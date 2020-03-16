DOJ Drops Rosenstein and Mueller’s Nonsense Case Against Russian Company Concord LLC…

Almost everyone who researched the substance behind Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller’s heavily promoted Russian indictments knew the underlying claims were centered on the thinnest of evidence.
A few Facebook memes were used to accuse Russian company Concord LLC of violating FARA and FEC election laws.
In July,2018, Robert Mueller asked a federal judge in Washington for an order that would protect the handover of voluminous evidence to lawyers for Concord Management and Consulting LLC, one of three companies and 13 Russian nationals charged in a February 2018 indictment. They are accused of producing propaganda, posing as U.S. activists and posting political content on social media as so-called trolls to encourage strife in the U.S.
Indeed, to an incurious media, a Russian catering company posting Facebook memes might sound like a good justification for a vast Russian election interference prosecution; however, when Concord & the accused Russians show up in court and request to see the evidence against them, well, the prosecutors might just have a problem. It’s that problem that dogged the Mueller prosecution since 2018. Today, predictably and finally, the DOJ dropped the nonsense case (full pdf below):
Here’s the Full Filing:
.
The prosecution was always just a farce. The ridiculous Russian indictments were only created to give some sense of validity to a premise that did not exist; and to allow the Robert Mueller investigation to continue operating without any justification for doing so.
This was perhaps the biggest shell game operation, with a non-existent pea, using the DOJ and FBI to give the impression that something nefarious had happened, when factually the ‘Russian Conspiracy Narrative’ was all just one big hoax upon the American people.
The purpose of Robert Mueller was to create something, find anything, that would lead to their political allies being able to remove a sitting president. Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein participated in that hoax for those intents…. This fraud has yet to be addressed.
And these were the “Russians” Mueller referred to when he gave his (2nd to) last hurrah press conference to America…that even they were “innocent until proven guilty”….but our duly elected and INNOCENT POTUS wasn’t. Mueller et al have a special place in hell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And nobody but treepers will ever know. But it is still a win.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is this perhaps some of that ‘downstream mitigation’ we’ve been looking for?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is Barr protecting Rosenstein? He is so dirty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Finally! We are back to our regular CTH fare. At least for a little while. Outstanding!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This would make a great press release from Bagpipes Bill in which he bitch-slaps the addled Mueller and his care-givers into next week. Instead, the end of this farce is lost in the virus-sphere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The prosecution was always just a farce. The ridiculous Russian indictments were only created to give some sense of validity to a premise that did not exist;…
…using the DOJ and FBI to give the impression that something nefarious had happened, when factually the ‘Russian Conspiracy Narrative’ was all just one big hoax upon the American people…… Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein participated in that hoax for those intents…. This fraud has yet to be addressed.”
Perfect time to do this.
Just about everything is “ALL VIRUS – ALL THE TIME”, except for a smattering of your local weather once in awhile.
LikeLike
Shows what a sham this entire fiasco was (is).🤦🏻♀️
LikeLike