Declassified DOJ Letter to FISA Court Highlights Severe Institutional Corruption – DOJ Blames FBI For Spygate…

Amid a series of documents released by the Senate Judiciary Committee [SEE HERE] there is a rather alarming letter from the DOJ to the FISA Court in July 2018 that points toward an institutional cover-up. [Link to Letter]
Before getting to the substance of the letter, it’s important to put the release in context. After the FISA Court reviewed the DOJ inspector general report, the FISC ordered the DOJ-NSD to declassify and release documents related to the Carter Page FISA application.
In the cover letter for this specific release to the Senate Judiciary and Senate Intelligence committees, the DOJ cites the January 7, 2020, FISA court order:
Keep in mind that prior to this release only the FISA court had seen this letter from the DOJ-National Security Division (DOJ-NSD). As we walk through the alarming content of this letter I think you’ll identify the motive behind the FISC order to release it.
First, the letter in question was sent by the DOJ-NSD to the FISA Court on July 12, 2018. It is critical to keep the date of the letter in mind as we review the content.
Aside from the date the important part of the first page is the motive for sending it. The DOJ is telling the court in July 2018: based on what they know the FISA application still contains “sufficient predication for the Court to have found probable cause” to approve the application. The DOJ is defending the Carter Page FISA application as still valid.
However, it is within the justification of the application that alarm bells are found. On page six the letter identifies the primary participants behind the FISA redactions:
As you can see: Christopher Steele is noted as “Source #1”. Glenn Simpson of Fusion-GPS is noted as “identified U.S. person” or “business associate”; and Perkins Coie is the “U.S-based law firm.”
Now things get very interesting.
On page #8 when discussing Christopher Steele’s sub-source, the DOJ notes the FBI found him to be truthful and cooperative.
This is an incredibly misleading statement to the FISA court because what the letter doesn’t say is that 18-months earlier the sub-source, also known in the IG report as the “primary sub-source”, informed the FBI that the material attributed to him in the dossier was essentially junk.
Let’s look at how the IG report frames the primary sub-source, and specifically notice the FBI contact and questioning took place in January 2017 (we now know that date to be January 12, 2017):
Those interviews with Steele’s primary sub-source took place in January, March and May of 2017; and clearly the sub-source debunked the content of the dossier itself.
Those interviews were 18-months, 16-months and 14-months ahead of the July 2018 DOJ letter to the FISC. The DOJ-NSD says the sub-source was “truthful and cooperative” but the DOJ doesn’t tell the court the content of the truthfulness and cooperation. Why?
Keep in mind this letter to the court was written by AAG John Demers in July 2018. Jeff Sessions was Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein was Deputy AG; Christopher Wray was FBI Director, David Bowditch is Deputy, and Dana Boente is FBI chief-legal-counsel.
Why would the DOJ-NSD not be forthcoming with the FISA court about the primary sub-source? This level of disingenuous withholding of information speaks to an institutional motive.
By July 2018 the DOJ clearly knew the dossier was full of fabrications, yet they withheld that information from the court and said the predicate was still valid. Why?
It doesn’t take a deep-weeds-walker to identify the DOJ motive.
In July 2018 Robert Mueller’s investigation was at its apex.
This letter justifying the application and claiming the current information would still be a valid predicate therein, speaks to the 2018 DOJ needing to retain the validity of the FISA warrant…. My research suspicion is that the DOJ needed to protect evidence Mueller had already extracted from the fraudulent FISA authority. That’s the motive.
In July 2018 if the DOJ-NSD had admitted the FISA application and all renewals were fatally flawed Robert Mueller would have needed to withdraw any evidence gathered as a result of its exploitation. The DOJ in 2018 was protecting Mueller’s poisoned fruit.
If the DOJ had been honest with the court, there’s a strong possibility some, perhaps much, of Mueller evidence gathering would have been invalidated… and cases were pending. The solution: mislead the court and claim the predication was still valid.
This is not simply a hunch, because that motive also speaks to why the FISC would order the current DOJ to release the letter.
Remember, in December the FISC received the IG Horowitz report; and they would have immediately noted the disparity between what IG Horowitz outlined about the FBI investigating Steele’s sub-source, as contrast against what the DOJ told them in July 2018.
The DOJ letter is a transparent misrepresentation when compared to the information in the Horowitz report. Hence, the court orders the DOJ to release the July letter so that everyone, including congressional oversight and the public can see the misrepresentation.
The court was misled; now everyone can see it.
The content of that DOJ-NSD letter, and the subsequent disparity, points to an institutional cover-up; and as a consequence the FISC also ordered the DOJ to begin an immediate sequestration effort to find all the evidence from the fraudulent FISA application. The proverbial fruit from the poisonous tree…. And yes, that is ongoing.
Moving on…
Two more big misstatements within the July letter appear on page #9. The first is the DOJ claiming that only after the application was filed did they become aware of Christopher Steele working for Fusion-GPS and knowing his intent was to create opposition research for the Hillary Clinton campaign. See the top of the page.
According to the DOJ-NSD claim the number four ranking official in the DOJ, Bruce Ohr, never told them he was acting as a conduit for Christopher Steele to the FBI. While that claim is hard to believe, in essence what the DOJ-NSD is saying in that paragraph is that the FBI hoodwinked the DOJ-NSD by not telling them where the information for the FISA application was coming from. The DOJ, via John Demers, is blaming the FBI.
The second statement, equally as incredulous, is at the bottom of page nine where the DOJ claims they had no idea Bruce Ohr was talking to the FBI throughout the entire time any of the FISA applications were being submitted. October 2016 through June 2017.
In essence the claim there is that Bruce Ohr was working with the FBI and never told anyone in the DOJ throughout 2016 and all the way past June 29th of 2017. That denial seems rather unlikely; however, once again the DOJ-NSD is putting the FBI in the crosshairs and claiming they knew nothing about the information pipeline.
Bruce Ohr, whose wife was working for Fusion-GPS and assisting Christopher Steele with information, was interviewed by the FBI over a dozen times as he communicated with Steele and fed his information to the FBI. Yet the DOJ claims they knew nothing about it.
Again, just keep in mind this claim by the DOJ-NSD is being made in July 2018, six months after Bruce Ohr was demoted twice (December 2017 and January 2018). If what the DOJ is saying is true, well, the FBI was completely off-the-rails and rogue.
Neither option speaks well about the integrity of either institution; and quite frankly I don’t buy the DOJ-NSD spin. Why? The reason is simple, the DOJ is claiming in the letter the predication was still valid… if the DOJ-NSD genuinely didn’t know about the FBI manipulation, they would be informing the court in 2018 the DOJ no longer supported the FISA application due to new information. They did not do that. Instead, in July 2018, they specifically told the court the predicate was valid, yet the DOJ-NSD knew it was not.
The last point about the July 2018 letter is perhaps the most jarring. Again, keep in mind when it was written Chris Wray is FBI Director, David Bowditch is Deputy and Dana Boente is FBI chief legal counsel.
Their own FBI reports, by three different INSD and IG investigations; had turned up seriously alarming evidence going back to the early 2017 time-frame; the results of which ultimately led to the DC FBI office losing all of their top officials; and knowing the letter itself was full of misleading and false information about FBI knowledge in/around Christopher Steele; this particular sentence is alarming:
“The FBI has reviewed this letter and confirmed its factual accuracy?”
Really?
As we have just shared, the July 2018 letter itself is filled with factual inaccuracies, misstatements and intentional omissions. So who exactly did the “reviewing”?
This declassification release raises more questions than any other in recent memory. Perhaps AG Bill Barr will now start asking some rather hard questions to FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Here’s the Full Letter. I strongly suggest everyone read the 14-pages slowly. If you know the background, this letter is infuriating…
.
All this is very interesting. Really.
But where is a law enforcement agency?? What is Barr doing? There have been more corrupt acts by entitled elites to fill a banana republic and NOTHING HAS BEEN DONE about any of it.
And more than enough time has past, and more than enough evidence has been gathered, and more than enough “process” has occurred.
How do you know? Are you an attorney, a lawyer or a legal expert? Have you ever prosecuted a high profile case let alone any case? Relax and give it time, this isn’t going to happen overnight. You just don’t flip a switch and expose corruption and take unethical, evil and powerful people with a snap of the fingers. Sit down, relax and stop complaining.
Great post T2020. Rational thinking. Enjoy the show everyone. This is likely to be just the start.
It only means bureaucrats have more layer upon layer of protection. The deep state is deep. Almost 90% of federal bureaucrats are the resistance. The arm of the demonrats. The cult members. They lie..they connive, they spy…they distort. It is a big club and we are not on it.
The only way is to vote straight MAGA and re elect PDJT. Starve the beasts.
And decentralize the bast**ds. Move as many as possible (and more) out of Virginia and as far away as possible. Closeness breeds.
I pray to God that Trump does just that in his 2nd term Move all the departments across every state in flyover country. Maybe we can get some honest descent people when all the DC RATS quit.
Yeah, just sit back while you continue to get screwed.
Meanwhile 3 years later we are all incarcerated and these seditious rat bastards are not.
AND, even if grand juries are convened they will be convened in the “District of Criminals” ensuring the seditious bastards will not be prosecuted. That’s some racket they got going on in the SWAMP.
Forget about the fact that Manafort was sent to prison at warp speed.
Apples and oranges. The Manafort case had been made years earlier and was laying dormant but dusted off and given new life due to Manafort’s role in helping plot the successful electoral strategy of orange man bad.
I ain’t buying.
The DOJ already decided to let Manafort walk years ago.
Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS fame and his damn wife had EVERYTHING to do with Manafort going to jail.
I watched a lot of American patriots prove this week that the only incarceration going on in this country is in the prison of the minds of the compliant.
I am living my life as I see fit right now and if any gestapo decides I’m to be arrested, the lawsuits will commence immediately. That they will understand.
Furthermore, why were Obama’s lawyer Greg Craig and the Podestas allowed to walk free when they are guilty of the same crimes as Manafort?
What about the statute of limitations?
START ASKING THE RIGHT DAMN QUESTIONS instead of waiting for Q !
“Justice delayed is justice denied” is a legal maxim meaning that if legal redress is available for a party that has suffered some injury, but is not forthcoming in a timely fashion, it is effectively the same as having no redress at all.” … [Wikipedia from a short article.] …….The people of America have suffered the injury, as part of their right to the democratic process.
1st Amendment to the US Constitution: “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress …”
~>This comment section is an ‘assembly’ of people to make our thoughts and voices known.
‘We the people’ ~ from the preamble to the US Constitution. … The lawyers, judges and bureaucrats are NOT alchemists. … Ultimately, most of us hope, “that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom ~ and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
…. There should be no ‘secrets’ to the ultimate legal process. The privacy of the innocent should be protected; the criminality of the culpable should be revealed.
Obviously, I too would like more transparency and a quicker process from the Justice Department.
You are mostly correct; typically it takes as long as it takes the democrats to regain control of government; then it goes away.
Also, don’t forget that for some of us “elders” this is not our first rodeo.
Sir:
The “overnight” you reference has been almost Four (4) years.
Trying to like and comment on your excellent post, but the software here won’t take my Likes, and every time I make a comment it is held for review by a moderator. Who knows if the Powers That Be will allow me to say something, but here goes: You are thinking more clearly than many here. We don’t want HASTY indictments, we want indictments that convict and stick through appeals.
I have been waiting 3.5 years for the Statute of Limitations to expire.
Maybe DP is not complaining. He could be frustrated with the system as many of us deplorables are.
I agree with you, Dan. We get a slow feed of the continuous corruption but have yet to see any consequences. Barr occasionally chimes in and tells us what we want to hear. President Trump is surrounded by Obama hold overs and haters. If all this is swept under the rug we can kiss the 2020 elections good bye. These evil people have an agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly, AG Barr has been clear, he’s only there to repair the ‘institutions’ not Justice for the American people, I would doubt Barr is telling Durham to reveal his findings after November, in case a democrat wins and Covid-19 inadvertently helped that delay – we’re going to need another AG in 2021. KAG!
<i.What is Barr doing?
Barr is the person responsible for the release of this letter.
At every point along the way you Barr haters ignore the things that he is doing and then claim he’s doing nothing. He and Durham aren’t going to finish their work on YOUR timeline, they’re going to do it on theirs.
Read the transcript of Barr’s interview with Laura Ingraham: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/10/ag-bill-barr-discusses-the-firing-of-ig-atkinson-the-ongoing-durham-investigation-and-current-fisa-abuse-issues/
LikeLiked by 1 person
My question is when did AG Barr find out about this letter, when did he actually read it and what has been his reaction to it since? Now that this is letter has been released he can be asked questions about it. AG Barr became AG on February 14, 2019 seven months after this letter was written. Who brought it to his attention and what was the context? Was it presented as supporting the Carter Page FISA application “sufficient predication for the Court to have found probable cause” or was it “can you believe this letter was submitted to the FISA Court?” Interesting days ahead for AG Barr. We’re about to find out where he really stands without having to guess!
Extraction of coup conspirators about to begin?
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/secret-national-guard-unit-ready-enforce-martial-law-washington-dc
Members of the Illinois 106th Aviation Battalion was called up under a federal statute placing them directly under the control of the Secretary of Defense. The soldiers, along with several Black Hawk helicopters, shipped out of Decatur, Illinois armory last month.
The first hints about this “secret mission” were included in a local Illinois newspaper’s report about the call-up of Illinois National Guard forces who were being deployed at Fort Belvoir outside Washington. In addition to their normal mission objectives, the report noted that the unit had also been assigned a bevy of unfamiliar tasks, including: evacuating officials, lawmakers and members of the judiciary aboard 106th Aviation Regiment helicopters.
My research suspicion is that the DOJ needed to protect evidence Mueller had already extracted from the fraudulent FISA authority. That’s the motive.
That and the 2018 election
These thieves stole the house and cost us at least 2 senate seats.
The 2018 elections were my FIRST thought. Keep up the lie a bit longer and maybe they can retake Congress, as well as more seats in the locals and Governors across the country.
2018 gave us some of the worst of the worst in Congress and in Governers. Look how many of these seats they even tried to steal after the election.
Is there anyone who trusts any of our elections anymore either? Just look at what they did to the Primaries.
LikeLiked by 11 people
All of this is sleight of hand! Delay delay delay. There is going to be a massive voter fraud in November and when that happens all of this goes away! I hate to be an Eeyore here but that’s the way it’s looking to me!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr didn’t have to do anything at all. Occam’s Razor.
That is the hope of the Establishment on both sides. They are like a man awakened in the night by someone shouting “Fire! Get out now!” who tells himself he is just having a bad dream and fall back to sleep.
LikeLike
Wha?
I do know this…… unless there are high level prosecutions I will not ever trust a DOJ/FBI/CIA official again. My trust is gone and has been and now has to be earned back but it will take quite an effort. Im not the only one as there are probably millions with my same loss of trust. It is dangerous and we deserve much much better. Prosecute the crimes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh don’t be fooled. Your dog is way behind the “asshats”.
The “asshats” know about everything; they are very aware all of their corruption.
They are simply covering it up to avoid being held responsible for their corruption and brought to justice.
And because the corruption runs all the way to the top, apparently now including the AG (as evidenced by a complete lack of action up to the present time), there’s no one left to legally hold them accountable.
The evidence is there, it is very apparent, the fruit of the poisoned tree is spread throughout government, and society, and we, the American people are suffering because of it.
This goes way beyond a soft coup, this points to the destruction of these United States as a sovereign entity.
Resist – I am thinking is a convenient cover story to the true nature of what was, is, happening, the hostile takeover of America from a foreign nation. Probably China, what with all of our elected officials being beholden to that particular nation.
This is treason, plain and simple, when you get down to the bones about it. Our elected officials are working for a foreign entity, and using plebes in the law enforcement community as their lackeys.
They no longer represent our nation. They should be dealt with accordingly.
Agreed,
Of all the lessons learned since PDJTs election.
The worldwide corruptive influence China has over Western politicians is the most alarming.
Think Feinstein and her Chinese chauffeur.
Of course PDJT has always known this, and the rats nest that was your Southern border.
China and Mexico..both run by Communists. Both with massive sway with politicians of all parties.
PDJT was the only one that took the two of them on..
Seems our constitution has safeguards in place for the office of the President and undo foreign influence. If Obama was found to be beholden to a foreign government, would that not bring all of his actions into question and thereby delivering a vehicle to be nullified?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anybody arrested today ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance,
This research and analysis is heady stuff and no wonder Nunes says people better go to gaol.
A previous poster suggests “ this will all just go away” has not being paying attention to PDJT.
Of all PDJTs attributes, his patience is the one that most impresses me. A weakness of mine tends to be impulsivity.
Watching PDJT and the patience he displays with all that has been thrown at he, his family and his friends is truly incredible.
The years of abuse,he has endured is disgusting. Yet he soldiers on, day after day with nary a complaint.
Just how many innocent folks have been damaged by these heartless parasites, all the while serious stuff was being ignored or covered up.
However IMO the tide has turned, and Rick Grenell will ensure more Sunlight.
My goodness America and the free world are blessed to have such a man at this time.
The swamp..my goodness what an odious group of criminal sociopaths, all in the mould of P44 and HRC.
God bless PDJT
Well said, young man, well said
Like!
Man! What a bunch of slimy crooks. The entire letter, hence, the entire premise for the investgation of our innocent president is a house made of cards. I am glad this letter is released. The truth about this phony investgation has long needed sunlight. We may not always understand God’s plan, but God always comes through for us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would like to see President TRUMP bring this up in the presser today and name names. He can remind everyone once again he was right, he and others were spied on with no predicate, to steal the 2016 election from the rightful President and take the vote away from the people.
They did it to HARASS the President, his family, his campaign, his friends, his administration, his companies, his associates, his supporters. They spied on all of them. They lied about all of them. They destroyed all of them, or are in the process of doing so.
He needs to remind everyone just how crooked the Obama admin and his cronies are, how crooked their Resistance is, and assure us their entire cabal will be punished to the full extent of the law, because as the DIMs like to say, NO ONE is above the law.
He needs to bring AG Barr on to tell us this is an ongoing criminal investigation and people will be going to jail, regardless of the fact that this is an election year. We will not let them steal another election, and we will not let a stupid political calendar get in the way of justice, because Justice Is Blind. Not under AG Barr or President TRUMP’s watch. NEVER AGAIN!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Proverbs 6:16-19 English Standard Version (ESV)
16 There are six things that the Lord hates,
seven that are an abomination to him:
17 haughty eyes, a lying tongue,
and hands that shed innocent blood,
18 a heart that devises wicked plans,
feet that make haste to run to evil,
19 a false witness who breathes out lies,
and one who sows discord among brothers.
Wow. Yet another massive, YUGE, bombshell. Revealing yet again the corruption and Constitution-shredding misconduct and criminality of the Obama DOJ and IC.
AS IF WE DIDN’T ALREADY KNOW ALL OF THIS.
“Big effing deal.” Wake me up when someone – ANYONE – is indicted. Let alone arrested or convicted.
This is going the way of the Hillary Clinton email investigation: We all knew what happened, there was plenty of evidence to show it … and they just kept dithering until the statute of limitations ran out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forgive my cynicism … but Durham will be wrapping up sometime after the election. Or perhaps he’ll wait until after Joe Biden’s inauguration in Jan. 2021 and then all the Obama holdovers who hunkered down and weathered the Trump Administration will be treated to the “mistakes were made, but no corrupt intent, nothing to see here”. And then they’ll all watch a 5-minute video about ethics and call it good.
Your cynicism is understandable, that’s been the M O forever. My optimism is based on Trump wanting his pound of flesh, and he has not been around forever. I know we all want to see justice prevail so we are on the same team.
Nah. They’ll just say they watched the 5-minute ethics video and call it good.
It’s like you’re not even trying to be objective. You and many others. You just want to proclaim defeat now, and then if it ends up nothing happens you’ll claim you were right.
Your opinion isn’t reasoned.. It’s just classic throw-in-the-towel pessimism, “they always get away with it”. You don’t want to have an opinion like that during a war, do you? It causes you to ignore some rather substantial signs that maybe this time they aren’t going to get away with it.
It’s a complex case. Read the transcript of Barr’s interview with Laura Ingraham: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/10/ag-bill-barr-discusses-the-firing-of-ig-atkinson-the-ongoing-durham-investigation-and-current-fisa-abuse-issues/ Keep in mind that Barr never needed to open an investigation and he never needs to give interviews.
Deja vu all over again.
My money says you were waiting around for Jeff Sessions to act too.
Your opinion isn’t reasoned.
Barr is there to protect the corrupt institutions.
Keep believing in the white knight riding in to save you.
There is a statute of limitations.
I won’t deny your assessment of my opinion: It is pessimistic in the extreme. But I do take issue with you saying I’m not objective. On the contrary, my comment is informed by experience.
Time after time we’ve seen the most egregious examples of corruption, with incontrovertible evidence, given a “declined to prosecute” and then the criminal goes on CNN and MSNBC piously proclaiming their incorruptible patriotism and expressing their outrage at having even been accused by Orange Man Bad.
Time after time, we’ve been told “wait for the report.” And then we wait. And the report comes out, and it’s every bit as damning as promised; and nothing happens. “Mistakes were made, no intent, nothing to see here.” And then the hope porn peddlers move the goal yet again: “I NEVER promised there would be arrests, or indictments, based on THIS … this is just a step along the WAY, you see. TRUST THE PLAN!”
So forgive my lack of optimism that Barr and Durham’s secret squirrel circus will produce anything more than all the other secret squirrel circuses. I’m not from Missouri, but you’ve gotta show me. Not buying the “tick-tock-boom” empty promises any more.
There is ONE driving motive here and one only: remove DJT and replace him with ANYONE who will reinstitute the corruption and graft of the shadow government. There will be NO pretense whatsoever in November – the vote fraud will be overt, belligerent and frantic. They will not even try to conceal their efforts. Why? Because everyone knows that the entire DOJ-FBI is rotted and infected ALL the way from the top to the bottom.
LikeLiked by 3 people
True, but PDJT is aware of this. In fact he has always been aware of massive voter fraud.
There will be a plan to combat it. As is usually the case PDJT is keeping his cards close to his chest.
IMO. He does need local citizens to get more involved though, many were apathetic in the 2018 Primaries. Especially in Southern California.
He needs us to not throw away the House or Senate majorities again. The people who failed to keep the House majority are largely to blame for every rotten thing that has happened since Jan 2019.
As always, I say to all readers: MAJORITIES ARE IMPORTANT. Majorities are more important than your individual candidates Vote straight GOP in Nov 2020. It’s really that simple.
Yeah, it’s that simple, vote for Romney.
RINO Paul Ryan was instrumental in losing the House. It was as if he planned who did and who did not receive campaign funding with Nancy Pelosi. Oh, hey…
While these institutions have been thoroughly corrupted, Barr must not step into this farce until the curtain calls are completed. Otherwise he becomes another actor in it.
The hubris of these people is really stunning. And it’s there not only because they are smug, arrogant a********, but because of an unbelievably biased, dumb, partisan press that never really questions anything done or said by anyone who is a Democrat. Just so awful and bad for the country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All totalitarians are “arrogant a********” because they truly believe they know more than anyone else how all things should be and believe they are just a special class above and better than the bourgeoisie in all ways.
The Big Ugly never really went away. It just dribbles out super slowly because first of all bureaucracies work slowly, and furthermore the guilty and the institution-protecters hope that if they drag their feet and go slowly enough, either 1. things will change and the revelations and likely consequences will be scotched (e.g., by a party change in the 2020 election outcome), or else 2. it will get to be so old that people won’t care any more (the 90s Clinton administration “that’s old news” method, where you jump straight from total denial to an opposite claim of outdatedness).
1) FISC blames DOJ
2) DOJ blames FBI
3) FBI blames CIA
4) CIA blames John Brennan
5) John Brennan contracts WhuFlu from Chris Cuomo’s wife
6) Problem Solved
“Nothing to see here, move along, move along…” – The Deep State
Hillary Clinton blows the smoke from the barrel of her pistol…
The “OCTOBER” Surprise Translated…”Ohr provided information concerning Source#1(Steele) contact with an “Identified News Organization”(Mother Jones-David Corn) in October 2016. Ohr informed the FBI that the Identified US Person(Glenn Simpson FGPS) who hired Steele DIRECTED Steele to Speak To The Press as that was what Simpson had hired Steele to do,….” FGPS was hired by Perkins-Coie, who was hired by Hillary and DNC… Now we know why Steele Broke FBI rules and Leaked… He was ORDERED TO, by Hillary.!!!
Wray is about to fall on his sword in hopes everything goes away?
This article ridiculing POTUS’s Tweets about Obama wiretapping him may need a bit of a rewrite to fact-check the fact-checkers:
FactCheck Posts
Revisiting Trump’s Wiretap Tweets
By Eugene Kiely
Posted on September 22, 2017
https://www.factcheck.org/2017/09/revisiting-trumps-wiretap-tweets/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where is Hillary? This has always been all about Hillary. Just ask her.
Ohr testified in October, 2018 that:
(1) He knew of no “policy” that required him to inform his superiors (Yates, Lynch) of his “out of channels” contacts with Steele (2016-17), and all he was learning about Steele’s funding, bias, etc. (Remember, Ohr was NOT in DOJ/NSD. So he left them in the dark.
(2) He did, however, keep “professional prosecutors” (Weissman and Ahmad!!!) abreast of what he was learning from Steele, so that they would be ready if Steele’s information uncovered potential crimes that should be investigated/prosecuted. Note that Weissman and Ahmad were also not in DOJ/NSD. (IIRC correctly they were in the “financial frauds” division or the like.)
Before informing the FISA Court in July. 2018 that Ohr was a rogue, lone wolf actor within DOJ, did DOJ ask Weissman what they knew and when they knew it? Who else they informed at DOJ?
Draw your own conclusions, folks.
Didn’t he also claim that he didn’t know that his wife was working for Fusion GPS? Or that he never ever spoke to her about exactly what it was that he was working on?
Did anyone ever ask him what he thought when his wife installed a radio in their garage and started spending so much time out there? lol
The thing is, they never stop. It would be one thing to publish them for past crimes, but the crime spree continues unabated to this day and the injury to the nation is immense. Nothing and no one stops them but their own incompetence….then it’s right on to the next attempt. They haven’t let up for years and never will of their own accord.
So true. Nothing will stop them or slow them down except PROSECUTION or Death.
What is the likelihood of President Trump draining the swamp when the majority of appointed engineers-in-charge are obama holdovers and sympathizers?
And Dana Boente, the top FBI legal beagle is still employed……………
lmao @ “As you can see: Christopher Steele is noted as “Source #1”. Glenn Simpson of Fusion-GPS is noted as “identified U.S. person” or “business associate”; and Perkins Coie is the “U.S-based law firm.””
Really great sources there, FBI. All paid for by Clinton.
Maybe this is why Hillary didn’t run again. I always thought it was because of her failing health, or she couldn’t stand the thought of losing twice to Trump. But maybe she was worried that it would ramp up all efforts to expose her and the Dems. So they put Biden in her place figuring he had less baggage. lol
When there are no repercussions to lying and covering up it will continue. It’s really not a hard concept to grasp. DOJ/FBI are looking worse and worse as documents come out.
The declassification of this letter is certainly helpful. The economy of our nation and the health of citizens are being secured. Payback will follow.
Praying for you Sundance. Thank you for your work.
“The court was mislead?”
Anybody reading the first Page application would think it’s a aspiring author with no more than a high school education and a dull imagination.
But FISC udges approved this initial application on concocted statements attributed to Page and Papadapolous along with what the FBI suspected, felt, thought, and a few news articles sourced from the conspirators with zero factual evidence to back any of it up!
Yea, Lindsey great idea to renew the kangaroo courts authority!
The FISC judges approved it because it said “VERIFIED” at the top, the FBI claimed that they had verified everything. Comey, Yates, and everyone else who signed off on those applications knew they weren’t verified.
I am not buying the FISA Court’s spin of judicial naivety – releasing the letter as if they too were duped by the FBI and DoJ.
Everyone inside the Beltway knew what was going on. Even if these judges could not sniff out the crooked federal cops and lawyers lying to them, they damn sure do not deserve the power to decide which American citizens have Constitutional rights and which of us do not.
Burn it all down including the Patriot Act and FISA.. The corruption is complete. No citizen is to be surveilled or spied upon without probable cause shown in open court. This means no pre-crime data collection either. Get out of your offices, pound the streets, do the hard work and get a damn warrant before so much as a IP address is traced.
What is missing here, no reference whatsoever to the many known instances of illegal spying on American citizens by the FBI and its subcontractors which were summarized so brilliantly by Sundance a few days ago. Based on this evidence, which everyone including the Judges on the FISA court knew of, it was obvious that the Justice/FBI seeking the FISA warrants were continuing their illegal attempt to take down Trump. I find it hard to believe that the FISA judges didn’t know then and now what was going on right before their noses. But yet they continue in this endless game to take no action on the fraud which was and continues to occur before them. This is not rocket science. Ever since Admiral Roger’s blew the whistle on this massive criminal sedition by the Obama administration everyone involved had cause to take action to stop it, but instead the bureaucrats and the Court go on and on with this mindless legal process arguing how many angels can stand on the head of a needle. It will not end because everyone, except the Admiral, involved is corrupt. Yeah, and don’t forget, he reported it to President Trump soon after he entered office…thus the chief law enforcement officer knew of everything since the get go, yet he has taken no action to end this farce.
So much new stuff to peruse. And so much yet to come related to sequestration. It is heartening to see that the FISA Court may actually be saying “enough is enough” and will actually start to hold the affiants accountable for their prosecution abuses.
What the Farkas! Remember her?
Who was more sleepy and dumb that Joe Biden and Robert Mueller?
Jeff Sessions. How does he explain doing nothing?
“Members of the Illinois 106th Aviation Battalion was called up under a federal statute placing them directly under the control of the Secretary of Defense. The soldiers, along with several Black Hawk helicopters, shipped out of Decatur, Illinois armory last month.
The first hints about this “secret mission” were included in a local Illinois newspaper’s report about the call-up of Illinois National Guard forces who were being deployed at Fort Belvoir outside Washington. In addition to their normal mission objectives, the report noted that the unit had also been assigned a bevy of unfamiliar tasks, including: evacuating officials, lawmakers and members of the judiciary aboard 106th Aviation Regiment helicopters.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/secret-national-guard-unit-ready-enforce-martial-law-washington-dc
Anyone want to speculate on what this could be? Extraction of coup conspirators?
I sure would not want to be Chris Wray at this point. He may not be guilty within the initial coup but it is clear that he is part of the coverup crew. It’s a shame for him that he is going to go down for covering up other’s crimes. It did not need to go down like this for him but he made his choices and now he will reap the consequences.
Fire everyone on the top 3 floors of the FBI today. Take the rest and place them under the direction of the military. The FBI’s job has been to protect the elite of this country and they have done one hell of a job.
I have saved in my personal texts these (and other) CTH posts as well as the senate letters/primary sourcing. I have done the same for Flynn related court documents and the recent FISA court demand letter. No offense sundance, but some folks don’t view sites like CTH as “up to the level of cnn/msnbc or the daily show” 🙂 I save yours/and primary sourcing for instant rebuttal should I need them.
Anyway, I see only 1-2 reasons for these releases. Grenell and Ratcliffe. That it came from the senate committee itself leads me to believe, they know there are folks in charge now that ain’t messing around and watching paint dry.
