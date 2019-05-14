Investigating the Investigators – AG Barr Working with CIA and ODNI…

Against the backdrop of media reports surrounding U.S. Attorney John Durham, and an investigation into potentially corrupt 2016 investigators, perhaps it’s worthwhile to pause, evaluate, reset the outlook and review the backstories.
There’s room for cautious optimism, but there’s also reason to temper expectations. First within the latest Fox News report, the following is noted:
Fox News – […] Durham, known as a “hard-charging, bulldog” prosecutor, according to a source, will focus on the period before Nov. 7, 2016—including the use and assignments of FBI informants, as well as alleged improper issuance of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants. Durham was asked to help Barr to “ensure that intelligence collection activities by the U.S. Government related to the Trump 2016 Presidential Campaign were lawful and appropriate.”
A source also told Fox News that Barr is working “collaboratively” on the investigation with FBI Director Chris Wray, CIA Director Gina Haspel, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, and that Durham is also working directly with Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who is currently reviewing allegations of misconduct in issuance of FISA warrants, and the role of FBI informants during the early stages of the investigation. (read more)
If this report is correct; and if this review parameter is accurate as described; then Durham is ONLY looking at the gross intelligence activity prior to the 2016 election.
This is pertinent because it means Durham is NOT looking at the DOJ/FBI corrupt activity that surrounds the Mueller probe, Rod Rosenstein, corrupt current FBI agents/officials; corrupt investigative outcomes and cover-ups that occurred during 2017 and 2018 (James Wolfe etc.)… Regardless of disposition, career DOJ and FBI employees (ie. Mueller’s staff of workers), will remain safe under this limited review. Keep this in mind.
Recently Attorney General Bill Barr delivered a farewell address during the departure of DAG Rod Rosenstein. Many people took the highly visible back-slapping internecine send-off to mean that Rosenstein was departing as an honorable soldier; and Barr’s praise of Rosenstein was evidence of his honorable character… Et cetera, Et cetera.
But what was the alternative?
Was it possible for U.S. Attorney General William Barr to publicly outline the years-long gross abuses and inherent corruption of the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation in full public visibility? Was it possible for him to verbally destroy the reputations of all participating members within both organizations over the past three years? Of course not.
Think about the ramifications of brutal honesty.
If Barr was publicly and brutally honest, the political backlash would not only be nuclear in scale; but also our foreign adversaries would immediately pounce on a narrative of how this great constitutional republic was built upon lies and fraud. The reputation of the United States law enforcement and intelligence community could likely never recover. From an intellectually honest position, clearly AG Barr had limited options.
That said, with the introduction of John H Durham, what the hell was U.S. Attorney John Huber (Utah) doing for the past two years? Huber was previously assigned to assist Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz in November of 2017, so why is John Durham now assigned to OIG Horowitz seemingly to do the same thing? The answer is not complex.
Originally Horowitz was assigned on January 12, 2017, to review issues related to the DOJ and FBI relating to improper conduct in advance of the 2016 election. [Read] That original mandate led to two investigations/reports: (1) Leaks from the FBI (Andrew McCabe outlined); and (2) Overall DOJ/FBI investigative bias and political outcome. Mid-way through these investigations, November 2017, is when Huber was assigned to assist. [Read]
In March 2018, while the two avenues of investigation were ongoing; at the request of AG Jeff Sessions; the OIG opened a third review: Potential FISA abuse [Read] So in March 2018, Michael Horowiz has three investigations underway.
A month later, April 13, 2018, Horowitz releases the IG report on McCabe. Now he’s down to two investigations again. On June 14, 2018, Horowitz releases the IG report on DOJ and FBI misconduct/bias. Now the only remaining investigation is the FISA review. This is when any visible activity by John Huber ends. It makes sense Huber would end in/around June 2018, because Horowitz had an easily manageable, albeit important, singular review.
WASHINGTON DC – […] US Attorney John Huber in Utah is no longer involved on Russia issues. Huber had originally been tasked with looking at allegations of surveillance abuse by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but has been in a holding pattern as the inspector general completes his review of the surveillance warrant the FBI obtained on Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page.
Huber’s review of other issues related to Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation is nearing completion, the source said.
♦ A criminal referral on McCabe for leaking to media was sent to DC U.S. Attorney Jessica Liu in April 2018. That criminal review looks like it was dropped approximately six months later; around the same time the criminal DOJ cover-up operation for SSCI leaker James Wolfe was executed in October of 2018. Yes, I’m saying “criminal cover-up” carried out by the DOJ to protect the multiple institutions of government who would have been severely impacted.
Throughout 2018, simultaneous to the Mueller probe’s ongoing corrupt effort; career officials within the institutions of the DOJ and FBI are transparently working with an agenda to protect the interests of the institutions. Career mid-tier officials and investigators (ref. 40 FBI agents for Mueller etc.) remain embedded despite the top tier firings and resignations. [Again, reference DOJ/FBI Papadopoulos operation July 2018]
A month after Wolfe was protected by a plea deal; and a month after McCabe was seemingly protected; and the same month Rosenstein provided Mueller with (the second scope memo) authority to target Mike Flynn Jr…. the mid-term election was held.
The morning after the election, President Trump fired Jeff Sessions.
Mid-November 2018: Corrupt DOJ/FBI embeds remain in place. Mid-November 2018: President Trump does not appoint Rod Rosenstein as Acting Attorney General.
Within a week, November 14, 2018, the OLC issues guidance that Jeff Sessions former chief-of-staff, now Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, can oversee the Mueller/Weissmann probe.
♦ Now, in order to bring U.S. Attorney John H Durham into the picture, go back to the October 2018 timeline again. •DC Attorney Jessie Liu does not charging James Wolfe with leaking classified intelligence. •DC Attorney Jessie Liu (likely, very likely) drops the criminal referral of McCabe, again a leaking issue. Later McCabe goes on book tour.
When and Where was the criminal referral of former FBI legal counsel James Baker sent? October 3rd, 2018, lawyers for James Baker inform Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows that their client has been under investigation for leaking to media and the prosecutor is John Durham.
So the referral for James Baker, was sent outside DC and likely was done quite a while ago. Status? Unknown. [Baker was relieved of his FBI duties in December of 2017.] There is a distinct possibility, much like Andrew McCabe, the criminal review of James Baker was previously dropped.
Via Robert Litt […] Durham’s investigation had nothing to do with the Russia investigation or the Steele dossier. I have first-hand knowledge of this because, in my former capacity as general counsel to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, I was interviewed by Durham as part of that investigation. I’m not at liberty to disclose what Durham was investigating, but it concerned events that occurred long before the 2016 election and were unrelated to Russia or the dossier. Others have reported that Durham has cleared Baker; I have no personal knowledge of that. (link)
While it would be false to say Durham has been investigating the origin of the Russia collusion-conspiracy investigation, he obviously has been involved in the investigative perimeter of events. So one can presume he has a solid frame of reference:
FOX NEWS – Durham, known as a “hard-charging, bulldog” prosecutor, according to a source, will focus on the period before Nov. 7, 2016—including the use and assignments of FBI informants, as well as alleged improper issuance of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants.
CNN – […] Barr is working in close collaboration with CIA Director Gina Haspel, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and FBI Director Christopher Wray, the source said.
[…] The source said Durham and Barr are doing a comprehensive review, and Durham is with working with the Justice Department’s Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, as well. (read more)
♦ Who was the CIA Deputy Director of the National Clandestine Service for Foreign Intelligence and Covert Action over Europe, while John Brennan and Peter Strzok were running their European 2016 counterintelligence operations?….
That would be current CIA Director Gina Haspel.
Bottom line: This Barr “investigation” could end up with accountability; or this Barr “investigation” could unearth so much institutional corruption and gross malfeasance that Barr will stand at a podium and duplicate recent events:
Time will tell.
Haspel and Wray (sounds like a bad vaudeville act) in the mix bothers me. Don’t trust either one of them. Go to a meeting and call all the other swamp rats to tell them what went down. Gives all of them to cover their fannies. Not good.
LikeLike
Rosenstein is SMILIN’ in that picture with Barr there. And he is OFF to retirement.
SD is saying this is a 50/50 either way.
Time to eblast Barr.
LikeLike
“If Barr was publicly and brutally honest, the political backlash would not only be nuclear in scale; but also our foreign adversaries would immediately pounce on a narrative of how this great constitutional republic was built upon lies and fraud.”
And there lies the rub.
It’s not just Americans watching all of this unfold.
A lot of American power and clout is built on fantasy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bull is bull no matter how you look at it. Lies and fraud are being covered up . I know it , you know it and the rest of the world know it already.
LikeLike
(nods)
LikeLike
Yes he is, just like all the rest of them probably will too. Nothing to worry about, again.
I don’t think I’m unique in hoping that people (particularly in LE) will be true blue and show personal integrity, while at the time in my hard, cynical heart I know they will try to skate.
I’m not confident a single high level perp will be indicted or prosecuted. I doubt there will be any official mention on WH involvement.
The core of my cynicism stems from the belief that, like slick willie, every perp will be welcomed and cheered on every msm outlet as if nothing ever happened. Or as Yates and others have already demonstrated, as defiant heros of the “resistance.”
Let them skate at your peril Mr. Barr. The message to any that have been paying attention and that actually give a rat’s about their gvt is, yes, there is a two tier justice system. And why should we trust it any longer? Why is their reputation more important than the citizens belief in and confidence in its LE?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought Haspel and Coates were part of the corruption?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which leads me to believe a lot of dirt is going to be swept under the rug. Maybe some low hanging fruit, but the ones in charge just made ‘mistakes’ doing what we would have wanted them to do when it appeared our President was a Russian agent. Meanwhile, Hillary skates again.
LikeLike
Why isn’t Greg Vogel’s name ever mentioned?
LikeLike
Why isn’t Greg Vogel’s name ever mentioned?
LikeLike
Maybe Barr is doing exactly what I hoped for which is jump back well before 2016 and prove the prior administration allowed spying on Americans.
A) Think about Montgomery and the 47 hard drives from 2009-2012
B) Think about the 4 alleged FBI contractors who some suggest had unfettered access to NSA database collection.
Maybe Barr gets it and realizes the PT/Russia Collusion WAS THE COVER UP so prove the much earlier spying and who drove/led that mission and IMO you do this and you are real close to the head ringleader at that point.
Wouldn’t it be easier to prove this earlier spying as there is no Russian Collusion, Mueller Report, 5 eyes, or foreign spies to have to deal with and confuse the issue?
It’s so much cleaner and the evidence of this earlier spying is already in house.
Meaning they have the 47 hard drives and a registered whistleblower already and by conducting a audit or review of who had access and who was queried and the frequency of those queries, you should be able to hone in on who was doing what and who gave these folks access
Now that the past sins are proven and in hand, IMO it is easier to explain why the 2016-2017 “Get PT Cover Up” was necessary and you go back and get after the folks who drove and executed this cover up during the past 2.5 years.
Just trying to look at it from a totally different angle.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes. Could it mean by going back before the election they are going to go after HRC, Comey, Loretta Lynch, Brennan, Clapper, and even into the WH [Obama] while trying to leave the DOJ and FBI still standing? Is this their way to preserve the institutions to which they belong? If they make a big splash with the former, the FBI and DOJ folk will seem small potatoes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s be honest, if Sundance is right and the 2016-2017 PT/Russia Collusion WAS THE COVER UP then many, many people in the FBI/DOJ IMO just may have been conned, used and snookered into believing this fabrication and ran with it hook line and sinker?
LikeLiked by 3 people
My brother is ex USAF intelligence, and he fell for it hook line and sinker. A lot of seemingly smart people are really just useful idiots.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Is your brother good at following orders? Implicitly trusting of those in authority?
You know the logical fallacy of “appeals to authority” right?
What does your brother think about WTC Building 7? Let me guess. Nothing to see there. Nothing at all. Kinda like that field in Pennsylvania with Flight 93. Nothing to see there either.
LikeLike
I agree with the WTC7 stuff but there’s been many many plane wrecks where everything disintegrated like Flight 93.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope this is the course they take. It not only would get at the truth but it would prevent Dems and the MSM from claiming Barr is simply a “Trump” puppet covering for him. Of course they don’t believe that but they offer it to a loyal and stupid base of idiots.
LikeLike
Does Barr really think this is going to fly? Can’t wait till Joe DeGenova, Mark Levin, Hannity, Limbaugh get wind of this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
diGenova just said the IG has concluded the final 3 FISA’s we’re illegal and is about to conclude the 1st FISA is illegal. BOOM!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is the third show on which I’ve heard him say this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
that was interesting “for the first time I truly believe people are going to go to prison” JoeD
LikeLiked by 3 people
diGenova also said Horowitz was ready to clear the first FISA as legal. That sounds like a whitewash ticket for Brennan and Comey to get off the hook. But then someone leaked the Kavelac notes, so now Horowitz has to go back to the drawing board and find a new way to let the Sr. Mgrs off the hook for that first FISA.
LikeLike
Why would Durham be any different than Huber?
The only person with any incentive to hold the seditionists to account is President Trump. He’s not shown through action at least publicly he wants that to happen. Tweeting is one thing, declassifying or ordering the empaneling of a grand jury is another thing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree. It is President Trump against the entire DOJ. And that organization appears to be a fraternity of close knit swampcritters going back for decades. I doubt he has one effective ally in all of DC to bring these dirtbags to justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is the President what is preventing him from declassifying the documents? He was set to declassify months ago before taking that Air Force One ride with Rosenstein. The Swamp keeps hammering away at him, they succeeded in taking the House in 2018 what more do American citizens have to put up with before he lets them see for ourselves. We Treepers have Sundance to reveal the truth, the rest of America needs the truth too! And the sooner the better, 2020 is just around the corner!
LikeLike
I look at the reporting today and where it came from-CNN and who it came from-a source familiar with. Then I ask myself..How much of this report his accurate? After waiting this long for justice, knowing that PDJT has full trust in Barr, I believe I’ll wait until Barr reports on the findings.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why would Durham be any different than Huber?
Sessions chose Huber. Barr chose Durham.
I understand the pessimism but don’t let it cloud your objectivity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sessions originally chose Durham. He did a review of James Baker. James Baker is still walking around and blabbing on television. Another declination like McCabe who, I guess, has “suffered enough.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
All I care is that the consequences for this assault on our Constitution are so painful that NO ONE will EVER do this again. EVER.
And I want every liberal and Never-Trumper to eat their words. Publicly.😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
I also wonder if Barr already knows that the Russia Collusion predicate was bogus and thus he is jumping backwards to the earlier alleged spying?
What if Assange via Dana Rohrabacher‘s visit back in Aug 2017 gave Dana the evidence that proved the DNC info never came from Russia and it really came from an “insider”?
So with the Mueller report coming out that clearly points the finger at the Russians via their so called DNC Hack evidence, would that not be a major conflict in the face of the possible Assange evidence and show someone like Barr that one party is possibly lying?
By the way Durham’s marching orders are to FOCUS ON THE PERIOD BEFORE NOV 2016
Well didn’t the the DNC Server Hack occur in May/June 2016 and isn’t that BEFORE Nov 2016? Just saying.
IMO 4 critical folks for Durham to interview to blow this entire fraud up are…….
1) Jullian Assange
2) PapaD
3) Admiral Rodgers
4) Dennis Montgomery
LikeLiked by 4 people
With a little help from NSA’s Whistleblower Bill Binney.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Add Debbie Wasserman Schultz to that list. And not as a cooperating witness, but as a foreign agent for any of the various countries whose moles she turned a blind eye to.
LikeLike
There is no appointment letter available indicating exactly the scope of what Durham has been assigned to perform as there was with Huber, not that anyone paid any attention to it. Until we see a scope letter, we DO NOT KNOW EXACTLY what Durham is tasked to REVIEW as opposed to INVESTIGATE (be wary of which word actually fits as there is no grand jury impaneled in a REVIEW).
In the secondary media sources, where opinion gets stirred into the mix, it APPEARS that Durham will only be looking at the start of CROSSFIRE HURRICANE, which has been predicated at least two different ways.
First Predicate–The speaking engagement of CARTER PAGE in Russia, and his attempts to do business in that country in 2016. This was the first predicate leaked to the New York Times.
Second Predicate–The meeting of GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS with ALEXANDER DOWNER that included allusions to Hillary emails and the Russians. This was the second predicate leaked to the New York Times.
The changes of predicate were seamless with the media as the first predicate was immediately thrown down the memory hole similar to the first Washington Post exclusive report about the DNC hack by the Russians which read like the incident was a Russian fraternity prank. It’s amazing how fast the things disappear with the general public being oblivious to the changes.
Best guess—The DNC hack is accepted history (both Democrats and GOP accept it) UNLESS Roger Stone’s attorneys can unravel it. Durham is not going near it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pertinent:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/attorney-probing-trump-campaign-spying-once-exposed-one-of-the-greatest-failures-in-fbi-history_2923495.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a the start. Hope next is what really happen to Benghazi.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for reminding us of the stark political realities that both William Barr and the Justice community now face, as they move forward. May they continue to persevere, until this infernal thing is Done.
“You did not have to do it, Mr. Barr. Let alone, ‘do it AGAIN.'” (Only one other person has been AG twice, and that was 150 years ago.) Guess you knew what you were getting into, and I’d like to thin that I speak for our Nation that we are grateful for your dedication – and your bravery.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“…The reputation of the United States law enforcement and intelligence community could likely never recover.”
Exactly what reputation is that? Half the country knows enough to know their DoJ is corrupt. Many knew it was or would become even more so once obama appointed Holder.
So it has become Barr’s responsibility to prop up a corrupt DoJ and ignore a weaponized fed bureaucracy writ large because of what foreign gvt’s might think? They have no reputation to protect.
If they’re actually interested in a good reputation start by being honest and forthright with the citizens that pay the bills for a righteous gvt.
Screw the “protecting the institutions” BS. Do what is really hard to do but fundamentally sound, get to the truth, wherever it leads. Why do we have to live with this. The greatest country on the planet? Prove it.
LikeLike
Coats won’t release the50 depositions.Is Trump a figurehead?
LikeLiked by 1 person
PT can fire him any time he wants.
LikeLike
anybody see Rudy on Hannity?? he just furthered this Manafort/ledger thing…
(I couldn’t find tonights appearance)
Nunes was talking Ukraine tonight too!
LikeLiked by 2 people
here it is
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ten years later…after saving “Institutions” with no foresight beyond saving “Institutions.”
6G+Facial & Voice Recognition+Total Domestic Surveillance+AI+Robots
Game over, Dude…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cautious optimism . . . maybe part of the reason why some folks in this thread are so pessimistic is that they’ve set up a very high hurdle = that all, or at least most, of the coup conspirators must face justice.
I would love to see that, too, but keep in mind that “complete justice” is not necessary to set off a swamp-draining avalanche effect. The avalanche effect can start if there is a paradigm shift under the following circumstances:
1. Some of the worst conspirators are brought to justice, setting a few examples.
2. The MAGA economy, partly freed from its corrupt globalist vassal status in relation to China, begins to make so much freakin’ money in NEW WAYS that the amoral dirt bags decide, “what the hell, I’ll invest in MAGA.”
3. PDJT wins a resounding reelection because his deep and wide base of middle class Americans have started to fully awaken (while the Fake News continues to lose credibility).
4. Etc.
The point is, the disgustingly corrupt DC and its global tentacles was built on ideology as much as it was built on dirty money and thirst for power. You can’t destroy and rebuild a POLITICAL town without first destroying its ideological foundation. The good news is that you don’t need to go house to house clearing out every single rats nest to destroy an ideological foundation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree on the value of building massive Economic Strength in the Body Politic … as an investment magnet to divert a Political Virus from destruction to participation.
However, when the Body Politic is afflicted with a Cancerous Parasitic Cabal, it’s got to be exterminated … completely. Who would accept anything less.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rosenstein is still spreading the Russian hacking lie and no one is calling him in it. No proof it was russia or Russians. CrowdStrike gave vague words and no proof in their report. Don’t you think if you’re accusing a foreign government you’d better damn well have irrefutable evidence???? They have nothing!!! And are still lying to the public!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Roger Stone is calling him on it. He is contesting in court Mueller’s assumption that Russians gave DNC emails to Wikileaks. It will be interesting to see how Stone’s biased Judge Jackson Lee buries this one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the full truth does not come out, PDJT will declassify everything. He’s giving them a chance. “Either come clean or I will do it for you.” Problem is that this was the same stance that JFK took…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also, Trump declassified everything EVERYTHING with regards to JFK didn’t he?!?
Well he said he would. Can you point me to a link to all the JFK declassifications?
LikeLike
Laura Ingraham can’t shut her damn mouth while I try to listen to Jordan and DiGenova. She’s as bad as Hannity, maybe worse.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yea, its an ongoing problem with all these talking heads. Lou Dobbs may be the worse. He was interviewing Gordon Chang last week, and while Gordon was making an interesting and significant point on the China trade issue, Dobbs kept interrupting and Gordon never did finish what he was trying to say. It’s so frustrating; I was so pissed……………….
LikeLike
Dobbs USED to be a pretty polite listener. I don’t know what’s happened to him.
LikeLike
Tucker is actually pretty good about it.
Everyone needs a Tucker face so they can learn to shut up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haha! I gotta start working on my Tucker Face too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nobody’s worse than Hannity.
CIA analyst, “There is documented evidence of criminal violations committed by Comey and Brennon… “
Hannity, “BleachBit! What about the hammers and uranium? When is Hillary going to jail? Locker her up!!!”
He’s a moron. People are on his show hinting about details in classified secret documents and he interrupts them to rant about Hillary. You morons, including Hannity, who think the Hillary emails or uranium is getting re-investigated and Hillary is going to jail are as demented and clueless as the “Trump is a Russian spy” idiots.
Also, Hannity keeps referring to the Steele Dossier as “unverifiable” and that is so ridiculously stupid. In two days any FBI agent could prove the Cohen in Prague allegation is factually false. Same with anything else with any actual specifics – easily probably false.
Lou Dobbs? He has no idea what’s going on. Dan Bongino was on his show and Lou was unaware of any facts and clearly confused and spouting gibbish.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget “acidwashed”. Whatever that means.
LikeLiked by 1 person
dipped in an acid bath
LikeLike
All it takes is one false statement of significance in a piece of raw “intelligence” to throw it into doubt and the State Department executive found one immediately–The Russians had no Miami consulate for money laundering as the fraud Steele claimed in the dossier. It didn’t take an FBI investigation.
All the Steele Dossier is good for is to use the parts that make the other side uncomfortable when, on Twitter, the claim the dossier is “corroborated” or “no one has disproven it.” Just tell them that means the following two claims are “corroborated”:
1. Putin has a blackmail file on Hillary.
2. There is a Russian mole in the DNC.
Don’t put any links in at first. Just make the claims and wait. Most of them declare that you made it up. Then you put up the links. They disappear.
At least you can have some fun before the First Amendment is through getting trashed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hannity seems oblivious to the fact that BleachBit is software.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hannity was always overrated and lately I’m starting to think he’s only out to distract people. Fox has been showing its true colors lately and deep down they’re not Red.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately, this DC swamp is so deep there seems to be no end to the corrupt officials. If it extends down to the mid level officials Sundance refers to, it could represent a cancer throughout the entire intelligence apparatus. Allowing these DC swamp brokers this much centralized power is a huge mistake. These bureaucrats like the politicians also need limits put on their time serving in Washington. Why not put a capable field office lead agent in charge? This is very scary…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barr has previously stated that he had problems with the Mueller probe, and I would be shocked if he simply decided to dismiss those concerns. In fact, my guess is they’ve only grown stronger, given not only the sketchy “obstruction” report, but also the behavior of the Mueller team after Barr announced the SC findings.
But I suspect that Barr might simply believe it to be premature to open an investigation into the Mueller probe just yet. Once he uncovers the widespread corruption in the intel agencies, I would expect him to use that as a springboard to expand his investigation. Frankly, giving all of the overlapping players in both arenas, it would be very difficult to separate the two.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One would hope. If it’s not okay to spy on a candidate, is it okay then to try to get him removed from office?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s possible that Barr is finding supporting evidence for the Horowitz report, as stated here there has always been concern about a brainwashed public being unable to grasp such a reversal to their belief system. Hopefully he is developing independent but parallel evidence trails, all leading to the source of the rot.
LikeLike
It’s possible that Barr is finding supporting evidence for the Horowitz report, as stated here there has always been concern about a brainwashed public being unable to grasp such a reversal to their belief system. Hopefully he is developing independent but parallel evidence trails, all leading to the source of the rot.
LikeLike
I have a couple more questions: Is it in the realm of possibilities that Admiral Mike Rogers will be involved in the Durham probe regarding the data mining done by contractors and other players who ran those “about” queries through NSA database?
And where is Ezra Cohen-Watnick? Is he still at DOJ, and if so, what’s HE been up to???
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a question I have.
Correcting the procedures, or restricting the types of access going forward isn’t enough.
We need to know WHO it was that was spying illegally. And they need to face the consequences.
Just like economic illiterates don’t understand that if you subsidize something, you get more of it, if you don’t punish this evil behavior, you will get more of it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ezra Cohen-Watnick is the mystery that gives me hope. Whatever he’s up to, it will be good. It’s possible he’s working on China, because I believe China is more of a MAGA deliverable for Trump than SpyGate.
LikeLike
Well the reality is that almost everyone inside the Beltway knows that there are Fourth Amendment violations that involve people far outside this election going back farther than Trump’s declaration that he was running.
They all know it. Susan Collins knows it. Trey Gowdy knew it. McTurtle and McLame knew it. Cruz knew it. Obama and his entire administration did it.
It’s sickening for them to all pretend that this is news. Absolutely disgusting. It’s further sickening to hear the moral relativists on the left justifying this degenerate filthy behavior by saying, “well, we caught Cohen cheating on his taxes…”
Frankly, we should err on the side of NOT catching some criminals in order to protect ALL of our freedoms.
The bottom line message that ANY American should take away from this abomination is:
1) If you’re Democrat, you’re presumed innocent despite evidence of your crime, and
2) If you’re Republican, you’re presumed guilty despite lack of evidence of any crime.
That’s #$@#! disgusting.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Everyone does realize that for any of the conspirators to be indicted of anything it must be established – to even a DC grand jury – that the “predicate” to begin all the spying and investigations was nothing but BS and legally debunked – otherwise they’ll continue the claim of probable cause and thus “justified” in their actions. The Mueller investigation flows from that “justification” and deeper inquiries into that can wait (or be on a secondary track) until that is done. Without the predicate being destroyed everything that followed can always have a “justification”. Just my optimistic $0.02 worth.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Phew……………….too much for this little cranium to digest tonight. Tomorrow! MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
“If Barr was publicly and brutally honest, the political backlash would not only be nuclear in scale; but also our foreign adversaries would immediately pounce on a narrative of how this great constitutional republic was built upon lies and fraud. The reputation of the United States law enforcement and intelligence community could likely never recover.”
Thing is, they know what’s what there as well as we do. And the only way the rep can recover is by calling it out and cleaning house. We’re latter-day Rome otherwise, dying by one corruption after another.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Durham limiting his investigation to before Nov 7, 2016 might not leave Mueller off the hook. They may have gamed out all possibilities – including a Trump win, getting Trump’s AG pick to recuse and the naming by the Acting AG of Mueller as Special Counsel. Search for Mueller’s name in all electronic communications, and in the logs at the White House and other nodes. Didn’t Mueller go to the White House around June 2016, or am I misremembering?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller, and I’d argue even Trump, had a Constitutional duty to end the investigation after a brief period.
Mueller should have known it was illegal to pursue Fourth Amendment violations.
Trump, and not without a lot of political blowback, could have fired Mueller on the grounds that peoples’ Fourth Amendment rights were being violated by the investigation.
I get that he wanted to avoid obstruction charges by letting Mueller continue his witch hunt, but I’d argue Trump had a duty to protect people like Flynn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Courtesy of Mike Rogers, President Trump quickly re-evaluated the forces working against him, and realized that it would do no good to shut down Mueller until John Q Public was more aware of the widespread corruption. Otherwise, the media would have screamed for impeachment and totally neglected to report the origins of the dossier, or the Page-Strzok text messages…. All of the nefarious crap would never have been revealed to the public in such a way that the President would be seen as a white knight.
Barr/Huber/Durham have limited time to get indictments going before President Trump gambles on enough of the facts having been revealed to take his and the country’s chances on the breadth of his support. Banana Republic is staring us in the face.
LikeLike
And what’s this crap about Durham not having subpoena powers……a story posted on NYT?
I can’t find info on what the hell they’re talking about
LikeLiked by 1 person
They denied the Holocaust, too. Go figure.
They’re playing damage control. Expect a lot of fiction with their facts.
LikeLiked by 6 people
WSJ says this about Durham:
As a U.S. Attorney, Mr. Durham will have the power to convene a grand jury and subpoena people outside the government.
LikeLike
Durham convenes a Grand Jury which has subpoena power. Then names the ham sandwiches.
No prosecutor has independent subpoena power.
Not Durham, not Mueller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aside from D-rats in Congress hell-bent on Impeachment?
LikeLike
NYT = Fake News
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is Durham investigating or reviewing? Is he tied to Horowitz or on his own? Is a GRAND JURY IMPANELED? The last question is key, since subpoenas are issued by GRAND JURIES. If no grand jury, no subpoenas.
LikeLike
I’m not going to worry about a news report that states a detail about the investigation provided by some anonymous source. It might be right, and it might be wrong. The source might be a friend or might be a foe. We have no idea. So I’m not going to nitpick it and build any theories around it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From Fake News CNN (Complicit News Network)? 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
If no high-up one goes to jail; then this is the template on how to do it again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think they will want to do anything exactly like this again unless they are complete morons. One thing they will learn is any scheme planned and executed COMPETENTLY is guaranteed success at the start for, if this one can result in most of the actors getting off scot-free, a competently planned and executed scheme cannot fail.
LikeLike
IMO as a non-attorney, Durham’s “Pre November 7th” investigation is a START:
• Quicker wrap-up vs endless and unknown continuation.
• Foundational Facts that will illuminate how to structure “Contained-Scope” next steps.
Next Steps can multiply Investigations and Prosecutions down PARALLEL PATHS.
• Oversight can VET Parallel Investigations for Integrity by cross-checking facts & conclusions.
• Oversight can PURGE embeds, obstructionists and under-performers from teams.
• Oversight can “ACCELERATE Parallel Investigations for Speed by cross-sharing findings and suspects.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe the AG should adopt a policy of NOT promoting from within.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought everyone over the age of 40 yrs old(average IQ, educated), knew that since WWII, Russians were interfering in all things American so they could conquer this country and it’s inhabitants.
What I never expected was that American citizens would believe, and knowing allow our government to surreptitiously take away our constitutional rights, under the guise of protecting us from the negative influence of the Russian Politiboro, or any other Communist Country.
And they were successful in their endeavors: Look towards the Dems and the Trump Haters for the proof.
Very distressful for all Americans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the question remains… do we honestly expect any of these fully corrupt agencies to now cooperate, a/o investigate itself? Or even do so in an unbiased🙄 manner, setting aside any loyalty to protect that institution? To deliver on all necessary actions– apart from any other influence, & w/o self-preservation?
Given their track-record & history, I kinda doubt it.
There’d be far better outcome if instead, we pitted them against each other. So C¡A -vs- FB¡ get to investigate each other, while D0J -vs- D0S battle it out.
It’s made clear that one agency must go down, while the other can remain (after relevant prosecutions, & an extreme revision).
Whichever builds the better case, becomes the most likely to survive. They’ll need to be closely monitored, but this could also prove entertaining.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance// I think you nailed this. President Trump has a fine line to walk. He must see justice done and criminals punished. Yet if the system is completely destroyed, it could lead to disaster.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it’s not thoroughly purged of all rot, it will just return.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This, if true, is an indication Barr is serious. Mifsud is the key, and he was being run out of the CIA. Expose him, and the whole operation is blown. Keep him covered, and the cover story is…well…good enough for partisan politics….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Huber has been very busy and if you read this thread you will see why. Drawndstrike suggests Grand Juries have been sitting, and when the indictments come through you will see from the dates of the investigations that noone has been idle during the time from when Sessions appointed Huber. There just have not been the usual leaks. Have faith. Justice will be served.
LikeLike
-Countrywatch –
Why do you post this TRUST THE PLAN garbage ?
This post is disrespectful to Sundance’s hard work !
He has made it clear that the Trust the Plan folks and Q, are purveyors of BS.
Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) used to go by stealth jeff sessions. Yeah, Sessions is in his underground bunker drafting criminal complaints and testifying via skype.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent series of tweets and videoclips by Praying Medic, starting with this one with Joe diGenova where he discusses Brennan among other things. J has said that he believes now that people are going to jail. Also see video by Praying Medic on Spygate from yesterday, on twitter and also his website, plus update on Wray.
https://prayingmedic.com/2019/05/14/spygate-update-may-14-2019/
and also
If Wray is a black hat, who fired all these people?
LikeLiked by 1 person
-Countrywatch-
Sundance has made it very clear: DO NOT POST Q GARBAGE
Praying Medic is one of the leaders in purveying Q garbage.
Did you buy Praying Medic’s book ?
LikeLike
I thought Haspel and Coates were involved?
LikeLike
Guess all we can do is hope and pray for the best.
LikeLike
Firing those people was an attempt to cauterize the wounds in the scheme. In covert operations, sometimes operatives have to be “disavowed” and ties are cut. McCabe, et. al. were fired or resigned. Are any of them being prosecuted despite being named in the IG report for lying under oath and what amounts to OBSTRUCTION?
NO.
LikeLike
Wray retroactively classified Kavalec’s Steele memorandum which proves Steele to be a fraud and also the FBI knew Steele was a fraud prior to using his dossier to get a FISA warrant. Now, if Q and Praying Medic think that retroactive classification is something a “White Hat” does, I don’t know where they get the notion.
Trump certainly does not support Wray’s act of retroactive classification of that document. He accused Wray of covering up for the coup participants.
LikeLike
On the Wray black hat tweet, that’s pretty stupid. Just for starters:
Wray didn’t fire Comey. POTUS did, and Wray was nominated for his job. Obstruction, remember?
Sessions fired McCabe.
Most of those people weren’t fired, they left of their own accord, after testifying falsely or correectly depending on the person. If they left at Wreay’s direction it was because he had no choice. They were in-your-face-that-bad according to what HOROWITZ & Team uncovered.
LikeLike
As I’ve said from the get-go . . . A N Y exposure and subsequent prosecution of malfeasance within our government would not just degrade our spy-agencies, it would besmirch and ultimately bring-down the legacy of a black presidency in the United States – for that one reason – ain’t no way “real” prosecution is gonna happen. Why do you think The Clinton War Machine hitched it’s tank of a wagon to that presidency in particular, and ramped-up their blatant criminality with that presidency more than they had done with any other? Yeah, they know to fully go after the Clinton’s would mean the take-down of a black president, to fully go after all those participating in the spying/cover-up means going after Clinton – to go after Clinton means to go after a black presidency – round and round we go.
We’ll get some sort of investigation from all of this… to calm us all, but legitimate prosecution will NEVER happen, ever.
LikeLike
It’s hard to know what’s going on because some of these people might have had their criminal referrals dropped because they are cooperating. If you think about it, Baker, Wolfe, Rosey, and many of the others are possibly the small fish in a much bigger issue.
It’s like one of those dot pictures where you are looking right at it but do not see the picture within. What I’m starting to see is the outline of American citizens in the highest positions of power actually acting as foreign agents for our enemies. If that is the case, then guys like Baker (who objected to the abuse, but ultimately did not do the job he was hired to do) or the compromised (Sessions?), the lackeys, those full of self-righteous fervor (Yates?), the “journalists” , they are just dupes in this massive operation in which our government was actually being RUN by foreign moles!
And if true, then these agents’ contacts will expose similar networks inside other western intelligence agencies, like M16, Australia etc.
I may be overthinking this. But I don’t think I am. And I know it’s not that simple as globalism also comes into play. But what’s sticking out in my mind is when they suddenly sent that network of spies living in America back to Russia without even interrogating them. How many of the people in this current drama are conveniently married to each other?
In the end, we may never know. And while I’d love to see perp-walks, I’m really okay with flushing out the moles and seeing a few bureaucratic heads roll as a deterrent to others. Anyhoo. Sorry to waste your time (and mine) with this long post.
LikeLike
I will believe any of this when I see perp walks and dayglo orange jumpsuits on dems/RINOs. We have had YEARS of TALK.
LikeLiked by 1 person