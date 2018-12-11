Panda Plays: China Lowers Auto Trade Tariffs – The Dance Continues….

Early this morning China transmitted and interesting tweet position that was/is a transparent display of their panda mask. In essence the panda play was a call for team USA to drop the zero-sum outlook and seek a win/win. Given the historic nature of Chinese negotiations the tweet was rather funny. However, it does highlight the dance.
Additionally, a few hours later President Trump tweeted about ongoing U.S-China trade discussions and something to watch for:
Moments ago we received the first indications of Chairman Xi’s panda play:
(Via Wall Street Journal) China agreed to reduce tariffs on U.S. autos to 15%, down from 40% currently, during a phone call with U.S. officials that opened the latest round of trade talks aimed at settling a trade dispute festering between the world’s two largest economic powers, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He informed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer of the move in a phone call late Monday, according to the person. It wasn’t clear when the change would take effect, but Washington is pushing Beijing to make concessions as soon as possible. (read more)
Here’s the precursor tweet from China. For those who are interested in following the dance, it is important to note this message was transmitted *after* the phone call between Premier Liu, Secretary Mnuchin and USTR Lighthizer.
Obviously those who follow standard negotiation tactics from China will note the transparent panda mask message behind this tweet. China doesn’t do win/win, they never have. Historically Beijing has no concept of win/win negotiations where each party gains a benefit; it is not part of their DNA strain to even fathom such an approach. For China the negotiation strategy is simple: if it doesn’t benefit China, it is not done. Period.
China requesting a win/win is simply the dragon putting on a cunning panda mask and messaging to enhance their position through the utility of their purchased Wall Street multinational allies inside the U.S. [People like CoC President Tom Donohue]
However, here’s where it gets really interesting….. and also how we can reconcile the 25 minute lead-off discussion from Chairman Xi at the G20 dinner in Buenos Aires.
President Donald Trump outmaneuvered Chairman Xi and the ruling Chinese communist party over North Korea. Through a well executed -and profoundly unorthodox- strategy, President Trump severed the influence of Beijing over Kim Jong-un.
President Trump did not confront Chairman Xi on this directly, instead he led China down a path where Trump controlled all the options. Now that the Korean relationship is moving toward reunification there is no way for China to put their influence back into play.
South Korea’s Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un are essentially united.
This was all done by President Trump smartly taking a unique approach and removing the Beijing influence.
President Trump then communicated directly with Kim Jong-un; and that meant no turning back. As a direct result China lost their primary geopolitical weapon against U.S. economic policy.
Many people saw what happened in North Korea; and most recognized Trump had established a paradigm shift in the trilateral relationship; however, few expanded their review of Trump’s DPRK strategy to contemplate: what he achieved was only one phase toward the president’s primary objective – a full and comprehensive U.S-China reset.
The geopolitical and economic confrontation with China is President Trump’s legacy initiative. This is his signature objective; everything else is less-than.
Chairman Xi has now witnessed the cunning strategy of his adversary. China can no longer underestimate the strategy. It is critical to understand how incredibly out-played China was over the North Korean issue. President Trump neutered decades of Chinese duplicity. Chairman Xi, and by extension, communist China, was outmatched.
Simultaneously, Chairman Xi got a taste of his own medicine. In the DPRK contest President Trump mirrored the panda mask approach. Trump praised Xi to a level that his approach was routinely criticized by U.S. media as over indulgent; but that criticism didn’t matter – it actually played directly into Trump’s strategy.
Chairman Xi could not initially fathom an opponent that would use criticism as a weapon and allow the appearance of domestic weakness as an international strategy. Beijing was caught off guard, and Xi allowed his perspective of Trump to be clouded by historic standards therein. Additionally, Chairman Xi watched as POTUS initiated trade conflicts with his own allies over steel, aluminum, soft-wood lumber, and even washing machines.
As Xi looked out his window, surely Trump was bluffing against South Korea, Japan, the EU (writ large), Canada and Mexico…. but Trump doesn’t bluff. If Trump was willing to walk through the firestorm of western allied criticism (over his trade policy) what would this same person do in trade conflict against a geopolitical foe?
Trump walked away from TPP. Trump walked away from the Paris Treaty. Trump walked away from the G7 communique in Canada. Trump walked away from the G20 climate communique in Buenos Aires. Hell, Trump withstood the firestorm of criticism over Kashoggi and leveraged Saudi Arabia into increased OPEC oil production which hurts all of China’s strategic allies (Russia, Iran, Venezuela etc).
How do you think Chairman Xi reflected upon the mounting demands from an economic adversary (Trump) knowing what Xi was witnessing from this independent Trump toward his own economic allies? See the scale of shifting perspective?
Not only is this U.S. president willing to go to the trade mattresses, he was willing to go to these damned mattresses while simultaneously executing a DPRK strategy that removed the primary arrow from Panda’s quiver.
Chairman Xi, and his economic council of advisors writ large, have to accept that President Trump -through his eagle talon action- actually wants the conflict with China, while he simultaneously praises them in public.
Hundreds of years worth of China’s well-honed cunning negotiation strategy is being used against them.
Do they feel rucky?
So should we expect some progress on NK now soon, too? I admit that I don’t fully understand how PDJT managed to leverage China via North Korea given that there hasn’t been all that much movement from NK, despite the direct talks. NK really seems to be dragging their feet.
(Good thing PDJT has the best team working on this, though! Experts all!!)
Though it was a very unconventional approach, President Trump created the foundation for stability and amicable regional relationships by fracturing the controlling influence of Beijing China over Chairman Kim Jong-un. Amid many international accomplishments, the results in North Korea are a truly remarkable exhibition of how the Trump doctrine uses economic power to achieve national security objectives.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/08/24/second-time-president-trump-removes-dprk-panda-mask-to-expose-red-dragon-influence/
Yes. I’m just surprised that he managed to get the strategy to work so effectively on China with so little movement from North Korea (continuing weapons development, etc.)
Maybe the previous Chinese grip on KJU was just so powerful that even a bit of daylight was enough to scare the Chinese into cooperating. I will enjoy reading the book on how this was done someday if and when it is written.
What do you “so little movement”? NK destroyed their border security buildings, SK and NK troops have met on NK soil at a battle site, and NK is almost ready to allow US inspectors into their “facilities”. What isn’t moving? Just because you don’t hear about it in the fake news doesn’t mean nothing is moving. In fact, the less you hear from the fakes the safer you bet a great deal is “moving”.
SD, your cup runners over.
The powerful insights on Trump’s geopolitical interplay are piling up!
The next Trump-Kim meeting is tentatively scheduled for January or February.
Kim Jong Un has to move slowly. He’s almost certainly surrounded by a lot of very dangerous people who have much to lose if NK starts to head in the direction of SK. North Koreans that have strong financial ties to China, and who could face trials for crimes against humanity if/when the regime opens up.
I doubt very seriously if Kim is entirely in control of North Korea. He’s still very very young.
I believe that a great deal of what Pompeo (and Trump) have been doing is shoring him up internally so that when the time comes to make sweeping changes, Kim won’t lose power from an internal revolt.
PDJT basically red-pilled Kim Jong-un. He showed him how life could be and the political peace, success and security he could have if he behaves correctly. Not to mention, after a gut-busting meal at the 5-star Capella Hotel, he showed him “The Beast.”
“Now what’s it gonna’ take for me to put you in this fine vehicle today?”
Excellent analysis SD! Winning! This is the best way to get the globalists. Take away there source of profit. Bring China to its knees.
I wouldn’t want to be Nike right now.
Dang! I was looking for the “Yes, Kim, we WILL be getting a McDonalds in Peonyang.”
Meanwhile, Panda Food…..25 Cents!
Rocket man wants golden arches so bad he can taste it.
Will he get rucky?
How does the arrest of the Huawei CFO fit into the Presidents Dragon/Panda strategy with China? Is it about the trade negotiations, Iran sanctions, 5G implementation or all of the above…???
Yesterday.
Speed of Trump. Amazing.
And surely Trump recognizes that even at 15% tariffs, not a single additional American made vehicle will be sold in China. But Xi has not communicated his ceiling and President Trump will work him down further from there.
*now
Agree: A frivolous “concession” for media consumption.
The Trump Team, of course, is tracking how fast the China Trade Surplus disappears.
Response to China:
• Constructive move. Wonderful goodwill.
• We’ll announce in January how much it’s CUT China’s Trade Surplus 😨
… and when the Surplus will be cut in HALF,😰
… allowing us to reach a Trade Deal that gets us to RECIPROCITY. 😱
Rive and rearn!
FA RA RA RA RA!
Love hearing good news!
DJT broke the China stranglehold on DK. Now Kim Jung-un is committed to reengaging with So Korea. There is no room for China to enter the discussion. Checkmate.
This is becoming the “Last Tango in Beijing”. Trump is the Fred Astaire of trade negotiations. He dances with wolves. This is the penultimate in trade negotiations. “He fights”! We win.
The audacity – the Chinese, who faithfully implement modern Marxism, which at its core is an agressively zero-sum philosophy, accuses the US of implementing a zero-sum philosophy against China.
“If it does not benefit China, it is not done.”
The sad thing is that very few people will understand how Donald Trump managed to steer China into a pretzel where China acting in their best interests (win/win) is China acting against their best interests (Command economy/Zero-sum). The dragon must be hyperventilating behind that annoying mask.
“The sad thing is that very few people will understand how Donald Trump managed to steer China into a pretzel where China acting in their best interests (win/win) is China acting against their best interests (Command economy/Zero-sum).”
I would bet that in world wide scheme of things over the long term, our PDJT probably has the same attitude as President Ronald Reagan and his nuclear negotiations with the U.S.S.R. – not caring who gets the credit – as long as it gets done.
“There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit.”
― Ronald Reagan
Thanks. There was a TV special (FNC? -probably) this past year or so where that was mentioned.
China agreed to reduce tariffs on U.S. autos to 15%, down from 40% currently
I have to think the US automaker execs are popping champagne bottles right now.
No. A 15% tariff on a $30K vehicle is a lot of money to a Chinese consumer. This is why I think its just the beginning.
It would be nice to get it lower, and we might, but China is such a large country that even the “minority” that can afford cars, it’s still a very large amount of people. There are 109 million Chinese that earn more than $50,000 USD per year. This is small compared to the 1.39 billion population, but 109 million is more than the entire populations of Canada and the UK combined.
More US auto sales, that’s what I’m thinking.
The people who can afford American-made cars in China are already very well-off. This will (hopefully!) sell more of those cars to them.
Fellow Treeperettes & Treepers, it wasn’t until Sundance pulled the curtain back on Panda/Dragon China that I had a clue. Thoughtful, detailed and accurate CTH analysis is much appreciated.
Xi has a panda mask. Trump has a little girl who sings Chinese folk songs in perfect Mandarin. Picture a little girl holding up a little flower to the panda that towers above her. Behind the big panda lurks a 500 pound dragon. Behind the little girl stands a 10,000 pound eagle with murder in its eyes, eyeing the dragon as lunch.
Ooh! I like that image.
“few expanded their review of Trump’s DPRK strategy to contemplate: what he achieved was only one phase toward the president’s primary objective – a full and comprehensive U.S-China reset.”
All without resorting to the use of a plastic “reset button” that was probably made in China, like HRC tried to use with Russia. (No “collusion” there./s)
Unbelievable, the militarized corporate state trying to undermine Trump for sake of profit. Fortunately, this large sale got stopped due to high visibility. But what other military technology is being sold off to globalists by the deep state defense contractors?
One of Trump’s best lines is “China has been ripping us off for decades, but I don’t blame them. I blame our stupid politicians” It’s a classic
Of course POTUS is cleaning their clocks! Only a dopey liberal can conclude that LOSING in trade negotions is a noble calling. Tariffs for we and not for thee? Oh, no no no no no.
America has been losing for too long and we have mealy mouthed social marxists to thank for that fundamental change. Hear that, you dopey Che groupies? No more! America is BACK!
Our stupid politicians have been taking kickbacks for years while selling the American people out. Thanks to POTUS it has stopped!
At this point, the stoppage is only temporary. If Donald Trump were removed from the scene, the Deep State would have everything back to where it was prior to Trump within a year.
No more Stupid Trade. We won’t be the stupid people any more. That’s over
I don’t fault POTUS at all, but it ain’t “stupid”, any more than the R party is
“The STUPID party”;
Its INTENTIONAL.
YES, VSG IS a Very Special Genius,
But how much of a genius to you have to be, to see that US having 2-5% tarriffs, and our “trading partners” having 35-250% tariffs, is not just stupid, its CRIMINAL.
Our previous leaders, in the W.H. and Congress, for 30 years at least, had to KNOW; the Uniparty did this with malice and aforethought.
Bretbart and most of the media except this site and The Gateway Pundint has turned into a nevertrumper site. Im trying to get readers to come over hear.
A couple of years ago, I was referred to The Last Refuge by a commenter on Breitbart who linked to an article here. I’m very thankful I found this site and I’ve never looked back.
“I’m very thankful I found this site and I’ve never looked back.”
Same here, although I do not remember how I found it. I came across this site last year and bookmarked it, thinking to myself that there is a vast amount of good information here. I was sidetracked with other things for awhile before I found my way back, then started commenting early this year.
I found this refuge through Legal Insurrection during the George Zimmerman trial. I have read here every day since.
tappin52, same for me but American Thinker sent me here. Been here every day since.
Breitbart is depressing as is drudge.
I like theconservativetreehouse the best – and also just a few other favorites are:
-, rantingly.com – citizenfreepress.com – reddit.com/r/the_donald – amgreatness.com – frontpagemag.com
AmericanThinker, its my ‘morning paper’, before coming here.
I also got here from breitbart, seldom go there, anymore.
…and so far, not a shot has been fired… a very, very important aspect of all of this. In none of Trump’s dealings, be it on NAFTA, TPP, DPRK, China, etc., has there been even one sabre rattled.
Well, I must correct myself: he did rattle a sabre at Kim right at the first…
There are two aspects here.
1. In re NoKo, significant progress has been made between North and South. The symbolic demolition of guard towers is a recent example. PDJT does not need instant denuclearization. What he needs is signs and portents of directional change, and those are by and large there.
2. In re China, Xi knows he is hosed. Has to buy US pork because of his country’s African Swine Fever pandemic—100% fatal, highly transmissible. He has to buy US soy just as explained months ago. There is only so much to be exported, Brazil,ismtapped out, and US can swing between corn and soy on an annual planting basis. Beans go down, US swingsmtomcorn next year, and now soy is short, prices skyrocket, and Chinese cannot import enough for their hog and poulty industries. Remember China comprises about 65% of global soy imports.
This car signal today is just that, a gesture that practically affects little trade, but is a huge signal internally in China to those that might oppose Xi’s coming unavoidable moves. PDJT understands the signal. He doesn’t need to do anything except let his team continue to play trade hardball.
Democrat/Leftist admission that Trump hasn’t started a “trade war,” but has beaten China before one even began, in 10, 9, 8, 7…
/s
The art of the deal in action here.
Do you think Barry finally realizes that he was incompetent? Or not yet?
Xi and Tom Donahue walk hand in hand. Xi offers the carrot, …Donahue offers the stick.
To President Donald J. Trump, they are both pikers, because he literally wrote the book. Literally.
If you never read it, you really should. It’s a short read and you will understand the genius of the man far better.
He’s telling them “take your carrot and stick, and shove em where da sun don’t shine,…respectfully.
Extending President Trump’s “unconventional” Geopolitical Tactics:
Putin just put Russian NUCLEAR BOMBERs into Venezuela.
POTUS can simply ANNOUNCE to the WORLD that he has ordered the American Military to SHOOT DOWN any Russian Nuclear Bombers taking to the skies in the Western Hemisphere, which would be considered an ACT of WAR.
… If Russia wants them back, they can put them on an Ocean-going Barge.
Response to any subsequent Russian “trigger” move:
Announce that he has ordered the American Military to take the bombers out with cruise missiles in 5 days, if they haven’t been barged out beforehand, and that he won’t extend such a pilot-saving courtesy in any future provocation.
I believe China also levies a VAT and a Consumption Tax on auto imports. So, reduction in import duty is a good start…
NOTE: The auto tariff rift is an empty note. The cost to purchase a gas/diesel driven auto in China is not allowed due to the requirement of a permit of use.
Denial is nearly unanimous because China is moving strongly via permit restrictions to advance the Electric Auto concept which permits are acknowledged pro forma
See a background analysis of the leading dealer of electric autos NIO
