation Trump’. The “small group of co-conspirators” (as I prefer to call them for accuracy), are not political appointees; this specific crew was about 25 to 30 ideologically-minded career officials behind the prior political appointees.

If you want to understand the “small group” or Scheme Team, don’t look at the person at the top of this dynamic (Mueller), look at who assembled the Special Counsel team. That would be former FBI Chief-Legal-Counsel James Baker, not Robert Mueller.

After prosecutor John Huber began his criminal investigation James Baker was removed from responsibility inside the FBI, but still exists within the organization without a specific role or position. Likely because he’s cooperating with the Federal Prosecutor and Inspector General, he’s still showing up to the office doing something irrelevant while investigative officials monitor his contact network.

As a person familiar with such specific investigative measures shared:

“They are sat down, told to not do anything, say anything or discuss anything UNTIL they get an attorney. At which time, the attorney is handed a letter from the investigating unit. That letter says in essence, this is how screwed you are. If you want to be less screwed you will sign this letter of cooperation and assist us. When we don’t need you, you sit there. When we do we will call you and you will provide what we need. Any deviation from this agreement lands you in jail for the full term.”

Remember, the “small group” career officials needed to continue their group effort after the election. Therefore they needed to stay assembled as a group. They needed to stay on task, to facilitate the original intent of their association. The Special Counsel was merely a way for this team to continue their efforts after the election, nothing more – nothing less.

That’s why the same people behind Phase 1 (Clinton Exoneration ’15, ’16), and Phase 2 (opposition research, counterintelligence and surveillance against Trump ’15, ’16, ’17), became the same people in Phase 3, the post-election vast Russian-Trump Collusion Conspiracy; also known as “The Insurance Policy”.

With the political appointees changing out (Lynch, Yates and later Comey) the small group needed a cover story to retain their professional association and carry out phase 3. The Special Counsel became that cover story. That’s why so much political, intelligence community and media capital was expended December ’16 through May ’17 to generate the demand from both Republicans and Democrats.

The team already existed. The objectives already existed. The only thing they needed was a willfully-blind leader and an excuse. Robert Mueller became that willfully-blind leader because the small group already knew him and knew they could manipulate/use him.

I doubt Mueller has much of an idea what his team even does. They bring him things; he signs them; and they go about their tasks regardless of his appearance.

Now, having said that, this in no way excuses Robert Mueller or lets him off the hook for being an active participant in the ongoing fiasco. After all, he’s presumably not a stupid man, and if he can’t see the ridiculous nature of the Russian-Conspiracy-Collusion-Narrative, well, he’d have to be an actual idiot instead of a rhetorical one.

Absent the existence of early onset dementia (ie. Alzheimers’) Robert Mueller is willingly going along with a clearly visible fraud. So he’s also transparently corrupt, complicit, terrible, unlawful, etc. and all other appropriate descriptions. However, Mueller has no more control over the “small group” investigation than the owner of McDonalds has over your cold french fries.

The entire Special Counsel scheme is a political justice department fraud of historic scale and consequence. They might as well be trying to prove the existence of the Yeti. And if the CIA, ODNI, DoS, FBI and DOJ-NSD had laid down the foundation for a Yeti discovery, they could probably just as easily pull it off.

The remaining political officials inside the “small group” know they don’t have any actionable value within the available facts and investigation, that’s why they -and their media enablers- dispatch the use of facts in favor of fighting a propaganda war.

Robert Mueller could shut down the official Special Counsel tomorrow and nothing would change much. The ‘small group’ shifts back out of government work and reconnects with Fusion GPS (or similar). Although they may have to inform their media allies to change the official name of their tasks from ‘investigation’ back to ‘opposition research’. Sans Mueller all tasks remain consistent, and three days from now it’s just another Tuesday.

