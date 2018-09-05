Justin Trudeau: No Trade Deal With U.S. That “Doesn’t Continue Exemptions for Canada’s Cultural Industries”…

All our propaganda are belong to us…

In comments yesterday about the likelihood of Canada joining the U.S-Mexico trade agreement, Justin from Canada stated emphatically that his country would not join any trade agreement that removes Canadian protectionist policy on “cultural industries”.

What are Justin’s “cultural industries“? Well, that would be control over media and telecommunications. In essence, Canada wouldn’t want any of that pesky free-market media stuff interfering with the state-run propaganda broadcasts. Yup, you can’t make this stuff up folks…

CANADA – […] The prime minister also said his government won’t sign an updated free trade accord with the U.S. and Mexico if the deal doesn’t continue exemptions for Canada’s cultural industries, which aims to protect Canada’s publishing and broadcast industries.

That too was entrenched in the original Canada-U.S. free trade deal that preceded NAFTA. Giving up the exemptions would be tantamount to giving up Canadian sovereignty and identity, Trudeau said. “It is inconceivable to Canadians that an American network might buy Canadian media affiliates, whether it’s newspapers or TV stations or TV networks,” he said. “So we’ve made it very clear that defending that cultural exemption is something that is fundamental to Canadians.” (read more)

Nice to see it all out in the open. Canada can’t have that pesky free-market speech stuff getting in the way of the progressive state-run media. Rather hilarious, and simultaneously reaffirming of progressive ideology when you think about it.

The far-left worldview has always been reliant upon on control over the thoughts of the citizens under their authority. This open admission by Justin Trudeau is a direct affirmation of all criticism levied against the political left.

Whether it be in the authoritarian control over social media, or in direct state control over broadcast and print media the progressive worldview simply cannot compete on an open field of ideas. Deploying a fancy catch-phrase like “cultural industries”, is only meant to obfuscate the inherent hypocrisy between what is espoused and what is actually true.

In related matters, the U.S. and South Korea trade deal (KORUS) has been finalized by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Additionally, the U.S. agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is progressing as an alternative to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Washington, DC – Today, the Office of the United States Trade Representative and Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy published the agreed outcomes of the negotiations to amend and modify the U.S.-Korea (KORUS) Free Trade Agreement. These outcomes include amendments and modifications to KORUS as well as additional agreements and understandings to improve implementation of the trade pact. (continue reading press release)

More in-depth details of the KORUS Agreement Available HERE.

A joint media statement between the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) and the United States Trade Representative is AVAILABLE HERE.

A general reminder/explanation. CTH focuses a great deal of time and attention to the trade and economic side of political policy because almost all of the issues that matter are founded upon the economics of political policy. If you drill down through all moonbat political opposition to President Trump and his U.S. economic agenda you will discover the root cause is based around economics, financial interests and control therein.

As with the Canadian example above, the ideology of progressive, democrat-socialists is an ideology of authoritarian control that is only possible if the same entities control the economic constructs that enable them to exist. Remove their control over the financial aspects, and you deconstruct the foundation that supports the ideology.

“It is inconceivable to Canadians that an American network might buy Canadian media affiliates, whether it’s newspapers or TV stations or TV networks,” Trudeau said. This same sentence could be repeated by any number of communist authoritarians.

Think about it… and discuss/share with your family.

There are, quite simply, trillions of dollars at stake.

