Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows Send Letter to AG Barr Requesting Update on McCabe Criminal Referral…

With a few exceptions CTH is not a big fan of expecting congressional letters to deliver results and information. However, that said, I hope this is one of the exceptions.

Representatives Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows send a letter (full pdf below) to Attorney General William Barr wanting to know what is the status of the criminal referral for fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

The referral was made April 19th, 2018, approximately five days after the OIG published their report outlining McCabe’s lies.

The McCabe criminal referral was made to Jessie K. Liu (above right), the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia who is also a member of the Attorney General Advisory Council (AGAC). According to reporting from last year there was a grand jury impaneled in/around July 2018.

Grand Jury testimony and activity is generally kept quiet; there have been no leaks and no public activity noted in the past eight months. However, Mr. McCabe has recently been highly visible on his book tour. Adding to speculation the grand jury may no longer exist, U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu is expected to be nominated to the #3 spot at the DOJ.

Given the distance from the original McCabe grand jury investigation (8 months); and accepting the current high-profile book tour by Andrew McCabe; and considering Ms. Liu is soon to exit as U.S. Attorney for DC; it would appear Mr. Jordan and Mr. Meadows are inquiring about whether or not the legal issues around McCabe still remain.

Here’s the letter:

(IG Report on McCabe)

