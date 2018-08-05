Canada’s Chrystia Freeland “Very Keen” on Re-entering NAFTA Negotiations She Is Not Invited To…

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and a delegation of out-going and in-coming Mexican trade officials have been conducting intensive NAFTA negotiation talks for the past several weeks. The out-going Mexican officials, led by Ildefonso Guajardo, are optimistic terms of agreement can be reached with the U.S; the incoming Mexican officials led by AMLO’s Jesus Seade, not so much.
The key issue is still the NAFTA fatal flaw that allows both Canada and Mexico to exploit their access to the U.S. market as brokers for imported Asian parts, assembled in Mexico/Canada, and the finished goods shipped into the U.S. That structural issue remains unresolved; hence the impasse.
Meanwhile, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland wants to reenter the trade discussion after being shut out since the beginning of May.
(Reuters) – Canada is “very keen” on concluding negotiations to renew the North American Free Trade Agreement as soon as possible, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Saturday, amid signs of progress after months of delays.
Talks to modernize the 1994 trade pact started in August 2017 but have dragged on much longer than expected as Canada and Mexico pushed back against far-reaching U.S. demands for reform. President Donald Trump has said he will walk away from NAFTA unless major changes are made.
In a renewed push, Mexican and U.S. cabinet ministers held a series of meetings in Washington over the past week in a bid to work out their differences. One Mexican official expressed optimism that some kind of agreement could be reached by the end of the month.
“I and Canada are very, very keen to get it done as quickly as possible,” Freeland told reporters on a conference call. She did not answer directly when asked whether the end of August was a realistic deadline.
Mexican and U.S. officials are due to meet again next week to work on contentious issues such as wages and rules governing how much North American produced content an automobile must contain to qualify for duty-free status.
Freeland said she was ready to join the talks at any time but did not give details. Canadian officials dismiss speculation that she is being sidelined. (read more)
Ever since the end of Round #6 (January 2018) USTR Robert Lighthizer has not cared for the Canadian team, and who can blame him. Princess Rainbow Sparkles Chrystia Freeland has demanded the addition of trans-gender native equity rights, climate issues and the ability to exploit access to the U.S. markets in all Canadian bi-lateral trade constructs.
Previously Lighthizer responded:
“Free trade agreements are essentially grants of preferential treatment to other countries in exchange for an approximately equal grant of preferential treatment in their economy. Thus, it is reasonable from time to time to assess whether the bargain has turned out to be equitable.”
[…] “I would like to comment on two proposals by the Canadians, one of which has been in the press quite a bit, and that is a presumed compromise on rules of origin.
We find that the automobile rules of origin idea that was presented, when analyzed, may actually lead to less regional content than we have now and fewer jobs in the United States, Canada, and likely Mexico. So this is the opposite of what we are trying to do.
In another proposal, Canada reserved the right to treat the United States and Mexico even worse than other countries if they enter into future agreements. Those other countries may, in fact, even include China, if there is an agreement between China and [Canada].
This proposal, I think if the United States had made it, would be dubbed a “poison pill.” We did not make it, though. Obviously, this is unacceptable to us, and my guess is it is to the Mexican side also.
Finally, I would like to refer, because I think it fits into this context to an unprecedented trade action that Canada brought against the United States very recently. It constitutes a massive attack on all of our trade laws. If it were successful, it would lead to more Chinese imports into the United States and likely fewer Canadian goods being sold in our market.
Now we understand that countries often challenge specific actions taken by another country in the context of trade laws. This is normal and what we expect. But this litigation essentially claims that 24 years ago, the United States effectively gave away its entire trade regime in the Uruguay Round. Of course, we view this case as frivolous, but it does make one wonder if all parties are truly committed to mutually beneficial trade. It also underscores why so many of us are concerned about binding dispute arbitration. What sovereign nation would trust to arbitrators or the flip of a coin their entire defense against unfair trade? (more from the end of round #6)
LikeLiked by 13 people
That’s too bad. I agree with pressuring the Saudis on this sorta stuff, but the problem for Canada is that everybody is recognizing Trudeau’s government is growing weaker by the day, and you can always slap down a weak government with impunity, especially when they’re making virtue signaling overtures like this.
Give thanks Trump is smart enough to understand that you push when you’re in a strong position, as he is now. He was even making strong statements to the Saudis when he first got into office, although little of it made it into the media, as it should be. But it’s quite clear Trump’s remaking our relationship with the Saudis, as he should. It’s been a complete mess for many years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is a time and a place for everything. President Trump went to Saudi Arabi, was very warmly welcomed, and did not lecture them to become more like us, which some here in the US objected to. Yet shortly after the president left, women were allowed to drive, and a deal was made with the Pope to allow churches to be built in the kingdom.
Did the president nudge the Crown Prince? Possibly, but he certainly didn’t virtual signal and embarrass him in his own country.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, you should never embarrass people via diplomacy, if you can help it. You’ll only piss off those you’re trying to persuade, which should only be a last resort after negotiations are flagging and you are about to move in another direction and you need to signal that to the other side.
Trump has confronted others publicly, no doubt, but he nails people who lie or fail to live up to the letter/spirit of previous diplomatic agreements, NATO in particular. They basically ignored his 18 months of private diplomacy challenging their failure to comply with the NATO agreements, so he was forced to go public with their failures, and you can bet there were private threats made to move in another direction should they fail to heed his public challenge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll bet American basing in Europe was the next possible step mentioned – and, may still be regardless.
LikeLike
Don’t forget the soft diplomacy of our astoundingly beautiful First Lady, stunning them, in her “elegantly respectful” Stella McCartney jumpsuit.
LikeLike
Think back to the video if Wilburine and the sword dancing. I can only speak for myself but in my lifetime it was the only time I can remember seeing Saudis smiling and laughing
Trump 2020
LikeLike
railer:
You are 100% correct that the Canadian statement was pure liberal virtue signalling and they knew it would not change anything in the K.S.A. but it would score points with some in Canada.
Now Canada has no diplomatic communication channels at all with the KSA including helping any Canadians that might be in the country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What exactly did the Canadians say to the KSA?
LikeLike
Sorry just read the next comment.
LikeLike
The contentious issue appears to be this statement from Rainbow socks or his rep
” Canada is gravely concerned about additional arrests of civil society and women’s rights activists in #SaudiArabia, including Samar Badawi. We urge the Saudi authorities to immediately release them and all other peaceful #humanrights activists.”
The supercilious Liberals always have to portray themselves to their voters and to the world as superior to every other country whether it is the USA with Trump or Saudi Arabia. This superior and arrogant attitude will not end well for Canada.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is very easy to understand. Just think how it feels when you are trying to dialog with a libtard. Why would anyone else not feel the same as you?
LikeLike
This could get interesting.
LikeLike
The Canadian Foreign Ministry tweet was made on Aug 3rd and there is no response yet to the Saudi’s expulsion of the ambassador etc. only several tweets about LGBTQ marches in perfect virtuous, Canada on their site and other prolific virtue signals of moral superiority to the “inferior and barbaric” peoples of the world.
I’ m not defending the KSA or condemning the rainbow marches. But the Liberal Gov’ts craving to prove their moral and ethical superiority every minute of every waking day to the world is becoming intolerable and embarrassing.
LikeLike
Being embarrassed by being excluded from trade talks because of her intransigence and ignorance, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland goes after Saudi Arabia over human rights to divert attention from her own abject failure in the trade talks. And it blew up in her face. Canada isn’t “important” enough to pull off this virtue signalling. SA saw right through her.
LikeLike
I’m thinking the automakers are even now negotiating with Trump over both Mexico and Canada, as it’s they who have to do the bulk of manufacturing importing/exporting in all directions. Trudeau is going to have to just accept a cramdown of whatever is negotiated with those automakers. A pity he’s too childish to participate in that negotiation with the rest of the adults.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Your right!
I continue to go back to this article and the point that was made in it!
We have already won with NAFTA. Leaving it hanging on the vine allows Canada 🇨🇦 and Mexico 🇲🇽 to sell the fact negotiations are still taking place while Multinational Corporations struggle with the reality of uncertainty.
Eventually those same multinationals will cash in their chips and move everything back into the USA 🇺🇸. PDJT rightfully stated so at his rally in Ohio yesterday. He said that placing a 20% tariff on cars, trucks and parts will guarantee corporations racing back into the USA 🇺🇸 to either expand and/or build new factories. That is the reality and there is nothing anyone on the Left, MSM, CoC, Democrats,, Koch Brothers, RINOs etc. can say or do too change it!
He was also ABSOLUTELY right by pointing out what it would mean for our GDP!
https://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN1I80BK?utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A%2BTrending%2BContent&utm_content=5af07f2204d30118fea2d7c8&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter&__twitter_impression=true
From the article linked above:
Guajardo earlier told El Heraldo newspaper that if a deal could not be reached, “we would be operating what some analysts have called ‘Zombie NAFTA’ … (one) that isn’t dead and isn’t modernized”.
THIS IS THE MOST CRITICAL PIECE IN THE ARTICLE!
Business executives complain that uncertainty over the future of the 1994 agreement is hurting investment.
It is unclear where the United States might give ground to win a quick deal. The Trump administration has embraced confrontational policies in its dealings on trade.
PDJT and his Killers understand that uncertainty will ultimately kill NAFTA over a period of a few years.
He is playing the game to perfection!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I will repeat: Free trade becomes slave trade unless it is fair trade. Unfair trade leads to the side at a disadvantage becoming the slave of the one with the upper hand.
America has been quasi-enslaved by NAFTA and other agreements which sent our jobs out of the country. Great Britain free-traded itself into mediocrity during the 19th and early 20th centuries, and America in the last 30 years was on the same road.
Make America Mediocre All-over* was their motto, and to infantilize the population in preparation for dependence on Big Mama government! “Managing America’s decline” became the purpose of government, because “Making America Great Again” was a fantasy, where factories re-opened and the steel industry recovered, new factories were built, and …;)
*(“MAMA”) 😉
LikeLike
My suggestions if Canada wants to be less screwed:
1. Apologize profusely to President Trump and the U.S. for EVERYTHING (including nonsense like Trudeau’s handshake games)
2. Present a clear plan to:
a. Grow up and be a real country
b. Drop all the politically correct nonsense. “The Charlevoix G7 Summit Communique” was an embarrassment to Canada.
c. Drop all the socialist nonsense that makes Canada dependent on the U.S.
d. Free trade
e. Develop Canada’s manufacturing base
President Trump would accept sincere apologies.
I don’t see Canada doing ANY of these things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Y’all need to remember it’s cold in Canada.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rumor has it Justin from Canada had a gay old time.
LikeLike
Is that Debbie Wasserman Schultz on the right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pocahontas on the left🤡
LikeLike
Oh snap, Soros on the scene?
LikeLike
Is she were any good at trade she would have traded in that awful purple outfit for something more appropriate a long time ago. Our neighbors to the North are in big trouble.
LikeLike
I believe it will be quite extrodinary the reaction of the populace in these countries their leaders living a lavish lifestyle did not advance a sustainable grow policy for the future of there own people.
Like China keeping the peasants making pebbles out of bigger pebbles by hand at miminal wages. Evidently thinking the goose would forever lay golden eggs.
Now as the future of the masses in those countries loose jobs, have much idle time unrest is surely to follow. Their leaders are going to be required to spend billions to satisfy the uprising.
So sad, self created by power and greed. Karma be a bitch.
LikeLike
This dopey bint doesn’t understand that its a private party, and chubby girls in too-tight dresses with elephant knees and proven-failure-trainwreck-economic policies aren’t invited–
LikeLike
So Eyebrow threatens to retaliate by jacking the cost on hockey pucks or whatever it is the US buys from Canada. Then a couple months go by and Eyebrow sees the US and Mexico working on a deal so he sends Barney out to give us the good news that they have punished us enough and are now willing to restart negotiations as long as the US agrees to some transgender and climate demands and we promise to stop making fun of Eyebrow’s socks. Ah, yeah, we’ll get right back to you on that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As they are crushing their future economic prospects with the US they are also Carbon Taxing themselves. Their Carbon Emission WILL plummet because all their factories will be idle.
LikeLike
All one needs to read to recognize a blatant lie is:
The USA ain’t renewing NAFTA, ever!
It is also obvious that prince barney clothes Chrystinia, has not paid real attention to exactly what Mexico and the USA are discussing. Crusty Chrysty is all about fakery.
Lighthizer should send crusty prince barney clothes Chysty a coupon good for a good time some summer weekend in Venezuela. Then cancel crusty Chrysty’s return flight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let the Canadians go pound sand for the time being. Those hosers have been living off our trade imbalance for almost 30 years.
LikeLike
“[Canada’s nonsense proposals] may actually lead to […] fewer jobs in the United States, Canada, and likely Mexico. So this is the opposite of what we are trying to do.”
Minor details and technicalities. Suck it up, Lighthizer!
LikeLike