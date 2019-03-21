Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows Send Letter to AG Barr Requesting Update on McCabe Criminal Referral…

With a few exceptions CTH is not a big fan of expecting congressional letters to deliver results and information. However, that said, I hope this is one of the exceptions.
Representatives Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows send a letter (full pdf below) to Attorney General William Barr wanting to know what is the status of the criminal referral for fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
The referral was made April 19th, 2018, approximately five days after the OIG published their report outlining McCabe’s lies.
The McCabe criminal referral was made to Jessie K. Liu (above right), the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia who is also a member of the Attorney General Advisory Council (AGAC). According to reporting from last year there was a grand jury impaneled in/around July 2018.
Grand Jury testimony and activity is generally kept quiet; there have been no leaks and no public activity noted in the past eight months. However, Mr. McCabe has recently been highly visible on his book tour. Adding to speculation the grand jury may no longer exist, U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu is expected to be nominated to the #3 spot at the DOJ.
Given the distance from the original McCabe grand jury investigation (8 months); and accepting the current high-profile book tour by Andrew McCabe; and considering Ms. Liu is soon to exit as U.S. Attorney for DC; it would appear Mr. Jordan and Mr. Meadows are inquiring about whether or not the legal issues around McCabe still remain.
Here’s the letter:
.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCabe’s first photo above makes my
blood BOIL. Time to remove that smirk.
LikeLike
We American People have been waiting for years. I for one am losing my patience. If Hillary the 🐷 was in prison where she has belonged the corruption would have been cut in half.
Remember 5 buckets of DOJ/FBI malfeasance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, AG Barr didn’t meet this deadline either?
LikeLike
Enough with all this talk about doing something; and that includes Sean Hannity’s breathless reporting on how everything’s about to come to a head … he’s been tick..tocking for a couple years now. Let’s see some wholesale perp walks that’ll terrify all swamp critters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree. Why doesn’t Hannity indict and prosecute these perps and until he does that he should shut up.
With you 100%.
LikeLike
Who would’ve thought that there was more swamp in DC then all the Florida Everglades put together?
LikeLiked by 2 people
DC was built on a swamp wasn’t it?
LikeLike
Nothing is going to happen. McCabe wouldn’t be hitting the circuit peddling a book if he thought that he was being investigated.
Barr will end the Mueller investigation. But he will also make sure that the DOJ/FBI bad actors aren’t punished outside of being made to tender their resignation. No-one is going to jail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Folks, we must remember we are playing the Long Game. This corruption didn’t start w Zero, but thankfully, WILL END with TRUMP. He is steps ahead of everyone, led by God Almighty, Who is NEVER in a hurry.
And when we re-take the House next year, may one of these Faithful Warrior Patriots [may be leaning Rep. Jordan over Rep. Meadows, both so good though] be Speaker!
LikeLike
I think what you are seeing like in the Dan Jones post and this letter is they are tracing those coup tendrils back. Put pressure everywhere and there’s going to be a weak spot, eventually, somewhere.
LikeLike