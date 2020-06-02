Rod Rosenstein Testifies Tomorrow at 10:00am – What Questions Would You Ask?

Rod Rosenstein is scheduled to publicly testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee tomorrow morning at 10:00am EDT. This testimony is important because it will either begin a larger reveal, or we should be able to identify whether Chairman Lindsey Graham is positioning to bury all the background events.
With that in mind, what questions would you like to see asked by the committee?
Rosenstein was at the epicenter of the ‘insurance policy’ phase of the coup against President Trump after his inauguration.
Rosenstein authorized the 2017 special counsel under very sketchy circumstances. There are some indications Rosenstein is going to take the “mistakes were made” approach, and attempt to position himself as a victim of circumstances that were generally beyond his control.
We have over two dozen documented contacts between Rosenstein and Robert Mueller before the special counsel was launched. The first contact was a phone call the morning after former FBI Director James Comey was fired. Literally hours after Comey was fired, based -in part- on a letter written by the former DAG recommending the firing, Rosenstein was coordinating the appointment of the special counsel to investigate President Trump.
You could spend several hours of inquiry into just that part of the decision-making process alone; without even touching the ramifications of his role in the Carter Page FISA applications and what came next. Rosenstein was also the principle influence agent in 2018 who told President Trump not to declassify any documents requested by congress or POTUS would be facilitating an ‘obstruction’ charge against the office of the President.
Yeah, Rosenstein has a lot to answer for.
The Mueller investigation was used by corrupt interests within the special counsel’s office to threaten any/all executive branch and congressional officials with “obstruction of justice” charges if they revealed any exculpatory or counter-narrative information during the Mueller probe. Former AAG Matt Whitaker calls this the “obstruction of justice trap”, and outlined how even he was threatened by Mueller and Rosenstein.
As outlined by Whitaker, the special counsel was used in 2017, 2018 and into the beginning of 2019, as a shield (hide information); and secondly a weapon (threats) against any entity who would reveal the background intelligence that undercut the Trump-Russia collusion narrative.
AG Barr has recently said the DOJ/FBI conduct during the first two years of the administration “was abhorrent” and “a grave injustice.” How does that statement reconcile with Barr’s prior comments toward Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein when they were the principle decision-makers behind those abuses?
Rosenstein also was in charge of the July 2018 response from the DOJ to the FISA court where both the DOJ and FBI lied to the court about the predicate of the FISA warrant’s validity a full fifteen months after the DOJ and FBI were aware the underlying predicate was built upon fraudulent representations. There’s another several hours.
Additionally, and adverse to the interests of Lindsey Graham, Rosenstein -together with DC Attorney Jessie Liu- was the architect of the agreement not to prosecute SSCI Security Director James Wolfe for leaking classified ‘top-secret’ documents (the FISA warrant) to reporter Ali Watkins.
Within the Wolfe story the corruption within the Senate intelligence committee surfaces. Chairman Graham likely will not want to touch that issue, but there’s more than a few hours of inquiry justified.
What was the purpose of the expanded scope memos; including the still hidden third scope memo written October 20, 2017, that allowed Mueller to target Michael Flynn Jr. in the effort to coerce General Flynn into a plea agreement?
Under what principle was Rosenstein acting when he expanded the scope of Mueller on August 2nd and October 20th?
Then you get into the ridiculous indictment of Russian actors (Concord LLC Inc.) that was a completely fabricated pretense, created seemingly only to give some sketchy justification for the Mueller probe’s origin. How was the special counsel team communicating that activity and under what pretext was Rosenstein convinced to even pursue indictments the DOJ was later forced to drop because of their false pretense?
Rosenstein was also the primary person who blocked the production of documents to congress during their investigation of the Russia collusion-conspiracy nonsense. What justification does Rosenstein carry for blocking the production of those documents?
You see, Rosenstein is found at the heart of corrupt activity within the DOJ, and by extension the Mueller investigation. His testimony will either begin the reveal of the story, or his testimony will be purposefully shaped to avoid sunlight and shape public knowledge of the truth behind the events.
Why did you sign a FISA warrant without knowing that the Woods file was accurate.?
LikeLike
Ole Miss LG has been taking heat lately for all talk no do. I agree that we will know quickly in the questioning whether they are trying to get to the bottom of this or if it is a whitewash. Regarding questions – it needs to be a well thought out sequence. Starting with answers that you already know (and that RR knows you know) and then work your way forward. If done well he will start taking the fifth and then we will all know.
LikeLike
In a unique sign of appreciation for all Grenell did in just a few months to tear down the wall of secrecy hiding the flaws of the Russia probe against Trump and implement rare transparency in the intelligence world, Trump gave the long-time U.S. diplomat his actual Cabinet Room chair.
This is a quote from some article this morning but i wanted you to notice Grenell’s claim to fame was ” tearing down the wall of secrecy hiding the flaws of the Russia probe against Trump…”. The Coup is now “the Russia probe against Trump.” It will ever be thus because the Democrat characterization says so.What were the flaws of the Russia probe against Trump? I didn’t know Russia had a flawed probe against Trump, did you?
LikeLike
Ask Rosenstein under oath if he is, or has knowledge of, NYT Anonymous.
LikeLike
Was it worth it, Rod?
I’ll expect an answer in about 4 years, if you are a still viable piece of protoplasm.
LikeLike
When you asked if you were going to be fired and proceeded to whimper and cower under your desk. Did you #1 or #2 yourself or both?
LikeLike
I’d ask Rosenstein, “how much did the devil(Obama) pay you for your soul”.
LikeLike