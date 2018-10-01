Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses End of NAFTA, Beginning of USMCA…

Posted on October 1, 2018 by

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross gives an interview to Fox Business Maria Bartiromo and discusses the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).  Secretary Ross notes the gains in e-commerce and the dairy industry.   Also worth noting, the Steel and Aluminum tariffs remain in place.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Auto Sector, Canada, Donald Trump, Economy, Legislation, media bias, Mexico, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

37 Responses to Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses End of NAFTA, Beginning of USMCA…

  1. Randall Finley says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Read the link to SIDE AGREEMENTS. Clearly a big win for USA

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      October 1, 2018 at 3:43 pm

      This is a HUGE win for our country! I LOVE when the Wilburine decided to slap around Maria’s talking point about if the Democrats win the House and say no to this new deal and state that they would rather keep NAFTA. Our Wilburine shared exactly what I have been saying. Our President can terminate NAFTA with a stroke of the pen (about 7:30 in the video). I so badly wanted our President to answer the MSM earlier today by saying the same thing. Maybe he is leaving that incredible news for his rally in TN this evening.

      Canada played a game of Russian Roulette with 5 bullets in a 6 gun chamber. When AMLO told Justin on Friday that Mexico would be the first to terminate NAFTA and move forward with the bilateral deal with our country, they put the 6th bullet into the final chamber. Justin was screwed and our President and his Killers decided to have him pull the trigger and join the deal.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  2. teajr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Stunning work, I can’t wait to see the rest of the details.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. duchess01 says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    My hero, Secretary Ross – when I need to understand the particulars of what is happening – he is like the ‘Professor in the Room’ who can explain what others either cannot articulate or break down into substantiative parts – from a Secretary Ross interview – we cannot help but, emerge more knowledgeable than we were before he began to speak – Love this guy!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. Ditch Mitch says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    SD, thanks for posting. Maria is a bit early for us deplorables on the leftist coast. Great interview.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • White Apple says:
      October 1, 2018 at 4:05 pm

      I don’t see what people get excited about Maria. He voice and accent drives me up a wall. Plus, I don’t see her as being all that bright.

      Like

      Reply
      • Ditch Mitch says:
        October 1, 2018 at 4:12 pm

        Her morning show is subordinate to FBN so it is not so good. Maria’s 1 on 1 interviews are quite different. Maria is always well prepared knowing the subject matter and associated material and asks good questions. Maria asks good followup questions which is the best way for me to evaluate an interview.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  5. TheWanderingStar says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    “Win, win, win trifecta!” – Wilbur Ross

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. Summer says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Maria didn’t sound enthusiastic about the new agreement in this segment, in my opinion. I know she is against tariffs but come on, show a bit of support.
    Mr. Ross was magnificent and unperturbed as usual.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Jesse says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Wilbur Ross is a national treasure. I remember the teens a few years ago saying something to the affect of “Like a Boss.” This saying should be “Like a Ross.” If someone wants to make shirts with his picture and the saying “Like a Ross” on it, I’d but them.

    Jesse

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Sentient says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    MSNBC talking heads were (of course) pooh-poohing this deal, saying “it’s basically what TPP would have been”. Riiiiight… because having dispute mechanisms with 2 adjacent countries is exactly the same as having unelected dispute courts with half of the world… NOT. The media buffoons haven’t read one sentence of the deal. They just start spouting off to try to hurt Trump.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. Margaret Berger says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Let’s hear it for some old business dudes with common sense!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. Ironclaw says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    This is what happens when you put in placed people who have actually accomplished something and have a track record for success.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • MightyMustardSeed says:
      October 1, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      Ha! Yes Ironclaw

      If success makes you prideful, and failure makes you humble…

      Why is BO, with his nose in the air, still out in the world working
      to convince world leaders to subvert President Trump’s stunning success?

      Are you watching John Kerry?

      Like

      Reply
  11. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Having a liberal economist in your family is reason enough to practice birth control to avoid another.

    Like

    Reply
  12. jmclever says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Leaving steel and aluminum tariffs a genius move to keep the squeeze on China.
    wolverines!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. PreppiePlease says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Weird. I thought old white men were useless.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. jmclever says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    If Congress rejects the new agreement, AMLO can still withdraw and we still win

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Anonymous says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    That “giant sucking sound” H. Ross Perot warned us about is now gone.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. The Boss says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Secretary Ross got to play the role of Reverend Ross this morning, and speak a few words over the corpse of NAFTA.

    RIP. Adios. Adieu.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. :-) says:
    October 1, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Is it just me, or does anyone else look at ‘wise’ Wilbur Ross and think to themselves ‘Yoda’?

    Like

    Reply
  18. Sweet Old Bob says:
    October 1, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    USMCA = ” you smacka ” and USA yes you did !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. railer says:
    October 1, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Wilbur says the steel and aluminum tariffs stay on as before, and there is no timeline for their removal.<——————period

    BOOM-SHAKA-LAKA

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. wolfmoon1776 says:
    October 1, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Love me some WILBURINE!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. - (@outforbeer) says:
    October 1, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Need more info on these side agreements. Media don’t talk about it at all and think USMCA is just NAFTA or TPP

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s