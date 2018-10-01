Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses End of NAFTA, Beginning of USMCA…

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross gives an interview to Fox Business Maria Bartiromo and discusses the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Secretary Ross notes the gains in e-commerce and the dairy industry. Also worth noting, the Steel and Aluminum tariffs remain in place.
Read the link to SIDE AGREEMENTS. Clearly a big win for USA
This is a HUGE win for our country! I LOVE when the Wilburine decided to slap around Maria’s talking point about if the Democrats win the House and say no to this new deal and state that they would rather keep NAFTA. Our Wilburine shared exactly what I have been saying. Our President can terminate NAFTA with a stroke of the pen (about 7:30 in the video). I so badly wanted our President to answer the MSM earlier today by saying the same thing. Maybe he is leaving that incredible news for his rally in TN this evening.
Canada played a game of Russian Roulette with 5 bullets in a 6 gun chamber. When AMLO told Justin on Friday that Mexico would be the first to terminate NAFTA and move forward with the bilateral deal with our country, they put the 6th bullet into the final chamber. Justin was screwed and our President and his Killers decided to have him pull the trigger and join the deal.
As for the other BS she was pushing about the 4th Quarter, the Atlanta Federal Reserve just revised their 3rd Quarter real GDP rate from 3.6% to 4.1%.
Stunning work, I can’t wait to see the rest of the details.
My hero, Secretary Ross – when I need to understand the particulars of what is happening – he is like the ‘Professor in the Room’ who can explain what others either cannot articulate or break down into substantiative parts – from a Secretary Ross interview – we cannot help but, emerge more knowledgeable than we were before he began to speak – Love this guy!
duchess01 I agree with you, although I can say I feel that way about the whole economic team
…and ditto.
Winning BIGLY!
Thank You President Trump, Sec. Ross and the MAGA Team!! You’re the best.
The Trump Team is impressive, May – but, I have a soft spot for ‘Professor Ross’ – 🙂
Ditto…
* Smile *
SD, thanks for posting. Maria is a bit early for us deplorables on the leftist coast. Great interview.
I don’t see what people get excited about Maria. He voice and accent drives me up a wall. Plus, I don’t see her as being all that bright.
Her morning show is subordinate to FBN so it is not so good. Maria’s 1 on 1 interviews are quite different. Maria is always well prepared knowing the subject matter and associated material and asks good questions. Maria asks good followup questions which is the best way for me to evaluate an interview.
“Win, win, win trifecta!” – Wilbur Ross
Maria didn’t sound enthusiastic about the new agreement in this segment, in my opinion. I know she is against tariffs but come on, show a bit of support.
Mr. Ross was magnificent and unperturbed as usual.
Wilbur Ross is a national treasure. I remember the teens a few years ago saying something to the affect of “Like a Boss.” This saying should be “Like a Ross.” If someone wants to make shirts with his picture and the saying “Like a Ross” on it, I’d but them.
Jesse
I’d buy them is what that should say.
Hopefully the link will work:
https://ibb.co/bu31oe
MSNBC talking heads were (of course) pooh-poohing this deal, saying “it’s basically what TPP would have been”. Riiiiight… because having dispute mechanisms with 2 adjacent countries is exactly the same as having unelected dispute courts with half of the world… NOT. The media buffoons haven’t read one sentence of the deal. They just start spouting off to try to hurt Trump.
Let’s hear it for some old business dudes with common sense!
This is what happens when you put in placed people who have actually accomplished something and have a track record for success.
Ha! Yes Ironclaw
If success makes you prideful, and failure makes you humble…
Why is BO, with his nose in the air, still out in the world working
to convince world leaders to subvert President Trump’s stunning success?
Are you watching John Kerry?
Having a liberal economist in your family is reason enough to practice birth control to avoid another.
You have my sympathy.
Leaving steel and aluminum tariffs a genius move to keep the squeeze on China.
wolverines!!!
Weird. I thought old white men were useless.
If Congress rejects the new agreement, AMLO can still withdraw and we still win
That “giant sucking sound” H. Ross Perot warned us about is now gone.
Secretary Ross got to play the role of Reverend Ross this morning, and speak a few words over the corpse of NAFTA.
RIP. Adios. Adieu.
Is it just me, or does anyone else look at ‘wise’ Wilbur Ross and think to themselves ‘Yoda’?
It’s just you. The Wilburine is much scarier.
…to his enemies, I meant to say.
Yeah, in the movies, Wilbur is the guy who if they rejected his generous offer, he’d have their liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti.
USMCA = ” you smacka ” and USA yes you did !
Wilbur says the steel and aluminum tariffs stay on as before, and there is no timeline for their removal.<——————period
BOOM-SHAKA-LAKA
Love me some WILBURINE!
Need more info on these side agreements. Media don’t talk about it at all and think USMCA is just NAFTA or TPP
