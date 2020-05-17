President Trump Discusses Unmasking of Flynn and Obama’s Political Surveillance – ie. “Obamagate”…

Maria Bartiromo broadcasts a taped interview with President Trump discussing the topic of Obamagate and how the IC, FBI and DOJ was weaponized against the Trump campaign and incoming administration.
This interview is interesting as to how much President Trump is aware of what took place.
.
During the Obama administration the NSA database was continually used to conduct surveillance. This is the critical point that leads to understanding the origin of “Spygate”, or “Obamagate” as it unfolded in the Spring and Summer of 2016.
Initially in December 2015 there were 17 republican candidates that all could be potential targets for political surveillance and opposition research. However, when Donald Trump won New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina the field was significantly whittled. Trump, Cruz, Rubio, Kasich and Carson remained.
On Super Tuesday, March 2, 2016, Donald Trump won seven states (VT, AR, VA, GA, AL, TN, MA) it was then clear that Trump was the GOP frontrunner with momentum to become the presumptive nominee. On March 5th, Trump won Kentucky and Louisiana; and on March 8th Trump won Michigan, Mississippi and Hawaii.
The next day, March 9th, NSA security alerts warned internal oversight personnel that something sketchy was going on.
This timing is not coincidental. As FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer later wrote in her report, “many of these non-compliant queries involved the use of the same identifiers over different date ranges.” Put another way: attributes belonging to a specific individual(s) were being targeted and queried, unlawfully. Given what was later discovered, it seems obvious the primary search target, over multiple date ranges, was Donald Trump.
There were tens-of-thousands of unauthorized search queries; and as Judge Collyer stated in her report, there is no reason to believe the 85% non compliant rate was any different from the abuse of the NSA database going back to 2012.
As you will see below the NSA database was how political surveillance was being conducted during Obama’s second term in office. However, when the system was flagged, and when NSA Director Mike Rogers shut down “contractor” access to the system, the system users needed to develop another way to get access.
Mike Rogers shuts down access on April 18, 2016. On April 19, 2016, Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson’s wife, Mary Jacoby visits the White House. Immediately thereafter, the DNC and Clinton campaign contract Fusion GPS… who then hire Christopher Steele.
Knowing it was federal “contractors”, outside government with access to the system, doing the unauthorized searches, the question becomes: who were the contractors?
The possibilities are quite vast. Essentially anyone the FBI or intelligence apparatus was using could have participated. Crowdstrike was a known FBI contractor; they were also contracted by the DNC. Shawn Henry was the former head of the FBI office in DC and is now the President of Crowdstrike Services; a rather dubious contractor for the government and a politically connected data security and forensic company.
Henry testified to congress that Crowdstrike was an FBI contractor providing intelligence:
Additionally, James Comey’s special friend Daniel Richman was an unpaid FBI “special employee” with security access to the database. Nellie Ohr began working for Fusion-GPS on the Trump project in November 2015 and she was a CIA contractor; and it’s entirely likely Glenn Simpson or people within his Fusion-GPS network were also contractors for the intelligence community.
Remember the Sharyl Attkisson computer intrusions? It’s all part of this same network; Attkisson even names Shawn Henry as a defendant in her ongoing lawsuit.
All of the aforementioned names, and so many more, held a political agenda in 2016.
It seems likely if the NSA flags were never triggered then the contracted system users would have continued exploiting the NSA database for political opposition research; which would then be funneled to the Clinton team. However, once the unauthorized flags were triggered, the system users (including those inside the official intelligence apparatus) needed to find another back-door to continue… Again, the timing becomes transparent.
Immediately after NSA flags were raised March 9th; the same intelligence agencies began using confidential human sources (CHS’s) to run into the Trump campaign. By activating intelligence assets like Joseph Mifsud and Stefan Halper the IC (CIA, FBI) and system users had now created an authorized way to continue the same political surveillance operations.
When Donald Trump hired Paul Manafort on March 28, 2016, it was a perfect scenario for those doing the surveillance. Manafort was a known entity to the FBI and was previously under investigation. Paul Manafort’s entry into the Trump orbit was perfect for Glenn Simpson to sell his prior research on Manafort as a Trump-Russia collusion script two weeks later.
The shift from “unauthorized exploitation of the NSA database” to legally authorized exploitation of the NSA database was now in place. This was how they continued the political surveillance. This is the confluence of events that originated “spygate”, or what officially blossomed into the FBI investigation known as “Crossfire Hurricane” on July 31.
If the NSA flags were never raised; and if Director Rogers had never initiated the compliance audit; and if the political contractors were never blocked from access to the database; they would never have needed to create a legal back-door, a justification to retain the surveillance. The political operatives/contractors would have just continued the targeted metadata exploitation.
Once they created the surveillance door, Fusion-GPS was then needed to get the FBI known commodity of Chris Steele activated as a pipeline. Into that pipeline all system users pushed opposition research.
We caught Them we caught them!
“They got sloppy”
📝
Was always my belief as “they” put their corrupt activities into print!
The original phrase was….
We caught them. We caught them ALL
ALL to me includes the Top Dogs!
Dogs. How apropos. Lest we insult true canines.
But nobody is in jail.
So refresh my memory, who advised picking Manafort? And why?
Excellent question. Thinking a set-up? I know I am.
Yes, who? Then follow the chain of associates back from there. How many republicans will be involved? That’s the interesting part.
He was only used by the campaign because never trumpers were trying to pull shenanigans at the convention to take the nomination from President Trump. Paul Manafort was the preeminent expert on the nomination of Republican Party who was available & willing to make sure that shenanigans were shut down. He IIRC volunteered though other members who were part of the campaign team. Who exactly don’t vouched for him i don’t remember.
Believable. Thanks.
If I remember correctly, it was Bannon. And Manafort had a specific duty, that of securing super-delegates, which he carried out exceptionally well. He was let go after mission accomplished.
That’s my recall Sunshine. Manafort was a power broker and with all power comes a history. I think if the Trump campaign had any inkling that the Russia hoax would become what it did they may have reconsidered. The fact is there is and never was any way in hell PDJT was a surrogate or puppet of Putin. Perhaps ego but more likely honor, no way PDJT would play that role; it’s laughable.
Many of the MAGA policies are against Russia’s interests, particularly strengtheng the US Military, and his energy policies. Russia’s foreign earnings are almost entirely depend upon the energy market. The last thing Russia wants is the US to press ahead with fracking and pipeplines, to become energy independent suppress energy prices and compete with Russia on the world wide energy markets.
And DJT is a true patriot who loves his country. He would not sell it out to Russia, and if he was a Russian puppet he would have been unable to have pursued his MAGA agenda, and put that in place.
I have said from the outset, the mere suggestion that Russia would prefer DJT over HRC is laughable. HRC was continuity Obama, and we all know what he said on the hot mic. Russia already knew that HRC was willing to compromise America, eg Uranium One, and they had paid hundreds of billions into the Clinton Foundation, and would have wanted some pay back, on that investment. HRC is well known as a guun for hire, and pay to play, and as the saying goes, never trust a person that cannot be bought for money. HRC is the perfect candidate, not DJT.
Given the choice, it is obvious that Russia would prefer HRC over DJT any day. NO wonder it is beging to emerge that the IC community suppressed info that Russia preferred HRC over Trump.
Sorry, I mean millions, not billions.
There is also Thomas J. Barrack, according to these:
https://www.justsecurity.org/46464/timeline-paul-manaforts-relationship-trump-world/
I just remember Team Trump needed someone to work the convention and Manafort was known to have the expertise to pull it off.
John McCain….Manafort worked for McCain on his presidential campaign
Manafort worked for PDJT for a short time; he accomplished his mission and more importantly, he did not stab the President in the back.
It was President Trump’s friend Tom Barrack.
House report on Snowden is critical to understanding President Trump’s frame of reference.
https://www.hsdl.org/?view&did=797546
Oh noes! I got a “No views for you!!” 😁
CM-TX: Weird, I was able to view. Hmmm.
CM-TX — I was able to open it. Could be your browser maybe?
It’s not hard to see why Durham has so much time invested in this, and the security for it no to leak out to the press. There are more tentacles to this story than a hydra.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can’t wait for another strongly worded letter from AG Barr and extensive 4 hour ethics training from FBI Director Wray …
THAT will teach them.
Sidney Powell for AG!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trumpslider: Very Dependable; got your AG Barr Bashing in today.
After getting beat up for 3 1/2 years, it’s official now: Our President is now getting soft on crime. 50 year sentences for those failed coupists? That’s all? Are you kidding around with us?
We can only hope our good POTUS is still sharing some of his dry, calculated wit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given the age of the perpetrators, 50 years is effectively a life sentence.
While I am fond of public hangings, life in prison is an acceptable alternative.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ll be out and teaching at Berkley first dem President.
Sundance — On that wonderful pictorial graphic, you need to add a horizontal line from Ohr to Weissman and Ahmad. Weissman in particular has RICHLY earned his spot in this Hall of Shame.
You could then, using a wider footprint, occasionally link the existing graphic to the “Mueller team circle.”
The Criminal Enterprise began in the Obama Administration, but later moved wholesale — with Weissman and Ahmad being the linchpins — into the SCO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Romney’s election was given the same treatment as Trump by Obama’s criminals, this was not the first time these intelligence and law tricks were used. I strongly suspect criminal dirt on Romney was uncovered and used to force him to throw the election. Even now it is being used on Romney.
Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts is also bent, in the pocket of Obama. Who knows who else? Lindsey? Trey?
I agree. This wasn’t Obama’s first spy clown rodeo. And it’s true that things started getting weird in 2012. Right after Obama got slapped around by Romney in the first debate. All of a sudden everything started to break Obamas way. Strangely so, with Romney taking a dive in the 2nd debate and then disappearing until after the election. The leaked audio was probably a spy recording the meeting, where Romney truthfully said that people on welfare weren’t going to vote for him. But Obama has something a lot juicier than that. He OWNS Romney. Roberts too. Obama spied on everyone and blackmailed everyone. And he’s still doing it. Even the The Pope.
Again, though, how do we separate out illegality from Woods Protocol violations. Remember, the Patriot Act gives them every right to surveill in the case of “national security “
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need to TOTALLY get rid of the, “Patriot” Act!!!
nojuanimportante—-Ahhh, but remember, this was NOT a case of “national security”, although they have and are making it out to be!!! I call BS on that malarky!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hear ya, but when you have plausible deniability, it takes a rat. A big one
I believe there were whispers in the halls of congress that many were aware of the surveillance that was going on. No one dared to shine sunlight on the corrupt activities. Many at the time, on both sides, hated the unknown who goes by the name of Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“I do want to congratulate the former president on his new job as press secretary for the candidate locked in the basement. Good job. We’ll be happy to see you out there on the trail.” – Peter Navarro.
I think the general campaign is well underway.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Any leaks about what took place at Camp David this weekend?
LikeLike
Gingergal—ROFLOL!!! Did he really say that? I missed it! Darn!!!
He did! He was on Judge Janine Pirro on Fox.
Now if we can get PT to also say…..
Where is the Wiener Laptop?
And where are the 47 Hammer Hard Drives?
And where are MIfsud’s phones?
And where are HRC’s 33K emails from her unsecured server?
And where did the 10K in cash come from that they gave PapaD?
And where is the deposition from Julian Assange on how Wikileaks got the DNC emails?
And where is the original 302?
And where is the missing FIB report to the gang of 8 when they came before them as Nunes said to tell them Flynn didn’t lie?
Amazing when you think that ALL of this evidence is accessible to Barr and the Boys IMO.
We Know. How long Mr. Barr??
We Know. How long Mr. Barr??
He’s been asking for the 33,000 emails since the campaign started.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I desperately want Trump to win in November. But at the same time, I want him to task Jared and Stephen Miller with putting together a nation-wide presentation for the American public which blows the whole thing up in the event of a loss in November. Names are to be named, crimes are to be exposed, corruption is to be made public; Senate, House, State, DOJ, FBI, CIA, IRS, everything to be outed. No-holds barred. Start preparing it now and let’s hope it never has to be used, but if need be, it must be. The nation deserves to fully understand the truth and come to grips with the depth of the corruption that is our government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dar, Trump is not one to take a hit and not strike back ten fold…. I would venture to say that your very valid suggestion is already in play…
That said, I am of the opinion that, even the democrats can’t cheat enough to get crazy uncle joe out of the basement and into the White House…
But your point is well taken…
Even with Mike as the replacement for Biden!
Transcript?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wine simple thing you could do Mr. President is ask Mr. Grenell to respond and provide the declassified documents Ty Clevenger is requesting. This would go a lone way in exposing the DNC Hack Fraud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bogey—THAT’s a great idea!!!
And, are we to assume that with this massive abuse of the NSA database, for the purpose of Political Survellence, that the,Republican leadership in Congress were OBLIVIOUS?
HOW would that be POSSIBLE? Enemy action eventually triggers a recognition and responce. If one of your candidates is “taken out” by a scandal, you chock it up to a mistake, or fate.
But “Once,..? Happenstance.
Twice,..? Coincidence.
THIRD time,…Enemy action!”
A valuable maxim in war, and politics.
There is simply NO WAY that such a massive operation could have been inderway since at least 2012, without the Republican leadership becoming aware of it.
And yet, we see NO attempt by Republican leadership to “blow the whistle”,…and in fact every time they had the opportunity to shut it down, during the various FISA renewals, they didn’t even want HEARINGS on it, and rejected any suggestions to modify it, or put in place additional safeguards.
WHY?
I submit the most logical explanation is because some of those un-named contractors were working for McConnell and the Congressional Republicon leadership.
WHAT a valuable tool, for undermining the campaign of a primary challenger!
Occams razor; the simplest answer, is usually correct. Obama wasn’t the only one exploiting this illegal access for political gain.
Which is why Ryan did what he did, gifting the gavel to Nancy, so she could set up impeachment. And, why Mitch has done what he has done, which is everything he could, to undermine PDJT, without exposing himself, including NO public hearings on Obamagate, dictating PDJT’s cabinet, etc.
And, if you look back at the timeline, Republican party figured out, early on, that they were NOT going to be able to prevent PDJT from getting the nomination. They tried all the standard tricks, but from the escalator ride on, he was leading,..and what he said when he came down the escalator was anti-thetical to what the RNC leadership was peddling.
And so, it is my belief that just as McStain (with McConnells endorsement) approached Obama admin and asked/suggested that the IRS be used to illegally target Tea party,….
McStain similarly carried the ORIGINAL IDEA for the Insurance policy to Obama admin.
Congressional Republicons originated the idea, and so implicit in their ‘request’ (just as with IRS/Tea Party) was the ‘promise’ that if the,scheme was exposed, Congressional Republicans would work to cover it up, and insure no accountability,…BECAUSE they were complicit, themselves.
Its the only explanation that explains their otherwise inexplicable behavior.ř
If Democrats and Republicans were all in on the coup together (and I’ve no doubt they were) that would explain the President’s reluctance to bring down the hammer of truth, at least until he can secure his second term in office. First, he couldn’t have accomplished anything of note the first few years if both sides were *openly* gunning for him. So he allowed them their *short-lived* victories (crossfire hurricane, Ukraine whistleblower) while he reset trade and foreign policy and choked off their funding sources.
As long as these slimy Republican TRAITORS continue to seek “cover,” Trump can exert considerable leverage in their ongoing policy negotiations regarding trade and immigration.
How can they *openly* ambush him prior to his re-election, with the Big Ugly dangling over their heads?
I think they were terrfied… and just like lyndsey is terrified now, he doesnt even feel save supporting the President of the United States.
this black mail operation must be accounted for with Death penalties through military tribunals.
Dutchman’s analysis nails many Rhino’s hides to the wall!
Equally important though is the FACT that the Deep State – in the aggregate – routinely and illegally leverages the intelligence powers of the government to SPY on each other, their minions and regular citizens, resulting in a cache of blackmail materials ready for use on any politician, bureaucrat – or even regular citizen, remember Joe the Plumber? – who dares to step out of line. “Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime!” as they say.
President Trump and Ric Grenell are clearly prepared to blow it all up. The Turtle and the rest of the Rhinos need to prepare accordingly. The Honey Badger, Ric Grenell just don’t care. I would be surprised if he produced just about everything Ty Clevinger aked for inhis May 7 letter.
Would NOT be surprised
RedNeck—THAT would be sweet, if Grenell produced the materials Ty Clevinger asked for!!!
Leverage has no bounds or border. It doesn’t matter if you are Democrat or Republican or Judge or CEO.
FUTURE LEVERAGE must cover EVERYONE, that’s it purpose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dutch—BINGO!!! Winner, winner, chicken dinner!!!
And following his inauguration, one could expect that none of these politicians could stop, cold turkey, with their continued foreign sellout of our middle class. Makes one wonder what was discussed at the table during that infamous “Quiet Before the Storm” photo of POTUS and his military brass with Admiral Michael S. Rogers seated at its head.
The abuses go back much further than 2012 — don’t forget that Brennan, Comey, Mueller et. al. were in government committing crimes long before we had Obama… makes me wonder if Obama was their “Manchurian Candidate” or not, whether they selected him and protected him with their media allies (since the media is essentially an extension of the intelligence agencies).
They call it the Patriot Act because that’s what it’s meant to target, not what it’s meant to protect.
"To Serve Man"
“To Serve Man”
Anybody arrested today?
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are running out the clock …
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry to say that is my fear
hey billy – we arent arresting people in this one – cut it out.
this is military tribunal level stuff.
there no clock for this – they feel if they can win the election they are saved..
so the military HAS until election knowing NO MURDER will happen becuase the coup feels its all about the election. that means from now till elecion no DANGER is…
you make the coup feel they have a chance – you lose LEGAL ARGUMENTS to coax them into a winning mood. and then you complete the military operation
LikeLiked by 1 person
There will be no military tribunals.
Repeat. There will be NO military tribunals.
Geesh.
As in the case of the Lord, when He punishes for something, He lays out exactly what was done, why it was done, and the consequences of the actions, and finally, the punishment is served.
First, the case is built, documented, presented, then sentenced.
We are in the case building phase right now, in terms of justice, and when everything is built and displayed, the sentence will be passed and the punishment delivered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does the President sound like he believes something will be done about all this?
I am sure he hopes so. At a minimum we have Grenell and get some sunlight!
My hope is that he appoints Sidney Powell to AG after landslide win in November and then we will see real justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m thinking the minute the Flynn case is officially dismissed, PT makes her WH Justice Czar to “help” ensure AG Barr, Wray and Durham are turning over all the necessary rocks of evidence.
After all everyone needs a helping hand every now and then.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trumplandslide—Oh Sidney Powell as AG, and General Flynn as Director of FBI would be SWEET!!!!
LikeLike
Ok, we know who the players are and we also know most of them have been to our law schools so they know how to play the game of “catch me if you can!”
Has anybody been caught? How long does this game take to play?
If Trump loses this November, I guess that game will be called to the clock running out. If not, when will the bloodhounds working for Trump come home with any perps? How long do you intend to wait before you say…
“All talk, no action!”
If Trump loses in early Nov, he will release everything.
Everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
As usual, thank you for this, Sundance.
I noticed you words: “…intelligence assets like Joseph Mifsud and Stefan Halper the IC (CIA, FBI).”
There are two important differences between Halper and Mifsud. Halper is a known U.S. IC asset who, presumably, was put on the Trump Campaign AFTER the investigation was opened.
But, Mifsud:
1) Was claimed by the Deep State to be a Russian Operative. Mueller termed him, in a slight of hand which shows he was corrupt, as a “someone with contacts to Russia”…as anyone could have who ever even traveled there. There has been no acknowledgement by U.S., Italy, or U.K. that he was actually a Western Asset, or an assertion that he was Russian—though we KNOW he was not, he was a CIA/FBI Asset—all of which shows undoubtedly, Crime, Conspiracy and Cover-Up, because of No. 2 below.
2) Mifsud, planted…planted—I say…the bogus information with Papadoulis, which STARTED THE WHOLE THING. If he was working for Western Intelligence…then the crime is clear–more than just entrapment, the beginning of the whole conspiracy to frame Trump—and it should be only a matter of drawing up the Indictments—-which should have taken three months, at most, and we are over three years.
In short, why has not Mifsud been more clearly exposed by our Government, and why has not Fox, at least, done more to educate the Public that if Mifsud was working for the CIA or FBI— crimes were clearly committed and indictments must ensue?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And I would ask, we know Barr and Durham went to Italy and “gathered up” Mifsud’s phones.
So where are those pieces of evidence.
Bogey, Barr and Durham will not release anything until they bring their actual cases to trial… They are looking for cases they can win… It isnt what you know but what you can prove…
Here is a video from Epoch Times that yo might have seen that basically lays out that theory…
Not sure about Misfud? Ask PDJT to give Gina a call over at the CIA and tell her to bring ALL the documents including pay records she has on Misfiud………and to bring an undated letter of HER resignation in case its asked for. Give her 24 hours to respond.
Who’s next?
MAGA
As Slim Pickens once said, “what’ll that a*#hole think of next?”
As Slim Pickens once said, "what'll that a*#hole think of next?"
The Donald better have The Rook. He will need to play it to no win a hand but to end the game otherwise these people will destroy he and his family when his term is over. This is war. Not politics as usual. Like the Quick and The Dead…you have to kill your opponent. Not wound him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have always thought it was Brennan’s old company, The Analysis Corporation. They pull they search from the NSA database (unredacted) courtesy of the illegal FBI access (so it looks like incidental FISA 7), TAC hands the intel (now stripped of any minimal NSA/FISA protections) off to Brennan, who in turn gives it to Schiff and Pelosi as part of an “”intel briefing (it now has a Top Secret cover of disclosure), then Pelosi and Schiff give it to the DNC through Wasserman-Schultz, and then onto Hillary. I bet there is quite a bit-o-felony on Wiener’s lap top and on Wasserman’s laptop that Imran Awan left behind. Explains why Brennan, Schiff, and Pelosi are so crazy to get Trump, they have enough felonies to keep their dead bodies locked away for a thousand years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1) 2012-2016 – NSA Contractor Program – There were TENS-OF-THOUSANDS of unauthorized search queries; and as Judge Collyer stated in her report, there is no reason to believe the 85% non compliant rate was any different from the abuse of the NSA database going back to 2012.
2) 2009-2012/13 – Hammer Program which was flipped from an Foreign Intelligence Tool to a Domestic Intelligence Tool to spy on Americans.
“I produced 600 million pages. If you printed out each page it would be thirty miles high stacked one on top of another. The information is very sensitive information. They collected google searches, credit cards, phone records, images, pictures, anything and everything, and they did it for one reason: LEVERAGE. They didn’t know when, but they knew sooner or later they would need that information to use for those leverage against a person … The amount of information is mind-boggling, and I gave all of that to FBI Director Comey’s office.”
So add these 2 periods of abuse together (Tens of Thousands & 600M pages) and IMO it sure seems MASSIVE!
So yes, as PT said, they wanted to take down a sitting President as an insurance policy but was it really to hide these two periods of massive spying on Americans using the Hammer Program from 2009-2012 & then NSA Contractors from 2012-2016?
All designed for FUTURE LEVERAGE according to a Registered WB.
I love this President. Please make sure he is reelected with Republican majorities in both Houses. Without the latter, he’ll have to be vetoing nearly every bill and changing the judiciary will be impossible. Without the former, it will be the end of the Republic.
I love this President. Please make sure he is reelected with Republican majorities in both Houses. Without the latter, he'll have to be vetoing nearly every bill and changing the judiciary will be impossible. Without the former, it will be the end of the Republic.
President Trump fully understands what they did then, are doing now, and will do to him and his wonderful family if he doesn’t take them down. He will take them down, he has no choice.
If you were to assume Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone, this is the biggest political crime in this country since John Wilkes Booth, but still the highest levels of government.
You can damn bet Trump is being kept well-informed.
The Trump campaign was spied on, the Cruz campaign was spied on, the Rubio campaign was spied on. All front runner GOP campaigns were spied on.
On the other side of the aisle, the Bernie campaign was spied on.
The only campaign NOT spied on was the Clinton campaign.
I wonder who was doing the spying…
