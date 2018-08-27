NAFTA Terminated: President Trump Announces Preliminary Agreement for New U.S./Mexico Trade Deal…

Promises made, promises kept. The CTH community is in a unique position to understand exactly what has taken place today as President Donald Trump announces the termination of NAFTA and simultaneously announces a bilateral trade agreement has been made between the U.S. and Mexico. This is exactly what CTH predicted. Most, not all, but most of the media are absolutely clueless.
In an Oval Office announcement today President Trump put outgoing Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on his speaker phone as the press watched in the Oval Office. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Mexican Secretary of Economy Idelfonso Guajardo, and the key figure for incoming Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), Jesus Seade was present for the announcement.
CTH will have much more on the details of the trade agreement. This is the most comprehensive and complex trade agreement in U.S. history. However, in the interim here’s the full video of the announcement (including nuance). ENJOY:
[Transcript] Oval Office – 11:09 A.M. EDT – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Hello everybody. It’s a big day for trade, a big day for our country. A lot of people thought we’d never get here because we all negotiate tough. We do, and so does Mexico. And this is a tremendous thing.
This has to do — they used to call it NAFTA. We’re going to call it the United States-Mexico Trade Agreement, and we’ll get rid of the name NAFTA. It has a bad connotation because the United States was hurt very badly by NAFTA for many years. And now it’s a really good deal for both countries, and we look very much forward to it.
And I believe the President is on the phone. Enrique? You can hook him up. Tell me when.
How are you? It’s a big thing. A lot of people waiting. Hello? Do you want to put that on this phone, please? Hello? Be helpful.
♦PRESIDENT PEÑA NIETO: (As interpreted.) President Trump, how are you? Good morning.
♦PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you, Enrique. And congratulations. That’s really a fantastic thing. We’ve all worked very hard, and your brilliant representatives are sitting right in front of me. And I thought we would congratulate each other before it got out. And I know we’ll have a formal news conference in the not-too-distant future.
♦PRESIDENT PEÑA NIETO: (As interpreted.) Thank you very much, President Trump. I think this is something very positive for the United States and Mexico. And the first reason for this call, Mr. President, is, first of all, to celebrate the understanding we have had between both negotiating peace on NAFTA, in the interest we have had for quite a few months now to renew it, to modernize it, to update it, and to generate a framework that will boost and potentiate productivity in North America.
It is our wish, Mr. President, that now Canada will also be able to be incorporated in all this. And I assume that they going to carry out negotiations of the sensitive bilateral issues between Mexico — rather, between Canada and the United States.
And I’m really grateful, Mr. President. I want to say that you — I greatly recognize and acknowledge your political will and your participation in this. And on this paved path, I want to bear my testimony, Mr. President, and my acknowledgement to both negotiating teams, especially the team that is headed and led by Mr. Robert Lighthizer, and also the accompaniment and the support we have had from the White House through Jared Kushner.
And I also extend this recognition to the Mexican team. They are listening to you. They are close to you right now — Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray and the Secretary of the Economy, Mr. Guajardo.
Yes, in terms of (inaudible) the negotiations that have taken months, it’s been difficult, complex, and a very hard negotiation altogether with difficult moments, of course. But I truly acknowledge now the fact that we’ve been able to reach an agreement that we are about to make public. And this is the result of good understanding and good work. And I — of course, I am quite hopeful that now Canada would start discussing with the United States the sensitive bilateral issue.
Congratulations, President Trump. I am very grateful and I am attentive to your comments.
♦PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, Mr. President, thank you very much. It’s an honor. You’ve been my friend. It’s been a long time since I traveled to Mexico, where we got to know each other quite well and we actually had a good meeting. Some people weren’t sure if it was a good meeting, but I was.
I have a lot of good meetings that a lot of people aren’t sure if they were good or not.
But it’s been a long time, and this is something that’s very special for our manufacturers and for our farmers from both countries, for all of the people that work for jobs. It’s also great trade and it makes it a much more fair bill. And we are very, very excited about it.
We have worked long and hard. Your representatives have been terrific. My representatives have been fantastic too. They’ve gotten along very well, and they’ve worked late into the night for months. It’s an extremely complex bill and it’s something that I think will be talked about for many years to come. It’s just good for both countries.
As far Canada is concerned, we haven’t started with Canada yet. We wanted to do Mexico and see if that was possible to do. And it wasn’t — I think, it wasn’t from any standpoint something that most people thought was even doable when we started.
If you look at it, you remember, at the beginning, many people thought that this was something that just couldn’t happen because of all of the different factions, all of the different sides, and the complexity. And we made it much simpler, much better. Much better for both countries.
Canada will start negotiations shortly. I’ll be calling the Prime Minister very soon. And we’ll start negotiation, and if they’d like to negotiate fairly, we’ll do that. You know, they have tariffs of almost 300 percent on some of our dairy products, and we can’t have that. We’re not going to stand for that.
I think with Canada, frankly, the easiest thing we can do is to tariff their cars coming in. It’s a tremendous amount of money and it’s a very simple negotiation. It could end in one day and we take in a lot of money the following day.
But I think we’ll give them a chance to probably have a separate deal. We can have a separate deal or we can put it into this deal. I like to call this deal the United States-Mexico Trade Agreement. I think it’s an elegant name. I think NAFTA has a lot of bad connotations for the United States because it was a rip-off. It was a deal that was a horrible deal for our country, and I think it’s got a lot of bad connotations to a lot of people. And so we will probably — you and I will agree to the name.
We will see whether or not we decide to put up Canada or just do a separate deal with Canada, if they want to make the deal. The simplest deal is more or less already made. It would be very easy to do and execute.
But I will — I will tell you that working with you has been a pleasure. Speaking with and working President-elect López Obrador has been absolutely a very, very special time.
You both came together for your country. You worked together. I think that’s important for the media to know. We have a little — a small amount of media in our presence, like everybody. And the media should know that the President and the President-elect worked very closely together because the President felt it was important that the President-elect liked what he was seeing.
And our teams worked together. Our teams were really well unified, and your team was very well unified. I was very impressed with the fact that the two Presidents came together and worked out something mutually agreeable.
So it’s an incredible deal. It’s an incredible deal for both parties. Most importantly, it’s an incredible deal for the workers and for the citizens of both countries. Our farmers are going to be so happy. You know, my farmers — the farmers have stuck with me; I said we were going to do this. And Mexico has promised to immediately start purchasing as much farm product as they can. They’re going to work on that very hard.
And as you know, we’re working — unrelated to this, we’re working very much with other countries. China is one; they want to talk. And it’s just not right time to talk right now, to be honest, with China. It’s been — it’s too one-sided for too many years, for too many decades. And so it’s not the right time to talk. But eventually, I’m sure, that we’ll be able to work out a deal with China. In the meantime, we’re doing very well with China.
Our economy is up. It’s never been this good before, and I think it’s only going to get better.
But, Mr. President, you’ve been my friend and you have been somebody that’s been very special in a lot of ways. We talk a lot. We talked a lot about this deal. And I’d like to congratulate you and the Mexican people.
♦PRESIDENT PEÑA NIETO: (As interpreted.) Thank you very much, Mr. President.
I finally recognize this, especially because of the point of understanding we are now reaching on this deal. And I really hope and I desire — I wish — that the part with Canada will be materializing in a very concrete fashion; that we can have an agreement the way we proposed it from the initiation of this renegotiating process, a tripartite.
But today I celebrate the (inaudible) between the United States and Mexico because we’re reaching a final point of understanding. And I hope that in the following days we can materialize (inaudible) in the formalization of the agreement.
Something additional, Mr. President — and you have already mentioned it — it has to do with an involved and committed participation of the administration and the President-elect of Mexico. As you know, we are now going through a period of transition, and it has been possible to create a highly unified front between the negotiating team of this administration and the people appointed by the President-elect of Mexico to be observers and participate in this agreement, in this understanding, to reach the point we are now reaching.
The President-elect has been aware of everything that has been happening, and I have also had the opportunity of talking to him directly and personally on the progress being made.
You have also had direct conversations with President-elect. Things that we have to do and I hope we have the space to do it would be to find — to toast a good toast with tequila, of course — (laughter) — to celebrate this understanding.
♦PRESIDENT TRUMP: Enrique, I think that’s exactly right. And you know the good relationship that I’ve already established with the President-elect. I was very impressed with him, I must tell you. He was terrific in every way. And he wants — you know, he loves your country like you love your country. You want to do the right thing. And we’re really doing the right thing for all of us. So I really enjoy that. Please send him my regards, and I will speak to him very shortly.
But this was great that you were able to do it together. I think doing it mutually as opposed to just you doing it — or even just him doing it — I think a mutual agreement between your two administrations was a fantastic thing. I suggested that early on, and I think it was immediately embraced and I think it was a really fantastic thing that you were able to do it — and with great spirit. I mean, it was great coordination and spirit. So I think that is really just great.
And, you know, one of the things that I’m excited about is you’re going to be helping us at the border. You’re going to be working together with us on agriculture. You’re going to be working in many different ways, and we’re going to be working with you in many different ways. This is a very comprehensive agreement.
So, Enrique, I will see you soon. I think we’re going to have a very formal ceremony. This is one of the largest trade deals ever made. Maybe the largest trade deal ever made. And it’s really something very special that two countries were able to come together and get it done.
And I just want to thank all of my people — Bob and Jared. And, gentlemen, you have been really great, the way you’ve worked so long. And I know you’ve been going up until three o’clock, four o’clock in the morning, and then getting in at eight.
So I just want to — on behalf of the United States, I want to thank you very much. And I can say that Mexico is very proud of you. They’re very proud of you. Thank you all very much.
Enrique, I’ll see you soon. I’ll talk to you soon. And congratulations, and job well done.
♦PRESIDENT PEÑA NIETO: (As interpreted). Thank you, Mr. President, and congratulations as well to you, to the negotiating team, to the (inaudible) of both countries. We’ll be waiting for Canada to be integrated into this process.
I send you an affectionate hug. And all my greetings to you and my regards.
♦PRESIDENT TRUMP: A hug from you would be very nice. (Laughter). Thank you. So long. Thanks. Goodbye, Enrique.
Okay, so we’ve made the deal with Canada. It’s a very —
Q With Canada?
♦PRESIDENT TRUMP: They’re starting. We made the deal with Mexico. And I think it’s a very — deal. We’re starting negotiations with Canada, pretty much immediately. I can’t tell you where those negotiations are gone. It’s going to be a — it’s a smaller segment, as you know. Mexico is a very large trading partner. But we’ve now concluded our deal and it’s being finalized.
And, Bob, when would you say it will be signed — actually, formally, signed?
♦AMBASSADOR LIGHTHIZER: Well, it will likely be signed at the end of November because there’s a 90-day layover period because of our statute. But we expect to submit our letter to Congress, beginning that process on Friday.
♦PRESIDENT TRUMP: Okay, so that starts the process.
♦AMBASSADOR LIGHTHIZER: And then 90 days later, it will be signed.
♦PRESIDENT TRUMP: We have an agreement where — both with Canada and with Mexico — I will terminate the existing deal. When that happens, I can’t quite tell you; it depends on what the timetable is with Congress. But I’ll be terminating the existing deal and going into this deal. We’ll start negotiating with Canada relatively soon. They want to start — they want to negotiate very badly.
But one way or the other, we have a deal with Canada. It will either be a tariff on cars, or it will be a negotiated deal. And, frankly, a tariff on cars is a much easier way to go. But perhaps the other would be much better for Canada.
And we’re looking to help — you know, we’re looking to help our neighbors, too. If we can help our neighbors, that’s a good thing, not a bad thing. So we’re going to start that negotiation imminently. I’ll be speaking with Prime Minister Trudeau in a little while.
So I want to thank everybody. I want to thank you. What a great job you’ve all done. And it’s been — it’s been a long one, but a lot of people thought this was not a doable transaction. It’s going to be great for our people. And again, I want to thank you folks. And we’ll see you at the signing, and we’ll see you many times before that, I’m sure.
So, congratulations to the people of Mexico. Great job.
Thank you very much everybody.
Don’t ya just love the art of the deal?
Combined with Sun Tzu.. what could be better than that?
The way Sundance envisioned, envisaged, and explained these economic realities to us, months, actually years ago, speaks extremely highly of his intellect, economic acumen, and anticipative powers.
I feel privileged to have been a small, passive part of this vision way ahead of most other common mortals. Thank you.
And congratulations to our most brilliant President.
Boom! The Clinton NAFTA legacy just went up in smoke! Love reaching back to the 90s to fix the traitor’s work. Globalists go boom!
LikeLiked by 7 people
All this time I thought Mexico was going to pay for The Wall.
The Leading Geniuses of Canada, Butch Chrystia and Delicate Justine, decided otherwise.
So Canada will pay for the wall.
Oh well. I’ll take it.
They’ll be paying for the “Northern Wall”.
rsmith,
Thank you for the keen wit, I love it.
Love that picture of President Trump. He understands the seriousness and gravity of his position. He knows a desk is for working, not putting you feet up on, and relaxing.
Canada is so screwed.
Nothing is permanent. They will have to look at their leadership. If that changes I see VSGPotus working out something with them. I think very highly of the Canadians I have met… but not Justin.. he seems silly.
Justin is a little boy trying to play at being a grown up. TeeHee.
Randall–In addition, IF my memory serves me right, didn’t pretty little socks make a stupid deal in last years TPP meeting whereby Canada is at the mercy of the pacific rim countries.?? Anybody remember??
Can[t believe there isn’t a tidbit in there about borders…. There must be a carrot or stick on that subject – tied to something Mexico wants… maybe it’s just $$$ … but I find it hard to believe that Trump would sit down with the source of our immigration nightmare and not find a way to squeeze em..
And thank GOD IN HEAVEN … this changes the McWormfood subject… It’s so hard not to be cruel right now… that cow of a daughter is making me sadistic… and I don’t want to be sadistic.
I just want the worms to do their work… and Trump will do his!
I could see that happening in a private conversation. VSGPotus would want all the balloons and bands in public, give them a chance to be successful, but address the problems quietly… Not hanging out the dirty laundry. Yup, discretion and all that.
I suspect President Trump has the deal in the details and Mexico isn’t too aware of what all PJDT has put in the details yet. He will let the goods be known when it is appropriate.
I just sent President Trump and his team a Thank You message for this monumental achievement.
I forgot to recommend that he take a break after all the hard work…perhaps he should take Saturday off for a game of golf.
He needs to keep up with his tennis game. I fear that he does not have the time for it. 😦
I wish Andrew was alive to see this day. Bless you, Breitbart. You changed everything…
My questions is:
I understand Congress must approve the deal.
But, can Congress alter or change the bill in any way?…Or negotiate with the President for changes?’
I would hope it is just an up or down vote…
Jason’s weapon of choice is Diversity and he will not be pushed around by the Patriarchy easily, folks.
His negotiation team will be formidable — multiracial and multigendered, with two Overseers — from Chairman Xi and from Her Majesty the Queen of Canada.
For over 2 years President Trump has been stroking the Panda and telling Mexico they are going to pay for the wall….Turns out Mexico wins in a deal and pays for the wall. China gets a big fat wrench in their bowl of noodles which splashes in the face of Canada & the EU.
It’s amazing and great fun watching and learning at the treehouse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a novel concept: let the American people in on the phone call. “…Of the people, by the people, for the people.” It was a serious call about a serious, utterly historic event, but I was grinning the entire time, just seeing and hearing our Great Lion at work. Thank you, Mr. President.
Schumer must be on suicide watch.
Leahy was already on CNN saying it would never pass the Senate with an agreement involving Canada.
*agreement NOT involving Canada.*
Here is, I think, where the political rubber meets the road (in bold):
AMBASSADOR LIGHTHIZER: Well, it will likely be signed at the end of November because there’s a 90-day layover period because of our statute. But we expect to submit our letter to Congress, beginning that process on Friday.
♦PRESIDENT TRUMP: Okay, so that starts the process.
♦AMBASSADOR LIGHTHIZER: And then 90 days later, it will be signed.
♦PRESIDENT TRUMP: We have an agreement where — both with Canada and with Mexico — I will terminate the existing deal. When that happens, I can’t quite tell you; it depends on what the timetable is with Congress. But I’ll be terminating the existing deal and going into this deal.
The political cunning of Donald John Trump never ceases to impress me.
In this one move he has created a reason for workers hurt by trade agreements to go to the polls and vote Republican.
My prediction is that — along with whatever good stuff comes out between now and November 6, 2018 — there will be intense messaging around this particular ‘promise kept’ such as ‘A vote for the Democratic Party is a vote for NAFTA!’
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent point! Similar to the campaign issue of whether to make the middle class tax cuts permanent. Folks have a personal motivation to elect the right people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a great idea – voting FOR someone.
Good post. I want a whip count in the Congress now. I want these Swamp creatures to go on the record before the election. I want MAGA candidates to use that whip count to whip on their opponents. We need to bypass Ryan and McCarthy and McConnell and get this into the public square now. Jordan and others can start, and we need a few senators. Maybe Cruz can resurrect himself and get ahold of this.
You’re either with us or ag’n us. Then we vote, just like it used to be. We vote on issues, particularly economic issues.
So Thunder Thighs Chrystia is putting away her bikini 🙈 and rushing to DC ending her Lampooned European Vacation. Thunder Thighs Chrystia gotta get in on the US Mexico Trade Deal before the 90 days are up. Bet it takes all 90 days to get a US Canada Trade Agreement.
One caveat, and that’s the domestic content issue. NAFTA allowed the countries to “deem” the domestic content to be in compliance with NAFTA, with no quantitative proof of compliance required. If that codicil isn’t dead, then it doesn’t matter if the domestic content level is 62.5% or 70% or whatever other figure you want to type in, because if it isn’t “trust but verify” worthy, the countries will inevitably cheat, and short years from now they may have an Obama/Bush/Clinton and a bought -off Congress to allow them to cheat. They’ll continue to bring Chinese steel and parts into Mexico and “deem” them to be in compliance with the agreement, just like with NAFTA.
You have to enforce an agreement, and the enforcers can’t be bought-off Swamp creatures. I applaud Trump’s work here, and I hope this agreement passes Congress swiftly, but also beware that they’ll be scheming ways to allow the “deeming” process to survive. Let’s keep our eyes on that, and on the enforcement mechanisms attached to this agreement. Most of all, let’s keep our eyes on the trade deficit with Mexico. I want fair and reciprocal trade, and what passes one way must be balanced by what passes the other way. That’s been Trump’s standard and it’s mine as well.
Anyone seen little Justin from Canada and his purple sidekick Chrystia?????
Lurking Lawyer here. There has been some confusion about whether Nafta is ‘dead’, and whether the newly announced bilateral pact with Mexico needs Congressional approval. The short answer is, it depends. PDJT has two routes, depending on what Canada does. I just read the NAFTA Pact, some of its history, and the 1993 implementation act passed by both branches of Congress.
History. NAFTA superceded a pre-existing bilateral between US and Canada. It came about when Mexico approached US for a deal of its own, then Canada got worried and asked to joint to make it trilateral. Perot in 1992 was campaigning against the Mexican part, not the pre-existing Canada pact. So as one can imagine, there are many Canada and Mexico specific provisions and carve outs, some in the main text and many in the detailed annexes. (For example, Mexican maquiladora content origin rules.) In effect, two bilaterals inside a common framework and set of objectives. My quick read of all 309 NAFTA pages (doc is available at idatd.cepal.org) found zero unique Mexico-Canada provisions or specific trilateral provisions as opposed to general principles and administrative things requiring trilateral negotiations as the CBC seems to assume.
Route 1. Canada comes to the table and revamps its US-Canada terms along Mexico lines (e.g. its dairy carveout highlighted by Trump). Then Article 2202 comes into play. A2202 (1) says the Parties may agree to ANY modification or addition to the agreement. A2202 (2) says such become automatically incorporated when approved by the parties respective legal processes.
Ah, here is the PDJT strategic brilliance. The 1993 US implementation act apparently did not require new congressional approval for modifications or additions underA2202. The legal process is, as Lighthiser said, just 90 day written notification to Congress. To block Congress would have to pass and PDJT would have to sign (or have Congress 2/3 over ride his veot) amendments to the 1993 Implementation Act. Not going to happen.
Route 2. Canada foolishly does not come to the table. Then PDJT invokes A2205, US automatic withdrawal after 6 months written notice. And on 6 months plus 1 day, Canada gets slapped with 25% vehicle duties as PDJT has already promised. In this case, the bilateral pact with Mexico needs simple majority approval by Congress, something very likely after the midterm elections.
IMO Canada has no choice but to come to the table. The issues with Mexico were much greater and more difficult, and they have been resolved to both countries satisfaction. And Congress will have no say in the final PDJT new NAFTA deal some of Trump’s language today as putting a ‘loaded negotiating gun’ to Trudeau’s head. It doesn’t matter whether MSM and congress critters and CBC get a bit confused. PDJT and his wolverines aren’t.
