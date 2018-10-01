MASSIVE WIN – NAFTA Loophole Closed – Canada and Mexico Agree to U.S. Approval Authority of *ANY* Future Trade Agreements With Third Parties…

Biggest U.S. Trade Win in the History of all U.S. Trade Constructs !
I’m still going through the USMCA text (even speed reading, it will likely take a while); here’s the link to the AGREEMENT DETAILS. However, many people have asked about how the NAFTA loophole was being closed.
Well, the answer is exactly what it had to be – there was really no option. The U.S. now has veto authority over any trade deal made by Canada and/or Mexico with third parties. This is what Ambassador Lighthizer described as the “Third pillar”.
Last year, despite the inevitability of it, we didn’t think Canada and Mexico would agree to it. The NAFTA loophole was/is a zero-sum issue: Either Can/Mex agree to give veto authority to the U.S. –OR– President Trump had no option to exit NAFTA completely.
Well, Canada and Mexico have agreed to the former, so there’s no need for the latter.
Both Canada and Mexico structured key parts of their independent trade agreements to take advantage of their unique access to the U.S. market. Mexico and Canada generate billions in economic activity through exploiting the NAFTA loophole. China, Asia (writ large), and the EU enter into trade agreements with Mexico and Canada as back-doors into the U.S. market. So long as corporations can avoid U.S. tariffs by going through Canada and Mexico they would continue to exploit this approach.
By shipping parts to Mexico and/or Canada; and by deploying satellite manufacturing and assembly facilities in Canada and/or Mexico; China, Asia and to a lesser extent EU corporations exploited a loophole. Through a process of building, assembling or manufacturing their products in Mexico/Canada those foreign corporations can skirt U.S. trade tariffs and direct U.S. trade agreements. The finished foreign products entered the U.S. under NAFTA rules.
Why deal with the U.S. when you can just deal with Mexico, and use NAFTA rules to ship your product directly into the U.S. market?
This exploitative approach, a backdoor to the U.S. market, was the primary reason for massive foreign investment in Canada and Mexico; it was also the primary reason why candidate Donald Trump, now President Donald Trump, wanted to shut down that loophole and renegotiate NAFTA.
This loophole was the primary reason for U.S. manufacturers to relocate operations to Mexico. Corporations within the U.S. Auto-Sector could enhance profits by building in Mexico or Canada using parts imported from Asia/China. The labor factor was not as big a part of the overall cost consideration as cheaper parts and imported raw materials.
If the U.S. applies the same tariffs to Canada and Mexico we apply to all trade nations, then the benefit of using Canada and Mexico -by those trade nations- is lost. Corporations will no longer have any advantage, and many are likely to just deal directly with the U.S. This is the reason for retaining the Steel and Aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico.
Take away the market access and the ability for Mexico and Canada to broker themselves for economic benefit, and both nations would lose hundreds of billions in economic activity. It was the NAFTA fatal flaw.
From the POTUS Trump position, NAFTA always came down to two options:
Option #1 – renegotiate the NAFTA trade agreement to eliminate the loopholes. That would require Canada and Mexico to agree to very specific rules put into the agreement by the U.S. that would remove the ability of third-party nations to exploit the current trade loophole. Essentially the U.S. rules would be structured around removing any profit motive with regard to building in Canada or Mexico and shipping into the U.S.
Canada and Mexico would have to agree to those rules; the goal of the rules would be to stop third-party nations from exploiting NAFTA. The problem in this option is the exploitation of NAFTA currently benefits Canada and Mexico. It is against their interests to remove it. Knowing it was against their interests President Trump never thought it was likely Canada or Mexico would ever agree. But he was willing to explore and find out.
Option #2 – Exit NAFTA. And subsequently deal with Canada and Mexico individually with structured trade agreements about their imports. Canada and Mexico could do as they please, but each U.S. bi-lateral trade agreement would be written with language removing the aforementioned cost-benefit-analysis to third-party countries (same as in option #1.)
All nuanced trade-sector issues put aside, the larger issue is always how third-party nations will seek to gain access to the U.S. market through Canada and Mexico. [It is the NAFTA exploitation loophole which has severely damaged the U.S. manufacturing base.]
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had been working with Mexican and Canadian officials on different ways to remove this problem. However, in any solution where the one-sided NAFTA benefits are removed, Mexico and Canada lose. Therefore Canada and Mexico had no choice by to approach the negotiations as a zero-sum game.
In the USMCA Canada and Mexico have now accepted OPTION #1 and granted the U.S. approval and veto authority over any trade agreement made with a third party.
Great…next steps….get Kavanaugh confirmed, meet with Rosenstein and declassify!
LikeLiked by 18 people
Been looking into this– would believe that a lot of things associated with Obama I would believe was illegals
What If The Constitutional Challenge to Mueller’s Power Prevails?
https://www.forbes.com/sites/marinamedvin/2018/09/30/what-if-the-constitutional-challenge-to-muellers-power-prevails/#442571bf4791
LikeLiked by 10 people
Would not every thing with an illegal alien president be illegal……..
Including two unqualified (imo) SC judges……..
LikeLiked by 10 people
That’s the argument they keep throwing at Trump . . and failing. Because we are a Federal Republic, not a Democracy!
What’s the point of having rules if you only abide by them if you win? What’s the point in abiding by rules if you always lose?
LikeLiked by 4 people
And all international agreements including those related to trade……..
LikeLiked by 2 people
And all international agreements including those related to trade……..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Swampratterrier
Of the two I would say that kagan was probably qualified and sotomayor was not, but both of them had glaring conflicts of interest at the time of their appointments and those conflicts have repeatedly been shown in their decisions.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Kagan wasn’t qualified either.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sodamotor’s qualification was being a ‘wise Latina’, whatever the &^%$ that means.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine if Kav said “I’m a wise white guy.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
The great wise gringo !
(it sings)
😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
” but both of them had glaring conflicts of interest at the time of their appointments and those conflicts have repeatedly been shown in their decisions.”
I knew that both of them would be a problem long after BHO left the WH. I thought the leftover embedded executive branch holdovers could be purged by wholesale firings, but nothing from our VSGPDJT has been done about them (that we know about). He has his priorities and knows things we do not, so it is not wise to criticize.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha!
I liked reading Mueller’s response to this constitutional lawyers challenge.
He had to backpedal, and move to being under Rosensteins authority.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Another piece on this from Amanda Head
Doubt Cast on Muller’s Legality
A constitutional law attorney is challenging the legitimacy and purview of Special Counsel Robert Mueller in federal court – a challenge some predict will go all the way to the Supreme Court. (Forbes)
http://thehollywoodconservative.us/articles/doubt-cast-on-muller-s-legality
LikeLike
It was quite interest and is becoming the talk of tweeter now.
LikeLike
So THIS is why Kavanaugh is freaking the professional left out…. he could shut down the person they’ve been hanging their lying hats on…. Even if they appeal he could issue an injunction pending the appeal thus stopping Mueller in his tracks… *spit* on all of them
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would be a very good reason — seems like Mueller not being legal is hitting tweeter now.
LikeLike
Bush Sr. and Bill Clinton both lived to see their beloved NAFTA destroyed.
Now that’s entertainment!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That makes it all worth it..
LikeLike
Sundance — Will Kudlow ever get TEETH to go with his shades?
LikeLike
Right On!!
LikeLike
Heads up for Europe. There is no sisterhood of trade.
LikeLike
We did good!!😁
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good may be an understatement! Our President said it best today. Everyone wants access to our country. Without it, you can’t have a vibrant economy. Our President and his Killers know this and they use it fully to our advantage. When you have the hammer 🔨, you have to be willing to use it. That is exactly what we did in this deal.
LikeLike
This seems bilateral, did we just give Canada/Mexico the right to review any/all of OUR FTA’s as well? That seems….unwise.
LikeLike
They can go back to 1992 Trade Relationships … and screw themselves.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Exactly.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Stop. Think.
What are Mexico and Canada going to do after a review of any U.S. trade agreement? Even if they don’t like it?
Are they going to demand exit from the USMCA?
LOL
All parties can review trade agreements, but only the U.S. has the punishment. Who cares what Canada and Mexico review….. 😀 😀 😀
LikeLiked by 41 people
😆😆
Sundance, you’re the best!!
🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 9 people
God Bless PDJT and his/our team of Wolverines doing right by the Forgotten Men and Women of the USA.…….
LikeLiked by 7 people
And those of Mexico and Canada too………
LikeLiked by 4 people
So they can review our FTAs but can’t veto it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Canada (or Mexico) doesn’t like an FTA that the US makes with another “non-market” nation, they have the option to leave USMCA. But practically speaking, they would not do that, nor would the US much care if they did.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder about the TPP canada signed onto already. How do mexico’s and canada’s pre-exsisting trade agreements apply to this new one with the USA?
LikeLike
Does this not increase the opportunity for bribery and manipulation? I would have preferred Option #2 set in stone NOW (exit NAFTA), not endless case-by-case reviews that depend on whatever administration is in place at the time, setting it in stone THEN.
Canada sinks due to their own decisions, then the pressure will be to cut them slack with more favorable approvals. A future Obama-like adminstration would be able to recreate NAFTA by approving destructive deals for the US.
Whether it closes the “loophole” seems to depend on whether the US chooses to apply it that way.
Seems a half-measure correction that can be negated in time with a different administration.
LikeLike
I don’t know about other people, but I have zero interest in being responsible for Canadian and Mexican economies, or giving unknown future people the approval-power to re-jigger things case-by-case without having to renegotiate the framework.
Fair trade normally suggests removing such decision-making (influence-peddling) ability from the process and letting the anonymous and disinterested market work through it, given a fair/reciprocal conditions.
LikeLike
So how does Congress structure its “Approval”?
Why not COMBINE approval of USMCA with approval of IMMIGRATION REFORM & BORDER SECURITY … including FULL FUNDING for the WALL! 😎
“Bicameralship”
• House chips in on Funding
• Senate chips in on Trade
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Will the new name be USMCA? Or maybe rearrange the letter so we can give the deal a pronounceable name like NAFTA was? AMCA – America, Mexico and Canada
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve been pronouncing it “Yousemka”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I keep seeing United States Marine Corps Agreement.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s what POTUS alluded to United States Marine Corps, he said he like the sound of that because he loves the Marines.
LikeLike
I think the current name has a certain ring to it…kind of reminds me of the Village People’s YMCA… US..MCA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I like how you think BlackKnight
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 34 people
The funny thing is that when the Canadian economy starts to roll again, Justine will get the credit.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our great President doesn’t care who “gets the credit”.
He only cares ab what’s best for the USA.
This was Reagan’sapproach…
A lot of things can be done if no one cares who gets the credit.
LikeLiked by 12 people
It’s pretty important who gets the credit on election day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When asked about his being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, he responded that ‘Peace is the prize I care about’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, other than his 20% Carbon Tax on heavy manufacturing, he’s in great shape.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I pray if does NOT start until October 2019!
LikeLiked by 1 person
” get the credit.”
I am not going to elaborate on the story here, but President Ronald Reagan did not care that the Russians took the credit for something that was primarily his doing with the arms negotiations, etc.
He felt that most important thing for the countries (and the world) was that it got done – not who received the credit for doing it.
The most important thing is that it screws over the [satanic] globalists and promotes nationalism.
Isaiah 14:12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Canada has a ways to go to get a healthy economy. They make very little, and they are already promising subsidies to their dairy farmers to offset the tariffs. They are screwed until they work out what they should have worked out a long time ago. It will take time, but they need to do it right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
2019 elections aren’t that far off. I’m not certain enough manufacturing will return to Canada to make a difference. And considering that the Liberal party might just dump Trudeau for trading in their cherished values for cold cash, he might not be Premier in 2019.
Now all Trudeau can do is hope that the Democrats win the Mid-Terms and Herr Mueller comes through.
LikeLike
No thank to BO!!!
LikeLike
Naw, most people in Canada know that Donald just ate Justin’s lunch, and made the purple one, take the empty bags to the trash.. It’s interesting that a right of Centre party just won the provincial election in Quebec tonight. That’s 3 provincial elections the Liberals have lost in the last 2 months
LikeLiked by 2 people
Resurrecting one of PDJT’s terms…Justin got SCHLONGED!
LikeLike
Don’t know about that. It does save Canada from their loopy, corrupt PM’s wholesale destruction of their economy (thanks to our President they dodged that bullet), and also keeps him from calling a snap election (which would have been a disaster, as he would likely have won hands down). However, Canadians will have to deal with higher taxes brought about by their loopy, corrupt PM’s need to pander to certain interest groups.
That will likely not set too well. It gives the Canadians some time to consider that the deal could have been even sweeter for them if their loopy, corrupt PM hadn’t been so…loopy and corrupt.
LikeLike
I think that President Trump and his team have hit this out of the park.What a contrast to Odumbo’s”Divisive”performance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, a NA block has been created. However, I find it significant that there is no general name, no unified label for the 3 countries. In the name, each country is recognized individually, as a seperate entity, as a sovereign country.
3 countries together v. a uniform block label as one geographic unit. To me it is significant.
And I like that the U.S. Is first! Bonus that Canada is last!😆
LikeLike
Thank you PDJT and all your negotiating representatives!
LikeLiked by 8 people
MEGA MAGA Winning!!!
Thank you, Mr. President 🦁
We ❤️❤️❤️❤️ You!
LikeLiked by 8 people
How does a 72 year old man keep up this pace? I am exhausted just watching him. Rallies all across the country, trade deals, Mueller probe, Korea trade deal, Canada trade deal, North Korea peace progress.
I am now out of winnamins again. I have to go out and buy an extra large bottle.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Here, let me share mine, I’ve reserved stockpiles!!
WINNAMINS for all 😊
Cheers! 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
I take mine every day, preferable in the morning with a good cup of cofeve!!
LikeLike
get a few extras for the treehouse please!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The winnamins are now being stocked by grocers next to the popcorn, across the aisle from the butter. Cases of beer for Gunny are right there too.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“WINNAMINS for all 😊” Wooo Hooooo!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha -#MeToo
LikeLiked by 3 people
Deplore Able asked “How does a 72 year old man keep up this pace?”
Well, he’s got them wolverines he’s able to delegate to
So there’s that …
But yeah – PresTrump is supremely energetic and competent
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s also not a drunk, like Hillary, or a dope, like Obama,
so that probably helps.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right? And all that on about 5 hours of sleep. I’ve been told my whole life that I am hard to keep up with (am currently 64) but our VSGPDJT leaves me in the dust. I.am.in.awe of his boundless energy, optimism and enthusiasm.
LikeLike
MORE WINNING PLEASE!
I want MORE Winning..
I’m NOT tired yet!
#MAGA #KAG!
MID-TERMS 2018!
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
I caught that.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/10/01/president-trump-remarks-and-press-conference-announcing-usmca/#comment-6080298
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does this not make USMCA essentially a trading block now?
LikeLiked by 5 people
– ( ), YES!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now we need to add the rest of the Western Hemisphere…. in honor of our 5th President James Monroe… The Monroe Doctrine threw down the gauntlet toward the European influence against the emerging independence of Latin American countries… he was also a “deal maker”… helped acquire Florida from Spain and the Louisiana Purchase from France. Manifest Destiney is now MAGA Destiney…. Today is HUUUUGE!
Deplorables Win… globalists lose!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you AGAIN, Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump delivered! Promises kept! Whoo! I love my President. First president EVER that never lied to me.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Now for the icing on the cake – who’s ready for a MAGA Rally!?!!!
What a day!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
STILL not tired of winning! 🇺🇸
Even tho I watched his announcement today, I can’t wait to hear him talk more about this tonight at the rally. He’ll be on fire! 🔥
LikeLiked by 6 people
I loved that presser today… that was epic. Especially when he replied to the press and the Democrats as ” you”… and said well, the press corps and the Democrats were the SAME THING !!! That was epic. I’ve never heard him say that before.
LikeLiked by 8 people
http://dailycaller.com/2018/10/01/trump-media-party-of-democratic-party/
great clip…. but at 2:24 he calls out the media … as Democrats.. hahahaha…
LikeLiked by 6 people
He’s Right!!!!!!!
93% of MSM were Democrats in 2012.
Imagine now it’s almost 100% cause Democrats hate independence.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Midterms now EVEN MOAR important. We must have a Red sunami to ensure this gets through the Congress…. a TRUMP congress…. that many will owe their seats to. #MAGA
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah more and more all out MAGA candidates appear while others can be leveraged heavily by Trump.
The whole 3rd party and don’t vote for GOPe arguments are defeatist and underestimate Trump’s power to use leverage.
If we keep the pace the GOP will be our party and by 2024 all about keeping America great for many generations to come.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Absolutely…..and we can start seriously cleaning it out in 2020….those not already in federal prison, that is 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
For that to happen we also need to wrench the educations system out of the hands of the deep state as well.
LikeLike
They need to improve the name. USMCA have too many syllables. Need to reduce it to 2. Maybe NATA or AMCA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Canada has to stay last, though
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s fine the way it is. Pronounce it like “Y-M-C-A”, as in “Youse-M-C-A”. Rolls off the tongue just fine.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What…5 syllables is too much for you? The whole idea was to keep the phrase NORTH AMERICAN out and to highlight the concept of separate, sovereign nations
LikeLike
Countries, not nations. I’m sure someone here will point that out.
LikeLike
Test
LikeLiked by 2 people
FUTURE TRADE DEALS – Potential Sequencing
• Japan: Deal work underway; KORUS Deal highlights GAP; Tough Negotiators
• UK: Brexit first (March); High Uncertainty; Preemptive Template Option for EU
• EU: Deal work underway; High Complexity (Countries, NATO, Autos, Energy)
• India: Trump noted high Tariffs & PM Modi pursuit of Deal; Displace China?
• Brazil: Trump singled out high Tariffs; Bilateral control over Soybean supply
• China: LAST; YUGE Trade Deficits to REVERSE & MASSIVE IP Theft to STOP FIRST
LikeLiked by 5 people
yes! respecting intellectual property is key!! why let China continue with their spying and theft??? sorry…buh bye
LikeLiked by 6 people
Actually they didn’t have to spy or steal for most of their IP. Clinton (both of them) sold it to them.
LikeLike
What are the content rules in this updated agreement? How does the US prevent existing agreements between Canada/Mexico and China to import parts for assembly prior to export to the US?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here. Dig in.
https://ustr.gov/trade-agreements/free-trade-agreements/united-states-mexico-canada-agreement/united-states-mexico
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Here. Dig in.{”
A little random clicking reveals that a lot of the side letters are actually a realistic 2-6 pages. One item (4. Rules of Origin, with Product Specific Rules) runs 234 pages. This is not like those multi-thousands of page documents crafted in secret that we have been getting the past few decades.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Awesome. Just incredibly flipping awesome.
I’ve come to realize that Trump has so much unqualified support not simply because he says it like it is, or that he doesn’t like the US being taken advantage of, or that he’s blessedly unscripted and has monster common sense. All of those are true, but the summation for why he has our undying support is because he is an unapologetic alpha male, pure and simple. Whether it’s Iran, North Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, Hillary, the MSM, etc., he is an absolute alpha male who loves his country and loves the little guy.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Hear Hear!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Alpha male and unapologetic about it. I suppose the two go hand-in-hand. If he ever doubts himself, he doesn’t show it.
LikeLike
The specific wording calls for Can/Mex to notify us if they enter into a “free trade” agreement with a third party. Is that wording technically exclusive of just a “trade” agreement? Not to be paranoid … but the specificity of that term struck me as odd. Not all trade agreements are free trade agreements. Right?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Looks like it.
LikeLike
Dave,just climb on the train and enjoy the ride.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m sure you are really smart Dave (it shows in your question and the way you ask it).
But I’m confident that little detail didn’t get by the US trade team. Or perhaps we should put the whole deal on pause until you’ve had a chance to find more things that strike you as “odd” in the agreement.
Sorry, that was a bit harsh. But I notice a lot of treepers just have to show how smart they think they are
LikeLike
I don’t pretend to have an extensive understanding of economics, but grasp enough to comprehend the importance of what President Trump has negotiated for America. To break it down for the minimally educated in this area like me, POTUS Trump has recognized and called out areas that adversely affect Americans. He has remedied it, and ensured a level playing field. Thank God for this wonderful man, who looks out for all of us.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We were watching the Rose Garden press conference…hubby said to me..”you know, this just might make the country realize that successful businessmen might be far more qualified than lawyer/politicians to run the nation in future elections.”
When you look at how incredibly unqualified Obama (and his Harvard professors…not to mention, former literature majors, ballet dancers, slum lord landlords, etc) were, it’s astounding we aren’t In far worse shape. I seriously doubt of Obama ever read a budget in his life.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Maybe he can’t read at all……
Maybe he uses earphones like Hillary in the debates….
LoL
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t feel bad about not understanding of economics…. Paul Krugman has a Nobel Prize in economics, and he does not understand it either.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And all this success is while President Trump is being resisted daily by an evil media, Congress, FBI and DOJ. Imagine his success after the mid-terms when he is UNLEASHED!
LikeLiked by 9 people
This is great, but there seems to still be a flaw, and that is one of the major flaws of NAFTA in the first place: previous administrations not enforcing the rules.
With President Trump in office, you can bet that the rules will get enforced. But future administrations might go back to just rubber stamping things, because most politicians do not do what is in the best interest of the nation; they do what is in the best interest of their donors and corporately funded PACs. And corporations want their back doors.
Why is the language written in a way that sets up a “review process” instead of just flat out saying “products primarily manufactured from materials and parts sourced from a non-market nation that a party does not have a free trade agreement with are subject to a X% tariff at a minimum and higher at the discretion of the parties” or something like that. Hard code a block to satellite manufacturing.
I’m no whiz on trade stuff, much less the confusing language of legal documents, but it seems like there is still a giant opening for the same abuse that NAFTA allowed if future administrations choose to not enforce things.
I could be wrong, but that is how I see this. Absolutely a giant leap in the right direction, but I just do not trust future administrations.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In the end it’s up to the voter if they enforce it or not.
It’s the voters that choose shit administrations…
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s true, however, the last election proved how absolutely dishonest the media is, and unfortunately, the media is where most people get information about candidates. President Trump may end up being seen as the greatest president in our nation’s history, and that will almost guarantee a Republican wins in 2024, but what group of losers will the Republicans put forward that year?
I don’t trust the Uniparty. And we’re stuck in this party system. Most elections you either vote for bad or worse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You NAILED what I’ve been gnawing on for some time, Keln: apres moi, back to Status Quo (?). What’s to become of matters once this whirlwind of DJT exits the stage? Does The Swamp quicksand not-so-incrementally return to its original form, like the lost cities in the Amazon? I hope so many self-defense mechanisms are put in place by this sagacious warrior that future administrations CAN’T monkey it up.
LikeLike
The only way to prevent it is the main reason why I think Donald J Trump ran for president, and that is to deliver such a crippling and VERY public blow to the corruption in DC, that it can never return. At least not for generations.
And how he is going to do that, I have no idea. But I truly believe that is the one and only reason he ran for office. He’s hinted at it for decades, hoping someone else would do it. I really don’t think he wanted this job. His talk about trade deals and foreign policy and immigration and taxes and all of it are just treating symptoms of the disease. His real focus is on the disease itself. Corruption. He wanted someone else to do it. A politician to do it.
But it’s been one political hack after another since Reagan and Carter. Reagan was great, Carter sucked, but both men were at least genuine.
Ever since, the corruptocrats have been in charge. Trump was tired of it. But it is a deeply rooted problem, and I have no idea how he is going to convince a bunch of corrupt politicians to vote against their own corruption.
However, if anyone can do it, President Trump can.
LikeLike
Give the White House a call,they will explain it to you.
“I’m no whiz on trade stuff, much less the confusing language of legal documents, but it seems like there is still a giant opening for the same abuse that NAFTA allowed if future administrations choose to not enforce things.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for your informative reply…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Enforcement was stressed as a key feature.
Let’s share the details as they surface.
LikeLiked by 1 person
HOLY SMOKES, what’s not possible with our Blessed POTUS? This man is ANOINTED! I’m not even religious —- MIND BLOWN!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
No fooling, this is for real!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Phil! Love this meme
LikeLiked by 2 people
businessman vs politician
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great meme!!! So true.
LikeLike
Does USMCA require House and Senate passage of a USMCA Implementation ACT?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My understanding is that, yes, they do need to pass it; however, if they don’t, then Trump simply cancels NAFTA and we go back to pre-NAFTA terms. I’m sure someone will chime in if I’m wrong (again) here!
LikeLiked by 1 person
not really…NAFTA allows for renegotiation when the three agree…one reason Canada jumped in…otherwise US Mexico would take effect with Canada going back to the 1974 agreement!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And again, another “thank you” goes out to Sundance, for doing the tedious & painful work of going through reams of verbiage to get to the nitty gritty
Thanks to Sundance I can continue being lazy
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is not a free trade agreement, it’s a managed trade agreement. Requirements for minimum wages, content origin, and import quotas all tend to raise prices and reduce consumer choices. The heavy hand of the government managing the details gives US politicians yet another tool to reward friends and punish enemies. Ford Motor Company said that existing tariffs have cost them $1 billion – how does that increase the prosperity of Americans, unless you’re a government employee?
The “NAFTA loophole” was only a “fatal flaw” because the US wouldn’t allow importation of the cheaper parts and raw materials that could’ve been used to domestically manufacture cheaper products. It’s hardly “exploitive” to use rules to one’s advantage.
LikeLike
someone more clever than I needs to tweak this song a bit: “Working for USMCA”
LikeLiked by 1 person
One often forgotten thing as election day approaches while the political highway is littered with 30 year old teen escapades, strippers, TDS, etc…..
It’s the economy, stupid.
The dissolution of NAFTA, alone, was worth my vote for The Madman. The econ, as it stands will force me to hold my nose and vote these Men Without Gonads back in…just to keep Trump real, trolling and working for the middle class.
Thanks Sundance. The NAFTA news is better than I ever hoped.
A note to “our betters”…the great unwashed of all colors and creeds in flyover country are about ready to pi$$ you off….again. See you and November, and make an appointment now to see you psych. There’s going to be a line.
Imho
LikeLiked by 5 people
GBY, Sundance! AND,“Tom Donahue, Tom Donahue: Please call your office. It’s been reported that a very tall, grim looking, robed something – with a reaper’s scythe – is waiting for you, Mr. Donahue and refuses to leave without… an accounting…”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good one!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Best Day Ever
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sumdance says “In the USMCA Canada and Mexico have now accepted OPTION #1 and granted the U.S. approval and veto authority over any trade agreement made with a third party.”
but the agreement says “.. a free trade agreement with a non market country”
What prevents Mex and Can from having non free trade agreements with third countries that allow the import of parts with small tariffs that go into their auto exports to USA?
LikeLike
brenrod:
I asked the same question below before I read your post that beat me to it.
LikeLike
“What prevents Mex and Can from having non free trade agreements with third countries…”
Read carefully the wording of #1-4 of the Article 32.10 posted above.
LikeLike
It also killed cheap generic drugs from Canada.
Hard to tell how this will shake out.
LikeLike
HUUUUUGE WIN! Unreported by the MSM of course.
LikeLiked by 2 people
when reviewing the original NAFTA, thought it would take two presidential and one midterm election to it done…well, President Trump USMCA all the way! less than 20 months!! wow!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And that is after it took Congress 136 days to approve Lighthizer, even thought they knew he was imminently qualified.
He got 80+ votes, but NOT Johnny Songbird, Ben Sasse or Cory Gardner, because NAFTA.
LikeLike
Are you in a good enough mood for margaritas Sundance? Have one on me. 🤣🤣🤣🤣😎😎😎
LikeLiked by 3 people
Been a long time since I nosed through an econ text, but the USMCA seems to re-order the principle of “comparative advantage” at two levels: 1) By reconstituting the NA contituent countries as a bloc, it becomes a trading entity re: all other trading entities, and thereby AGGREGATES the advantages of the bloc, PROVIDED THE RELEVANT INPUTS ARE MOBILE WITHIN THE BLOC (e.g., as a bloc: superior innovation & technical apparatus, massive energy resources, relatively low transportation costs, skilled/educated/motivated workforce at all levels, near intrabloc self-sufficiency, incomparable financial structure, massive consumer market; and 2) By preserving INTRABLOC advantages [(low wages, oil, selective modern manufacturing facilities in MX), (financial stucture, incomparable consumer market, innovation, etc. in the US), (junior version of the US in CA, and hockey)]. And all with a fair amount of flexibilty for given inputs to change within and without the bloc as their relative advantages change. In short, it appears USMCA was structured to effect comparative advantage as a bloc and for its constituent countries INTERACTIVELY (is “synergistically” too strong?) Do I need remedial Econ 101?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very proud of POTUS and team for getting it done!!!
Thanks SD for breaking it all down, not just today but all three this process.
Oh and I bet Christina is crying in her Chardonnay glass!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Philip Cross: Even this salvaged trade deal won’t heal Canada’s self-inflicted wounds
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! Fabulous job Mr. US Trade Rep Lighthizer and all your leaders and 250 staff!
Mr. President you said Mr. Lightizer was brilliant. You knew from where you spoke!
Great job everyone! Thank you. God bless you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best news of a difficult to discern day; the American President is so good; essential that this gets properly transmitted to the masses engulfed in garbage. On PBS tonight, 2 self anointed political science experts proclaimed that democrats are currently raising funding on a level never before achieved. They see a 60 seat gain and the # rises daily. Also a journalist who has filed reports from 100 countries recently drove from Boston to San Diego. He discovered that aside from both coasts and major college towns, America is dead. Globalism is his solution.
LikeLike
PBS = Pravda BS
LikeLike
” On PBS tonight”
Thanks for “taking one for the team”, but you can never get back the time you wasted over there at PBS. They are a lost cause.
LikeLike
Great article with useful links. I’m wondering about one sentence in the article however and will likely be shown soon where I am wrong on this point.
The quote “The U.S. now has veto authority over any trade deal made by Canada and/or Mexico with third parties.”
Is it true about veto over “any trade deal” or just “non-market countries” like China which has been considered by the USA as a “Non-Market Economy” because of the Communist party’s and President Xi Jinping’s political power to interfere in the free market and make major decisions in their non market economy. ie Over production of Steel.
I don’t think it pertains to the EU of market economies unless the EU parliament makes the “Union” a non market entity.
Either way, the USA definitely has veto power over any Canadian or Mexican trade deal with the major economic competitor China which in itself is a huge victory.
LikeLike
‘In Article 32.10 Canada agreed not to negotiate commercial agreements with non-market countries. That would be China. Should Canada decide to sign a trade agreement with China, the non-market country, it would be booted out of USMCA. For trade expert Peter Clark this amounts to Canada being treated as a vassal state by the U.S.’
http://www.rabble.ca/columnists/2018/10/canada-capitulates-trump-trade-renegotiated-nafta
LikeLike
POTUS just took out the Obama HRC Kerry wait him out strategy. POTUS just took down the g7s gineau pig. This is not good for the EU. The resistance took a hit. POTUS has the Momo now!
LikeLiked by 2 people
QUEBEC ELECTION RESULTS …Justin from Canada’s Liberal’s LOSE!
Trudeau’s Liberals Tossed in province of Quebec!
Today’s provincial election in Quebec (the mostly French province, where most of the dairy industry is located) BIGLY voted out the long-time ruling Liberal party and replaced it with a relatively new right-of-center conservative party called the CAQ. There are 4 parties their ‘parliamentary’ system, and this new CAQ party has won an absolute majority of the province’s ( = “state’s”) seats.
Tonight’s was the Liberal party’s 3rd provincial loss in the past 3 months …they lost Canada’s biggest province, Ontario, the small eastern province of New Brunswick (where most of the world’s frozen fries come from) and tonight they lost Canada’s second largest province, Quebec, home of their federal leader Justin ‘Sparklesocks’ Trudeau.
I’ve had 3 Canadian friends (so far) text me to thank President Trump for helping to get the Liberals dumped in another province …these 3 provinces (out of 10) total roughly 60% of Canada’s total population.
TRUMP, YOU MAGNIFICENT BA$TARD! … now even the Canadians love you!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is FANTASTIC!!!! He is inspiring leaders and THE PEOPLE all over the world!!! Congratulations! Hope and optimism are contagious!!
LikeLike
I LOVE that picture. It was so true.
LikeLike