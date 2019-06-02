Modified Declassification Expectations Amid Clarity of Purpose from Ratcliffe…

When previously questioned by Catherine Herridge about timing for declassification of documents President Trump noted “when they need them“. Within the response, who “they” were was never clarified; but the later directive to empower executive branch cabinet member AG Bill Barr provided a more clear reference.
In the legislative branch representatives Mark Meadows, Doug Collins and John Ratcliffe are the primary House members who were clearly helping to organize timing and distribution. Additionally, AG Barr has appointed a prosecutor in John H Durham to review the overall DOJ, FBI and intelligence community activity. Obviously Durham along with Inspector General Horowitz would benefit from declassification of documents in both of their reviews.
Earlier today John Ratcliffe outlined his view of U.S. Attorney John Durham as a benefactor of the declassification insofar as he would gain information for his review. Interestingly Ratcliffe noted Durham was essentially a ‘special counsel’ and could use access to documents as a tool toward a grand jury review [ergo DOJ declassification would be needed].
Along with noting the likelihood of Durham’s intent, Ratcliffe seemed to temper expectations of any upcoming publicly visible declassification.
The possibility of Durham exploiting/using documents declassified by his boss, AG Bill Barr, would suggest some of the material may not be made public; indeed that’s the inference from Ratcliffe earlier today as he outlined to Maria Bartiromo.
If accurate, it is worthwhile considering what *could be* publicly declassified by AG Barr, and yet not run afoul of any investigative value for Durham. Example: the declassification of the Rosenstein scope memos to Robert Mueller (no longer a reason to be hidden) would not seem to materially affect the investigative intents of Durham.
So considering investigative value, what documents could be purposefully made public that would not impede Durham?
Here’s the list of material possible for declassification. This was the original list as outlined in 2018:
- All versions of the Carter Page FISA applications (DOJ) (FBI) (ODNI).
- All of the Bruce Ohr 302’s filled out by the FBI. (FBI) (ODNI)
- All of Bruce Ohr’s emails (FBI) (DOJ) (CIA) (ODNI). All supportive documents and material provided by Bruce Ohr to the FBI. (FBI)
- All relevant documents pertaining to the supportive material within the FISA application. (FBI) (DOJ-NSD ) (DoS) (CIA) (DNI) (NSA) (ODNI);
- All intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including all intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court. (CIA) (FBI) (DOJ) (ODNI) (DoS) (NSA) Presumably this would include the recently revealed State Dept Kavalac email; and the FBI transcripts from wiretaps of George Papadopoulos (also listed in Carter Page FISA). [AKA ‘Bucket Five’]
- All unredacted text messages and email content between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok on all devices. (FBI) (DOJ) (DOJ-NSD) (ODNI)
- The originating CIA “EC” or two-page electronic communication from former CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey that started Operation Crossfire Hurricane in July 2016. (CIA) (FBI) (ODNI)
Additionally, since the 2018 list was developed, more information has surfaced about underlying material. This added to the possibility of documents for declassification:
♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE]
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, second scope memo recently discovered. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
It would appear the scope memos, Kavalec memo, original FISA application and transcript of Papadopoulos conversation with Halper etc. could be released without impeding a grand jury review (hinted by Ratcliffe today).
While CTH would argue that full public declassification of everything would be a better approach; thereby allowing Durham to use any/all evidence therein; I also accept that protecting the “FISA enabled” institutions is not considered in our preferred approach.
Protecting the *legal and national security value* of an appropriately applied “FISA process” seems to be key institutional objective for the principals (Barr, Coats, etc.). As such, there is an institutional tendency to defend process. It’s a tightrope.
If the Barr perspective includes the need to retain legitimate national security value within the processes previously abused, Barr may mitigate what is released. Again, a tight-rope where ‘We The People’ are expected to trust yet another official.
CTH accepts the possibility of honorable intent within Bill Barr, cautiously. The ‘trust’ bank account is overdrawn. Perhaps that’s why very cautious optimism, with frustratingly tempered short-term expectations, is the prudent analytical perspective.
Then again, ‘We The People’ have no more tongue to bite…. A constitutional republic can only accept so much demonstrable corruption before all hell breaks loose.
I hope AG Barr understands this.
BARR: And look, I think if we — we are worried about foreign influence in the campaign? We should be because the heart of our system is the peaceful transfer of power through elections and what gives the government legitimacy is that process. And if foreign elements can come in and affect it, that’s bad for the republic. But by the same token, it’s just as, it’s just as dangerous to the continuation of self-government and our republican system, republic that we not allow government power, law enforcement or intelligence power, to play a role in politics, to intrude into politics, and affect elections.
JAN CRAWFORD: So it’s just as dangerous- So when we talk about foreign interference versus say a government abuse of power, which is more troubling?
WILLIAM BARR: Well they’re both, they’re both troubling.
JAN CRAWFORD: Equally?
WILLIAM BARR: In my mind, they are, sure. I mean, republics have fallen because of Praetorian Guard mentality where government officials get very arrogant, they identify the national interest with their own political preferences and they feel that anyone who has a different opinion, you know, is somehow an enemy of the state. And you know, there is that tendency that they know better and that, you know, they’re there to protect as guardians of the people. That can easily translate into essentially supervening the will of the majority and getting your own way as a government official.
JAN CRAWFORD: And you are concerned that that may have happened in 2016?
WILLIAM BARR: Well, I just think it has to be carefully look at because the use of foreign intelligence capabilities and counterintelligence capabilities against an American political campaign to me is unprecedented and it’s a serious red line that’s been crossed.
JAN CRAWFORD: Did that happen?
WILLIAM BARR: There were counterintelligence activities undertaken against the Trump Campaign. And I’m not saying there was not a basis for it, that it was legitimate, but I want to see what that basis was and make sure it was legitimate.
JAN CRAWFORD: So–
WILLIAM BARR: That’s one of the, you know, one of the key responsibilities of the Attorney General, core responsibilities of the Attorney General is to make sure that government power is not abused and that the right of Americans are not transgressed by abusive government power. That’s the responsibility of the Attorney General. (Transcript source)
As long as Barr and Durham aren’t being thwarted by Wray, Haspel and Coats, maybe this will be fine.
Those 3 musketeers need to be told up front that if they interfere with Barr, Durham or Horowitz, they may find themselves in front of a loaded musket!
Judge Emmitt is having a difficult time with requested phone call recordings of Flynn in the sentencing phase. Another event where the intransigent DoJ’s response is nystagmus.
NYET
I don’t think Barr is going to be thwarted by anyone.
I don’t think Barr is going to be thwarted by anyone.
And btw, I think Barr can fire Wray, or recommend to Trump that he be fired like Rosenstein did Comey.
Fire Wray, for obstructing justice, sweet.
Outstanding, sundance. Complete agreement. There’s a storm brewing from among We the People due to the delays and palace intrigue. We are over it. I would suggest they demonstrate progress or it will escalate.
You must be patient now. Barr and Durham have begun an investigation. They are apparently using the material. If so it should not be released yet.
I’m hoping the first week of July is when we see the AG go on the offensive on multiple fronts. Wouldn’t that timing be most appropriate?
Maybe some surprise July 4 announcements by Barr at the DC celebration?
July marked the beginning and end of the Mid Year Examination. It also is alleged to have marked the beginning of Crossfire Hurricane. And then there is the the coming celebration that is going to be Yuge.
I want to see Barr marching up and down the mall playing Amazing Grace on his bagpipes.
Epic.
Gentlebeings, “Justice does not ‘go on the offensive,’ and it does not care about ‘timing.'” These are things of Politics. Justice pursues the Truth.
And here, as the Good Book says, “The Truth shall make you Free.” The single thing that these “criminal politicians” fear the very most is not Politics … “Politics” they know how to fully control. What they fear most is Truth.
“The wheels of Justice turn slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine.” Please foreswear any “politically motivated timelines” as to when Mr. Barr (et al …) will “make his next move.”
Instead: “Presumed Innocent … Presumed Innocent … Presumed … Presumed … CHECKMATE.”
Expect THAT game plan.
When beset with treacherous traitors posing as countrymen and a raucous populace discombobulated by Satan’s best, timing and strategy is utterly critical to survival of the nation.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Your post needs more likes.
Is there going to be a Treeper mini-convention at POTUS July 4th celebration. Many of us are incognito, and CTH is a well fortified, and protectively monitored treehouse. There are logistical and security issues in communicating much less congregating. But it would be so awesome to be in the room together. Lurkers, vocalists, preachers, enforcers and all.
No is not an acceptable answer. It all needs to be released now. If not then was Trump in error in September of 2018 when he ordered the “immediate” declssification and release of this material? Was Trump just talking tough then knowing he would not deliver? Also if Barr does not release the fisa info and doj never indicts, which is an almost certain event to take place, then what? Does the public have to continue to swallow the crap DC has been ramming down the public’s thorat since at least 2016? The time has come for DC to stand for the people and the Constitution or fall in its entirety.
Wait a minute, Bosley … “do you want criminal indictments to be handed down, or not?” Do you want this proceeding to take place in the Court of Public Opinion – which can always find a “hanging tree” nearby – or do you want it to occur in the Court of Law? As tempting as the first alternative might very-obviously be, I submit that the second is what all of us must really work for.
Because, only “the Court of Law” can ensure that “this can never happen again.” When a mob hangs a man in a tree, it’s only a news-story at best. Whereas, when a Court makes a determination (as, in fact, a Court already has(!) …), “that STICKS, forever.”
As frustrating as the present process might be … there is a reason for it. (But, of course, we must – as “We, the People” – relentlessly hold the Judiciary(!) to the fire. They ALL work for Us, specifically including Mr. Barr.)
Yes I want criminal indictments handed down but not releasing the spygate docs is not a pre-requisite for investigations of these folks to proceed. Relase and investigate, and now.
We have waited long enough and we understand prosecutions may never take place so now is the time. Declassify and release now or lose it all.
LikeLike
Declassify does not require nor imply releasing. It means that AG Barr gains document access in order to determine a proper course of action in pursuit of justice. That is the priority, even though I want to see those documents as much as anyone here, and yesterday, but tomorrow will do if our patience is rewarded with convictions that were not tainted nor driven by outrage mobs nor diluted by talking heads and Derp State spinmeisters.
LikeLike
Barr’s “praetorian guard” reference is ominous for the coup plotters.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes. Indicates he has their number.
I agree that the preferred approach is to declassify everything.
“…make sure that government power is not abused…”
Too late. The gubmint crossed the abuse line in 2001, if not before, and the abuse has only become worse over time.
Talk to Bill Binney. Bill Binney has been providing us the details for years now.
Hopefully AG Barr will reign in some of the abuse.
Abuse of government power has been going on for a long time. Hoover’s FBI infiltrated and kept “dossiers” of major politicians and organizations including civil rights organizations during the 60s. The Church Commission investigated and found the CIA spying on Americans on American soil.
Mass surveillance, (un)Patriot Act, FISA abuse, prosecutorial misconduct etc, etc. have been going on for a long time.
I have no issue with some of it not being declassified publicly if it means they are using it for prosecutions.
Damn you guys are good! Why don’t we hear stuff on MSM such Fox News
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fox News has gone left. Don’t waste your time.
Gentlebeings, please bear in mind that this is a JUDICIAL process that is now unfolding before us, and each and every individual in question is PRESUMED INNOCENT. The objective is not “political,” even though it will have obvious “political” implications. Instead, it will take place through the Justice system.
The Justice system says that a prosecutor assembles evidence, sufficient to overcome the Constitutional presumption of innocence, and then presents this evidence IN COMPLETE SECRECY to a Grand Jury. (The exact same process happens in your home town or county.) The proceedings, and the evidence, are secret … unless an indictment is returned. Only then does the information become public, concerning an individual that is now no longer presumed to be innocent.
Although Mr. Barr now has the privilege of declassifying information, we should all bear in mind that he will (of course …) use this power for its intended purpose of furthering the JUDICIAL process. “The Court of Public Opinion™” is in many ways the antithesis of “The Court of Law™,” Being fully and extremely aware that he is operating in “hyper-political times,” Mr. Barr will continue to be the legal professional that he is – and the rest of us, somehow, must be patient.
“Our impatience to know” … could easily give a high-criminal’s abundant cadre of lawyers “a legal defense.”
Presumed innocence—that’s what we thought the justice system was all about. Somebody forgot to tell the Mueller Weissmann team. Obviously they slept through that part of law school (or their law schools decided that presumption of innocence could be selectively applied).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Declassifying and releasing the documents does not imperil this presumption. These investigations can take place fairly with the spygate docs declassified and relased right now. Completion of the “investigation” as a condition precedent to declassification and release is an argument of one that seeks to protect the government.
LikeLike
If you, so to speak, “spill the beans” into the Court of Public Opinion™, you very-neatly create the defense that it is now impossible to convene a Jury which could possibly be objective. This is precisely the legal argument which enabled a countless series of previous crime-lords to skate scot-free of charges. “Just publish whatever-you-like in the Chicago papers, and you’re home free.”
Classification is not to protect investigations. The spygate docs can be declassified now & Durham can still investigate. Anyone that tries to use Durham investigation as a reason to not declassify is a deep state protecting fraud not worthy of re-election.
Radcliff’e’s weakness is starting to show. Radcliffe looks as if he is taking the mask off and getting down to the business of protecting the surveillance state and the corrupt deep state. Radcliffe knows Durham is just another excuse not to release. As time moves forward just watch Radcliffe, though it will trouble him mightily, start to walk down the no release because of Durham investiigation excuse path. Radcliffe just added to Barr’s stones creating this excuse path. Same old sh*t.
It is simple. It is now or never time on declassification and release. This is the most important issue by far. Prosecutions are years away, If Barr does not declassify/release the spygate docs Trump ordered immedietely declassifie and release in Septmber of 2018 then Trump will lose in 2020 no matter the opponent. Trump loses we never see anything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I get the feeling Radcliffe is trying really hard to not reveal info that he’s supposed to keep quiet. If I’m right, that’s a good thing. Remember, some of our allies in Congress have seen an awful lot, including unredacted reports.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump will lose i 2020 if no declassifiction and release is not absurd, it is a given. The failure if it occurs will deflate and anger Trump’s base. Trump will be viewed as all tweet and no substance. This issue is by far the most iportant and is for all the marbles. Trump has tweeted up a storm here and now it is time to deliver. Trump has to deliver or he loses, guaranteed.
LikeLike
Ridiculous, tbqh. You want to see it… And thus you are blinded by our own obsession. Let AG Barr do his job first. President Trump will win in 2020!
We already know the truth thanks to all the materials released already, plus all the sleuths such as Sundance. We KNOW the truth. Now we demand perp walks! It will all come out in the end.
If Trump loses, the constitutional republic will be a blip on the radar of history. The US will become another Socialist/Communist country and the rest of the world will follow. Some people will be content for a while until they realize only a privileged few have anything and the rest of us have Armageddon. Too late then.
Agreed, but this was an attempt b a corrupt gaggle of DC bureaucrates to steal/verthrow and election and Trump has properly stirred this up via tweets and words for over 2 years now. It is time for Trump’s DOJ to put up or lose for it all to fall apart.
‘Then again, ‘We The People’ have more tongue to bite…. A constitutional republic can only accept so much demonstrable corruption before all hell breaks loose.
I hope AG Barr understands this.”
So do I, SD. The despot party has become especially rabid since the ‘what was that all about’ spur of the moment mewler non ‘press conference’ – as he wiped his filthy behind with the constitution.
That creature needs to answer some questions….under oath…..NOW!
As this Durham “inesstigation” gets sold further as a reason not to declassify/release spygate docs it will become clearer that AG Bill Barr’s job was to take the heat off Trump for Trump not delivering on his promises and to protect government institutions like the doj, fbi and cia’t. Barr is a smart fellow and Barr stated he took the AG job because he could afford to deplete the political capital he had built up to do the job. Those want transparency/accountability took this Barr statment one way, but it can go the other way as well, meaning Barr will fall on the sword when the public starts to scream as no declassification, release or prosecutions..
There will be declassification. It’s probably started already. There might not be release to the public. Let Barr and Durham do their jobs. Barr didn’t need to open this investigation. Barr didn’t need to appoint Durham to lead it. Not sure what more you expect at this time, there’s an investigation under way.
Sounds like the “Trust Sessions” saying.
Barr can do his job and reease to the public now, that is if Barr’s job is to serve the public. That may not be the case though. It is becoming clear that Barr’s job is to take the heat off Trump for not delivering on his promises and Barr’s real end is to protect government institutions likde cia, doj, fbi and FISC no atter how corrupt they may be. Barr is a smart cookie and he stated he took the AG job because he could afford to deplete the political capital he had built up to do the job. Barr will lose it all to protect government.
Agreed. When POTUS says he doesnt want to get involved with the DOJ, that directly contradicts “Draining the swamp” in my opinion.
Review guidelines for comments.
Of course we all want to see the coup plotters face justice and a semblance of integrity and law and order returned to government, but if the leftist stench isn’t removed from our education system and the political operatives working at a weaponized “media” don’t face consequences, then more coups and more abuses of power will be inevitable in the future
The brainwashed citizens on the left will eagerly condone said abuse and will willingly be led off the cliff. It will be up to Americans who still embrace freedom, the truth and law and order to see that the stench of leftism that’s permeating our government, our schools and media is removed
If a full declass does not occur within a reasonable amount of time from Barr taking office, I think DC is going to find out that America’s collective fuse is getting mighty short.
Grand juries might see the documents before we do. That would be a good thing.
Well… we COULD endure another 30, maybe 40, MMMMAAAAYYYYBE 50 years. But after that… if The Left has not COMPLETELY taken control of the Country, then WATCH OUT BELOW!!! The Old U.S. would be another footnote in history. As in: history would predictably repeat, and The Country would have to be reborn.
November 3 2020 is our political D-Day, everyone. Make sure we win, President, House, Senate. If we lose, everything we worked for will be wiped out. Don’t screw this up.
Not sure how declassifying documents can impede Durham. Seems like a good little trick that Barr (Muellers good friend) did to make sure nothing is publicly declassified ever!
Won’t be made public? Of course.
Why? The perps know, DoJ knows, the FBI knows, CIA knows, various Congressmen and Senators know, the elite generally know…..but for pretend reasons the citizenry can’t know. The methods and sources thing is straight up BS, there are no methods not now common knowledge and if protecting a trivial source is more important than the salvation of the US Republic then we live in different universes.
It’s about the bureaucratic State protecting itself. The awful fact is that even the good guys and potential good guys, like Barr, will facilitate that.
The info is being used for the Barr/Durham investigation. Don’t expect it to be released publicly while there is an ongoing investigation.
While? Try “ever”.
Why shouldn’t it be released? Are you really parroting the talking point? Explain why it shouldn’t be released
If these aren’t released by the end of the summer they never will be, and nobody of significance will be prosecuted. They are heading down the road of another bait-and-switch scheme. The suspects all know what is in these documents – there is no investigative reason to keep them classified. The only reasons are for government employees, agents, agencies and others to save face and avoid sunlight. Further sunlight would probably add to the evidence, not detract from it.
Wholly agree. Watch all the repubs come out of the woodwork supporting the Trust the Barr plan and argue for no rlewase declassification and release. This is why repubs lose. They have a profound winning issue here on many fronts but their love of a corrupt DC and its surveillance/war state always keep them from embracing the just side completely and as a result they always avoid winning big.
I can barely stand coming to CTH any more with all of the shrieking voices. Every little thing is a (false) reason to attack Barr or claim the Dems have won. I’ve never seen such a thing here before. I’ve come here for rational discussion and I have to wade through a bunch of irrational panicked Eeyore rants. Sheesh.
Review guidelines for comments.
Specifically, “ask yourself, before you hit ‘post comment’ does this add value?”
Thanks in advance.
Sadly, no matter what happens you will become very familiar with the phrase “decline to prosecute”
“….one of the key responsibilities of the Attorney General, core responsibilities of the Attorney General is to make sure that government power is not abused and that the right of Americans are not transgressed by abusive government power.”
Government power was abused. The question is can those institutions that abused government power and have a long history of such abuses investigate themselves and hold those that abused government power accountable?
I don’t believe that is possible. That is why this pussyfooting on declassification has the distinct possibility of a cover-up. Unless all the documents and communications are declassified and released to the public the opportunity for typical governmental obfuscation of malfeasance and corruption rises hugely.
I expect they don’t want to jump the gun with indictments until they have what they (Barr and Durham) think is a full understanding of the scope of the wrongdoing. The problem is it keeps leading beyond the “small group,” and further back in time beyond just fall of 2015. As Sundance laid out, it goes all the way back to the order Obama entered in 2012. Oh, and remember the two-hop FISA warrants are only two-hop because of a 2013 Obama order. Before that 2013 Obama order they were THREE hop warrants going all the way back to 2001.
At some point they will have to decide to go with what they’ve already got and keep investigating as the indictments are obtained. Perhaps just go with the low hanging fruit of the small group at this point. Their DOJ summer interns should be able to handle those without too much trouble. Not rocket science.
If any of the now-classified documents contain evidence of criminal activity, then this information won’t be made public until grand jury proceedings have completed. I don’t think it’s any more complicated than that.
With that said, I sure hope Barr and Trump intend to eventually make everything public. I believe it will be important to do so because the Media is chomping at the bit to couch any possible prosecutions as political persecution of Trump’s “perceived enemies”.
The DOJ will need to chart a course of absolute maximum transparency so that the public will be able to see through the “woe is me” narrative that will be coming from the indicted.
Investigations take more time.
i thought all the evidence was already there? If so, what is so hard about stapling pages together and start charging?
They keep changing the goal post!
I disagree with the assertion that, “Prosecutions are years away.”
This isn’t a fishing expedition that will spend years investigating minutia. Once the documents are declassified they can be presented to the jurors. There are a limited number of people involved and a specific activity being investigated. A month, maybe two months, to call witness and present the declassified materials.
So when a couple months pass, and if there are no indictments, what will you think? Will you think “just a few more months”, or will you think “there will never be any indictments”?
Their crimes are way out of scope for the ‘innocent until proven guilty, jury of peers’, civilian justice system.
That’s why nothing has happened and in the spirit of maintaining continuity of their government, nothing but a few token sacrifices for low information voters ever will.
Sorry… nothing is going to happen… no one will be held accountable…it’s all just a very long Hannity show, with lots of talk and hype and interruptions… but nothing happens ….Barr has been very disappointing so far
When I was a wee lad of 7, Christmas Eve was filled with hope until a drunken Santa stumbled through our front door, crapped his red pants and lapsed into a comatose stupor after falling off a chair. I feel the same way tonight sans the shit-faced faux St. Nick.😥
The drumbeat from the left for impeaching President Trump is getting louder and louder. If formal impeachment hearings actually do begin, then House Democrats have put themselves onto a path towards impeaching the president which they cannot get off.
Or maybe the Democrats have already decided to go through with it.
If this is so, then Is it possible at this point in time to predict what their specific timetable and strategy for impeachment is likely to be over the next six to nine months?
How might the Democrat’s impeachment timetable and strategy, if it were known with reasonable confidence, affect the scope and pace of Spygate document declassification and release?
“CTH accepts the possibility of honorable intent within Bill Barr, cautiously. The ‘trust’ bank account is overdrawn. Perhaps that’s why very cautious optimism, with frustratingly tempered short-term expectations, is the prudent analytical perspective.”
The ‘trust’ back account is insolvent and ‘we the people’ are unsecured creditors.
hence….
JAN CRAWFORD: But you have concerns about how they conducted the investigation?
WILLIAM BARR: Yes but you know, when you’re dealing with official government contact, intent is frequently a murky issue. I’m not suggesting that people did what they did necessarily because of conscious, nefarious motives. Sometimes people can convince themselves that what they’re doing is in the higher interest, the better good. They don’t realize that what they’re doing is really antithetical to the democratic system that we have. They start viewing themselves as the guardians of the people that are more informed and insensitive than everybody else. They can- in their own mind, they can have those kinds of motives. And sometimes they can look at evidence and facts through a biased prism that they themselves don’t realize.
WILLIAM BARR: That something objectively as applied as a neutral principle across the board really you know, shouldn’t be the standard used in the case but because they have a particular bias they don’t see that. So that’s why procedures and standards are important and review afterward is an important way of making sure that government power is being conscientiously and properly applied. It doesn’t necessarily mean that there are people- you know, that people have crossed lines have done so with corrupt intent or anything like that.
“Slip sliding away you no the nearer your destination the more your slip sliding away.”
I like to think he’s keeping his cards close to his chest. Perish the thought they should all get on flights to Russia!
So was this treason in the legal sense or just a matter of a few folks getting a little carried away as Barr seems to be suggesting?
JAN CRAWFORD: You’re working with the DNI, the head of CIA. I want to ask you about something- just declassification. But the president has tweeted and said publicly that some in the upper echelon, Comey, McCabe, etc., committed treason. I mean do you agree with that?
WILLIAM BARR: Well, I- as a lawyer I always interpret the word treason not colloquially but legally. And you know the very specific criteria for treason- so I don’t think it’s actually implicated in the situation that we have now. But I think what he–
JAN CRAWFORD: Legally.
WILLIAM BARR: Right.
JAN CRAWFORD: You don’t think that they’ve committed treason?
WILLIAM BARR: Not as a legal matter, no.
JAN CRAWFORD: But you have concerns about how they conducted the investigation?
Yes but you know, when you're dealing with official government contact, intent is frequently a murky issue. I'm not suggesting that people did what they did necessarily because of conscious, nefarious motives. Sometimes people can convince themselves that what they're doing is in the higher interest, the better good. They don't realize that what they're doing is really antithetical to the democratic system that we have. They start viewing themselves as the guardians of the people that are more informed and insensitive than everybody else. They can- in their own mind, they can have those kinds of motives. And sometimes they can look at evidence and facts through a biased prism that they themselves don't realize.
Hi trolls and bots. You’re coming out of the woodwork tonight. Do you really think AG Barr is not a serious man? Do you have an opinion? Are you just writing what your boss tells you so you can keep making your $10 an hour?
Secrecy is what allowed them to do all this and believe they could get away with it. We deserve the plain unvarnished and complete truth. Our republic can withstand the full exposure of this episode but I am not certain it can withstand the continued use of secrecy to hide embarrassment and corruption. Attorney General Barr must clean the Augean Stables.
Water, water, water, everywhere, and not a drop to drink.
