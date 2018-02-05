Understanding Why NAFTA Exit is a Forgone Conclusion…

President Trump will pull the U.S. out of NAFTA and direct the U.S. Trade Representative to engage in unilateral trade deals with Canada and Mexico individually. There is no other possible alternative and here’s why.
First, the essential problem with NAFTA was an evolution over time. In its current form NAFTA became an exploited doorway into the coveted U.S. market. Asian economic interests, large multinational corporations, invested in Mexico and Canada as a way to work around any direct trade deals with the U.S.
By shipping parts to Mexico and/or Canada; and by deploying satellite manufacturing and assembly facilities in Canada and/or Mexico; China, Asia and to a lesser extent EU corporations exploited a loophole. Through a process of building, assembling or manufacturing their products in Mexico/Canada those foreign corporations can skirt U.S. trade tariffs and direct U.S. trade agreements. The finished foreign products entered the U.S. under NAFTA rules.
Why deal with the U.S. when you can just deal with Mexico, and use NAFTA rules to ship your product directly into the U.S. market?
This exploitative approach, a backdoor to the U.S. market, was the primary reason for massive foreign investment in Canada and Mexico; it was also the primary reason why candidate Donald Trump, now President Donald Trump, wanted to shut down that loophole and renegotiate NAFTA.
This loophole was the primary reason for U.S. manufacturers to relocate operations to Mexico. Corporations within the U.S. Auto-Sector could enhance profits by building in Mexico or Canada using parts imported from Asia/China. The labor factor was not as big a part of the overall cost consideration as cheaper parts and imported raw materials.
If you understand the reason why U.S. companies benefited from those moves, you can begin to understand if the U.S. was going to remain inside NAFTA President Trump would have remained engaged in TPP.
As soon as President Trump withdrew from TPP the problem with the Canada and Mexico loophole grew. All corporations from TPP nations would now have an option to exploit the same NAFTA loophole.
Why ship directly to the U.S., or manufacturer inside the U.S., when you could just assemble in Mexico and Canada and use NAFTA to bring your products to the ultimate goal, the massive U.S. market?
From the POTUS Trump position, NAFTA always came down to two options:
Option #1 – renegotiate the NAFTA trade agreement to eliminate the loopholes. That would require Canada and Mexico to agree to very specific rules put into the agreement by the U.S. that would remove the ability of third-party nations to exploit the current trade loophole. Essentially the U.S. rules would be structured around removing any profit motive with regard to building in Canada or Mexico and shipping into the U.S.
Canada and Mexico would have to agree to those rules; the goal of the rules would be to stop third-party nations from exploiting NAFTA. The problem in this option is the exploitation of NAFTA currently benefits Canada and Mexico. It is against their interests to remove it. Knowing it was against their interests President Trump never thought it was likely Canada or Mexico would ever agree. But he was willing to explore and find out.
Option #2 – Exit NAFTA. And subsequently deal with Canada and Mexico individually with structured trade agreements about their imports. Canada and Mexico could do as they please, but each U.S. bi-lateral trade agreement would be written with language removing the aforementioned cost-benefit-analysis to third-party countries (same as in option #1.)
All nuanced trade-sector issues put aside, the larger issue is always how third-party nations will seek to gain access to the U.S. market through Canada and Mexico. [It is the NAFTA exploitation loophole which has severely damaged the U.S. manufacturing base.]
This is not direct ‘protectionism’, it is simply smart and fair trade.
Unfortunately, the U.S. CoC, funded by massive multinational corporations, is spending hundreds of millions on lobbying congress to keep the NAFTA loophole open.
The U.S. has to look upstream, deep into the trade agreements made by Mexico and Canada with third-parties, because it is possible for other nations to skirt direct trade with the U.S. and move their products through Canada and Mexico into the U.S.
Additionally, with Canada now joining TPP it has become impossible for the U.S. to remain in NAFTA and simultaneously conduct trade negotiations with TPP nations.
EXAMPLE: If the U.S. remained in NAFTA all TPP nations would engage in trade discussion knowing there was a Canadian and/or Mexican option to gain access to the U.S. market. Therefore, despite the size of our market, we could never negotiate a better trade agreement than the deal existing between Canada, Mexico and their TPP partner nations.
President Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer well understand this structural problem. ONLY Trump, Ross, Mnuchin and Lighthizer are willing to confront this problem. If Trump had lost the election, Clinton would have joined the multinationals and U.S. workers would have suffered greatly.
Lastly, the issue of Canada and Mexico making trade agreements with other nations (especially China), while brokering their NAFTA position with the U.S. as a strategic part of those agreements, is a serious issue that cannot adequately be resolved while the U.S. remains connected to NAFTA.
At the conclusion of Round #6, this was the direct issue at the heart of a very frustrated U.S.T.R. Lighthizer’s strongly worded response to Canada:
[…] In another proposal, Canada reserved the right to treat the United States and Mexico even worse than other countries if they enter into future agreements. Those other countries may, in fact, even include China, if there is an agreement between China and [Canada]. This proposal, I think if the United States had made it, would be dubbed a “poison pill.” We did not make it, though. Obviously, this is unacceptable to us, and my guess is it is to the Mexican side also. (read full remarks)
So you see, if you just look at the pure economics of the options, and you remember that President Trump is constitutionally antithetical to anyone having influence over U.S. interests other than the American people inside the United States, you can clearly see there is only one-way this entire process ends.
President Trump will end NAFTA.
Withdrawal is not a matter of “if“, it is simply a matter of “when”.
The economic reality drives the “if”, the political reality drives the “when”.
POTUS Trump knows the multinational corporations and multinational banks will trigger their CoC purchased politicians in Washington DC as soon as Trump announces. The GOPe Republicans and Corporatist Democrats will launch everything they have against him in a public relations effort to stop the exit. There are trillions at stake.
As the tax reform benefits gain a foothold, American workers are realizing they are getting more money in their paychecks; and as the U.S. economy continues to gain momentum, that’s the backdrop for President Trump making the announcement. Best Guess: likely around the end of February, beginning of March.
Plan your affairs accordingly.
Good.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes. Life will be simpler without it.
As long as we are in the NAFTA, we would have to constantly be vigilant in watching for ways that our ‘trading partners’ were cheating.
Why do we need that headache?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Build the Wall and make Mexico pay for it or no trade at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cannot wait until this happens.
If people think things against Trump have been over the top since his administration began (and before), just wait until the COC’s head collectively explodes after we pull out of NAFTA.
Cannot wait.
Thank you, President Trump.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Ha! MAG…perfect!
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is proof that DEBUSHIFICATION and DECLINTONIFICATION are as important as DEOBAMAFICATION, in returning America to AMERICANS.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wolfie, we need to go all the way back to FDR and beyond.
I think FDR was even more destructive than Obummer since he started the neutering of the Supreme Court, STOLE the privately held gold from the US citizens AND acknowledged the USSR as a legitimate government.
Without FDR there would have been no Obummer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW! Amazing analysis. Thank you again, Sundance for the education.
LikeLiked by 14 people
This is a great writeup on a topic that was not emphasized when NAFTA was proposed and passed (obviously). In retrospect it seems obvious that this was put in place FOR European and Asian countries with obvious side benefits for Mexico and Canada. Bush41, Clinton and their respective congresses certainly didn’t overlook this effect, which reminds me of how those administrations repeatedly sacrificed US interests for foreign powers.
Unfortunately, Canada remains our principle source for imported crude oil. Mexico is a net importer of our petroleum products but that still represents significant trade in other distillate fractions. Although I’d like to see the US increase petroleum output if only to advance our bargaining position on such trade agreements, until that time I fear that Canada still has significant leverage against us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rubbish, Canada has a surplus of oil and can’t export it, it’s only outlet is the US, same with Natural gas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You, Johnboyltd, have NOT kept up with the news.
These are older articles about China’s desire for Canadian crude and the Northern Gateway pipeline
2012 — Vivian Krause on the battle shaping up over the Northern Gateway pipeline “…It is always important to know where the money is coming from that influences Canadian public policy decisions, and that includes money from state-owned Chinese corporations that is playing a major role in funding Enbridge’s proposed $5.5 billion Northern Gateway pipeline…..”
The Canada-China Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA)
China beats out America for Canadian oil – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QE8Ws1ixaJk
………..
This is where China stands as importer of oil. Given the China – Canadian trade agreement don’t you think China would be very very eager to grab Canadian oil?
1/28/2018 Crude Oil Imports by Country
LikeLike
“… In retrospect it seems obvious that this was put in place FOR European and Asian countries …”
Actually the plans were activated in the mid 1970s. Never forget the Rockefellers were major owners of Arabian oil. They lost out when the Supreme Court broke up the Standard Oil monopoly so I would not be at all surprised if the Rockefellers (and their Bush puppets ) were behind the formation of OPEC, re-instating control of the oil market.
The Rockefeller File by Gary Allen
Published June 28th 1976
LikeLiked by 1 person
Buh-bye rules of origin 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Should this be made a midterm issue?
LikeLike
I am ecstatic for NAFTA to go away. Thank God for our POTUS. I thought I would never stop hearing that “Giant Sucking Sound”. (Watch Clinton & Bush smile like Cheshire cats.)
LikeLiked by 7 people
man you beat me but i was busy and dint get to post fast enough
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fantastic to see this new update. Many are not exposed to the repercussions of the exit, but maybe we need a list for those who need to put their affairs in order?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Disclaimer: I am not a financial analyst. As a matter of fact, I am probably closer to the low end of “ignorant” with respect to investing. View my opinion with a double set of sceptical cat eyes.
That it seems to me like anyone with a 401k would be wise to move any equity positions to cash before the NAFTA withdrawal announcement, and be poised to jump back in when when the market bottoms after the announcement. Seems like lost of investments will need to shift.
I am getting nervous that I should make that move very soon (like today Monday), rather than trying to eek a few 1/10%’s over the next couple of weeks, expecting that those who “know” will be shifting out very soon.
I would hope the Fidelity Fund managers would have already considered all this, but OTOH, they may be dissalusioned libprogtard-dims. And, Dear Wife keeps telling “don’t try to time the market. You have no idea what you are doing.”
If any finance savvy Treeper could clue us in, it would be GREATLY appreciated!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cryptocurrency, no matter how much FUD is out there its not going away, bitcoin is not to place to stake your money however there are 3rd generation currencies that will topple it with the new lightning network, lots of companies and countries are adopting block chain like crazy. We keep doing the same thing over and over putting our money in the bank letting other people manage it, we give our money to the bank they in turn charge us for our money. loan our money out make a killing on it, buy junk derivatives loan money to people to buy houses who will never pay it back, convince people to take out 2nd 3rd mortgages, reverse mortgages, lose billions of our dollars, then have us bail them out, I’m looking at you BOFA, sign us up for multiple credit cards we never agreed to, Wells Fargo finally we have a chance to control our own destiny level the playing field, just think can a poor person thae a 100 bucks buy stock and then in less then a years time turn that same 100 bucks into 10k? 20k? a million? for example take something like XRP its at .79 cents right now, however with all the moves they have made by years end it will probably hit 5 dollars or more so image you invest 1000 bucks and buy 1265 of them then by years end it hits 5 bucks that’s 6 grand thats a 5000 dollar profit.
LikeLike
I am really trying hard to hold my tounge on crypto. So, I will just ask: why is a new form of credit-card based on a purely fiat imaginary currency going to make lots of money?
Or, if looked at deeper, the basis of crypto is the time energy resource cost required to compute a new link in a block-chain. At a time when GPU efficiency has increased from 5TFLOP to 11 TFLOP in six months, and informed people will telly you it will hit 80TFLOP in the next year, what is the basis for it becoming more valuable???
No disrespect to you. Riding peterbations does work, if you can get the timing right. But to me, crypto looks like a great way to loose the farm. If your barber is telling you to buy it, SELL!!!
Another disclosure: I stayed in a Holiday In Express about four months ago.
LikeLike
Tulips.
LikeLike
As we’ve remarked since the beginning – things will get worse before they get better. Exiting NAFTA will set off a chain reaction that I’m not sure any of us fully understand at this point. We’ve got to stay steadfast and work like hell to make sure that the midterms turn out well for our America 1st movement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance: Terrific explanations. Crystal clear scenarios with implications!
LikeLiked by 4 people
More evidence that Trump is looking out the long term interests of the USA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
More evidence that Trump is looking out for the long term interests of the USA. (I need to proofread better)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Way back in the day I distinctively remember someone saying, and I quote, We have got to stop sending jobs overseas. It’s pretty simple: If you’re paying $12, $13, $14 an hour for factory workers and you can move your factory South of the border, pay a dollar an hour for labor,…have no health care—that’s the most expensive single element in making a car— have no environmental controls, no pollution controls and no retirement, and you don’t care about anything but making money, there will be a giant sucking sound going south……..This was 1992 the yuppies where still pretty much living large due to the Reagan revolution, They where not ready for a business man to run the nation too bad and i have to admit i vote for Perot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To bad he was a wacko bird.
LikeLike
Was he? Or was the deep state at work, and very effective?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I an riding around taking pictures of all the NAFTA factures.
LikeLike
There will be a day that will tweet them to my rep and senators
LikeLiked by 1 person
All those closed fenced rotting building.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Understanding Why NAFTA Exit is a Forgone Conclusion…
____________________
[This record should be played LOUD…]
LikeLiked by 2 people
This shows how much the prior administrations, and Congress look after the citizens. They have been selling us down the river for a long time. We can only hope that Trump can sort the travesty that Congress has put us in. The CoC needs to be abolished, and the lobbyists need to be removed from the Capitol.
Keep up the good work Trump, and thank you Sundance for compiling the information that the average person does not have ready access to.
LikeLike
This was amazing information, this explains the importance of renegotiating NAFTA or if that had not bee possible why it was important to get the hell out. Very enlightening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NAFTA and the WTO damaged the USA and the fat cats were well aware that it would do so. There was a 2005 WTO report discussing the fact the USA would loose AT LEAST 1+ million jobs over the next few years and the writers were perfectly OK with that.
There is also a report showing the results of NAFTA was the loss of 75% of Mexico’s farms and farmers. Worse the expected manufacturing jobs never showed up because China stepped in and those jobs went to the Chinese instead of the Mexicans. I have no doubt Canadian workers are getting screwed in the same way. NAFTA WITHOUT the loopholes that China is crawling through would be good for the Mexican and Canadian workers but that is not what Canadian, and Mexican leadership wants.
2008 Small Farmers And The Doha Round: Lessons From Mexico’s NAFTA Experience
This is a long paper but worth reading. Here are a few paragraphs that shed light on the illegals streaming across our border and why.
These Elite who think they can arrange our lives certainly cause a heck of a lot of pain and suffering for ‘The Great Unwashed’ not that they care. Too bad so many of ‘The Great Unwashed’ never figure that out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never understood how to reconcile these two observations, which have been repeated here on CTH several times now:
………………………………….
Sundance: “Unfortunately, the U.S. CoC, funded by massive multinational corporations, is spending hundreds of millions on lobbying congress to keep the NAFTA loophole open.”
Sundance: “President Trump will end NAFTA. Withdrawal is not a matter of “if“, it is simply a matter of “when”.”
…………………………………..
The decision is DJT’s.
So why would the CoC and all the other members of the international bribery syndicate throw money at Congress when Congress has no say in the matter?
What can corrupt Congress people DO?
Just imagine how Trump will expose and mock and belittle them if they try to slam DJT, it will be hilarious! What can bribed Congress criminals possibly say, that DJT can’t slam dunk them with?
LikeLike
Totally parallel to the comey-gate memos. Desperation and $10T’s at stake.
They are going down, but not without a fight. Ego prevails.
LikeLike
There is another report that is also very enlightening. It is from the International Monetary Fund.
Remember NAFTA and WTO were ratified in 1995, 20 years ago. Reagan’s allowing the leveraged buyouts, and hostile takeovers of American corporations, resulting in International Mega-corporations happened in the mid 1980s, 30 years ago. Neither were good for the American work force.
September 2012 World Economy: Convergence, Interdependence, and Divergence Finance & Development
So the IMF shows we are becoming a two class society, the elite and their suck-ups vs the serfs. President Trump is hoping to reverse this.
LikeLike
It took me two times to understand the Example highlighted in red. Honestly though, I wouldn’t mind a few more examples of that one just to hit it home.
I get the fact that other countries will use that loophole to make trade deals with us, and if we don’t agree to their demands they will just go through Canada and Mexico. That’s pretty much it isn’t it? I guess sometimes it’s just easier if one says it out loud or writes it out to fully understand it better. So I apologize. Plus, this is all new to me, so sometimes it takes a few re-reads.
The one thing that scares me is the power the CoC holds on our politicians. So I wouldn’t mind seeing a few of our President’s allied Super PACs coming out with ads on tv to show what we just read. We need to get the simple truth out to the people because we all know these dc snakes word it in ways that make our President look bad when he is actually doing something Bigly to help all Americans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My health insurance premiums went up this month another 12%, now are nearly 1\2 my salary.
LikeLike