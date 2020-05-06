BREAKING – DOJ Finally Releases Less Redacted 2nd Scope Memo (Aug 2, 2017) – Still Missing 3rd Scope Memo (Oct 20, 2017)…

The DOJ has finally released a less redacted version of the second special counsel scope memo, written August 2, 2017 by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
The second scope memo (full pdf here) authorized Robert Mueller to target Carter Page, Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn, and an unknown entity (Richard Gates, Michael Cohen, Michael Flynn Jr. likely possibilities).
The DOJ has been hiding the second scope memo behind redactions for almost three years. A heavily redacted version was released April 2018. They are finally releasing a less redaction version today (see below). Don’t forget, the DOJ has never released or discussed the third (super secret) scope memo written on October 20, 2017.
The scope memos are important because when contrast against known evidence of investigative corruption the scope memos show how targets were selected by the Mueller team and approved by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein. Additionally, the scope memos show what actions Mueller’s corrupt investigative authorities were looking into.
On a personal note CTH has been like a dog with a bone on these scope memos for almost three years because it was clear the FBI investigative unit was fully aware the Russian involvement was total nonsense in early 2017. So all of these expanded scopes were based on a false premise. DAG Rosenstein was authorizing the special counsel to target people with clear knowledge the primary basis for the targeting was false. These were investigations in search of a crime.
When the 2nd scope was previously released (April 2nd 2018), page two was almost entirely redacted. Everyone knew Carter Page was primary, and now we can officially see who three additional targets were, and based on what claims: (page 2)
The strongest possibility for the remaining redaction is Richard Gates (Manafort’s partner who was never charged). However, it could be Michael Cohen, President Trump’s attorney; or it could be Michael G Flynn Jr (Mike Flynn Jr) who was also never charged.
The fifth redaction will likely be claimed as justified by the DOJ, because the person outlined was not charged with a crime. Hence the possibility of Mike G Flynn or Richard “Rick” Gates…. [It could also be Jeff Sessions]
However, with public trust in the DOJ/FBI at nil, I will not trust that traditional justification….
There is a possibility the Fifth name is redacted because it would be damaging or embarrassing to the DOJ and/or would highlight the corrupt intents of the Mueller investigation. My gut tells me this is the reason.
♦Regarding Papadopoulos: Notice how the Mueller team were claiming the possibility of “lobbying for the Israeli government”. Another FARA violation. It was non-existent because Papadopoulos wasn’t lobbying, however, it now makes more sense why the corrupt Mueller team tried to set-up Papadopouos with the $10,000 sting operation.
Papadopoulos was lured to Israel under the pretense of a contract for consultation on energy development. That’s where CIA operative George Tawil gave Papadopoulos $10,000 in cash under sketchy circumstances. The FBI was waiting for Papadopoulos at Dulles airport upon his return, and they searched for the cash without a warrant using the authority of customs, duties and a legal airport search. [More Here]
#1) Papadopoulos was lured to Israel and paid in Israel to give the outline of a FARA premise (ie. Papadopoulos is an agent of Israel). #2) Bringing $10,000 (or more) in cash into the U.S., without reporting, is a violation of U.S. treasury laws. Add into that aspect the FARA violation and the money can be compounded into #3) laundering charges.
[A “laundering” charge applies if the money is illegally obtained. The FARA violation would be the *illegal* aspect making the treasury charges heavier. Note: the use of the airport baggage-check avoids the need for a search warrant (the agents didn’t have one).]
Andrew Weissmann and Brandon Van Grack (special counsel 951/FARA expert) were conducting an entrapment scheme that would have ended up with three violations of law: (1) Treasury violation; (2) FARA violation; (3) Money laundering…. All they needed was Papadopoulos to carry the undeclared cash into the U.S.
The key aspect is the FARA violation. As we have seen in the EDVA case against Flynn’s partner Bijan Rafiekian, the DOJ-NSD bizarre interpretation of FARA laws create a violation from any unregistered purposeful business contact with a foreign entity.
What Weissmann wanted for Papadopoulos was to create the same FARA scenario that previously trapped Manafort, Flynn and Rafiekian. They intercepted Papadopoulos in Washington DC because it was the customs port of entry. Papadopoulos was ticketed to Chicago with a transfer flight at Dulles.
However, because Papadopoulos suspected something, and left the money in Greece with his lawyers, upon arrival at the DC airport the sting operation collapsed in reverse.
No money means no treasury violation, no laundering and no evidence of the consultancy agreement; which would have been repurposed in the DOJ filing to mean lobbying for Israel via Mr. Tawil (FARA 951 violation) and Tawil would have become a confidential informant and witness (though Tawil would likely never be used to testilie because the special counsel would force a plea).
That operational collapse is why the FBI agents were “scrambling” at the airport and why they had no pre-existing criminal complaint. The DOJ couldn’t get a warrant because they couldn’t tell a judge their suspect was traveling with $10k from Israel because the judge would ask how they knew that.
The entrapment’s success was contingent upon the cash as a pre-existing condition; and arriving at a Federal airport means they didn’t need a search warrant.
Note how even if Papadopoulos didn’t have the full $10k, the DOJ-NSD would only have lost the treasury violation…. they could still have used any substantial amount of money to charge the FARA part of the business arrangement by questioning Papadopoulos about where he gained the cash from. [Full Backstory Here]
♦Regarding Michael Flynn – Notice the first ridiculous point: “Committed a crime or crimes by engaging in conversations with Russian government officials during the period of the Trump transition.” That’s Rod Rosenstein authorizing the Mueller special counsel to investigate a Logan Act violation…. authorizing that IN AUGUST 2017? Total nonsense.
The fourth bullet point on Flynn was the claim they used against Mike G Flynn Jr. to get Lt. General Flynn to plea. This argument was later made in court against Flynn’s business partner Bijan Rafiekian (Flynn Intel Group), only to have the case totally thrown out of court by a Virginia judge; in a blistering and extremely rare judicial move.
All four points against Flynn were fabrications; but seeing them written down as to justify the fraudulent investigations is blood-boiling.
Page #3 of the August 2, 2017, scope memo:
But wait… The release of the second scope memo is not good enough…
We know there is a third scope memo dated October 20, 2017, because it was outlined in the Mueller report:
This third scope memo is perhaps the most damaging of all because it was written so long after the DOJ and FBI knew the underlying claims of the Trump-Russia investigation were totally and completely untrue. Yet DAG Rosenstein authorized another expanded scope.
The October 20, 2017, scope memo will be guaranteed to show Robert Mueller asking Rod Rosenstein to authorize the targeting of Mike G Flynn and at least one other person.
If anyone from the DOJ, FBI or ODNI is reading this, please don’t think we will be satisfied with only one expanded scope memo….
Rosenstein and Weismann should be boiled in oil. Hanging is too good for them.
Hangiing is sufficient for Van Grack.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Weismann is the devil and a cruel evil one at that — but Rosenstein is even worse — he took an oath to serve America when he became the assistant Attorney General, Trump put his trust in him — and he was a Judas from the beginning. I hope they put them away until doomsday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The FBI does not have border search authority, and Customs cannot convey it to them. The sole exception might be an unusual situation wherein a Customs officer asked for assistance in making a seizure or arrest (see 19USC507).
Thus the FBI search was not exempt from the warrant requirement of the 4th Amendment. Anything discovered would be inadmissible as evidence (yes, I know this is odd fashioned) and Mr P has a cause of action against the FBI for a civil rights violation.
Additionally, Mr P had to have been given the opportunity to file a Fincen and report the currency, and this would have been preceded by a Customs officer (not an FBI Agent) obtaining a binding declaration, that is, clearly explaining the legal requirement, answering any questions, obtaining an interpreter if needed, etc.
In short, just more FBI shenanigans. I guess they should watch more training/ethics videos.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The collective FBI and the US Intelligence apparatus no longer considers the Fourth Amendment valid; it is merely an inconvenience . The fourth and the first–if applied properly–remains one those anachronistic obstacles blocking the path to a socialist utopian society–one which our betters will gladly define for us in a manner which would only benefit the rulers.
The currently demeaned ‘old white slave owners with wooden teeth’ (founding fathers) foresaw these attempts and continue to befuddle the self-appointed elites from beyond the grave. Further while the fourth amendment and the first can often be ignored, the 2nd represents the real teeth of the Bill of Rights: it defines the fundamental dynamic between the governors and the governed. The dead white slave owners realized that it was necessary to prevent the erosion of rights. It must exist, as rights are granted not by men or by governments. Our rights are inalienable, even during times when our leaders so clearly lack moral compass.
If forced to bet, I would wager on the ‘dead white slave owners’ will once again confound the Deep State collectivists and the cocktail coiffing communists who inhabit the house of the government. To act as a reminder to the limits of power however, everyone of these these plotters and participants needs to be jailed, sued and/or disbarred. Not as good as tar and feathering, but it will have to do. Only then will the concepts have the immediacy they require.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FBI/DOJ wasn’t going to prosecute this. They just wanted it to pressure a plea.
LikeLike
Doesn’t matter. Violating the rules/law in order to obtain leverage is itself illegal.
LikeLike
The fact that a debunked/closed investigation still has ANY redactions merely highlights that blacking things out has little to do with national security, and everything to do with covering criminality and/or embarrassment. There is absolutely no plausible reason for the wheels of justice to move so slowly, other than to muddy the waters and redirect focus away from corruption. If there are any “white hats” remaining in our justice departments, please step up now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We absolutely must see the third scope memo. So too must Sydney Powell.
And since the judge is silencing Powell, the Government must make everything public as they provide it to Powell. Be all must be told the ugly truth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No silencing – it went away after the sentencing.
LikeLike
The whole thing fails from the very start. The special counsel statute specifically says that it is only for criminal investigations. They were investigating intelligence matters. The special counsel had no authority by law to conduct counterintelligence investigations. Still it’s good to see it all in their own writing. I can’t help but notice that Van Grack is taking some heat but that pickleweasel Weissman is skating so far, that’s disappointing but hopefully he gets his at some point. A real bar association would have pulled his license after Anderson accounting.
LikeLike
I have to remind myself to heed SD’s advice and not succumb to outrage at the individuals in this corruption. The necessary consequence of all of this…what will REALLY get at the perps….is the complete defunding and dismantling of the FBI and DOJ. Neither entity is enumerated in the Constitution.
And then, once precedence is set…the further defunding and dismantling of every single unconstitutional agency in the Federal government leaving only the 5 original cabinet positions of State, War, Treasury, AG, and Post Office General.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hasn’t Trump seen this memo though? If he said “Hey, I want to see it in 5 minutes”, what could the intelligence community do? Say no to the President of the USA? He has full declassification and right to see this memo… Right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi whoa
SD covered this topic a couple years ago….wait…maybe PDJT can see the memo upon request. But to release the memo into the public domain takes several fed agencies to sign off on the memo release into the public domain
LikeLike
I think they mean that now the Mueller investigation is over, President Trump could read through the files without being accused of interfering with it. It’s over.
LikeLike
Absolutely they would say no. They were engaged in a self-sanctioned effort outside of law to remove and/or imprison the President.
LikeLike
Can you imagine that these law enforcement officers are running our country? It’s a total disgrace and abuse of power. If this behavior can not be stopped then our country is doomed to fail and corruption will be the normal way to do business. These elitists operate and live using a different set rules. The Constitution is being trampled by these lifetime bureaucrats. If there is no punishment then the Constitution is lost.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are there lawful methods of spying on suspected members of this conspiracy for Durham & his investigators to use?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s called a warrant. Nothing special, you just need probable cause, and then you use legal wiretap and data acquisition techniques. But a warrant carries a legal record, goes to a judge, and evidence of everything is admissible / questionable in court.
That’s why it is clear to me that the spying / political espionage by the FBI was done without a warrant, they can’t allow their NSA querying on Republicans to have any legal trail. It was only after they got caught that they had to whip up the retroactive authorization through FISA and call it counterintelligence.
LikeLike
Rod Rosenstein testifying on the scope expansion aka lying his way around the subject
Start at 00:36:22
Russian Interference in 2016 Election
13 Dec 2017
https://www.c-span.org/video/?438282-1/deputy-attorney-general-good-fire-special-counsel
LikeLike
Was that the one where he couldn’t stop Nervous-Laughing?
LikeLike
…the wording would be: Allegations that the President!!!
why else need for redactions?
LikeLike
Lots and lots of mentions there in those crooked scope documents to “the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 US election”.
Not a shred of evidence that the Russians did any such thing has ever been produced.
LikeLike
Same thing with Russian hackers. Because crowdstrike said so. Roger Stones appeal is going to blow that up completely. His current judge, who curiously keeps getting assigned to former Trump advisers, refused to allow Stone to use as his defense that the feds can’t prove Russia hacked the dnc. They can’t. Everyone knows that.
LikeLike
This is near certain confirmation that FISA warrants were also taken out on
Flynn and Papadopolous.
The allegations EXACTLY match those made against Carter Page to obtain that.
1) An alleged federal crime
2) FARA violation
recall the “Dragon FISA” Strzok referenced in S-P texts.
notice in Priestep’s notes the unnecessary redactions related to the “transcripts” of the Kislyak-Flynn phone call.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes, and the other person would also have 21st century FISA placed on them: the President!
look at the number of letters…
LikeLike
And Rosenstein rides into the sunset with his pension intact and accolades from AG Barr. Was this the deal Barr struck to get Rod’s approval of the DOJ decision rejecting the Mueller teams unlawful obstruction theory? I guess we will never know, but what we do know, is that Barr is a fraud making deals on the one hand to stop the assault on POTUS in exchange for agreeing not to charge
and destroy the traitorous bastards, Comey, McCabe, Rosenstein, Burr et al. In my opinion, Clapper and Brennan were not guaranteed protection in the deal that Barr struck and the Ukraine impeachment fraud broke the deal as to all others. Barr has charged Durham to get all the non cooperators in retribution as demonstrated by the the expansion of the Durham-team and the now continued release of documents. Barr was willing to live up to the unholy deal, but was screwed. Now he’s out to get the remaining traitors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know how to attach a pdf file, but when I matched the Times Roman font-size exactly with the text and replaced the various names, Jeff Sessions(colon) is the only name of the four that fits and it fits exactly. I also think this may be the most interesting name of all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How about “Donald Trump:” ?
LikeLike
Where’s the scope memo for investigating Chinese interference in the 2020 election? IOW, something that’s real.
LikeLike
LikeLike
And the twitter CI fanboys are faced yet again. How many times will Sundance be shown correct before those dudes start issuing some apologies? All the tall tales about Comey and Mueller and Rosenstein secretly being good guys, landing the plane, setting up stings and traps…. all rubbish. The question now is exactly who’s water are they carrying?
One of them is bold enough, or at one time was bold enough, to have a profile talking about how to squander trust with lies. Another one recently pushed out a new theory about how the Lawfare types are now warning Wray as a way of saying he’s really a good guy. Enough.
It’s all baloney folks and a great lesson in how smart people can engineer narratives that sound entirely reasonable but are in fact just plain disinformation. The lesson is this: Stick with the facts. Theories are great, interesting, and often wrong, and often knowingly wrong and promoted for some hidden reason. Stick to he facts. If new facts arise, adjust conclusions but otherwise conclusions arise from facts, not theories.
The only redeeming merit of those guys is they do support Trump for the most part, they did research and help uncover the truth, and they appear by my reckoning to love the country. But, downside, their theories divided us and diffused the anger that needs to be felt in DC.
I became very suspicious of these guys when they started downplaying the possibility anyone would ever be held to account and began turning away from research and more to just amplifying Trump support messages. All the “secret good guy” stuff never sat well with either. A signature on an official document means something, and pretending it means anything other than “i agree and solemnly uphold everything herein” is crap/garbage. When i was a govt contractor, I had annual training in putting my signature on a document. Believe me, it means something.
All these people are not good guys and they never were. They’re all a bunch of freaking traitors, and they need to be held fully to account for participation in a criminal conspiracy to subvert and overturn the duly elected government. This accountability is essential and fundamental. Without it we are left with armed conflict as our only remedy.
We are a hair’s width away from all the wheels coming off. This may be one reason why the narrative engineers worked to divide us. But, as the truth emerges, more and more will recognize that accountability is the ONLY remedy that can save our country. That accountability will not happen unless we force it to.
All of us following Sundance need to do our part to spread the truth he has uncovered and make sure DC understands that we are going to take our country back one fricking way or another.
LikeLike
It seems like Rosenstein is an idiot. How could he possibly think that these items wouldn’t be fully investigated after the fact, regardless if their coup was successful. Time and again RR told the public he was keeping up with SC investigation and ultimately in charge- dufus.
They must be covering something else up that is way bigger than a set up of the King’s Men. Perhaps someone has significant leverage.
Also Barr came in and shut this thing down. He is acting like a cat playing with a mouse. Very telling that he made Rosenstein sign off on the Mueller report. Also dont think dems want to see the redactions they have been pining for.
LikeLike
IF THEY WON!!!! it would NEVER BE FOUND.
LikeLike
Anybody arrested today ?
LikeLike
Will the Flynn case getting thrown out be equal to an arrest. I think Flynn entrapment kicked it off and will mark the beginning of the end of this persecution.
LikeLike
At least you’re consistent!
MAGA
LikeLike
Hm. Well, some hairdresser lady in Dallas went to jail. Other than that, dunno.
LikeLike
“but seeing them written down as to justify the fraudulent investigations is blood-boiling”
Yes, I had the same reaction. Rosie deserves nothing less than a hanging for this.
LikeLike
He is a disgrace – the one person who could have ended this or not even started it but instead participated in the coup attempt.
LikeLike
The scope memos are being exposed is nice but in his written Federal Court answer to the Manafort challenge to his authority, Mueller and Team hung their hat on “verbal secret orders” from Rosenstein. Rotten Rod, Mueller and his gang need to be separately deposed to have those orders listed. The really sad part is Mueller’s team was allowed to skate on spoken verbal secret orders which were never provided on paper to the judge.
LikeLike
Time to hit the donate button again. “This man fights.”
LikeLike
Let’s hope that Judicial Watch has already unleashed the FOIA hounds to find all the smoking guns (and Brady material) that exists, and was withheld, to set up Papa D. That entrapment scheme has an easily identifiable paper trail leading straight back to Weissman. Multiple persons had to approve the cash, unless Halper used his petty cash fund.
LikeLike
This second scope memo is truly horrifying. The unredacted portion is even more horrifying to even contemplate. Rosenstein was interviewed by FBI agents on Mueller’s team several weeks after Comey’s firing. He was completely conflicted. He should have never been near any scope memo.
Mueller should never have been appointed in the first place, he was totally conflicted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the goal was to spy on Trump
Flynn JR would be useless. they could hot to him from Flynn Sr.
its obvious ! the only connection to Trump is Don Jr.
FIREWORKS coming
LikeLiked by 2 people
^hop to him
LikeLike
Here we go. Lets see more.
The game is afoot.
We have many people on our side and they will get to the bottom of this.
President Trump is not alone. He has friends in high places that have been watching.
And now he has them working for him,it took a long time to shake them out.
Keep the faith.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Assuming Tawil was acting on behalf of the FBI through the CIA, given Gina Haspel’s history as chief of London Station, and given that the ultimate target was the President, would it not be reasonable to assume that she authorized the attempted Tawil sting operation? If that is the case, President Trump clearly has an enemy as his CIA director. Also if that is the case, Pompeo as Haspel’s boss either approved the sting, or was asleep at the wheel. Neither possibility makes the Secretary of State look good. I hope Mr. Durham is getting to the bottom of this operation.
LikeLike
I think Bill Barr is going to be left with no choice but to actually bring charges against a bunch of people. He probably thought he could hide some of this but it’s beyond damaging to the DOJ and FBI’s credibility if he does nothing.
Heads are finally gonna roll.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One would hope…..
LikeLike
I believe Mike Pence was in on the Flynn takedown…. think about that
“ I fired him because of what he said to Mike Pence.”
Trump added that he had no problem with Flynn making the calls because he was “doing his job.”
LikeLike
Yea, I am not sold on Pence being true to Trump given the chance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Question…….
Why would Durham and Barr allow the release and public disclosure of the Scope Memo, the Flynn exculpatory evidence and now the 6,000 House committee transcripts if they were going to be used as evidence in a coup trial??
Barr seems to be the type of person who keeps his cards close to his vest, so why the release of this evidence and info now to the public??
Doesn’t it seem like it could influence potential jurors especially if they are going after something as massive as Seditious Conspiracy to take down a sitting President of the United States?
The Answer is………..
Because IMO Durham and Barr ARE NOT going after Seditious Conspiracy or the Coup as we have been calling it for 4 years.
IMO they are going after Conspiracy Against Rights charges TITLE 18, U.S.C., SECTION 241
https://www.justice.gov/crt/conspiracy-against-rights
Why??
1) My guess is it may be easier to prove and get convictions vs Seditious Conspiracy
2) Conspiracy Against Rights (I.e. the rights of the many they went after) states that unlike most conspiracy statutes, Section 241 DOES NOT require that one of the conspirators commit an overt act prior to the conspiracy becoming a crime.
One down side of Conspiracy Against Rights vs Seditious Conspiracy is it only carries up to 10 years in jail assuming no one was injured or killed where as SC carries up to 20 years in jail.
Now, my other question is, if they are pursuing Conspiracy Against Rights then just how many people’s rights did the perpetrators violate?
Would this include possibly people beyond the scope memo?
Would it include those who were unmasked?
Would it include all those they spied upon using the NSA Contractors for all those years?
Would it include all those spied upon via the Hammer Program?
The list could be very, very long!
So I find it strange that Barr who keeps his cards close to the vest would allow this info to come out publicly unless Russia Collusion, Obstruction and the Impeachment fraud i.e. the Coup WAS NEVER were he and Durham were going in the first place.
Maybe it is as simple as they illegally spied upon and framed people against their rights.
Sure sounds much easier to prove if on target.
I just wonder if this is the possible path and charge and is it capable to reach to include the Top Dogs who planned and ordered the code red?
I hope Sundance runs this through his suspicious cat filter to see if it is even plausible.
Just thinking out loud.
LikeLiked by 2 people
its to get people out to the election…
LikeLike
I disagree. Durham could have all the players pinned down and the release of documents will not alter the evidence.
The release of documents could indicate he has moved past them in his investigation.
LikeLike
Example, Rodney King is where this was used in the past.
LikeLike
I think you may very well be correct. If those were the charges it could also be a way to press charges against fewer people while insulating the beloved institutions.
LikeLike
Bastards
LikeLike
Rosenstein had better be dinging his heart out becsuse that is the only thing that can reduce his active participation in this conspiracy to remove President Trump under color of law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Without Sundance’s tenacity (“like a dog with a bone) and skills I wonder just how much of this Byzantine and nefarious plotting would have been exposed. As it is, we have come to find out that our President has been under relentless attack, apparently since he even thought of running for the job.
His enemies (OUR enemies) conceived of then put together and executed the worst acts of treachery, treason and sedition that have ever been conceived against a sitting President. At almost any other time in history, their crimes would have resulted in the death penalty or at least life in a hard time prison. Yet the Human Scum as they are known, are still free to continue their evil machinations- so much so that today we find not only the re-election of our President Trump in jeopardy, but our Republic as well.
I know that many will consider me to be a completely gonzo conspiracy theorist, but I cannot help believing that somehow the Chi Com Wuhan Flu Crisis that we now find ourselves in the midst of, was connected to our own Intelligence Community and Deep State operatives who still have so much power, known and unknown.
When you read these uncensored documents, and get a glimpse into their sick, wicked minds, you realize what MONSTERS these scumbags truly are. None of them have any honor, decency, ethics or humanity. They are insane with their lust for power and money. In short- there is literally nothing they wouldn’t do. If they had made a deal with Satan himself, they couldn’t be any worse than what they are today.
But as I sit in my home under virtual house arrest, watching the hell that has been unleashed, the people that have died and will die, not so much from the virus but from the Lock Down that it enabled. I have to believe that all of this is connected to the same inner cabal that has been working against the American People for too many years.
I hope and pray that God will continue to protect our President and our Republic. These are dangerous times we live in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree with all except Satan; as corrupt, wicked and sinful they are, they cannot hold a candle to the fundamental evil residing in Satan. Yet, the coup attempt is breathtaking in corruption, especially the cover up. Far worse than the Watergate coverup.
LikeLike
“They are insane with their lust for power and money. In short- there is literally nothing they wouldn’t do. If they had made a deal with Satan himself, they couldn’t be any worse than what they are today.”
I am sure some (not all) of them have sold out to Satan for power.
Luke 4:6-7 KJV
And the devil said unto him, All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it. [7] If thou therefore wilt worship me, all shall be thine.
Ephesians 6:12 KJV
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
LikeLike
Thanks for the analysis Sundance. (Staying with a topic over time pays off). I agree with your theory that the fifth person referenced and redacted in the second scope memo is Jeff Sessions. Placing Sessions under active criminal investigation for allegations of “lying to the Senate” during his confirmation hearings for Attorney General, was in my view, the real “insurance policy” that allowed the small group to run unhindered at DOJ and FBI without any practical accountability to the White House.
LikeLike
it would help the COUP stay one step ahead of prosecution or protecting hillary, if they knew what Sessions was doing (under FISA)
but this would mean sessions was clever by recusing – and letting someone else go forthe throat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“In wartime, truth is so precious that she must always be surrounded by a bodyguard of lies.” Winston Churchill
LikeLike
Scum.
Stupid, corrupt.
And ugly.
LikeLike
Cufflinks
LikeLike
A few cursory observations:
Though it appears from the size of the text that the name ‘Donald Trump’ could also fit, I seem to be persuaded it is either Gates or Flynn, Jr as both also seem to fit quite nicely in the allotted space. Those same names also appear in the Mueller Report memorializing those investigated.
Interestingly and unlike Page, Papadopolous and Manafort, Rosenstein conceded that Lt. Gen. Flynn need not be considered as colluding with Russian officials in same, repetitive first bullet point as the other three (nor is the 4th unidentified person likewise accused of colluding with Russians).
The first bullet point for the unidentified 4th person is either dead nuts specific, i.e., tax fraud or bank lending fraud, or as vague as any crime ‘under the sun’. Assuming that bullet point follows the same format as every other bullet point – “Committed a crime or crimes by…” does not leave any room for more than three or four words. The second bullet point is a bit longer, but similarly shorter than all the other bullet points. It’s relatively shorter length, too, suggests something quite specific.
My personal favorite from this memo is Rosenstein seemingly outing Carter Page as one of their friendlies. Of the four, he is the only subject given the benefit of only “Allegations of committing…” Seems to be an odd wording considering he has a FISA application with his name all over it. Isn’t he the only one having escaped any charges?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Just a little perspective….
The revelation (thanks to Devin Nunez) that the “dossier” was commissioned, bought & paid for by Team Hillary & Co. wasn’t publicly known until the end of October, 2017 . . . well after the third scope letter . . , perspective on just how crazy & reckless (deranged, actually) they were when they still thought they weren’t going to get caught. … . But they were.
Now what is going to be done about it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time will tell. God’s milestone of justice grinds slowly but it grinds exceedingly fine and only on God’s timing, not ours. One thing for sure, His Justice grinds all.
LikeLike
They have no excuse for not releasing the third scope memo. Unless of course it is part of Durham’s RICO-Treason case against Rosenstein, Weissman and the rest of the thugs.
LikeLike
President Trump spent months dangling the “interview” with Mueller, only to decide against it just before (6 months or so) it completed. Mueller had to have a reason to want to interview the President. Clearly it was to entrap the president. Mueller had to have a fig-leaf of a predicate. My guess is the 5th person is Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can you imagine the instructions to the FBI agents meeting (ambushing) Papa ??
“Guys, check his CBP form where he answers the $10,000 question, then handcuff him when he lies about the cash he is carrying”
Can’t wait for the scene in the movie to see the expressions on their faces when they root through his dirty underwear looking for the bundle of cash!!
LikeLike
The level of corruption is blood boiling!!! Fire everybody who knew anything and burn that mother to the ground!!!!
LikeLike
the one person who knew in his gut, early on, that something was up,was papa. not bringing that 10000 with him sunk these bastards.
LikeLike
Drip…Drip…Drip…The bastards are trying to run out the clock.
LikeLike