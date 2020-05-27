The “Obstruction of Justice Trap” – Former AAG Matt Whitaker Confirms Mueller Probe Was Used As Weapon to Cover Coup Effort….

Within an interesting interview conducted by Jan Jekielek of Epoch Times, former AAG Matt Whitaker confirms what CTH long suspected. The Mueller investigation was used by corrupt interests within the special counsels office to threaten any/all executive branch and congressional officials with “obstruction of justice” charges if they revealed any exculpatory or counter-narrative information during the Mueller probe.
Whitaker describes this as the “obstruction of justice trap.”
Essentially, this approach confirms the second-prong purpose of the Mueller investigation itself. First, use the special counsel in 2017, 2018 and into the beginning of 2019, as a shield (hide information); and secondly a weapon (threats) against any entity who would reveal the background intelligence that undercut the Trump-Russia collusion narrative.
We know President Trump was threatened by Rod Rosenstein not to declassify any information in September of 2018 or the Mueller investigation would use that act as evidence of obstruction. Whitaker confirms that same approach was applied toward any executive branch officer who would reveal or release information to congress during the tenure of the special counsel; even within the DOJ and including the attorney general.
This is how the Mueller probe was weaponized to mislead the American people.
While the Mueller team continued the same corrupt process started in 2016; and essentially transferred the same objectives as the DOJ/FBI team under Crossfire Hurricane; that same investigative unit was used to keep information from surfacing in ’17, ’18 and ’19 that would expose the corrupt nature of the investigation itself.
Documents could not be released without Mueller approval; interviews with key FBI/DOJ officials could not be conducted without Mueller team approval; information could not be declassified without Mueller team approval, etc.
Any agency or individual that attempted to release any information was subject to the threat of indictment by the same corrupt prosecutors leading the investigation. It’s a self-fulfilling safety mechanism. Even DOJ officials like Matt Whitaker were under threat. Whitaker calls it the “Obstruction of Justice Trap”.
With that in mind this is a very serious flaw in the authority of the special counsel statute that needs to be addressed by congress. Who can watch the watchers, when the watchers were specifically selected because they would knowingly contribute to the corruption.
Very disturbing (timestamps for interview):
♦03:43 On Judge Sullivan choosing not to dismiss the case against Gen. Flynn
♦06:54 On FBI director Christopher Wray calling for an internal investigation
♦08:41 What kind of accountability will we see for 2016 election surveillance?
♦15:27 The problem with the regulation creating Special Counsels
♦19:32 Obstruction of justice trap?
♦35:38 Communist China’s a greater threat than Russia
.
What if Trump had the courage to give Rosenstein a big finger and declassified it all, what is the worst that could happened?
Impeachment??
He was afraid of that? And was willing to countenance the coup plotters in his administration?
LikeLike
Defending yourself in the court of public opinion should never be obstruction of Justice. Same goes to appealing to a higher court.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Whitaker is a coward. He saw what was going on and hid in his office. Sessions was a collaborator. When he saw Mueller abuses, he could have unrecused and shut down Mueller. He did nothing and tried to end the Trump presidency. Rosenstein was a fellow traveler with the scheme team. But when they bungled, Bill the cleaner Barr arrived and offered rod a Life raft.
LikeLike
So exposing the fact that the Mueller probe was predicated on a pile of steaming horse manure, would get you an obstruction of justice charge and financial destruction a la Gen Flynn?
You may as well just rename the FBI and the DoJ as the NKVD and the Stasi.
LikeLiked by 2 people
According to Weissman and Cabal I guess it is obstruction of justice. Weissman had to have some serious juice behind him to make that threat and be able to carry it out. No?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay Matt. So what you’re trying to sell is that (acting) Attorney General is submissive to special counsel? My reading of the law is that it’s the other way around. Nice try. And no, I’m not buying your book.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No fan of Barr, but isn’t funny how fast Mueller closed up shop once Barr was appointed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I do not believe that as an acting AG who had not undergone Senate confirmation that Whitaker had the authority to overrule the Senate confirmed DAG who was acting AG re Mueller.
But, he still should have released information that would have obstructed the Mueller Rosenstein Injustice.
Even though he could have stopped this horrible miscarriage of Justice, it is good to remember that it was already too late to stop Impeachment. Sessions waited until Republicans lost the House before he resigned.
LikeLike
Sickening. We suspected all of this before now, but confirmation is turning my stomach.
Thank God Barr got us out of this. It was surely intended to continue until a leftist got into the white house.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Once again the greatest expert investigator in the world on this whole conspiracy is proved correct.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This statement by Whitaker may explain why he couldn’t do anything to stop the Mueller investigation and what it took Barr to finally end it! It funny that Whitaker never said this in dozens of interviews on Fox.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So one wonders, just WHAT did old friend Barr say to old friend Muellar to get him to wrap it up? What kind of deal was struck?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably for Mueller to fake “Biden Dementia” and retire on his fat pension, while Barr and co target Weissmann.
Well one can only hope.
LikeLike
The Mueller / Weismann “investigation” itself was the widest and deepest obstruction of justice this nation has ever known. And if these criminals are not brought to justice, this country is lost.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Rush was calling today for a special counsel to investigate Obamagate.
He even suggested Andy McCarthy as that special counsel.
I love Rush, but this sounds like a chance for the Deep State to have another kick at the can.
They’re more likely to charge Trump, than to charge Obama.
The Conspiracy was right there in plain sight – McCabe and Rosenstein discussing wearing a wire with President Trump. They’re quite proud and self-righteous about what they did. Charge right now, no need for more stalling. Lindsey Graham might sue for breaching his patent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I heard that today as well and I say no more special counsels just start arresting people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that everyone knows and the evidence is abundant Miss Lindsey and Wray wan’t to investigate.
LikeLike
Does he mean National Review “against Trumper” Andy McCarthy? No thanks
LikeLike
The very same one.
LikeLike
I always thought Whitaker was weak or part of the plan during his short time as AAG. Turns out they threatened him and he protected himself. Hard to blame him in hindsight. Most people are not up to risking it all when confronted with an overwhelming force. “Trillions are at stake”
LikeLike
Muellar belongs in prison. Weissman and the others as well.
LikeLike
Wow. Am I wrong to think this puts Bill Barr in a new positive light since he was the one that essentially finally put an end to the investigation? I suppose he too was faced with the same threat of Obstruction of Justice by “interfering.”
LikeLike
Anybody that knew Mueller’s history with Boston and Whitey Bulger (pure coincidence Whitey was moved from one facility to another only to be assassinated during the height of probe). With San Fransisco (giving a horrendous pedo who was the son of Isaac Asimov, a free pass). The intelligence disaster after 9/11 with Iraq, and the pathetic anthrax attack investigation while he was FBI head (Bob was strangely installed just weeks before the attacks. Look into the career, resignation, and death of former FBI Bin Laden unit head, John O’Neill ).
Bob is also married to the daughter of the Cabell family, if you know about the JFK assassination, you’ll know that name.
Bob is a political assassin.
LikeLike
It’s uncharted constitutional waters.
What happens when corrupt members of the Executive Branch (DOJ, FBI, CIA), the Legislative Branch (SSCI, Gang of Eight, House Impeachment) and Judicial Branch (FISC, SCOTUS?) all conspire to remove the Chief Executive? What’s worse is that even when caught, they can control the punishment (or lack thereof with a Decline to Prosecute). There are no longer checks and balances that hold these criminals accountable to the People in any meaningful timeframe. It’s now THREE YEARS, the only lesson we’ve learned is get the Media on your side as well and you can cloak yourself in the First Amendment while propagandizing voters to entrench, and even flip the House on false narratives.
We are well beyond niceties of Term Limits. It’s outright perp walk tribunal jail time.
LikeLike
Boston Bobby was used as a figure head for the true deep state who were truly running the coup. When do these people get what is truly due them ?
Book deal and paychecks from network is their payment for what they have done and lady justice will never give them what they deserve.
LikeLike
Sundance, How in the hell do you keep up with all of this? I always thought I was informed on the deep state; only to find out how little I know.
LikeLike
This is another one of those open secrets that everybody knew was going on, but everyone was either afraid or complicit so they remained silent. What Bob Mueller did was criminal and corrupt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weissman should be at the center of that blossom chart, not Grandpa “The Chin” Mueller.
LikeLike
From the Framers to these bastards in a little less than 235 years.
LikeLike
This fascist-like criminality of Rosenstein and Mueller was only possible because of cover provided by the Republican majority Senate. The GOP is full of traitors. It still is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No to Special Counsel, no to Andy McCarthy, he is an original never Trumper on national review, part of the cabal of never Trumpers led by the national review.
He is like gowdy and graham, good trooper, knows a lot, talks a good game, but all are fence stradlers cya all the way, never doers, kicking cans of worms down the road until retirement to lolita island or epstein’s cell.
LikeLike
It’s almost June, no arrests, many docs still not public.Flynn still being dragged through the mud.
LikeLike
But of course, and it was all too easy
Have a fraudulent never ending “investigation”, and, with the help of democrat politicians and the enemy of the people “media”, screech “obstruction of justice” at any and all criticism, counter points and the presentation of actual facts
Intimidation for many wanting to expose the fraud and further manipulation for the sheep to bleat louder
It’s so obvious
LikeLike
Three extremely weak and afraid AG’s – what are the odds?
LikeLike
Excerpt from Matt’s book. ” Didn’t leave my office for most of the day. Spent the morning playing with the legos Jeff Sessions left me under the desk. Built some really cool stuff. The nurse brought my favorite lunch, grilled cheese and a cut up hot dog, and grape Kool-Aid. After lunch I lifted weights, and made a big doo doo. Paul Ryan came by, said he could make me a star on Fox. He left me a book on origami. I’m going to start working on that tomorrow.”
LikeLike