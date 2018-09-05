Justin Trudeau: No Trade Deal With U.S. That “Doesn’t Continue Exemptions for Canada’s Cultural Industries”…

All our propaganda are belong to us…

In comments yesterday about the likelihood of Canada joining the U.S-Mexico trade agreement, Justin from Canada stated emphatically that his country would not join any trade agreement that removes Canadian protectionist policy on “cultural industries”.

What are Justin’s “cultural industries“? Well, that would be control over media and telecommunications. In essence, Canada wouldn’t want any of that pesky free-market media stuff interfering with the state-run propaganda broadcasts.  Yup, you can’t make this stuff up folks…

CANADA – […] The prime minister also said his government won’t sign an updated free trade accord with the U.S. and Mexico if the deal doesn’t continue exemptions for Canada’s cultural industries, which aims to protect Canada’s publishing and broadcast industries.

That too was entrenched in the original Canada-U.S. free trade deal that preceded NAFTA. Giving up the exemptions would be tantamount to giving up Canadian sovereignty and identity, Trudeau said.

“It is inconceivable to Canadians that an American network might buy Canadian media affiliates, whether it’s newspapers or TV stations or TV networks,” he said.

“So we’ve made it very clear that defending that cultural exemption is something that is fundamental to Canadians.” (read more)

Nice to see it all out in the open.  Canada can’t have that pesky free-market speech stuff getting in the way of the progressive state-run media. Rather hilarious, and simultaneously reaffirming of progressive ideology when you think about it.

The far-left worldview has always been reliant upon on control over the thoughts of the citizens under their authority.  This open admission by Justin Trudeau is a direct affirmation of all criticism levied against the political left.

Whether it be in the authoritarian control over social media, or in direct state control over broadcast and print media the progressive worldview simply cannot compete on an open field of ideas. Deploying a fancy catch-phrase like “cultural industries”, is only meant to obfuscate the inherent hypocrisy between what is espoused and what is actually true.

In related matters, the U.S. and South Korea trade deal (KORUS) has been finalized by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.  Additionally, the U.S. agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is progressing as an alternative to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Washington, DC – Today, the Office of the United States Trade Representative and Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy published the agreed outcomes of the negotiations to amend and modify the U.S.-Korea (KORUS) Free Trade Agreement.  These outcomes include amendments and modifications to KORUS as well as additional agreements and understandings to improve implementation of the trade pact. (continue reading press release)

More in-depth details of the KORUS Agreement Available HERE.

A joint media statement between the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) and the United States Trade Representative is AVAILABLE HERE.

A general reminder/explanation.  CTH focuses a great deal of time and attention to the trade and economic side of political policy because almost all of the issues that matter are founded upon the economics of political policy.  If you drill down through all moonbat political opposition to President Trump and his U.S. economic agenda you will discover the root cause is based around economics, financial interests and control therein.

As with the Canadian example above, the ideology of progressive, democrat-socialists is an ideology of authoritarian control that is only possible if the same entities control the economic constructs that enable them to exist.  Remove their control over the financial aspects, and you deconstruct the foundation that supports the ideology.

“It is inconceivable to Canadians that an American network might buy Canadian media affiliates, whether it’s newspapers or TV stations or TV networks,” Trudeau said.  This same sentence could be repeated by any number of communist authoritarians.

Think about it… and discuss/share with your family.

There are, quite simply, trillions of dollars at stake.

 

37 Responses to Justin Trudeau: No Trade Deal With U.S. That “Doesn’t Continue Exemptions for Canada’s Cultural Industries”…

  2. Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:51 am

    I thought perhaps it would be no deal, unless there was a provision for twinkle toe sparkly socks.
    Trudeau is a real idiot. Clueless.

    • cripto says:
      September 5, 2018 at 5:40 am

      Yes. The NAFTA negotiations have nothing to do with censorship about corporations and take overs, Canada is a sovereign state they can block any take overs if they so wish to do so. Has not anything to do with NAFTA.

      Just more obfuscation. I suggest he get schooled on basic economics in the the country that he represents.

      Irresponsible.

      My opinion.

    • Joshua2415 says:
      September 5, 2018 at 6:21 am

      It sounds to me like Justin is “drawing a line in the sand” around media control that was never really in jeopardy in order to cover his pending decision to cave on dairy and lumber protections. CBC will dutifully bury the surrender on what matters, and loudly proclaim how their courageous PM stood up to Trump.

  3. Dick_Turpin says:
    September 5, 2018 at 4:52 am

    To be fair, the Canadian media may be pro Justin and globalist, I don’t really know.
    But complaining about free speech???
    What free speech is their in US media?
    How much fair and positive reporting is Trump given? 5%?
    How many Americans have made negative comments that the NYT’s is owned by a “Mexican fascist”?
    That’s the free market right? So we can’t pick and choose can we.
    If the likes of MSNBC and CNN take over Canadian media it will not be a great day for so called free speech.
    Just saying folks.

  4. AustinPrisoner says:
    September 5, 2018 at 5:06 am

    Justin sounds like a White Canadian nationalist to me.

  5. wheatietoo says:
    September 5, 2018 at 5:12 am

    Just kill NAFTA and be done with it.

    We would be better off without it…just like we were better off before it was created.

  6. Ausonius says:
    September 5, 2018 at 5:13 am

    And why are so many supposedly TV shows and movies made in Canada these days? Mrs. Ausonius watches the Hallmark Channel stuff, and every movie or TV show that we have checked so far comes out of Vancouver or Toronto, masquerading as Texas, or Ohio, or New York City, or some faraway Alpine principality. AMC’s “Suits” is filmed in Toronto.

    Is it because the Canadians are providing a loophole to production companies to film their products in Canada? Is this loophole subsidized by the Canadian government? Hmmm… 😉

  7. TigerBear says:
    September 5, 2018 at 5:20 am

    At this point………..May President Trump bring the hammer down!

    NO DEAL and NAFTA is dead…..so…..what exactly did you win Canada? You can’t go back and you refuse to go forward. You now have no moves except china.

    Batten down the hatches Canadians, your economy is getting ready to take a HUUGE HIT, BIGLY!

    MAGA/KAG 2020

  8. Old School says:
    September 5, 2018 at 5:28 am

    I’m glad we are clear that Canada’s ‘culture’ is an ‘industry’ after all…

  9. WSB says:
    September 5, 2018 at 5:33 am

    That’s some sparkly sayin’ you got there, Justin.

  10. distracted2 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 5:35 am

    The irony is the progressives are anything but progressive. Their ideas are the complete opposite.

    What a strange time to be alive.

  11. Michael Dowd says:
    September 5, 2018 at 5:39 am

    Dr. Jordan Peterson is the only “Canadian Cultural Industry” of value.

  12. wodiej says:
    September 5, 2018 at 5:39 am

    Perhaps Canada doesn’t want all that garbage on TV and radio. 95% of Red Box rentals are about evil and violence. TV is better w some good shows like Last Man Standing but alot of it is sales pitches, immorality, and violence. If a person is of good character and spiritual essence, you do not need someone to tell you what to watch or listen to.

  13. Dennis Leonard says:
    September 5, 2018 at 5:40 am

    I think we seeing sparkle socks trying the proverbial camel nose under the tent.it is not going to happen.

  14. Zimbalistjunior says:
    September 5, 2018 at 5:44 am

    With due respect I take Justine’s statement to be a face saving red herring only. I don’t think there is much value in Canadian content and media outlets, at least not like there used to be when the original rules like Canadian content were established.

    The fragmentation of the market means that the value of requiring Canadian radio and television stations to broadcast a minimum percentage of Canadian content is greatly reduced. And the value of most of the media outlets in a digital world must be an ever dwindling fraction of what they were years ago as well.

    So in the end I think this negotiation stance is just an attempt for Justine to save face. In the end, he’ll sign what the Prez puts in front of him and shuffle off into the cold Ottawa eve like the brain dead wuss he always was.

    • Tess from Philly says:
      September 5, 2018 at 6:20 am

      I was wondering the same thing! But Ausonius a few posts up makes a good point about American show filming in Canada. I’m not sure how all those Vancouver productions could be affected by a trade agreement, but I’m wondering now…

  15. 21leelee says:
    September 5, 2018 at 5:49 am

    The Disney Corporation has bought much of Fox and with that, it is already taking over Sky in Britain. A lot of sports on Sky channels are brought to you by The Incredibles and Disney! Amazing. Sky News is a constant Trump basher, And I am guessing this is with Bob Iger’s blessing. Sad. The UK went on and on ad nauseum about Rupert Murdoch and now they are in the bosom of Disney Corp.

  16. Don L says:
    September 5, 2018 at 6:12 am

    I could be wrong, and I well understand his agenda needs, but doesn’t he have a point about a sovereign nation giving away its own communication power to another nation to influence its citizens? How well would we tolerate Communist China, Iran, Russia etc. buying Facebook, CNN(heh) etc.?

  17. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 5, 2018 at 6:14 am

    ” Giving up the exemptions would be tantamount to giving up Canadian sovereignty and identity, Trudeau said.”

    But I guess it is OK for the government to bring in all sorts of various immigrants with no interest in assimilating and foist them unto the native Canadians.

  18. Successful Loser says:
    September 5, 2018 at 6:19 am

    Yet the Canadians can come in here an rape our system. HBO’s social engineering garbage, and horror TV shows, theater ownership, etc.

  19. Herbert Kroll says:
    September 5, 2018 at 6:23 am

    Former leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party (what’s in a name?) Patrick Brown sued Canadian broadcaster CTV for 10 million dollar after a CTV journo published false allegations of sexual misconduct made by two of her friends, just days before provincial elections… Thumbs up for Patrick, I hope he will win his case, exposing the corrupyion of Canadian media.

  20. southernmom19 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 6:27 am

    Translation: We are jailing our own law-abiding citizens for “hate speech.” If these law-abiding citizens are allowed access to alternative media and thoughts, then we lose our power. We must control all information, thought, and speech to prevent our citizens from standing up to our communist ideals. Islam is helping us in this endeavor.

  21. Lemmy says:
    September 5, 2018 at 6:30 am

    ‘“It is inconceivable to Canadians that an American network might buy Canadian media affiliates, whether it’s newspapers or TV stations or TV networks,” Trudeau said. This same sentence could be repeated by any number of communist authoritarians.’ No surprise there.

  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 6:46 am

  23. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 6:46 am

