NAFTA Round #6 – USTR Robert Lighthizer Highlights Canada’s Deceptive Negotiation Approach…

NAFTA renegotiation round six ended yesterday in Canada will no substantive progress on the most contentious trade issues. One negotiation chapter on corruption was closed, but there was little to no agreement on much else.
Each of the primary Trade Representatives gave a closing statement at the conclusion of Round #6. U.S.T.R. Lighthizer blasted Canada for attempting to inject schemes, fraud and deceptive dealing within the negotiations. Princess Rainbow Sparkles from Canada tried to pretend the Canadian proposal was realistic. It was all awkward. Hopefully President Trump will soon get us out of this nonsense. Lighthizer Transcript below video:
Ambassador Lighthizer: It is a pleasure to be here in Quebec. Montreal is one of the great cities of the world, and I have not been back in many years, and I’ve missed it. I used to come here in the 70s and 80s with my wife and children to go to Mont-Tremblant and learn how to ski. We loved the French culture, we loved the excellent food, the wonderful skiing and as I recall, it was cold all the time. That hasn’t changed at least.
I always thought that Quebec has the greatest motto anywhere: “Je me souviens.” It is a perfect comment on history, culture, and even the future. I think it is a perceptive motto for a trade negotiator. Maybe we’ll put it up at USTR – “Je me souviens.” You can see it when you walk in.
Since we are in Canada, let me talk a bit about our bilateral trade relationship. I think there is some misunderstanding here that the United States is somehow being unfair in these negotiations and that is not the case.
Free trade agreements are essentially grants of preferential treatment to other countries in exchange for an approximately equal grant of preferential treatment in their economy. Thus, it is reasonable from time to time to assess whether the bargain has turned out to be equitable.
Using Canadian statistics, Canada sold the United States $298 billion U.S. dollars in goods in 2016, the last numbers that we have. We sold Canada $210 billion dollars in goods. Now that’s a lot of two-way trade, but it also means that Canada has an over $87 billion U.S. dollar surplus with the United States. To put this in perspective, that figure is equal to approximately 5.7 percent of Canada’s GDP. When energy is removed, and in some people’s opinion that’s a fair thing to do, the number is still $46 billion dollars. The projected figures for 2017 show that the surplus will be even larger when those numbers are in.
Now I ask Canadians because we’re in Canada, is it not fair for us to wonder whether this imbalance could in part be caused by the rules of NAFTA? Would Canada not ask this same question if the situation were reversed? So we need to modernize and we need to rebalance.
Now let me turn to the Sixth Negotiating Round and the status of our talks. We believe that some progress was made. We closed one chapter, as Ildefonso [Guajardo] said it was the chapter on corruption, which is a very important chapter, and we made some progress on a few others. More importantly though, we finally began to discuss some of the core issues. So this round was a step forward, but we are progressing very slowly.
We owe it to our citizens, who are operating in a state of uncertainty, to move much faster. Of course, negotiating as a group of three is more difficult than bilateral talks. Often, issues become more complicated and contentious when there are three parties.
I would like to comment on two proposals by the Canadians, one of which has been in the press quite a bit, and that is a presumed compromise on rules of origin.
We find that the automobile rules of origin idea that was presented, when analyzed, may actually lead to less regional content than we have now and fewer jobs in the United States, Canada, and likely Mexico. So this is the opposite of what we are trying to do.
In another proposal, Canada reserved the right to treat the United States and Mexico even worse than other countries if they enter into future agreements. Those other countries may, in fact, even include China, if there is an agreement between China and [Canada]. This proposal, I think if the United States had made it, would be dubbed a “poison pill.” We did not make it, though. Obviously, this is unacceptable to us, and my guess is it is to the Mexican side also.
Finally, I would like to refer, because I think it fits into this context to an unprecedented trade action that Canada brought against the United States very recently. It constitutes a massive attack on all of our trade laws. If it were successful, it would lead to more Chinese imports into the United States and likely fewer Canadian goods being sold in our market.
Now we understand that countries often challenge specific actions taken by another country in the context of trade laws. This is normal and what we expect. But this litigation essentially claims that 24 years ago, the United States effectively gave away its entire trade regime in the Uruguay Round. Of course, we view this case as frivolous, but it does make one wonder if all parties are truly committed to mutually beneficial trade. It also underscores why so many of us are concerned about binding dispute arbitration. What sovereign nation would trust to arbitrators or the flip of a coin their entire defense against unfair trade?
To conclude, some real headway was made here today. The United States views NAFTA as a very important agreement. We are committed to moving forward. I am hopeful progress will accelerate soon. We will work very hard between now and the beginning of the next round, and we hope for major breakthroughs during that period.
We will engage with both Mexico and Canada urgently, and we will go where these negotiations take us. Thank you very much.
Like Arnold said, “GET OUT!!!… OF NAFTA”
It has to happen sooner rather than later! NAFTA is killing our GDP!
I wrote this a few days ago:
Reality hit me across the face on why we won’t get there yet (4% GDP or higher for an entire year) but we will in the future. By the end of 2019. Here is why:
I am taking the following two statements about the 4th Quarter and the Annual GDP Rates that were just released from the link in my tweet.
4th Q GDP:
The increase in real GDP in the fourth quarter reflected positive contributions from personal consumption expenditures (PCE), nonresidential fixed investment, exports, residential fixed investment, state and local government spending, & federal government spending that were partly offset by a negative contribution from private inventory investment. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.
2017 Annual GDP:
The acceleration in real GDP from 2016 to 2017 in nonresidential fixed investment and in exports and a smaller decrease in private inventory investment. These movements were partly offset by decelerations in residential fixed investment and in state and local government spending. Imports, which are a subtraction in the reflected upturns calculation of GDP, accelerated.
In both cases what is holding our country and economy back is the IMPORTS that we are reliant upon. Notice in the 4th Q & for the 2017 year, there was an increase (acceleration) of imports which is subtracted from our totals.
Our President & his Killers absolutely understand that this was the plan of GHB, Bill Clinton, GWB and BHO. NAFTA and China becoming part of the WTO are the two creatures that was born and nurtured by these POS.
The fact our President was able to grow the Economy by 2.3% in 2017 versus BHO 1.5% with imports increasing is a testament to him and his team. Our President is right when he says that growing GDP by 1% adds an additional $2.5 Trillion dollars and an additional 10 million jobs. He nearly accomplished that in hist first year by outpacing his predecessor by 0.8%.
Realistically, a goal of 3% for the 2018 year is what we should all aim for. The idea of 4% or 5% is not realistic at this time. The reason being our need for imports. We saw Chrysler announce they are closing a factory in Mexico and expanding their factory in Michigan.
Campbell Soup is closing their factory in Toronto, Canada and bringing their entire operation back to the US. Samsung and LG are opening new factories in SC and TN this year. Mazda and Toyota are expanding their production in the US with their factory in Alabama.
If the Mexicans and Canadians don’t agree to our terms with NAFTA, we need to get the hell out of there immediately. This will cause many new announcements of companies coming BACK to the US. Putting these tariffs on solar panels and washing machines may effect the price by $50 but it allows Whirlpool and other US companies an opportunity to compete. Our President will be announcing massive tariffs on steel and aluminum within the next 90 days. Once again it will cost US consumers some additional money but it will bring our steel and aluminum companies back to life.
Everything I described and much more that will occur that I didn’t mention will truly have AMERICA BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER! Cutting our need on imports has a multiplier effect. Our GDP by 2019 and 2020 will be closing in if not at 4% Annual GDP.
By the time our President walks away in January 20, 2025, 5%+ GDP will become the new normal because factories will once again be up and booming like they did before NAFTA and China’s introduction into the WTO.
Here is another incredible example of what happens when our President and his killers fight back! The giant Chinese company realized we need to open up a plant in the US in order to overcome the tariffs. Nobody is Going To War via trade with us.
Just imagine how many corporations like Chrysler, Campbell etc. will rush the hell out of Mexico 🇲🇽 and Canada 🇨🇦 to get back into the good old USA 🇺🇸.
From the article linked above:
There are other indications that foreign solar companies are bringing manufacturing to the U.S.
Documents filed with the local government in Jacksonville, Florida, this month state that a “leading international manufacturer of solar panels and modules” is seeking to invest more than $400 million in building a manufacturing plant in the city.
The facility, code-named “Project Volt,” will create 800 jobs between now and the end of next year, according to the documents.
Jinko declined to comment on whether it was the company behind Project Volt. A spokeswoman for the Jacksonville City Council didn’t respond to a request for comment outside of regular office hours.
Barely took a week after tariff announcement for China to change course on solar!
Exactly! Think what would happen with companies in Canada and Mexico.
I wish it was project kilowatts instead of project volt.
Screw the bastards that want to undermine our country’s workers. Pull the plug on NAFTA, now!!
Just let me know when we are out!😀
Fair’s fair, Canada and Mexico. We’re not punching bags.
Just like Wilbur Ross said in Davos (Paraphrasing), America taking a leadership position does not mean that America has to be sucker and patsy for every other country.
I so love President Trump’s team. The members do their jobs so well and have America’s interests at heart. The sad thing is how few people understand the great things that are being done. Nevertheless, MAGA with full speed ahead.
Lighthizer et. al. are the A+ Team. They make anyone from the past two or three administrations look lower than rank amateurs. Yes, we are fortunate to have these people working for US.
Correct, Boss. That’s because most of those in previous administrations were amateurs. The were political friends, party hacks, big donators, retiring politicians, famous entertainers. Someone named Kennedy. Anyone but qualified.
Certainly no placating foreign countries, allies or not, not by the Trump team. This is business! Trump plays to win, MAGA!
Amazing, we’re so lucky to have this Team representing us.
Canada still doesn’t get that after the US tax cuts the US is going to suck a lot of jobs and investment out of Canada. (same goes for Europe).
We are really screwed. Kevin O’Leary called it when he said the NAFTA negotiations would be Bambi vs Godzilla.
Canada does have the advantage that not all the regulations are federal, but the provinces of Quebec and Ontario are so screwed up that they may as well be California and NY north.
Any discussion of a more competitive tax and regulatory regime is a non-starter because “that is what Trump is doing”. So we have to do the opposite, no matter how moronic and self destructive.
They are biding their time like the Dems…they hope that 2018 will shift the balance of power nd Impeachment will be a reality! Wonder when the NAFTA card will be pulled…definitely after THE WALL AND BUDGET…That’s right, we have THE WALL AND BUDGET UP FIRST…no wonder the Dems are with socks…
I’m with the choir here. Get out of NAFTA now please!
You’re gonna need to build two walls.
South and North.
NAFTA really shows how much of a Globalist Rubber Ducky socks Trudeau is. Like the US, NAFTA has destroyed manufacturing in Canada especially in the auto sector as so many jobs went to Mexico. Cities such as Windsor and Oshawa have been decimated and Trudeau does not seem to care. The middle-class has been hit just as hard in Canada as in the U.S. If Trudeau was a patriot he would want to remove or change it similar to Trump.
That is all correct. The one difference is that the 2008 recession was really mild here, and there was no housing bust – although prices are now falling in Toronto.
What little was left of the manufacturing and industrial base is almost gone, but no-one seems to care because they can borrow against their home equity and buy more imported chinese crap.
If we have a significant housing bust, the Canadian economy will be a smoking hole in the ground.
Quit watering down the beer that is exported to the US.
I believe that negotiation is in the next round
Gotta love the not-too-subtle jab at the CAGW SJW snowflakes:
He could well have said “that hasn’t changed in the least”.
Oh, Canada. I hope and pray that you get your own Donald Trump, and a full set of Deplorables and Wolverines to with him. We need the same here in Germany, too…
so does this Canadian!!!!!
The Canadian National Anthem?
Stay strong. Both Canada and Mexico will fold rather than lose their food ticket.
As long as Princess Rainbow Sprinkles is Canada’s chief negotiator, there can be no progress. She’s not a trade expert–she’s a [bacterial] culture minister. No understanding of economics. No understanding of real jobs and trade. Cut a deal with MX that gets serious about MX developing and properly policing itself–it’s own MMGFO [Make MX Great For Once]. Let Canada look on from afar–they’ll come around in a year or two.
Interesting that Canadian officials said that Canada has $1 billion in trade deficit with USA using US Census data. Lighthizer said USA has $46 billion trade deficit, excluding energy, with Canada using Canadian numbers.
Guess who’s including the Chinese backdoor trade through Canada?
🎶🎵When I wish upon a star, freakishness is who we are, when WE wish upon a star NO dreams come true🎵🎶
“Princess Rainbow Sparkles…” Bwahahahaha! Perfect!!!
Are the Canadians trying to make the NAFTA negotiations a permanent fixture with life-long career opportunities akin to the “ME peace process?” Six rounds and “we made some progress somewhere, maybe.” Are you kidding me? Get’em out and take their coats. I can’t believe they are still talking about “the next round.”
So Canada says that 24 years ago we gave up all our trade law and rights in the Uruguay bargain?
Nope Canada.
We are gonna leave NAFTA and you can just do all your trading with China. You will get killed in trade deals with the Chinese with all your silliness.
And soon enough after that, if you keep this crap up, we won’t need to continue allowing you to utilize a certain pipeline that crosses our nation: i am sure we will have plenty of our own andcan utilize the pipe elsewhere. Like Lightheizer said, one thing has not changed. It is still very cold up there.
Bye.
PS Tell Trudeau he will need thicker socks.
Unfortunately for their negotiators, they need us a lot more than we need them… 😛
Canada -> US: $298B
Canada GDP: $1,640B
Canada/US trade % of GDP: 18.2%
Mexico -> US: $288B
Mexico GDP: $1,142B
Mexico/US trade % of GDP: 25.2%
US -> Canada + Mexico: $433B
US GDP: $19,362B
US/CanaMex trade % of GDP: 2.2%
What is the exact procedure for leaving NAFTA? Does anybody know?
Like the time the US corporation Ethyl Corp sued the Cdn government for damages under NAFTA because the Canadian government dared to exercise its sovereignty by legislatively banning the importation and trade of MMT additive in gasoline in order to protect children from this suspected neurotoxin. Of course Ethyl was awarded $15 MM and Canada was forced to remove the rule under NAFTA chapter 11. In fact, chapter 11 has been used the most often against Canada (70% of cases) to challenge Canadian domestic protections. Agreed, get rid of NAFTA and give Canada it’s sovereignty back.
The trade imbalance issue is also probably a red herring. The the US will always demand Canada’s resources more than it can sell value-added goods back to the Canadian market.
Can the President unilaterally pull us out of NAFTA or does Congress have to get involved?
