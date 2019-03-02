Canadian Economy Halts – GDP Growth Drops to 0.1 Percent, and No-One Is Talking About Why…

The Canadian government shocked the professional financial and economic media with their latest fourth quarter GDP release showing the economy has essentially come to a grinding halt at 0.1% growth. [Compare to U.S. GDP growth of 3%]
The Canadian Q4 GDP growth isn’t one percent, it’s one-tenth of one percent: 0.1%, essentially halted; but everyone discussing this is missing something very important.
First, The Financial Post headline:
[FP] Canada’s economy practically came to a halt in the final three months of 2018, in a much deeper-than-expected slowdown that brings the underlying strength of the expansion into doubt.
The country’s economy grew by just 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter, for an annualized pace of 0.4 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday from Ottawa. That’s the worst quarterly performance in two and a half years, down from annualized 2 per cent in the third quarter and well below economist expectations for a 1 per cent annualized increase.
While a slowdown was widely expected in the final months of the year due to falling oil prices, it’s a much bleaker picture than anyone anticipated with weakness extending well beyond the energy sector. Consumption spending grew at the slowest pace in almost four years, housing fell by the most in a decade, business investment dropped sharply for a second straight quarter, and domestic demand posted its largest decline since 2015. (read more)
The financial punditry go on to give multiple reasons for the drop and all of them are factually accurate. However, there’s a key aspect that I cannot find discussed in any analysis of the data.
A very specific key aspect.
First, let me say CTH does not want to see the Canadian economy falter; not even a little bit. By disposition CTH wants to see economic abundance for everyone, especially our close friends and allies. But stand back, look at the bigger, BIG, picture, the media always avoid discussing…. you’ve got to ask yourself how can Canada be slowing down at the exact same time the USA economy is skyrocketing?…. There’s a connection.
Again, all of the currently expressed financial reasons for the slowdown are accurate; I am not disputing them. However, it’s what they are not discussing that really matters.
In the third paragraph of the FP article I highlighted a partial sentence: “business investment dropped sharply for a second straight quarter.” That means sharp drops in business investment for Canada in the time-frame July 2018 through December 2018.
Now pause, and reference the U.S. fourth quarter: “Consumer spending continued to grow solidly and, most encouragingly, business investment growth recovered sharply after a dip in the third quarter. Despite big external headwinds and financial market volatility in the fourth quarter, U.S. firms are not retrenching sharply on capex.”
Astute economic followers will note what the background is.
♦In July, August, September (Q3) of 2018 the new NAFTA negotiation was in the final stages. The U.S. and Mexico had already come to the terms; Canada was the outlier having to re-join an agreement in September where they previously abandoned negotiations.
♦On October 1st, 2018, the first day of Q4, the USMCA was unveiled. Now the U.S., Mexico and Canada were all committed. Throughout the fourth quarter, all business interests had an opportunity to review the much anticipated USMCA outcome and details.
Multinational corporations, domestic corporations, U.S. and Canadian businesses were all looking for the same very specific detail: What happened with the NAFTA loophole?
Within the new USMCA the critically important NAFTA loophole was closed.
Over the past three decades both Canada and Mexico structured key parts of their independent trade agreements to take advantage of their unique access to the U.S. market. Under the existing NAFTA, Mexico and Canada generate billions in economic activity through exploiting the NAFTA loophole.
China, Asia (writ large), and the EU enter into trade agreements with Mexico and Canada as back-doors into the U.S. market. So long as corporations can avoid U.S. tariffs (and rules of origin that pertain to those tariffs), by going through Canada and Mexico they would continue to exploit this approach.
By shipping parts to Mexico and/or Canada; and by deploying satellite assembly facilities in Canada and/or Mexico; China, Asia and to a lesser extent EU corporations exploited a NAFTA loophole for rules of origin on finished goods.
Through a process of building, assembling or partially manufacturing their products in Mexico/Canada those foreign corporations could skirt U.S. trade tariffs and direct U.S. trade agreements. The finished foreign products entered the U.S. under NAFTA rules.
Why deal with the U.S. when you can just deal with Mexico, and use NAFTA rules to ship your product directly into the U.S. market?
This exploitative approach, a backdoor to the U.S. market, was the primary reason for massive foreign investment in Canada and Mexico; it was also the primary reason why candidate Donald Trump, now President Donald Trump, wanted to shut down that loophole and renegotiate NAFTA.
At the conclusion of Round #6, just before giving up on Chrystia Freeland for good, this was the direct issue at the heart of a very frustrated U.S.T.R. Lighthizer’s strongly worded response to Canada:
[…] In another proposal, Canada reserved the right to treat the United States and Mexico even worse than other countries if they enter into future agreements. Those other countries may, in fact, even include China, if there is an agreement between China and [Canada]. This proposal, I think if the United States had made it, would be dubbed a “poison pill.” We did not make it, though. Obviously, this is unacceptable to us, and my guess is it is to the Mexican side also. (read full remarks)
This loophole was the primary reason U.S. manufacturers relocated operations to Mexico. Corporations within the U.S. Auto-Sector could enhance profits by building in Mexico or Canada using cheap parts imported from Asia/China. The labor factor was not as big a part of the overall cost consideration as cheaper machined parts and imported raw materials.
If the U.S. applied the same tariffs to Canada and Mexico we apply to all trade nations, then the benefit of using Canada and Mexico -by those trade nations- is lost.
Corporations will no longer have any advantage, and many are likely to just deal directly with the U.S. This was the reason Trump, Lighthizer and Ross to retained Steel and Aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico until they agreed to the new USMCA rules.
When Trump took away the flawed NAFTA market access; and when Trump removed the ability of Mexico and Canada to broker themselves for economic benefit; there was no longer a financial benefit behind corporations investing in Canada. Under a binding trade pact between the USMCA partners, the NAFTA flaw is closed.
As a direct outcome billions of investment dollars are now being removed from any future consideration into Canada.
That’s the overarching reason for the Canadian GDP to halt.
Here’s the proverbial $64,000 question: Can Canada re-engineer their economy and actually begin to “make” products again, not just simply “assemble” foreign products from other nations?
- Can Canada reverse three-decades of specifically structured economic policy decisions that were centered around this “assembly” (brokered) economy?
- Can the environmentalists be put back into a box while heavy manufacturing and raw material development are reconstituted?
- Can the environmentalists allow natural resource development? Oil development, mining operations, lowered overall energy costs, etc?
- Can Canada somehow lower national energy costs so that Heavy manufacturing might consider restarting? (NOTE: heavy manufacturing requires massive energy use.)
- Can Canada find any industrial development investors who would be willing to take a chance on all the above?
See the problem?
The Canadian economy is not likely going to get better without a radical shift in Canadian political perspectives and outlook(s).
Then again, perhaps that’s really why Justin and Chrystia were so damned set on protecting their “cultural industries” (ie. media) from competition.
Think about it.
We can send them our economic genius Ocasio Cortez.
I would be the decent thing to do 🙂
Good thought. I think they have a head start on her agenda.
I don’t see how Canada’s economy collapsing is anything but bad for all of us….. but these lying, cheating, conniving thieves who have destroyed millions of American families, tens of thousands of manufacturing facilities and thousands of communities HAD TO BE STOPPED! China is at the root of this debacle and our own government allowed it to happen.
Oh Dear, True Dough running out of other people’s dough?
Mich–That would be US taxpayers.
Could that be why Justin twinkles is now possibly looking at jail?
That October election is looking dicier and dicier, huh Justypoo?
Orange man bad a villain, look what he did to us…../s
Just like krugman and the rest of the economic geniuses in the U.S. who didn’t see a world wide economic crash coming in 2007.
Krugman is STILL claiming a crash is coming because of President Trump.
Krugman is a complete waste of time. If we send him to Canada, then his wish at least partially works.
If voters use the pocket book as the voting guide, then realistic economic competition ought to settle out in pragmatic politics, too. Someday….
It does, but over too long a time span to be considred “educational”. No one believes anything they read in books…unless they saw it on the interenet of course.
Right now progressive are buying votes with conservative’s money, making promises to one group (growing) that must be paid for by another (shrinking), that is ultimately empowering democracy (thieving mobs).
Whenever I despair on something President Trump is doing or saying, I go back to something that gives me a lot of confidence in his whole approach. When he was getting the tax bill done, I thought the elimination of the SALT deductions was punitive, an unnecessary punishment for the poor saps that happened to live in blue states. As time went on, I understood it better. The goal has to be elimination of the funding sources of liberalism. The Achilles heel of liberalism is that it can’t support itself. It is by nature needy of somebody more productive to fund it. If you attack that particular aspect, a lot of the rest will take care of itself. Yes, Canada is going to have to take a good hard look at what they call an economy. Grifting off of us is going to no longer be an option. Time to get to work, eh?
Evergreen, we posted at the same time. You managed to say the same thing I did only much more succinctly. Nice work
Eliminating SALT deductions over $10,000 is long past due. Why should a little state like New Hampshire with no state income or sales tax subsidize super liberal states? Even the $10,000 isn’t fair.
It’s the change that’s disruptive, but it’s not like change isn’t needed. I’m willing to pay more in taxes if the economy performs.
Why do you think NY wants Amazon so badly ? They will bleed them dry. Once Amazon was built out and entrenched the libs would have put the pinch on no different than a neighborhood mafioso
The way I see it, the SALT deduction limits mean that the rest of the country is no longer subsidizing the nutty agendas in a few states, agendas that are contradictory to national law in some cases. You want to be a sanctuary state? Great – we’ll just take the money that we’re saving by not giving it to your residents and use it to pay for the clean up other states have to do when illegals who entered your state decide to move elsewhere. See, they don’t always stay there, so your sanctuary city and state policies impact other states who didn’t get to vote for them. Not just the violent felons, we in AZ also get the diseases and the added burden on our education system. If we didn’t even get a vote, we shouldn’t have to subsidize it!
Welcome to the Green New Deal! 😉
It ain’t easy being green.
~Kermit
What is green about the Green New Deal is
the fact that it will suck up all the greenbacks it gets it’s grubby hands on, and
the presses that print them can’t keep up with demand.
Finally everything grinds to a halt as it has done in South America.
I don’t mean nor want to be disrespectful to the good Canadian Citizenry but we have come to the temple of reality now.
With that in mind, Canada had/still has imbeciles negotiating on their behalf. It is what it is..sadly.
Canada (political leadership), literally sent Sub-Novices pretending to know how to Professionally (and Responsibly), negotiate massive trade deals for their Nation. It’s very sad that the people of Canada were (and still are), stuck with such negligent characters.
Rather Destructive on so many levels..
I believe most deserve what they get, as that is our only hope for change. Setting arround blaming others ain’t getting it done.
Well, maybe there can be new negotiations if Justine’s current problems see zie “retire” or be ousted?
Obama can no longer help his ‘buddy’.
Stupidity and vindictiveness have their consequences
Resistance is not public policy. Go figure. 😉
But mostly Stupidity. Carry on.
But, but, but Canada lead the G7 in GDP growth in 2017…./sarc
There is a bigger entitlement mentality that has permeated the Canadian population as a whole that would preclude having the necessary changes made. Even if Trudeau and the Liberals lose the election this fall, the Conservatives have no compelling vision for the country to grasp on to. While the UniParty is bad here, I suspect it is arguably worse in Canada.
So I guess it is time for the Canadian people to realize the “socialism”
that Trudeau and the other marxists are selling is snake oil.
It is the same false economics peddled wherever the marxists decide
to pillage a country. IT’S SOMEBODY ELSE’S MONEY, AND YOU HAVE JUST RUN OUT.
The false economics are explained very clearly by the Sundance Kid above.
Import mostly finished goods into Canada for some final assembly, or something.
Then ship them across the border to the American market and make a profit.
Without having to really do anything. Or make anything. Or even get their hands dirty.
No messing with messy energy supplies, no messing with messy manufacturing,
no messing with messy raw materials extractions or steel or aluminum production.
Just tighten a few bolts, screw in a few screws, and sit by the mailbox
and collect the checks. Some call it mailbox money. Because it magically
appears in their mailbox, and there’s nothing to do for it.
WHOOPS! Somebody took the mailbox.
America had the temerity to want their manufacturing jobs back.
Stupid Americans. You ruined a good thing for Canada.
They weren’t even getting their hands dirty.
Well, the 6 AM alarm just went off and it’s a brand new day.
Get off your collective asses, and make something.
That you can sell.
Oh wait, you have to tell those government marxists to take a hike first!
What is green about the Green New Deal is
the fact that it will suck up all the greenbacks it gets it’s grubby hands on, and
the presses that print them can’t keep up with demand.
Finally everything grinds to a halt as it has done in South America.
Wow, SD, talk about real world showing the validity of your well-reasoned analysis of the flaws of NAFTA being fixed by USMCA!
Trudeau now at two strikes. Might be out at the election. I will hope yes for the benefit of our Canadian neighbors.
Just more evidence that world “leaders” like True D’oh! don’t really have their countries’ best interests at the forefront. They’re conflicted by Lollipop Priorities over Bread ‘n Butter Reality. They want to reshape the world with Ideology, while The People want… you know… food and a warm bed. Ain’t but one Magic Wand for that problem… the voting booth. Or set your capital city ablaze. Whichever.
