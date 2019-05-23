President Trump’s Declassification Directive Outlines Specific Process and Direction….

Now that President Trump has officially designated the Declassification Memorandum we can review the specifics for process, content and timing.  Our previous research led to a set of expectations for the directive. Now, that we have the directive in hand, we gain increased clarity of purpose.

♦ First, President Trump has assigned ownership of the Directive to U.S. Attorney General William Barr. This part was predictable because the purpose of declassification would be to facilitate a DOJ review of how the intelligence apparatus was used in the 2016 election.

Additionally, because the DOJ review encompasses intelligence systems potentially weaponized in 2016 for political purposes and intents, President Trump carries: (a) declassification authority; but also: (b) an inherent conflict.  In this DOJ endeavor candidate Trump would have been the target of corrupt agency activity; and therefore would be considered the target/victim if weaponization were affirmed by evidence.

To avoid the conflict President Trump designates the U.S. Attorney General as arbiter and decision-maker for the purposes of declassifying evidence within the investigation:

…”The Attorney General has also been delegated full and complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation, in accordance with the long-established standards for handling classified information.” (link)

Additionally, AG Bill Barr does not need to assemble the intelligence product for approval by the executive (Trump).  Instead the office of the president is granting the AG full unilateral decision-making as to each product being considered for declassification.

This is a huge amount of trust from the President to the Attorney General, and a big responsibility for William Barr:

[Sec 2] …”With respect to any matter classified under Executive Order 13526 of December 29, 2009 (Classified National Security Information), the Attorney General may, by applying the standard set forth in either section 3.1(a) or section 3.1(d) of Executive Order 13526, declassify, downgrade, or direct the declassification or downgrading of information or intelligence that relates to the Attorney General’s review referred to in section 1 of this memorandum.”  (read more)

The position-designate slightly works around custom insofar as the intelligence hub, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (Dan Coats), is given conference – but the decision making is designated to the Attorney General (Bill Barr).

Essentially the DNI will be following the instructions of the AG for this Memorandum.  This is slightly unusual; but given the purpose, necessary and expected.

♦ Secondly, following protocol, the Memorandum is specific to the agencies carrying the documentation that will be reviewed by the Attorney General: The Secretary of State (Pompeo); the Secretary of Treasury (Mnuchin); the Secretary of Defense (Shanahan); the Secretary of Energy (Perry); the Secretary of Homeland Security (McAleenan); the Director of National Intelligence (Coats); the Director of the CIA (Haspel), and the Attorney General himself (Barr).

The agencies give insight into the intelligence product (ie. evidence) being reviewed.  The Treasury and Energy agency was surprisingly notable:

Considering the purpose of the Memorandum: “The Attorney General is currently conducting a review of intelligence activities relating to the campaigns in the 2016 Presidential election and certain related matters“…  The appearance of Treasury and Energy would indicate the pre-existence of investigative evidence; that would be subject to ongoing DOJ review; and potentially be part of ongoing proceedings.

Potential target issues could include: (1) an investigation of Uranium One; (2) an investigation of the Clinton Foundation; and, (3) an investigation of matters related to payments to Iran.

Treasury would come into play with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS); which was part of the Uranium One process and also included the Dept. of Energy.  Additional related matters could include George Papadopoulos $10k (Treasury); and The Clinton Foundation.  [Obviously this is supposition, but there are not too many alternate investigative pathways for intelligence within Treasury and Energy.]

The absence of FBI in the memorandum designation is not unusual as the FBI is an internal agency of the DOJ where Barr already has supervision and decision-making authority.

However, that said, one does have to wonder where current FBI Director Christopher Wray, current Deputy Director David Bowditch and current FBI legal counsel Dana Boente line-up within the DOJ investigation itself.

♦ Third, within the memorandum the President does not allow AG Bill Barr to delegate authority.  However, all agencies are required to respond to Barr’s authority.

The purpose of the Declassification Directive also appears to permit the DOJ Inspector General to include classified material in the body of the upcoming report on FISA abuse; this memorandum is granting AG Bill Barr the autonomy to make that decision and declassify that content.

♦ Lastly, regarding the timing of release…. While the purpose of the authority is to empower AG Bill Barr to collect, process and declassify intelligence product that is part of the DOJ investigative review, this does not preclude the public release of intelligence information in advance of the IG report on potential FISA abuse.

Much of the intelligence information may be collected external to the IG review parameters (FISA process), and may be released independently as part of stand-alone declassification that pertains to weaponized DOJ, FBI and CIA political activity.

Ultimately the decision to release, and the timing therein, is now in the hands of U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

(Tweet Link)

160 Responses to President Trump's Declassification Directive Outlines Specific Process and Direction….

  WSB says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:01 am

    So Queensberry rules no longer apply? LOL!

    Marc says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:27 am

      Nope. Trump only knows of Queens, NY Rules.

    lftpm says:
      May 24, 2019 at 1:22 am

      “However, that said, one does have to wonder where current FBI Director Christopher Wray, current Deputy Director David Bowditch and current FBI legal counsel Dana Boente line-up within the DOJ investigation itself.”

      They either line up exactly where AG Barr orders them to line up, or else they will have to quickly refresh their private law practice, law school class-teaching and/or memoir-writing skills.;-)

  chojun says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:02 am

    Hey Sundance – please forgive the cross post but there’s an aspect I think you may potentially be missing w/r/t the Dept of Energy. I believe it’s related to George Papadopoulos and not the Clinton Foundation.

    I won’t double up the post but will link it here:

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/05/23/boom-process-started-president-trump-issues-authorization-memorandum-for-declassification/comment-page-4/#comment-7039878

    Great work on everything!

    WSB says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:10 am

      So true, chojun.

      And as was pointed out on the last thread, the Secretary of the Treasury will have information on any suspicious international or domestic financial transactions.

      That could pretty much ensnare our entire Congress and their friends and family.

      Hi, Mitt! Hi, Nancy! Hi, Mitch! Hi, Preet! Hi, Harry! Hi, DiFiChiSpy!

      Hi, Hillary!

      Liked by 20 people

      livefreeordieguy says:
        May 24, 2019 at 12:26 am

        That’s funny… But Joe Biden called and he’s a little miffed that you left him off that august list, WSB. If he is ensnared as well, the third time won’t be the charm.

      LBB says:
        May 24, 2019 at 12:32 am

        WSB, I love that you have been so extra friendly tonight saying Hi to so many and all.

      🍺Gunny66 says:
        May 24, 2019 at 12:38 am

        The inclusion of the Treasury is Huge……..

        Basically the President wants them to “Audit” the books….

        Now when is the last time….or first time ….Anyone…..Anyone …..has done that with the Government?…….A normal occursnce in business…

        Ah…… “Hey Nancy…….you wanna see financial statements?”

        So do we…………Huge…..”Hearts are Breakin …..The Earth is Shakin”

        Liked by 9 people

        WSB says:
          May 24, 2019 at 12:57 am

          BINGO, Gunny! Even if it is only to scurry the rats, it’s all good. Someone will crack.

          Liked by 3 people

        margarite1 says:
          May 24, 2019 at 1:12 am

          Why did the uniparty torment the lion when they knew it could lead to them being eaten?

          Their actions make no sense unless they thought they were safe from blowback.

          Liked by 2 people

          Mikgen says:
            May 24, 2019 at 1:26 am

            They were certain the lion-tamer, ie the msm, would protect them. Well, they were they wrong!

            TarsTarkas says:
              May 24, 2019 at 1:55 am

              They’re a the the stage of the lion-tamer joke where the straight guy asks, ‘what if there’s no shit to throw at the lion?’ The answer being, ‘Oh, there will be shit!’

              That’s all the Democrats have left in their arsenal.
              Shit.
              And they’re producing it and throwing it as fast as they can at the lion, hoping that the big cat will get so disgusted by the barrage that he’ll turn away and won’t eat them.
              They don’t understand that he has to. Eat them.
              Because if he doesn’t, they’ll find a way to pick up the gun the lion took away from them and shoot him dead.
              And then it will be welcome to hell, because they will want to exact payback from the despicables who tried to thwart their will.

      MW says:
        May 24, 2019 at 1:26 am

        This whole article is so enlightening. And to this particular post: Reminds me again – what u said is what we were told three years ago! “… Our entire Congress …” (well 80% is what was said) – regardless, I see things that that source told us about & told us to do, everywhere now! I am so excited to see what ultimately happens!

        Liked by 2 people

        WSB says:
          May 24, 2019 at 2:14 am

          Keep the faith! It may not be immediate, but remember how long all of us in the know, under SD, have been waiting…just a bit more.

          Like

      Stickboy says:
        May 24, 2019 at 1:51 am

        “That could pretty much ensnare our entire Congress and their friends and family.”

        I just don’t see that ever happening, there’s no way Trump is gonna wipe out the entire opposition party…….or even it’s leaders.

        Leverage yes, forcing resignations possibly……but I doubt jail time. I doubt there will be jail time for pretty much everyone involved, apart from possibly some low level players.

        I wouldn’t be looking for a lot to come of all this, at least not a lot that can be seen. The potential for massive upheaval is extremely high and I doubt Trump wants anything to do with that kinda thing……this thing isn’t localized, it’s global.

    lotbusyexec says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:23 am

      Agree/LIKE ^^^^^

    Deplore Able says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:27 am

      DOE could also apply to Carter Page and his involvement (or at least attempts) in Russia concerning investments in Russian energy. Though I hope that Uranium One is the real issue.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      chojun says:
        May 24, 2019 at 12:34 am

        I do, too but I don’t think it is.

        George Papadopoulos is a central figure in SpyGate, one of the most important people in the take-down of the Deep State. Mueller/Weissmann tried to take Papadopoulos down because of the danger he posed. Think about that for a long, hard minute.

        When their plan failed and he only got a couple weeks in prison, they must have known right away that the whole thing was going to get exposed. George has been alluding to a lot more coming out that we yet don’t even know about – which he believes include multiple FISA on him.

        If this is true, then FISA abuse goes much further than political campaigns.

        WSB says:
          May 24, 2019 at 1:11 am

          George said the Mueller team was interested in George’s Israeli connection which may have been favricated…or was it Cypriot? That may tell us there may be an Iran/Russian connection, IMHO.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        tucker7518 says:
          May 24, 2019 at 2:02 am

          George Papadopoulos said on C-Span the FBI tried to get a FISA warrant on him in April, 2016, and May, 2016. He said both came back, “Insufficient Evidence”.

    lftpm says:
      May 24, 2019 at 1:29 am

      I go with Sundance’s Clinton and U1. Vastly bigger than George’s Israel-Cypress natural gas consulting. For instance Bill was paid $500k for a speech in Moscow and the CF got $145 Million. George was paid the pittance of $10k.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      David A says:
        May 24, 2019 at 2:12 am

        The O administration had hands in every cookie jar. Several green energy companies received hundreds of millions of dollars in government loans, made large donations to Obama, then very quickly went broke with very little audit. The statist cannot stand up to real scrutiny.

        Like

  Angel at Watchyourlifeinpictures says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:03 am

    You are doing a great job patriot!

  seekingthetruth2 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:04 am

    I keeping looking for the Zippo…where’s the Zippo?

  MDNA I says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:05 am

    sundance says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:10 am

      Um, no.

      President Trump is smart not to give Barr unilateral and legal declassification authority over the NSA database. Good grief. Can you imagine what Barr could do with that scale of power?

      I sure as heck wouldn’t give it to him, even if he asked for it.

      Remember what Admiral Mike Rogers last directive was, on his last day in office, prior to resigning? He moved Cyber Command, the NSA database steward, fully into the U.S. military as a combatant command.

      In essence, Rogers took it out of the realm of politicians and put it into the custody of the military. Think about that.

      Liked by 30 people

      Reply
  MARK G RYAN says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:06 am

    Will this be the “BIG UGLY”?

  Ackman420 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:06 am

    Release The Kraken!

  High Atop Trail Creek says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:07 am

    “An opportunity on dangerous wings”

  jumpstart11 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:07 am

    Is Coats black hat?

    WSB says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:37 am

      This is Coats’ dive off the deep end. He will either comply or expose himself.

      It suddenly occurs to me that Donald Trump, developer, has been tiptowing through the fiercest killers in NY for decades. Heck, even I went to Sparks Steakhouse the day after the Castellano murder. Just to see if the reataurant would be open for dinner. Blood stains still on the street.

      President Trump has been wandering in the deep end for a long time. And he has the most incredible armor!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      Your Tour Guide says:
        May 24, 2019 at 1:22 am

        Trump has been around goons a lonnnnggg
        time. Once they get their game down, goons
        are lazy, complicit. Dangerous when found out.

        Once you see the patterns, you can’t unsee them.
        The Washington bunch just happen to have more
        college degrees under their belts. Pelosi is a mob
        princess. Schumer and Nadler would fit well into
        her world. Include Hoyer and Cummings on the list.
        Once he’s been around these types for a short while,
        he can peg them.

        WSB says:
          May 24, 2019 at 2:10 am

          Indeed, YTG! Plus, PT has been giving them donations for years. They are such scum, they do not even care about that fact!

          I know I posted on these threads two years ago that these politicians would owe President Trump when he came to office.

          Litttle did I know that they are so criminal, they would do everything to quash his every move.

          SD lesson learned. There are Trillions at stake.

    oldumb says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:43 am

      F Coates. Who cares. No disrespect meant toward you jump… F Coates

  Henry chance says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:09 am

    Is Pelosis smart enough to understand stomping on AG Barr’s crank was a bad move on her part?

  Steve in MT says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:10 am

    I think that all the stops have been pulled out now. Going after Hillary for Uranium One, the Clinton Foundation boondoggle, and her obstruction of justice for the destruction of items under subpoena. I really don’t think this is just about Fisagate. This is looking more like everyone for the last 20 years who has been cheating are not going to sleep well tonight.

  treehouseron says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:13 am

    Wow. It’s clearly happening.

  Perot Conservative says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:13 am

    PS Sperry is dropping logic and insight on the Assange situation … a topic I haven’t been invested in. If you are, I highly reccomend checking his Twitter handle.

  Rgt says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:14 am

    This is fascinating to watch.

    WSB says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:17 am

      Scary but fascinating. I am now on the solid side that Nan and friends have no idea of what is about to hit them. Too many agencies…a tell on just how large the net is.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      livefreeordieguy says:
        May 24, 2019 at 12:45 am

        So true… Nutty Nancy and her Moonbat Caucus are clueless about what has been unleashed… And this is just the beginning of real war… Nancy is almost unintelligible at this point… I noticed her aids have pinned her name and address to her sleeve just in case she wanders off… She is two heartbeats away from being the President of the United States… It’s a wonder we even exist… God help us.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      oldumb says:
        May 24, 2019 at 12:46 am

        I think they know, that is why she is stuttering.

        Liked by 1 person

      🍺Gunny66 says:
        May 24, 2019 at 12:53 am

        Ol Nancy has her fingerprints on a lot of nefarious stuff……..Let’s see if she changes her tune……sees the writing on the wall, and starts to legislate…

        If so she’s scared…..or…..if not……death throes of a failed political party

  Donzo says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:16 am

    Not surprised the memo works around Dan Coates..

  treehouseron says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:17 am

    I’m most interested in Rosenstein. I think he flipped awhile back, while he was still serving. Remember when the news broke about him wearing a wire? He immediately put out a statement saying he wouldn’t do that, that conversation didn’t happen, he was just joking, etc. He was really sweating it.

    He seems to be a guy who is easily manipulated, he clearly was part of the corruption, but then after that clearly did what he was told by Trump. I think they flipped him a long while ago, it will be interesting to see if he plays any part in the prosecutions to come.

    Donzo says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:25 am

      I expect the Dems, now cornered, will take the fight to the streets. They want PDT to declare martial law in order to paint him as a tyrant arresting his enemies and using the military against his citizens.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      treehouseron says:
        May 24, 2019 at 12:26 am

        They might get a few thugs but that will end very badly for them.

      dallasdan says:
        May 24, 2019 at 2:13 am

        It is appearing more likely by the day that the Dems are approaching the point of seeing violence as their tool of last resort in distracting the public from the damning information about them that is about to be exposed. I won’t be surprised by anything they do or instigate.

    Jonathan Galt says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:40 am

      Rosenstein remains an enigma. I think Barr kept him close on purpose. He looked like a whore in church during Barr’s Mueller Report presser. My guess is he quasi-flipped but will go down with the rest of them. I did hear Barr, Mueller and Sessions all made appearances at his retirement ceremony and party.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      livefreeordieguy says:
        May 24, 2019 at 12:59 am

        Rosenstein is a malleable worm… Feels like Barr is playing him like a fiddle at this point… Barr used him to bolster the obstruction (lack thereof) determination and will get what he needs from him to do the job of exposing the rats and restoring the DoJ/FBI…

      treehouseron says:
        May 24, 2019 at 1:02 am

        He strikes me as the type that will break the law and do dirt, but then will fully admit it and be completely transparent about it so they can’t bust him on lying about it. Very strange cat.
        Kind of like how on those 48 hours or Dateline shows, somebody murders somebody then calls the cops and tells them it was self defense. They’re trying to get away with their dirt by being as transparent as possible

    tucker7518 says:
      May 24, 2019 at 2:13 am

      After Rosenstein went on the airplane ride with President Trump, he saw things his way.

  Jim in TN says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:20 am

    This is a process. It will take time.

    Does this mean that there will not be a release in the next week?

    Or is this separate from the earlier declassification talk that was supposedly redirected to the IG?

    Speaking of which, if the IG didn’t get declassifying tasks, does the IG report now have to wait for this process, or will it have a classified appendix?

  Dutchman says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:20 am

    I like the point made earlier of that one, sweet letter “s”. A compare and contrast between mueller scope, and this. Mueller specifically said invesrigat TRUMP campaign.
    This says CAMPAIGNS of 2016. Another poster caught and posted it, and once I saw it, couldn’t unsee it.
    Hey, Hillary,…howyadoin?

    chojun says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:23 am

      See my comment above. I believe at a minimum CampaignS refers to the Trump and Carson campaigns, the common denominator of both being George Papadopoulos.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      jambo says:
        May 24, 2019 at 1:21 am

        It could refer to more than the Trump campaign being targeted.
        The Page/Strzok “You get all our Oconus lures approved” was in Dec 2015 when there were multiple Rep candidates still in the frame.

        London to a brick staffers for Cruz were invited to overseas conferences for ‘a chat’.

  beachbum31 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Simpson, Steele, Nellie, Halper, Isikoff, Corn… parasites not patriots; they wouldn’t have done any of it if not for monetary reward. Use treasury and RICO the lot of them.

  bluebongo says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Uranium and CF are separate issues from the illegal spying on Trump, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

    Treasury under a T-1 performs financial forensics, it’s been used for decades against the drug cartels, and terrorist organizations. They were combing through Trump financial data.

    Energy does really weird stuff in addition to defense of our energy infrastructure. Trump’s businesses specialize in construction, building things, Energy was looking at his projects.

    Let this play out, Barr has said he wants to conduct investigations into Hillary, those will be separate from Declassification.

    CTH Fan says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:48 am

      I agree. Sometimes we can be let down by our own expectations. Still, I am glad the process finally begins.

      Thank you so very much Sundance for your fabulous work. Treepers that contribute also. I look forward everyday to reading the exceptional reporting and research by our lovable gang in the Presidential Thread.

  1footballguru says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Its all over for the bad guys, now the the real fight begins. Praise the lord! God bless America!

    Kim K says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:31 am

      Article refernces Farkas, but could also be what Mad Maxine Waters was referring to and possible what Mike Rogers told POTUS about on that unauthorized visit.

  Rex70 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:26 am

    That last photo (left to right): Nadler, Schiff, Schumer and Pelosi

    Also—I just read that 0bama has suddenly decided to delay the release of his new book—so he could try to “outsell” Michelle’s book. Yep. That makes perfect(ly NO) sense.

  Jan says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:27 am

    And so it begins. We find out if AG Barr is the hero who starts restoring the DOJ/FBI to the non-weaponized, non-political department it should be OR he buries Pres. Trump. Regardless of the outcome, it is a step forward.

    I love it was done on the day before the Memorial Day break. The House is taking a 10 day vacation. Meanwhile, thousands of illegals are invading us daily.

    Sundance, thank you for what you do daily. My fingers are crossed that AG Barr is even a modest, honest hero in all this. If he busts this wide open, then we truly have a YUGE hero. If he pulls the Chris Wray approach (nothing to see here, folks), then justice has died.

    emeraldcoaster says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:45 am

      My money—and future—is on AG Barr being the real deal.

    Perot Conservative says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:56 am

      I agree. But if he was a Comey, would he bring in a Prosecuting Attorney like John Durham?

      Then he hired a cracker jack.

      Hartford Curant: “Former federal prosecutor Nora R. Dannehy agreed to join Durham two months ago, associates of both said. Before leaving the justice department for United Technologies Corp., Dannehy prosecuted complex political corruption, including cases resulting in the convictions of former Connecticut Gov. John G. Rowland and former state Treasurer Paul Silvester.”

  WSB says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Are there any Twitter warriors who monitor the usual suspects’ twitter feeds? Any notice of panic, screeching or total shutdown?

  carterzest says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:39 am

    A Brexit nightcap?

  Perot Conservative says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:49 am

    Simple statement / Question: it appears the FISA release(s) just became much more meaty. Yes?

    FYI, don’t forget investigations reportedly ready to drop the next 2-6 weeks?

    1. Comey
    2. FBI Leaking / bribery
    3. FISA abuse

  MightyMustardSeed says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:51 am

    Thank You for your clear sighted intelligence Sundance. Your discernment in the avalanche of lies and obfuscation has been a beacon to me.

    I also want to thank You for your acute sense of humor in the photo plays. There really is no match for your wisdom and wit. Appreciate your talent, and Thank You!

  waltherppk says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:51 am

  waltherppk says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:59 am

  Menolikekoolaid says:
    May 24, 2019 at 1:02 am

    “I can’t spare this man. He fights.” Abraham Lincoln.
    Donald Trump is POTUS because God has chosen to have mercy on the United States of America. May we not squander it. His will be done.

  waltherppk says:
    May 24, 2019 at 1:14 am

  The Devilbat says:
    May 24, 2019 at 1:32 am

    The secretary of Energy. How do you spell Uranium One ??? It looks like the prez is finally going after crooked Hillary. I have to go out in the morning and buy up all the popcorn in my local supermarket!!! Yay, justice looms on the horizon.

  Ventura Highway says:
    May 24, 2019 at 1:40 am

    Live by the sword, die by the sword

  35. jackphatz says:
    May 24, 2019 at 1:49 am

    Remember how much fun it was to read about that Stuxnet virus worming its way through those computers and we cheered it on, cause it was awesome? Well, I’m hoping for a repeat of that fun, day after day!

  36. joeknuckles says:
    May 24, 2019 at 1:51 am

    Barr was the best choice for AG because he had been mostly out of the public eye since the 90’s, so the deep staters never thought to dig up dirt to leverage him with. There’s probably no real dirt, but they could have fabricated some anyway.

  37. PMadison says:
    May 24, 2019 at 2:12 am

    Cool. Are we ever going to find out what was on Weiner’s laptop?

  38. Query says:
    May 24, 2019 at 2:40 am

    The President has a great opportunity to get rid of Wray if he hesitates or obfuscates on the documents.
    I hear he is doing both.
    That’s not acceptable Mr President.
    Sack him for non compliance with your Presidential (his bosses) direct order.

