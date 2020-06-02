Rod Rosenstein Testifies Tomorrow at 10:00am – What Questions Would You Ask?

Rod Rosenstein is scheduled to publicly testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee tomorrow morning at 10:00am EDT. This testimony is important because it will either begin a larger reveal, or we should be able to identify whether Chairman Lindsey Graham is positioning to bury all the background events.

With that in mind, what questions would you like to see asked by the committee?

Rosenstein was at the epicenter of the ‘insurance policy’ phase of the coup against President Trump after his inauguration.

Rosenstein authorized the 2017 special counsel under very sketchy circumstances. There are some indications Rosenstein is going to take the “mistakes were made” approach, and attempt to position himself as a victim of circumstances that were generally beyond his control.

We have over two dozen documented contacts between Rosenstein and Robert Mueller before the special counsel was launched. The first contact was a phone call the morning after former FBI Director James Comey was fired. Literally hours after Comey was fired, based -in part- on a letter written by the former DAG recommending the firing, Rosenstein was coordinating the appointment of the special counsel to investigate President Trump.

You could spend several hours of inquiry into just that part of the decision-making process alone; without even touching the ramifications of his role in the Carter Page FISA applications and what came next. Rosenstein was also the principle influence agent in 2018 who told President Trump not to declassify any documents requested by congress or POTUS would be facilitating an ‘obstruction’ charge against the office of the President.

Yeah, Rosenstein has a lot to answer for.

The Mueller investigation was used by corrupt interests within the special counsel’s office to threaten any/all executive branch and congressional officials with “obstruction of justice” charges if they revealed any exculpatory or counter-narrative information during the Mueller probe. Former AAG Matt Whitaker calls this the “obstruction of justice trap”, and outlined how even he was threatened by Mueller and Rosenstein.

As outlined by Whitaker, the special counsel was used in 2017, 2018 and into the beginning of 2019, as a shield (hide information); and secondly a weapon (threats) against any entity who would reveal the background intelligence that undercut the Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

AG Barr has recently said the DOJ/FBI conduct during the first two years of the administration “was abhorrent” and “a grave injustice.” How does that statement reconcile with Barr’s prior comments toward Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein when they were the principle decision-makers behind those abuses?

Rosenstein also was in charge of the July 2018 response from the DOJ to the FISA court where both the DOJ and FBI lied to the court about the predicate of the FISA warrant’s validity a full fifteen months after the DOJ and FBI were aware the underlying predicate was built upon fraudulent representations. There’s another several hours.

Additionally, and adverse to the interests of Lindsey Graham, Rosenstein -together with DC Attorney Jessie Liu- was the architect of the agreement not to prosecute SSCI Security Director James Wolfe for leaking classified ‘top-secret’ documents (the FISA warrant) to reporter Ali Watkins.

Within the Wolfe story the corruption within the Senate intelligence committee surfaces. Chairman Graham likely will not want to touch that issue, but there’s more than a few hours of inquiry justified.

What was the purpose of the expanded scope memos; including the still hidden third scope memo written October 20, 2017, that allowed Mueller to target Michael Flynn Jr. in the effort to coerce General Flynn into a plea agreement?

Under what principle was Rosenstein acting when he expanded the scope of Mueller on August 2nd and October 20th?

Then you get into the ridiculous indictment of Russian actors (Concord LLC Inc.) that was a completely fabricated pretense, created seemingly only to give some sketchy justification for the Mueller probe’s origin. How was the special counsel team communicating that activity and under what pretext was Rosenstein convinced to even pursue indictments the DOJ was later forced to drop because of their false pretense?

Rosenstein was also the primary person who blocked the production of documents to congress during their investigation of the Russia collusion-conspiracy nonsense. What justification does Rosenstein carry for blocking the production of those documents?

You see, Rosenstein is found at the heart of corrupt activity within the DOJ, and by extension the Mueller investigation. His testimony will either begin the reveal of the story, or his testimony will be purposefully shaped to avoid sunlight and shape public knowledge of the truth behind the events.

What questions do you want to see asked?