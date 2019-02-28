GDP Release: 4th Quarter Growth 2.6%, 2018 Annualized 2.9%, 2018 Yearly Real GDP 3.1%…

The Bureau of Economic Analysis, BEA, finally released the fourth quarter growth rate estimate for 2018. The 4th quarter growth result at 2.6% exceeded expectations, and shows the U.S. economy is growing stronger than almost all economic forecasts.
WASHINGTON DC – In the fourth-quarter, U.S. gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 2.6%, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Thursday’s report beat expectations, with consensus economists polled by Bloomberg looking for growth to slow to 2.2% during the final three months of the year. The domestic economy grew at a pace of 3.4% in the third quarter and 4.2% in the second quarter.
Despite the softening in GDP in the fourth quarter, overall growth in 2018 was solid. Real GDP grew at a pace of 3.1% in 2018, measured from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the final quarter of 2018. This represented a stronger pace of annual growth than the 3% targeted by the Trump administration. (read more)
The professional political class and corporate financial media are once again trying to talk down the strength of the U.S. economy. However, the Main Street economy is powering through despite their efforts.
There is a visible connection between the Wall Street multinationals and the financial media; both are riddled with anxiety over Trump’s economic policies that favor Main Street over Wall Street and it shows in the media coverage. I digress.
“Consumer spending continued to grow solidly and, most encouragingly, business investment growth recovered sharply after a dip in the third quarter. Despite big external headwinds and financial market volatility in the fourth quarter, U.S. firms are not retrenching sharply on capex. Labor market strength and ongoing fiscal stimulus should see domestic demand expanding by enough to keep GDP growth above potential in 2019, despite a rising drag from net trade.”
— Brian Coulton, Fitch Ratings.
“Business investment was a big positive surprise, with nonresidential spending soaring 6.2% on the back of a 6.7% jump in equipment spending and a honking 13.1% increase in intellectual property products.”
The rate of import goods, a deduction from GDP, slowed down between the third and fourth quarter and consumer spending was higher than anticipated. That’s good news, but that’s not the whole story….. for Main Street it gets even better.
The current inflation rate (PCE index) was once again measured at 1.6%. However incomes are rising faster than inflation. This leads to more “disposable income”:
Disposable personal income increased $218.7 billion, or 5.7 percent, in the fourth quarter, compared with an increase of $160.9 billion, or 4.2 percent, in the third quarter. (TABLE 8)
BEA: During 2018 (measured from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018), real GDP increased 3.1 percent, compared with an increase of 2.5 percent during 2017.
The Full Picture: Business investment into Main Street USA continues to increase. Manufacturing jobs and durable good employment in Main Street continues to increase. Wages continue to rise. Inflation on most consumer goods remains low. Disposable income is growing, which means more consumer spending. More consumer spending means higher rates of economic growth and an expanding economy.
MAGAnomics is working.
Well…….DANG!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just sayin…………………With a sprawling purview representing nine Western states, the appellate court has long been a thorn in the side of the Trump White House, with rulings against his travel ban policy and limits on funding to “sanctuary cities.” A lawsuit is currently pending before the 9th Circuit concerning Trump’s emergency declaration over border security — and Trump had sarcastically predicted that Democrats would purposefully file suit in the San Francisco-based appellate court to improve their odds.
The new 9th Circuit judge, Seattle attorney Eric Miller, was confirmed 53-46. Miller was one of the 51 federal judicial nominees left over from the previous Congress whom the White House re-nominated last month.
Miller, currently the appellate chairman of the high-powered law firm Perkins Coie, will replace Judge Richard Tallman, a Bill Clinton appointee who assumed senior status March 2018. Miller is the fifth former clerk to Associate Justice Clarence Thomas to be nominated by Trump to a federal appellate court, including embattled D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Neomi Rao.
LikeLike
But, but, but – globalism is so much better for America. Di you ever stop to think that globalism is really the modern word for Communism? It flattens out the economies in all countries – shift work to the lower paid, destroys the middle class, and gives the rich and powerful mor power. Gee – wonder if AOC will be come a billionaire with her wiley ways.
LikeLike
Hmmm, is this bigger news than cherry-picked Cohen sound bites in service of a fake narrative? Let… me… think… /s
LikeLike
Real GDP grew at a pace of 3.1% in 2018….
====
This whole “was it 2.9 or 3.1” thing makes my head spin.
What I want to know is this: using the method that resulted in 3.1%, did a calendar year ever hit or exceed 3% under Obama?
I would say “no”, because it has oft been stated how Obama is the first President to never have a single year of 3% or better GDP, and surely if using this method showed a 3% year, it would have been trotted out 😎
So I think I’m safe to declare that Obama REMAINS the only President to never have a 3% GDP year!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama cultists claim that in one quarter, his economy made 3.0%. IMHO that was done through zero interest rates and smoke & mirrors, not real data.
LikeLike
I am with you!!
Is this 2.9% figure liberal games??
So they don’t have to acknowledge a HUGE positive achievement??!! I never recall 2 separate figures before.
LikeLike
And this is what matters folks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
We better start 45’s impeachment NIOW…before it hits 4%.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You better believe that the partisan goal is to keep good things from happening for the population as a whole that the other side might get credit for from voters. That’s a super-top priority. Prime directive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The deceleration should mean interest rate hikes are off the table, and we could even see rate cuts – which could spur home purchases, refinances and boost consumer spending as we move into 2020.
LikeLike
This is mainly tax reform and regulatory relief, plus steel and aluminum antidumping tariffs and China tariffs.
USMCA is not yet in effect, and China trade deal is not yet set. Those will kick in before 2020 election. Hard to see PDJT losing; the question is how long will his coattails be? Nice to get House back plus 60 in Senate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Once NAFTA was signed, it took 4 years for the bottom to drop out of manufacturing jobs – going from 17 million to 11 million in a year or two. It is only now up to about 13 million.
With the end of NAFTA, and likely changes to China trade policies, it will take a while for those benefits to show up in the economy.
We are on course for things to be steady and get better.
LikeLike
Yes Trump is making it better, thanks, and working hard to try to restore organic real growth. Before Trump this was zero but his improvements still have a long way to go and GDP growth would still be negative if it were not for massive and accelerating deficit spending occurring during his administration.
GDP counter point;
reality time – SeekerOfTruth. many will not like this to come out but it is where we are today – a totally debt driven growth society. More debt = more GDP. There is very little real organic growth. But Trump is working hard on that. Thanks.
I still strongly support Trump even with his flaws. I am a realist hence my handle of SeekerOfTruth and not a dreamer and see Trump as doing the best he can in a really tough situation. And I wake thanking his election daily. But…
— GDP Rose by $1.0 Trillion in 2018, US Gov. Debt by $1.3 Trillion
https://wolfstreet.com/2019/02/28/gdp-rose-by-1-0-trillion-in-2018-us-gross-national-debt-by-1-3-trillion/
Where would GDP growth be without federal borrow-and-spend?
So the dreams of 3%-plus economic growth in 2018 were fulfilled, after tax cuts and ballooning federal deficit spending, which acted as a huge stimulus:
Governments play a large role in GDP. Just the federal government alone is a major contributor behind GDP. Everything it spends and invests in the US goes into the GDP formula.
Most of the additional borrowing of $1.3 trillion was added to GDP and therefore to GDP growth. But GDP growth in current dollars totaled just $1.0 trillion. Without that additional federal borrow-and-spend, GDP growth would have been negative.
Even the BEA made reference to it when it listed “federal government spending” as one of the primary contributors to GDP growth.
So in the last 10 years, GDP growth would have been mostly about zero or less if it were not for continuous massive Gov deficit spending nearly every year.
This deficit spending is accelerating now as there is much less discretionary money available since the net interest on the debt is increasing at 15% a year now. With growing debts the cost to pay the interest on the debt is accelerating now. Faster than anything else in the budget.
The debt service costs as much now as funding the entire military.
The current deficit spending above a balanced budget is about 4-5% of the GDP. So merely going to a balanced budget would put US into a technical recession.
The central banks of the world created this situation world wide. All countries now are accumulating massive debts because of the zero or low interests being applied way too long.
All countries of the world would have zero or negative GDP growth without massive annual deficit spending by ALL. This includes China which has amassed debt faster in the last 10 years than any other country in the world.
So yes Trump policies are working hard to restore real organic growth but without the massive deficit spending GDP would be negative now. Trump knows this. His people know this and that is why he gladly signs these bloated budgets and laughs off questions about debt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With all your writing,please tell us why this never occurred under obi,when he was running up the national debt,now go blow smoke up someone else’ s you know what.
LikeLike
It never occurred under obama because it wasn’t designed to.
LikeLike
The sad but real truth is that neither party in DC wants to cut spending.
Spending too much is the cause of all this debt. Over 3/4s of all spending is either mandatory or on autopilot. Only about 1/4 of yearly spending is subjected to the annual appropriations process.
There is no political advantage in cutting spending. Or even holding it level.
None.
LikeLike
Most also forget the revision to GDP calculations during a first term summer under Obama’s first term. It boosted his GDP by about 0.5% by including services, something not used in previous calculations.
LikeLike
Gawd. I hate typos. First term first term. Facepalm.
LikeLike
When will we see the deficit
decrease?
LikeLike
When you stop depending on government for everything and elect people who will pass a real budget.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When you stop depending on government for everything,And elect people who will pass a real budget.
LikeLike
Try to get through to the demsheviks lemmings and sheeple that they demsheviks had nothing to do with this.
LikeLike
“So the dreams of 3%-plus economic growth in 2018 were fulfilled, after tax cuts and ballooning federal deficit spending, which acted as a huge stimulus:”
What this fails to observe is it is the right kind of stimulus – putting the money back with the people where it can be invested in assets, buildings and real growth. Because the government wastes billions in trains to nowhere and endless investigations in no way stimulates anything.
LikeLike
GDP surprise chalked up to unexpected consumer spending during shutdown, R&D growth
https://on.mktw.net/2TgXj0M
See, Americans aren’t stupid. While the Boobs on the tube were shrieking the sky was falling due to the shutdown, we didn’t take their bait and just kept right on spending 😂 Who’s Sorry Now 😂
LikeLike
Why is the liberal media saying 2018 growth was 2.9%? 2.2+4.2+3.4+2.6 is 12.4. Divide that by 4 and you get 3.1.
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/28/trumps-economic-policies-failed-to-deliver-promised-3percent-growth-in-2018.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
where is fle? been awhile since i have seen any post by fle. miss the economic analysis.
LikeLike