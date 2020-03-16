DOJ Drops Rosenstein and Mueller’s Nonsense Case Against Russian Company Concord LLC…

Almost everyone who researched the substance behind Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller’s heavily promoted Russian indictments knew the underlying claims were centered on the thinnest of evidence.

A few Facebook memes were used to accuse Russian company Concord LLC of violating FARA and FEC election laws.

In July,2018, Robert Mueller asked a federal judge in Washington for an order that would protect the handover of voluminous evidence to lawyers for Concord Management and Consulting LLC, one of three companies and 13 Russian nationals charged in a February 2018 indictment. They are accused of producing propaganda, posing as U.S. activists and posting political content on social media as so-called trolls to encourage strife in the U.S.

Indeed, to an incurious media, a Russian catering company posting Facebook memes might sound like a good justification for a vast Russian election interference prosecution; however, when Concord & the accused Russians show up in court and request to see the evidence against them, well, the prosecutors might just have a problem. It’s that problem that dogged the Mueller prosecution since 2018. Today, predictably and finally, the DOJ dropped the nonsense case (full pdf below):

Here’s the Full Filing:

.

The prosecution was always just a farce. The ridiculous Russian indictments were only created to give some sense of validity to a premise that did not exist; and to allow the Robert Mueller investigation to continue operating without any justification for doing so.

This was perhaps the biggest shell game operation, with a non-existent pea, using the DOJ and FBI to give the impression that something nefarious had happened, when factually the ‘Russian Conspiracy Narrative’ was all just one big hoax upon the American people.

The purpose of Robert Mueller was to create something, find anything, that would lead to their political allies being able to remove a sitting president. Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein participated in that hoax for those intents…. This fraud has yet to be addressed.

You can read the full Motion here:https://t.co/gdObHEzBCe This case has been quite entertaining. Concord attorney Eric Dubelier has, at time, run circles around Special Counsel and DOJ lawyers. Starting with his claim that the DOJ "indicted the proverbial ham sandwich." pic.twitter.com/9zh5t8L29M — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 16, 2020

Concord lawyer Dubelier returns the Concord summons to Special Counsel Rhee because it doesn't comply with the Federal Rules. Dubelier: I find it disturbing that "you are already behaving in a manner that is inconsistent with the practices of the DOJ" pic.twitter.com/4xHALDpqya — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 16, 2020

Anyway, what was some of the illegal activity? Bad memes posted by fake Facebook user "Bertha Malone" pic.twitter.com/jieTPxXWgQ — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 16, 2020

Mocking Mueller's legal theories (partially via Tweetie Bird): "'Give a man enough rope and he will hang himself,' the Special Counsel just did so." pic.twitter.com/l8nZfvh7NJ — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 16, 2020