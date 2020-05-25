AG Bill Barr Calls The Action of SCO Robert Mueller and DOJ Rod Rosenstein “Abhorrent” and “A Grave Injustice”…

For well over a year we’ve been saying AG Bill Barr’s biggest challenge is not investigating the soft-coup but rather managing through what We The People are already aware of.
With that in mind; and with congress moving to put former DAG Rod Rosenstein and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller under a microscope; it is interesting to note AG Bill Barr recently conceding his two friends were corrupt. WATCH:
[Transcript] …”Now what happened to the president – and I’ve said this many times – what happened to the president in the 2016 election; and throughout the first two years of his administration was abhorrent. It was a grave injustice and it was unprecedented in American history.”
“The law enforcement and intelligence apparatus of this country were involved in advancing a false and utterly baseless Russian-collusion narrative against the president.”
The proper investigative and prosecutive standards of the Dept of Justice were abused, in my view, in order to reach a particular result.” ~ (AG Barr, May 18, 2020)
How can AG Barr say the DOJ/FBI conduct during the first two years of the administration “was abhorrent” without specifically implying his two friends, Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein were complicit in the “grave injustice” he outlines?
It is interesting that no media (of any disposition) has ever questioned AG Barr about Rosenstein and Mueller considering his words that outline their behavior as abhorrent.
With that in mind it’s worth revisiting the only case of Russian election interference that was ever brought by Special Counsel Mueller and DAG Rosenstein. The case that was dropped by the Dept. of Justice, and ignored by media, on March 16, 2020:
Almost everyone who researched the substance behind Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller’s heavily promoted Russian indictments knew the underlying claims were centered on the thinnest of evidence.
A few Facebook memes were used to accuse Russian company Concord LLC of violating FARA and FEC election laws.
In July,2018, Robert Mueller asked a federal judge in Washington for an order that would protect the handover of voluminous evidence to lawyers for Concord Management and Consulting LLC, one of three companies and 13 Russian nationals charged in a February 2018 indictment. They are accused of producing propaganda, posing as U.S. activists and posting political content on social media as so-called trolls to encourage strife in the U.S.
Indeed, to an incurious media, a Russian catering company posting Facebook memes might sound like a good justification for a vast Russian election interference prosecution; however, when Concord & the accused Russians show up in court and request to see the evidence against them, well, the prosecutors might just have a problem.
It was that problem that dogged the Mueller prosecution since 2018. In March, of this year predictably and finally, the DOJ dropped the nonsense case (full pdf below):
.
Here’s the Full Filing:
.
The Russia election interference narrative was always a farce. The ridiculous Russian indictments were only created to give some sense of validity to a premise that did not exist; and to allow the Robert Mueller investigation to continue operating when there was never a valid justification for doing so.
This was perhaps the biggest shell game operation, with a non-existent pea, using the DOJ and FBI to give the impression that something nefarious had happened; when factually the ‘Russian Conspiracy Narrative’ was all just one big hoax upon the American people.
The purpose of Robert Mueller was to create something, find anything, that would lead to their political allies being able to remove a sitting president. Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein participated in that hoax for those intents….
This purposeful fraud has yet to be addressed.
.
I think this is Barr trying to keep the prosecutions out of the political realm. He is trying to preempt the media projecting a politicised investigation on to the Trump team. I think that is wise for the purpose of national unity, if unsatisfactory for true accountability.
I expect that means that the second and third tier elements of the DOJ and FBI will be encouraged to give up Brennan, Clapper, Comey, McCabe, Strozk, Page, Yates, Rice and others and let Obama and Biden look totally stupid by arguing that they were duped by their underlings.
No one was ever able to produce documentary evidence that Hitler directly ordered the Holocaust. That is not because Hitler was not the author of these crimes – he was. It simply reflects the fact that he knew what he was doing was a crime and he protected himself by giving verbal directions that would be able to mischaracterised and he would have done so in one on one meetings so there are no clear witnesses to his criminal intent.
I expect that Obama will be the same. Obama will claim that he never asked anyone to break the law. No documents will be produced to show he directed anyone to break the law. Any discussions he had with his underlings will have been phrased in a manner that everyone present knew what he wanted, but no one will be able to absolutely prove that his statements were a direction to to break the law. It will be obvious to all that this was the case, but it will not stand up to the beyond reasonable doubt standard.
Obama was corrupt and vicious but he wasn’t stupid. He will have to trade his reputation for being smart and honest for his only defence which will be that he was duped and was stupid and unaware. Hell, he might even claim he found out about Obamagate from the media – his favourite excuse for all his other corrupt actions. He will do this and be happy to throw all his minions under the bus just like most dictatorial, corrupt and narcissistic thug politicians have done throughout history. The only upside is that his reputation will lie in tatters at the end of the process.
But as for Joe Biden – he is the weak link. He is stupid enough to have written things down. But I will be surprised if he is that stupid.
As for Hillary – well Trump offered to bury the hatchet after the election, but she wouldn’t put it away. She will be blamed by everyone as the central driver of this coup. Trump won’t offer to bury the hatchet twice.
LikeLiked by 8 people
True, but there’s always a ‘pig’ that squeals. There’s proof somewhere…..God knows.
LikeLike
I have to disagree with you on one point. Obama is, and was, stupid. His brain is probably damaged by “the choom gang, and a little blow,” if you know what I mean. Tutoring his daughter in 12th grade math was beyond his ken, according to his own admission. In fact, he was boasting about his lack or understanding of math (a fashionable thing to do among stupid people).
LikeLike
Maybe Barr is waiting for his good buddy Mueller to die?
LikeLike
Perhaps he could have a word with a clinton about speeding things up. As he famously once said, “everyone dies”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AG Bill Barr literally swooped in and saved PDJT’s bacon with the Mueller investigation. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: PDJT’s children (one or more, or son-in-law/child combo) were on the cusp of being indicted. The whole dog and pony show would still be in full swing if not for Barr coming out of retirement to try and set this straight. Why in the world would he do that, and then follow through and shut down Weismann, if he were not the good guy?
One problem going on is that many on here, no offense, don’t really grasp the ins and outs of the practice of federal criminal law. It’s not just “oh wow we see how terrible this is…indict em all! NOW!” The worst thing that could happen for this country is a failed criminal indictment. That will merely perpetuate this plague Barry Huessein has brought upon our nation with criminalizing politics. It must stop, just as Barr is saying. And just as he is saying, if his guys find a federal crime for which every element is provable beyond all reasonable doubt, and that includes crimes where specific intent is required, it would be a disastrous move for all to indict. If they have it, then they can go forward. But if you think all these quasi legal geniuses working for law fare or otherwise who are deeply and inextricably intertwined with the deep state didn’t think about all this and put every ounce of their collective brain power into concocting “a reasonable doubt” as to one or more of these requisite elements of these crimes, then you are short sighted. These lawyers are some of the most rotten scum that exists in this country, but they get filthy rich from this mess, and they are extremely good at the practice of law.
If Bill Barr ain’t a good guy, then simply put, there ain’t no good guys. And we know for a fact there aren’t many.
I would offer, for a different perspective, that no matter how bad some of you hate these folks, no matter how protective you are of PDJT (and no one is more protective of him or more supportive than myself…maybe equally but not more), no matter how bitter you may be, the bottom line is that none of this matters at all if PDJT is not reelected. If the President is not reelected, then we will always have our conservative federal judges, all 250 of em or whatever plus two supremes, and that has set this agenda back maybe 25 years, that alone, but that’s literally all we will have left. They will undo everything PDJT has done immediately, just like PDJT has ripped to shreds the prior administration’s “legacy” and done it in only one term.
So before you go throwing too many stones, how bout you trust the man who knows 10 times more than any of us, the only man on the face of the planet who could have carried this water for our country, one of the five greatest geniuses to ever walk the face of the planet…the man who “caught em all, every one of em.” Our great lion: President Donald J. Trump. Trust that man, and that man alone. And THAT man trust Bill Barr. You should too. Otherwise it’s irrelevant. Just focus on trying to get out the vote and winning the next election, or else we will be right back to standing on the abyss of losing our children’s birthright of liberty before you know it.
LikeLiked by 10 people
That is some damn fine heckling there Don.
Great comment.
LikeLike
Bongino speculated, long ago, that this had been settled with trade-offs. Weissman may not have satisfied, so Roger Stone was his pathetic consolation prize. The obsession with Flynn may be a similar booby prize to the second tier of the Justice department.
LikeLike
Huh? Mueller had absolutely nothing. Barr did help a bit, but you are denying reality.
Reality is that President Trump is dependent on the Senate to appoint an AG. Do you REALLY believe that the Senate would willingly appoint someone who would indict them (and never forget that the Gang of Eight was involved).
Barr won’t do sh’t. He is part of the swamp. Worked his whole life there, including the CIA. Got an FBI murderer off, the exact opposite of what you are suggesting.
I hope PT can do another Grenell manouever with AG (or FBI director) and that we deliver PT both a landslide win for him AND the Senate. We need someone a) from outside the swamp and b) someone with a proven track record of going after government.
I would love to see Sidney Powell or Tom Fitton in that role.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well put. I agree with everything you’ve said.
LikeLike
Part of it is because we sometimes count Sessions’ wasted two years against Barr. AG Barr’s a good guy. I just wish he was a great guy. That’s why it says “MAGA”.
Faster, please.
LikeLike
Wow, Barr is really getting tough now. Just listen to the words he’s using now
“Abhorrent”, man, that’s got to hurt. That’s worse than a prosecution and a jail term
Seriously, how long is this word attack going to go on? He’s got evidence out the wazoo and all he does is come up with words
The President better get going and get rid of this puppet Barr, and install someone who’ll take some serious action
The election is right around the corner and we’re still playing the word games
LikeLiked by 2 people
Evidence out the wazoo. Exactly what I am referring to. “Evidence out the wazoo” is NOT the stuff of further politically motivated criminal prosecutions. Evidence beyond all reasonable doubt of egregious, horrific, horrendous conduct, or whatever other qualifiers you wanna use, this simply is not helpful. To draw an analogy from civil law practice, just because folks who have wronged another and are morally reprehensible, this does not mean the aggrieved has legal rights on which to file a civil lawsuit. Here, Barr (or Durham, to be more specific) must have evidence demonstrating beyond all reasonable doubt as to each and every requisite element of the offense. Proving someone’s specific criminal intent when they’ve been convinced, purportedly, in some concocted way, that something occurred that warranted investigation…that’s not as easy as some seem to believe it is. These folks are going down with the ship, so this will be just another chapter in the ripping to pieces of this country unless its a bulletproof case. Heck most republican congressmen even believed this Russia collusion garbage too up until just the last two years, basically.
LikeLike
Seems like another golden opportunity to remind everyone of the words from AG Barr himself as we get down to the nut cutting time.
“Well, as I said in my confirmation hearing, one of the reasons I came back is because I was concerned that people were feeling there were two standards of justice in this country. And that the political and that the justice, or the law enforcement process was being used to play political games. And I wanted to make sure that we restore confidence in the system. There’s only one standard of justice.”
“Well, I think they are bigger because I hope that it sends the message that there is one standard of justice in this country. And that’s the way it will be. IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT POLITICAL PARTY YOUR’RE IN OR YOU KNOW, WHETHER YOUR’RE RICH OR POOR. WE WILL FOLLOW THE SAME STANDARD FOR EVERYBODY” (Caps Mine)
I wish I could hang a 50’ X 50’ Banner from a building in the center of DC with these words on them so EVERYDAY, EVERYONE in DC can read and remember them.
LikeLike
Words without actions mean sh’t.
That’s why I love President Trump. He actually DELIVERS RESULTS.
LikeLike
A banner would not be necessary if Barr were not a failure. He has done nothing to restore confidence in the DOJ.
LikeLike
Dear Mr. President,
Here is a simple litmus test for you.
Ask AG Barr if he or Durham have……
1) Spoken with Julian Assange yet?
2) Spoken with Registered WB Dennis Montgomery who used the Hammer to spy on Americans yet?
3) Spoken to the 2 Uranium One WB’s yet?
4) Where is the Wiener Laptop and the 47 Hard Drives Montgomery gave the FBI in 2015?
Now go ask Sidney Powell if she was the WH Justice Czar or AG how long it would take her to speak to these folks and how quickly would she have you an answer on the Wiener Laptop and those Hammer Hard Drives.
My guess is you will get very different responses.
Try it Mr. President, I think you will find it an interesting exchange.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly!
Question #5: Since there is evidence that Hillary both had a private server and it had classified emails on it, will you apply justice and indict her or is she above the law?
LikeLike
When C Herridge interviewed AG Barr, i was distracted by the frequent “you know”. I know people do that and it’s pretty to allow that to detract from content. When i listened to this i was primed for it, but not once did he you-know.
I understand this is a prepared statement while the interview was extemporaneous. I guess it’s curious. This guy is a tough nut to crack. He comes off as being real in interviews and convicted when delivering prepared statements.
I think Grenell is the primary mover in all this. I think that his releases have placed Barr into a situation where he can’t deny the ACTIONS of the cabal. Whereas Devin Nunes is giving the the actions a name, Conspiracy, Barr isn’t ready to be specific.
My gut is saying he’s waiting for whatever deals are being made to be finalized, which is difficult when he doesn’t know how much more is going to be released.
LikeLike
“It is interesting that no media (of any disposition) has ever questioned AG Barr about Rosenstein and Mueller considering his words that outline their behavior as abhorrent.”
“Interesting”? I’d say it’s mandatory.
btw, that photo of Robert Mueller pretending to be baffled is hilarious. Vincent “The Chin” Gigante faked his craziness better than that, Bob.
In fact, Mueller’s acting is so far over the top as to be taken as evidence of guilt.
LikeLike
So this is Bush/Barr protecting Rosenstein and Mueller among others. Barr’s Bush Boy, NSD head John Demers states in motion to dismiss.
“Which is why this prosecution was properly commenced in the first place”
WSJ – Two Bush Veterans Said to Be Top Contenders for Justice Department Posts
Brian Benczkowski expected as pick to lead criminal division, and John Demers to run national security division.
Bullshit “properly commenced”.
LikeLike
My guess is that Mueller will be portrayed as the absentee legal manager, and even if interviewed, will come off as a legal Biden 2.0.
LikeLike