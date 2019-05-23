President Trump’s Declassification Directive Outlines Specific Process and Direction….

Now that President Trump has officially designated the Declassification Memorandum we can review the specifics for process, content and timing. Our previous research led to a set of expectations for the directive. Now, that we have the directive in hand, we gain increased clarity of purpose.
♦ First, President Trump has assigned ownership of the Directive to U.S. Attorney General William Barr. This part was predictable because the purpose of declassification would be to facilitate a DOJ review of how the intelligence apparatus was used in the 2016 election.
Additionally, because the DOJ review encompasses intelligence systems potentially weaponized in 2016 for political purposes and intents, President Trump carries: (a) declassification authority; but also: (b) an inherent conflict. In this DOJ endeavor candidate Trump would have been the target of corrupt agency activity; and therefore would be considered the target/victim if weaponization were affirmed by evidence.
To avoid the conflict President Trump designates the U.S. Attorney General as arbiter and decision-maker for the purposes of declassifying evidence within the investigation:
…”The Attorney General has also been delegated full and complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation, in accordance with the long-established standards for handling classified information.” (link)
Additionally, AG Bill Barr does not need to assemble the intelligence product for approval by the executive (Trump). Instead the office of the president is granting the AG full unilateral decision-making as to each product being considered for declassification.
This is a huge amount of trust from the President to the Attorney General, and a big responsibility for William Barr:
[Sec 2] …”With respect to any matter classified under Executive Order 13526 of December 29, 2009 (Classified National Security Information), the Attorney General may, by applying the standard set forth in either section 3.1(a) or section 3.1(d) of Executive Order 13526, declassify, downgrade, or direct the declassification or downgrading of information or intelligence that relates to the Attorney General’s review referred to in section 1 of this memorandum.” (read more)
The position-designate slightly works around custom insofar as the intelligence hub, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (Dan Coats), is given conference – but the decision making is designated to the Attorney General (Bill Barr).
Essentially the DNI will be following the instructions of the AG for this Memorandum. This is slightly unusual; but given the purpose, necessary and expected.
♦ Secondly, following protocol, the Memorandum is specific to the agencies carrying the documentation that will be reviewed by the Attorney General: The Secretary of State (Pompeo); the Secretary of Treasury (Mnuchin); the Secretary of Defense (Shanahan); the Secretary of Energy (Perry); the Secretary of Homeland Security (McAleenan); the Director of National Intelligence (Coats); the Director of the CIA (Haspel), and the Attorney General himself (Barr).
The agencies give insight into the intelligence product (ie. evidence) being reviewed. The Treasury and Energy agency was surprisingly notable:
Considering the purpose of the Memorandum: “The Attorney General is currently conducting a review of intelligence activities relating to the campaigns in the 2016 Presidential election and certain related matters“… The appearance of Treasury and Energy would indicate the pre-existence of investigative evidence; that would be subject to ongoing DOJ review; and potentially be part of ongoing proceedings.
Potential target issues could include: (1) an investigation of Uranium One; (2) an investigation of the Clinton Foundation; and, (3) an investigation of matters related to payments to Iran.
Treasury would come into play with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS); which was part of the Uranium One process and also included the Dept. of Energy. Additional related matters could include George Papadopoulos $10k (Treasury); and The Clinton Foundation. [Obviously this is supposition, but there are not too many alternate investigative pathways for intelligence within Treasury and Energy.]
The absence of FBI in the memorandum designation is not unusual as the FBI is an internal agency of the DOJ where Barr already has supervision and decision-making authority.
However, that said, one does have to wonder where current FBI Director Christopher Wray, current Deputy Director David Bowditch and current FBI legal counsel Dana Boente line-up within the DOJ investigation itself.
♦ Third, within the memorandum the President does not allow AG Bill Barr to delegate authority. However, all agencies are required to respond to Barr’s authority.
The purpose of the Declassification Directive also appears to permit the DOJ Inspector General to include classified material in the body of the upcoming report on FISA abuse; this memorandum is granting AG Bill Barr the autonomy to make that decision and declassify that content.
♦ Lastly, regarding the timing of release…. While the purpose of the authority is to empower AG Bill Barr to collect, process and declassify intelligence product that is part of the DOJ investigative review, this does not preclude the public release of intelligence information in advance of the IG report on potential FISA abuse.
Much of the intelligence information may be collected external to the IG review parameters (FISA process), and may be released independently as part of stand-alone declassification that pertains to weaponized DOJ, FBI and CIA political activity.
Ultimately the decision to release, and the timing therein, is now in the hands of U.S. Attorney General William Barr.
So Queensberry rules no longer apply? LOL!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Nope. Trump only knows of Queens, NY Rules.
LikeLiked by 20 people
I love fireworks 💥
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ha!!!! Much, much tougher!
LikeLiked by 3 people
SD’s analysis makes sense. When John Solomon announced the declass was imminent, I thought, “POTUS has to wait on Barr. Any public release of the info could negatively affect Barr’s own use of the info.”
So, POTUS has ordered all departments and agencies to obey Barr’s demands for data production. If they stonewall the AG, head of the DOJ, that’s obstruction of justice, a felony, and the guy who demands the info is the guy who has the power to prosecute anyone who doesn’t cough it up. Smaht, very smaht.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Queens Borough Rules. ‘We are the good guys, and the good guys must win’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“However, that said, one does have to wonder where current FBI Director Christopher Wray, current Deputy Director David Bowditch and current FBI legal counsel Dana Boente line-up within the DOJ investigation itself.”
They either line up exactly where AG Barr orders them to line up, or else they will have to quickly refresh their private law practice, law school class-teaching and/or memoir-writing skills.;-)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or worse…
LikeLike
Hey Sundance – please forgive the cross post but there’s an aspect I think you may potentially be missing w/r/t the Dept of Energy. I believe it’s related to George Papadopoulos and not the Clinton Foundation.
I won’t double up the post but will link it here:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/05/23/boom-process-started-president-trump-issues-authorization-memorandum-for-declassification/comment-page-4/#comment-7039878
Great work on everything!
LikeLiked by 7 people
So true, chojun.
And as was pointed out on the last thread, the Secretary of the Treasury will have information on any suspicious international or domestic financial transactions.
That could pretty much ensnare our entire Congress and their friends and family.
Hi, Mitt! Hi, Nancy! Hi, Mitch! Hi, Preet! Hi, Harry! Hi, DiFiChiSpy!
Hi, Hillary!
LikeLiked by 20 people
That’s funny… But Joe Biden called and he’s a little miffed that you left him off that august list, WSB. If he is ensnared as well, the third time won’t be the charm.
LikeLiked by 9 people
HAHAHAHAH!!!!
Joe is so…forgetful!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
If Joe is ensnared, he is finished.
LikeLike
WSB, I love that you have been so extra friendly tonight saying Hi to so many and all.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am in such a friendly, forgiving mood tonight.
Only because forgiveness is mutually exclusive of punishment!
😎
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hi Bernie 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whoop!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The inclusion of the Treasury is Huge……..
Basically the President wants them to “Audit” the books….
Now when is the last time….or first time ….Anyone…..Anyone …..has done that with the Government?…….A normal occursnce in business…
Ah…… “Hey Nancy…….you wanna see financial statements?”
So do we…………Huge…..”Hearts are Breakin …..The Earth is Shakin”
LikeLiked by 9 people
BINGO, Gunny! Even if it is only to scurry the rats, it’s all good. Someone will crack.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why did the uniparty torment the lion when they knew it could lead to them being eaten?
Their actions make no sense unless they thought they were safe from blowback.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They were certain the lion-tamer, ie the msm, would protect them. Well, they were they wrong!
LikeLike
They’re a the the stage of the lion-tamer joke where the straight guy asks, ‘what if there’s no shit to throw at the lion?’ The answer being, ‘Oh, there will be shit!’
That’s all the Democrats have left in their arsenal.
Shit.
And they’re producing it and throwing it as fast as they can at the lion, hoping that the big cat will get so disgusted by the barrage that he’ll turn away and won’t eat them.
They don’t understand that he has to. Eat them.
Because if he doesn’t, they’ll find a way to pick up the gun the lion took away from them and shoot him dead.
And then it will be welcome to hell, because they will want to exact payback from the despicables who tried to thwart their will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This whole article is so enlightening. And to this particular post: Reminds me again – what u said is what we were told three years ago! “… Our entire Congress …” (well 80% is what was said) – regardless, I see things that that source told us about & told us to do, everywhere now! I am so excited to see what ultimately happens!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keep the faith! It may not be immediate, but remember how long all of us in the know, under SD, have been waiting…just a bit more.
LikeLike
“That could pretty much ensnare our entire Congress and their friends and family.”
I just don’t see that ever happening, there’s no way Trump is gonna wipe out the entire opposition party…….or even it’s leaders.
Leverage yes, forcing resignations possibly……but I doubt jail time. I doubt there will be jail time for pretty much everyone involved, apart from possibly some low level players.
I wouldn’t be looking for a lot to come of all this, at least not a lot that can be seen. The potential for massive upheaval is extremely high and I doubt Trump wants anything to do with that kinda thing……this thing isn’t localized, it’s global.
LikeLike
The Profumo Affair did a LOT of damage to the British Government.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Profumo_affair
This conspiracy of treason is so much worse. And since Donald Trump is not only our President but a disrupter, I will be watching. His book, ‘Think Big’ has a chapter six… entitled ‘Revenge’.
Great read.
LikeLike
Agree/LIKE ^^^^^
LikeLiked by 3 people
DOE could also apply to Carter Page and his involvement (or at least attempts) in Russia concerning investments in Russian energy. Though I hope that Uranium One is the real issue.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I do, too but I don’t think it is.
George Papadopoulos is a central figure in SpyGate, one of the most important people in the take-down of the Deep State. Mueller/Weissmann tried to take Papadopoulos down because of the danger he posed. Think about that for a long, hard minute.
When their plan failed and he only got a couple weeks in prison, they must have known right away that the whole thing was going to get exposed. George has been alluding to a lot more coming out that we yet don’t even know about – which he believes include multiple FISA on him.
If this is true, then FISA abuse goes much further than political campaigns.
LikeLiked by 3 people
George said the Mueller team was interested in George’s Israeli connection which may have been favricated…or was it Cypriot? That may tell us there may be an Iran/Russian connection, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
George Papadopoulos said on C-Span the FBI tried to get a FISA warrant on him in April, 2016, and May, 2016. He said both came back, “Insufficient Evidence”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I go with Sundance’s Clinton and U1. Vastly bigger than George’s Israel-Cypress natural gas consulting. For instance Bill was paid $500k for a speech in Moscow and the CF got $145 Million. George was paid the pittance of $10k.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The O administration had hands in every cookie jar. Several green energy companies received hundreds of millions of dollars in government loans, made large donations to Obama, then very quickly went broke with very little audit. The statist cannot stand up to real scrutiny.
LikeLike
You are doing a great job patriot!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I keeping looking for the Zippo…where’s the Zippo?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Zippo don’t show up, until the declassification happens.
Zippo window for Bucket #5 is May 30th to June 2nd.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Huzzah!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here’s to you sundance – you’re the BEST.
“The patriot volunteer, fighting for country and his rights, makes the most reliable soldier on earth.” Stonewall Jackson
LikeLiked by 14 people
Click, click, click. Oh darn, we need a new flint!. How long does it take to get a flint on Amazon if you don’t have Prime. I guess 7-9 days.
Patience is a virtue i have not yet obtained.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ok, I web searched for “Zippo window” and found nothing to reveal what it means in our context.
Can I buy a clue?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance has been suggesting that President Trump is about to burn it all down, and in the past has represented this with a picture of a Zippo lighter. So basically the poster above was asking where the picture was, and Sundance was saying he won’t be posting that until the documents are declassified, which he supposes will be before June 2nd.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The window part is the space in time it is likely to happen. Kind of like window of opportunity.
LikeLike
Can someone at that time then create a meme using the original ‘Mission Impossible’ lead-in with the hand lighting the fuse with a lighter?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Um, no.
President Trump is smart not to give Barr unilateral and legal declassification authority over the NSA database. Good grief. Can you imagine what Barr could do with that scale of power?
I sure as heck wouldn’t give it to him, even if he asked for it.
Remember what Admiral Mike Rogers last directive was, on his last day in office, prior to resigning? He moved Cyber Command, the NSA database steward, fully into the U.S. military as a combatant command.
In essence, Rogers took it out of the realm of politicians and put it into the custody of the military. Think about that.
LikeLiked by 30 people
“Hire the best, but don’t trust them.” – Donald Trump
LikeLiked by 8 people
Rogers retires at 56. Self Preservation?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Over-work. 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Government standard. Wish I had that. He may have had combat time. I am just a scaredy cat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do we know that the military is fully insulated from politicians (and profiteers), especially when it comes to contractors? Or is it a matter of being a step in the right direction?
I hope Admiral Rogers gets a parade some day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Probably more a step in the right direction. The military seems the least politically compromised of the major government functions with the Left’s toadies.
LikeLike
Yessirs!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who is smiling BIGLY in this photograph?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance says “In essence, Rogers took it out of the realm of politicians and put it into the custody of the military. Think about that.”
Thinking… Thinking this is very big news. What has the military been doing with this powerful tool? The President has now said the word “treason” on several occasions.
While hope may not be a strategy, it is certainly cathartic.
LikeLike
Will this be the “BIG UGLY”?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Probably.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Release The Kraken!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“An opportunity on dangerous wings”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is Coats black hat?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is Coats’ dive off the deep end. He will either comply or expose himself.
It suddenly occurs to me that Donald Trump, developer, has been tiptowing through the fiercest killers in NY for decades. Heck, even I went to Sparks Steakhouse the day after the Castellano murder. Just to see if the reataurant would be open for dinner. Blood stains still on the street.
President Trump has been wandering in the deep end for a long time. And he has the most incredible armor!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump has been around goons a lonnnnggg
time. Once they get their game down, goons
are lazy, complicit. Dangerous when found out.
Once you see the patterns, you can’t unsee them.
The Washington bunch just happen to have more
college degrees under their belts. Pelosi is a mob
princess. Schumer and Nadler would fit well into
her world. Include Hoyer and Cummings on the list.
Once he’s been around these types for a short while,
he can peg them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed, YTG! Plus, PT has been giving them donations for years. They are such scum, they do not even care about that fact!
I know I posted on these threads two years ago that these politicians would owe President Trump when he came to office.
Litttle did I know that they are so criminal, they would do everything to quash his every move.
SD lesson learned. There are Trillions at stake.
LikeLike
F Coates. Who cares. No disrespect meant toward you jump… F Coates
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is Pelosis smart enough to understand stomping on AG Barr’s crank was a bad move on her part?
LikeLiked by 11 people
SMH, six ways from Sunday…law enforcement. Bummer.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Depends on when she has her moments of lucidity, Henry….and it appears they are becoming fewer and farther in between. She’s on a rapid decline now. I am speculating that this will be her last term in office.
LikeLike
They shouldn’t lett Nancy speak in public anymore. She seems really confused.
LikeLike
I think that all the stops have been pulled out now. Going after Hillary for Uranium One, the Clinton Foundation boondoggle, and her obstruction of justice for the destruction of items under subpoena. I really don’t think this is just about Fisagate. This is looking more like everyone for the last 20 years who has been cheating are not going to sleep well tonight.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree. So many angles to consider. It could all be Kabuki, but this memo was not written this morning.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow. It’s clearly happening.
LikeLiked by 5 people
PS Sperry is dropping logic and insight on the Assange situation … a topic I haven’t been invested in. If you are, I highly reccomend checking his Twitter handle.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Isn’t the DoD just as corrupt as some of the other alphabet agencies?
I know one person who works for this agency. Very odd sort. Very bright. Skeptic, Trump curmudgeon, self described spook hunter, and very argumentative.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, but Commander in Chief is top of military. So he can unilaterally address “corrupt”.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sweet! TY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The DOD isn’t perfect – like any large bureaucracy employing scores of people, there are compromised elements within it serving their own agenda. But due to the nature of former military personnel, they are far less likely to be travellers working directly for the Deep State.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am sure…except for the one career individual I happen to know. Will not skew my allegience to hard working heros!
LikeLike
This is fascinating to watch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Scary but fascinating. I am now on the solid side that Nan and friends have no idea of what is about to hit them. Too many agencies…a tell on just how large the net is.
LikeLiked by 7 people
So true… Nutty Nancy and her Moonbat Caucus are clueless about what has been unleashed… And this is just the beginning of real war… Nancy is almost unintelligible at this point… I noticed her aids have pinned her name and address to her sleeve just in case she wanders off… She is two heartbeats away from being the President of the United States… It’s a wonder we even exist… God help us.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Damn, now that you remind me..THAT is REALLY scary!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think they know, that is why she is stuttering.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ol Nancy has her fingerprints on a lot of nefarious stuff……..Let’s see if she changes her tune……sees the writing on the wall, and starts to legislate…
If so she’s scared…..or…..if not……death throes of a failed political party
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gunny, I really did attempt to watch her rerun today. Just could not stay with it. She fell off the rails at about 0:11. WOW!!!
LikeLike
Not surprised the memo works around Dan Coates..
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think it puts Dan Coats right in the spotlight. He needs to come do the right thing. This is a test.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Maybe even a — ahem — “mid-year exam”, one might say …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ouch, Nim!!
LikeLike
Touché!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m most interested in Rosenstein. I think he flipped awhile back, while he was still serving. Remember when the news broke about him wearing a wire? He immediately put out a statement saying he wouldn’t do that, that conversation didn’t happen, he was just joking, etc. He was really sweating it.
He seems to be a guy who is easily manipulated, he clearly was part of the corruption, but then after that clearly did what he was told by Trump. I think they flipped him a long while ago, it will be interesting to see if he plays any part in the prosecutions to come.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I expect the Dems, now cornered, will take the fight to the streets. They want PDT to declare martial law in order to paint him as a tyrant arresting his enemies and using the military against his citizens.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They might get a few thugs but that will end very badly for them.
LikeLike
It is appearing more likely by the day that the Dems are approaching the point of seeing violence as their tool of last resort in distracting the public from the damning information about them that is about to be exposed. I won’t be surprised by anything they do or instigate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosenstein remains an enigma. I think Barr kept him close on purpose. He looked like a whore in church during Barr’s Mueller Report presser. My guess is he quasi-flipped but will go down with the rest of them. I did hear Barr, Mueller and Sessions all made appearances at his retirement ceremony and party.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rosenstein is a malleable worm… Feels like Barr is playing him like a fiddle at this point… Barr used him to bolster the obstruction (lack thereof) determination and will get what he needs from him to do the job of exposing the rats and restoring the DoJ/FBI…
LikeLiked by 1 person
He strikes me as the type that will break the law and do dirt, but then will fully admit it and be completely transparent about it so they can’t bust him on lying about it. Very strange cat.
Kind of like how on those 48 hours or Dateline shows, somebody murders somebody then calls the cops and tells them it was self defense. They’re trying to get away with their dirt by being as transparent as possible
LikeLike
After Rosenstein went on the airplane ride with President Trump, he saw things his way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a process. It will take time.
Does this mean that there will not be a release in the next week?
Or is this separate from the earlier declassification talk that was supposedly redirected to the IG?
Speaking of which, if the IG didn’t get declassifying tasks, does the IG report now have to wait for this process, or will it have a classified appendix?
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD up top…May 30th to June 2nd will be the first.
LikeLike
I like the point made earlier of that one, sweet letter “s”. A compare and contrast between mueller scope, and this. Mueller specifically said invesrigat TRUMP campaign.
This says CAMPAIGNS of 2016. Another poster caught and posted it, and once I saw it, couldn’t unsee it.
Hey, Hillary,…howyadoin?
LikeLiked by 4 people
See my comment above. I believe at a minimum CampaignS refers to the Trump and Carson campaigns, the common denominator of both being George Papadopoulos.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It could refer to more than the Trump campaign being targeted.
The Page/Strzok “You get all our Oconus lures approved” was in Dec 2015 when there were multiple Rep candidates still in the frame.
London to a brick staffers for Cruz were invited to overseas conferences for ‘a chat’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Simpson, Steele, Nellie, Halper, Isikoff, Corn… parasites not patriots; they wouldn’t have done any of it if not for monetary reward. Use treasury and RICO the lot of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fusion Bank statements. Lookin’ forward to it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Remember Steele is a Brit, different rules.
LikeLiked by 2 people
yeah! ThenBrits don’t have a pesky 4th Amendment that they have to abide by, So, (even though it is explicitly ILLEGAL in the FISA statute) Brennan had his Brit buddies exploit the data, and provide the raw INTEL. Rat bastards!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Make Brennen pay for Steele;s transgressions
LikeLike
Uranium and CF are separate issues from the illegal spying on Trump, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
Treasury under a T-1 performs financial forensics, it’s been used for decades against the drug cartels, and terrorist organizations. They were combing through Trump financial data.
Energy does really weird stuff in addition to defense of our energy infrastructure. Trump’s businesses specialize in construction, building things, Energy was looking at his projects.
Let this play out, Barr has said he wants to conduct investigations into Hillary, those will be separate from Declassification.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree. Sometimes we can be let down by our own expectations. Still, I am glad the process finally begins.
Thank you so very much Sundance for your fabulous work. Treepers that contribute also. I look forward everyday to reading the exceptional reporting and research by our lovable gang in the Presidential Thread.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Its all over for the bad guys, now the the real fight begins. Praise the lord! God bless America!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance have you seen this have any idea if its true… very disturbing if it is. https://theamericanreport.org/2019/05/22/montgomery-the-hammer-surveillance-system-whistleblower-became-the-deep-states-enemy-number-one-after-exposing-the-truth/
LikeLike
Article refernces Farkas, but could also be what Mad Maxine Waters was referring to and possible what Mike Rogers told POTUS about on that unauthorized visit.
LikeLike
That last photo (left to right): Nadler, Schiff, Schumer and Pelosi
Also—I just read that 0bama has suddenly decided to delay the release of his new book—so he could try to “outsell” Michelle’s book. Yep. That makes perfect(ly NO) sense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is actually very funny, but who reported that? Ha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7065071/Barack-Obama-delays-book-release-coincide-2020-election-beat-Michelles-success.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
TY! See post below…
LikeLike
WSB—I must confess, I only read the headline…as I find it almost unbearable to spend any time on anything about which this fraud is the subject. But this is what prompted my above-statement:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7065071/Barack-Obama-delays-book-release-coincide-2020-election-beat-Michelles-success.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a riot!
“Barack Obama delays his book release ‘until 2020 election to outdo Michelle’ who’s on course for the best-selling memoir in history, as he ‘brags he isn’t using a ghostwriter’ like his wife”
This so tells me this couple apus a spook duo. Who would even say anything like that about his supposed wife?
And who is making up that Big Mike’s book is a best seller?
Doubting Tom on the Hudson.
LikeLike
…this couple IS a spook duo. Grrrr.
LikeLike
Ayers must be booked still. Obviously, this was said to get more people to buy that overrated book by Michelle. Depending on who you read, that book “allegedly” is the biggest memoir ever written selling from 1.5M to the laughable LA Times 10M copies sold. That means probably less than 500,000 total.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi, jp… more money laundering through publishers!
LikeLike
Time the book to get money flowing to someone who can then ship it to political concerns? Perish the thought…
LikeLiked by 1 person
So tacky!
LikeLike
And so it begins. We find out if AG Barr is the hero who starts restoring the DOJ/FBI to the non-weaponized, non-political department it should be OR he buries Pres. Trump. Regardless of the outcome, it is a step forward.
I love it was done on the day before the Memorial Day break. The House is taking a 10 day vacation. Meanwhile, thousands of illegals are invading us daily.
Sundance, thank you for what you do daily. My fingers are crossed that AG Barr is even a modest, honest hero in all this. If he busts this wide open, then we truly have a YUGE hero. If he pulls the Chris Wray approach (nothing to see here, folks), then justice has died.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My money—and future—is on AG Barr being the real deal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree. But if he was a Comey, would he bring in a Prosecuting Attorney like John Durham?
Then he hired a cracker jack.
Hartford Curant: “Former federal prosecutor Nora R. Dannehy agreed to join Durham two months ago, associates of both said. Before leaving the justice department for United Technologies Corp., Dannehy prosecuted complex political corruption, including cases resulting in the convictions of former Connecticut Gov. John G. Rowland and former state Treasurer Paul Silvester.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are there any Twitter warriors who monitor the usual suspects’ twitter feeds? Any notice of panic, screeching or total shutdown?
LikeLike
Check out Adam Schitt
LikeLiked by 3 people
Adam Schiff
@RepAdamSchiff
·
2h
While Trump stonewalls the public from learning the truth about his obstruction of justice,
Trump and Barr conspire to weaponize law enforcement and classified information against their political enemies.
The coverup has entered a new and dangerous phase.
This is un-American.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s projection.
LikeLiked by 3 people
projection – admission of guilt
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL
LikeLike
Man, there is one name I repeatedly repress!
LikeLike
I went to check out carter page and quiet as a mouse over there 🧐
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s a gem, courtesy of a sad Never-Trumper going for Jennifer Rubin-levels of Trump derangement.
Declassification is now a “cover-up”. Who knew ?
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2019/05/trump-tells-barr-declassify-documents/590215/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, my!
LikeLike
Only the post, times, CNN, buzzfeed, and the alphabets are allowed to get leaked info, often classified — to its subjects.
LikeLike
Eye roll!
LikeLike
A Brexit nightcap?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cherry on my already overflowing and DECLICIOUS Jim Dandy of a night!
LikeLiked by 1 person
UK results withheld to avoid “influencing” the other EU nations that are voting throughout the weekend. You know, don’t wanna encourage Nationalism or Freedom or other such Thought-Crime. 🙄
LikeLiked by 4 people
And to conveniently see how many seats they need to cobble together elsewhere to blunt loss of power, perhaps?
LikeLike
Crossed my mind. God Bless Brexit!
LikeLike
Simple statement / Question: it appears the FISA release(s) just became much more meaty. Yes?
FYI, don’t forget investigations reportedly ready to drop the next 2-6 weeks?
1. Comey
2. FBI Leaking / bribery
3. FISA abuse
LikeLike
Thank You for your clear sighted intelligence Sundance. Your discernment in the avalanche of lies and obfuscation has been a beacon to me.
I also want to thank You for your acute sense of humor in the photo plays. There really is no match for your wisdom and wit. Appreciate your talent, and Thank You!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ditto that.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
“I can’t spare this man. He fights.” Abraham Lincoln.
Donald Trump is POTUS because God has chosen to have mercy on the United States of America. May we not squander it. His will be done.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen!!
LikeLike
* * * God Bless America. God Bless President Trump.* * *
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump made it pretty clear today he doesn’t think it’s the deep state, he basically thinks it’s the entire democrat party, LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
The secretary of Energy. How do you spell Uranium One ??? It looks like the prez is finally going after crooked Hillary. I have to go out in the morning and buy up all the popcorn in my local supermarket!!! Yay, justice looms on the horizon.
LikeLike
Live by the sword, die by the sword
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember how much fun it was to read about that Stuxnet virus worming its way through those computers and we cheered it on, cause it was awesome? Well, I’m hoping for a repeat of that fun, day after day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr was the best choice for AG because he had been mostly out of the public eye since the 90’s, so the deep staters never thought to dig up dirt to leverage him with. There’s probably no real dirt, but they could have fabricated some anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cool. Are we ever going to find out what was on Weiner’s laptop?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President has a great opportunity to get rid of Wray if he hesitates or obfuscates on the documents.
I hear he is doing both.
That’s not acceptable Mr President.
Sack him for non compliance with your Presidential (his bosses) direct order.
LikeLike